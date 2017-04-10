NiSi Filter System Review

For most photographers, especially those who shoot landscapes, it is crucial to have a good set of filters at your disposal. Filters come in two types: screw-on filters (attaching directly to your filter threads) and square filter systems (sliding into a holder on the end of your lens). A lot of landscape photographers move to a square filter system over time — they have a wider selection of filters, and they let you move your filters from lens to lens more quickly. The main companies that make square filter systems are Lee, Cokin and HiTech, all of which are well-known among landscape photographers. There are a few other companies in the marketplace, too, including a relatively new brand called NiSi. Recently, NiSi has been contacting photography websites for reviews, and they contacted us as well. I have used the Lee system for a while, and experienced a few problems with it, so I wanted to review these NiSi filters and see how they stack up. This review covers the NiSi filter system, along with a few specific filters.
1) About This Review
For this review, NiSi sent us two sets of filters. I took one, and Spencer took the other. We each reviewed the filter set separately and combined our thoughts (which were fairly similar) into this review. We have been allowed to keep these filters. That is always a problem with online reviews — smaller companies sometimes send out freebies to websites, and you have to take bloggers at their word that the review is honest and legitimate. That is especially true in a review like ours, which is mostly positive.
Our opinions here are entirely our own, and we only accepted the filters under the condition that we can write whatever we want about them. These NiSi filters are good, but they aren’t perfect, as this review makes clear. Here, we’re reviewing the entire NiSi system. This includes the filter holder and adapter rings, as well as the filters themselves (a polarizer, an ND grad, and a ten-stop ND filter). We go through all the pros and cons below.
2) Build Quality
The first thing you’ll notice about NiSi filter system is its build quality. As a whole, it feels fairly well-built and solid. In particular, the graduated ND filter is made of glass, and it feels very high in quality. Standard Lee’s and HiTech’s versions are made of resin, which scratches much more easily, although you can get glass filters from each company at a much higher cost.
The rest of the NiSi kit is made of aluminum. This is pretty good, but not perfect. First, NiSi’s aluminum is very thin, which makes it feel a bit cheap (Lee’s filter holder, however, is made of plastic — NiSi wins in this case either way). Also, although the aluminum has worked well so far, I would prefer brass filter threads instead. Aluminum threads don’t do as well in cold weather, and they are more prone to getting stuck on the lens. Plus, they have the tendency to wear out faster overtime (which we have not yet been able to test, but will definitely update the review in the future if it turns out to be true).
Finally, the leather carrying case for the filters is quite nice. It holds up to six rectangular filters (4×6 or 4×4), and it’s relatively small. If you use square filters, NiSi even provides plastic blank spacers for those, so that you do not have to turn the case over in order to get a hold of a shorter square filter, which is nice.
However, there is one potential problem with the filter case – while it is nice to be able to carry up to six filters, I would not recommend putting more than 4-5 in there. Partially because the case does not close as well anymore and partially because it has a tendency to bend and potentially scratch the first filter. Unfortunately, it seems like there is simply not enough reinforcement on the front of the case, which can result in its bending, as seen below:
My case developed this behavior after several trips, although Spencer’s sample seems to be a bit better for now. If additional pressure is applied to the bent side, it can certainly break the first filter. And even if it does not, the magnetic button on the front has two mounting brackets on its back, which can certainly scratch even a glass filter. I wish NiSi reworked the case and found a way to provide additional protection and eliminate anything inside the case that might scratch filters overtime.
Overall, aside from the above-mentioned issue, the build quality of the NiSi equipment is quite good. As a whole, it is noticeably better than Lee’s, although not worth making the switch in and of itself.
3) Assembly
When you first try to set up your NiSi filter system, it can seem a bit counter-intuitive. That’s because there are a few important differences between NiSi and Lee filters. Assembling the filter system takes four steps:
3.1) Step-Up Ring
Unless you have a lens with an 82mm filter thread, you need a step-up ring to 82mm, as that’s the native size of the filter holder. The full NiSi system comes with three step-up rings: 67mm to 82mm, 72mm to 82mm and 77mm to 82mm. If any of your lenses has a different filter thread size, you’ll need to buy your own step-up ring to 82mm. The step up rings, along with the NiSi filter holder can be all stored in a larger leather case, as seen below:
3.2) Adapter Ring
Once you’ve attached the 82mm step-up ring, you can screw the “82mm adapter ring” onto your filter threads. The name “adapter ring” can be confusing, because there are a lot of rings involved in setting up a filter system. This adapter ring isn’t actually the piece that holds your square filters — this is what the square filter holder clamps onto.
There is one difference so far between NiSi filters and Lee filters. For Lee filters, the adapter ring (again, what the square filter holder clamps onto) doesn’t have a built-in 82mm filter thread – it comes in all sizes. You need to buy a separate adapter ring for each one of your lenses. My three main lenses, for example, each have their own filter thread sizes: 58mm, 67mm, and 77mm. So, I need three adapter rings as well — one for each size.
As explained above, NiSi is different. Instead of needing three adapter rings, I need three 82mm step-up filter threads, and only one adapter ring. I prefer the Lee system’s simplicity, but there is a good reason why NiSi does it this way: it allows for a built-in polarizing filter!
3.3) Polarizing Filter
This is the interesting part. Because of its design, NiSi’s adapter ring has a built-in way to attach a slim polarizing filter. This fixes one off the main problems with the Lee system — easy use of polarizers. With Lee, there are three ways to use a polarizer:
- Attach a polarizing filter onto your lens, then attach the adapter ring directly onto the polarizing filter. This is a bad option, because it creates a lot of vignetting on wide-angle lenses. It also makes the polarizer almost impossible to remove from your lens — any time you try to spin it off, you end up just rotating the whole system instead. I tried this for a while, and it was a nightmare.
- Instead, you can use Lee’s “105mm adapter” to attach a huge, round polarizing filter onto the very end of the filter system. In theory, this works well. However, it makes your filter system much larger, and it also can cause vignetting. Now that my widest lens is a 20mm rather than a 24mm, the vignetting is too strong, and this option no longer works (yes, I still use a polarizer on my 20mm lens – mostly for forests and waterfalls rather than blue skies, which turn uneven in brightness when you use a polarizer on a wide-angle lens).
- Finally, you can use a square polarizing filter that slides into your Lee holder exactly like any other square or rectangular filter. There are two problems with this approach, although this is what I have been using with my own Lee system. First, it takes up one of the slots in your filter holder – not ideal when you need to stack several filters. Second, and more importantly, you no longer have the ability to turn the polarizer at any angle you want. Instead, you have to rotate the entire filter holder at once. This is a huge problem when you’re using a polarizer and an ND grad at the same time (you may want them rotated in different directions, which is impossible).
The NiSi system fixes these concerns, although it adds a small problem of its own.
So, how does the NiSi system work? Interestingly enough, there is a small wheel on top of Nisi’s “adapter ring” that actually lets you spin the polarizing filter! I am a big fan of this design. It lets you rotate the polarizer at any angle, and it takes up less space than any of the Lee options:
The one problem is that this polarizer adds another ring that you have to screw in. The polarizer saves space, but it makes things a bit more complicated. If you haven’t used the NiSi system for very long, it can be difficult to remember how to assemble and reassemble it. The Lee system might be simpler and more intuitive to assemble in comparison, especially for a first time user.
Still, on balance, this is an improvement. If you’re looking for a reason to switch from Lee to NiSi filters, this is it – the polarizer simply has a better design.
3.4) Filter Holder
Last is the filter holder itself. There isn’t much to explain here, as it is pretty much exactly like the Lee system. The filter holder has a small knob on the side, which you pull out as you’re placing the filter holder onto the adapter ring. Let go of the knob, and your filter holder stays in place.
4) Ease of Use
This is a double-edged sword. On one hand, as explained above, the polarizer is incredibly easy to use. The small wheel at the top of the adapter ring is a great design. I wish that all polarizers spun like this. However, the sheer number of rings in this system means that everything feels more convoluted than the Lee version. It isn’t any larger – in fact, it saves a bit of space and weight. It’s just more to keep track of in our opinion. Also, it takes a bit more time to swap your filter holder from lens to lens. With the Lee system, you just need to unclamp and clamp the filter holder; here, you need to unscrew and then screw in the adapter ring. Confusing? It’s a bit easier in practice, but still not as simple as the Lee system.
Lastly, NiSi’s filter holder itself doesn’t clamp as easily as the Lee system. What do I mean by that? If you’re trying to use any rectangular filters, it can take a moment before you get the square filter holder to attach properly to the adapter ring. I don’t know why this is the case — Lee’s is easier and quicker to use. However, this isn’t a major problem, just a minor annoyance.
In the end, Lee wins out in simplicity, but NiSi is still very usable. A few minor tweaks would even out the differences.
5) Optical Tests
As we have shown in our glass vs resin filters article, high-quality glass filters definitely outperform their resin counterparts. We have tested NiSi’s glass filters and they turned out to be superior to both Lee’s and HiTech’s resin filters. Let’s take a look at some of the comparisons between different filter types.
5.1) Two Stop (0.6) GND Filter Comparison
Here is a comparison of MTF results produced by Imatest, comparing the different types of 0.6 GND filters from NiSi, Lee and HiTech:
As you can see, NiSi filters practically do not cause losses in sharpness, whereas both Lee’s and HiTech’s resin filters showed up to 17.5% image degradation. Such optical performance might not be easy to spot on low resolution cameras, but once used on high-resolution cameras such as the Nikon D810 and Sony A7R II, the differences can become quite obvious.
At Photo Plus New York, NiSi showcased its glass filters and compared them to filters from Lee and Hitech. Their setup showed the performance of a NiSi glass filter using a special device, as seen in our interview below:
Obviously, the test was exaggerated quite a bit to make NiSi look good, but still, it made us want to check if their claims were actually true. After testing NiSi filters, we came to conclusion that their glass filters are indeed superior to most popular resin filters on the market. However, this also does not mean that NiSi has something to offer that Lee or HiTech do not – both companies actually offer their versions of glass filters. HiTech’s 0.6 GND Firecrest filters are made from 2mm thick Schott glass, and if you want to step up the game for professional video work, the company even offers 4mm thick Schott glass, which is basically as good as a filter can get. The 2mm Firecrest filters are sold at around $170, whereas their premium 4mm line starts at $350. HiTech’s 2mm filters are more expensive than the NiSi’s equivalent filters because HiTech bonds their filters, so the filter coating is sandwiched in between two pieces of glass. This greatly increases the durability of the filter as even anti-scratch coatings can be scratched. The HiTech 2mm filters are considerably harder to scratch and unlike many others, they would not be scratched by a fabric pouch. After using NiSi filters for the past few months, I can confirm that their coating can be easily scratched if you are not using a solid protective case – I would not recommend to use NiSi filters in a pouch. For this reason, if you are worried about durability, my recommendation is to go with the HiTech filters.
It is also important to understand differences between regular and Schott glass. Schott glass is made in Germany and it is the best glass in the world, so we encourage you to check out HiTech’s Firecrest line of products as well. Per requests from our readers, we will do our best to put HiTech’s Firecrest system to similar tests as well and report our findings in a separate review.
5.2) 10 Stop ND Filter Comparison
For our next test, we compared two 10 Stop ND filters from NiSi and HiTech. If you have experience shooting very long exposures, you probably know how images can get hurt with most resin filters, since they introduce quite a bit of color cast. Pretty much every resin filter that I have personally tested from Cokin, Lee and HiTech has always had color cast issues – some are on pinkish side, while others add a lot of green and blue color casts to images. How does the NiSi 10 stop ND filter compare in such cases? Let’s take a look at the following two images:
The image on the left is produced by NiSi’s 10 stop ND filter, while the image on the right is produced by HiTech’s 10 stop ND filter. See the difference in color? That’s not white balance – that color change is purely the result of the resin filter! When I first saw this in the field when testing out HiTech filters, I was really shocked to see such blue-rich colors. In all honesty, I don’t understand why companies like HiTech even sell such crappy filters, because it is impossible to take care of extreme color casts in post-processing. Even if you move your temperature slider towards oranges, it is not just the blues that are affected – this filter adds a bunch of green and red colors as well. You pretty much get the whole color spectrum added to your images and it is pretty bad! Glass filters and specifically the NiSi 10 stop ND filter here, do not have such problems. As you can see, the colors appear natural and there is not even a hint of color cast in the image.
What about sharpness differences? Well, that’s where it is a double loss for resin filters. Just take a look at the below MTF comparison:
Yikes! You might be wondering what happened here. Well, resin happened. As you can see, even with a 10 stop ND filter, NiSi performs really well. There is a slight loss of sharpness in the center, but it is not something you would be able to see in images. Mid-frame and the corners are definitely impacted and that’s expected when a filter is cutting down so much light from entering into the lens. However, that’s nothing compared to what happens with a 10 stop ND resin filter – look how bad that HiTech filter does in comparison. That’s practically a 30% drop in sharpness. Not only does the HiTech filter add nasty color casts, it also does massive damage to image sharpness!
5.3) Polarizing Filter Comparison
Lastly, we wanted to see how good the provided glass polarizing filter is when compared to a high-end polarizing filter from B+W, specifically the B+W Kaesemann 82mm MRC Nano, which by itself costs around $135. After going back and forth to measure sharpness between these filters, we could not spot any noticeable differences in performance – the difference was less than 1-2%, which falls into margin of error. So the NiSi filter seems to be as good as the B+W filter in terms of not impacting image sharpness.
However, there are a few important points to add here. First of all, the B+W filter can be mounted independently on any lens with a 82mm filter thread, whereas the thin 82mm NiSi filter can only be used on the NiSi filter holder. Second, the B+W Kaesemann polarizer does not reduce as much light going into the lens – in our tests, we saw approximately 1 full stop of light loss. The NiSi polarizer, on the other hand, had much more light loss – approximately 1.3 to 1.5 stops of light loss in comparison. Third, the B+W filter has noticeably better coating, which does not add as much ghosting and flare to images as the NiSi filter. And lastly, the B+W filter is made from high quality metal and brass filter ring, whereas the NiSi polarizer feels quite cheap in comparison with its lightweight aluminum construction. In short, you definitely get what you pay for with B+W polarizers. But how useful are all these features if you cannot use them with filter holders? That’s where the NiSi polarizer comes in and for that, it does a pretty decent job!
6) Filter Gradation
Our friend Simone Conti pointed out an interesting observation about NiSi filters that was worth looking into – he said that the gradation of the GND filters was a bit too long when compared to Lee filters. I decided to investigate this issue further and see what he meant, so after I got back from Photo Plus, I put both Lee’s and NiSi’s 0.6 GND filters side-by-side to see what he meant. Indeed, the gradation on the Lee filter appears to be much more sudden. Basically, the filter starts out transparent on the bottom, then the middle of the filter is where the filter softly switches from transparent to 2 stops darker. From just a little higher all the way to to the top, the filter stops about the same amount of light.
In comparison, NiSi’s gradation appears to be much more spread out – the filter starts transitioning in the center and gets progressively darker towards the top edge. There does not seem to be a set “boundary” or a threshold to this gradation in the middle of the filter like on the Lee filter, so it just gets its 2 stop darkness only towards the very top of the filter. This might not be a big deal for most photographers out there, but I would certainly prefer to see NiSi modify the filters, so that the transition happens in the middle of the filter, rather than gradually spread across half of the filter height. Why would this be a potential issue? Well, the NiSi filter simply makes it harder to see exactly where to stop the filter when looking through the viewfinder or composing via live view. The smoother / more spread out gradation can work out great for some environments where one perhaps desires to slowly transition from one area of the frame to another (which can be especially useful when photographing cityscapes with tall buildings and mountainscapes with high peaks), but considering that it is only a two stop filter, I do not think it would be that much of a concern in most situations. Personally, I prefer the gradation to occur in a smaller area in the center of the filter.
7) Other Concerns
A few other reviews online have mentioned that NiSi filter holder slides directly onto the lens (with foam to keep it in place) rather than screwing onto the filter threads. This is no longer the case. For all the versions currently sold, NiSi filters are like the Lee system – they attach via your filter threads. This seems like a much better option, and the old version was resulting in a lot of negative reviews. It seems that NiSi listened to their feedback and redesigned the system.
Also, a lot of people may be wondering if the NiSi system works for ultra-wide lenses without filter threads, like the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G. The short answer is yes, but anyone who uses these lenses knows how difficult it is to find a good filter set. Here, you need much larger filters (150mm rather than 100mm) and an entirely different filter holder system if you want it to work. We didn’t test that particular system, so we can’t provide our perspective at this time.
8) Verdict Against the Lee System
For some people, the NiSi system has some noticeable improvements over the Lee filter system. First, the build quality is better, which is certainly nice. Especially with the carrying case, the NiSi system feels a bit more complete. But, more importantly, the polarizing filter situation strongly favors NiSi. This is why both Spencer and I are sticking with the NiSi system from now on. There aren’t huge differences between the two, but NiSi just makes our lives a lot easier when we need to use a polarizer and a grad filter at the same time (which happens relatively often for our landscape work).
Here’s what we would say — if your polarizing situation with Lee is bothering you, it may be worth the switch. Otherwise, there is no reason to switch from Lee, because there really aren’t that many differences between the two holders. If you are just starting out, either is a good choice. We cannot conclusively recommend one over the other. The Lee system is simpler and quicker to use, but the NiSi system is better-made and handles a polarizing filter more elegantly.
Remember, too, that you can swap out the rectangular filters between these two systems without a problem. So, if you prefer, you can use a filter holder from one system and actual filters from another, which is great! Actually, given how well glass filters from NiSi perform compared to Lee, that might be an excellent choice for those who want to keep their Lee filter holders, but want to stay away from resin.
Ultimately, not taking price into account, both systems are very similar. If you need a square filter system, you can’t go wrong either way.
9) Price Comparison and Conclusion
Filter systems like this are sold as components, not as a whole set. Here are the links to each of the NiSi items mentioned in this review. NiSi is primarily sold through Amazon, although you can now find it at B&H Photo Video as well:
- NiSi filter system, $158 (Includes 67mm to 82mm, 72mm to 82mm, and 77mm to 82mm step-up filter threads. Also includes NiSi’s adapter ring, polarizing filter, and square filter holder).
- NiSi leather case, $35
- NiSi 10-stop ND filter, $118
- NiSi glass 3-stop soft graduated filter, $165
Is this cheaper or more expensive than Lee’s system? Ignoring the leather case, which I recommend regardless of the filter system you use, NiSi is noticeably less expensive than Lee. Here, are the total costs:
- Lee filter holder, $90
- Lee 100mm x 100mm polarizer, $220
- Lee 10-stop ND filter, $150
- Lee resin 3-stop soft graduated filter, $110
- Lee 77mm adapter ring, $35 (Note: the wide-angle version of this adapter ring, which has less vignetting, is $65)
Clearly, Lee is more expensive for a comparable filter lineup. Without the cost of the leather case, the NiSi system is $441. A comparable Lee system is $605 (or $635 if you have the wide-angle adapter ring) and it does not come with all the adapters that are included with NiSi. That’s a large difference for such similar products. Because of this, I am inclined to recommend that a beginner goes with the NiSi system instead of the Lee system. But, if you already have the Lee system and don’t have a problem with your polarizers, there’s no need to jump ship.
Hopefully, this helped you decide if the NiSi filter system is right for you. It isn’t perfect, but a lot of people will see benefits here that Lee doesn’t provide – and vice versa. It’s all up to your specific needs.
Just to remind everyone Lee provide a Slim Landscape Circular Polariser with 105 adapter ring which can be used as wide as 16mm with no vignetting, this has been available for quite some time.
Seamus, thank you for letting our readers know! I have used the 105mm Lee CPL before and it works quite well. I just don’t like how it mounts – I had a hard time putting the massive 105mm CPL on the adapter. Perhaps it was my sample…
I use the Lee 100mm system on a full frame camera with 16-35mm lens on it, when I zoom all the way out to 16mm, I can see Lee filter’s holder frame on both side where you slide the filters in, it doesn’t matter if the CPL is slim because the CPL is mounted on the front of the filter holder.
NiSi does not have that problem.
Hi Nasim !
Thank you so much for this review ! I’ve been looking for filters for a while now and it’s difficult to find good ones as most of my pictures are taken with my Nikkor 14-24mm f2.8G (favorite alongside my 85 f1.8 ;-) ). I actually met someone testing them in the canadian rockies a couple of days ago and the results were looking really good !
I love your reviews ! Keep them coming :-)
Cheers,
Chris
Chris, the 14-24mm is a magnificent lens for sure. I just wish the options for the filters weren’t as bulky…
Thank you for your feedback!
Yeah I got the same one. So far so good but need to sell my Lee Filter to get the glass NiSi :D
Azahari, thank you for your feedback!
How’s the filter holder regarding light leaks on long exposures? It seems that no matter the brand or model, the square filter systems let light in through the slots, the separation between filters or somewhere else. At least that’s been my experience with other brands. I end up wrapping my filter holder in a scarf or some other black cloth. Some people tape them all around. Is the Nisi system any different?
Thanks!
G
Thank you for this excellent review. In the late 80’s and early 90’s I used Cokin resin filters and noticed a considerable sharpness loss on Hasselblad and large format view cameras as well. Multi-coated glass does seem to be the way to go these days.
The system I currently use is by Haida and Formatt-Hitech. I have had excellent results and very little if any color-shift with both the Haida Slim Pro II MC and Formatt-Hitech Firecrest circular glass series in densities of .3 – 4.5.
Haida is a relatively new company but has received excellent reviews for their Slim Pro II MC line. Just a heads up for your readers.
The Haida square filter holder seems to be built very well from what I can tell and less expensive than the NiSi. Link to Haida system on Amazon here: https://goo.gl/KfYmIq
Appreciate all your detailed and real-life reviews!
Thank you Thorsten! I have used Cokin once and told myself that I will never touch those filters again. The color cast from a single filter was horrible and stacking multiple filters yielded all kinds of crazy colors! Indeed, MRC coated glass is the way to go.
HiTech has pretty amazing glass filters and the Firecrest glass filters are their top-notch filters that deliver. I have never heard of Haida though – might be worth looking into for an assessment.
Another NASIM MANSUROV commercial.
Where is this site going ?
Sorry don’t agree, well written review if you started and finished it. I sold all my Lee filter and moved to NiSi last year and I have used it more often than Lee. Lee big stopper has color cast and NiSi 10 stop none. Try it to believe it you have 30 day return window. But Lee used sells the same price you bought it so it was easy for me to switch.
We compared NiSi to Lee, and our verdict was that they are very similar, and this is a commercial? Ok.
Bengt, did you actually read this review? Nasim and Spencer pointed out quite a few faults of this system, something many other reviewers never even mentioned in their glorified reviews, which you could certainly count as “commercials”.
IMHO, this is a very balanced review backed by scientific data. If you doubt any of it, why don’t you make your own tests and share with the photography community?
Bengt – I am sorry you feel this way. We tried to be as objective as possible with Spencer in this joint review. I have never been paid for a review and I would never accept money to promote a product (along with any of our PL team members) – our reputation is far more important.
Bengt, this is far from a commercial. I was the person who was originally contacted by NiSi and arranged to get the review samples. Here’s a direct quote from Nasim’s email to me after I asked him if he wanted to do a review of these filters:
“Let’s take a look at what they have, but they should be warned – we do test filters scientifically and compare them to B+W. They should only send if they feel confident that their filters will perform as well as B+W – otherwise it won’t be a good review.”
We’ve never been paid for a review and never will be.
I rather hope it continues down the path of evaluating options and describing pros and cons of the myriad of choices we have for our hobby or profession. If you don’t like it, you’re quite welcome to go away.
Can’t agree with this at all. Nasim did an excellent review and can’t see how this could be construed as a commercial or slavish fanboyism. When’s the last time you saw a filter review that actually provided Imatest numbers for sharpness?
Keep up the great work, Nasim and crew. Most of us appreciate it. :)
One trick you can try to fix the bend in the leatherette case is this: use something to stretch the mouth of the case open and use a hairdryer to warm up the plastic in hopes to deform the shape. You want to create a slight bulge in the middle. I did this to mine and the shape holds up fairly well. It also has an added bonus of creating a more positive lock for the lid.
I would gladly take a thicker case if it meant NiSi choosing a thicker gauge of plastic. It would be more protective for the glass inside.
Komrade, that sounds like a great idea – I might give it a try! I have tried to bend the case the other way, but it slowly bends back, which is unfortunate. Your method might be the way to go if it continues to bother me.
And yes, I would definitely go with a thicker case protected by more hardened plastic.
Please note that the Nisi holder won’t attach directly into any 82mm lens. I own a Tokina 11-20 and ordered the Nisi holder, only to find out later that the holder won’t attach because the front of the lens is too thick. And a slim 82mm filter (3mm thick) won’t do the trick, because I would get vignetting at 11mm.
Had to dig around and managed to buy a 82mm UV filter 1.8mm thick. Almost perfect but it would be better if the holder fitted on the first place.
PGP, thank you for your feedback! I think the issue you have is specific to the Tokina 11-20mm lens. I have used the NiSi filter holder on the 105mm f/1.4E, the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master and a few other lenses and did not have any issues with mounting the holder without adapters.
First time answering on site but i have to.
I have bought this set in spring and was very happy but got the same issue.
After some investigation i identified the problem: the wall of lens is too thick for holder to fit on it or if you look differently the lens hood mount is not long enough for filter to not hit the lens wall (the difference between filter holder gap and lens wall thickness is like 0.5mm but it wont fit on nicley for screw of NiSi filter to grab the lens).
I think its Tokina 82mm filter lenses problem because from look on pictures it looks like they are built same way.
The tokina with 77mm (11-16) filters should be fine because then you use NiSi adapter and it can cover it.
I also bought cheap uv slim filter as an extender but it show vignette so i sent the NiSi filter back.
But from what i could test the colors it works nicley and i will buy it again once i have fullframe wide lens (cant decide between nikon 16-35 f4 or 18-35g but thats another story – its like no real winner of those two).
I ended up picking up the Nisi system (The holder with the CPL) after this review. I have the square Lee CPL and it just doesn’t do what I need it to do, when put in conjunction with any 100×150 filter. I just couldn’t justify spending the 300-400 getting the 105mm system. I’m hoping the including adapter rings can handle 15mm, if not, I’ll be out of luck.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the review! I’ve got a question that is related to Vue-Filter system which also offers the possibility to use a polarizing filter in a similar way than NiSi does. However, I’ve only seen the Vue system once so far and is difficult to get in Europe. Therefore I was wondering of you have had an opportunity to also use and test the Vue Filter system before and how it compares to NiSi? Thanks, Alex
Finally I got a clear recommendation from people, I can trust on, because they are independent from commercial Interests (I can’t understand the discussion before.) Thanks Nasim, thanks Spencer for this very informative test. I have a hodgepodge of different filters here, from Lee to Cokin up to B+W and others and I often thought to concentrate on one brand. Unfortunately there is this 1 Nikon 14-24mm in my bag ;-), so I will spare this out and concentrate on one brand for the other lenses.
Hope I can read other tests in the near future.
Nasim, Thank you for the review.
Excellent Review, Nasim… Thank You !!!
I’m sorry to go off topic, but I saw you are using the uniqball. I frequently swap between a gimbal and a ball head so I’m quite curious about your impressions on It given that, speaking about landscape usage, I haven’t found many informations so far.
Thank you
Massimo
Great Review Nasim, I recently ordered this rather than the Lee system to check it out. I should be getting it shortly.
Full disclosure: I work for Ikan, and with Macon, especially in understanding all of our NiSi products. I wanted to point out one thing about the grades on the graduated filters: we actually have three kinds. The one you guys saw, I would imagine, was the soft grade with the longer transition to full-tint, but there is also a hard grade with a much shorter transition, and a reverse grade that kind of flap-jacks the grade in the middle before resuming on either side of the center line.
I can’t swear to a direct comparison between our Hard Grads and those of other manufacturers, but it if you let Macon know, he might be able to sneak out a few more samples for a more direct comparison.
Also: totally dig the honest review, guys.
Hi Nasim – Thank you for this great article. I had heard about Nisi filters, but did not know about the integrated polarizer and the glass optical quality. I have the Lee system and filters and always find it difficult to use the square polarizer.
Do you find that you only use the 3-stop soft graduated filter? Have you used the hard version? And have you used the 1 or 2 stop filters?
And thanks again for this great review.
I was about to buy into the Nisi system, but found this article that talked about how easily the coating scratches off the Nisi GND filters. Has anyone found this to be the case with their Nisi filters? Thanks!
http://www.paulreiffer.com/2015/07/photographic-filters-nisi-cokin-lee-review-and-comparison/#comment-27799
Nasim, Thanks for your great review. I’ve been using both the Nisi 100mm system as reviewed along with the 150mm system on my 20mm Nikon F1.8G and Rokinon 14mm F2.8. The 150mm system does have a bit of vignetting however at 14mm you can live with it. Nisi have informed me that an update to my 150mm (Samyang) is due out soon. The quality of the glass filters is just as good as reviewed on the 100mm system and now i’m using the Nisi 15 Stop ND which is just great. Both systems do take a wee bit of time to get used to but once you do they are great to work with. Next to no color cast and great sharp images when use correct. I do a lot of Seascapes so water spray is a big problem however these filters nano coating clean up with just a few wipes. Like all glass products I treat them with care so i pack them in the Lee filter pouch for each size so I have two filter pouches. Hope this help.
Thank you Nasim for this review. I have been considering this systems for the past couple of weeks. Still cannot make up my mind between it and Lee. I do have a question, how does the system go regarding vignette? I have a Canon 16-35mm and was wondering how would it preform on the wide side?
Very informative review – on a topic not well covered.
I love my polarizer for landscapes.
I’ve been wondering about the Vu System also, any experiences?
Does NiSi offer a filter system for smaller mirroless cameras such as Fujifilm XT-2? Has anyone had any issue with the white lettering on the lens reflecting off the filter onto the image?
Excellent review. I’m new to the whole square filter thing and I am a little confused at the different filter sizes (Not the filter thread sizes). Why is there a 100mm and 150mm system?
B&H has this filter kit in their deal zone for $89.95 today. I find that hard to beat.
Hi Nasim, great review. Do you or any of your readers know if the Nikon 17-35 2.8 will vignette at 17mm on a Nikon D750?
Have you had a look at http://www.3dpideas.net/badpter.html? I would be interested to know your thoughts on it.
It should allow to use a single screw-on filter along with a standard Lee filter holder by attaching said filter holder to the lens bayonet that is normally used to attach lens hood.
I personally like the idea how it reuses lens hood bayonet, even though the polarizer in this case is hidden behind the square filters and can only be adjusted when those are off.
Can I use any Singh-Ray color combo polarizer in the NISI system?
Mark, no, the polarizing filter has to be slim and it must be able to screw in directly on the filter holder. Regular filters won’t work from what I know.
Unfortunately, while most people seem to think that this review was useful, nobody seemed to address the “elephant in the room”. This review compared the NISI glass filters with the resin filter of the other manufacturers. Basically, comparing apples with oranges and almost useless to me. I would have liked to have heard how the NISI glass filters performed against the glass filters of the other manufacturers. Wouldn’t that have made more sense?
Well, the article seems to be more about comparing products that cost roughly the same rather than made similarly/of similar material. And LEE resin filters cost almost as much as NiSi glass filters:
1) NiSi glass @ $150
2) LEE resin @ $110
P.S.: perhaps I don’t know where to look but I couldn’t find LEE glass filters in B&H site.
Charles, and we stated very clearly in the review that the comparisons were between glass vs resin filters. It is indeed an apples to oranges comparison, but how many people do you know who actually own resin filters? Many do, so they should know what they get with resin vs glass. As for comparisons with other glass filters, please rest assured that we are working on such an article :)
I am writing from Formatt-Hitech and just wanted to clarify a couple of points in the interest of having fair representation.
Our Firecrest filters come in 4mm Schott glass for the Broadcast and Cine industries, but 2mm Schott glass for the photo industry. The 2mm filters are substantially cheaper than the 4mm (half the amount of glass). So as a price comparison you should compare our 2mm photographic filters, not our 4mm cinema filters.
Our 2mm filters are more expensive than the Nisi product but this is because we bond the filters, so the filter coating is sandwiched in between two pieces of glass. This greatly increases the durability of the filter as even anti-scratch coatings can be scratched (as you have alluded to in your review). Our 2mm filters are considerably harder to scratch and certainly wouldn’t be scratched by a fabric pouch. It is cheaper to simply coat the outside of the filter which is why the Nisi product costs less than ours. This is not to speak ill of the Nisi product but is an important distinction to make between the two.
The resin 10 stop filters have no IR cut so it is misrepresentative to compare these with a filter that does have an IR cut. Our Firecrest filters are also considerably sharper than our resin ones. Comparing a low priced filter NOT designed for long exposure with a premium product which IS designed for long exposure does not give the consumer reliable information.
In order to give an unbiased review I think it would be fair to make these points clear or remove the references to our resin range as this is not an “apples with apples” review.
Many Thanks.
James.
James, thank you for reaching out and letting us know about your 2mm line. I updated the post to reflect this information, along with the current price point and the information you provided.
We believe in fair, unbiased reviews of gear and if there is any wrong data, we are always happy to update our reviews and posts with the most up-to-date information. Please note that I did specify that the comparison was between resin and glass – since many photographers own resin filters, I wanted to make sure that they understand the differences. As for the comparison, could you please clarify what the HiTech 10 stop resin ND filter is made for, if not for long exposure? Yes, it is not an apples to apples comparison, but I did state clearly in the review that I was comparing glass vs resin right? I was not trying to pick on HiTech – the main reason why I used your filter vs someone else’s, is because I happened to have a 10 stop resin filter from you guys. I am sure Lee’s or any other company’s 10 stop resin filter would result in very similar numbers. The idea was to shown that resin is much more inferior compared to glass and that’s what the study was all about. And no, I would not want to remove references to your resin range, because you guys sell this product, people own it and they need to understand what they get when using such a filter compared to when using glass filters.
