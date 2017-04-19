Really Right Stuff TQC-14 Tripod Review

I used to have a wooden tripod. It was not as bad as it sounds — other photographers were always fascinated by the design, and it was sturdier than you might expect. Unfortunately, despite weighing 4.2 pounds, it had a maximum height of just three feet. Plus, it was bulky. I brought this tripod along on a hiking trip, thinking that these problems wouldn’t be too bad. I was wrong. It was too big to sit well on my backpack, and its weight started to bother me on long hikes. I researched my other options, and carbon fiber tripods began to come up in my searches. I wanted the best possible weight-to-stability ratio, so I knew that I needed to save some money.
Through the course of my research, the tripod brand Really Right Stuff (RRS) began to emerge as the one of the “best” tripod manufacturers. I already had the BH-40 ballhead, which I was quite happy with, so I began to save up. I ultimately ordered the Really Right Stuff TQC-14, a top-of-the line travel tripod.
1) Specifications
- Weight (with center column): 2.7 pounds, 1.2 kilograms
- Weight (center column removed): 2.5 pounds, 1.1 kilograms
- Maximum height (with center column): 59 inches, 1.5 meters
- Maximum height (no center column): 48 inches, 1.2 meters
- Lowest height (with center column): 14.3 inches, 36 centimeters
- Lowest height (no center column): 3.3 inches, 8 centimeters
- Length folded: 17.7 inches, 45 centimeters
- Weight Capacity: RRS claims that it can support 25 pounds (11.3 kg), but I’m sure that it could hold ten times that without slipping. I hung from it for a few seconds, and it didn’t move. These numbers are arbitrary anyway.
- Recommended lenses: According to RRS, you can use this tripod with up to a 500mm f/4 lens, but it’s better for 300mm f/4 lenses, 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses, and smaller.
- Leg angles: 25, 55, and 85 degrees.
- Top tube diameter: 1.13 inches (28.7mm)
- Bottom tube diameter: 0.65 inches (16.5mm)
- Price: $850 new, and almost impossible to find anywhere used.
2) Why This One?
As you can see, the TQC-14 has some pretty impressive specifications. Given its small folded length and light weight, it can hold more weight than you would expect. Since I tend to use my tripod after a long hike, I want the best stability possible at the lowest total weight.
My wooden tripod (the Berlebach 703 Report) weighed me down to the point that I refused to carry it on hikes more than a few miles long. It wasn’t a bad tripod, and, for $250, I would be surprised if there is a sturdier one. But, at 4.2 pounds (plus a one-pound tripod head), it was past the threshold of comfort for hiking long distances. Not to mention that it took up a tremendous amount of space for its short maximum length of just 39 inches. All of this is without bringing up its cumbersome locking knobs and thin feet, which made it irritating to use. These issues led me to go without a tripod during what turned out to be one of the best hikes I have ever taken.
Not wanting to get caught up in the same mess in the future, I knew I needed to replace my tripod. So, why would I go for such an expensive tripod? Would a cheaper one not be able to provide the same benefits, but still leave me money for other equipment?
Truthfully, a cheaper tripod would probably give me sharp shots in many situations. Especially if it weren’t windy, or if I didn’t extend the tripod completely, or if I weren’t shooting from the ocean. Then I realized that, with the lenses I use, the biggest detriment to the image quality of my prints is camera shake. I needed the sturdiest tripod possible, so that I could print a photo 24×36 inches even if the tripod was in a stream at the time of exposure. The reputation of Really Right Stuff is unmatched, which made my decision easier.
I need a sturdy tripod for my prints, and a four-pound tripod is too heavy for some of the hikes that I do. As such, I believe that my decision for the RRS TQC-14 was well-justified. I believe that it is possible to get sturdier tripods if you use telephotos constantly, and you can get lighter tripods for bare-bones heights. To some extent, if you don’t have to carry your tripod far, there are better options available. But I don’t believe that there is any better hiking tripod on the market than the TQC-14.
3) Comparisons
I decided on Really Right Stuff as a brand before I chose the specific tripod that I wanted from their lineup. Initially, I had my mind on the TVC-24, a slightly larger model. It weighs 3.2 pounds (no center column) and has thicker leg sections that add stability. After spending a lot of time with the TQC-14, I have come to the conclusion that I would have been equally happy with the TVC-24. I would choose between the two based upon the head that you are using — if you have a lightweight ballhead (like the RRS BH-30), I would recommend the lighter TQC-14. If you have a larger ballhead, you would probably prefer the heavier tripod. (Note that I actually use the BH-40 on my TQC-14, so these are just generalizations.)
4) Practicalities
I have found a few details about the tripod that are worth keeping in mind while you use one. Personally, never having used twist locks before, I found them fantastic. I found it tough to remember which way to turn the locks initially, but it’s now second nature. Also, I can say confidently that, when both are at three feet tall, the TQC-14 is comparable in stability to my old Berlebach, despite being much smaller. The TQC-14 tripod is a bit more prone to vibration at its maximum height, but at this point it is about a foot taller anyway.
When all the leg sections of the TQC-14 are retracted, I don’t think that it is possible to get a sturdier tripod. This remains true when I have extended one of the three leg sections. Even with my longest lens (105mm) at maximum magnification in live view, I can flick the leg of the tripod without the image on screen moving for more than a fraction of a second. With all the leg sections extended, it takes about 1.5 seconds for the image to settle. Not really something to worry about.
Another important thing to mention is the center column, which comes with the tripod. I am generally against center columns, but this one made me reconsider — at 0.2 pounds, its weight is all but negligible, and it is supposed to be sturdy enough to use without much vibration. Still, I eventually decided to remove the center column. Why?
I find that, especially on hills, center columns restrict my ability to lower the camera how I want. As the specifications show, the center column makes it impossible to lower the camera below 14.3 inches, which is actually taller than my miniature tripod’s tallest height. I tend to use a low angle more than a high angle, so I decided that I would rather give up a foot of maximum height in exchange for the ability to go about a foot lower when I need to do so. Truthfully, I haven’t encountered a situation that made me regret my decision.
To remove the center column, follow the instructions that come with the tripod. Even with these instructions, it took me a while to get the tripod back together after I removed the center column. Not a huge deal, and I’d imagine that it’s possible to get quicker with practice, but don’t count on being able to take the column on and off quickly in the field.
On that same note, I didn’t do any practical testing with the quick column, but I believe that it lives up to its reputation of being completely usable if it’s not too windy. It’s not necessary for my uses, but I can see how it would be a useful feature for other people.
5) Features
Besides its stability, I think that my favorite feature of the TQC-14 is its twist-lock system. On every other tripod I have ever used, I have found the leg locks frustrating or hard to use. With the TQC-14, I can twist all the leg sections at the same time, and it only takes about a quarter turn to unlock all the legs. Plus, like the rest of the tripod, the twist-locks are extremely well-made.
Another, more subtle feature of the TQC-14 is also nice: when the legs fold back up, they don’t hit each other. Instead, the legs come to a stop at exactly a 90 degree angle, about a centimeter before they touch the others. This is nice because it lets you close the tripod without worrying that two of the legs will crush your fingers when you close them.
If you ever take your tripod into wet, muddy, or sandy areas, you will appreciate how easy it is to clean. To take apart a section, you just unscrew the twist-locks a few turns, and then the leg slides out completely. Rinse it with water and a towel, and re-apply grease if you wiped off some. It goes back together exactly the same way. For a traveling photographer, it could not be easier to maintain this tripod. RRS has a guide online to make it easier, which is also nice.
Like most high-end tripods, the TQC-14 allows you to switch out the tripod’s feet without resorting to power tools. I bought the spike feet from RRS, which makes it easier to secure the tripod in sand or mud.
One of my favorite features of the TQC-14 is how easy it is to position its legs at different angles. Most tripods have awkwardly small buttons that you have to push and hold, which is fairly slow to use. The TQC-14, though, has a large metal slider (almost like a switch) that you pull from the top of the legs. Once you pull the slider out, you can position the leg at any of the three angles (25, 55, and 85 degrees). The slider snaps back into place with a light tap, locking the legs again.
Lastly, I applaud Really Right Stuff for including a thread-locking product with the tripod, along with the hex keys that tighten the tripod’s various joints. It goes to show that RRS cares that the customer can maintain the tripod’s condition, something that most tripod companies don’t bother to consider. This focus on the customer is one of the main reasons that I chose RRS over another high-end brand of tripods.
6) Issues
There are two minor problems with this tripod, from my experience. Actually, they are more like suggestions for the TQC-14 Mark II than actual issues.
First, I wish that the butterfly knob (the one-inch piece of aluminum between the tripod head and the legs) could be removable along with the center column. This would make the tripod a bit shorter for those of us trying to save as much space as possible. Also, this knob can hit the lever on Really Right Stuff’s BH-40 ballhead (only the older version of the head, though).
Second, I wish that the second angle on the tripod were 45 degrees instead of 55 degrees. The other two angle settings (25 and 85 degrees) are fine, but the 55 degree setting is just wide enough that it has a bit of bounce if a strong force (or a heavy lens) is applied to the top. Plus, 45 degrees is theoretically the most stable angle for a brace, although this is probably insignificant. Granted, I have no idea what design considerations went into the TQC-14, so perhaps it is impossible to design the tripod to work at 45 degrees anyway.
7) Recommendations
The TQC-14 is extremely stable for its weight, but it isn’t always the perfect platform. If it is extremely windy, or if you are photographing from a stream, there may be slight blur in telephoto images. This improves vastly with fewer leg sections extended, though. Here is how I use my TQC-14:
- With my 105mm telephoto, I am wary of extending the tripod to its maximum height in anything more than a light wind. I try not to extend that section at all, actually. Luckily, there are very few situations that necessitate using a telephoto at a four-foot height rather than a three-foot height. When I use the tripod in heavy wind or a stream, I try not to extend either of the bottom two sections.
- With my 50mm lens, I tend to avoid extending the bottom section if it is very windy. I have never seen any vibration once I collapse the bottom section, no matter how windy.
- With my 24mm lens, I have never seen any blur under any conditions. If it is super windy, or if I am in a strong stream, I may collapse the bottom section just for peace of mind.
I have not tested any of RRS’s heavier tripods, so it is possible that they would be better in these situations. Still, the TQC-14 is fantastic, even with a telephoto — if it’s super windy, I just know that I have to lower the tripod.
If you are considering a different RRS tripod, such as the TVC-24, it all comes down to how much you shoot with the tripod at its full height. If a tripod’s stability is based on its weight-to-height ratio, the TVC-24 is about as stable at full height as the TQC-14 is with its bottom section retracted. (With the 3.2 pound TVC-24, the ratio is one pound per fifteen inches at four feet tall. With the 2.5 pound TQC-14, that ratio is one pound per fifteen inches at three feet tall.)
Is this difference worth 3/4 pound to you? For those of you who don’t hike much, the answer is probably yes. If you do hike a lot, the weight difference may be significant. Do you hike with your camera more, or do you shoot more in windy conditions? You can’t go wrong with either the TQC-14 or the TVC-24, but each has its strengths.
8) Conclusion
I believe that the RRS TQC-14 is the traveling photographer’s dream tripod. At this weight and height, I cannot see how there could be a more stable tripod on the market, and I know that there isn’t one that is more well-built.
Really Right Stuff is one of the few companies which I would always recommend buying new equipment, as opposed to searching for something on the used market. Their customer service is amazing, of course, but I also have heard that they silently improve the design of their tripods over time. If you want to know that you have the most current version, buying direct is a must. Plus, no one sells these tripods on the used market in the first place.
The TQC-14 is light enough that it’s easy to carry all day, and it’s so well-constructed that I actually enjoy carrying it. If I always have a tripod with me, that could be the difference between ISO 100 and ISO 800, or f/11 and f/4. Either way, for landscape images especially, carrying a tripod makes it possible to print images at a far higher quality than you otherwise could.
As the photos from this article demonstrate, I have brought the TQC-14 places where I would not bring anything larger. I carried it around in a bag during my trip to New York City, and I ultimately took photos that would have been impossible otherwise. If you hike long distances with your equipment and you don’t use a massive telephoto lens, there is perhaps no better tripod in the world.
I wish I’d read this review a year ago. Going to Japan, I wanted the lightest, stable tripod I could get. I ended up getting a Sirui tripod and ballhead which, while light enough to make you forget you have it, isn’t as stable as I’d like. Also, you need to extend two center columns to get its maximum height. Like the RRS tripod you reviewed, you can remove the center columns but its max height is fairly limiting. In my case, I knew I’d want to do group shots including myself so I needed all the height I could get.
Tomorrow morning I’ll be leaving for Japan again and the Sirui is my biggest concern. But not enough to bring my everyday tripod! :-)
The RRS is certainly stable at it maximum height, although any light tripod is a compromise to some extent. Have fun in Japan!
$850 for a 4’11” tripod? Ouch.
I have to agree, the price tag is just ridiculous.
I think of it as another lens, since it hurts less that way : )
You can get the same quality for 1/2 the price – from Feisol CT-3442.
No need to pay the premium price tag ;-)
Not true, I can prove it, let me know if you want a link with pictures, Feisol is NOT like RSS or Gitzo, not even close. If you use a tripod once in a while they might be good for you, if you need a everyday tripod don’t cut corners.
Use my Feisol CT-3442 now for over 3 yrs for heavy FX gear and traveled a lot with me. No problem what so ever. But I guess that everything could be destroyed, if this is my goal …
By the way: The Feisol tripod got 4.9 vs. 4.8 :-D
https://photographylife.com/reviews/feisol-tournament-tripod-and-cb-50d-ballhead/
Feisol seems like the best brand available aside from Gitzo and RRS, and I strongly considered them before I decided on this one. I’m glad that it works so well for you. Still, nothing can beat the RRS build quality, and I would be shocked if absorbs vibrations as well at the same weight/height as this RRS. Otherwise, no one would ever buy Gitzo or RRS.
And of course, different reviewers are harsher than others : ). Although I would like to try out the Feisol to see how it does in a side-by-side comparison. I’d imagine that it holds its own fairly well.
I have owned Gitzo Symantec, Gitzo GK2580TQR and Suiri N2204 for over 3 years. I do not see any quality and usage difference between Gitzo and Sirui. Most of those very expensive tripod are just hyperbole. They exaggerated to get attraction from users and fanboy. I do not see any quality difference between good China made product and USA made product. I have RRS lens support and Sunwayfoto lens support. I do not see any quality difference and usage difference. I would wisely spend those extra cost to buy better lens than paying crazy prices. USA made does not mean the best anymore, it may be right when you are saying last 2 decades ago.
Interesting, some time ago I have bought Sirui N-3204X and was disappointed directly after unpacking. The legs were not as stable as desired. Got Gitzo GT2542S instead and could clearly see the quality difference. I guess, Spencer Cox is right, different reviewers are harsher than others : )
RSS tripods are top of the line, these are the some of best tripods money can buy in my humble opinion. Expensive? oh yea, but it might be the only tripod you might need for the next 20 years.
You only ever need one tripod, assuming you bought the right one the first time (or the really right one).
Whats the difference between a video and a photography tripod? i see a used gitzo video tripod without centre column for sale for 700 dollars. Can video tripods be used for photos after the head is changed? They seem cheaper.
Sure! They are usually heavier if you are hiking very far though, and some of them have interlocking legs which makes them difficult to use on uneven terrain.
Good review – thank you, BUT you have put the specs in imperial measures. Small tip, the Internet is global and the only countries that still use imperial measures are the USA, Liberia and Myanmar, so you just annoyed pretty much everyone. Maybe post both metric and imperial if you want to satisfy US readers yet still be understood by a wider reach? Otherwise great review thanks.
Marksetgo,
Thank you for pointing that out. I was not trying to be insensitive, of course — it’s just that you can’t really get this tripod outside the U.S. in the first place, except perhaps Canada. It is made in the United States, and the vast majority of high-end tripod buyers elsewhere would be more likely to get a Gitzo, which is sold worldwide. I do believe that there is one RRS dealer in Germany, but their prices are far more than those in the US. Nevertheless, I have changed the review to include metric measurements as well.
~ Spencer
RRS ship worldwide. Landscape photographers in particular respect this brand and are prepared to pay – I see their gear a lot so not just me who buys them.
That is true, and if you want the best quality (and can afford it), RRS is a top choice no matter where you live. Being in the US makes it less expensive, of course.
I’m sure that you will love the tripod — it is better than anything I have ever used before.
~Spencer
Thanks for updating it. Liked this enough to order one
I have a RRS TVC-34L with a leveling base for my Panoneed robotic head. It’s a beast! There’s a reason you can’t find them used… :-P
My browser crashed when I was uploading the photo to my other comment. This duplicate can be deleted. It doesn’t show that I posted it so I can’t. ;-)
I have a RRS TVC-34L tripod with a leveling base and nodal slide that I use for my Panoneed robotic head. Absolutely rock solid with no vibration. Great company and customer support with solid American-made products that will last decades. Congrats on your purchase! There’s a reason you rarely find them used. ;-)
That setup is huge! There is no way that you’re getting any vibration there. The customer support is perhaps the main reason to go with RRS versus another tripod manufacturer.
“Through the course of my research, the tripod brand Really Right Stuff (RRS) began to emerge as the universally-acclaimed “best” manufacturer.”
Ahem. You may want to feel good (or better) about your purchase, and RRS do indeed make excellent ballheads (I own two), however the “universally acclaimed” etc. etc. in question goes by another name: Gitzo. So keep studying… :o)
Thank you, Dominique. I agree that there is some buyer’s bias in this, although I think you may be feeling some as well : )
The truth is that both RRS and Gitzo are so well-made that it is impossible to say if one is better than the other. However, RRS is easier to clean, made in the USA, and has far better customer service. Mechanically, I have heard stories of Gitzo tripods losing a leg at inconvenient times (Nasim has had an experience like this), whereas I have never heard of anyone who has had a RRS tripod break. And if they do, RRS is so customer-centric that they will go out of their way to fix the issue. Less so for Gitzo.
In terms of vibration, I’d imagine that Gitzo and RRS tripods are essentially identical. I have not tried both side-by-side, but I have never heard anyone say that Gitzo tripods are better than those from RRS.
Gitzo is certainly more popular, but there is a reason that people are willing to pay more for a RRS tripod.
~Spencer
The truth is that RRS is an extremely US-centric thing. They are almost non-existent elsewhere in the world. Just do a Google search on “trépieds RRS” (the French for “RRS tripods”) and you’ll see… :o)
Gitzo are present in most countries, competent dealers and spare parts, if needed, can be found easily, and that’s understandable, as they’ve been in the tripod business for many decades.
To tell you the truth, before I read your article, I didn’t even know that RRS made tripods, although everyone knows about their ballheads. That’s just to give you an idea of how absent they are beyond the US borders.
Anyway, maybe, probably their products are very good, however I’m sure they will have their share of horror stories as well, once they really start selling truckloads of them all over the planet, but personally I will keep my Gitzo —albeit with its RRS ballhead! It has never once failed me in almost 10 years.
The point of my intervention was just to put things back into perspective from a “rest of the world” viewpoint.
That makes sense. I think that the only non-US seller for RRS products is in Germany, and the prices there are higher than those in the US. For photographers outside North America, Gitzo is a much more prevalent option, although RRS does ship outside the US (albeit at a price).
And I agree that their ballheads are great, too. I use the BH-40, which is amazingly well-made.
Hi Spencer I was in the same boat couples weeks ago. Like you I considered this RRS tripod but my choice stopped at the Gitzo gt1542 Mountaineer ( not the traveller) . Why you may ask …well everything is almost identical between the two but where the Gitzo really shine is its unique design in wich you can remove the center column and put it back without having to unscrew your ball head its a really great design and it is really fast . Since like you im more than often low to the ground I just carry the center column in my backpack so when I need height I screw it real fast . and can always keep it there after since it takes seconds to remove it. It was slso cheaper than the RRs It was like 650 canadian when I got it.
Andre,
If you need to remove the center column often, that sounds like a great feature. Thanks for sharing your experiences, and I agree that Gitzo sounds like it is better for your needs. Plus, a lower price never hurts : )
~Spencer
Spencer: A tripod is one of those things you don’t cut corners on–and you got a good one. My carbon Gitzo is one of the best gear investments I’ve made. RRS is headquartered in good old San Luis Obispo, CA, where I went to school, and still frequent. This company and Kirk Enterprises are two outfits that help me still have some pride in America. Keeping the camera steady is one of two vital functions of a tripod; providing composition study and adjustment time is the other.
Art,
I agree completely. I actually bought this tripod using money that I had intended to spend on a D800e. I decided that it would be better to use a great tripod with my older D7000 for a few months, rather than using a D800e with a cheap tripod for much longer.
~Spencer
I bought the same tripod. I’m very impressed for the money.
Spencer, good review, but I think when you’re doing a product review of something like a tripod it would be really helpful if there were more pictures of the actual product. For example, when you’re talking about the twist locks, providing a nice photo of the twist locks would be helpful. Or when you were talking about the butterfly lock. Or maybe some pictures of the tripod in its various states of extension with a person standing next to it for scale or showing the actual tripod in use in various scenarios so the readers can see how it performs in action. Things like that to help illustrate the features of the product you are reviewing better. Something to consider for the future or for amending this article.
It appears that there are two comments already by you (or two users with the same name), so I am not quite sure what you are talking about…
There are two Mateos apparently. My comment finally appeared, thank you.
Mateo,
For $47, I am sure that the Dolica is quite a good tripod. However, for many photographers, there is of course a reason to go for bigger and/or stronger tripods, and in many cases it can be more important than a lens. I delayed buying a D800e for several months in favor of using this tripod with the D7000, and I am happy with the decision.
I have owned several tripods at different prices, and I would be shocked if any $47 tripod+ballhead combo would be able to hold a heavy setup (say, a full-frame camera + 70-200mm zoom) at full height without vibration, especially in the wind or water. Still, if you use it in good conditions, I’m sure it is a far cry better than nothing.
I agree that it is great that so much equipment is selling for low prices, and it allows people like me (a student photographer on a student budget) to buy great gear for far less than it would have cost a few years ago. I would love to try the Dolica, since I am sure it is a great budget option.
Thank you for sharing your experiences!
~Spencer
I agree some people need bigger, heavier, and thus more sturdy tripods. You will not fool physics, you always need more mass for more stability (mass is even more crucial for wind or water conditions you mentioned…). However, I dared to compare your tripod vs. mine, both of which are not to support heavy setup you described but still provide good results and most importantly are lightweight and convenient for travel. I believe real life results of both tripods would be close, curious to see a comparison like this… By the way, I envy your ‘student’ budget. Where I come from, to have gear like that you need to be a well paid professional.Thanks for replying.
I also would like to compare the two if I get the chance, and I would probably be pleasantly surprised by the Dolica.
My equipment probably makes it seem like my budget is larger than it really is : ). In truth, I waited about a year to afford this tripod. I am lucky enough that I make some money from print sales, and aside from that I just save everything I can and wait.
I am glad that you and the other Mateo both like the Dolica. I do actually use the setup I described (albeit with the 105mm macro rather than a 70-200mm), and I can assure you that, even in heavy wind, there is absolutely no vibration visible in final photos from the TQC-14. Further, when I lock the ballhead I use (the BH-40), the image doesn’t slip at all. I also have a $100 Giottos ballhead, which slips considerably with this lens. This is what makes the RRS worth the money to many people.
That said, if the Dolica is good for you, that’s fantastic. Not everyone needs a $1000 tripod in the same way that not everybody needs a $1000 lens. It all depends upon how you use your equipment.
Keep up with the good work Spencer! I wish you all the best and lots of life-changing travels, constantly new perspectives to be discovered in your photographs.
Hi Spencer,
Stick to your guns. I love saving money, but its not possible (yet) to get a good cheap travel tripod. They don’t exist. I have an older Gitzo Traveler and never regretted the expense. This RRS is even better. Your photos and back will appreciate it everyday.
I got one of those $40 Dolica tripods a few years ago. It’s actually very nice for the money and it works fairly well for a small point and shoot camera, but no way would it work for a DSLR.
Spencer, you mentioned the problem of working with a tripod in windy conditions. I assume the RRS like other top tripods has a center column hook for adding weight for stability (e.g., your backpack). That can considerably improve stability and reduce anxiety about equipment damage in adverse conditions.
John,
The TQC-14 does have a hook, and I do hang my bag from it sometimes. The issue with it (and all tripod hooks) is that, although hanging a weight makes the tripod less likely to fall over, it does almost nothing to dampen small vibrations. Still, it is a useful feature to have if you are worried the tripod will fall.
~Spencer
Thanks for your review. Your input was the one review that threw me over the top in making my decision. I put a Acrutech GPS ballhead on them and I could not be happier. The TQC-14 is engineered to be stable at the weight and height that they are, no more, no less! Shooting from different heights is just not me and these legs at a shorter level are extremely stable. This product is really outstanding and I look forward to hauling them over hills and valleys and through airports. They just work! Pricy, yes, and one can not go to a store nearby and handle a set but, when you call the staff tells you that if they don’t meet your needs just send them back. Problem is once you have them in you hands you will not let go.
I am glad to hear about your positive experiences! Sorry that I am late to reply… somehow I missed your comment.
I have tried a couple other tripods since I wrote the review, and nothing has the same stability/weight ratio as the TQC-14. Including a $400 carbon fiber tripod that I tried recently, which weighed more and was far less stable.
~Spencer
Hello Spencer, could you name this $400 tripod please? I am looking for travel tripod and want to avoid mistake. RRS is too expensive in my country, so TQC-14 is unfortunately not an option right now, but cheaper brands are.
Sorry I’m responding a bit late — comments from this article aren’t showing up in my inbox.
It’s the Oben CC-2461. However, the Oben BE-126T head is wonderful, and I highly recommend it if you need a less-expensive head. (It’s not as good as a $300 RRS model, but it is in the same ballpark.)
~Spencer
Really Right Stuff certainly make great products and that is reflected in their prices. As to the article the points you made about the twist locks & tools could equally be said about Gitzo tripods as they provide allen keys and online help. My head of choice is the Arca-Swiss Z1 (I also have the RRS BH-55) this is in my opinion the Rolls-Royce of ball heads however the BH-55 is built like a tank but with great finesse and I love the adaptor plate options RRS has they are far better than Arca-Swiss.
My tripods include the RRS TVC-24 and I agree with your comments about it its a superb product. I also have the Gitzo GT2540LLVL levelling tripod it to is a great product and fast for levelling as the name implies, moral of both is you get what you pay for.
Jeff,
Thank you for sharing your perspective! I just got back from Iceland, and I carried the TVC-24 the entire time (swapped out my TQC-14 because of the insane winds in Iceland). I shot about 3500 frames from my TVC-24, and I could not be happier. At one point, the wind was about 30mph during the most beautiful hour of lighting that I have ever seen. With a cheaper tripod, I don’t think that the results would be printable (as it is, that photo is one of my all-time favorites).
~Spencer
Hi
I have two questions on the Feisol tripod model CT-3372LV RAPID
1- Do you know the canadian distributor ? , Please add your comments
2- Comment this model from Feisol
regards
Sorry I forgot to add the name of the distributor, It is ”Vancouver Photo Network Webstore”
Hi Spencer,
I have the RRS BH-40 (with the new logo). I have spoken with RRS Customer service and they said that the base of the BH40 does not sit properly on the tripod because of the butterfly knob for the quick column. But in your photo, it doesn’t look like there’s a problem. I could certainly get the TFC version but I like the option of being able to raise the column if I ever need the extra height.
Thanks.
Carmela
I now have the new BH-40 as well, and it seems to be exactly the same size as the old one. The older version still had a decent bit of room before it hit the butterfly clamp, too — it wasn’t particularly close. However, I no longer have the TQC-14, so I cannot test and tell you with certainty.
Sorry for the slow response. Just saw your comment earlier today.
Curious to know what you changed it out for!