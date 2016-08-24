SmugMug Review

Perhaps the best-known hosting website for photographers is SmugMug, a platform that has been around since 2002. SmugMug acts as an online gallery space, letting you display your photos easily and – relatively – inexpensively. I have been using SmugMug exclusively for almost a year, and I have grown very familiar with its range of tools and capabilities. In general, I have been very impressed by SmugMug; for this review, I will cover some of its main uses and features, as well as the positives and negatives of using SmugMug to host your online gallery.
Please note that this comparison is from the perspective of a landscape photographer. If you shoot weddings or events, you may care more about client access; this is not a problem for me, since I don’t shoot for clients. Still, even if you have different priorities, everything in the review below should remain relevant.
1) Branding
I strongly prefer to host my photos on a website that has minimal branding; in fact, obtrusive branding is enough to lose my business. When people visit my website, I don’t want them to see the word SmugMug across the screen; I want them to see my name and my photographs (not to mention that “Smug Mug” is not a very good name.)
By default, SmugMug includes their brand name in your URL – for instance, yourname.smugmug.com – but this can be easily changed. If you already have a custom domain name, you have to change your DNS settings on the hosting website to match your SmugMug site; this can take a few days to work properly, and the process can be confusing if you haven’t done it before. If you don’t yet have a custom name, your life is much easier. All you need to do is use SmugMug’s built-in “Custom Domain” option, which automatically syncs your site to a GoDaddy address. This costs me $12 a year, but it’s worth the money.
As far as other branding goes, SmugMug isn’t perfect. By default, SmugMug adds a header and footer logo to your website. You can eliminate the header and shrink the size of the footer, but the footer can only be removed by custom CSS (which works, but is not appreciated by SmugMug for obvious reasons).
For the rest of the website, branding is very minimal. The only place where it remains – and one where it is impossible to remove – is the checkout page after the shopping cart. Here is a screenshot showing the problem:
Not only does the SmugMug logo show up on this page, but the entire color scheme changes. My website has a white and blue palette; the checkout page is black and green. This annoys me, and it is surely off-putting for customers. I don’t mind the logo at this point, but I wish that they made the color scheme more similar to my original.
So, in summary, SmugMug’s branding is not perfect, but it could be worse. Nearly every SmugMug reference is removable, but it takes some effort before your site truly looks like your own.
2) Ease of Use
SmugMug, and any other website that includes so many options, takes some time to understand. Not all of the features are completely intuitive, and you may spend more time learning it than you want.
For example, it took me a few months of using SmugMug before I realized that my galleries – for example, my Iceland gallery – followed the file path “Home Page > Iceland,” rather than “Home Page > Galleries > Iceland.” This seems like a minor issue, but it was making it more difficult for viewers to navigate the website. Changing this took quite a bit of effort.
However, for the most basic edits, SmugMug is about as simple as it could be. Loading photos to your galleries – and even creating new galleries – is an intuitive process, and you should be able to have a half-working site within a few hours of purchasing an account. This isn’t to say that you can make a high-quality website without much effort, but simply that you can set the basics fairly quickly.
The SmugMug customer service team is great, too, and they have been extremely helpful when I run into a problem. If you want to create something in SmugMug, they will know how to get it done; I always have been impressed by their breadth of knowledge. SmugMug is not easier or harder to learn than any other website builder; if you want a custom gallery, you have to spend some time learning about your tools.
3) Photo Quality
One thing that has always impressed me about SmugMug is the high quality of your photos when they appear on your site. In particular, the sharpness of my SmugMug photos is great – even on high-pixel monitors. This might seem like a small point, but it isn’t something you should take for granted. Zenfolio, one of SmugMug’s main competitors, loses quality on screens more than 1920 pixels wide. Most viewers don’t have such high-res monitors, but more and more are coming to market each day. I want my photos to look good on any viewing platform, and SmugMug delivers.
It also seems that SmugMug’s down-sampling algorithm creates impressively sharp photos. If you upload photos at their full resolution, they need to be down-sampled for your viewers; in other words, their dimensions need to shrink significantly. If I upload a 4900×7350 pixel photograph, most people will see it no larger than 1000×1500 pixels wide. In the midst of this down-sampling, it is easy for details to get lost and fine lines to become blurry. SmugMug’s sharpening algorithm seems to be better than its competitors, even for low-resolution monitors.
4) Customization Options
The main reason that I use SmugMug is simple: it offers a tremendous range of customization options. Some website builders, including Zenfolio, force you to use built-in templates with little leeway for your customization. SmugMug also has templates, but they can be morphed and twisted to the point that they no longer resemble their original appearance at all.
The main method of customizing a SmugMug site is to use content blocks to arrange your material. These blocks can be found by clicking “Customize > Content and Design” in the main editing view. Here, you can add almost anything to a page on your website, from a Facebook icon to a box of text. Then, you can place the content blocks almost any way you want. See the screenshot below:
This isn’t the only way to customize your website, though. Another valuable feature – and one that Zenfolio does not offer – is the use of custom CSS and HTML to format your website. These two features let you format the general design of your website (CSS), as well as any text that you add (HTML). Essentially, HTML and CSS blocks allow for unlimited customization. Do you want to change the shape of the thumbnails in your gallery? Simple – just add a CSS block.
To use HTML and CSS, you don’t necessarily need prior knowledge. It helps, of course, but you can find almost any code that you need just by searching online; if you want to customize your SmugMug site, someone else almost certainly has made the same changes already. I knew nothing about HTML or CSS before SmugMug, but I still made all the changes that I needed (including some that were fairly significant).
For one example, I didn’t like the full-screen size of my photos when I clicked them; a bar appeared along the bottom of the photo, blocking a small portion of the image. Using the custom CSS in the screenshot below, I was able to shrink the photo just small enough that the bar appeared below my image rather than on it:
Although it can take some time to find the right HTML or CSS code, it is worth the effort. I recommend checking out SmugMug’s Digital Grin Forum if you have specific questions about your CSS or HTML; chances are good that you will find what you want.
5) Selling Prints
For many photographers, the main purpose of SmugMug is to sell photographs. Personally, this is what inspired me to keep a website in the first place. Here, SmugMug does not disappoint.
To start, SmugMug allows your customers to purchase prints from the following four labs:
- Bay Photo (ships worldwide)
- WHCC (worldwide)
- EZ Prints (worldwide)
- Loxley Colour (Europe)
I prefer Bay Photo, but I also like EZ prints. I haven’t tried WHCC or Loxley, but each one has good reviews. You get to choose which labs to sell from – not your customers. Still, none of the options are bad choices, and you really can’t go wrong here.
The only issue with SmugMug’s prints is that you cannot self-fulfill products. In other words, if you want to sell a custom style of print, there is no way to add one to the native SmugMug shopping cart. This isn’t a huge deal for most photographers, but it can matter if you want to offer unusual products (for example, acrylic prints from a local lab).
There are other ways to sell custom products, though. You can create a “Custom Printing” option in your website’s menu, for example, where you describe all the items you sell. Then, tell customers to use the “Contact” form if they want any specialty products. It isn’t as elegant as the standard shopping cart, but it gets the job done.
SmugMug’s shopping cart, for what it’s worth, is extremely well-done; it looks and feels like very high-end. Details like this may seem extraneous, but the small qualities add up for your viewers and customers. If it is easy for someone to navigate through your products, they certainly will be more likely to purchase something that they want.
Finally, it is worth mentioning that SmugMug takes 15% of the profits from every sale you make. This is slightly more than Zenfolio, which ranges from 10% to 12% for different products, but it isn’t a huge difference. Unless you sell hundreds or thousands of products every year, you won’t notice much of a difference.
6) Other Features
There are a few other features of SmugMug worth noting, including its mobile website implementation. For me, the main issue here is that you cannot customize the mobile website independently of your desktop site; you are left with SmugMug’s default appearance. The good news is that you probably wouldn’t want to change anything! SmugMug does a very impressive job of creating a mobile website out of your desktop layout, even though it doesn’t give you any particular input. Personally, I think it is so successful because it tries to emulate the look of your desktop website as much as possible; this is very different from other hosting platforms, many of which have a default mobile site that is nothing like the original.
Alongside the mobile site, another feature worth mentioning is the contact form. Here, I think that SmugMug loses out to its competition. Whereas most websites have a separate URL for their contact page, SmugMug’s only option is a pop-up window. This doesn’t sound bad – and, generally, it isn’t – but it means that I can’t link directly to the contact form. Instead, I need to tell visitors to scroll up to the top of the page if they want to email me. It’s not a terrible problem, but I don’t see why SmugMug avoided a separate URL.
Finally, it is worth covering the use of an external blog with your SmugMug account. If you do want a blogging platform integrated into your website, SmugMug is not the most robust option. Although it allows linking to an external WordPress blog (as explained in this article), there is no built-in SmugMug blog. However, you can create custom pages, then link to them in your menu. If all you want is to write a few articles, SmugMug is more than enough – and if you are willing to work with an external blogging platform, there are no real negatives to be found.
There are countless other SmugMug features, but I don’t want to fill the article with details that few people would need to know. If you have a specific question, please let me know in the comments section.
7) Price
SmugMug is fairly well-priced, at least when compared to its competitors. The exact prices are below:
- Basic: $40/year or $5 if billed monthly
- Power: $60/year or $8 if billed monthly
- Portfolio: $150/year or $20 if billed monthly
- Business: $300/year or $30 if billed monthly
Personally, I use the $150 Portfolio plan, and it has been more than enough for my needs. The higher-priced plan will help if you have a large number of clients; it allows more personalized branding for your products, as well as several other tools for running a business (per-photo price lists, coupons, print packages, and many more). The complete list of differences is beyond the scope of this article, but you can find it through this link. Although $150 per year isn’t cheap, it is one of the best purchases I ever made. An online gallery is crucial for today’s photographers, and SmugMug is worth the price.
8) Comparisons
SmugMug’s main competition, as I have mentioned throughout the article, is the company Zenfolio. I tried Zenfolio for more than a year before switching to SmugMug, so I have a detailed understanding of both platforms. I have an extensive comparison in this article, but the primary differences are below:
- SmugMug Looks sharper on high-PPI monitors
- SmugMug has vastly better customization, including HTML and CSS implementation
- SmugMug’s mobile site is better
- Zenfolio has a native blog implementation
- Zenfolio allows for custom products in the shopping cart
- Zenfolio’s branding is slightly less intrusive
There are more SmugMug competitors, as well – Squarespace being the primary one – but I have not tried any others, so I cannot offer my opinions. Personally, I have found that SmugMug holds up well against Zenfolio; that’s why I switched almost a year ago.
