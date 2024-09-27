Nikon Z6 III Initial Review

Introduction
The Nikon Z6 III is a full-frame, 24 megapixel mirrorless camera with fast autofocus and high-speed features. I’ve now shot with the Nikon Z6 III for several weeks, and I’m ready to give my initial review of this interesting camera.
Released in June 2024, the Z6 III replaces the Nikon Z6 II, which had been in service for a relatively long span of four years. It also can be compared against the Nikon Zf from 2023, although the two have some differences beyond just the design of the body.
In today’s review, I will share my impressions of the camera’s build quality, image quality, autofocus performance, and other features. We will be adding to this review as time goes by and our team spends more time with the camera. I hope for now you find this initial review to be useful!
Specifications
The Nikon Z6 III’s closest siblings are the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Zf. Below, I’ve listed the full specifications of the Nikon Z6 III along with a comparison between both of these cameras.
Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z6 II
|Nikon Z6 III
|Announced
|October 2020
|June 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|Partially Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|Dual EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6048×4024
|6048×4024
|Sensor Dimensions
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.94µ
|5.94µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 51,200
|ISO 64,000
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-204,800
|ISO 50-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|Yes
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/16000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|14 FPS
|14 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|14 FPS
|20 FPS
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|124 frames (14 FPS)
|1000 frames
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|273
|273
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-6 EV
|-8.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|8 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|10 (12 with paid upgrade)
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|No (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade)
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|N/A
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|240 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|30 min
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Single Axis
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8x
|0.8x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3.69 million dots
|5.76 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.1
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|340 frames
|360 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|410 frames
|390 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|450 frames
|410 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|705 g (1.55 lbs.)
|760 g (1.68 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1
|139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$2000 (Check Current Price)
|$2500 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Nikon Z6 II Used Prices
|Nikon Z6 III Used Prices
|1The Nikon Z6 II and Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to both depth measurements in this table.
Nikon has clearly changed a lot since the Nikon Z6 II was announced, with the biggest changes being related to the speed of the camera and the video capabilities. The Nikon Z6 II never felt like a truly high-end camera for sports and wildlife photography, although it worked in a pinch. But the Nikon Z6 III feels like it was made with these genres in mind from the start.
Next, how does the Nikon Z6 III compare to the retro-themed Nikon Zf?
Nikon Zf vs Nikon Z6 III
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Zf
|Nikon Z6 III
|Announced
|September 2023
|June 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|Partially Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6048×4032
|6048×4024
|Sensor Dimensions
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.94µ
|5.94µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 64,000
|ISO 64,000
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-204,800
|ISO 50-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|Yes
|Yes
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/16000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|14 FPS
|14 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|14 FPS
|20 FPS
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|Over 200 frames
|1000+ frames
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|273
|273
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-8.5 EV
|-8.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|10 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|10 bits
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|No
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|N/A
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|240 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|125 min
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|Micro SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Fully Articulating
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8x
|0.8x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3.69 million dots
|5.76 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|360 frames
|360 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|380 frames
|390 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|430 frames
|410 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|710 g (1.57 lbs.)
|760 g (1.68 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1
|139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$2000 (Check Current Price)
|$2500 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Nikon Zf Used Prices
|Nikon Z6 III Used Prices
|1The Nikon Zf and Nikon Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm and 15mm respectively were added to the depth measurements in this table.
The differences between these two cameras are not as numerous as they were between the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Z6 III. However, they still tend to go in the same direction. The Nikon Z6 III has some advantages over the Nikon Zf for high-speed photography as well as videography.
To me, the biggest differences come down to the type of memory cards used for each camera. The Nikon Zf has an SD and Micro SD card slot, while the Nikon Z6 III has the faster CFExpress slot in addition to an SD slot. This is probably why the buffer capacity and top speed of the Nikon Z6 III are better than those of the Nikon Zf, and why it can keep up with higher video specifications. However, the Nikon Zf is still very good for action photography and videography, so if you like the retro design or the lower price, it is certainly worth considering.
Table of Contents