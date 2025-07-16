Photography Life

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C Camera Backpack Review

Often, wildlife and nature photography happens a long way from the nearest parking lot. Which inevitably raises the question: What’s the best way to haul all that bulky, heavy gear around without breaking yourself in the process? Is there a camera backpack out there that can carry everything you need?

These were the questions spinning around in my head as I packed for my recent trip to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands. My main backpack for this trip was the Fjord 60-C, a 60-liter backpack from the company NYA-EVO. Today, I will be reviewing that backpack.

Now, to be clear, when I say “main,” I don’t mean “only.” When heading overseas to both photograph and guide a group, I inevitably need more gear than will ever fit into a single carry-on bag. Still, I’ve been toying with the idea of tackling a shorter adventure with just one backpack. And honestly, a backpack with 60 liters of internal space might just make that possible. But let’s start from the beginning.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2448
NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C in the Ecuadorian cloud forest

Size and Weight

In its most compact form, the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C backpack measures 34 cm wide (13 inches), 56 cm tall (22 inches), and 25 cm deep (10 inches). This is small enough to fit with most current airline carry-on restrictions. In this unexpanded state, the manufacturer lists its capacity at 44 liters.

But those numbers are far from final. Thanks to the roll-top pocket and an expandable front section, the pack can grow to a maximum size of 34 x 70 x 32 cm (13 x 28 x 13 inches). That’s where the previously mentioned 60 liters of internal volume comes from.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2463
The roll-top pocket is separate from the main compartment and allows the pack to expand in capacity when needed.
NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2507
Along with the large capacity, the Fjord 60-C offers plenty of options for attaching additional gear to the outside. The manufacturer designed it with skis, a snowboard, an ice axe, trekking poles, a sleeping bag, a helmet, and — of course — a tripod in mind.
NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2517
NYA-EVO includes a 1.5-liter assistant pouch with the backpack for a little more space. If one isn’t enough, you can grab additional one for $30.

Of course, it’s not just size that airport staff care about — weight matters too. To be honest, I’ve never quite managed to stay within the official carry-on weight limits, and so far, it’s never been an issue (knocking on wood). But if you’re hoping to stay on the safe side, keep in mind that the empty pack weighs 2,400 grams (5.3 pounds). Be sure to factor this into the total weight of your gear and other accessories.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2482

Materials

This backpack is built for people who spend a lot of time outdoors. NYA-EVO assumes — and I believe rightly so — that such people care about the future of the environment they love. That’s reflected in the choice of materials. The primary fabric covering most of the backpack is a type of nylon known as Econyl. Before it became pack fabric, it was either washed up on a beach or floating somewhere in the ocean as waste threatening marine life. According to the manufacturer, once regenerated, the nylon is just as strong as brand-new material. The fabric weight is 200-denier with a ripstop weave.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC0003

The pack features a water-repellent finish on the exterior and Aquaguard zippers, but that doesn’t mean it’s fully waterproof. After a long tropical downpour and repeated contact with wet vegetation, moisture eventually made its way into the front pocket by the end of the day. The good news: the main compartment stayed dry. That said, during heavy rain, I’d recommend using the included rain cover. Not only will it keep your gear dry, but it’ll also save the backpack from getting filthy.

The bottom panel, the part of the backpack that is most heavily abused, is made of Hypalon — a thick, rubber-like material that is very durable and waterproof.

Design and Construction

The NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C is available in four colors: black, red, navy, and green. As with high-end camera backpacks from companies like Shimoda and F-Stop Gear, NYA-EVO has designed the Fjord 60-C around internal camera units that hold your equipment.

There are four of these units available — which NYA-EVO calls “removable camera inserts” (RCIs) — taking up 20% (S), 40% (M), 60% (L), or a full 100% (XL) of the pack’s main compartment. If you opt for one of the smaller inserts (or decide to use the pack without one), the interior space can be split by a removable divider, which helps keep your gear organized and in place.