9) Free Trial
SmugMug offers a free trial period (two weeks, but you can actually extend it to four), so I highly recommend testing it out. Everything that I have written above can be helpful, but the real test of SmugMug’s capabilities is to use it yourself.
Use the link below to get a trial version of SmugMug, as well as a 15% discount from any SmugMug account. This discount applies automatically, even if you wait four weeks to purchase your subscription – I will get a credit as well, for giving you the link:
- SmugMug Free Trial (Click “Try it Now”)
Let me know if you have any questions or comments, and I would be happy to address them below.
Auto Draft
- Features
- Value
- Image Quality
- Ease of Use
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Thanks for a good review, Spencer. I’ve been using SmugMug for a little over a month and what really convinced me to put down the $60 / yr. was the image quality that you mentioned in the review. Although I only use the site to share my work, the image quality and clean layout are worth the expense for me. If anyone wants to see what the site looks like at the default settings, mine is below. I’ll probably customize it at some point in the future.
https://larskilian.smugmug.com/
Thank you for the feedback, Lars! Glad you enjoyed the review.
Great article for a great product! I’ve used SmugMug for over five years now and they are outstanding. Another “plus” is that SmugMug essentially serves as a cloud storage backup for all photos that are uploaded, which is nice peace of mind at no added cost. I also think they offer the most customizable platform out there for creating a personally branded site. My site is at: http://cherryfivers.com
Thank you, and good point — SmugMug can work as a last-resort backup system if you ever lose your photos, although I certainly recommend having an automatic online backup instead.
A few years back my home was burglarized and my laptop (and photo collection) was one of the items stolen. Luckily after buying a new laptop and restoring from back ups I found only one collection from photo shoot missing. My only record today of those photos are the ones posted on Smugmug. They are not the high resolution originals, but I still have them.
So yes, SmugMug can serve as a form of back-up, as you have no real limits on files. I wouldn’t use it as my only back up system, but as a back up to the back up, it works.
Another point worth mentioning is SmugMug’s Lightroom plug-in, which is very powerful, allows syncing in both directions and offers a perfect integration in your workflow as a publish service.
My biggest gripe is the lack of foreign language support. This is a real issue and, very often, a show-stopper for french photographers.
Rgds, Gilles.
Thank you, Gilles. I didn’t know about the lack of language support — they are such a large company, and I assumed that they had a language feature for non-English speakers. I definitely see how frustrating that would be, especially if most of your clients also speak a language other than English.
Hi Spencer, once again a really good article!
I would be interested to hear, though, if any other readers / SmugMug users have had any issues with their image quality, as the feedback I’ve read regarding this seems to go from one extreme to the other with very little in between! There are those like yourself who are blown away by the image quality, then others who have been really disappointed by it.
I must admit I am in the latter category – I signed up for a trial in December last year and I found that my images were really ‘soft’ on the SmugMug site. I tried viewing the same images on SmugMug on other monitors and they still appeared soft, then I tried the same images on others sites and they were much sharper, even on the likes of Flickr and Facebook! So this led me to think that it was something to do with the SmugMug algorithms.
I contacted SmugMug to try and get some answers, and I have been waiting since the week before Christmas – even though I am not yet a fully paid member this seems like an awful long time to be kept waiting! It’s a shame because like you say, SmugMug ticks all the other boxes! So I’d be interested to hear if anybody else has had similar issues and if they reached any kind of resolution.
Thanks again for a great article!
*I should probably mentioned too that I’m not slandering SmugMug, I’m quite new to sharing my photos online so I am open to the idea that it might be something that I’m doing wrong : )
Hi Samuel- did you change the default ‘Maximum Display Size’ setting under Gallery Settings -> Photo Protection? I leave my Maximum Display Size on X3Large and keep ‘Right Click Message’ set to On (and Download Buttons to Off) to maintain good image quality for 4K monitors but discourage random image downloads.
Hey Lars – yes, I did!
I’ll try leaving the maximum display size on X3Large / original and see if that works : ) thank you for the advice!
I’m glad that aqdjustment worked for you.
Will this approach help people copy our high resolution photographs with screen capture option?
How to prevent this screen capture of our pictures with high resolution display?
Unfortunately, it doesn’t. There is no way — through SmugMug or any other photo hosting website — to prevent people from taking a screenshot. If they have a high-res monitor and you allow your photos to display at Original size, they can get a pretty detailed version of your image. There are only two ways around this: add a copyright symbol or only allow low-resolution display. Personally, I do neither of these, and just accept that some people may screenshot my work.
Yes, un-tick color correction and all will be fine. I ordered a canvas 24×36 for someone and when it came in was nothing like I saw on line (my capture) and only a couple minutes of online help was told to un-tick color correction (it is for those who do not post process). All I had to do was take a wide black marker and write RETURNED take a picture email it and for no charge got a corrected print , a $149 value (not easy for my penny filled purse to correct), in three days and I was camping on Jekyll Island. Now the great part, a dozen or more other photographers at the campground came to see both prints after the quick service, and most right there and then went to SmugMug that day. The Apple/Droid app for phones and pads also help sell prints while showing your ware’s while out and about in the wilds or in a restaurant or on the street, someone always wants to buy a print while I am capturing something so my wife sells while I capture anywhere I maybe just have it sent to a customer and if they want it signed I get it and deliver in person for a snapshot with the buyer to put on the back along with my profile and back ground info of the capture.
