Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack Review

Backpacks are a sore spot for many photographers. Personally, I’ve owned so many different types over the years that I truly can’t remember them all. I know photographers who have entire gear closets filled with bags, and nothing else. The problem here, I think, is that bags look amazing online (or in a store) — seeing them, reading reviews, and even trying it on for a few minutes — but then reality kicks in a few weeks later, and you realize that your new purchase isn’t all that spectacular. That brings me to the company Peak Design. I’m sure you’ve heard of them; they made headlines a couple years ago after fundraising millions of dollars on Kickstarter for their lineup of bags. We haven’t yet reviewed one of their bags on Photography Life, so, when they reached out to send a copy for testing, I decided to see how it measures up. This review specifically covers the 20 liter version of the “Everyday Backpack.” So, does it live up to the hype? Can you finally clean out your closet of bags and turn it into something more productive? The answers are more nuanced than you might think.
1) Specifications
- Two available sizes: 20 liters and 30 liters. These both sound small, but I already own enough large bags that I went with the 20 liter version.
- Two available colors: Ash (light gray), Charcoal (dark gray), and Tan (only available at 20 liters for now, and only from Peak Design’s own website). The one I reviewed is the charcoal model.
- Total gear capacity: This bag fits way more equipment than you would expect, given that it’s only 20 liters in size. Peak Design says that it will fit a full-frame DSLR with three to four lenses, as well as a fifteen-inch laptop. I was skeptical about both these claims, but they are indeed true. It can even expand more by connecting to a higher metal latch on the front of the bag (see the image below).
- Origami dividers: These are great. In my opinion, the “origami dividers” on the Everyday Backpack (and Peak Design’s equipment in general) is the ability to divide your equipment very effectively. Essentially, they’re just rigid dividers with some sections that can be folded in different directions, but the flexibility they offer is not something you should overlook.
- Dual side access compartments: The other feature that makes this bag stand out is the dual side access. To reach any gear stored within the backpack, you just have to unzip either the left-hand or right-hand side. A handful of camera backpacks already have side-access compartments, but dual side-access is much rarer. This, combined with the origami dividers, is one of the most efficient ways to arrange your gear in a backpack that I’ve seen.
- Carrying options: Top handle, two briefcase-style side handles, and a large flap intended for sliding onto a suitcase
- Material: “Kodra fabric with weatherproof DWR coat,” according to Peak Design. It’s essentially a water-resistant canvas.
- Straps: Sternum strap, waist strap, and adjustable shoulder straps. The usual. (Also, unused straps are quite easy to tuck away or hide in specific compartments, which isn’t the norm on many other backpacks.)
- Weight: 1.3 kilograms, or 2.9 pounds
- Price: $260 USD. It’s not an inexpensive bag by any means.
2) What You’ll Notice First
In my opinion, one of the major considerations that Peak Design had in mind when creating this bag was the week after you open it. If you buy this bag, for many days after it arrives, you’ll keep finding new options that it offers — cool little design choices that are intriguing and unexpected. For example, the loops on the top zippers can open up, and then loop back around over another strap (as a sort of anti-theft protection). Even things like loosening and tightening straps work in a way that I haven’t seen on any other bag.
This backpack also has a crazy strap management system. What I mean by that — since it’s not the type of thing I thought I’d say about a bag — is that there is some pocket somewhere on the outside of the bag intended for every loose-hanging external strap. You can tuck everything away into its own, small bit of the bag. And, if you want to loop or move one of the straps around to a different location, that’s also quite easy. I managed to create a rear-hanging-tripod system using just a single built-in strap strung through a few loops, which is highly unusual for a bag.
You’ll also notice that this is a very sturdy backpack. Initially, that might sound like a good thing. In some sense, it is. When you’re traveling with this bag, your gear should be quite safe — not in danger of bumping around too much. That’s a nice upgrade over something like a traditional hiking backpack (which is what I currently use to carry my gear on most trips). However, later on, you might start to wonder if the sturdiness brings along its own issues…
3) What You’ll Notice Later
First, the good news. After you’ve used the Everyday Backpack for a while, one huge benefit will stand out: This bag is really, really weatherproof. I mentioned that I’ve owned a lot of bags in the past, and the only other one that’s done so well resisting water was, literally, a stuff sack intended to be used underwater.
The bad news, though, is that the bag’s sturdiness and waterproofness make it very chunky. Looking at photos online, it’s easy to think that this bag is entirely made of a thin, waterproof canvas material. It’s not. The top flap is, and that’s good; in my opinion, it’s about the ideal thickness for a backpack. The rest of the bag’s material, though, is about five times thicker, thanks to an assortment of strap-concealing pockets and internal compartments adding more and more layers of fabric.
