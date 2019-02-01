The Panasonic S1R, announced in February of 2019 alongside the Panasonic S1R, is one of the newest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market today. It’s a bit of a quirky camera, but its specifications are no joke: 47 megapixels, 9 FPS, 4K 60p video… and $3700, body only.

It wasn’t long ago that Sony was the undisputed king of the hill in the world of full-frame mirrorless. Leica had a small lineup of extremely expensive cameras, and rumors swirled that a few other companies (especially Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic) were working on mirrorless behind the scenes. That was it.

Today, barely a year later, no fewer than six companies have announced full-frame mirrorless cameras: Leica, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, and Sigma (though the Sigma Fp has yet to ship, and it’s more of a video-oriented camera). The competition ballooned practically overnight.

Although Nikon and Canon have gotten much of the attention in the intervening year, Panasonic is doing its best to keep pace alongside them. Specifically, Panasonic joined the “L Mount Alliance,” teaming up with Leica and Sigma for a shared camera/lens/accessory ecosystem. The alliance is still getting its feet off the ground, but could be a formidable presence if the three companies play their cards right.

So far, there are three full-frame Panasonic S cameras (interestingly, more than Canon or Nikon at the moment): the S1, S1R, and S1H. In this article, I’ll focus on the S1R – the high megapixel option of the three – and explain its most important pros and cons.

But before going into all that, the “con” that will stand out above all to most photographers is price – $3700 body only for the S1R, and $4600 as a kit with the Panasonic 24-105mm f/4. It’s not just the initial cost that’s high, either. The other L-mount lenses at the moment are almost all very expensive as well.

Here’s the full list of compatible lenses whose prices we know so far, from least to most expensive:

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 C – $550

Panasonic 24-105mm f/4 – $1300 ($900 as a kit with S1 or S1R)

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 A – $1500

Panasonic 70-200mm f/4 – $1700

Panasonic 24-70mm f/2.8 – $2200 [Not yet shipping]

Panasonic 50mm f/1.4 – $2300

Leica 50mm f/2 – $4500 [Not yet shipping]

Leica 35mm f/2 – $4600 [Not yet shipping]

Leica 75mm f/2 – $4750

Leica 24-90mm f/2.8-4 – $4950

Leica 90mm f/2 – $5150

Leica 50mm f/1.4 – $5300

Leica 16-35 f/3.5-4.5 – $5500

Leica 90-280mm f/2.8-4 – $6400

That’s an expensive system. Even with the cheapest lenses on the list, Panasonic costs more than Nikon, Canon, or Sony, and it’s not too far behind Leica. Want a lens wider than 24mm? Until Panasonic releases its 16-35mm f/4 (price currently unknown), the only way to get there is with a $5500 Leica lens.

Still, at the moment, there are a couple ways to get into the Panasonic S system without paying too much. The simplest is to get the regular Panasonic S1 and pair it with the 24-105mm f/4 kit lens, for a total price of $3400. If you opt instead for the S1R that this review covers, plus the 24-105mm, the price jumps up to $4600.

But what are you getting for the money? Below is a list of the Panasonic S1R’s specifications, as well as comparisons to other mirrorless cameras available today.

1. Specifications and Features

Camera Feature Panasonic S1R Mount Inner Diameter 51.0 mm Flange Distance 19.0 mm Sensor Resolution 47.3 MP High Resolution Mode Yes, 186.9 MP Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Size 36.0 x 24.0mm Low-Pass Filter No In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-axis Sensor Pixel Size 4.27 µ Image Size 8368 x 5584 Image Processor Venus Engine (2019) Max Buffer Capacity (14-bit RAW) 40 images Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50; ISO 51,200 Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.78x Built-in Flash No Flash Sync Speed 1/320 Dual Card Slots Yes Storage Media 1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD Continuous Shooting Speed 9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF Shutter Speed Range 1/8000 to 60 seconds (mechanical); extends to 1/16,000 with electronic Shutter Durability 400,000 cycles Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Autofocus System Contrast Detect Number of AF Points 225 Focus Peaking Yes Illuminated Buttons Yes Focus Bracketing / Focus Stacking Yes Video Maximum Resolution 4K @ 60 FPS 1080p Video Max Frame Rate 180 FPS 4K Video Crop Factor 1.09x HDMI Out / LOG 4:2:2 8-bit HDMI Output / Yes Headphone Jack Yes Rear LCD Size and Type 3.2″ Touchscreen Articulating LCD Yes, dual direction tilting Rear LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots Top LCD Yes Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Bluetooth Yes Battery DMW-BLJ31 Battery Life 360 (LCD); 340 (EVF) Weather Sealed Body Yes USB Version Type-C 3.1 Weight (Camera Body + Battery and 1 Card) 1016 g (2.24 lbs) Dimensions (grip to monitor) 148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm MSRP Price at Time of Article Publication $3700 (check current price)