Hi Spencer, thanks for the useful info. I’ve been using Flickr for some years now, quite passively. Did you have a chance to compare image quality between the two?
Thanks,
Michiel
As they are commonly-used, Flickr and SmugMug serve very different purposes. Flickr is a photo community, essentially social media, whereas SmugMug is a full website builder. Flickr constrains you to a template, and you generally need to be a part of the community in order to gain traction. I can see some photographers using Flickr as an impromptu website-builder, but only because it is free (or inexpensive) — SmugMug is better for professionals on nearly every level.
That said, the image quality itself is fairly comparable. Even on a high-PPI monitor, photos on Flickr look very good — no real difference from SmugMug’s.
Thanks Spencer!
I’ve been a SmugMug client for nearly 5 years and highly recommend the company. The big selling points for me:
1. Image storage. Unlimited storage of images (w/ Portfolio plan). Other companies place limits on the number of pictures I can upload.
2. Ease of Use. GUI interface is intuitive and well designed.
3. Technical Support. You got questions, they got answers. Some in the form of very useful videos. Never had an issue that wasn’t resolved quickly.
4. Customization. While they provide themes, you can also create nearly any type of web interface you desire.
5. Price. For the money, you can’t beat what SmugMug provides.
Negatives:
1. Not a fan of the 4 print labs they support. I prefer Miller’s Lab and would like if SmugMug could “collect” customer print information, and give you the option of using the print lab of your choice. Self fulfillment would definitely be a welcomed feature.
Good points! I agree — all the positives that you listed are great, although it would be ideal if you could self-fulfill products.
What don’t you like about WHCC for prints? I’ve been using them for several years with no issues.
The most important you missed by a mile!!! The Apple/Droid app for phones and pads also help sell prints while showing your ware’s while out and about in the wilds or in a restaurant or on the street, someone always wants to buy a print while I am capturing something so my wife sells while I capture anywhere I maybe just have it sent to a customer and if they want it signed I get it and deliver in person for a snapshot with the buyer to put on the back along with my profile and background info of the capture. Or set up a booth with a big screen TV, with a sample set of framed ready to hang and framed prints, hook the pad up and let the slide show do it’s thing and just sell from your computer, Better than lugging a trailer full of stuff or setting up brick and mortar – now travel, capture and pay for it and new gear the bonus a business card with nothing but your website and email info, IT Sells itself!!!! Oh! and for a fee they will design a site that you give a % up charge for, and it runs and runs pays for itself. But just show your photos on your phone or pad give a card, they view and buy.
I think the best thing is for the sports Mom or Dad (the casual shooter) can post and sell to friends and relatives with just a card saying I may have a photo of your child playing in the game if you would like a print go to my site, or like my friend in Hawaii who captures surfer’s on weekends has a banner behind him giving his site name with the info I may have a photo of you surfing, it pays for new gear!!!
One card given on a beach while doing sunrises and a hundred prints later and most poster size, and now Milky Way shots!! Who knew how easy it is!!!!
And not Famous by any means just walking with a camera!!! AND iPad AND a CARD……
Thank you for the feedback!
I would be very interested for you guys to review Photoshelter. I’ve been using them for about 3 or 4 years. It’s like SmugMug, from what you wrote, but more robust. It has built in licensing tools in addition to print selling tools. So you can license photos for commercial and editorial purposes directly through Photoshelter complete with built-in licensing contract terms (that can be customized). They The vast majority of professional editorial and commercial photographers that I know use Photoshelter.
Hello,
Thank you for this review. I’m trying to decide which of Zenfolio, Smugmug, SquareSpace, etc to use to exhibit my photos. I haven’t used any of them yet.
Under section 3, Photo Quality, you wrote: ” … the sharpness of my SmugMug photos is great – even on high-pixel monitors. This might seem like a small point, but it isn’t something you should take for granted. Zenfolio, one of SmugMug’s main competitors, loses quality on screens more than 1920 pixels wide.”
Why would Zenfolio lose any more or less quality than any other service? Shouldn’t the image quality depend only the jpg file the photographer uploaded and the monitor the viewer uses? I understand that if you upload a 3000 x 5000 pixel jpg image file, it will appear physically smaller on a higher resolution monitor (a monitor with more pixels per inch) than on a lower resolution monitor, but what can Zenfolio (or any service) do that would affect how the image appears on different monitors?
I imagine that photo site building services like Smugmug and Zenfolio must resize the full resolution images one uploads to display at appropriate sizes in galleries, but I would be surprised if they did any additional file compression on photos (as Facebook does) to save disk space and increase download speeds at the expense of image quality. Even if they did, that would affect the image quality regardless of monitor resolution.
If you can clarify this point I’m confused about, I’ll be very grateful.
Thanks,
Peter
Great review, I’ve been using Smugmug for about 7 years now.
I did look at Zenfolio among others but none of them offered the customization that Smugmug does. Yes you do need to know a little Html & CSS, but I was happy to learn these skills.
Also any time I’ve had a problem its been solved either by searching in their Digital Grin forum or by direct email. I have always had an answer within hours of asking the question, even though I’m in the UK with the time difference to the US.
I went with the $150 option as it allows unlimited uploads and the customization options I needed. I also recommend anyone using lightroom to use the Smugmug uploaded built into it, it really speeds up your workflow.
Smugmug, while great in its concept, making it a very maintenance free way for people to get their pictures, leaves a lot to be desired in terms of online security. Just this past summer, I had a client who didn’t buy any pictures months after the wedding, only to find out he had all the pictures because he hacked into the smugmug account by saving page as in Mozilla Firefox, which downloaded the thumbnails to his hard drive . Now while not full quality high res, he was able to print a nice album from them. I use Nikon d800e cameras and now the 810… Which allows them to steal the pictures this way due to the high resolution of the photos. Just a heads up in case anyone uses high res cameras. We have to protect our industry from these ghetto hood rats that do this kind of unscrupulous theft, and unless you can prove beyond. Shadow of a doubt they stole them, you have no case in court… Believe me I tried.
StudioXEPHON.com
I spent over a year custom programming my studio website/e-commerce site.
It’s worth a look to get ideas how far you can go with SmugMug customization.
Awesome stuff ! I will try it out ! Is there a way to set it up in French ?
That’s a great review, I have been using SmugMug from 2005 so it has been an over 10 year journey!
Earlier to that I hosted on other sites and some went bust or some shut down (planned shut down with warnings). I do post occasional pictures to Flickr but that’s for other reasons. The degree of customization, the fact that I can upload full resolution images (and control what is seen by who at what resolution (with or without watermark) and the ease of organizing, layout, personalization are just some of the reasons I have loved SmugMug.
Even now I have a website and some legacy images there but managing that verses SmugMug is something else. The ability to print and sell images is a plus but not really the main focus for me. Presentation, speed (CloudFlare/cache) and uptime (with transparent information on downtime) are some more reasons why I am a very happy customer with them. For what they deliver, I think the price is right. Though I do which they had a customized pricing – something like tick this and that and for that you pay $ x.y instead of the fixed block. There are times when I would like to have some features like watermarking which is missing from the basic package but not the rest.
What really has kept me going with them over the years is the support. Prompt, precise and really helpful. Not to say I didn’t have sticky situations and some back-and-forth but if I put myself in their shoes they did their best. I had some tech issues and some issues with profit remittance to me (but both were more to do with me being in India and they being in US). Even so they were helpful and we resolved things. So top rating.
Been happy enough to recommend to others and in fact I now have two sites (two accounts – personal and professional) with them other than friends & family accounts. Have a look at http://www.PhotonicYatra.com
Suchit
Mumbai, India
I have a few questions for you, can you please email me? thank you
I am relatively new to your site, but I have found several very helpful articles and reviews.
I’ve been looking for a place to display some of my pictures. Not sure if anyone would actually want pay for any of my photos, but being able to tell people “Hey, go check out my website, I added some new pictures” would be great.
Thanks for another helpful review.
Steve S
Glad you enjoyed it, Steve!
Spencer,
I have a couple of questions. I am thinking of going with Smugmug’s power plan. I do not have my own domain yet. Would you recommend going to Go-daddy first, or just doing it though Smugmug?
Second, and most important, If I do have my own domain and someone goes to it, will they be directed directly to my galleries or are they directed to a Smugmug home page where they will have to sign in, or use a password?
Thanks for your time,
Steve S.
Hi Steve, my recommendation is to do everything through SmugMug first. There is a built-in option for a custom domain within SmugMug (which is based through GoDaddy), and that is much simpler to set up than purchasing the domain name through GoDaddy first.
As for the second question, they are directed towards your website’s home page. In other words, no, they do not need to have a SmugMug login in order to visit your website. However, if you want to set a personal password for a particular gallery (so that only friends or family can see it, for example), you can do that. It is not enabled by default. If you would like to see an example of a SmugMug site you can visit the link in my bio. Also, I recommend trying the trial version of SmugMug before purchasing it.
Hi,
At the moment I’m looking for a platform where I can upload my photos to share with friends and family. I’m not looking to sell the photos or anything like that as they are just generally my amateur travel photos.
I currently just put my photos in albums on Facebook after exporting from Lightroom, however I have an increasing number of friends now not on Facebook, as well as people like my parents who have never been on Facebook. I want a platform that I can send people the link/put it on Facebook and they can view without needing to have an account or anything like that.
Would SmugMug work for me? Or is it more professional than I’m looking for?
Sorry that I missed your comment, Andrew, not sure what happened. I think that SmugMug would work well for what you need to do, although I definitely wouldn’t get anything more than the introductory package. It is always good to have a website, and this will work well for what you need to do, assuming you are willing to pay a yearly fee. You also can try the free trial, which should give a good indication of how well it works for your needs.
Hello,
Good review!
Actually, as Smugmug take in charge taking pictures and making goodies out of them during some concerts, i was so excited to order a mug and a keychain from them, with my photo and my favourite band on them.
Knowing that they are famous of the good quality of their pictures, i was hoping for aome great items. Surprisingly, i received a very badly cropped, and very bad quality picture on my keychain. One member of the band was completely oit of the frame, and another one was cut in half. The picture on my mug is average. We clearly can see how pixelized it is. The paper printer picture is really HQ though…
I don’t know what went wrong with them, maybe printing issues? But i m not really satisfied.
