Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S Review

Introduction

This hands-on review covers everything that you need to know about the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a high-end prime lens that Nikon announced in February 2023 for the Z System. It is one of Nikon’s flagship portrait photography lenses – and the longest f/1.2 lens that Nikon has ever made.

From the maximum aperture and focal length alone, the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S is clearly a professional lens. The price tag only solidifies that impression. At $2800, the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S is not going to be a lens for casual photographers. Those who buy this lens are likely to be dedicated portrait, wedding, and documentary professionals, or advanced amateurs who are willing to pay through the nose to reach the coveted maximum aperture of f/1.2.

The Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S boasts a complex design: 15 lens elements in 10 groups, including two aspherical elements. The rounded, 11-blade aperture helps keep out-of-focus highlights nice and circular even as you stop down the lens. Meanwhile, the dual STM focusing motors help the lens focus quickly despite the sheer volume of glass.

Our team tested three copies of the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S extensively, including one copy in the lab. Its performance was impressive in almost every way, rivaling some of the best lenses that Nikon has ever made. But is it worth the high price, and are there any rival lenses you should be considering instead? We’ll answer those questions and more in today’s review of the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S.

Build Quality

The high-end nature of the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S is apparent the moment you hold it in your hands. The lens is large, solid, and well-built. There are no externally moving parts, and the lens is extensively weather-sealed. While a majority of the barrel is plastic rather than metal, it’s high-quality plastic that feels very reassuring to use. It befits a $2800 lens – although if you’re dead-set on an all-metal lens, you should keep in mind Nikon’s 135mm f/1.8 S Plena.

The only downside of the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S’s construction is how large and heavy it is. At 1160 grams (2.56 pounds), it’s even heavier than lenses like the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 and Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena (which weigh 1090 and 995 grams respectively). It’s bulky, too – Nikon paid little heed to the size of this lens in their singleminded quest to achieve the f/1.2 maximum aperture. The result is a lens that feels optimally balanced on a camera like the Nikon Z9 or a gripped Z8. It absolutely dwarfs an un-gripped Z6 or Z7-type camera.

Using the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S in practice, I was very impressed by its build quality and tight tolerances. The lens focuses internally and has extensive weather sealing, making it a good match for harsh weather conditions. Strangely, there is no fluorine coating on the front element, but that’s the only downside to the lens’s otherwise excellent construction.

Handling

The Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 handles as you would expect of a professional-tier lens. The focusing ring is large and well-damped, and the barrel of the lens has plenty of useful manual controls. There’s the typical M-A switch, a custom function button, and an additional control ring near the back of the lens. There’s another ring-looking section at the front of the lens, but this doesn’t spin and is for grip purposes only.

This lens takes large, 82mm filters on the front filter thread. The huge HB-106 lens hood is included and features a push-button to unlock from the front of the lens. When you put the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S back into your bag, you’ll want to reverse the hood first. If you don’t, the lens hood will take up a considerable amount of space in the bag.

Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 85mm prime

Angle of View (DX): 18°50′

Angle of View (FX): 28°30′

Maximum Aperture: f/1.2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 11, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 15

Lens Groups: 10

Special Elements: 1 ED glass, 2 aspherical

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Super Integrated Coating: No

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Two (one focus, one custom)

Function Buttons: One

Switches: One (A-M)

Focus Motor: Dual STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.85 m (2.79 ft)

Maximum Magnification: 0.11× (1:9.1)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 142 × 103 mm (5.6 × 4.1 in.)

Weight: 1160 g (2.56 lbs)

MSRP: $2799.95

Lowest Sale Seen: $2596.95 (check current price and availability)

Here is the construction of the lens, courtesy of Nikon:

