Panasonic S1R

The S1R is Panasonic's high-end, high-resolution, full-frame mirrorless beast

Panasonic S1R Front View

The Panasonic S1R, announced in February of 2019 alongside the Panasonic S1R, is one of the newest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market today. It’s a bit of a quirky camera, but its specifications are no joke: 47 megapixels, 9 FPS, 4K 60p video… and $3700, body only.

It wasn’t long ago that Sony was the undisputed king of the hill in the world of full-frame mirrorless. Leica had a small lineup of extremely expensive cameras, and rumors swirled that a few other companies (especially Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic) were working on mirrorless behind the scenes. That was it.

Today, barely a year later, no fewer than six companies have announced full-frame mirrorless cameras: Leica, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, and Sigma (though the Sigma Fp has yet to ship, and it’s more of a video-oriented camera). The competition ballooned practically overnight.

Hong Kong Blue Hour Taken with Panasonic S1R
DC-S1R + LUMIX S 24-105/F4 @ 105mm, ISO 200, 1 second, f/5.0. 187 megapixels.

Although Nikon and Canon have gotten much of the attention in the intervening year, Panasonic is doing its best to keep pace alongside them. Specifically, Panasonic joined the “L Mount Alliance,” teaming up with Leica and Sigma for a shared camera/lens/accessory ecosystem. The alliance is still getting its feet off the ground, but could be a formidable presence if the three companies play their cards right.

So far, there are three full-frame Panasonic S cameras (interestingly, more than Canon or Nikon at the moment): the S1, S1R, and S1H. In this article, I’ll focus on the S1R – the high megapixel option of the three – and explain its most important pros and cons.

But before going into all that, the “con” that will stand out above all to most photographers is price – $3700 body only for the S1R, and $4600 as a kit with the Panasonic 24-105mm f/4. It’s not just the initial cost that’s high, either. The other L-mount lenses at the moment are almost all very expensive as well. 

Here’s the full list of compatible lenses whose prices we know so far, from least to most expensive:

  • Sigma 45mm f/2.8 C – $550
  • Panasonic 24-105mm f/4 – $1300 ($900 as a kit with S1 or S1R)
  • Sigma 35mm f/1.2 A – $1500
  • Panasonic 70-200mm f/4 – $1700
  • Panasonic 24-70mm f/2.8 – $2200 [Not yet shipping]
  • Panasonic 50mm f/1.4 – $2300
  • Leica 50mm f/2 – $4500 [Not yet shipping]
  • Leica 35mm f/2 – $4600 [Not yet shipping]
  • Leica 75mm f/2 – $4750
  • Leica 24-90mm f/2.8-4 – $4950
  • Leica 90mm f/2 – $5150
  • Leica 50mm f/1.4 – $5300
  • Leica 16-35 f/3.5-4.5 – $5500
  • Leica 90-280mm f/2.8-4 – $6400

That’s an expensive system. Even with the cheapest lenses on the list, Panasonic costs more than Nikon, Canon, or Sony, and it’s not too far behind Leica. Want a lens wider than 24mm? Until Panasonic releases its 16-35mm f/4 (price currently unknown), the only way to get there is with a $5500 Leica lens.

Forbidden Palace Taken with the Panasonic S1R
DC-S1R + LUMIX S 24-105/F4 @ 60mm, ISO 400, 1/60, f/8.0

Still, at the moment, there are a couple ways to get into the Panasonic S system without paying too much. The simplest is to get the regular Panasonic S1 and pair it with the 24-105mm f/4 kit lens, for a total price of $3400. If you opt instead for the S1R that this review covers, plus the 24-105mm, the price jumps up to $4600.

But what are you getting for the money? Below is a list of the Panasonic S1R’s specifications, as well as comparisons to other mirrorless cameras available today.

1. Specifications and Features

Camera FeaturePanasonic S1R
Mount Inner Diameter51.0 mm
Flange Distance19.0 mm
Sensor Resolution47.3 MP
High Resolution ModeYes, 186.9 MP
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor Size36.0 x 24.0mm
Low-Pass FilterNo
In-Body Image StabilizationYes, 5-axis
Sensor Pixel Size4.27 µ
Image Size8368 x 5584
Image ProcessorVenus Engine (2019)
Max Buffer Capacity (14-bit RAW)40 images
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-25,600
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 50; ISO 51,200
Dust Reduction / Sensor CleaningYes
ViewfinderElectronic / EVF
Viewfinder Resolution5.76 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.78x
Built-in FlashNo
Flash Sync Speed1/320
Dual Card SlotsYes
Storage Media1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD
Continuous Shooting Speed9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF
Shutter Speed Range1/8000 to 60 seconds (mechanical); extends to 1/16,000 with electronic
Shutter Durability400,000 cycles
Electronic Front-Curtain ShutterYes
Autofocus SystemContrast Detect
Number of AF Points225
Focus PeakingYes
Illuminated ButtonsYes
Focus Bracketing / Focus StackingYes
Video Maximum Resolution4K @ 60 FPS
1080p Video Max Frame Rate180 FPS
4K Video Crop Factor1.09x
HDMI Out / LOG4:2:2 8-bit HDMI Output / Yes
Headphone JackYes
Rear LCD Size and Type3.2″ Touchscreen
Articulating LCDYes, dual direction tilting
Rear LCD Resolution2,100,000 dots
Top LCDYes
Wi-Fi FunctionalityBuilt-in
BluetoothYes
BatteryDMW-BLJ31
Battery Life360 (LCD); 340 (EVF)
Weather Sealed BodyYes
USB VersionType-C 3.1
Weight (Camera Body + Battery and 1 Card)1016 g (2.24 lbs)
Dimensions (grip to monitor)148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm
MSRP Price at Time of Article Publication$3700 (check current price)
This Panorama landscape photo, taken with the Panasonic S1R, shows the Zhangjiajie mountains in China.
DC-S1R + LUMIX S 24-105/F4 @ 26mm, ISO 100, 1/320, f/5.6

