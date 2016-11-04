Photography Life

Platypod Pro and Max Review – A Tripod Alternative

I have been looking for a small portable alternative to carting my tripod around with me for quite some time now. There have been many occasions when I’ve been out photographing and could have used the support that a tripod provides, but could not be bothered to lug my tripod with me. I have tried using a variety of small tabletop tripods. None of them were strong enough to support a DSLR and heavy lens. Beanbags are cumbersome to carry around as well. This past summer I stumbled upon a Kickstarter campaign for Platypod Pro Max, and I was intrigued. Could this possibly be the answer to my search?

So What is a Platypod?

Platypod Pro Max ($99.00 from B&H or Adorama) and its little brother Platypod Pro ($49.95 from B&H and Adorama) are a great way to provide stability to your camera. But most importantly, they are extremely compact and easy to throw in a camera bag. Unlike typical tripods, the Platypods consist of a small metal base that you attach a ball head to, instead of legs. They are made from lightweight aircraft quality aluminum.

Platypod-1

Platypod Pro Max with a Nikon D500 attached and Platypod Pro with a Fuji X100T

Platypod-2

Max and his little brother, Pro

So before I go any further, I want to let you know that I purchased both Platypod Pro Max (Max from now on) and Platypod Pro (Pro) with my own money during their Kickstarter campaign. Platypod did not provide me with any kind of compensation for this review. So with my disclaimer out of the way, let’s take a closer look at Platypod Pro and Max.

The Pro is the smaller model and works well with mirrorless cameras and DSLRs with small to medium sized lenses. It measures 3×5”, is 4mm thick, and weighs just 3 ounces. Platypod Pro can be used with ball heads smaller than 4”. I used a Sirui G-10KX and I could easily access all the knobs on the head. However, if you have a ball head with knobs or screws close to its base, you may find that they interfere with the ¼”-20 bolt near the front of the plate. This bolt can be used to attach speed lights or other accessories to the Pro.

Platypod-3

Platypod Pro with Sirui G-10KX ball head

Platypod-4

Platypod Pro

Platypod-5

Platypod Pro

The Pro model can be purchased as a kit, which gives you a few extras. Firstly you get a nylon case. The case is compact and fits the plate by itself. However, with a couple of origami-like moves, it transforms into a box that will hold a small ball head as well. In addition, the kit comes with three screws that have a sharp tip on one end and rubberized feet on the other. They can be threaded into the plate to help stabilize and level it. The kit also comes with a 1/4” to 3/8” female spigot adapter.

Deluxe+Kit+Full_15A0090-min

Platypod Pro Deluxe Kit

Max is the newest model and is substantially larger than the Pro. As such, it is capable of supporting large DSLRs with much heavier lenses. Max measures 5.25×7.75” and is 5mm thick. Weighing in at 13oz, it is substantially heavier than its baby brother, but still easily portable. I have a Sirui K-40X ball head, which is a large ball head, and it felt very balanced on Max.

Platypod-6

Platypod Max with a Sirui K-40X ball head

Platypod-7

Platypod Max with a Nikon D500+80-400 f/4.5-5.6 lens attached

Max ships with four two-inch long ¼”-20 spikes. Like the Pro’s spikes, these also have a rubber tip at one end and sharp points at the other. The spikes come in a neat little storage box that clips onto the top of the plate. A great feature to help prevent losing them. The spikes work well to ensure that the rig doesn’t slip. The rubber ends won’t mar delicate surfaces, like the hood of your car. Since they are adjustable, they also allow you to level Max on uneven surfaces. Max also has a pair of slots. The slots allow you to strap Max to a vertical pole or post using a belt.

Platypod-9

Max with a Nikon D500+70-200 f/2.8 lens

Platypod-8

Max with a Nikon D500+70-200 f/2.8 lens

So What Did I Think?

I particularly like how convenient it is to throw a Platypod into my camera bag. They hardly take up any room. When I’m shooting with my Fuji X100T or Nikon D500+kit lens (16-80 f/2.8-4 lens), I have the Pro in my bag. And if I’m using heavier lenses, I throw Max in instead.

