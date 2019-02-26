Nikon Z6 Review

This is an in-depth review of the Nikon Z6, a 24 MP mirrorless camera announced in August 2018 alongside the higher resolution Nikon Z7. The Z6 and Z7 marked Nikon’s entry into the full-frame mirrorless market, a category of camera that many Nikon shooters had anticipated anxiously for years. But it was always a question of “when,” not “if” Nikon would satisfy the mirrorless hunger, as the demand for such cameras remained steady and even increased despite the camera market’s overall decline. The Nikon Z6 in particular – being the more affordable of the two Z cameras – is a critical part of Nikon’s future plans. But how does this camera hold up in practice? The review below covers everything you need to know.

With other camera companies like Sony, Fuji, Olympus, Panasonic, and Leica already having years of experience in mirrorless technology, including pro-grade cameras, Nikon’s relatively late timing with the Z6 and Z7 was quite interesting. As we have seen in the past, launching a new system is not an easy task; it usually takes two or three generations of cameras to finally appeal to the masses, and time was not on Nikon’s side. All the while, the company’s now-discontinued Nikon 1 mirrorless cameras served as a harsh reminder that the new Z series cameras needed to be positioned well on the market or else risk almost immediate failure.

Nikon’s strongest asset was their large and loyal audience of F-mount DSLR users, including the over 100 million Nikkor lenses that have been sold since the company’s inception. Therefore, it was important for Nikon to not only develop a reliable, advanced mirrorless camera system on the first generation, but also to allow existing Nikon F mount lenses to be used without any serious drawbacks or limitations. On top of that, the new Z camera system had to be future-proof for potentially the next several decades, should mirrorless cameras eventually overtake DSLRs.

For many photographers, the first question about a new camera system is simple: How are the lenses? This question encompasses everything from individual lenses, which must be high in quality, to the overall lens lineup and its versatility. And that is where Nikon made a big, correct decision early on with the Nikon Z-series cameras – to design the Nikon Z mount with the closest flange distance and largest inner diameter of any full-frame camera on the market today. This not only allows more adapted lenses from different companies to mount on the Z6 and Z7, but also affords Nikon’s optical engineers greater flexibility in lens designs for maximum optical quality.

Description Throat Diameter Inner Diameter Flange Distance Angle of Incidence Format Leica M 40.0mm 44.0mm 27.8mm 16.05° Full Frame Fujifilm X 40.7mm 43.5mm 17.7mm 35.34° APS-C Minolta SR 42.0mm 45.0mm 43.5mm 11.69° Full Frame Sony E 43.6mm 46.1mm 18.0mm 28.58° Full Frame Nikon F 44.0mm 47.0mm 46.5mm 12.14° Full Frame Pentax K 44.0mm 48.0mm 45.5mm 12.40° Full Frame Leica L 48.8mm 51.0mm 19.0mm 33.13° Full Frame Canon EF 50.6mm 54.0mm 44.0mm 16.82° Full Frame Canon RF 50.6mm 54.0mm 20.0mm 33.62° Full Frame Nikon Z 52.0mm 55.0mm 16.0mm 41.19° Full Frame Fujifilm G 62.1mm 65.0mm 26.7mm 28.67° Medium Format

We have already seen this exceedingly high optical quality with Nikon’s first three Z-mount lenses: the Nikon 24-70mm f/4, 35mm f/1.8, and 50mm f/1.8. As you will see later in this review, all of them are among Nikon’s sharpest lenses ever made. If Nikon’s future Z lenses are held to the same standard, there will be no doubt that the Z system has met its goal of future-proofing.

Alongside these lenses and the Z cameras themselves, Nikon also announced a Nikon F to Z “FTZ” adapter, providing full autofocus and autoexposure for more than 90 Nikon F-mount lenses. Older lenses can be mounted and used on the Z6 and Z7, but they will have limited or no autofocus and autoexposure capabilities. Nikon says that a total of 360 lenses are supported by the FTZ adapter, which does not include third-party lens options.

Let’s take a closer look at what the Nikon Z6 has to offer in terms of specifications. Then, we will compare the camera side-by-side with the Z7 as well as the Nikon D750 DSLR.

1. Nikon Z6 Specifications

Below are the main features and specifications of the Nikon Z6:

Sensor: 24.5 MP FX BSI Sensor, 5.9µ pixel size

Sensor Size: 35.9 × 23.9mm

Resolution: 6048 × 4024

Native ISO Sensitivity: 100-51,200

Boost ISO Sensitivity: 50 (LO) 102,400-204,800 (HI)

In-Body Image Stabilization: 5-Axis

RAW Formats: 45.7 MP (RAW), 25.6 MP (mRAW), 11.4 MP (sRAW)

Processor: EXPEED 6

Dust Reduction: Yes

Weather Sealing/Protection: Yes

Body Build: Full Magnesium Alloy

Shutter: 1/8000 – 30 seconds

Shutter Durability: 200,000 cycles, self-diagnostic shutter

Storage: 1× XQD slot

Viewfinder: 3.69 Million Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

Viewfinder Coverage: 100%

Viewfinder Magnification: 0.8×

Speed: 12 FPS (only 12-bit RAW, no AE), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS with AE

Built-in Flash: No

Autofocus System: Hybrid PDAF, 273 Focus Points

AF Sensitivity Range: -2 to +19 EV (-4 to +19 EV with low-light AF)

LCD Screen: Touch-enabled 3.2″ Tilting LCD with 2.1 Million Dots

Slow Motion HD Video: Yes

Movie Modes: 4K UHD @ 30 fps max

Movie Output: MOV, MP4

Movie Video Compression: H.264/MPEG-4 Advanced Video Coding

HDMI Output: 10-bit 4:2:2 N-Log

Silent Photography Mode: Yes

Intervalometer: Yes

Focus Stacking: Yes

In-Camera HDR Capability: Yes

GPS: No

WiFi: Built-in

Bluetooth: Built-in

Battery Type: EN-EN15b

Battery Life: 310 shots (CIPA)

USB Standard: Type-C 3.1

Weather Sealing: Yes

Weight: 585 g (Body Only)

134 × 100.5 × 67.5 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7″)

Price: $1,999.95

A detailed list of camera specifications is available on the Nikon Z6 page of Nikon USA.

2. Nikon Z6 vs Nikon Z7 Specifications Comparison

The Nikon Z6 was announced alongside the higher-resolution Z7. The two cameras use exactly the same body, but they have some different specifications overall, and the Z7 has a significantly higher launch price of $3400. Here is a comparison between the Z6 and Z7, which only includes the differences between the two cameras:

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 Nikon Z7 Sensor Resolution 24.5 Million 45.7 Million Sensor Size 35.9 × 24.0mm 35.9 × 23.9mm Image Size 6048 × 4024 8256 × 5504 Native ISO Sensitivity Range ISO 100-51,200 ISO 64-25,600 Low-Pass Filter Yes No In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-axis Yes, 5-axis Continuous Shooting Speed 12 FPS (limited to 12-bit RAW and no AE), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW but no AE), 5.5 FPS with AE 9 FPS (only 12-bit RAW, no AE), 8 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS (14-bit RAW and AE) Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed 43 19 Buffer: JPEG Fine Large 44 25 Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF, 273 Focus Points Hybrid PDAF, 493 Focus Points Video Readout Full sensor readout (Oversampled) Line Skipping Battery Life 310 shots (CIPA) 330 shots (CIPA) Weight (Camera Body Only) 585g (20.7oz) 585g (20.7oz) Dimensions 134 × 100.5 × 67.5mm (5.3″ × 4.0″ × 2.7″) 134 × 100.5 × 67.5mm (5.3″ × 4.0″ × 2.7″) MSRP Price $1,999.95 (check price) $3,399.95 (check price)

As you can see, the cameras are very similar overall – nearly identical in many respects. If you have read our Nikon Z7 review, you will find that many of our takeaways from that camera are shared in this review. Both the Z6 and Z7 sport the same high-quality magnesium alloy body that is fully weather-sealed, both have the same weight and dimensions, and even many of the in-camera features are the same. There are some differences which stand out, however: sensor technology, autofocus system, continuous shooting speed, video sensor readout, battery life, and price.

Simply put, the two cameras are aimed at different photography needs – the Z6 is a more general-purpose camera for situations where 24 megapixels is enough (which usually will be the case), such as portraiture, travel, and event photography. By comparison, the high-resolution Nikon Z7 is targeted for architecture, landscape, and studio photography where maximum detail and resolution are required.

You can think of the Nikon Z7 as a D850 mirrorless equivalent in terms of image quality, whereas the Z6 is a mirrorless D750. This explains why the two cameras are priced so differently. At the same time, considering that both cameras are pretty much identical physically and functionally (whereas the D850 and the D750 are quite a bit different), these cameras aren’t positioned exactly the same way as their DSLR counterparts. In fact, Nikon positioned the two cameras similarly as Sony has done with its A7 and A7R-series cameras: same body build and ergonomics, different sensors and prices.

For a more detailed comparison of the Nikon Z6 with the Z7, check out our Nikon Z6 vs Z7 Comparison article. Also, later in this review, we demonstrate dynamic range and high ISO performance differences between the Nikon Z6 and Z7 (pages five and seven respectively).

3. Nikon Z6 vs Sony A7 III Specifications Comparison

Next, let’s take a look at how the Nikon Z6 compares to the Sony A7 III:

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 Sony A7 III Mount Inner Diameter 55.0 mm 46.1 mm Flange Distance 16.0 mm 18.0 mm Sensor Resolution 24.5 million 24.2 million Low-Pass Filter Yes Yes Sensor Type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9 mm 35.6 x 23.8 mm Image Size 6048 x 4024 6000 x 4000 Image Processor EXPEED 6 BIONZ X Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Type / Resolution VGA OLED / 3,690,000 dots XGA OLED / 2,359,296 dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.78x Built-in Flash No No Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/250 Storage Media 1x XQD 2x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 12 FPS (limited to 12-bit RAW and no Auto Exposure), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW but no AE), 5.5 FPS with AE 10 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec, Bulb, Time 1/8000 to 30 sec, Bulb Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Exposure Metering Sensor TTL exposure metering using main image sensor 1200-Zone Meter Detection Range -4 EV to 17 EV -3 EV to 20 EV Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 100-51,200 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-204,800 Autofocus System Hybrid AF (phase-detection AF / contrast-dection AF) Hybrid AF (phase-detection AF / contrast-dection AF) Focus Points 273 points 693 points (phase-detection AF), 425 points (contrast-detection AF) Eye AF Coming in firmware update Yes Video Compression AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 10-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 8-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling Video Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 24/25/30 fps; 1920 x 1080 (1080p) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24 fps 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 24/25/30 fps; 1920 x 1080 (1080p) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24 fps Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Articulating LCD Yes, tilting Yes, tilting LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal LCD 3.0″ diagonal LCD Touchscreen Yes Yes LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 921,600 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Built-in Battery EN-EL 15b NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Battery Battery Life 310 shots 610 shots (viewfinder), 710 shots (rear LCD) Weather Sealed Body Yes, Dust and Moisture Resistant Yes, Dust and Moisture Resistant USB Version 3.1 3.0 Weight (with battery and memory card) 675 g (23.8 oz) 650 g (23.0 ounces) Dimensions 134 x 100.5 x 67.5 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 2.7″) 126.9 x 95.6 x 73.7 mm (5.0 x 3.8 x 2.9″) MSRP Price $1997 as introduced (check price and pre-order status) $1998 as introduced (check price)

As you can see, the Sony A7 III and Nikon Z6 make for good competition! Depending upon the specification you care about the most, you can convince yourself that either camera has the advantage. The Sony has more autofocus points and better battery life, as well as dual SD cards (which I suspect most photographers would prefer over one XQD). Also, of course, Sony has been making full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses longer than Nikon, so their lineup of lenses and accessories is significantly deeper.