That’s not a bad set of specs at all. Seven things stand out to me because they are not particularly common to see today:

  1. High resolution sensor shift mode that outputs 187 megapixel photos
  2. LCD screen that tilts both vertically and horizontally
  3. Illuminated rear buttons
  4. Dual card slots – one SD, one XQD
  5. High resolution 5.76-million dot electronic viewfinder
  6. 4K video at 60 FPS; 1080p video at 180 FPS
  7. Heavy weight of 1016 g (2.24 lbs) despite being mirrorless

The first six points are all in the S1R’s favor. They’re features you’ll only find on high-end cameras today, and even then there’s not another camera with all these features.

The seventh point stands out in the other direction. Whereas most mirrorless cameras are known for their light weight, the S1R weighs 1016 g (2.24 lbs) – just as much as a typical DSLR. For comparison, the Nikon D850 weighs an almost identical 1005 grams (2.22 pounds).

While most photographers will consider this a negative, some DSLR shooters will prefer the familiar heft and substantial grip on the S1R. Personally, as a travel photographer, the added weight definitely was a negative in my book. But there’s no denying that the S1R is well-built, and the weight is part of that. It has a tank-like feel to it – something I wouldn’t say about any mirrorless camera from Nikon, Canon, or Sony at the moment.

Here’s a specifications comparison of the S1R versus the standard S1. I’ve highlighted all the relevant differences:

Camera FeaturePanasonic S1RPanasonic S1
Mount Inner Diameter51.0 mm51.0 mm
Flange Distance19.0 mm19.0 mm
Sensor Resolution47.3 MP24.2 MP
High Resolution ModeYes, 186.9 MPYes, 96.0 MP
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
Sensor Size36.0 x 24.0mm35.6 x 23.8mm
Low-Pass FilterNoNo
In-Body Image StabilizationYes, 5-axisYes, 5-axis
Sensor Pixel Size4.27 µ5.93 µ
Image Size8368 x 55846000×4000
Image ProcessorVenus Engine (2019)Venus Engine (2019)
Max Buffer Capacity (14-bit RAW)40 images90 images
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-25,600ISO 100-51,200
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 50; ISO 51,200ISO 50; ISO 204,800
Dust Reduction / Sensor CleaningYesYes
ViewfinderElectronic / EVFElectronic / EVF
Viewfinder Resolution5.76 million dots5.76 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.78x0.78x
Built-in FlashNoNo
Flash Sync Speed1/3201/320
Dual Card SlotsYesYes
Storage Media1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD1x SD (UHS-II), 1x XQD
Continuous Shooting Speed9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF9 FPS (No AF); 6 FPS with AF
Shutter Speed Range1/8000 to 60 seconds (mechanical); extends to 1/16,000 with electronic1/8000 to 60 seconds
Shutter Durability400,000 cycles400,000 cycles
Electronic Front-Curtain ShutterYesYes
Autofocus SystemContrast DetectContrast Detect
Number of AF Points225225
Focus PeakingYesYes
Focus Detection Range (f/2 lens, ISO 100)-5 to +19 EV-5 to +19 EV
Illuminated ButtonsYesYes
Focus Bracketing / Focus StackingYesYes
Video Maximum Resolution4K @ 60 FPS4K @ 60 FPS (APS-C crop); 4K @ 30 FPS (Full width)
1080p Video Max Frame Rate180 FPS180 FPS
4K Video Crop Factor1.09x1.0x
HDMI Out / LOG4:2:2 8-bit HDMI Output / Yes4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes
Headphone JackYesYes
Rear LCD Size and Type3.2″ Touchscreen3.2″ Touchscreen
Articulating LCDYes, dual direction tiltingYes, dual direction tilting
Rear LCD Resolution2,100,000 dots2,100,000 dots
Top LCDYesYes
Wi-Fi FunctionalityBuilt-inBuilt-in
BluetoothYesYes
BatteryDMW-BLJ31DMW-BLJ31
Battery Life360 (LCD); 340 (EVF)380 (LCD); 360 (EVF)
Weather Sealed BodyYesYes
USB VersionType-C 3.1Type-C 3.1
Weight (Camera Body + Battery and 1 Card)1016 g (2.24 lbs)1017 g (2.24 lbs)
Dimensions (grip to monitor)148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm148.9 x 110.0 x 86.0 mm
MSRP Price at Time of Article Publication$3700 (check current price)$2500 (check current price)

Clearly, the S1R is very similar to the regular Panasonic S1. That’s why – as I’ll say again in this review’s conclusion – I really don’t recommend spending the extra $1200 on the S1R over the S1. Even if you’re drooling over the 47 megapixel sensor, keep in mind that the standard Panasonic S1’s sensor-shift mode already gives you 96 megapixel images – way more than most people will ever need.

A landscape photo at sunset of Summit Lake, Mount Evans, Colorado.
DC-S1R + LUMIX S 24-105/F4 @ 24mm, ISO 100, 25 seconds, f/6.3

On the next page of this review, we’ll take a look at the Panasonic S1R’s controls, build quality, and handling.

About Spencer Cox

Spencer Cox is a landscape and nature photographer who has gained international recognition and awards for his photography. He has been displayed in galleries worldwide, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and exhibitions in London, Malta, Siena, and Beijing. To view more of his work, visit his website or follow him on Facebook and 500px. Read more about Spencer here.