I hope it’s not always the case with them.
Soukaina.
SmugMug itself does not do any printing, so I believe that the problem you have is with the external lab (or the person you ordered from), not SmugMug itself. Do you happen to remember which company you used to order the prints? For example, Bay Photo, EZ Prints, etc.
I LOVE my smug mug! So easy to use, only thing i wish that could be faster is the uploading i feel like it takes hours to upload pictures.
Glad you like it! I’ve always found it very useful. For what it’s worth, most likely, SmugMug is not to blame for the slow upload times — the culprit is probably your wifi. I have been able to upload a batch of fifteen photos, each roughly 10MB, in about ten seconds (using my university’s wifi, which typically is very quick). If the problem is too extreme, you may consider replacing your router with a faster version — that should help speed everything up a bit.
Thank you, Spencer, fort the review. I have stumbled on this posting and feel it has really helped me figure out which service better suites my needs. I appreciated the technical aspects and details you provided.
Awesome, Jon, glad that you liked the review!
Great review! I plan on joining tonight! I’ve gotten really into landscape photography and now feel that some of my photos could make great prints, gifts, etc. How do you suggest marketing/promoting the photos? How do you get random people to find your work? Do you also license your work anywhere? Thanks!
Sorry for the slow reply, Matt — Photography Life has been traveling and without wifi for the past few weeks. Marketing your work online can be done, but it is very difficult. Is there any way to print your photos and sell them in person? If not, you might consider writing guest posts for other websites, or posting articles on your own website, in order to generate traffic. Unless you are number one for a particular keyword, people are unlikely to find your work through a quick Google search.
I don’t license my photos through a third-party website, but I do sell prints and downloads on my own. Most people who buy my work use the link in my Photography Life bio. Other than that, I don’t market my photos much at all, but I will in the coming years :)
Many thanks for your review on smugmug. I am the same as the other commenter who is just looking for a place to store and share family photos so they are available for other members of the family to view. I use principally Apple Photos to organise my photos and find that works well.
Just wondering how you get started or how you would advise to get started. I watched their introductory getting started webinar on youtube, uploaded some photos and still do not have much idea about where to start. All those privacy settings are confusing. Even the multiple different training videos all around the place are confusing. I have signed up for as Power user. I guess it’s just a matter of playing around with it and trial and error. For eg I’ve made two folders and done their security settings and one is now showing as unlisted, the other as private. To me that sounds similar.
I seem to be a long way off my smugmug website looking like those first two commenters who posted up links to their websites. They look fantastic btw.
Anyway I’ll persist. I think I just need a step by step guide to what to do first.
Regards
The training videos can be helpful if you have a specific problem, but I really just recommend diving in headfirst to learn as quickly as possible! Almost anything that you want to do through SmugMug can be done — but you’ll learn everything more quickly if you just experiment.
Unlisted means that you can send a link to the gallery and people will be able to access it, but it doesn’t show up on your website otherwise. Private means that only you can see it, and only when you are actually logged in.
Hi
I just recently learn about SmugMug. I own and take care of a lot of rescued cats and dogs and I was looking for ways, to help me with this endeavor financially, in selling my pictures online safely. I am willing to put up for some of the extra costs but I am limited since this is a non-profit thing. My question is this; is a Watermark the only way to protect the pictures from copyright infringement and unauthorized printing? Because Watermarks are available only at the Portfolio package. I know my way around computers but your right, it’s taking some time in getting used to. If you have the answer, then it will save me time. Thank you very much!
There are a few ways. Watermarks are only available in the Portfolio and Business packages ($150/year and $300/year, respectively). However, the $60/year Power plan allows you to disable peoples’ ability to right-click and download a photo, although they can still take screenshots. The $40/year plan does not allow this, unfortunately, although every plan allows you to limit the display size of your photos. (In other words, no one will be able to see or download the photo larger than a certain pixel x pixel size, which you get to set.)
For what it’s worth, even though I have the Portfolio package, I don’t use watermarks or right-click protection, and I always use the largest possible display size. I obviously understand the concern about people printing photos without authorization, but my personal view is that those people will never purchase anything from me anyway, and I want the site to look as good as possible for people who will purchase my work.
Hope this helps! Let me know if you have any more questions.
Thank you, Spencer, for a very helpful article. I already have a website, vermontscribes.com, and I’d like to be able to have a link to my SmugMug gallery from my website. Is this possible?
A big selling point for me is SmugMug’s excellent support; I am struggling to keep up with technology in general and with website design and maintenance specifically so It sounds like SmugMug would be a good choice for me. People keep asking where online they can see and buy my photos…
(I agree- SmugMug is not a great name) Thanks for your help.
As I understand it, the only way to have a link to your SmugMug gallery is to have a separate domain for your website. For example, vermontscribes.smugmug.com (which would be included with your SmugMug purchase) or something entirely different, like YourNameExample.com. Once you have your SmugMug gallery on its own website, you should be able to edit the “My Photos” menu item on vermontscribes.com to directly link to your SmugMug site. Then, people would be able to click “My Photos” and go directly to your SmugMug gallery. Let me know if this is what you were thinking.
I just starting to use the Smugmug to sell my photo and I choose the Portfolio Plan. How will I know if someone already buys my photo on my site? is there any notification or some message that I gonna receive? please help me on this.