The Platypods really shine when you need to shoot longer exposures from a low angle. In places where space is limited and it is hard to splay out the legs of a full sized tripod, the Platypods come to the rescue. With a ball head mounted to either one, it is very easy to adjust the camera angle, as opposed to simply setting your camera on the ground.

Platypod-10

For this low angle image taken with my Fuji X100T and Platypod Pro, it would have been very hard to use a tripod without having its legs stepped on!

At night or for selfies, I can usually find an elevated surface to place my Platypod on. However, Platypods do not have anywhere near the flexibility that a tripod does. I sometimes find it frustrating when the object I want to prop the Platypod on isn’t in the right location. A tripod is easy to move a few feet to the left or right. However, moving a large boulder or mailbox is a little harder!

_DSF3692

To get this shot I placed my Platypod Pro on an electrical box near the intersection. It allowed me to get a 1s exposure without taking up a large footprint on the sidewalk, as would be the case had I used a full sized tripod.

When you can’t find a horizontal surface to place your Platypod on, it is handy to be able to strap it to a something vertical. However, this can be a bit fiddly to do. It takes a bit of time to get the rig safely attached and adjusted properly. I found it much easier to configure the Pro model vertically than it did to strap Max to a post. With heavy gear, you want to make sure Max is not going to slip. Because I don’t usually wear a belt, I did not find it convenient to set Max vertically. On the other hand, it is easy to keep a handful of lightweight cable ties in my bag. The ties are a great way to attach the Pro model to vertical objects.

Platypod-12

Pro with a Nikon D500+16-80 f/2.8-4 lens. Cable ties threaded through the holes work well to attach the rig to a tree.

Another benefit to using Platypods is that they can be taken to locations where tripods would be difficult to bring, or are not allowed at all. With your camera and ball head attached to a Platypod, it is easy to balance the rig on a railing, aim the camera in any direction and take the shot.

Conclusion

Platypods are lightweight and compact. They are rugged, very well made and will last a lifetime. They fit easily into a camera bag. As a piece of camera gear, they are relatively inexpensive. When was the last time you purchased a piece of kit for under $100?

They will not replace your tripod, but in a pinch, they are a great substitute.

Platypod Pro and Max are the best alternatives I have found to carrying a traditional tripod with me.  They have allowed me to get shots that I would not have been able to capture without a tripod. They are an indispensable piece of kit and have earned a permanent home in my camera bag.

Platypod Pro and Max
  • Features
  • Build Quality
  • Handling
  • Value
  • Size and Weight
  • Ease of Use
  • Stability

Photography Life Overall Rating

5

Comments

  1. 1) Andy
    November 4, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    $100 just for a base? No thanks. If it included the tripod head, yes.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Elizabeth 1.1) Elizabeth
      November 6, 2016 at 9:54 am

      Thanks for you comment Andy and I see your point. However, I still think they are good value. You probably already own a ball head. I transfer mine between my ‘real’ tripod and my platypods. I don’t think there is anything else on the market capable of supporting a large camera and lens for under $100. For me, the portability of it compared to anything else is priceless!

      ReplyReport user
      • 1.1.1) Chris Harris
        November 24, 2016 at 1:18 pm

        I think the Platypod looks superb – very sleak. That said, I picked up one of these table top pods from Jobu for around 70 USD and I’ve found it to be superb. It ways almost nothing, yet supports a gimbal with a D500 and the monstrously heavy Sigma Sport 150-600 with no problems whatsoever. Great for wildlife hide work. One area in which the Patypod looks to win is the uneven surface capability.

        https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/769680-REG/Jobu_Design_TTP_Table_Top_Pod.html

        Reply
        • 1.1.1.1) Chris Harris
          November 24, 2016 at 1:20 pm

          Weighs* (not ways) almost nothing.

          Reply
        • Profile photo of Elizabeth 1.1.1.2) Elizabeth
          November 24, 2016 at 5:19 pm

          Thanks for the link Chris. That is also a good alternative which is very similar to the Platypod. I think both are great on space and weight.

          ReplyReport user
        • 1.1.1.3) JoeT
          January 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

          Chris, Thanks for the info – good to hear that it can support a gimbal head with Sigma sport lens that weighs over 6 lbs. I saw someone uses a $10 aluminum frying pan equipped with a ballhead that functions similarly. Question is how do these “group pods” slide on beaches?

          Reply
  2. 2) kers
    November 7, 2016 at 6:03 am

    Thank you for the review;
    Also think it is a bit expensive and i would prefer instead to use a good lightweight head (like the smallest Really Right stuff head)
    I think it is something to make yourself.
    Still thinking to make something out of balsa wood+ some metal parts.
    If you put some paint over it is very strong.
    Already made a light weight 4x 5inch camera with it.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Elizabeth 2.1) Elizabeth
      November 8, 2016 at 5:30 pm

      Thanks for you comment Kers. I’m not sure how I would feel about supporting my D500+any heavy lens with balsa wood and paint! However, I’m sure there are some DIY alternatives that would work well and be less expensive.

      ReplyReport user
  3. 3) Vincent Yu
    November 7, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    Yes, you can get a Carbon Fiber mini tripod for $79. I have the Feisol Mini Tripod TT-15 Mark 2. It is super light weight(6.4 oz) and is a good companion to your regular tripod. With your favorite ball head mounted on top, this tripod is just amazing stable.
    I use it mostly on Macro shots with flowers and nature because it can go as low as 2.1″. It was very stable with my Nikon D750 + 90 mm Macro lens and the setup was quick and easy. Check it out.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Elizabeth 3.1) Elizabeth
      November 8, 2016 at 5:34 pm

      Thanks Vincent, that sounds like a comparable alternative. Although it doesn’t support quite as much weight, it falls between the two platypods price wise. Thanks for the suggestion.

      ReplyReport user
  4. 4) Mohd Naqiuddin Ismail
    November 7, 2016 at 8:06 pm

    How is it Platypod Max compared to Joby GorillaPod Focus in term of usability?

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Elizabeth 4.1) Elizabeth
      November 8, 2016 at 5:44 pm

      Hi Mohd, I haven’t used that particular model of GorillaPod. It has a capacity of 11lbs, which is substantially less than either Platypod (Pro 90lb, Max 300lb). It is the same price as Max too. I had trouble with my GorillaPod holding steady, it seemed to creep quite a bit. I also found the legs very hard to adjust. Once they are flexed, they seem to kink. If I was not going to go for a Platypod, I would probably try something like the Feisol Mini Tripod TT-15 Mark 2 that Vincent mentioned above.

      ReplyReport user
  5. 5) steve roberts
    November 8, 2016 at 6:21 am

    I have looked at getting one of these types of plates and had a hard time justifying the $100. so, i made my own. I went to the metal shop and to Lowe’s and made my plate for $12. Nothing to it.

    Reply
    • 5.1) urodoc45
      November 8, 2016 at 10:24 am

      could you please share the ‘recipe’ and a screenshot.
      Thank you.

      Reply
    • Profile photo of Elizabeth 5.2) Elizabeth
      November 8, 2016 at 5:48 pm

      That is great Steve! For someone that is handy, your solution sounds like a great DIY project. Just curious, how did you attach the mounting bolt? Did you drill a hole, or mount it some other way? I’m sure some of our readers would love to see your design.

      ReplyReport user
  6. 6) Dominique_R
    November 9, 2016 at 5:50 am

    Not for me. Too restrictive in terms of what it can sit on. I wouldn’t trust those screws to hold steady with 3 kilos of camera and lens on top of the plate, and the belt-around-the-tree-trunk is a joke: have to find a reasonably vertical tree, with a trunk size that fits, hope your belt holes fit, etc., etc.

    I’ll stick to my Rollei mini-tripod as an alternative to the good ole Gitzo.

    Reply
  7. 7) Wayne Rogge
    December 14, 2016 at 11:51 am

    Thanks for this review….what a great little item to carry. I ordered one. By the way, I also pack a small bean bag (actually DIY full of rice) that has been a life saver on more than one occasion.

    W>

    Reply

