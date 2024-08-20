Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S Review

Introduction

This review explains everything you need to know about the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S, a high-end prime lens with an extremely bright maximum aperture. Released in 2020, it was Nikon’s first ever full-frame f/1.2 lens with autofocus capabilities. Although largely geared toward portrait and wedding photographers, it also aims to be the pinnacle of Nikon’s lineup for anyone who loves the classic focal length of 50mm. That said, the size and weight of this lens (1090 grams / 2.40 pounds), as well as the $2100 price, mean that it is certainly not a lens for everyone.

Even though the Z 50mm f/1.2 S is Nikon’s first autofocus 50mm f/1.2, it is hardly their first f/1.2 optic around this focal length. The tradition began in 1965 with the Nikkor 55mm f/1.2, followed by the Noct-Nikkor 58mm f/1.2 in 1977 and the AI-Nikkor 50mm f/1.2 in 1981. Nikon took a break from f/1.2 lenses in the autofocus era but is back now with a vengeance!

Photographers typically choose such fast lenses when they need low-light performance or the shallowest possible depth of field. However, ultra-fast lenses don’t always have better image quality than their slower alternatives – often the opposite. For example, in the DSLR days, Nikon’s 50mm f/1.8G outperformed the 50mm f/1.4G in most respects (and now the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S outperforms them both).

This led me to wonder if the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S would buck the trend. Does it only exist to gather as much light as possible? Or is it also a groundbreaking performer optically, as the hefty price and size would suggest? This review will answer those questions and more.

Build Quality

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is a pretty heavy lens, and it’s huge for a 50mm prime. It’s meaningfully bigger and heavier than the Canon and Sony 50mm f/1.2 lenses. Here’s a list of the weights and lengths of these three mirrorless lenses:

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S: 1090 g (2.40 lbs); 150 mm long (5.9 inches)

1090 g (2.40 lbs); 150 mm long (5.9 inches) Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L: 950 g (2.09 lbs); 108 mm long (4.3 inches)

950 g (2.09 lbs); 108 mm long (4.3 inches) Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM: 778 g (1.72 lbs); 108 mm long (4.3 inches)

The good news is that the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S is built of high-quality materials. It feels reassuring in-hand and has tight tolerances. There are no external moving parts, and the weather sealing is extensive, including a fluorine-coated front element to repel dust and water. Although most of the barrel of the lens is made of plastic, that’s not out of the ordinary even for high-end lenses, and the quality of the plastic used here is high. This lens is designed for years of professional use and feels like it.

Now let’s cover the handling features of the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S.

Handling

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S handles very smoothly. It follows the design philosophy of some of Nikon’s initial S-series lenses, notably featuring an EL display that can show distance and focusing information. (Nikon no longer builds a display into most of their high-end glass.)

Befitting a professional lens, the Z 50mm f/1.2 S includes a custom function button, an extra control ring, and an A-M switch. It also features a DISP button to control what information appears on the EL display. Apart from the large size of the lens, there is nothing to complain about where handling is concerned.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.2 S

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 50mm prime

Angle of View (FX): 47°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.2

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 82mm

Lens Elements: 17

Lens Groups: 15

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 2 ED glass

ARNEO Coating: Yes

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Focus and custom

Function Button: One

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 45 cm (18 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.15× (1:6.7)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 150 x 90 mm (5.9 x 3.5 inches)

Weight: 1090 g (2.40 lbs)

MSRP: $2100

Lowest Sale Seen: $1900 (check current price)

Here is the construction of the lens, courtesy of Nikon:

The next page of this review covers the optical characteristics of the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S, including focusing performance and sharpness tests in the lab. So, click the menu below to go to “Optical Performance”:

