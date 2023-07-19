The Panasonic Lumix G9 is a top-notch Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. It’s hard to think of another Micro Four Thirds camera that compares for still photography at under $1000. Even looking beyond Micro Four Thirds, the Panasonic Lumix G9 has a lot to offer for both enthusiasts and professionals in a compact size and price range. In this review, we will share our thoughts on this trusty camera on this trusty camera after years of use. This review is a joint effort by me (Nicholas Hess) and my fellow Photography Life writer Jason Polak, who also uses the Panasonic G9.

Overview

Due to the small sensor size, Micro Four Thirds cameras tend to raise a lot of eyebrows. In order to stay relevant, it feels as though the Micro Four Thirds cameras built by Olympus (now OM System) and Panasonic need to do something to make up for that sensor size discrepancy. And in our opinion, they do just that!

Micro Four Thirds cameras compete with larger-sensor cameras and beat them in some major ways. This includes the format’s portable cameras (and lenses), exceptional image stabilization, fast speed, and high video performance. In the case of the Panasonic Lumix G9, it seems to do an especially good job in its price range no matter what cameras you compare it against, including APS-C and full-frame alternatives.

Specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, you can see that the Panasonic G9 looks like a more expensive camera in a lot of ways:

Feature Panasonic G9 Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Resolution 20.3 megapixels Sensor Size 17.3 x 13 mm (Four Thirds) In-Body Image Stabilization Yes Storage Media Two SD Cards Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 200-25,600 Expanded ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-25,600 Max Continuous Shooting Speed 60 FPS at full-resolution RAW Blackout-Free Shooting No Electronic Shutter Yes Mechanical Shutter Yes Shutter Life 200,000 Shutter Speed Range 1/32,000 to 1 second (electronic)

1/8000-

60 seconds (mechanical) Focus System 225 Point Depth from Defocus Focusing Range (f/2, ISO 100, Firmware 3.0)1 -4EV to 18EV Video Maximum Resolution 4K 60p Slow Motion Video 180 FPS with VFR (60 FPS with sound) Video Quality 10bit 4:2:2, 150MBPS Rear LCD 3.0″ 1,040,000-dot touchscreen Viewfinder EVF, 100% coverage, 0.83× magnification, 3.68 million dots Weight (with Battery and Card) 579 g (1.27 lbs) Dimensions (Includes Viewfinder Protrusion) 136.9 x 97.3 x 91.6 mm (5.4 x 3.8 x 3.6″ in) MSRP, Body Only $1297 (check current price; we’ve seen sales as low as $900) Used Prices Check prices on eBay

That’s an impressive assortment of features! The Panasonic G9 is a workhorse capable of capturing up to 60 FPS raw bursts at full resolution, as well as 4K video with 4:2:2 and 10-bit recording.

One thing that Micro Four Thirds has always done well is image stabilization. The Panasonic Lumix G9 sports a five-axis IBIS system, which is capable of up to 6 stops of image stabilization when using compatible lenses. Using the same sensor-shift system, Panasonic has also added a hyper-resolution feature to the G9 that allows it to take 80 megapixel photos if the camera and subject are both stationary.

The G9 manages all this and more while being extensively weather sealed, compact, and lightweight. After shooting extensively with this camera for more than three years – almost exclusively in my case – this is our review. Click to the following pages for information on the G9’s build quality, handling, image quality, and video features:

