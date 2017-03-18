Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 Review

This is an in-depth review of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens, world’s first constant f/1.8 zoom lens for DSLR cameras that was announced in April of 2013. Despite the recent trend of manufacturers to move their customer base to full-frame format, Sigma took a bold move and announced the professional-grade Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 Art for DX/APS-C format only. With a focal range equivalent to 27mm-52.5mm in 35mm format, the lens provides a good range to work with for a variety of different needs and applications. And with its fast constant aperture of f/1.8, the Sigma 18-35mm opens up opportunities to shoot in low-light situations, something that was previously only possible with fast aperture prime lenses. Lastly, Sigma’s pricing of $799 MSRP for the lens made it the top choice in terms of value when compared to pro-grade lenses such as the Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8G DX, which sells for almost twice as much and does not offer the same low-light advantages.
The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HCM is a technological marvel, because it is the first zoom lens in history with such a wide / fast aperture. On top of that, Sigma used many high-end features and components that are usually only available on pro-grade full-frame lenses. First, the lens comes with a hypersonic motor (HSM), which provides silent and fast autofocus. Second, the lens has a very complex optical formula that consists of a total of 17 lens elements in 12 groups, with 4 aspherical and 5 low-dispersion elements. Third, it has a metal mount and a thermally stable composite barrel, which offers greater elasticity than polycarbonate and offers minimal thermal shrinkage with exceptional hardness, something Sigma has only recently started providing on its new generation lenses. And lastly, being an “Art” series lens, it is fully compatible with Sigma’s USB dock that allows micro-adjusting autofocus parameters.
1) Lens Specifications
2) Lens Handling and Build
Sigma has put a lot of effort into making the new generation lenses attractive both in terms of design and function, and the Sigma 18-35mm is not an exception. Similar to the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 Art, the lens gives a different sense of quality to it when compared to previous generation Sigma lenses. The craftsmanship of the lens is indeed excellent. Starting from the rugged brass mount that smoothly connects with the metal barrel, to the smooth rubber focus ring in the front, you won’t get a feeling of a cheap lens that we are so accustomed to when usually dealing with APS-C/DX lenses. The metal barrel is made of a special Thermally Stable Composite material, which offers exceptional hardness, better elasticity than polycarbonate and minimal thermal shrinkage. This basically means that the lens should easily withstand extremely hot and cold temperatures without damage or potential performance degradation. While I could not test the lens in hot temperatures, I did take it out during a very cold morning when the temperatures peaked -5F (some of the snow images in the review were taken during that morning). The lens performed very well during and after the shoot, autofocus continued to function without any problems, and both zoom and focus rings operated smoothly without getting stuck. In short, the build quality of the Sigma 18-35mm is outstanding. My only gripe is lack of a rubber gasket on the mount to prevent dust and other debris from getting into the camera. For some reason, Sigma never includes one on its lenses, which is unfortunate.
The handling of the lens is also superb, although that can depend on whether you are comfortable with a reverse rotation of the focus ring. The zoom ring follows similar clock-wise rotation from short to long focal lengths as Nikon’s DX lenses, but its focus ring is reversed. So to move from close focus to infinity, you would have to rotate the focus ring counter clock-wise. Aside from this ergonomic difference, I have not seen any serious issues with handling (and Canon users might prefer how the focus ring works, because Canon lenses work the same way). Yes, the lens is indeed quite heavy at 810 grams, but considering its fast speed, metal construction and a total of 17 lens elements, I doubt Sigma could have made it lighter. That said, it certainly does feel front-heavy when mounted on lightweight DX cameras like Nikon D5300. At the same time, its long barrel actually makes it easier to balance it out on lightweight camera bodies when it is hand-held. The zoom ring is smooth and has some nice resistance to it, while the focus ring is also very smooth, albeit with a little less resistance. Similar to many Nikkor lenses, there is a switch on the side of the barrel that allows to move the lens from autofocus to manual focus operation. The middle portion of the barrel (which is nicely threaded underneath for better grip), along with the front part and the filter thread are plastic. Sigma probably decided to use the lighter material to decrease the weight of the lens. The supplied hood is also plastic and can be mounted regularly, or in opposite direction to save camera bag space. Once mounted on the lens, it stays secure and does not wobble.
3) Use on Full-Frame
Some DX / APS-C lenses are known to work quite well on full-frame cameras, with some vignetting that can be removed in the corners (the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G is a good example of such lens). The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8G is not a good candidate to be mounted on a full-frame camera, especially at the shortest end of the focal length. Take a look at how the image turned out when I shot it at 18mm on the Nikon D800E:
When I saw the above, I changed the setting on my Nikon D800E to switch to DX crop mode when the lens was mounted on it.
4) Autofocus Performance and Accuracy
Thanks to the fast hypersonic motor, the lens acquires focus quickly and silently. I compared the AF speed of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 to the Nikon 50mm f/1.8G and while the Nikon seemed to be a tad faster, it was definitely noisier. Also, it is important to note that unlike older lenses that required cameras to have a built-in autofocus motor, the Sigma 18-35mm has an integrated focus motor, which means that autofocus will work on entry-level cameras like Nikon D3300 and D5300. With lenses with built-in focus motors, you do not have to worry about buying a higher-end DSLR just to be able to utilize autofocus anymore.
In terms of autofocus accuracy, the lens behaved rather unpredictably at times. While most of the images were in focus, sometimes the lens would simply refuse to acquire correct focus on both the Nikon D5300 and the Nikon D800E (in DX crop mode). And when the light conditions were less than ideal pressing the AF-ON button repeatedly to force the lens to reacquire focus would not help either. Occasionally, I would extend my hand at a close distance, force the lens to acquire focus, then refocus on the subject. I don’t know if this has to do with Nikon firmware not playing well with Sigma, or if it is Sigma’s AF motor that is unreliable, but it sure was disappointing to take a shot only to find out that the lens focused on the background. Utilizing the center focus point and using the focus and recompose technique in low-light and high-contrast situations seemed to yield better results.
5) Lens sharpness, contrast and color rendition
As with other lenses, I put the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 through a stress test in my Imatest lab to find out what its sharpness looks like when the lens is used on a 15.3 MP equivalent sensor. Since I always test lenses with my Nikon D800E camera for consistency reasons, I had to shoot the 18-35mm in DX mode, which yields smaller resolution. To be able to compare results with full-frame lenses, the results were multiplied by a factor of 1.533 (crop factor). I do realize that performing tests on the latest generation 24 MP APS-C sensor cameras might be a better choice, since higher pixel density sensors certainly do reveal more lens flaws. However, putting different cameras into the mix with potentially different image processing pipelines, AA / no AA and other variables would yield completely different results, making it hard or even impossible to compare DX/APS-C to full-frame lenses. For that reason, I decided to use the Nikon D800E for testing both FX and DX lenses.
As I reveal below, the sharpness performance of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 is very impressive for a zoom lens with such wide aperture. Microcontrast levels are very high and the lens does not suffer from heavy field curvature issues like many other wide angle lenses do.
In terms of colors, the lens produces beautiful, vivid colors, similar to those you would get from high-end Nikkor lenses with optical coatings.
Some Technical Info:
Camera: Nikon D800E
Focus Method: Live View Contrast Detect + Manual Focus
Image Format: 14-bit RAW
Workflow: Import RAW into Lightroom 5 with default settings, Export in JPEG format, 100% Quality
Analysis Software: Imatest 3.9, Master Edition
Testing was performed at f/1.8, f/2, f/2.8, f/5.6, f/8, f/11 and f/16 apertures
6) Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 MTF Performance
Let’s take a look at the sharpness capabilities of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM in detail. Here is the lens performance at the short end of the zoom range, at 18mm:
The lens shows very impressive performance at 18mm both in the center and in the mid-frame. The corner performance is a little weaker, but regains sharpness at just f/2.8. Peak performance is reached at f/2.8, which is remarkable.
Let’s take a look at what happens when we zoom in to 24mm:
The performance at 24mm is even more impressive, yielding very high levels of mid-frame and corner performance. Peak performance is again reached at f/2.8.
And finally, here is the lens MTF at 35mm:
Although the center performance drops a tad, mid-frame and corners look the best at 35mm, so there is more balance of sharpness across the frame.
The consistency of performance throughout the focal range is very impressive. The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 is one of the best DX lenses I have tested to date. In comparison, neither the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 Art, nor the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G lenses can reach such high performance levels at large apertures.
7) Bokeh
The bokeh performance of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 is pretty good at f/1.8, especially towards the longer focal lengths. As you zoom out back to 18mm, getting background blur gets more difficult due to shorter focal length. Still, I found the bokeh performance of the lens to be quite good when photographing subjects up close, as demonstrated in the following image samples:
8) Vignetting
Vignetting levels are very low for an f/1.8 lens. That’s another surprising find, as I initially expected to see much worse vignetting throughout the focal range. Wide open at 18mm, vignetting is only at about 1.39 stops and it increases as you zoom in towards 35mm. At the long end, vignetting reaches about 1.65 stops, which is still very impressive:
9) Ghosting and Flare
The effect of ghosting and flare depends on the position of the sun/bright spot and the focal length. Here is a sample image shot at 18mm, f/16:
At such small apertures, expect to see 18-ray sunstars, thanks to the 9-blade diaphragm. Some ghosting and flare is visible at such a wide angle, but it is not hugely distracting. As you zoom in towards 35mm, ghosts and flare are more magnified, but a little less defined:
10) Distortion
Distortion levels are moderate. At 18mm, there is barrel distortion of -1.25%, which changes to pincushion distortion when zoomed in towards 24mm. Pincushion distortion is at its strongest level at 35mm, where it reaches about 1.52%, as shown in the graph below:
Since Lightroom and Adobe Camera RAW already have a built-in profile for the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 lens, you can easily fix distortion with a single click using the lens corrections sub-module.
11) Chromatic Aberration
Lateral chromatic aberration levels are pretty moderate at short focal lengths, averaging a little over a pixel. As you zoom in, CA levels drop and reach their lowest at 35mm:
Lateral chromatic aberrations are generally not a problem and can be easily fixed in Lightroom and Photoshop. Typical for fast aperture lenses though, longitudinal chromatic aberration is visible at f/1.8 in front of and behind the focused area.
The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 has no equivalents to compare to, so I decided to put it against the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC HSM Art lens, along with the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G (both APS-C) that I had at the time of testing.
12) Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 vs Sigma 30mm f/1.4
Let’s take a look at how the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 Art compares to the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 Art @ 35mm and 30mm:
Looks like Sigma’s own 30mm f/1.4 prime cannot compete with the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 zoom. The difference in performance is quite evident right at f/1.8, where the Sigma 18-35mm is better not only in the center, but also significantly sharper in the mid-frame and the corners. In fact, the 30mm f/1.4 Art is quite disappointing in comparison – its peak sharpness is reached at f/5.6, while the 18-35mm is extremely sharp at f/2.8!
13) Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 vs Nikon 35mm f/1.8G
Let’s take a look at how the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 fares against the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G:
It is pretty clear that the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 is a better candidate for low-light photography than the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G. The Sigma 18-35mm has amazing wide open performance that the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G can only catch up to at f/2.8, and even then it cannot quite match Sigma’s corner performance. The Nikon 35mm f/1.8G produces impressive center and mid-frame sharpness at f/2.8 and smaller, but its corners cannot match what Sigma can do at any aperture.
14) Summary
When Sigma announced the 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM lens, it made big headlines all over the Internet. Being the first ever f/1.8 zoom lens, it caught a lot of attention from media and instantly became a success story for Sigma. However, I had my doubts about its performance, thinking that Sigma had to compromise the fast aperture with rather average performance. When I finally received the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 back in November of 2013 and took it with me on a trip to New York and then to New Mexico, it continued to surprise me with its superb sharpness, beautiful colors and impressive build. The lens went through quite a bit of stress, being exposed to bone chilling -5F degree temperatures and it continued to produce images without any problems. While I had a few other lenses with me, I just did not want to take it off the Nikon D5300 DSLR that I was testing at the same time. With its wide to normal focal length coverage and a fast f/1.8 aperture, it was a versatile lens that I used for photographing different subjects in various lighting conditions. The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 felt totally different than handling the typically slow f/3.5-5.6 zoom lenses, especially once I realized how sharp it was at its widest aperture.
The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 Art deserves the highest of praises for being such an amazing lens. Being a full-frame shooter, I am saddened by the fact that such lens does not exist for FX, but I also realize that a lens like this would have probably been twice larger in size and much heavier, perhaps making it rather prohibitive to use on full-frame cameras. My main complaint is its autofocus accuracy issues that I have encountered when shooting with Nikon camera bodies. While my lens sample did not seem to have any front/back focus issues, it would occasionally miss focus. Shooting with the D5200 that has a rather small viewfinder, it was impossible to tell if focus was accurate or not until I reviewed images. I am not sure if such autofocus accuracy problems are related to Sigma’s AF motor, or it is some sort of an incompatibility with Nikon’s DSLRs, but I very much hope that Sigma addresses AF accuracy issues via firmware soon.
Overall, I am very impressed by the performance of the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM. It is certainly a game changer, not only because it is the first f/1.8 zoom lens in history, but also because it is a stellar performer. I cannot wait to see more lenses like this from Sigma in the future. If I owned a DX / APS-C camera, the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 would have been one of my first candidates for everyday photography.
16) More Image Samples
Comments
Thanks for a great review Nasim! Sigma have done it again. When I received my sigma 35mm 1.4 DG I thought if they could keep this up, they will put Nikon and Canon on the back foot. Looks like the two behemoths are going to have to work much harder!
Regards,
Daniel
Agreed! A great review!
I also strongly agree that Nikon (and Canon) should start looking to work harder and create more value (ie. lower prices) for their users. I am seriously looking at the Tamron 70-300 VC and the Sigma 35mm 1.4 for my Nikon. Both have exceptional reviews and cost almost half compared to the Nikon equivalent.
Maybe Sigma should start making cameras….
They are, Randall. :)
They do and only one, the SD1 is a DSLR. From what I read it’s OK, not more than that.
Plus DPQ1, DPQ2, DP1M, DP2M, DP3M, and recently discontinued, DP1, DP2, DP3, + SD14 & SD15 are still around.
All with the brilliant Foveon sensor that unfortunately suffers with noise at higher ISO and a body performance that 99% of photographers deem un acceptable by today’s standards. Sigma cameras are all about the sensor and image quality.
These imatest scores are just absurd! Thats more sharp than most of FX primes from nikon!
I mean sharper, lol!
“I am saddened by the fact that such lens does not exist for FX”.
It does, the Nikkor 24-70 f/2.8 is relatively close when you factor in FX vs DX.
Mike
Mike, the 24-70mm f/2.8 is over a stop slower and it is far from being so sharp wide open in the corners…
Nasim,
I’m surprised you are not factoring in the sensor here. Crop factor doesn’t just affect focal length so the 1.5 focal length math needed for focal length also applies to the aperture. An f/1.4 lens on DX is about equivalent to an f/2.8 lens on FX. I stand by my comment. Sure, the 24-70 isn’t that sharp in the corners wide open but to say that is the reason a similar full frame lens isn’t available is weak at best.
Mike, I think you misunderstood my statement. I wasn’t talking about an equivalent lens on FX – I am very well aware of the DoF/aperture and focal length math. I was purely talking about having something like a 24-70mm f/1.8 for FX :) Wouldn’t that be sweet? I can imagine it would be a monstrous lens and probably super impractical in terms of size, weight and cost, but f/1.8 on FX with some of the optical characteristics of the Sigma 18-35mm would be insane!
I don’t think I would want to deal with the size. The 16-35 f/4 is an FX lens and it’s plenty big already . The 14-24 f/2.8 is huge and not cheap, I can’t imagine what an f/1.8 would be… The market for such a lens would be tiny, I certainly wouldn’t buy it.
Mike, yes, size would surely be an issue! And that size would be accompanies by a crazy price too :) But there are those that would still buy it – check out the Zeiss Otus. At its $4K price, you would think no sane person would buy it, but I knew a few people that own that lens…
The Otus will sell because no other lens has the same level of optics and the lens is still a reasonable size. It’s not any bigger than a 24-70. True, it’s much bigger than a ‘nifty fifty’ from Nikon but not unreasonable. The market for the Otus is tiny as well, I didn’t say it wouldn’t sell *any*. Sigma and Nikon can’t produce optics like Zeiss, so the selling feature would need to be that it is a wide angle, fast, constant-aperture zoom for FX. For wide angle, do you need 1.8 vs 2.8? Would you pay a huge premium for that?
What do you mean Sigma and Nikon can’t produce optics like Zeiss?
If you mean Nikon can’t make an Otus like for $1,700 and Sigma can’t make an Otus like for $900, then you might be right.
But if price is not an issue, I bet both Nikon and Sigma have the know how and technologies available to produce optics like Zeiss.
Mike, it is not that Nikon or Canon cannot make it. They certainly can. They are a mass producer, not an exotic lens maker like Zeiss (except for high-end telephotos), so they do not see a good market in such a lens.
Light gathering capability of an f1.8 lens is the same both on fx and dx sensor. To blindly stare at DOF is not what this lens is about Mike.
Yes, at the same focal length. Last time I checked, 18mm != 24mm.
No Mike, f1.8 is f1.8 REGARDLESS of focal length. So a f1.8 50mm collects exactly same amount of light as f1.8 500mm lens Mike. Shutter speed will be the same assuming that other settings are same on camera. Is that really so hard to get? Google it please you can learn a thing or two in the process.
Red, let me try to explain this to Mike real quick, since we’ve actually covered these topics a number of times.
Mike, start out by reading this article on focal length equivalence and crop factor. In short, lens focal length and aperture do not change with format. The whole “equivalent” term is utterly confusing and it is the fault of manufacturers that it lead people into thinking that lenses change properties when mounted on different cameras. A 50mm f/1.8G has a focal length of 50mm, whether it gets mounted on a DX or an FX camera. And its aperture stays the same f/1.8 irrelevant of format size. What changes is the perspective, or what we commonly refer to as “field of view” (FoV). So DX cameras have a narrower field of view than FX when using exactly the same lens on both, because it is basically a magnified crop. So if the subject to camera distance does not change, DX would result in an image that has a “closer” look. Because of this, people and manufacturers started doing the math and calculating the FoV “equivalence” based on 35mm / full-frame size. In reality, nothing changes – the focal length stays the same and aperture is also exactly the same. Only when you start changing the camera to subject distance is when things change. So if you compose an image with exactly the same FoV (which means that you are actually moving away from the subject with a DX camera), depth of field gets larger. Again, this is only because now the distance between you and the subject is longer and hence the DoF is also larger. This created another madness – people started calculating “aperture equivalence”. Now that the DoF is much larger, now we have a new term that equates aperture between different formats. Saying that a 18-35mm f/1.8 is equivalent to a 27-52.5mm f/2.8 lens is plain wrong, because there is one very important problem here – the light gathering ability of an f/1.8 lens NEVER changes. If you and I are shooting with a 50mm f/1.8G lens, but on different formats, our shutter speeds in the same lighting conditions would be the same. An f/2.8 lens is over a stop slower than an f/1.8 lens – and that’s a huge difference!
I did not want to bring up the topic, because it opens up a big can of worms, so I was avoiding this discussion. But since you have been bringing up the same thing, thought I could share some info to avoid confusion.
DoF of FX vs DX is different because of the sensor size which changes the circle of confusion (but that is just a technical representation of what you said above)
Another great review. Love all the new stuff coming through lately.
On that note (and slightly off topic) do you think they will be releasing the 85mm 1.4 art version?
I am wanting to buy the current version, but don’t want to do so, then have them release that one a few months down the line.
In your lens database it says that it was released in 2008, yet in some Google searches it seems to say Nov 2011. Correct me if Im wrong, as this will probably influence the release or not
Thanks
Ryan, yes, the 85mm f/1.4 will also be re-released in Art version sometime soon. They will be updating most of the older EX primes and the 85mm f/1.4 is definitely in the pipeline.
Great thanks :)
If that’s true that’s seriously frightening news, as to my taste the existing Sigma 85mm f/1.4 is already such a lovely lens it’s almost an unfair advantage. Out of satisfaction with that lens I went out and got the 35mm f/1.4 Art lens, and am definitely sold on Sigma’s current capabilities. In fact, at a recent wedding I barely used anything other than those two primes on two Nikon bodies and I’m more than pleased with the results.
I’m especially eager to see what Sigma releases in the way of Art Series fast telephoto lenses.
I moved from Canon FF to Nikon system, primarily because of the this lens. For me, most wedding photos that I shoot, I could easily cover with this lens on a D7100 along with a telephoto lens.
Optically, this lens is exceptional, even wide open its extremely sharp. Its like nothing I have ever seen before. The results were breathtakingly sharp, bokeh is not the best I have seen, but i can live with that.
I didn’t even bother stopping down any lower than 2.8.
In ideal world, the D7100 and this lens is a match made in heaven, images are beautiful, lots of details, nice colors, tons of latitude to work with and the lens has more than enough resolving power to get the most out of even the D7100.
But there is a dark personality to this lens.
AF was a bit slow on D7100 and would take a a lot longer to lock on, maybe the lens would be better on something like a D2x or D300s or the hypothetical D400 ? and the worst problem – AF was not consistent. I lost at least 20% of my shots because of this, despite its amazing optical properties, I thought it was too risky to shoot weddings with it and I sold it, i’d rather have a less sharp lens than a lens that cannot AF consistently. Luckily I had shot a lot of images successively so even though I lost 1/3 images due to AF, I didn’t lost any important images. I also had my basic canon backup kit ready.
I also noticed the lens performed splendidly at short distances, but AF accuracy became a lot more hit and miss as the distance increased. At about 40-60ft and more, it became unpredictable and started behaving like my old disappointing X100 which would sometime miss the group of people it was supposed to focus on and the background trees 150ft away would be tack sharp. Maybe that’s what the dock is for. I expect my lenses to behave normally no matter what the distance right out of the box after I have paid good money for it.
At the end, sold both D7100 and sigma 18-35mm at no loss :) and got a mint D700 and bought Nikon 24-70 and 70-200mm VRII and they perform as they should.
Thank you for your great feedback – almost a mini-review on its own :)
Looks like your experience mirrors mine. I also found AF to be inconsistent when it comes to accuracy…some of our readers reported similar problems with Canon, except it was even worse apparently. Hoping that Sigma can address the issue with a firmware update.
Thanks Nasim, Its such a great lens, really deserves the electronics to be perfect. If they come out with Version II of this lens with pro level AF performance, I will buy it again.
Shame Sigma put Ferrari’s engine on Fred Flintstone’s car.
I have even worse experience with D7100 and this lens. The combination produces completely erratic AF behaviour. I can say that 60% or more of my shots are miss-focused. Especially when focusing on farther objects (which by the way fill the AF frame).
I’m into photography for two years now, and cannot claim advanced photographer status, but I am sure that this is not one of those: “Its the fault of the man behind the camera”. Before I’ve used D3200 with nikkor 35mm 1.8G and did not experience similar issues. I’m also using Fuji X-E1 and, athough slow, the focus is great – Even contrast detection doesnt help with D7100&Sigma.
I have some sample pics and additional info about my experience at:
http://www.dpreview.com/forums/thread/3657085#forum-post-53521936e
And such a frustrating experience it is :(
Comparing this review as another excellent proof for the optical performance like DPreview as example, I just like to throw in my own experiences. Before I admit I was Sigma-friendly from the days I had a different DSLR system and now turned more or less into a fan since the well-praised 35 and that one hit the market.
There are focus problems:
– in certain situations
– with certain Nikon DX bodies
– and not with the newest Canon EOS 70D because this uses a much more advanced focus system than Nikon is able to deliver in any current body.
I made the worst experiences with an “old” D7000 in terms of accuracy and sensitivity in low light. If you have this cam and only this – be prepared to be disappointed in terms of AF but be aware, it’s not the lens’ fault.
The D7100 performs better, but not super. IMO it’s the size of the AF frames which makes it difficult to tell which part in it will be the focus POINT. the area is simply to huge. It covers in shortest focal length in 2 metres distance a field of 15 × 12 cm (6 × 5″ app.) If I shoot wide open, this area is huge enough to contain DOF beyond the range. AF should be very precise – but the lens can only work with what the camera’s able to deliver.
The test results of DPreview improved a lot when they used EOS 70D instead of an elder model. Although Canon shooters too will be better off with a new model, they at least have a very good one to choose.
Of course, I bought it for critical low light shot in sometimes crowded places and didn’t think much about the AF limits of my bodies before. Now I start getting aware and try to find better AF reference points instead of just hoping “somewhere in this frame it will be sharp”. I can only confirm those who said AF was sometimes a guess. The dock helped a bit – but it’s simply boring and a bit frustrating. Adjusting this lens to a Nikon body is like calibrating a caliper with a ruler. And it’s work: 4 × 4 × 3 shots for one go (focal length, distance and sample shots with reset focus and press AF again) then adjust the lens and recheck, that takes time. And a better target than my Spyder lenscal.
But there’s not only critical low light stuff this lens shines in (given the AF hit the nail), also all daylight pictures are just very convincing. I also can’t wait to get more lenses of the quality of those two I already own. Both are standard lenses (on DX and FX) for me. On the D800, it works very well, too. At least better than on a D7000.
Whoa, Sigma’s on a roll! Every lens in their Global Vision campaign that was already tested, has received high praises over and over again. While the 30/1.4 DC isn’t as sharp as some reviewers would’ve liked, and the 19/2.8, 30/2.8 ad 60/2.8 DN don’t offer as wide an aperture as most desire, their selling point is that they’re accessibly and competitively priced.
The two stellar Art lenses (18-35/1.8 and 35/1.4) can pretty much compete with Zeiss; the 17-70/2.8-4 Contemporary lens is basically the only one in its class (and it’s superb, while still being priced competitively); and the 120-300/2.8 Sports lens is one of the best telephoto zoom lenses out there for sports and wildlife photography. Yes, Sigma is serious.
There’s just one thing I cannot understand: why do they leave users of mirrorless cameras (like me) out in the dust? I’m still waiting on the first premium Sigma lens to add to my µ4/3 kit.
Wow, great sample images!
If Sigma makes another longer 1.8 zoom, to complement this one (eg. 35-70 for portraiture) it will leave DX users little to complain any longer.
Having read this review, I now have second thoughts on whether I need to upgrade to a full frame camera.
How about using it on a D600 or D3? what are negatives? whats the effective focal lengths?
thank you. thinking about selling my 28-70AFS for this.
Nasim included a picture taken with a FF camera.
Hi!
Very interesting review and very much in line of my own experience with this terrific lens. I bought it (5 days ago) mainly for my D5300 (which is another positive surprise to me), even though I have both the D300s and my trusted D700. I just LOVE that lens and did not have it off, of my D5300 since I bought it. Such a good feeling of discerning quality when you support it with your left hand, and it gives me tons of good feelings of being able to do almost anything with it!
The only negative and I must admit, disappointing thing, was that this lens does not AUTOFOCUS on the D5300 in Live View!!
At first I thought there was something wrong with my example, but then soon found information on the Internet – http://www.sigmaphoto.com/article/information-regarding-the-nikon-d5300-cameras – which even my photo dealer did not know about.
I have tried it on my D5300, on my back-up D5100, on my D300s and my D700. To my surprise – in spite of this lens being a DX-lens – it actually DOES fill the whole full frame sensor of my D700, from focal length 28mm up to 35mm – WITHOUT vignetting! In shorter focal length of 28mm down to 18mm vignetting increases ever so much. But, hey! This is still a good bargain.
I have to wait and send my example back to the shop for a Firm Ware update to be able to use Live View on my D5300, but apart from that – It is just a lovely piece of engineering and really good glass! I love it!
Best regards from Norway,
Walter
:o)
P.S.: Excuse my English, it’s not my first language.
Nasim
Thanks for the great review. I bought this lens about 10 days ago and been shooting almost constantly since then trying to compare it to the Nikon 17-55 f/2.8 and Tamron 24-70 f/2.8 lenses on a D7000. I agree with yours and other poster comments on the AF issue. My question to you and anybody else on this forum is if in your own experience feel that the contrast is higher than other lenses and if the color is a little bit towards the cool spectrum (prior to any PP). Thank you
When I saw first the images of the 35/1.4, I had the same feeling. More contrast – due to sharpness. Colors lighter and more neutral. At the same aperture sometimes faster shutter speed (only 1/3, max 2/3) due to different glass with lower dispersion than usually I guessed. I didn’t have the same experience with the 18-35. Maybe because I was used to it?
Jo
Did I read correctly that you are using the Sigma 18-35 on a D800? How does that work for you?
Hi Ed,
no, that appears to be a misunderstanding. 35 on D800 and 18-35 on D7100 – both are now my standard lenses in FX or DX. I used the 18-35 only once on D800 when I was too lazy to use two bodies for a test of DOF.
I read from people something like Mike was stating in post 14. My reply was similar to Nasim’s, f/1.8 is f/1.8 at Fx and DX and the DOF math voodoo (which isn’t even math…) those people were throwing in discussion made me curious. I believed, it’s not valid to factor just from DX to FX. And thanks to those tests I do know my guts were right. :)
Your comparison with the other two lenses… hmm, what are you looking for? None of them is f/1.8 and on the other side, the Sigma is more limited in focal length. I don’t see a conclusion leading to a ” z better than xy”, it can’t be – each is for different situations.
Jo-
You are asking a good question – what am I looking for? I need a lens wider than my 24-70 on the D7000. I love this lens and I am not willing to part with it. After a lot of comparison shots I decided that the Sigma 18-35 is not the right lens for me. Despite its superb performance 85% of the time, I got into some focusing problems at midrange and as you pointed out its focal length is quite limited. So I am back to square 1. Luckily for me the local shop lets you try the equipment for up to 1 month. I may have to consider upgrading to a D610 body.
Hi Ed,
please support this kind of shop as much as you can. There are not many of those who can compete with internet prices by simply offering a better service. There never were many…
It’s my nature to share some doubts. I see you ending with a D800 :) why? I recall the AF module of the D600 is the same as the D7000, to make a low price FX. Here’s aread of one who tried both cameras:
http://nikonrumors.com/2014/01/18/birds-in-flight-photography-with-the-nikon-d800-and-d600-cameras.aspx/
If you’re not in shooting moving birds, you maybe never notice the difference. If you like taking pictures in low light, you’ll soon realize that you only “improved ” by the size of pictures. The D600 and it’s successor are more or less a big size D7000. The AF module is not sensitive enough for very low light. That’s what I found out. The Sigma performs AF-wise worse on a D7000 than on it’s successor and good again on a D800 in DX mode.
It’s a very modern lens, with very tight tolerances and an optical performance one conventionally knows delivered by primes. The rating of Nasim doesn’t come without a reason. But the downside is clearly: Don’t put it in front of “old warhorses”, the latest cameras are good enough: EOS 70D, D5300 or D7100 and Sony I don’t know.
Hello, thanks for the review! I have a question about the lens comparison.
I want to buy an art lens by sigma for my D7100 camera, this 18-35mm is unfortunately to large for me and the weight is to much.
If I look at all three art lenses and also your review of the 35mm 1.4, https://photographylife.com/reviews/sigma-35mm-f1-4/4
is it right that the Sigma 18-35 performs better than the 35mm 1.4?
Than when I compare the 30mm 1.4 and the 35mm 1.4 they are really close to each other in performance? Especially at f2.
Than I was looking at dxomark comparison of all three. http://www.dxomark.com/Lenses/Compare/Side-by-side/Sigma-35mm-F14-DG-HSM-A-Nikon-on-Nikon-D7100-versus-Sigma-18-35mm-F18-DC-HSM-A-Nikon-on-Nikon-D7100-versus-Sigma-30mm-F14-DC-HSM-A-Nikon-on-Nikon-D7100___1057_865_1140_865_1099_865
What do you think will be best for my crop sensor?
Thanks, Sharon
Sharon,
as ironic as it may be, but out of the three for your D7100 (not taking into account the fact you might later want to go full-frame), the heavy and big 18-35mm zoom is the best choice :) I would not say it outperforms the Sigma 35mm f/1.4, which is among the sharpest lenses wide-open of all those we’ve tested so far, but it is in the same league, yes. The 30mm f/1.4 is slightly inferior to both, but is, of course, much smaller and cheaper.
Personally, if you must choose out of the three, I would go with the zoom. If it really is too big and heavy for you, I would choose the small and cheap 30mm f/1.4 probably. And if I planned to go full-frame, I’d buy the 35mm f/1.4 instead.
thanks a lot on your reply! so how come these test compare charts show a little different as you describe it, did you a aqually test the 30mm art lens the same way you tested the other two lenses, or is there a review coming up soon? The prices are not so far away from each other 30mm 459 euro and the other two 729 euro in EU
Yes the 18-35mm is really to heavy 810 + 765 makes 1575 as a walk around lens. I understand the 35mm is a better lens in and the 30mm is more of a f1.8 lens. Now my question is, would the 30mm and the 35 be a big difference on a crop sensor like the 24mp d7100 ?
Hello Nasim,
Sorry to interrupt the thread. I just have a question. May I know what “chimp-check” means?
Thanks,
Mike
Mike, no problem! Chimping usually refers to the practice of checking your camera LCD every time you take a picture. It distracts photography and can result in missed opportunities, which is why some people recommend not to “chimp-check” while taking pictures. Personally, I do it quite a bit when I need to make sure that my images are tack sharp – it is pretty much a given for landscapes. For people photography though, I usually avoid looking at the LCD, unless I am taking a quick break or changing the environment.
When you post your review of the D5300, can you comment on the AF performance versus the D5200? Some tests note dramatically quicker AF with Expeed4. My particular interest is tracking motorsports with AF-C. Thanks.
I enjoyed reading this review. The pictures were excellent. Job well done as usual. I am looking forward to your review of the Sigma 24-105mm f/4 lens.
So would lens the sigma work good on my nikon D7000…
No. At least not as good as on a newer DX model. It’s depending on you favorite subjects. I didn’t play much to compare the two bodies, but everything I aimed the D7000 with his lens at, seemed to be more or less bigger problem for AF than the D7100 had. And what’s the point of a high resolving lens with a less high resolving sensor?
This lens works extremelly well with the Nikon d7000. I have been using it for a long time and pictures taken with my d7000 camera are really top notch. I didn’t experience any focusing problems so far (excepted in very low light conditions).
Dear Stephan,
I am using this lens on my D7000 body but I am facing extreme trouble regarding auto focusing, it is very inconsistent. Please suggest what could eradicate the problem..
Hey Nasim. Nice to see your pic taken with the D800. Have you tried zooming it in? I was wondering if maybe the vignetting would disappear at a longer focal length. I bought mine for use with my Canon 60D but experimented with my 1Ds and found out that vignetting disappears around 24mm. And while there is vignetting at 18mm, it is not as bad as that on your D800. My thinking is that because Nikon’s crop sensor is bigger than Canon’s, this might be the cause of this but then we are talking about full frame sensors here so I’m not so sure. I remember reading somewhere that it’s fully usable with an APS-H sensor camera (1.3 crop) but I have yet to confirm that. Anyway, unlike you guys, I haven’t noticed any focusing problems to complain about so I guess I’m one of the lucky ones. And oh yeah, the optics are superb. My second best behind my Canon 135/2L.
Are the Sigma 18-35 1.8 lenses coming off their production line NOW, Nikon D5300 live view compatible !!
I purchased the 18-35 yesterday and I’m blown away with the image quality. It’s incredibly sharp with beautiful bokeh wide open. It certainly makes my nikon DX 35mm redundant.
I’ve only taken about 50 shots so far but the images are all pin sharp on my D3200. I took about 20 poor light and the balance in daylight and haven’t experienced the focus issues reported earlier this year. I wonder if Sigma have addressed the issue in the factory. I don’t have the USB adapter so unsure which firmware version was loaded in the factory.
Does anyone have experience with the adapter as I’m not sure if I need it give the amazing quality?
I was considering moving to full frame because the D3200 doesn’t manage high ISO well but the Sigma provides opportunity to keep the ISO lower given the amazing quality at F1.8. The D7100 maybe the way to go with the spare cash on more fast glass.
i have the Nikon d7100 with nikkor 18-140 and i took them both to iceland last april and the results were pretty good but not amazing
here you can see some of the photos from iceland https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/sets/72157646276568702/
i’m going back to iceland next month and i decided to upgrade my lens, so i bought few days ago the sigma 18-35 and didn’t have the time to test it enough, but from the few pic i took it looks amazing. i also bought the Tokina 11-16 with it, and i hope this time i will get much better photos
What lens would you choose? The Nikkor 35mm 1.8 DX or the Simga 30mm Art? The Zoom is to heavy for me. So I’m looking for a nice walk around lens with sharp image quality wide open! Thanks!
Nasim,
Are you aware if the AF issues you experienced with the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 and the Nikon D5300/D800e were resolved? I own a Nikon D5300 and also a Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 and have experienced the exact same issues you mentioned in your review. Specifically, random shots that focused on the background rather than the subject, but even worse I have experienced the lens simply refusing to focus at all! I found this very disconcerting, and was beginning to think I just got a bad copy, but when I heard you experienced the exact same issues I knew this was a bigger problem than just a bad lens. As you mentioned, this seems to be an issue with Nikon and Sigma not ‘playing well together’. Whatever it is, it is very disappointing and makes me wonder if buying ANY sigma lens for my Nikon camera is a good investment. I would appreciate any updated information you might have regarding this issue.
Eric
Hi!
The only reason I’m writing a comment over 2½ years after the article was written is to tell you about my experience with the autofocus problems.
This might help other people stumbling across this review to make their decision whether to buy this lens or not.
I shoot LOTS of sports photography and thought that this lens would give me a few stops more of light for indoor shooting, as well as giving me the close range that I was missing.
When I bought this lens, I owned the Canon 7D.
Shooting a full weekend of kickboxing and free fighting ringside (even inside the ropes pretty close to the fighters), I quickly realized that the autofocus was utter rubbish. So I had to skip this lens as a sports lens, but for things that don’t move around this lens gives FANTASTIC results!
Skip forward a few years, I go buy the Canon 7D Mk II, which is known to have superb autofocus.
I give the Sigma 18-35 f/1.8 another chance at sports – and voilà! – I’m constantly getting perfect, beautiful, sharp shots with narrow DoF!
=D
My reasoning is this:
– Canon 7D => released in September 2009
– Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 => released in April 2013
– Canon 7D Mark II => released in September 2014
So the NEWER lens was capable of more than the OLD camera could handle, but when a NEW camera came out, it had finally caught up with the awesomeness of the lens!
=D
Nowadays the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art comes with me to my sports shoots and works nicely whenever I get close enough to the subject to use it.
I think this lens is best used in front of a DX body released after 2013, maybe being Canon the better choice because of Dual Pixel AF. I expect bets results in front of a mirrorless system or in LiveView of a normal DSLR. Due to the wide open aperture, the AF needs to be very precise and the elder AF-modules handle thsi demand less good.
Hello,after this great review, I am also considering to buy this lens. Is this a good lens to combine with a Canon 1DX that I bought in 2014 ? In combination with my 1DX, will the range stay at 18-35mm or also go to 27-52 as mentioned in the beginning of the review ? ( I didn’t understand that sentence very much ;-)
I understood this lens is shape enough to shoot sports ?
How about portraits ? Is this lens comparable with the 35mm Sigma Art lens ? ( which seems to be great also ! )
Many thanks for advising me…
Marie-Pascale
Hello,
Another really great thorough review. I am really interested in this lens for my Nikon D500 but the auto focus issue identified here and on the reviews page at B&H is making me second guess that decision. Does anyone know given that this is 2017 that they have identified and fixed that issue?
Can anyone who has Nikon d 500 let me know does auto focus work on all of the various focus points? If the work around is to use only single point autofocus that is too much of a compromise for me, at this price.
Cheers,
Lance
Based on Jorgen’s comment in Aug 2016 sharing his experience with this lens on a Canon 7D Mark ii I believe we shouldn’t experience AF issues on Nikon D500 either since it has better AF capabilities compared to Canon 7D (Just my opinion, I maybe wrong).
But yes, whoever has practical hands on experience with this combination can confirm. I’m looking forward to the same as well.
Cheers
Peter