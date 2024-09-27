Nikon Z6 III Initial Review

Introduction

The Nikon Z6 III is a full-frame, 24 megapixel mirrorless camera with fast autofocus and high-speed features. I’ve now shot with the Nikon Z6 III for several weeks, and I’m ready to give my initial review of this interesting camera.

Released in June 2024, the Z6 III replaces the Nikon Z6 II, which had been in service for a relatively long span of four years. It also can be compared against the Nikon Zf from 2023, although the two have some differences beyond just the design of the body.

In today’s review, I will share my impressions of the camera’s build quality, image quality, autofocus performance, and other features. We will be adding to this review as time goes by and our team spends more time with the camera. I hope for now you find this initial review to be useful!

Specifications

The Nikon Z6 III’s closest siblings are the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Zf. Below, I’ve listed the full specifications of the Nikon Z6 III along with a comparison between both of these cameras.

Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 II Nikon Z6 III Announced October 2020 June 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS Partially Stacked CMOS Image Processor Dual EXPEED 6 EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4024 6048×4024 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94µ 5.94µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 64,000 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/16000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 14 FPS 14 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 14 FPS 20 FPS Buffer Size (Raw) 124 frames (14 FPS) 1000 frames Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 273 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -6 EV -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 8 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 10 (12 with paid upgrade) 12 bits Raw Video No (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade) Yes 6K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External) 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 30 min 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Single Axis Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 340 frames 360 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 410 frames 390 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 450 frames 410 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 705 g (1.55 lbs.) 760 g (1.68 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1 139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $2000 (Check Current Price) $2500 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z6 II Used Prices Nikon Z6 III Used Prices 1The Nikon Z6 II and Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to both depth measurements in this table.

Nikon has clearly changed a lot since the Nikon Z6 II was announced, with the biggest changes being related to the speed of the camera and the video capabilities. The Nikon Z6 II never felt like a truly high-end camera for sports and wildlife photography, although it worked in a pinch. But the Nikon Z6 III feels like it was made with these genres in mind from the start.

Next, how does the Nikon Z6 III compare to the retro-themed Nikon Zf?

Nikon Zf vs Nikon Z6 III

Camera Feature Nikon Zf Nikon Z6 III Announced September 2023 June 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS Partially Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4032 6048×4024 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94µ 5.94µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 64,000 ISO 64,000 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/16000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 14 FPS 14 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 14 FPS 20 FPS Buffer Size (Raw) Over 200 frames 1000+ frames Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 273 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -8.5 EV -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 10 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 10 bits 12 bits Raw Video No Yes 6K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 125 min 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type Micro SD (UHS-I) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 360 frames 360 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 380 frames 390 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 430 frames 410 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 710 g (1.57 lbs.) 760 g (1.68 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1 139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $2000 (Check Current Price) $2500 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Zf Used Prices Nikon Z6 III Used Prices 1The Nikon Zf and Nikon Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm and 15mm respectively were added to the depth measurements in this table.

The differences between these two cameras are not as numerous as they were between the Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Z6 III. However, they still tend to go in the same direction. The Nikon Z6 III has some advantages over the Nikon Zf for high-speed photography as well as videography.

To me, the biggest differences come down to the type of memory cards used for each camera. The Nikon Zf has an SD and Micro SD card slot, while the Nikon Z6 III has the faster CFExpress slot in addition to an SD slot. This is probably why the buffer capacity and top speed of the Nikon Z6 III are better than those of the Nikon Zf, and why it can keep up with higher video specifications. However, the Nikon Zf is still very good for action photography and videography, so if you like the retro design or the lower price, it is certainly worth considering.

The next page of this review covers the camera’s construction, especially the changes since the previous generation Nikon Z6 II. So, click the menu below to go to the next page, Design and Handling.