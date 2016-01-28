Sony A6000 Review

One of my resolutions for 2016 is to do a better job at timely completion of projects, and one of such tasks is to catch up with all the long-overdue reviews of gear that I had a chance to use, but never had a chance to write about. I will start off by reviewing the Sony A6000, an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera that has been Sony’s flagship APS-C product since it was released almost two years ago (and soon to be be replaced with a Sony A6100). Sony dumped the “NEX” name in its line of mirrorless APS-C products and merged everything into the “Alpha” ecosystem with the launch of the A3000, A5000 and A6000 cameras, so it looks like all the future iterations of these cameras will be labeled similarly. Let’s take a look at the A6000 in more detail, see what it has to offer and compare it to other popular mirrorless cameras on the market.
I had a chance to shoot with the Sony A6000 on a couple of occasions and I have to say, the camera did not disappoint. Although at launch it seemed like the A6000 was designed to be a lower-tier camera with its MSRP of $650 when compared to the NEX-6 and the NEX-7, Sony packed so many features into the camera, that it practically left no room for any other NEX camera to compete with. And if we take into account the sub $400 price of the camera today, it really makes it tough to choose any other mirrorless camera on the market with the same or smaller sensor size! Small, compact, fast, versatile and very affordable – the A6000 is a serious tool with a lot of power, on top of its superb image quality. It did not take much time for the A6000 to become one of my all-time favorite mirrorless cameras to shoot with. I know this is a spoiler at the beginning of the review, but so be it; the camera has been out for so long that most people already know what to expect out of it anyway. For this and other reasons, I won’t be going into much depth about what the camera has to offer and instead showcase some photos, along with my personal observations on what I liked and did not like about the A6000.
In essence, the Sony A6000 is the continuation of the Sony NEX-6 line. It has a similar camera design / form factor and somewhat of a similar base feature-set, although there are certainly some differences gained and lost in comparison. First of all, the A6000 got a higher resolution 24.3 MP APS-C CMOS sensor and a more powerful Bionz X image processor, compared to the 16.1 MP sensor and the previous-generation Bionz processor on the NEX-6. Second, the A6000 got a newer, much more advanced 179-point Hybrid autofocus system that covers 92% of the frame, compared to 99 focus points covering only 50% of the frame on the NEX-6. Thanks to the more advanced image processor and a superior AF system, the A6000 is much better at tracking moving subjects than all previous NEX cameras and it can do so while being able to shoot at a whopping 11 fps. The A6000 also got a buffer upgrade, being able to shoot twice as many RAW images before the buffer fills up. The new image processor was also able to squeeze a bit more images out of the same battery on the A6000. At the same time, the A6000 got downgraded on the EVF – instead of the 2,359K EVF found on the NEX-6, the A6000 received a lower resolution 1,440K dot EVF. Not a huge deal in my opinion, especially once you factor in the price difference of $200 MSRP between the two at launch.
1) Sony A6000 Specifications
Main Features:
- 24.3 MP Exmor™ APS HD CMOS image sensor
- Hybrid AF System with 25 contrast-detect and 179 phase-detect focus points
- Full HD movie shooting up to 1080p @ 60 fps
- Battery life for up to 420 images
- Tiltable 3″ LCD with 921K dots
- OLED viewfinder with 1,440K dots
- Intelligent Scene Recognition and Face Detection
- Electronic First Curtain shutter
- Up to 11 fps continuous shooting at full 24.3 MP resolution
- Peaking AF display for precise manual focusing
- WiFi with NFC Capability
2) Sensor, Dynamic Range and Image Quality
The Sony A6000 uses a modified high-resolution 24.3 MP sensor, with 179 on-chip phase-detection points that cover almost the whole area of the sensor. While this might not sound like a big deal at first, the difference is actually quite drastic when compared to the NEX-6 – the wider coverage of the focus points not only makes it easier and faster to acquire focus with the subject off-center, but it also allows for better and more accurate tracking of moving subjects, thanks to the much bigger number of those focus points. In addition, thanks to the more powerful Bionz X processor, the camera’s sensor JPEG output has received a few updates, allowing for more intelligent sharpening of scenes, even when shooting at diffraction-limited apertures, along with better application of noise reduction. This is on top of the already provided Dynamic Range Optimizer (DRO), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and lens correction features we have previously seen on NEX-series cameras.
With Sony making not only its own sensors, but also sensors for many other camera manufacturers, we have come to expect superb performance from each new generation camera. And that’s where the A6000 does not disappoint – its 24.3 MP sensor is indeed superb, delivering stunning dynamic range and excellent image quality, especially at low ISOs. For the sample images in this review, I pushed both highlight and shadow regions of RAW files pretty aggressively and I was really impressed by how much I could get out of each RAW file – there is a lot of legroom to play with! Although noise and dynamic range performance do fall considerably fast as ISO is increased, you can still get quite impressive results even at ISO 3200-6400 range, especially once down-sampling and noise-reduction are applied to images.
Similar to other Sony cameras, the Sony A6000 produces natural-looking colors that are easy to work with in post-processing. Both Adobe’s ACR and Lightroom already have camera profiles for the A6000, so you can easily utilize such presets as Standard, Vivid and Landscape, allowing you to make quick adjustments that somewhat resemble the camera presets (see this article for more information).
3) Camera Construction and Handling
Although the Sony A6000 has somewhat of a similar design and layout as the NEX-6, there are a few important differences worth mentioning. First of all, Sony decided to use a dual dial design on the top of the camera – one camera mode / PASM dial and a secondary function dial to change camera settings. This brings a big and welcome change to the ergonomics of the camera, because you can utilize the top dial for different purposes depending on what mode you are in.
In Aperture Priority and Manual modes, for example, the dial is used to adjust lens aperture, while in Shutter Priority mode, it changes the camera shutter speed. On top of that, you can also simultaneously utilize the rear rotary dial as another function dial. For example, when shooting in manual mode, you could use the top dial for adjusting aperture and the rear dial for adjusting shutter speed, similar to what one can do on Canon DSLRs. Surprisingly, such simple and straightforward ergonomics are usually not seen on entry-level DSLRs – one would have to move up to higher end DSLR cameras to get a similar dual dial layout. Other than this and the renaming of the “Fn” button to “C1“, the top layout stayed pretty much the same as on the NEX-6.
Similar to the NEX-6, the A6000 also features an ISO standard hot shoe, which allows mounting of all kinds of camera and flash accessories. Since I own a few Nikon speedlights, it was nice to be able to mount them on the A6000 and use them when I needed to. You can use a number of other third party flashes and flash triggers on the A6000 as well, which is great. As for the built-in pop-up flash on the A6000, which it is nice to have it on the camera, I would only use it as fill-flash when photographing a close subject against a bright background. For everything else, the built-in flash simply lacks the power. Sadly, just like the previous-generation NEX cameras, flash sync speed on the A6000 is still limited to 1/160th of a second.
While Sony kept the rear layouts of both NEX-6 and NEX-7 cameras very similar, the A6000 went through a number of changes worth pointing out. First of all, the “Play” button has been assigned to the previously unlabeled button below the rotary dial on the NEX-6/NEX-7, while its place has been taken with a “Menu” button. This is a welcome move, because there are no more confusing, unlabeled buttons to deal with! The second unlabeled button on the top of the rotary dial now serves as a dedicated Function button. Lastly, Sony added another button “C2” to the right of “Play”, which now serves as both a programmable function button and a trash button when playing back images.
I personally really like all these ergonomic changes Sony brought into the A6000. The menu button, the function button and the dual function dials work really well when shooting and make much more sense compared to the layout of the NEX-6 and NEX-7 cameras. The only thing that still does not make sense is the video recording button – it is still located on the side of the camera, like it was on the NEX-6. Such a weird place to put this button. I wish Sony moved it to the top of the camera instead, as that’s where it truly belongs in my opinion. The Sony A6000 features a tilting LCD screen with the capability to tilt up and down, which can be very useful when photographing at different angles. Sony has been consistently incorporating tilting LCD screens on its mirrorless cameras, which is great, because this feature is very useful to have on every camera.
Compared to the NEX-6 that used a high-end XGA electronic viewfinder @ 1024×768 resolution, Sony decided to use a lower-end SVGA 800×600 OLED EVF. While this seems like a big loss, I honestly could not really tell much difference between the two. What’s more important than resolution is the refresh rate, which the A6000 certainly improves on, making movements in the viewfinder appear less jittery. In addition, when shooting in indoor / dim environments, the EVF does not seem to lag as much as on the NEX-series cameras.
As for weather sealing, although the A6000 does not have any weather sealing, the camera does quite well in harsh conditions. As you can see from the sample images in this review, I shot quite a bit in gloomy, rainy English weather and the camera performed admirably. Despite the extreme humidity and often very wet conditions, the A6000 just kept on clicking.
Overall, the A6000 handles very nicely for such a small and lightweight camera. The grip is comfortable to hold and the camera balances very well with smaller E-mount lenses.
4) Camera Menu System
With the A6000, Sony abandoned its old GUI / menu system we have previously seen on the NEX-6/NEX-7 cameras and switched to the newer menu system we have been seeing on the Sony A7-series cameras. This means that the A6000 now looks a lot more complicated, because Sony’s menu system is quite complex and confusing to use, especially for beginners. The good news is that once you get everything configured the way you want, you probably won’t need to access most of the menu options in the future, but the bad news is that if you lose those settings, you will have to start over by digging through the tons of menu options. Since a number of our readers previously requested us to provide some help with the confusing menus, I published an article with the recommended settings for the Sony A6000 a while ago. If you don’t know where to start with the camera menu, I would encourage you to read the article – I explain the basic camera buttons and functions, along with my recommendations on the camera settings there. I hope Sony figures out a way to simplify its menu system and make it user-friendly on the upcoming A6100.
When it comes to overall responsiveness, the A6000 performs admirably. Throughout the time I used the camera, I do not remember encountering any serious lags or delays, which is something I certainly did experience on a number of other Sony mirrorless cameras before.
5) Lens Corrections
Similar to the NEX-series cameras, the Sony A6000 also has the capability to correct lens issues like vignetting, chromatic aberration and distortion. Interestingly, when importing images, Sony forces software like ACR and Lightroom to automatically apply some of the lens corrections like chromatic aberration. When going through the “Lens Corrections” module of Lightroom, you might see an “i” button that says “Built-in Lens Profile applied”. Clicking on the info button will show something like this:
In such cases, you cannot disable these corrections – you will need to use other post-processing software to reveal all the optical issues.