You will get an email notification every time that someone buys a photo.
Hi, Very good article thank you for both that and responses to questions.
I am looking at using SM for a charity that people can purchase photographs etc from and wondered how the pricing works on the site and how the money is held, is there a transfer to a bank account or do you have to manage an account on SmugMug?
Thanks in advance
Thank you, glad you found it helpful. The money is stored in SmugMug’s system until you transfer it into your bank account. It defaults to a bizarre system — even if you put in your bank account number and all the proper details, you will only be paid once you have $500 in your account. (It does that automatically on the first of the month.) If you have less than $500 in your account per month, which is the case for most of us, you have to manually request payment. This simply means that you press the “request one-time payment” button — luckily, you don’t need to email them or anything like that.
They should just pay you automatically every time that someone buys a print, but they don’t. However, SmugMug does notify you by email every time that someone purchases a print, so it isn’t hard to request the money manually.
Spencer, I just had to write this, especially because this page is usually the first hit on Google, if we search for smugmug vs zenfolio.
You fail to mention a very important fact, which is a deal breaker for me- smugmug forces a “powered by smugmug” banner in the footer of every page or photo hosted by them, even if you pay for an expensive professional plan.
Zenfolio doesn’t.
This alone is enough for me to rule out smugmug. Furthermore, why is smugmug not showing any real examples of photographers’ portfolios hosted by them. Right now I seee only three there, all look like smugmug’s advertisements to me rather than actual photo sites. Alll look identical to me, on this Android phone, all dont work properly in Firefox Web browser on my android phone.
Zenfolio is totally different, it has lots of examples listed right at the bottom of its home page, all look and function differently, as I’d expect. All work properly.
I have been doing research on which hoster to use, reading lots of reviews and people’s posts on forums, yours appear more like a nicely written, paid review to me. Sorry if I come across as rude, just speaking my mind.
I did mention that, in the first section of this review, Branding:
“As far as other branding goes, SmugMug isn’t perfect. By default, SmugMug adds a header and footer logo to your website. You can eliminate the header and shrink the size of the footer, but the footer can only be removed by custom CSS (which works, but is not appreciated by SmugMug for obvious reasons).”
I also recommend that you read my SmugMug vs Zenfolio article, here: https://photographylife.com/zenfolio-vs-smugmug. Under the Branding section (again, first section), I concluded by saying “This is a clear win for Zenfolio.”
I don’t mind critiques of my articles. I love them, because they help me improve my writing. Here, though, you throw out allegations that SmugMug paid me for this article — without any shred of proof — and apparently didn’t bother to read the first section. If you want to critique it, please do so from a basis in reality.
Anyone who knows me and reads Photography Life regularly will know that I have never gotten paid to review any item, ever, and I never will. If any company offers to pay me for an article, I will refuse. I reviewed SmugMug because I use it for my own website and like it.
My apologies! :-( I clearly did not read your article carefully.
And yes, I don’t have any proof of my “allegation”, it is the impression I got, when reading the review. And yes, neither do I know you nor am I a regular to this site, but I do know that this site is Nasim’s. So when I read someone else’s name as an author, and so much raving about smugmug. I automatically jumped to the conclusion….
If you would forgive me for being the errant 1… I’d love to hear your opinion on –
1. Why smugmug doesn’t have any examples when everyone else has tons! What are they hiding? Aren’t they proud of their product?
2. Does it work properly for you on smartphones?
{Not just apple’s }
And again. I’m so sorry. Feeling like a fool here!
Thank you, Raj. My comment was harsh, and I apologize.
I don’t know why SmugMug doesn’t post many example sites. That is something that frustrated me when I was trying to buy it. You would think that they have more than a handful on their site! One prominent example that I know of is stuckincustoms.smugmug.com, which Trey Ratcliff owns (and is very similar to the default site). My SmugMug website is spencercoxphoto.com, which shows a bit more of the customization options.
Is there a particular smartphone that you have noticed works poorly with SmugMug sites? I’ve only tested it on two different smartphones (one iPhone and one Android) and didn’t notice anything wrong. However, this is only a fraction of all the phones out there :)
I’ll try to test more phones and report back if I notice any issues on other platforms.
Thanks Spencer.
I am running Firefox on a Sony xperia z5 compact here. Maybe you are testing on Google Chrome, which I avoid like the plague (due to privacy concerns).
Anyway, that stuckincustoms site is loading erratically and very slowly on my phone.
Funny…if I Google smugmug examples, I get this site
https://news.smugmug.com/2014/02/14/9-great-smugmug-sites-we-fell-in-love-with-so-far/
Nice screenshots, but no links (urls) to those sites. Why?
Something doesn’t sound right.
I am going through as many examples of sites hosted on smugmug….this time I am on my workstation, a powerful PC. One thing I see in common on all sites…the “photo viewer page” is identical. That is the page which shows up when we click on a photo in anyone’s gallery. Same white background with photo centered vertically and maximized horizontally in the web browser window. It has a “play” button on the lower left corner. Absolutely every theme I see has this thing in common.
I am sorry man, but that photo viewer page looks like someone cooked it up in their garage, figuratively speaking.
In stark comparison, Zenfolio’s photo viewer pages are different. You can see the difference here:
http://www.joymariephoto.com/
http://www.willnicholls.co.uk/
http://clarkimaging.zenfolio.com/
I really like the last one’s presentation :-)
Also, the photo viewer page has the film strip at top or bottom. That is nice, almost everyone has it these days…look at dpreview’s galleries, a filmstrip is always there
Smugmug is missing all these things.
So, IMHO, SM looks pretty primitive in comparison to ZF
BTW, have you see jAlbum? I have a website hosting service, which I paid a one time “life time” hosting fee years back. I was wondering if I can get away with not paying a recurring, yearly cost to these photo hosting sites.
Do you use Zenfolio? It’s a great place to build your photo website. However, exactly what you said about SmugMug (“One thing I see in common on all sites…the “photo viewer page” is identical”) is just as true for Zenfolio, for better or worse. If you click on a photo in the gallery, you end up with a black background and a dot-dot-dot button on the left and right sides, whether or not your website typically has a black theme.
It also isn’t true that SmugMug’s gallery themes are all identical. I use one with thumbnails on the left-hand side of my gallery (http://www.spencercoxphoto.com/Galleries/Landscapes/). Notice that, on my site, there is no slideshow button. You can remove all this if you want to.
If you don’t like the left-hand thumbnails, there are other options. Some people set up their galleries as a collage, just like the Zenfolio sites that you list. I also have seen sites where you scroll down the page to view photos, like a standard webpage. Out of the three Zenfolio sites you linked, the third one would be especially easy to replicate, almost identically, in SmugMug. There are fewer differences between Zenfolio and SmugMug than most people think.
In terms of the filmstrip, it surprises me as well that SmugMug’s default gallery doesn’t have one. When I used Zenfolio, a filmstrip along the top was my preferred gallery display. However, because you can modify SmugMug’s CSS code, it is possible to add a filmstrip yourself, if you are willing to put a bit of effort into it. You can’t modify Zenfolio’s CSS, unfortunately, although it seems like they may allow it in an upcoming update.
It seems as though you have not personally used SmugMug, but are instead critiquing the relatively few SmugMug websites that you have seen. I agree that most SmugMug websites, by default, look similar and not my style (black background, thin and large fonts, haphazard gallery collages). However, SmugMug is very customizable, and you shouldn’t take the default website to represent the only website. If it were, I would rate SmugMug very poorly.
I fully agree about the one-time hosting fees. I hate paying for recurring hosting, especially because I would like to maintain a website for decades. I haven’t seen jAlbum but will check it out.
Hi Spencer,
Great review. Have just got Smugmug and have been playing around in it for a couple of days now. As you mentioned in your article under Ease of use you were getting annoyed around the file path situation. Are you able to explain how you found out how to change it so I can also get Home > Browse > Folder > Gallery? If not, can you point me to a source where I could find some information around it? Appreciate any help. Havent been able to find anything on it (maybe just not using the right words?)
Keep up the good work.
Don’t worry about the question now. Figured it out for myself (i.e. Smugmug support staff help me – replied to my questions in about 5 mins which is impressive)! If any does want to know how to do it, here is the explanation and instructions how to change.
The Browse page is a page that is not part of the structure, so it won’t show in the breadcrumb. It’s just a page that lists the folders and galleries. If you want to avoid that, you might want to create a top folder in the organizer, call it Galleries for example, then put all your other folders in it. In the menu, change the Browse link to go to that folder instead of the Browse page.
Thanks
Helpful article. I am not a professional photographer, but have many sentimental photos I would like to save, and do not trust the cloud storage sites. How secure is Smugmug. Sorry if this has been addressed before, but if I decide to go with Smug, does everyone on the site see my photos, or can I keep the majority of my photos private, just for my own use?
I am researching SmugMug for my husband who, since retiring, has thrown himself into his passion of photography. I read your comments about the shopping cart pros and cons. I see that on your web site you have chosen not to use the SmugMug shopping cart at all, opting instead for a contact form. Have you had some recent experiences that led you to go exclusively with the contact form option?
Regards
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for a great article on Smugmug. I have a website and been thinking about selling some of my work through my site, but using a service like Smugmug might be a better idea.
One question I have though, and haven’t seen in the article or in the comments is shipping. Many of these sites seem to be U.S. based and focused, although they ship worldwide. Is there any idea on general shipping costs outside of the U.S.? Sure, shipping depends on many factors, but a general idea would help. Especially for the great photographers outside the U.S.
I remember asking Loxley if they shipped to Malta where I had a customer who wanted a photo of mine and they said that shipping to an island was not easy. I found that remark a bit weird, considering all the major couriers go to Malta. Besides, the U.K. itself is an island.
I think Smugmug would also make a “killing” if they used professional printers/printhouses in the other world regions. This would give foreign customers great deals on the photographs, especially shipping and would give Photographers a broader customer base. They should also definitely think about multi language options.
Cheers
Teddy
Just a comment from an experienced 35 year computer user. This is one of the most difficult, non-intuitive interfaces I have ever worked with. I give SmugMug 0 stars for ease of use. I’ve been trying to learn the interface to set up what I think is a very simple couple of folders with galleries in them. I’ve spend 10 hours and have enlisted a long-time user to help. We simply can’t get it set up. I’ve had 10-12 emails with tech support and they are friendly, but it’s simply a poor interface. I don’t know who they are designing this for. I do web design for a living, and I still can’t figure out how to get the page laid out. I am frustrated enough to break something. Grrr.