However, Nikon has some tricks up its sleeve as well. It has a higher maximum frame rate (12 versus 10), as well as a higher-resolution LCD and viewfinder. The Z6 also wins out in video, with 10-bit over HDMI versus the Sony’s 8-bit (and Nikon even has a firmware update coming which will allow 12-bit RAW video over HDMI). Nikon’s larger lens mount with a closer flange distance allows more flexibility in designing lenses, as well as easier adaptation of lenses from other brands. For example, there is already an adapter announced to use Sony FE lenses on Nikon Z cameras, while the other way around will not be possible (see our article on lens mounts).

Beyond specifications, we have high ISO and dynamic range comparisons of these two cameras later in this review. However, their ISO performance is practically identical, and the Sony A7 III wins out by only the slightest margin in dynamic range. So, you are better off picking between the cameras based on things like lens lineup, ergonomics, and the specifications above. Also, think about which company you would rather buy into. Sony has been innovating at a rapid pace recently, with a great lineup of both lenses and cameras already on their third generation. Nikon, on the other hand, has a tried and true history of making DSLR cameras for professional photographers and is going all-in on the Z system with some excellent lenses, but has a lot of catching up to do. The better choice depends on the photographer in question, and how long down the road you’re thinking.

4. Nikon Z6 vs Nikon D750 Specifications Comparison

The Nikon Z6 and D750 each have 24 megapixel sensors and (at least at launch) similar prices, so a lot of photographers will naturally want to compare them head-to-head. At the same time, the two cameras differ quite a bit when it comes to construction, features, and autofocus systems. Let’s take a look at both in detail and identify the core differences:

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 Nikon D750 Sensor Resolution 24.5 million 24.3 million Sensor Type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9mm 35.9 x 24.0mm Sensor Pixel Size 5.9µ 5.9µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes In-Body Image Stabilization Yes No Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,048 x 4,024 6,016 x 4,016 Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 100-12,800 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-204,800 ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200 Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 4 sRAW File Support No No Viewfinder Type Electronic / EVF Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100%, 0.8x 100%, 0.70x Viewfinder Eyepoint 21 mm (-1.0 m¯¹) 21 mm (-1.0 m¯¹) Built-in Flash No Yes, with flash commander mode Storage Media 1x XQD 2x SD Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes No Continuous Shooting Speed 12 FPS (limited to 12-bit RAW and no AE), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW but no AE), 5.5 FPS with AE 6.5 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/8000-30 sec, Bulb, Time 1/4000 to 30 sec, Bulb, Time Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Shutter Durability 200,000 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor TTL exposure metering using main image sensor 91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III Highlight Weighted Metering Yes Yes Full aperture metering during Live View for stills Yes Yes Face-detection Analysis On/Off On/Off Number of AF Points 273 Hybrid Detect AF points 51 Phase Detection AF points, 15 cross-type Detection Range -2 to +19 -3 to +19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C) Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 10-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 8-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling Video Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 24/25/30 fps; 1920×1080 at 24/25/30/50/60/120 1920 x 1080 (1080p) at 24/25/30/60 fps Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View Yes Yes LCD Size and Type 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting Touchscreen Yes No LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 1,229,000 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Built-in Battery EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 310 shots (CIPA) 1,230 shots (CIPA) Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 3.1 3.0 Weight (Body Only) 585 g (20.6 oz) 750g (26.5 oz.) Dimensions 134 x 100.5 x 67.5 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 2.7″) 140.5 x 113 x 78mm (5.5 x 4.4 x 3.1″) MSRP Price $1997 as introduced (check current price) $2,299 as introduced, $1697 today (check current price)

