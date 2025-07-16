NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C Camera Backpack Review

Often, wildlife and nature photography happens a long way from the nearest parking lot. Which inevitably raises the question: What’s the best way to haul all that bulky, heavy gear around without breaking yourself in the process? Is there a camera backpack out there that can carry everything you need?

These were the questions spinning around in my head as I packed for my recent trip to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands. My main backpack for this trip was the Fjord 60-C, a 60-liter backpack from the company NYA-EVO. Today, I will be reviewing that backpack.

Now, to be clear, when I say “main,” I don’t mean “only.” When heading overseas to both photograph and guide a group, I inevitably need more gear than will ever fit into a single carry-on bag. Still, I’ve been toying with the idea of tackling a shorter adventure with just one backpack. And honestly, a backpack with 60 liters of internal space might just make that possible. But let’s start from the beginning.

Size and Weight

In its most compact form, the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C backpack measures 34 cm wide (13 inches), 56 cm tall (22 inches), and 25 cm deep (10 inches). This is small enough to fit with most current airline carry-on restrictions. In this unexpanded state, the manufacturer lists its capacity at 44 liters.

But those numbers are far from final. Thanks to the roll-top pocket and an expandable front section, the pack can grow to a maximum size of 34 x 70 x 32 cm (13 x 28 x 13 inches). That’s where the previously mentioned 60 liters of internal volume comes from.

Of course, it’s not just size that airport staff care about — weight matters too. To be honest, I’ve never quite managed to stay within the official carry-on weight limits, and so far, it’s never been an issue (knocking on wood). But if you’re hoping to stay on the safe side, keep in mind that the empty pack weighs 2,400 grams (5.3 pounds). Be sure to factor this into the total weight of your gear and other accessories.

Materials

This backpack is built for people who spend a lot of time outdoors. NYA-EVO assumes — and I believe rightly so — that such people care about the future of the environment they love. That’s reflected in the choice of materials. The primary fabric covering most of the backpack is a type of nylon known as Econyl. Before it became pack fabric, it was either washed up on a beach or floating somewhere in the ocean as waste threatening marine life. According to the manufacturer, once regenerated, the nylon is just as strong as brand-new material. The fabric weight is 200-denier with a ripstop weave.

The pack features a water-repellent finish on the exterior and Aquaguard zippers, but that doesn’t mean it’s fully waterproof. After a long tropical downpour and repeated contact with wet vegetation, moisture eventually made its way into the front pocket by the end of the day. The good news: the main compartment stayed dry. That said, during heavy rain, I’d recommend using the included rain cover. Not only will it keep your gear dry, but it’ll also save the backpack from getting filthy.

The bottom panel, the part of the backpack that is most heavily abused, is made of Hypalon — a thick, rubber-like material that is very durable and waterproof.

Design and Construction

The NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C is available in four colors: black, red, navy, and green. As with high-end camera backpacks from companies like Shimoda and F-Stop Gear, NYA-EVO has designed the Fjord 60-C around internal camera units that hold your equipment.

There are four of these units available — which NYA-EVO calls “removable camera inserts” (RCIs) — taking up 20% (S), 40% (M), 60% (L), or a full 100% (XL) of the pack’s main compartment. If you opt for one of the smaller inserts (or decide to use the pack without one), the interior space can be split by a removable divider, which helps keep your gear organized and in place.

In my case, traveling with a Nikon Z9 paired with a 500mm f/4 F-mount lens made the decision easy. I went for the largest possible insert, the XL (30 x 53.5 x 18.5 cm; 1,100 g). In this setup, you won’t have any free space left in the main compartment, although a small mesh pocket at the stop can still fit some smaller valuables.

Everything you carry in the Fjord 60-C is accessible via a large rear access point:

And if you use the XL insert, it is possible to access your gear from the top as well:

On its inner side, you’ll find two flat pockets. I’d recommend using these for soft, flat items. Bulkier objects could press against the gear in your main compartment and, worse, into your back.

For storing your laptop, along with various small accessories, a spacious and expandable front pocket is your best bet. I got into the habit of stashing small essentials like memory cards, a spare battery, or my DJI Osmo Pocket camera here.

For softer items like a jacket or snacks, the roll-top closure compartment up top works perfectly. Like most of the other compartments, it’s sealed with water-resistant Aquaguard zippers.

The side pockets are endlessly versatile. I usually carried a tripod, a water bottle, a small foam pad for sitting, and a machete in them. The contents stay secure thanks not only to elastic but also a sturdy strap. I have a lot more faith in this system’s durability than in plain elastic alone.

Comfort

The phrase “comfortable backpack” is, in my opinion, an oxymoron. The only truly comfortable backpack is the one someone else is wearing, especially once it crosses a certain weight threshold. That said, the degree of suffering varies widely from pack to pack. So how does the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C hold up in this regard? I’d say quite respectably.

First, I was encouraged that the hip belt on the Fjord 60-C is much larger and sturdier than on most camera backpacks. Generally, only hiking backpacks will have such a good hip belt. This is essential because, with heavy loads, you want a lot of the bag’s weight on your hips rather than your shoulders and back.

As for the shoulder straps, they are adjustable in two different ways. First, as with most bags, you can adjust their length. But more importantly, you can adjust the point where they attach to the pack, based on the length of your torso. This feature has long been standard in hiking packs but is, surprisingly, still a rare find among camera backpacks. It contributes significantly to the bag’s comfort.

The sternum strap is height-adjustable too, using a clever system of dual loops and an aluminum anchor. Naturally, there’s a pass-through for a hydration bladder hose as well.

The buckles may be plastic, but they inspire confidence. Both I and people around me have stepped on the waist belt buckle a few times in dark hides, and so far, it’s held up just fine.

I do have slightly mixed feelings about the back panel. Larger gear can poke into your back if you don’t arrange it carefully. The reason for this is that the camera insert is only 16 cm deep — relatively shallow. It’s undoubtedly a compromise the manufacturer had to make to meet airline carry-on restrictions while still preserving decent volume in the main compartment and front pocket. I had the same gripe a while back with the Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L.

That said, if you avoid stuffing the back panel pockets with thick, hard objects and take a moment to find the optimal position for your camera and telephoto lens (like angling the tripod foot and lens hood screw away from your back), the pack sits on your back comfortably. I had no real issue tackling a 10-kilometer hike in mountain terrain or hacking my way through dense riparian vegetation along a mountain river for three hours.

Competition

This space in the backpack market is quickly becoming more popular. F-Stop Gear was one of the first, but now we have many other brands trying something similar. And so I’ll provide a list of some similar backpacks in the 45+ liter range.

Some of these packs offer more room for camera gear but might cause headaches at airport check-ins (Shimoda). Others, like Mr Jan Gear and Gitzo, deliver plenty of space for camera equipment, stay within airline limits, but leave little room for anything else. F-Stop and Peak Design’s bags strike a good balance between space and size, although they can’t quite accommodate the longest lenses. The Think Tank BackLight Elite 45L is perhaps the closest match in terms of its specifications, apart from the slightly smaller 45L size, although I haven’t tested it yet.

Conclusion

Is the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C the kind of backpack a wildlife photographer could use to haul not just camera gear, but everything needed for traveling in nature comfortably?

I think the answer is yes. The comfort of this backpack is nearly at the level of a good hiking backpack, while better protecting your gear and allowing easy access to it. If you use the Large insert rather than the XL insert, there would be room left for clothes, a hammock, sleeping bag, and some freeze-dried meals. A couple of days off the grid would be perfectly doable, and probably pretty enjoyable. The Medium insert would make it even easier. It’s something I’ll definitely have to test in the field sometime soon.

What I liked:

Carries even large lenses mounted on a camera body while still meeting airline carry-on limits

A smart number of pockets to keep your gear organized and accessible

The top roll closure adds extra capacity when needed, but stays out of the way when not

Adjustable harness height for a proper custom fit

Plenty of mounting points for extra accessories

Environmentally responsible materials

An outdoor-ready design that doesn’t scream “expensive camera gear inside”

High-quality zippers that are durable and easy to grab (and you can order spares if needed)

What I liked less:

The removable camera insert’s depth is a bit tight for telephotos and cameras with a vertical grip

The Velcro straps securing the RCI are strong but sometimes get in the way when pulling out lenses with reversed hoods

The price, as with most of these adventure photo backpacks, is quite steep

Where to Buy

If, after reading this review, you have concluded that the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C is the right backpack for your photography adventures, consider purchasing it through the B&H Photo link below. Buying any product through our affiliate links supports independent, real-life reviews like this one and keeps Photography Life ad-free for everyone.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments section below. Wishing you strong shoulders to carry your gear far beyond the horizon — and, of course, good light.