6) Sony E-mount Lenses
Although Sony started out pretty strong with the E mount, making quite a few lenses initially, the development of E mount lenses pretty much stopped ever since Sony started making full-frame cameras. Now it seems like all the development efforts have shifted towards FE lenses, which is quite disappointing. While the selection of E mount lenses is fairly good today, it is nowhere close to what Micro Four Thirds has got to offer today. True, you can mount FE lenses on the A6000 too, but at what cost? You also lose the weight / size advantage by moving up to FE lenses, which does not make much sense. The only case where it would potentially be appealing, is if one owned both the A6000 and a Sony A7-series camera and wanted to share lenses. Let’s take a look at all the E-mount lenses that are available today from Sony:
- Sony 10-18mm f/4 OSS
- Sony 16mm f/2.8
- Sony 20mm f/2.8
- Sony 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS
- Sony 16-70mm f/4 ZA OSS
- Sony 24mm f/1.8 Carl Zeiss Sonnar T* E
- Sony 30mm f/3.5 Macro
- Sony 35mm f/1.8 OSS
- Sony 50mm f/1.8 OSS
- Sony 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS
- Sony 18-105mm f/4 G OSS
- Sony 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS
- Sony PZ 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS
- Sony 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS
Sadly, not many of the above lenses could be considered solid, capable of resolving enough detail or rendering beautiful images. From my experience, E-mount lenses often have pretty disappointing performance on the A6000. Sony also does not seem to be doing a very good job with the quality assurance process in making E-mount lenses. In one case, I had to go through several samples of a lens to get adequate performance and that was supposed to be a solid lens to begin with – the Sony 35mm f/1.8 OSS. Having tested a number of Sony and Zeiss-labeled Sony lenses in my lab, I often came across severely de-centered lens samples, which was rather surprising. The same cannot be said about Sigma’s 19mm f/2.8 and 30mm f/2.8, along with Zeiss Touit lenses, which seem to have much better overall reliability and performance. Don’t get me wrong, the above lenses are not bad – just not as good as they should be for a high resolution camera.
I really hope Sony won’t stop developing E-mount lenses. It has been a while since we have seen announcements, so I hope we will see more capable lenses with the introduction of the A6000 successor…
7) Autofocus / Manual Focus Performance and Metering
Without a doubt, one of the biggest upgrades and reasons to move up to the A6000 from lower-end and previous-generation NEX models is the new Hybrid AF system with a whopping 179 phase-detection points. While the number of focus points seems unreasonably high, it is actually quite useful to have when tracking subjects in motion. Speaking of which, to date, I have not been able to find a mirrorless camera that can be reliably used for tracking moving subjects. Although the A6000 is far from being a high-end DSLR for photographing action (and lack of super telephoto lenses does not help either), it can be used quite effectively for photographing moving people in daylight. The camera might miss a shot or two when subjects move fast and it might not do a very good job at photographing running pets, but that’s still impressive performance for a mirrorless camera. Sadly, the same does not apply for low-light performance. In dim environments, the camera’s AF reliability drops fast and once the camera switches to contrast-detection AF, its speed and reliability pretty much go down the drain.
Also, I found AF performance to vary greatly from lens to lens. Some lenses, like the Sony 70-200mm f/4 OSS performed admirably with the A6000, while other lenses like the Sony 50mm f/1.8 OSS can be quite unreliable, even in daylight conditions (and yes, I did upgrade the lens firmware). I could be wrong, but my guess is that the lenses that Sony initially made for the older NEX cameras did not have fast AF motors and they are in dire need of updates to keep up with the latest Hybrid AF found on the A6000. Another reason for Sony to start paying closer attention to the E-mount lenses!
On paper, the shooting speed on the A6000 is insanely fast – up to 11 fps. Couple that shooting speed with the tracking capabilities of the camera and it seems like a real champ. However, the A6000 is no Nikon D500 – at its full speed, the camera’s buffer fills up in less than 2 seconds when shooting in RAW format and takes a long time to clear up before the buffer is empty again. This makes the A6000 only usable for capturing very quick action, not something that would last more than a few seconds…
Just like its predecessors, the Sony A6000 is a very friendly camera for manual focus operation. If you choose to use third party lenses with an adapter, you will love the focus “peaking” feature (can be found in the camera “Setup” menu). I found focus peaking to be a useful feature, because you do not have to guess anything when shooting in MF mode. The camera will automatically detect sharpness and paint it with a chosen color, making manual focus operation a breeze. In addition, the available zoom levels let you get much closer to the focus area and really nail focus. I have used the zoom feature quite a bit and got great results, both when shooting on a tripod and when hand-holding the camera. This MF implementation is one of the best I have seen so far on mirrorless cameras.
As for exposure and metering, I was rather pleased with the accuracy of the camera exposure and metering system. In most cases, it provided accurate results, minimizing the use of exposure compensation (I primarily shot in Aperture Priority mode).
8) Movie Recording
The Sony A6000 can record videos up to 1080p @ 60 fps, which is very good for this class of the camera, especially once you factor in the ability to have full control of exposure during video recording. What’s nice is that you can not only adjust exposure parameters such as shutter speed, aperture and ISO on the fly, but you can also apply exposure compensation and even lock exposure, all while actively recording video content. The camera LCD will reflect these changes and you will see exactly what you are capturing. As for Sony’s Optical SteadyShot image stabilization, it works pretty well when recording videos, but you have to be careful when panning the camera with SteadyShot turned on, because it will occasionally bump the camera up or down. This is normal behavior and the same thing would happen if you were to pan while taking stills.
Where the A6000 truly shines when compared to any modern DSLR, is the AF capabilities during video recording. While most DSLRs have very slow contrast detection autofocus capability in live view mode, making it easier to just use manual focus instead, the Sony A6000 not only focuses much faster, but it also allows for accurate and fast subject tracking.
9) Summary
After using the Sony A6000 for a few months on two separate occasions, I can honestly say that it is one of the most capable and versatile mirrorless cameras on the market. With its compact and lightweight camera body, comfortable grip, fast and accurate hybrid autofocus system, bright and responsive electronic viewfinder and superb image quality, the A6000 has been my top recommendation for those who wanted to get into photography, wanted to get a secondary camera, or wanted to try out a mirrorless camera. This was particularly true during the holiday periods, when the price of the camera was slashed down to the $350-$400 range, making the Sony A6000 one of the best camera deals around. Every person I recommended the camera to was blown away by the image quality and the results they were getting and the A6000 surely did not disappoint, which speaks to how well-balanced the camera really is, especially in the hands of capable photographers.
While I can say a lot more about how good the A6000 is, I would like to also point out a major pitfall, which interestingly, is not even related to the camera itself: it is the lenses. Sony has done an excellent job with its mirrorless NEX and the newer Alpha-series cameras, but sadly, I cannot say the same thing about the E-mount lenses. The company has been pushing more and more resolution, but does not seem to understand that resolution also puts quite a bit of a burden on lenses. Without high quality lenses capable of providing the necessary resolving power, any bumps in resolution are going to be meaningless. With the upcoming A6100 rumored to have 36 MP, this concern grows even more. True, the new FE lenses are indeed excellent, but they are big, heavy and pricey, which defeats the purpose of a compact APS-C system. If Sony does not focus more efforts in making high quality E-mount lenses, it will start losing its market share to Fuji, Micro Four Thirds alliance and other players on the market. With the release of the Sony full-frame A7-series cameras, it seems like Sony’s focus has shifted significantly towards FE lenses. For a couple of years now, we have not seen any solid E-mount lens announcements, except maybe from some third party manufacturers. I really hope to see positive changes in the E-mount lens development, and the sooner, the better. And with that, I hope Sony can also tighten up its quality control, which has been quite weak lately…
I will be honest, going through my 2014 Lightroom catalog images and looking at my long list of notes from the time I used the A6000 two years ago was painful. Realizing that I should have done this a long time ago, I do feel bad for sitting on this review for so long. The drastic changes in my life in 2014 put a heavy load on my schedule and significantly shifted my priorities, making it hard to keep up with everything that was going on in the photography world. The Sony A6000 is far from being the only camera that I did not review – I have gone through many other cameras and lenses in between, with many more sample images and notes left in my computer. However, better late than never, and certainly no more excuses! Going forward, I will do everything I can to catch up with some of the older reviews and focus my time more on reviewing the newer and more exciting gear that comes out, so that I can complete it all in a timely manner. Once again, my apologies for publishing this review so late!
11) More Image Samples
Comments
I have 4 major problems with my A6000:
1) AF is way worse than my old E5 and even EOSM under low light. A6000 cannot focus in very low light where E5 and “even” EOSM can focus. I have tried it with Zeiss 16-70, 50mm f1.8 OSS, Zeiss 55mm f1.8, Zeiss 24mm f1.8. Sometimes it doesn’t even want to focus. And I have the last firmware.
2) EVF in low light is horrible. I mean, plain bad. Again, my old E5 is much better, and my new EM5II is way much better.
3) Lenses, as you say. 16-70mm is… How to put.. Not real Zeiss. It seems as if Zeiss designed 60% of it, then Sony took over and finished the rest. The middle and mid-zones are good, remaining of the frame is “usually” worse than Sony 18-55mm and Canon EF-M 18-55mm. I mean, wtf Sony?
3.5) The shutter sound. It’s not muffled, it’s just high and not pleasant. This is not huge deal breaker but still very annoying.
4) RAW quality is not as good as my Coolpix A. This may be due to RAW compression, maybe if Sony updates this it’ll be better. But right now, my Coolpix
A’s sensor is better in low light and when I need to recover shadows.
4.1) Could not resist but have to say this: Reeeealy bad battery life. Thank god I also bought a very cheap A3000 so I can share batteries but the battery life is really bad. I always turn off WiFi, and even lower the screen’s brightness but still I’m not happy.
Other than that, surprising but I use A6000 quite often. Sold all my DSLRs and now my 2 main cameras are EM5II and A6000. Knowing the pitfalls, A6000 is indeed a good camera for its price.
Thanks for the review!
And before forgetting, A6000 is the reason why I still have not switched to A7 :) It’s so cheap and convenient, and Zeiss 24mm and 55mm f1.8 are so good that I mostly do not need A7 sensors. Yes, under low light A7’s FF sensors would make difference but then I can make for it by utilizing wide aperture lenses to some extent anyway.
A6000 has the highest price/performance ratio in all Sony F/FE system, I guess.
“A6000 has the highest price/performance ratio in all Sony F/FE system, I guess.”
I suppose you mean the other way around: the highest performance/price ratio. In you statement, a higher ratio means overpriced for the performance. :)
Haha yes that’ll be performance/price :)
Hi Ertan,
1. I’ve found that AF performance in low light really depends on the AF mode and area used. Once the light drops significantly, I tend to use center AF or spot AF with a large area. This provides the best results with the 10-18mm and the 16-70mm, even with lower-contrast subjects.
2. Not much of an argument there, though I wouldn’t go so far as to call it ‘horrible’. Sub-optimal, maybe, but still usable.
3. You may have a de-centered lens, or you’re expecting too much out of a zoom. I find that, at worst, I have to stop down to f/5.6 for sharp results.
4. Your CoolPix A’s sensor was made by Sony. It’s the raw compression, and Sony will likely never fix it. However, you have to be really, really pushing your raw files to see any signs of that compression.
4.1. Every mirrorless camera has bad battery life. Keeping the sensor active spends energy. Keeping the EVF on spends energy. High resolution EVF and OVF displays spend even more energy. Optical or sensor stabilization spends energy. Fortunately, batteries are cheap and weigh little. I have four, though I’ve never had to change one out on my A6000 during a full day of shooting, unless I forgot to turn my camera off. (Though, I don’t often shoot in burst mode or use C-AF, so mileage may vary here.) Even the one time I set it down on a table and came back to it four days later, it still had plenty of battery life.
Best
An amendment, since I cannot edit my original post:
4. 4. Your CoolPix A’s sensor was made by Sony. It’s the raw compression *and the downstream noise added by Sony’s processing pipeline*, and Sony will likely never fix it. However, you have to be really, really pushing your raw files to see any signs of that compression.
Hi Michael,
For the RAW performance, it’s enough to push RAW files by +2EV to see the difference in shadows (between CoolpixA and A6000).
I don’t think I have decentered lens, many other reviews agree with my findings. And I have Canon 24-70mm f4 L IS and Oly 12-40mm f2.8, my expectations from a 1000$-lens is similar to these and 16-70mm absolutely doesn’t give that.
I always use center point, leaving decision to A6000 results in “suboptimal” results :)
Thanks!
Ertan
Many thanks Nasim :)
I think this camera much better than new Fuji or Olimpus product…
Better than fuji xpro-2?
Hi Nasim,
thanks for your great review. I own the A6000 and have the problem you pointed out: I’m looking for a good all round lens, like eg, the 16-85 for Nikon APS-C, which has no real flaws in my opinion. The kit lens (16-50) has awful (really awful, beyound repair) vignetting and isn’t that sharp. You took most of the pictures with the Sony/Zeiss 16-70, can you recommend this lens? How many samples did you order to get a good one?
Thanks and greetings,
Daniel
Hi Daniel,
I own the A6000 and the Sony Zeiss 16-70mm, and I really like it. At the telephoto end, you may find that you have to stop down to f/5 or f/5.6 for the sharpest results. Other than that, I can whole-heartedly recommend it. My first copy was the one I kept, though I have heard that there are a number of de-centered lenses out there. Unfortunately, having seen a number of teardowns out there, there’s no way for Sony to mechanically adjust the lens, so a bad copy has no chance of ever becoming a good copy.
Best,
Michael
Thanks für your reply, maybe I’ll try it.
Daniel, it was actually a decent lens, but not without faults – definitely some visible vignetting at the wide end that you will need to fix with lens corrections in Lightroom.
Why is battery life measured in number of pictures nowadays? Should it not be measured in minutes or hours of active use of the camera?
All battery tests are performed according to CIPA standards, which measures battery life with different scenarios (with LCD, without LCD, with EVF, with flash, etc). The number of shots yielded from the battery are then provided. Minutes or hours would not work, as one could sit idle and not take any pictures too.
Hi Nasim,
I have been using the A6000 as a lightweight alternative to my D800, when the need arises and have been very happy with it’s performance.
As you have pointed out, the shortage of quality lenses is a problem, but the camera performs very well via an adapter, with any of my Nikon f mount lenses that have “focus rings”.
When travelling light, I mainly use the Sigma 30mm f2.8 Art series and this lens produces stunning results. I also take the Sony 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 kit lens for a bit more flexibility.
This has been my first experience with the mirrorless system and a very satisfying one.
I really appreciate your excellent reviews and articles.
Regards,
John
What adapter do u use?
Regards,
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the review! I have a few notes/corrections, if you don’t mind:
The flash sync speed for the built-in flash is only 1/160th sec. The fastest sync speed for external flashes is 1/250th sec.
Also, every previous Sony NEX camera was an Alpha camera (there’s been an ‘α’ on every NEX camera since the NEX-3 and the NEX-5). NEX was just a horrible branding acronym – New E-mount eXperience. Sony killed the branding because they really wanted people to read the product names as ‘Sony Alpha NEX-[model]’, but, understandably, they were just foreshortened to ‘NEX-[model]’. Plus, getting rid of the single-digit APS-C mirrorless naming convention made room for the Alpha 7 series.
Nasim,
Thanks for the review. I actually had an A6000 for a long time, I primary used the 16-50 which had horrible distortion, but was correctable. I got rid of my A6000 due to a point that you brought up, and that was the lens selection. Sony really has a lousy E mount lens lineup and considering the A6000 is such a great camera, it’s disappointing to say that least. I really hope that changes because I wouldn’t be opposed to buying the A6100, but Sony is going to have to update the lens choices for that to happen. If that does not happen I am really looking forward to possible buying a Fuji X-Pro2 to go along with my D800.
I hate to hijack this thread, but do you have any idea when Nikon plans on coming out with a replacement for the D810?
Excellent review, but, I think that you should make the following comment FAR more prominent:
“Sadly, the same does not apply for low-light performance. In dim environments, the camera’s AF reliability drops fast and once the camera switches to contrast-detection AF, its speed and reliability pretty much go down the drain.”
The poor AF in low light burned me badly several times and it prevents me from recommending this camera to the most likely candidates, which are relative novices that want a high quality image. I end up recommending the Nikon D3300 or D5500, which are larger and don’t have a lot of the advantages of the a6000 such as FPS, focus peaking, on-sensor PDAF, etc.
Personally I use only fast lenses on my a6000 these days — to get the AF more light — but I’m very pleased with the 24mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8 and of course my Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 which is a wonderful portrait combination at FF equivalent 128mm. I love the image quality of my Sigma 60mm f/2.8 and it should be a dynamite portrait lens but I lose too much light for AF with an f/2.8 lens. When traveling, in good light, i’ve gotten wonderful results from my 16-70mm f/4 and I don’t agree with the poor reviews.
A6000 is my travel / fun camera, although I had higher hopes for it when I purchased it. I have D810 and D750 for scheduled shoots.
Sigh.
Dear Nasim,
Thank you for your review. I wholeheartedly agree with your summary. I love my A6000 but until I see Sony’s APS-C 2016 roadmap, I’ve decided to ‘wait and see’ before investing any further in the system. I’m committed to APS-C and Fuji really seem to have their act together in terms of spot-on lens quality and the wider aperture primes necessary for APS-C to really sing. Their JPEG engine is just incredible too. (Go and compare the E-shutter JPEGs from the X-Pro2 vs the A6000 on DPS if you don’t believe me. And if you then think that it’s because the A6000 is two years old, try comparing it to the Full Frame A7II – the Fuji is still better in many areas).
I think Sony need to be very, very careful with their next steps – the A6000 body is a winner, but they need to show commitment to their APS-C lenses, otherwise I’ll be looking at whether Fuji can sort out their AF-C speed, whether they’ll produce an 200mm f2.8 and if they’ll actually produce a (light) body that looks like it was designed in 2016, rather than 1960. I mean, does A6100 need a 32mp sensor with the current range of lenses? I think your comments are absolutely spot-on.
I’m happy with Sony, but Sony haven’t convinced me that they’re serious about serious APS-C photographers. Although I don’t like Fuji’s styling, it seems to me they have got the high quality technical aspects of the body and lens package better refined and thought-through than Sony. I hope they prove me wrong in 2016…..
Dear Nasim,
Thank you very much for this excellent review, I was waiting for this long , better late than never.
Would you please tell me is it matches the Nikon7200 on image quality and low light pefromance? I am confused that which one to select.
Subin, check out DPReview’s review of the D7200. They have a wonderful comparison widget that allows you to directly compare JPEG and RAW performance at each ISO step up to maximum. Short answer is the D7200 is better in low light, no appreciable difference in good light IQ.
Thank you Sean,
Hi Nasim,
I enjoyed your review of the A6000. Like a couple other readers, I also use the A6000 as nice lightweight alternative when I don’t want to lug around the D800. It certainly doesn’t replace my DSLR (for those low light, sports/wildlife, action opportunities), but I’m quite pleased with it as a fun carry-everywhere camera. I find the 10-18mm f4 and the 50mm f1.8 to be more than adequate for my purposes. Furthermore, the A6000’s focus peaking system along with the Metabones adaptor has given my Nikkor AI lenses a new life.
Hi Nasim,
I enjoyed reading your review, but this is the first time I’ve heard that Sony’s e-mount lenses were lousy.
Please correct me, but the Alpha 7-series use the same e-mounts as the Alpha 5xxx + 6xxx.
In other words Sony’s new line-up of FE-lenses is nothing else than e-mount; just a different name, which is apparently confusing the whole world; as is their menu system.
This said, I wouldn’t mind a new model 5200 with the addition of EVF and hotshoe, as well as batteries with a nice bump in capacity – let’s just say 2 times.
For thought: Give those poor pixels some elbow room! By upping the number of pixels less light will hit these, thus the more noise is produced! Simply put in different words: you only have so much light traveling through your lens which hits the sensor. Divide that quantity by the number of megapixels, you don’t need to be a math genius to know that less (pixels) is more (light) per pixel.
That’s the primary reason why the A7ii or is it the A7sii doesn’t have a 42 MP-sensor as the A7rii.
There is the same analogy for women using make-up profusedly: LESS is MORE !!! – No offense intended.