While these cameras have quite a few similarities, there are key differences between the two that are important to point out. First of all, the cameras have completely different underlying technologies – the Nikon Z6 is a mirrorless camera that feeds the image directly from the image sensor into an electronic viewfinder (EVF), whereas the Nikon D750 is a DSLR camera that reflects the image through a pentaprism to an optical viewfinder (OVF). This directly impacts the overall size and weight of each camera, with the Nikon D750 DSLR being a bit larger and heavier by comparison.

Second, the two cameras have completely different mounts. The Z6 has the new Nikon Z mount, whereas the D750 has the older Nikon F mount. This has a big effect on what lenses you can use with the two cameras. The Nikon D750 can take pretty much any Nikon F lens out there, whereas the Nikon Z6 can only directly mount new Nikon Z lenses, which are limited to a total of three at the moment (Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S and Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S). To use F-mount lenses on the Nikon Z6, you need to use the FTZ adapter (more on the FTZ adapter performance on the following pages of this review). However, you cannot mount any of the Nikon Z lenses on the D750 at all. There are pros and cons to both the F-mount and Z-mount. You can read more in our Nikon Z vs Nikon F Mount comparison.

Third, the Nikon Z6 has a very important advantage over the D750: It has a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system, which can help a great deal to reduce blur from camera shake in images. As you will see further down in this review, the IBIS on the Z6 is amazing and certainly does make a difference when shooting hand-held. It is especially effective with native Z lenses, but it still helps quite a bit with adapted lenses via the FTZ. In fact, thanks to IBIS on the Z6 (and other features, like the electronic viewfinder to easily magnify focus), this camera can breathe new life into older Nikon F-mount glass.

Fourth, the two cameras offer different type of storage media. The Nikon Z6 is limited to one XQD memory card slot, whereas the Nikon D750 instead has dual SD memory card slots. This puts the Nikon D750 at an advantage for those who prefer to shoot to two cards for backup purposes, but as we discuss further down in the review, it is not as big of an issue as presented by some photographers out there.

Fifth, although both cameras can use the same EN-EL15 battery (despite the “a” and “b” variants), the Nikon D750 has a noticeably better battery life. This is quite normal, as DSLRs do not rely on power-hungry electronic viewfinders mirrorless cameras have to use. At the same time, as you will see later on, for those who rely on using live view via the LCD, battery life on the Z6 is quite comparable to that of the D750, so it all depends on how you actually use the camera. If you are careful about keeping the Z6 screen and EVF turned off when not using them, battery life even can be better than that of the D750.

Sixth, for video shooters, the Nikon Z6 is by far the superior option, thanks to 4:2:2 10-bit output over HDMI, including N-log capabilities. Nikon has also announced that it will release a firmware update to the Z6 in the future allowing 4K RAW video at 12-bit color over HDMI, which is practically unheard of for a camera at this price. Even when not using an external recorder, the Z6 still has 4K internal video while the D750 is limited to 1080p. Not to mention that the Z6 goes to 120 FPS at 1080p, while the D750 is limited to 60 FPS. In short, video features are not really a contest; the Z6 comes out way ahead.

Lastly, when it comes to autofocus performance, the Nikon D750 is a more capable camera than the Z6. Although the Nikon Z6 has excellent AF-S (single-servo) autofocus, as you will see later in this review, the AF-C (continuous servo) does not track subjects as smoothly as we are used to seeing from Nikon DSLRs. Nor does the Z6 have some of the D750’s useful autofocus modes in the first place, such as Group-Area AF and D21 Dynamic-Area AF. As things stand, Nikon needs to work on the Z6’s firmware in order to bring similar autofocus performance and options if it is to match those of the D750.