In my case, traveling with a Nikon Z9 paired with a 500mm f/4 F-mount lens made the decision easy. I went for the largest possible insert, the XL (30 x 53.5 x 18.5 cm; 1,100 g). In this setup, you won’t have any free space left in the main compartment, although a small mesh pocket at the stop can still fit some smaller valuables.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2547
The RCI-XL takes up the entire interior of the backpack, but it allows you to carry even large lenses mounted on professional camera bodies.

Everything you carry in the Fjord 60-C is accessible via a large rear access point:

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2559
A convenient way to access your gear. My only gripe is that the black color of the RCI blends into my gear a little too much.

And if you use the XL insert, it is possible to access your gear from the top as well:

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2542
With the XL-sized RCI, you can access a camera from the top of the backpack as well. This comes in handy when working in muddy or very wet conditions. The dimensions of the XL insert make it capable of carrying attached lenses up to a 600mm f/4.

On its inner side, you’ll find two flat pockets. I’d recommend using these for soft, flat items. Bulkier objects  could press against the gear in your main compartment and, worse, into your back.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2561
Keep these pockets for soft objects, or it could be uncomfortable against your back!

For storing your laptop, along with various small accessories, a spacious and expandable front pocket is your best bet. I got into the habit of stashing small essentials like memory cards, a spare battery, or my DJI Osmo Pocket camera here.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2537
This pocket is on the other side of the backpack. It is meant to hold a laptop with a screen size up to 16 inches, and it also fits other smaller accessories.

For softer items like a jacket or snacks, the roll-top closure compartment up top works perfectly. Like most of the other compartments, it’s sealed with water-resistant Aquaguard zippers.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2433
The zippers on the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C are large and water-resistant.

The side pockets are endlessly versatile. I usually carried a tripod, a water bottle, a small foam pad for sitting, and a machete in them. The contents stay secure thanks not only to elastic but also a sturdy strap. I have a lot more faith in this system’s durability than in plain elastic alone.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2521
Detail of the side pocket.
NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2532
Tripod placed in the side pocket and secured with a removable strap.

Comfort

The phrase “comfortable backpack” is, in my opinion, an oxymoron. The only truly comfortable backpack is the one someone else is wearing, especially once it crosses a certain weight threshold. That said, the degree of suffering varies widely from pack to pack. So how does the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C hold up in this regard? I’d say quite respectably.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC0025

First, I was encouraged that the hip belt on the Fjord 60-C is much larger and sturdier than on most camera backpacks. Generally, only hiking backpacks will have such a good hip belt. This is essential because, with heavy loads, you want a lot of the bag’s weight on your hips rather than your shoulders and back.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2574
A large and relatively sturdy hip belt on the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C

As for the shoulder straps, they are adjustable in two different ways. First, as with most bags, you can adjust their length. But more importantly, you can adjust the point where they attach to the pack, based on the length of your torso. This feature has long been standard in hiking packs but is, surprisingly, still a rare find among camera backpacks. It contributes significantly to the bag’s comfort.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2530
The height of the shoulder straps can be adjusted to fit your body size.

The sternum strap is height-adjustable too, using a clever system of dual loops and an aluminum anchor. Naturally, there’s a pass-through for a hydration bladder hose as well.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2514
Detail of the sternum strap attachment.

The buckles may be plastic, but they inspire confidence. Both I and people around me have stepped on the waist belt buckle a few times in dark hides, and so far, it’s held up just fine.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2574
The plastic buckles never gave me any problems despite being crushed more than a few times.

I do have slightly mixed feelings about the back panel. Larger gear can poke into your back if you don’t arrange it carefully. The reason for this is that the camera insert is only 16 cm deep — relatively shallow. It’s undoubtedly a compromise the manufacturer had to make to meet airline carry-on restrictions while still preserving decent volume in the main compartment and front pocket. I had the same gripe a while back with the Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2565

That said, if you avoid stuffing the back panel pockets with thick, hard objects and take a moment to find the optimal position for your camera and telephoto lens (like angling the tripod foot and lens hood screw away from your back), the pack sits on your back comfortably. I had no real issue tackling a 10-kilometer hike in mountain terrain or hacking my way through dense riparian vegetation along a mountain river for three hours.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2469

Competition

This space in the backpack market is quickly becoming more popular. F-Stop Gear was one of the first, but now we have many other brands trying something similar. And so I’ll provide a list of some similar backpacks in the 45+ liter range.

Some of these packs offer more room for camera gear but might cause headaches at airport check-ins (Shimoda). Others, like Mr Jan Gear and Gitzo, deliver plenty of space for camera equipment, stay within airline limits, but leave little room for anything else. F-Stop and Peak Design’s bags strike a good balance between space and size, although they can’t quite accommodate the longest lenses. The Think Tank BackLight Elite 45L is perhaps the closest match in terms of its specifications, apart from the slightly smaller 45L size, although I haven’t tested it yet.

Conclusion

Is the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C the kind of backpack a wildlife photographer could use to haul not just camera gear, but everything needed for traveling in nature comfortably?

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC2428

I think the answer is yes. The comfort of this backpack is nearly at the level of a good hiking backpack, while better protecting your gear and allowing easy access to it. If you use the Large insert rather than the XL insert, there would be room left for clothes, a hammock, sleeping bag, and some freeze-dried meals. A couple of days off the grid would be perfectly doable, and probably pretty enjoyable. The Medium insert would make it even easier. It’s something I’ll definitely have to test in the field sometime soon.

What I liked:

  • Carries even large lenses mounted on a camera body while still meeting airline carry-on limits
  • A smart number of pockets to keep your gear organized and accessible
  • The top roll closure adds extra capacity when needed, but stays out of the way when not
  • Adjustable harness height for a proper custom fit
  • Plenty of mounting points for extra accessories
  • Environmentally responsible materials
  • An outdoor-ready design that doesn’t scream “expensive camera gear inside”
  • High-quality zippers that are durable and easy to grab (and you can order spares if needed)

What I liked less:

  • The removable camera insert’s depth is a bit tight for telephotos and cameras with a vertical grip
  • The Velcro straps securing the RCI are strong but sometimes get in the way when pulling out lenses with reversed hoods
  • The price, as with most of these adventure photo backpacks, is quite steep

Where to Buy

If, after reading this review, you have concluded that the NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C is the right backpack for your photography adventures, consider purchasing it through the B&H Photo link below. Buying any product through our affiliate links supports independent, real-life reviews like this one and keeps Photography Life ad-free for everyone.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments section below. Wishing you strong shoulders to carry your gear far beyond the horizon — and, of course, good light.

NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C _sample image__DSC5771
The NYA-EVO Fjord 60-C ECONYL in the Galapagos.

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

3 Comments
John

Thanks for the nice review!. I have two bags from NYA-EVO (Fjord 60C and Fjord 36) and a number of their inserts (Medium, Large, Extra Small). All of the NYA EVO products are well thought-out and well constructed. I have hiked with them fully loaded, and I agree with you about their comfort. As you mentioned, the shoulder straps are highly adjustable (like a standard backpack), and the waist straps are well padded to take the brunt of the weight. I prefer the Fjord 36 for lighter loads on day hikes. The Fjord 60C is great for air travel as it can pass as carry-on and carries a bit more. It is easy to modify the inserts to carry different camera/lens setups. The Medium insert can fit a Nikon Z 100-400, and the Large insert can fit a Nikon Z 600PF. Bigger telephotos will only fit in the Extra Large insert which unfortunately leaves little space for anything else in the bag. I have thoroughly enjoyed using these bags.

Fouad

I wish you had filled up the bag with as much gear as possible and shown how it fits.
The one picture, despite its volume credentials, does not seem to impress or provide a good approximation.

PixelMakerPro

In addition to having the measurements in the blog post, you should have had a photo of someone wearing the backpack to judge the size of it on a person.

