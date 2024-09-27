Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeReviewsCameras and Lenses

Nikon Z6 III Initial Review

By 6 Comments
Published On

«»

Introduction

The Nikon Z6 III is a full-frame, 24 megapixel mirrorless camera with fast autofocus and high-speed features. I’ve now shot with the Nikon Z6 III for several weeks, and I’m ready to give my initial review of this interesting camera.

Released in June 2024, the Z6 III replaces the Nikon Z6 II, which had been in service for a relatively long span of four years. It also can be compared against the Nikon Zf from 2023, although the two have some differences beyond just the design of the body.

In today’s review, I will share my impressions of the camera’s build quality, image quality, autofocus performance, and other features. We will be adding to this review as time goes by and our team spends more time with the camera. I hope for now you find this initial review to be useful!

Nikon Z6 III_Sample images_DSC3266
NIKON Z6 III + NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S @ 300mm, ISO 11400, 1/320, f/5.6

Specifications

The Nikon Z6 III’s closest siblings are the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Zf. Below, I’ve listed the full specifications of the Nikon Z6 III along with a comparison between both of these cameras.

Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III

NikonZ6II_vs_NikonZ6III_comparison_front

Camera FeatureNikon Z6 IINikon Z6 III
AnnouncedOctober 2020June 2024
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSPartially Stacked CMOS
Image ProcessorDual EXPEED 6EXPEED 7
Resolution24.5 MP24.5 MP
Pixel Dimensions6048×40246048×4024
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size5.94µ5.94µ
Low Pass FilterYesYes
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 51,200ISO 64,000
Extended ISOsISO 50-204,800ISO 50-204,800
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeNoYes (JPEG only)
Fastest Shutter Speed1/80001/16000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)14 FPS14 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)14 FPS20 FPS
Buffer Size (Raw)124 frames (14 FPS)1000 frames
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
Autofocus Points273273
Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)-6 EV-8.5 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Curtain to Protect Sensor at ShutdownNoNo
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)8 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)10 (12 with paid upgrade)12 bits
Raw VideoNo (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade)Yes
6K Maximum FramerateN/A60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate60 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop Factor1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)No
Chroma Subsampling4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)4:2:2
Video Recording Limit30 min125 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDSingle AxisFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.8x0.8x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots5.76 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Headphone JackYesYes
Microphone JackYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.1USB 3.2 Gen 1
Battery TypeEN-EL15cEN-EL15c
Battery Life (Viewfinder)340 frames360 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)410 frames390 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)450 frames410 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)705 g (1.55 lbs.)760 g (1.68 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$2000 (Check Current Price)$2500 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z6 II Used PricesNikon Z6 III Used Prices
1The Nikon Z6 II and Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to both depth measurements in this table.

Nikon has clearly changed a lot since the Nikon Z6 II was announced, with the biggest changes being related to the speed of the camera and the video capabilities. The Nikon Z6 II never felt like a truly high-end camera for sports and wildlife photography, although it worked in a pinch. But the Nikon Z6 III feels like it was made with these genres in mind from the start.

Nikon Z6 III_Sample images_DSC1991
NIKON Z6 III + NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S @ 400mm, ISO 180, 1/1000, f/6.3

Next, how does the Nikon Z6 III compare to the retro-themed Nikon Zf?

Nikon Zf vs Nikon Z6 III

NikonZf_vs_NikonZ6III_comparison_front

Camera FeatureNikon ZfNikon Z6 III
AnnouncedSeptember 2023June 2024
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSPartially Stacked CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7EXPEED 7
Resolution24.5 MP24.5 MP
Pixel Dimensions6048×40326048×4024
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size5.94µ5.94µ
Low Pass FilterYesYes
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 64,000ISO 64,000
Extended ISOsISO 50-204,800ISO 50-204,800
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftYesYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYes (JPEG only)Yes (JPEG only)
Fastest Shutter Speed1/80001/16000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)14 FPS14 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)14 FPS20 FPS
Buffer Size (Raw)Over 200 frames1000+ frames
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognitionHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
Autofocus Points273273
Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)-8.5 EV-8.5 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Curtain to Protect Sensor at ShutdownNoNo
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)10 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)10 bits12 bits
Raw VideoNoYes
6K Maximum FramerateN/A60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate60 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop Factor1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)No
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit125 min125 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeSD (UHS-II)CFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeMicro SD (UHS-I)SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDFully ArticulatingFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.8x0.8x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots5.76 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Headphone JackYesYes
Microphone JackYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeType C 3.2 Gen 1Type C 3.2 Gen 1
Battery TypeEN-EL15cEN-EL15c
Battery Life (Viewfinder)360 frames360 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)380 frames390 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)430 frames410 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)710 g (1.57 lbs.)760 g (1.68 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$2000 (Check Current Price)$2500 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Zf Used PricesNikon Z6 III Used Prices
1The Nikon Zf and Nikon Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm and 15mm respectively were added to the depth measurements in this table.

The differences between these two cameras are not as numerous as they were between the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Z6 III. However, they still tend to go in the same direction. The Nikon Z6 III has some advantages over the Nikon Zf for high-speed photography as well as videography.

To me, the biggest differences come down to the type of memory cards used for each camera. The Nikon Zf has an SD and Micro SD card slot, while the Nikon Z6 III has the faster CFExpress slot in addition to an SD slot. This is probably why the buffer capacity and top speed of the Nikon Z6 III are better than those of the Nikon Zf, and why it can keep up with higher video specifications. However, the Nikon Zf is still very good for action photography and videography, so if you like the retro design or the lower price, it is certainly worth considering.

Nikon Z6 III_Sample images_DSC0851
NIKON Z6 III + NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S @ 130mm, ISO 6400, 1/800, f/4.8

The next page of this review covers the camera’s construction, especially the changes since the previous generation Nikon Z6 II. So, click the menu below to go to the next page, Design and Handling.

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.