Is that a problem? Some would argue that this adds stability to the bag and helps protect it from bumps and bruises. However, to me, it seems like things have gone a bit too far. The bag is quite rigid, and not always in a good way. The two side compartments that flip out, for example, are comprised of six layers of fabric, as well as a foam stiffener to give the backpack some extra support. This makes it harder to open the section, particularly if it’s full, and it makes it harder to fit gear into each individual pocket (since the bag doesn’t allow for much stretching).
Still, it’s not the biggest issue in the world. In many cases — air travel, for example — a rigid bag is better than a thin one. But I thought it would be worth mentioning, since the impression you might get from online photos doesn’t tell quite the whole story.
One other issue you might notice with the Everyday Backpack is the surprising lack of external pockets to hold gear. All told, there are only three: the two water bottle pockets on the sides, and the laptop compartment at the very top (which does have a separate, thin pocket within it — so, if you’re feeling generous, you could argue that there are four external pockets).
Internal pocket space, on the other hand, is solid. There are large, zipped pockets within both side flaps, as well as a pouch under the top flap. In addition, the sheer number of options for the origami dividers means that you’ll never be lost for places to store things within the bag. However, as a photographer who likes to access some pieces of equipment as quickly as possible — batteries, for example — it would be nice to have just one extra outside pocket for smaller accessories.
That brings me to my overall impression of this bag’s features: As much as I love the origami dividers and dual-side access, other parts of the backpack feel “over-innovated” — intended to grab attention, demonstrate impressive engineering, and be useful in very specific cases, but mainly just take up space.
For example, the side pockets (intended to hold water bottles) of this bag are very streamlined, snapping right into place against the sides of the pack. They do so via an elastic strap hidden within the bag itself — a strap that only stretches into sight when you pull out the pocket. However, although this is a cool innovation, it means that the side pockets on this bag don’t stretch out as far as you might like, and yet they add a lot of layers of fabric (because an extra layer of canvas was required in order for the elastic strap to attach properly). Frankly, although it wouldn’t look as nice, I would prefer a normal water bottle pocket instead.
This isn’t the only instance of over-innovating — for example, having an extra handle on each side of the bag is a bit excessive — but it is the one that struck me the most. My hope is that a later version of this bag will trim down on some of the excess weight and innovations in favor of a more streamlined design. Still, I can see why Peak Design included many of these features, especially from a branding and marketing perspective. So, I don’t necessarily expect a future version to improve on most of these issues.
4) Comfort
I once owned a bag that, when empty, was so uncomfortable that it gave me a headache. I’m no stranger to carrying heavy equipment long distances, but there’s a reason why I use a hiking backpack rather than a camera backpack to do so: They’re built to hold weight properly.
Is the Everyday Backpack built to hold weight properly? Is it comfortable to wear over time? The answer depends upon your intended use.
First, I tried using this bag to carry the same setup that I bring along on a moderate hikes: a Nikon D800e, three lenses, a few accessories, and my tripod (hanging off the back rather than unevenly weighted in a side pocket). The total weight of this kit is in the range of four kilos, or nine pounds. Add in the weight of the backpack itself — another 1.3 kilos — and we’re up to at least five in total (or 12 pounds).
That doesn’t seem like a heavy bag, and, by hiking standards, it’s not. But for such a tiny backpack, it’s quite dense — and the bag still wasn’t even close to full. That’s one area where you can’t fault Peak Design’s marketing. They say that this bag will hold a DSLR with 3-4 lenses, and it will, with plenty of room to spare.
The issue is carrying it comfortably, though. It felt like I was just pushing up against the limits of this backpack’s intended weight, and the tripod hung on the back (away from my center of gravity) moved things past the edge of comfort. After going on a longer hike with this setup, I can safely say that I’ll take back my hiking bag any day of the week for heavier trips.
The main problem is that the shoulder straps are simply too close together. Depending upon your body type, that might not be as noticeable — I’m a fairly tall guy with a wider neck and shoulders — but it was something I really felt after a while. On my hiking backpack, the shoulder straps are about 6.5 inches apart at the top (14 centimeters). On the 20L Everyday Backpack, they’re about 3.5 inches apart (8 centimeters). In terms of where the weight sits on your shoulders, that difference does matter.
I also found that the shoulder straps were too rigid for my taste. I prefer flexible straps with extra padding, or even something thinner and more agile. To me, the canvas and sturdy foam of the Everyday Backpack weren’t a great match to my preferences — but this is also an area where everyone will have different tastes, so I don’t want to make any blanket statements.