Also, ever since I published this review, a number of our readers asked us to review other filter holders by competitors. Would you be interested in sending us a review sample of your Firecrest line? We will put it through tests and produce a review of a similar caliber as the one above.
Thank you!
Hi Nasim, thank you very much for this review!
I’ve checked out the NiSi Web Site it seems that all the ND and GND filters have an IR cut! Have you experienced a focus shift due to the IR cut when using the NiSi glass filters with lenses over 50mm focal length?
If yes, how do you compensate this focus shift when you’re using a 10 or 15 stop stopper and you cant use the live view?
Thank you very much!
Bruno
Bruno, focus shift is typically not an issue when stopping down. If you need to focus, make sure to focus before putting the 10 or 15 ND stopper. Keep in mind though, that I have not performed any serious tests above 50mm – I normally don’t use a filter system on longer lenses. I know Spencer has used the NiSi filter system with his 70-200mm f/4G VR and from what I know, he did not have any complaints.
Nasim, I already have Lee grads, would I be able to use them on NiSi holder?
Chris, yes, Lee grads will work on the NiSi holder and vice-versa.
Dear Nasim and Spencer, Thank you for updating this timely and objective review, especially as I now see I’m not alone in the wilderness trying to find a “wide” solution for pro filters that actually works on ultra-wide angle lenses.
Given my own irritating discovery end of last year, of filter vignetting the Zeiss 15 2.8 Distagon ultrawide, I reconciled with shifting to a 150 system. And I resolved to make my own hybrid holder with an internal-rotating PL. So designed this holder with 105 PL on a Heliopan stepup ring (95 >105) with the Lee 150 holder mounted up front on a 316 stainless steel tube. A flat plate, also 1mm thick 316 stainless steel, mounts the 105mm stepping ring and screws into the main body of the filter holder. The latter is machined from 10mm PVC plate forming a robust shroud wide enough to hold the stainless tube anchoring the Lee Filter Holder in front, and backed onto a supporting PVC shroud that fits over the modified lens hood of the Zeiss 15mm.
So screwed into the lens filter thread via the stepping ring, the PL sits close to the front element, with its top ring rotating snugly within 2 knurled rotating wheels. Thus, one can rotate the PL from outside. Yes, I’m shamelessly borrowed the NiSi concept in designing this internal PL mount to sit behind 150 grads. Dare I say, this hybrid holder looks simpler than the above description :-)
All going well, this gives one a core Filter holder for grads – with its internal rotating PL option. And fits narrower lenses using stepping-rings. Thus one can work with 1 PL and Grads etc in an inclusive system. This includes my 24 PCE Nikkor and 21mm Zeiss. It is also filter agnostic, as it fits Hitech, Lee and NiSi grads etc
I agree with your distrust of stepping rings made of Al – hence Brass Heliopan stepping rings. A Solid investment.
Before committing to my own solution, I researched these 100 and 150 filters systems in depth and decided on the above a few months back. Now I just searched amazon and note NiSi has quite a few more options to mount their 150 system on ultrawides, including the latest (and pricey) 19mm PCE Nikkor. But as far as I can see NiSi still lack a practicable means to use a sufficiently wide PL with 150 grads.
Once the whole contraption is finished, I’ll describe it on an illustrated blog. It may help other photographers using ultra-wide lenses. I’m away travelling this month but on return will pick up the finished holder from the machine shop, where they have Laser cutting with CAD/CAM, this was after doing most of the trails and machining myself.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for this great review and the comparison with the LEE System.
I am actually thinking of getting the NiSi but am wondering about the different prices for the same Filter holder set.
Amazon.de (actually NiSi Europe) is selling the “starter kit” incl. the CPL and the same step-up rings at prices of 169 Euros and 206 Euros.
The only difference I could find out is that on the cheaper set a “CPL” is included, while on the more expensive set a “Landscape CPL” is included.
At the end I couldn’t find any different CPLs to buy for the V5 Pro Filter holder.
Do you have more informations about this?
Best regards,
Juergen
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for such a well-balanced and informative review. I’ve just purchased the NISI system and am a little concerned about the issue you highlighted re. the case damaging the filters. My case already appears to be slightly warped and I haven’t even used it. Do you or anybody else have a recommendation for a filter carrying case which will protect such a valuable investment ?
Thanks for any help.
Great review Nasim. Do you think you might get a chance to review the new V5 Pro holder that comes with the new landscape polarizer?
Hi. Thank you for your review. I well know professional photography seem to have the opposite experience on scratching. He found the Lee more durable. I personally prefer the plastic of the Lee holder. It is durable and is not impacted by wear or cold.
I have invested in Olympus M43 Pro lenses to accompany their OMD EM5ii and EM1ii cameras and wanted to try filters in particular for the super-wide 7-14mm f2.8. I was concerned about image quality issues. In making the decision to buy into the Nisi system, I have been helped by Phil Norton (check him out on Facebook and his own website). However, I am indebted to you guys for your review which clearly tells me that, as a filter newbie, I have made the right decision.
Thank you and greetings from our small island (UK).