That’s not a bad set of specs at all. Seven things stand out to me because they are not particularly common to see today:

High resolution sensor shift mode that outputs 187 megapixel photos LCD screen that tilts both vertically and horizontally Illuminated rear buttons Dual card slots – one SD, one XQD High resolution 5.76-million dot electronic viewfinder 4K video at 60 FPS; 1080p video at 180 FPS Heavy weight of 1016 g (2.24 lbs) despite being mirrorless

The first six points are all in the S1R’s favor. They’re features you’ll only find on high-end cameras today, and even then there’s not another camera with all these features.

The seventh point stands out in the other direction. Whereas most mirrorless cameras are known for their light weight, the S1R weighs 1016 g (2.24 lbs) – just as much as a typical DSLR. For comparison, the Nikon D850 weighs an almost identical 1005 grams (2.22 pounds).

While most photographers will consider this a negative, some DSLR shooters will prefer the familiar heft and substantial grip on the S1R. Personally, as a travel photographer, the added weight definitely was a negative in my book. But there’s no denying that the S1R is well-built, and the weight is part of that. It has a tank-like feel to it – something I wouldn’t say about any mirrorless camera from Nikon, Canon, or Sony at the moment.

Here’s a specifications comparison of the S1R versus the standard S1. I’ve highlighted all the relevant differences:

Camera Feature Panasonic S1R Panasonic S1 Mount Inner Diameter 51.0 mm 51.0 mm Flange Distance 19.0 mm 19.0 mm Sensor Resolution 47.3 MP 24.2 MP High Resolution Mode Yes, 186.9 MP Yes, 96.0 MP Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 36.0 x 24.0mm 35.6 x 23.8mm Low-Pass Filter No No In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-axis Yes, 5-axis Sensor Pixel Size 4.27 µ 5.93 µ Image Size 8368 x 5584 6000×4000 Image Processor Venus Engine (2019) Venus Engine (2019) Max Buffer Capacity (14-bit RAW) 40 images 90 images Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-25,600 ISO 100-51,200 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50; ISO 51,200 ISO 50; ISO 204,800 Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.78x 0.78x Built-in Flash No No Flash Sync Speed 1/320 1/320 Dual Card Slots Yes Yes Storage Media 1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD 1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD Continuous Shooting Speed 9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF 9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF Shutter Speed Range 1/8000 to 60 seconds (mechanical); extends to 1/16,000 with electronic 1/8000 to 60 seconds Shutter Durability 400,000 cycles 400,000 cycles Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Autofocus System Contrast Detect Contrast Detect Number of AF Points 225 225 Focus Peaking Yes Yes Focus Detection Range (f/2 lens, ISO 100) -5 to +19 EV -5 to +19 EV Illuminated Buttons Yes Yes Focus Bracketing / Focus Stacking Yes Yes Video Maximum Resolution 4K @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS (APS-C crop); 4K @ 30 FPS (Full width) 1080p Video Max Frame Rate 180 FPS 180 FPS 4K Video Crop Factor 1.09x 1.0x HDMI Out / LOG 4:2:2 8-bit HDMI Output / Yes 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Rear LCD Size and Type 3.2″ Touchscreen 3.2″ Touchscreen Articulating LCD Yes, dual direction tilting Yes, dual direction tilting Rear LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 2,100,000 dots Top LCD Yes Yes Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Built-in Bluetooth Yes Yes Battery DMW-BLJ31 DMW-BLJ31 Battery Life 360 (LCD); 340 (EVF) 380 (LCD); 360 (EVF) Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version Type-C 3.1 Type-C 3.1 Weight (Camera Body + Battery and 1 Card) 1016 g (2.24 lbs) 1017 g (2.24 lbs) Dimensions (grip to monitor) 148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm 148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm MSRP Price at Time of Article Publication $3700 (check current price) $2500 (check current price)

Clearly, the S1R is very similar to the regular Panasonic S1. That’s why – as I’ll say again in this review’s conclusion – I really don’t recommend spending the extra $1200 on the S1R over the S1. Even if you’re drooling over the 47 megapixel sensor, keep in mind that the standard Panasonic S1’s sensor-shift mode already gives you 96 megapixel images – way more than most people will ever need.

On the next page of this review, we’ll take a look at the Panasonic S1R’s controls, build quality, and handling.