I’ll say this: The Everyday Backpack was much more comfortable than any other camera-specific bag I’ve ever tried, with the possible exception of some F-Stop brand backpacks (which are more of a hiking/photography hybrid — and even those aren’t as comfortable as dedicated hiking bags).
If you’re currently using a typical photographer’s bag, and you don’t like how it feels, this one likely will be a large step up in quality. Even the issues that I just mentioned are mainly noticeable when you have a heavier kit. When I tried carrying the Everyday Backpack either without the tripod or without the camera kit, it immediately became far more comfortable.
The bottom line is that this is a very workable bag, but some more comfortable options do exist. However, if you’re only carrying a smaller kit along — a DSLR and a couple heavy lenses, for example — it’s great, and I doubt that you’ll notice any major comfort issues (though, again, this does depend somewhat upon personal preferences and physiology). Ultimately, I’d give it a passing grade on comfort. At the very least, if you need some other feature the bag offers, you shouldn’t let this part scare you away.
5) Pros
Strap management system: It sounds like a little thing, but if you’re in an urban area or airplane where you want the smallest possible footprint, a strap management system is a nice feature. This bag really delivers; more than any other one I’ve ever seen, there are great options for tucking away needless straps and simplifying the outward appearance of the bag.
Waterproofness: This bag is really, really weather resistant. I wouldn’t want to dunk it underwater, of course, but I’d be more comfortable carrying this bag in a rainstorm than carrying my hiking backpack, by a wide margin. Whether or not you think this feature applies to you, some day, it will apply to you, and you’ll be glad you have it.
Origami dividers: One true innovation in this bag is the origami divider. They’re thin, strong, and easy to position. I’ve already moved the origami dividers from the Everyday Backpack into my normal hiking bag, trimming down weight and giving me more space to put in equipment. This is a great option, and it means that a 20-liter bag like the Everyday Backpack can fit far more gear than you’d ever expect from something this size.
Dual side access: The other innovation that adds a tremendous amount of space to this bag is dual side access. First, when you’re carrying the bag, it’s super easy to sling it over and grab the equipment you need without setting it down. Second, by dividing the bag into left and right halves, you can give yourself a lot of extra room to fit the equipment you want. (And, if you’re worried about thieves trying to unzip the pockets and grab your equipment, you can loop the zippers around the top of the bag in a way that renders it almost impossible.)
6) Cons
External pockets: I do wish that this bag had an extra pocket on the outside. As a landscape photographer, I frequently take off my bag and do a few mad dashes around an area while taking pictures. The quicker it is to run over and grab a new battery, the better. Every other bag I’ve owned has a better system of external pockets, which truly surprised me.
Over-engineering: The Everyday Backpack has a lot of cool, user-centric innovations — things like the origami dividers and dual side access zippers — but others fall a bit flat. In some places, it seems that Peak Design prioritized the ability to make the bag look streamlined rather than actually being streamlined. The side pockets that take several layers of fabric, yet don’t fit very much, are a good example. The same is true of the excess handles on the bag, and, if I’m allowed to be especially boring, even the trademark magnetic clasps at the top (which seem to be no more effective than a simpler Velcro strap would have been). That said, I’d rather a company over-engineer than under-engineer.
Comfort: This could vary from person to person, but I didn’t find the shoulder straps of the Everyday Backpack to be as comfortable as I would have liked. The same is true for the bag’s overall rigidity, which, to me, made it harder for the bag to sit properly on my back or waist. Although this backpack fits plenty of equipment, it is very dense when filled, and doesn’t have the same comfort that a hiking bag does. However, this is mainly applicable if you’re planning to carry heavier loads (more than 7 kilograms, or 15 pounds), and doesn’t matter as much for slimmer kits.
7) Recommendations
This actually is quite a good bag in many respects, but, to me, its insanely successful marketing campaign might make you think that it has a wider intended audience than it does. Although I’m sure that Peak Design would love for anyone to buy the bag — it is, after all, called “Everyday” — the feature set strongly suggests to me that urban photographers are the target audience.
If you don’t need to carry a tripod, and you’re taking a lot of photos in cities (including while traveling), this is a good backpack. For some uses, it could be the best backpack you can find on the market.
Personally, I’ll be using it from now on whenever I need to carry a moderately large camera kit to places where a full hiking backpack would be very, very out of place. I can see a lot of photographers doing the same.