Hi guys, ive already sold my dslr and thinking of getting a mirrorless. A6000 seems like its still a good buy, but here in the philippines, i can get an eos m3 with the 18-55 & 22 mm lenses for a cheaper price compared to a6000 kit. I dont really mind the speed and burst, im more concerned of the Lack of evf. I use my phone to take photos recently sobim thinking it would work out fine. :) but if fiven the chance, would you get the a6000 (evf + much superior specs) or the m3 (okay specs, and the prime lens)… Dont have money to spare so ill be stuck on the kit options for quite a while :)
The Sony A6000 is a better camera than the Canon EOS M3. You will appreciate the EVF for stability when hand holding the camera or for times when the sun is glaring on your screen.
Although, you don’t plan on buying additional lenses at this time, when buying into a system, the availability of a good variety of lenses is important. As much as Sony gets criticized for an apparent lack of commitment to adding to its lineup of native lenses for the Sony E-mount, consider that the choice of lenses for the Canon mirrorless cameras is rather pathetic at the moment. Although Sony has not designed new lenses for the Sony E-mount in recent years, there are a few other options in addition to the pre-existing set of Sony E-mount lenses: (1) there are a number of third party manufacturers — including Zeiss, Sigma, Rokinon — producing lenses for the Sony E-mount, (2) Sony FE-mount lenses, for which Sony is committed to producing new options, are fully compatible with the Sony E-mount, although the FE lenses cost more, (3) adaptors enable you to mount all kinds of other lenses.
If you choose the Sony A6000, for not much more money, you can buy the body only, foregoing the kit lens, and buy one of the inexpensive Sigma DN Art lenses for Sony E-mount.
Alternatively, a good relatively inexpensive option is the Olympus EM10 with kit lens. That is a good camera with an EVF. Further, Olympus has an expansive lineup of good to great lenses. The downside for many people, though, is that the Micro 4/3 sensor is smaller than the APS-C sensors found in mirrorless cameras from other manufacturers.
Hi Nasim,
I wonder, which Sony lenses would be the best solution for Sony a6000 or recently announced Sony a6300?
As Nasim alluded to, the highest quality lenses made for Sony E-mount are the Sigma line (19 mm f2.8, 30 mm f 2.8, 60 mm f 2.8) and the Zeiss Touit line (12 mm f 2.8, 32 mm f 1.8, 50 mm f 2.8).
One big benefit of the Sigma line, compared with the Zeiss Touit line, is cost as the Sigma lenses are significantly less expensive. Another benefit of the Sigma line is that they focus relatively quietly, which is good if you plan on shooting video. Comparatively, some of the Touit lenses do not autofocus quietly.
On the other hand, a big advantage of the Touit line is that the latest firmware update equips the lenses so that they are fully compatible with the phase-detect AF capabilities of the Sony E-mount cameras. In contrast, the Sigma lenses are only compatible with the center AF point for phase detect; for all the other focus points, they rely on contrast-detect AF, exclusively. So, if you plan on shooting plenty of action or if you seek more accurate AF in low light, thereby needing all of the phase-detect AF points of the Sony E-mount cameras, the Zeiss Touit lineup is a great option. However, if you plan on shooting plenty of video, some of the Zeiss Touit lenses may not be the best option. I hope this helps.
Great review! In addition to the two Sigma lenses you mentioned — the 19 mm 2.8 and 30 mm 2.8 — there is also the Sigma 60 mm 2.8, which is a fantastic lens that competes with the optical quality of lenses four or five times more expensive, although the widest aperture is limited to f 2.8. For anyone with a Sony APS-C camera, go out and buy the Sigma 60 mm f 2.8, if you have not already. You won’t be disappointed.
Hi Nasim,
I am the proud owner of a Sony A55 and was wondering if I could use my lenses with the A6000 if I decided to buy one. Do I need an adaptor of some sort?
Thanks!
M-J
M-J, you will need an adapter to use your lenses on the A6000. This one is an A mount to E mount adapter by Sony, which will allow you to mount your existing lenses.
I’m wondering how the Sony A6000 compare to FUJI XT-1/ XT-10 in capturing moving subjects? I didn’t see any sports pictures in any of reviews, either A6000 or XT-1?
Nasim
You mentioned a manuel written by somebody named Friederich can you post the reference again please
I’m not a pro photographer here, i just like taking photos with my sony A6000.
And i see you take several photos using kit lens, i have to say you have a very great sense of how to make the photos look magnificent, from angle, dof, and sharpness and stuff like that. I seen alot of photos, never been so amazed like the photos you took.
Hello.
The pictures that i upload on my social media looks so blured
What setting can pit on my camera?
Any thoughts on which one to select between this and Fuji XT10? Looking to pick up one this holiday season
Abhishek, the sensor in the Sony A6000 is more modern than the outdated sensor of the X-T10. If you do choose the Sony, you may want to take a look at the Sigma prime lenses for E-mount as they are excellent.
Hi! Thanks so much for the review. I own this camera and have no idea how to use it. I want to take pictures of my daughter. I’m finding that a lot of my shots turn out blurry. Any ideas on if I should get 1 starter lens to help which I should get? Any advice is helpful! Thanks!
I found the a6000 autofocus much trickier than that of my DSLR’s. I think this is because it’s still a fairly early generation of putting the phase detection autofocus directly onto the sensor. The good news is that it does face recognition much better than DSLR’s, or at least the ones I’ve tried. Also you have an option for manual focus assistance called “focus peaking” that you don’t get on DSLR’s.
