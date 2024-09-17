Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR Review

Introduction

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is the first ultra-wide lens that Nikon has made for their DX mirrorless cameras. It’s light and inexpensive, weighing just 205 grams (0.45 pounds) and costing $360. This is also Nikon’s first Z lens with a power zoom mechanism (hence “PZ” in the name), meaning that the zoom ring is not mechanically coupled to anything, similar to a focus-by-wire system. This feature – along with benefits like the internal zooming design and vibration reduction – are made with videographers in mind, and Nikon’s marketing really emphasizes that. At the same time, at least on paper, the lens also makes a lot of sense for still photographers who want a wide angle lens to pair with their Z DX camera.

Nikon has been accused for years of ignoring their DX camera systems in favor of their FX cameras (see Nikon DX vs FX for an explanation of the differences). It’s a reasonable complaint to have. In the six years between the launch of the Nikon Z mirrorless system and the time of this review’s publication, Nikon has only announced five dedicated Z DX lenses. And it wasn’t until 2023 that the first ultra-wide Z DX lens – this 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ – appeared. Until it did, Nikon Z DX photographers had no straightforward way to reach the widest focal lengths.

It’s still a little frustrating that Nikon doesn’t make a wider Z DX lens than this, admittedly. 12mm is a nice focal length on DX cameras, equivalent to about 18mm on full-frame, but some photographers will doubtless want an even wider lens. Something akin to the F-mount Nikon DX 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6 would have been welcome, or even a prime lens around 8mm or 10mm. But until Nikon releases such a lens, the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ is by far the most obvious ultra-wide lens for Z DX photographers. That’s why I was eager to put it to the test!

In this hands-on review, I’ll cover everything you need to know about the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR and whether it’s the right lens for you. I’ve tested it extensively both in the field and in the lab, and some of what I learned surprised me. Does the low price reflect low quality? Is the power zooming mechanism awkward or efficient? Today’s review will answer those questions and more.

Build Quality

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ is a small, lightweight lens built with more of a budget audience in mind. It weighs a mere 205 grams (0.45 lbs), making it significantly lighter than most ultra-wide lenses, especially zooms. Of course, it only has to cover the smaller DX sensor size, but its weight is impressive even considering that. By comparison, it weighs less than half as much as any full-frame (FX) wide angle zoom for Nikon’s mirrorless system.

At some level, this design – prioritizing light weight and low price – comes at the expense of some build quality. Nikon uses a cheaper-feeling plastic for the focus ring and the very front of the lens barrel, although the bulk of the lens is made of better plastic. The lens mount is also plastic rather than metal. And there is no rubber seal at the lens mount for keeping out dust and moisture, although there is other weather sealing throughout the lens.

I was surprised (and impressed) to find out that the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ zooms completely internally rather than externally. Only a very small handful of other ultra-wide zooms can say the same. Even Nikon’s most expensive Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S has a front element that moves forward and backward as you zoom. As a result, I would feel comfortable using the 12-28mm PZ in harsh conditions where many ultra-wide zooms would concern me. Not bad for a $360 lens.

That said, I will mention that when I used this lens for a few hours in a high humidity environment, it experienced a bit of internal fogging on the front element. This is not uncommon in such weather conditions (even Hasselblad’s $5900 20-35mm zoom fogged up at the same time), although I do think it’s worth mentioning. If you find yourself using this lens in very wet conditions, I recommend following the tips we outlined in our article on protecting your gear from humidity.

In any case, there were no lingering issues with the lens, and the fog quickly dissipated when I brought it back to a more typical environment. I wouldn’t have any concerns using the DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ for day-to-day photography, including in adverse weather. The internal zoom and the weather sealing are enough to make it a capable lens in a wide range of conditions.

Handling

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ doesn’t have very many handling features to speak of. There’s the zoom ring and the focus ring, of course. But disappointingly, there are no other controls. The missing autofocus/manual focus switch is especially noteworthy and is not something I find justifiable even on a budget lens like this.

Many photographers will be curious whether the power zoom feature on the Z DX 12-28mm PZ is well-designed or not. Personally, I still prefer the reassuring mechanical construction of most zoom lenses. But I will say that Nikon’s implementation of power zoom on this lens is not bad at all. There is no appreciable lag when changing the focal length, and it’s easy to dial in your composition without overshooting in either direction. Even when I try to spin the zoom ring as quickly as possible (faster than I would ever do for real photography), the zoom is only a hair behind how fast I turn it.

I still wish that you could look down at the lens to see your focal length, if only to know quickly how much further you still have available in either direction. But on balance, the power zoom feature was less obtrusive than I expected it to be for still photography, and of course, a welcome feature for some videographers. I do recommend turning on the “Save zoom position (PZ lenses)” menu option, because otherwise, the focal length annoyingly resets when you turn the camera off and on.

Finally – and somewhat unusually for an ultra-wide lens – the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 does have vibration reduction. This is a welcome sight, especially given that Nikon’s existing DX cameras (the Z30, Z50, and Zfc at the time of this review’s publication) do not have in-body image stabilization. Both still photographers and videographers will find it a very useful addition to the lens.

Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount, DX sensor size

Focal Length: 12-28mm (2.3× zoom)

Angle of View (DX): 99° to 53°

Maximum Aperture: f/3.5 at 12mm; f/5.6 at 28mm

Minimum Aperture: f/16 at 12mm; f/25 at 28mm

Aperture Blades: 7

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 12

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 1 aspherical, 1 ED glass

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: No

Super Integrated Coating: No

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Yes

Control Rings: Focus ring and zoom ring, both electronically coupled

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.19 meters (7.5 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.21× (1:4.8)

Mount Material: Plastic

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 64 x 72 mm (2.5 × 2.8 inches)

Weight: 205 g (0.45 lbs)

MSRP: $359.95 (check current new price and check current used price / availability)

Here is the construction of the lens, courtesy of Nikon:

The next page of this review covers the optical characteristics of the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, including focusing performance and sharpness tests in the lab. So, click the menu below to go to “Optical Performance”: