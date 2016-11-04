Platypod Pro and Max Review – A Tripod Alternative

I have been looking for a small portable alternative to carting my tripod around with me for quite some time now. There have been many occasions when I’ve been out photographing and could have used the support that a tripod provides, but could not be bothered to lug my tripod with me. I have tried using a variety of small tabletop tripods. None of them were strong enough to support a DSLR and heavy lens. Beanbags are cumbersome to carry around as well. This past summer I stumbled upon a Kickstarter campaign for Platypod Pro Max, and I was intrigued. Could this possibly be the answer to my search?
So What is a Platypod?
Platypod Pro Max ($99.00 from B&H or Adorama) and its little brother Platypod Pro ($49.95 from B&H and Adorama) are a great way to provide stability to your camera. But most importantly, they are extremely compact and easy to throw in a camera bag. Unlike typical tripods, the Platypods consist of a small metal base that you attach a ball head to, instead of legs. They are made from lightweight aircraft quality aluminum.
So before I go any further, I want to let you know that I purchased both Platypod Pro Max (Max from now on) and Platypod Pro (Pro) with my own money during their Kickstarter campaign. Platypod did not provide me with any kind of compensation for this review. So with my disclaimer out of the way, let’s take a closer look at Platypod Pro and Max.
The Pro is the smaller model and works well with mirrorless cameras and DSLRs with small to medium sized lenses. It measures 3×5”, is 4mm thick, and weighs just 3 ounces. Platypod Pro can be used with ball heads smaller than 4”. I used a Sirui G-10KX and I could easily access all the knobs on the head. However, if you have a ball head with knobs or screws close to its base, you may find that they interfere with the ¼”-20 bolt near the front of the plate. This bolt can be used to attach speed lights or other accessories to the Pro.
The Pro model can be purchased as a kit, which gives you a few extras. Firstly you get a nylon case. The case is compact and fits the plate by itself. However, with a couple of origami-like moves, it transforms into a box that will hold a small ball head as well. In addition, the kit comes with three screws that have a sharp tip on one end and rubberized feet on the other. They can be threaded into the plate to help stabilize and level it. The kit also comes with a 1/4” to 3/8” female spigot adapter.
Max is the newest model and is substantially larger than the Pro. As such, it is capable of supporting large DSLRs with much heavier lenses. Max measures 5.25×7.75” and is 5mm thick. Weighing in at 13oz, it is substantially heavier than its baby brother, but still easily portable. I have a Sirui K-40X ball head, which is a large ball head, and it felt very balanced on Max.
Max ships with four two-inch long ¼”-20 spikes. Like the Pro’s spikes, these also have a rubber tip at one end and sharp points at the other. The spikes come in a neat little storage box that clips onto the top of the plate. A great feature to help prevent losing them. The spikes work well to ensure that the rig doesn’t slip. The rubber ends won’t mar delicate surfaces, like the hood of your car. Since they are adjustable, they also allow you to level Max on uneven surfaces. Max also has a pair of slots. The slots allow you to strap Max to a vertical pole or post using a belt.
So What Did I Think?
I particularly like how convenient it is to throw a Platypod into my camera bag. They hardly take up any room. When I’m shooting with my Fuji X100T or Nikon D500+kit lens (16-80 f/2.8-4 lens), I have the Pro in my bag. And if I’m using heavier lenses, I throw Max in instead.
The Platypods really shine when you need to shoot longer exposures from a low angle. In places where space is limited and it is hard to splay out the legs of a full sized tripod, the Platypods come to the rescue. With a ball head mounted to either one, it is very easy to adjust the camera angle, as opposed to simply setting your camera on the ground.
At night or for selfies, I can usually find an elevated surface to place my Platypod on. However, Platypods do not have anywhere near the flexibility that a tripod does. I sometimes find it frustrating when the object I want to prop the Platypod on isn’t in the right location. A tripod is easy to move a few feet to the left or right. However, moving a large boulder or mailbox is a little harder!
When you can’t find a horizontal surface to place your Platypod on, it is handy to be able to strap it to a something vertical. However, this can be a bit fiddly to do. It takes a bit of time to get the rig safely attached and adjusted properly. I found it much easier to configure the Pro model vertically than it did to strap Max to a post. With heavy gear, you want to make sure Max is not going to slip. Because I don’t usually wear a belt, I did not find it convenient to set Max vertically. On the other hand, it is easy to keep a handful of lightweight cable ties in my bag. The ties are a great way to attach the Pro model to vertical objects.
Another benefit to using Platypods is that they can be taken to locations where tripods would be difficult to bring, or are not allowed at all. With your camera and ball head attached to a Platypod, it is easy to balance the rig on a railing, aim the camera in any direction and take the shot.
Conclusion
Platypods are lightweight and compact. They are rugged, very well made and will last a lifetime. They fit easily into a camera bag. As a piece of camera gear, they are relatively inexpensive. When was the last time you purchased a piece of kit for under $100?
They will not replace your tripod, but in a pinch, they are a great substitute.
Platypod Pro and Max are the best alternatives I have found to carrying a traditional tripod with me. They have allowed me to get shots that I would not have been able to capture without a tripod. They are an indispensable piece of kit and have earned a permanent home in my camera bag.
Platypod Pro and Max
- Features
- Build Quality
- Handling
- Value
- Size and Weight
- Ease of Use
- Stability
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
$100 just for a base? No thanks. If it included the tripod head, yes.
Thanks for you comment Andy and I see your point. However, I still think they are good value. You probably already own a ball head. I transfer mine between my ‘real’ tripod and my platypods. I don’t think there is anything else on the market capable of supporting a large camera and lens for under $100. For me, the portability of it compared to anything else is priceless!
I think the Platypod looks superb – very sleak. That said, I picked up one of these table top pods from Jobu for around 70 USD and I’ve found it to be superb. It ways almost nothing, yet supports a gimbal with a D500 and the monstrously heavy Sigma Sport 150-600 with no problems whatsoever. Great for wildlife hide work. One area in which the Patypod looks to win is the uneven surface capability.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/769680-REG/Jobu_Design_TTP_Table_Top_Pod.html
Weighs* (not ways) almost nothing.
Thanks for the link Chris. That is also a good alternative which is very similar to the Platypod. I think both are great on space and weight.
Chris, Thanks for the info – good to hear that it can support a gimbal head with Sigma sport lens that weighs over 6 lbs. I saw someone uses a $10 aluminum frying pan equipped with a ballhead that functions similarly. Question is how do these “group pods” slide on beaches?
Hi Joe,
If you are working low on a beach and want a support that slides you definitely want a ground pod (those frisbee looking things). The frypan is a DIY takeoff of a ground pod. Here is a link to the one I have from B&H (https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/544674-REG/Naturescapes_SKM_II_SKM_II_Skimmer_Ground_Pod.html). They slide well on sand and grass. The only thing you have to watch is when you go to stand up that you don’t get sand all over your hands, and then all over the camera :-)
Thank you for the review;
Also think it is a bit expensive and i would prefer instead to use a good lightweight head (like the smallest Really Right stuff head)
I think it is something to make yourself.
Still thinking to make something out of balsa wood+ some metal parts.
If you put some paint over it is very strong.
Already made a light weight 4x 5inch camera with it.
Thanks for you comment Kers. I’m not sure how I would feel about supporting my D500+any heavy lens with balsa wood and paint! However, I’m sure there are some DIY alternatives that would work well and be less expensive.
Yes, you can get a Carbon Fiber mini tripod for $79. I have the Feisol Mini Tripod TT-15 Mark 2. It is super light weight(6.4 oz) and is a good companion to your regular tripod. With your favorite ball head mounted on top, this tripod is just amazing stable.
I use it mostly on Macro shots with flowers and nature because it can go as low as 2.1″. It was very stable with my Nikon D750 + 90 mm Macro lens and the setup was quick and easy. Check it out.
Thanks Vincent, that sounds like a comparable alternative. Although it doesn’t support quite as much weight, it falls between the two platypods price wise. Thanks for the suggestion.
How is it Platypod Max compared to Joby GorillaPod Focus in term of usability?
Hi Mohd, I haven’t used that particular model of GorillaPod. It has a capacity of 11lbs, which is substantially less than either Platypod (Pro 90lb, Max 300lb). It is the same price as Max too. I had trouble with my GorillaPod holding steady, it seemed to creep quite a bit. I also found the legs very hard to adjust. Once they are flexed, they seem to kink. If I was not going to go for a Platypod, I would probably try something like the Feisol Mini Tripod TT-15 Mark 2 that Vincent mentioned above.
I have looked at getting one of these types of plates and had a hard time justifying the $100. so, i made my own. I went to the metal shop and to Lowe’s and made my plate for $12. Nothing to it.
could you please share the ‘recipe’ and a screenshot.
Thank you.
That is great Steve! For someone that is handy, your solution sounds like a great DIY project. Just curious, how did you attach the mounting bolt? Did you drill a hole, or mount it some other way? I’m sure some of our readers would love to see your design.
Not for me. Too restrictive in terms of what it can sit on. I wouldn’t trust those screws to hold steady with 3 kilos of camera and lens on top of the plate, and the belt-around-the-tree-trunk is a joke: have to find a reasonably vertical tree, with a trunk size that fits, hope your belt holes fit, etc., etc.
I’ll stick to my Rollei mini-tripod as an alternative to the good ole Gitzo.
Thanks for this review….what a great little item to carry. I ordered one. By the way, I also pack a small bean bag (actually DIY full of rice) that has been a life saver on more than one occasion.
W>