There are numerous useful resources out there at this point. Youtubes by Gary Fong, as I recall. This book by Gary Weissman looks very promising although I’ve not used it: http://www.friedmanarchives.com/alpha6000/
Most important thing to do that people might not think to mention: UPDATE THE FIRMWARE FOR BOTH CAMERA BODY AND LENSES. Google “firmware sony ilce-6000”. The update process is a bit tricky so do it carefully and do not do anything else on your computer while the firmware is updating. If I recall correctly, updating the firmware body also updates firmware for some lenses but not all of them.
I experienced much better autofocus starting with firmware v2 compared to v1. That’s why I say it’s important.
The only other thing to be wary of with a6000 is that if you do video you may experience overheating at around 10 to 15 minutes. I prefer to use mirrorless for video vs DSLR but the Sony APSC cameras do seem to overheat in video mode.
Overall I love the a6000 and I use it for my compact camera (still prefer Nikon for full frame).
As Art mentioned, it could be an autofocus issue. It could also be a shutter speed issue. Without seeing some sample photos, we can’t know definitively.
To help with the shutter speed, you can shoot in shutter-priority mode as denoted by the S on the dial on the top of your camera. Set the shutter speed to at least the focal length of your lens. You may even want to double that figure, depending on how steady your hands are. So, for example, if the focal length of your lens is 50mm, then set the shutter speed to 50 (1/50) or even 100 (1/100). If you are shooting with a wide-angle lens (eg. 24 mm), you may still want to maintain a minimum shutter speed of 60 (1/60), just to be safe as you also want to eliminate motion blur of your subject in addition to eliminating camera shake. For a point-and-shoot experience in shutter-priority mode, set the ISO to Auto ISO and you are good to go.
You may also want to look into buying a lens equipped with OSS, although that should not be necessary if your shutter speed is fast enough. The benefit of a lens with OSS is that you should be able to hand-hold and shoot at two, three, or maybe more (depending on the implementation of the OSS) stops slower on the shutter speed. Keep in mind that although OSS will help reduce blur resulting from camera shake, it will not reduce motion blur of your subject. So, if you are shooting a completely motionless subject with OSS, then you can shoot at shutter speeds slower than the focal length of the lens. However, if there is any motion in the subject (eg. your daughter), you will still want to maintain a minimum shutter speed of 60 (1/60), even with OSS.
I recently purchased the A6000 with the standard 16-50mm lens but am contemplating a few other choices. My father is trying to push me towards the Nikon – 1 J5 but even as a beginner I feel the A6000 will be a better option.
My other thoughts are based solely on packing as compact as possible when traveling and downgrading to a point and shoot. If I went to the point and shoot I think I will wait for the new Nikon DL24-85 to hopefully be released in a month and decide between that and the cyber-shot RX100-II. Any thought on the matter would be greatly appreciated and help me put my questions and months of questioning to bed.
Isn’t the Nikon 1 system dead? I believe that Nikon has not produced anything new for that system in quite sometime.
If you are looking for something compact, why not work with what you already have and buy the 20mm pancake lens for the Sony A6000?
Hello, I have just brought the sony a6000 as my poor nex5 buttons are starting to play up. I decided not to buy the lens as I still have both the sony 18-55 and my favourite the sony 16. I did try to read above regarding a new lens, but due to my short attention span I was lost. I am traveling to New Zealand in May 17 and was thinking of “maybe” getting a new lens. Can you help please? I like something more compact and will do justice to the great views, so if the sony 16-50 isn’t a good what do your recommend. Oh I could say not too expensive please.
Thank you
Sounds like you are looking for a normal focal length (on APS-C) lens. You also want a quality lens that is compact and inexpensive. With this criteria in mind, I would suggest either the Sigma 30mm 2.8 DN ART or the Sony 35mm 1.8 OSS. Neither lens is as small as the two you mentioned but they are still reasonably compact. Both lenses will give you very good image quality.
The Sony E-mount lenses are known for their decentering, though, while the Sigma lenses are not known for this problem (Sigma’s QC is better than Sony’s, unless you look at co-branded Sony-Zeiss or Sony’s new high-end G-master lineup). Two big benefits of the native Sony lens over the Sigma are (1) OSS and (2) access to all of the hybrid AF points, not just the contrast-AF points, which the Sigma lens utilizes.
If you are shooting video or in low light, the OSS will be a good benefit for you. Otherwise, if you are shooting mostly stills, you can get by without the OSS by ensuring you are shooting with a fast enough shutter speed and by practising good hand-holding technique, including composing with the EVF.
Access to all of the hybrid AF points will benefit you largely if you are shooting moving action or in low light. Alternatively, the Contrast AF, alone, works just fine in AF-S mode, provided that your subjects are fairly static and provided that your AF point picks out a point where there is some contrast in the scene.
I recently bought a used vario-tessar 4/16-70 from B and H. It was rated “10” for condition and this appears accurate. I like the pictures, but how can I be fairly certain that I have a good sample, not one with decentering?
I would like to purchase a digital mirrorless to compliment my point and shoot. I have a Panasonic Lumix ZS 100 point and shoot with a one inch sensor, and I was told when I bought it that the quality would be pretty close to the Sony a6000. Do you have a recommendation for a digital mirrorless that would be one step up from the a6000 that might provide a little more distance between that and my current point and shoot? Thanks!