However, if you need to carry a lot of gear, or especially a larger tripod, this won’t be the best option on the market. I would caution most landscape photographers against purchasing one, since it simply doesn’t do well when filled with all the weight you’d need for longer hikes. I’d much rather use a hiking backpack for that purpose. More importantly, if you don’t need all the bells and whistles of this bag, there are several options on the market that are far less expensive.
Lastly, if this does seem like the type of backpack that will work for you, I recommend going for the 20 liter version unless you have a very specific reason to get the 30 liter model. Personally, I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to fit my core kit into a 20 liter backpack, but it worked out just fine. It takes some creative divider adjustments to do so, without a doubt — and the weight of too much equipment can get out of hand — but it does work.
To sum everything up, if you’re looking for a backpack that feels very modern and innovative, and you need an efficient way to carry small or medium-sized kits around on your travels, the Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack is something I recommend. However, this bag doesn’t have quite as many uses as its marketing material might lead you to think, and, at $260 USD, it is an expensive bag. If you’re carrying a huge amount of equipment, or the quick-access features of this bag don’t matter to you, there could be better options available. Like many things in photography, this one is all down to your own style — the features that matter most for the work you do.
8) Purchasing Options
An interesting thing about this bag is that, given its extreme popularity, you can find it sold everywhere. It’s on Peak Design’s own website, of course, but it also appears everywhere from B&H to REI.com. Here’s a link to the B&H purchasing page, but if you have any coupons or gift cards somewhere else, check that out before buying.
- Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack, Charcoal, B&H
- Same thing, but at Peak Design’s own website (the only place where the tan color is currently available)
- Speed of Use
- Build Quality
- Comfort
- Value
- Size and Weight
- Features
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Nice review. I finally had a chance to use my 30 L backpack for some short distance hiking (I’m not a hiker by nature) in Rocky Mountain National Park, and broadly I agree with your assessment of the comfort. It’s fine for shorter distances but I wouldn’t want this for a 5 mile hike. But as my main camera bag it was terrific. I certainly appreciated how water-proof/repellent it was when I was caught in heavy drizzle for a while.
Otherwise, I echo Spencer with the added advantage of using this everyday since I received it last December. It’s a terrific backpack, my best camera bag, but a mediocre hiking backpack.
I agree . This is the first honest review I’ve seen of this bag. I bought one for last December and had really high hopes for a bag that would carry a DSLR and a holy trinity. My main goal was to have the ability to carry the 70-200 mounted. I tried both sizes and still couldn’t fit all the gear I took out of my trusty Lowepro Photosport 200 and there is no good way to carry the mounted 70-200. The side pockets were the only place to organize small gear but you couldn’t have much in the compartments if these are full. Plus the bag was larger and less comfortable to carry. So I returned it. It is verywell made and well thought out but doesn’t work as well for outdoor sports or travel as what I already have.
Interesting. With the 30lt version I was able to have a D800 & 200-500 mounted and accessed via a side pocket – I presume the 10 liters makes all the difference. It’s a great bag in my opinion though I’d echo the fact that it’s not a hiking bag in reality.
I have the Lowepro Photo Sport 200 and the Photo Sport 30L. I like the PS 200 to carry DSLR with 24-120 lens when biking or skiing. I was also frustrated that I could not carry the 70-200 mounted in the PS 200 so I purchased the PS 30L. It will hold my DSLR with my 70-200 mounted when hiking or skiing but is too big for biking. I also like to add a smaller lightweight shoulder bag into the top of the 30L when traveling which allows for more lens storage/organization and you then have a shoulder bag for walking around once your reach your destination.
Thank you for a very thorough and well-balanced review, Spencer. (it’s on an entirely different level from the regular give-me-free-stuff-and-I’ll-rehash-your-specsheet “review”)
I’m not sure though if closets filled with photo bags are entirely the result of “looking great online, until reality kicks in after a few weeks” – I would suggest that gear acquisition syndrome is partly to blame as well. ;-)
Personally, apart from buying a new “holster” whenever the previous wore out, I’ve only ever bought one photo backpack: the Lowepro Rover Pro 45L AW. It’s a bit overkill for the 1-camera-3/4-lenses-1-tripod scenario you describe, but I prefer having too much space rather than too little. Especially since I often go out for night-sky photography, so extra space to pack warm clothing, food, etc. is very welcome. I’ve also used the Rover 45L for multi-day hikes in the Alps, strapping a 1-person tunnel tent, a self-inflating mattress etc to the outside, but then the straps are too skinny to remain comfortable. (Resulting in swellings to my shoulder-neck muscles that lasted for up to a week…) However, a nice bonus to the bag is that it came with two interior padded compartments that I can easily port to my 75 liter hiker’s backpack. Hence, I never bothered spending money on another photo backpack.
HI. Thanks for the review. I have the Fstop Telopa but would you like a street / Day bag for Nikon holy trinity and enable lense to remain mounted to D70-200 if necessary. Any thoughts
Cheers
Dw
I have the light gray 30L version.
While it seems like a great bag I’m not that keen on using it. It’s a bit stiff and not the most comfortable. I originally got the shoulder bag on Kickstarter by Peak Design and that must be the most uncomfortable bag I have ever owned.
This one is better but somehow still not comfortable. It’s rigid. A Lowepro bag would be much more comfortable and practice. The Peak Design bag is not something you’d overfill. I like the magnetic clasp but don’t fully trust it. Especially on a full bag.
It’s a fair review , it has some nice engineering touches but it’s not a perfect bag
“over-engineered” – I found myself nodding when reading that word. I don’t have that bag, and the other PeakDesign products just ring the same bell on me. The “slide” strap: Great to slide, not great when it shoudl stick on my shoulder. Sliding down…
The clamp to attach a camera on a shoulder strap comes with adpator plates which don’t fit my quick release systems. Neither Arca/FLM nor Manfrotto P200 ae really fitting.
For the bag: as much as I like it’s design, I guess it’s a gard task to do a design which works for small and big camera systems. Even APS-C cameras need more space when I decide to go for fast glass. That goes as well for full frame DSLR (with/without grip, fast or slow yet compact lenses, long or short glass…) It’s not an easy task. The longer I look for th e perfect bag the more I realize there is none. Best so far was my ThinkTang Slingshot20 – but I guess it’s out of production for good reason…
So true…so many bags and strap systems. It sounds good, but the price tag is a bit high, compared to my LowePro Fastpack 250 AW II, which is under $100 on Amazon. It also has a compartment for additional stuff, which is great for every day.
Interesting review, honest and it provides some guidance in this seemingly growing number of photography bags. As people seem to have many bags and hence tried different designs, I’ll be curious to have your opinion on the side opening vs back opening.
I have a back opening on my Lowepro Hatckback 16L, and it is only really practical to get the camera by putting the bag on the floor and then opening it. This is great when setting down for a long photo shoot, but not as much when hiking/scrambling/climbing and you want to put the camera away to pass a difficulty before shooting again. Is it really practical to get your camera out through a side opening without taking off the bag? Are there other up/downsides to the side opening?
I prefer to avoid backpacks. See bird – take off backpack – unzip – remove camera – remove lens cap – aim – where is bird?
When carrying a do-all wide-medium zoom and DSLR I use a LowePro sling holster bag – it gives quick access and has a pocket for glasses, phone, etc. When lugging the DSLR body and four lenses, I bring a comfortable Domke F1 clone bag. The DSLR body (a 6D) has a loop and clip attached for quick swapping between a shoulder strap or hand strap.
I always use a standard “holster” type bag in addition to a backpack that contains the rest of my photo gear. The only times it can get a bit annoying to wear the holster at my front-side is when scrambling up steep inclines, but that never stopped me from tackling 1000m+ day hikes.
(My height of 1m85 might help to accommodate both bags…)
A very balanced and honest review. I own the 20L version and share much of Spencer’s thoughts on the bag: over-designed and less practical than it looks. I struggle with the origami dividers, too: the compartments they create seem too big for most of my lenses (fairly typical Nikon gear: 24-85, 70-200/4, 200-500/5.6 – which fits really well) so everything seems to rattle around which I don’t like. On the plus side, the shoulder straps work well for me (but I’m quite narrow across the shoulders), and I find it quite comfortable even for longer walks.
Spencer: if you could show how you pack your gear I’d love to see it!
The number of backpacks in the closet are only exceeded by the number of cameras there. :-o
Spencer, i just got back this evening after the PL Ouray 2017 workshop led by none other than a professional colleague of yours – it was JUST AWESOME! Well i have had the PD 30L IN CHARCOAL GREY for over a year and carried it with me on trips to Sri Lanka and Ouray, CO. Infact it is my every day backpack !!!!!! it fits perfect and Well contoured – pull the straps and it fits snug – pull a couple of loops and it unlocks!! As you commented something new pops up over time!! I have carried my D800E, Nikon 200-500; Nikon 80-200, and Nikon 105/2.8, plus a water bottle and few snack bars – NO PROBLEM. EASY to PACK and EASY to ACCESS. IT definitely does not hold a tripod unless its a table top tripod!!!
I have had so many OOHs and aahs wherever i carry this PD 30L!!! I feel good that i found the right bag finally!! Thanks to my Son who also has one of these !!