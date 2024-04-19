Photography Life

Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR: First Impressions

A remarkable zoom range with better-than-expected build quality and optics, but still a superzoom.

By
Last Updated On

Superzooms have always been viewed with a certain amount of disdain by “serious” photographers. Fairly or unfairly, lots of photographers would immediately dismiss anything more extreme than a 24-120mm lens. But now, Nikon has released not a superzoom, but a straight hyperzoom, whose wide end starts at 28mm and ends at 400mm: the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR. How big is the optical compromise in a 14.3x zoom? Is this record-breaking lens just a marketing ploy to lure customers? To answer these questions, there was nothing to do but to take the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR out and test it for myself.

Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR_product image (1)

I have to admit that I’m one of those photographers who are a little wary of superzooms. What are my reasons? The first thing that comes to mind is sharpness, which is not usually their strong point compared to their more modest counterparts. Another reason is the narrow maximum aperture. In the case of the 28-400mm, it’s f/8 at the long end, which is a record low among modern Nikon lenses. A narrow aperture means less room for depth-of-field control and, of course, forces us to use a higher ISO. Moreover, image quality on superzooms also tends to suffer where bokeh, vignetting, flare, and other optical vices are concerned.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_015_LVP9470
All photos in this article (except the 100% crops) are uncropped images of the entire sensor area. This gives you a good idea of the zoom range and image quality of the tested zoom. NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 320mm, ISO 2500, 1/1600, f/8.0

Competition

Before I try to confirm or refute some of my concerns with the 28-400mm f/4-8, let’s take a look at the alternatives to this lens. Among Nikon’s full-frame lenses, the 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR for F-mount held the record until now. There is also the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR. These two lenses aren’t perfect, however. The 28-300mm is not an especially sharp lens, and the 24-200mm – though an improvement – is still one of the weaker Nikon Z lenses optically.

However, both of these lenses are brighter than the new 28-400mm f/4-8. A maximum aperture of f/8 on the long end is really quite dim, and what’s more, the 28-400mm f/4-8 is already confined to f/8 starting at 200mm. Even so, the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR still looks the most interesting on paper of the three, at least to me, thanks to the extraordinary range.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_003_LVP9298
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 220, 1/250, f/8.0

What about the competition from other brands? Some recent examples include the Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM, Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS, Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD and, most recently, the Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. However, none of them even reach 300mm, let alone 400mm. The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 really is unique among superzooms today.

Build Quality and Handling

For a standard zoom, this is one of the bigger options in Nikon’s lineup. It weighs 725 grams (1.6 pounds) and measures 14cm long (5.6 inches). Of course, no one expects a pancake form factor from a 14.3x superzoom. To put it another way, if you use this one lens instead of carrying two or three others, you’d save enough room to put a lunchbox in your backpack.

Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR_product image (2)
Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR

Like all superzooms that I know of, the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 extends as you zoom in. At 400mm, it’s about 25 cm long (9.8 inches). To prevent unintentional extension during transport, the lens can be locked at 28mm.

Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR_product image (3)
The switch locks the zoom in the shortest position at 28mm.

I have to praise that the barrel parts are made and assembled accurately, with very little wobble even with the dual telescoping barrel extended, at least on my copy. You don’t have to worry about the lens bending like a fishing rod under the bite of a swordfish at 400mm.

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 has a standard 77mm filter thread on the front. What isn’t standard is the shape of the lens hood. Nikon chose a fairly wide rectangle that is going to be most effective at 28mm, but still better than a circular shape at the longer focal lengths.

Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR_product image (4)

Image Quality

What about the photos that you can take with the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8? Because of the wide range of focal lengths, it has some promise for everything from landscape photography to wildlife photography. Although the maximum aperture of f/8 on the long end does limit the lighting conditions for fast-moving wildlife.

For this reason, I took the lens to a place where it had a chance to shine, even with such a dark aperture: a nesting colony of herons on a sun-drenched rock slope in Prague’s Troja.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_zoom range (1)
A view of the nesting colony at 28mm. The red rectangle shows where I zoomed in for the next photo.
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_024_LVP9715
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 2800, 1/800, f/8.0

My first impression was how much reach I was getting for such a small lens. I’m used to 400mm lenses weighing a lot more than this and taking up much more space. The difference between the 28mm and 400mm focal lengths is really, really huge.

Here’s another example:

Nikon Z 28-400mm_zoom range (2)
Taken at 28mm. The red rectangle shows where I aimed the lens set at 400mm.
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_017_DSC9822
The same scene, zoomed into 400mm

My second impression of the lens was that despite the slow aperture, the lens focused quite quickly. Though, I was testing it on the Nikon Z9 to give it the best possible shot at fast autofocus. (Our full review will include tests from the Nikon Zf and the original Z6 for further context on this issue.)

I found that a relatively slow-flying heron was not much of a challenge for the 28-400mm f/4-8, as long as you use it on a camera that can keep up. However, occasionally the lens would focus on the wing instead of the head. Also, during feeding shots, the lens was sometimes a little hesitant about what to focus on. I blame this on the maximum aperture of f/8, which gives the camera less light to work with (and too much depth of field to place easily and accurately).

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_010_LVP9361
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 1800, 1/1600, f/8.0

What about the optical performance? Until we have lab tests for you, here are my few observations. To give you a better idea of the lens’ performance, I compared it to the trusty and popular Nikon Z 24-120 f/4. This is considered a very high-quality, versatile lens and one of the best zooms for the Nikon Z system. I expected a clear dominance of the shorter zoom over the superzoom, but I was quite surprised by the result.

At 28mm, it is hard for my eye to tell which lens is sharper. Judge for yourself by looking at the full photo and then at the 100% crops.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_001_DSC9724
Uncropped image at 28mm
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_001_center_DSC9724
Center crop, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, f/5.6
Nikon Z 24-120mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_001_center_DSC9719
Center crop, Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4, f/5.6
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_001_edge_DSC9724
Corner crop, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, f/5.6
Nikon Z 24-120mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_001_edge_DSC9719
Corner crop, Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4, f/5.6

The Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a little sharper there, especially in the corners, but not by an extraordinary amount. 28mm is definitely a sweet spot for the Z 28-400mm f/4-8.

What about as you zoom in? At 120mm, the differences are more noticeable. The 24-120mm f/4 S is both sharper and has more contrast.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_003_DSC9734
Uncropped image at 120mm
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_003_center_DSC9734
Center crop, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, f/6.7
Nikon Z 24-120mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_005_center_DSC9768
Center crop, Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4, f/6.3
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_003_edge_DSC9734
Corner crop, Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, f/6.7
Nikon Z 24-120mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_005_edge_DSC9768
Corner crop, Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4, f/6.3

With the 24-120mm, the 120mm is the end station. In the case of the ultra-zoom, however, it’s not even a third of its range! So let’s turn the zoom ring all the way up.

The end of the zoom range is often the Achilles’ heel of zooms (not only the “super” ones). In the case of the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8, I noticed a fairly pronounced chromatic aberration at 400mm, definitely more than at the shorter focal lengths. Here is an uncropped image, followed by an uncorrected crop to show what I mean.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_014_DSC9806
Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 64, 1/30, f/8.0
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Tanvald_015_chromatic aberation_DSC9810
100% crop from the image above (taken from the house near the top left)

The last thing I’d like to focus on is the quality of the bokeh. While I still need to test the lens more for its bokeh capabilities, the photos that I got still tell an interesting story.

One of the most obvious limitations of the narrow maximum aperture is the large depth of field. It gives you less ability to separate the subject from the background, even compared to an f/5.6 lens (like the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6) but especially an f/4.5 lens or wider. And you can see that in some of the wildlife photos in this article.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_007_LVP9323
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 560, 1/640, f/8.0
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_022_LVP9683
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 720, 1/400, f/8.0
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_013_LVP9413
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 900, 1/1250, f/8.0

While the background is still blurred in these photos, it is not nearly as far out of focus as it would be with a Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5, for example. Only the last photo has as much out-of-focus blur as I would want, and that’s because the background was quite far away, and the subject was a little closer to me.

However, subject separation is one thing, and the quality of the bokeh itself is another. As long as there are no specular highlights in the background, I have no big objections with the bokeh of the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8. Where the sky shines through the trees, I like the bokeh a little less. For my taste, the specular highlights have a somewhat pronounced edges and an internal texture reminiscent of fish scales. In addition, their shape towards the edges of the frame creates cat’s eyes. You can see all that in these crops:

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_007_LVP9323
Crop from Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, f/8.0
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_008_LVP9338
Crop from Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, f/8.0

Conclusion

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a unique lens. It’s hard to compare it to anything else, because no other full-frame zoom has such a huge range.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_zoom range (4)
Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR at 28mm
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Jizera_007_DSC9848
Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR at 400mm, same scene

From what I have been able to test, the zoom has exceeded my expectations in terms of image quality. Compared to the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S, it is certainly not as sharp, especially as you zoom in – but I was expecting a superzoom-sized difference between them, and that isn’t what I found. The 28-400mm f/4-8 put in a respectable performance.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Jizera_013_DSC9859
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 28mm, ISO 500, 120 seconds, f/7.1

The focal lengths at the end of the range, including 400mm, are also far from being a marketing gimmick. If you accept the limitation of the f/8 aperture, the results are not bad at all. There’s some more chromatic aberration, and it’s not as sharp as it was at 28mm, but I consider it to be completely usable. Even the focusing speed is good enough for normal action scenes.

Take a look at the following image, captured at 400mm, plus a 100% crop. Though not at the same level as Nikon’s sharpest lenses, you won’t be able to tell me that this is lousy performance.

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_018_LVP9536
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 1400, 1/800, f/8.0
Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_018_LVP9536
A 100% crop from the image above provides a glimpse into the heron’s “kitchen” in revealing detail. NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 1400, 1/800, f/8.0

So the question remains, who is this lens for? Personally, I see it as a suitable choice wherever you don’t want to carry multiple lenses and need to cover a wide range of different subjects – landscapes, street, wildlife, and so on. It’s going to be a classic choice for travel photography.

Although there are some image quality compromises, the main drawback is the maximum aperture of the lens. As long as you’re comfortable with a maximum aperture of f/8 from 200mm to 400mm, this is an ideal “desert island lens.”

Nikon Z 28-400mm_Sample Images_Grey Heron_ZOO Prague_020_LVP9646
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR @ 400mm, ISO 1100, 1/800, f/8.0

Pricing and Availability

I hope that you found this introduction to the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR to be helpful for some early context! Our full review will be published next month, with extensive sample photos and lab tests. In the meantime, if you are planning to purchase this lens, you can support our lens testing efforts by buying it through our affiliate links below. The lens costs $1300, and the first copies of it are already shipping.

Photography Life gets a small percentage of each purchase made through the links above, even if you buy something other than the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, without costing you anything extra.

Our tentative star rating is below, followed by user comments. Let me know if you have any questions about this lens!

Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR
  • Optical Performance
  • Build Quality and Handling
  • Value

Photography Life Overall Rating

4.2

Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

Robert John

Looks promising.
For me, this would be part of a 2 lens, shoulder bag, kit with a 14-30 and Z5 for landscapes, so f8 isn’t much of an issue. It’d fit nicely on my bike rack too.
For wildlife I go for the mid-budget/specialist solution of 300/f4 and 500/f5.6 on a D7500, having been disappointed with the 80-400 and 200-500 used for that subject-matter.
What matters too is price. £1,300 versus £3,800 for a 24-120 and 100-400. That’s pretty much the price gap between a Z5 and Z8. It looks like the 28-400 is closer to the 24-120 and 100-400 than a Z5 is to a Z8.
Budget (and high end) mirrorless is (are) coming along quite nicely. But I don’t think mid-price delivers any better value than f-mount and a DSLR.

John Moyer

This looks like a perfect lens for capturing kids/grandkids outdoor sports, where you can stand on or near the sideline but need to cover the whole field – with no time to change lenses.

David Kennedy

I happened to be in my camera store (Toronto, Canada) yesterday and the sales manager had the lens. I picked it up on a Z8 and found the combination worked well and the focussing was fast. What really surprised me was how relatively light it was. As with the other comments, I already have existing lenses. But, this lens would be very useful for travel and casual outdoor sports. Great article once again and very timely.

Harry Hain

Thank you very much for the quick and fair assessment of the 28-400.
In the hands of experienced and ambitious photographers, the lens will perform at its best.
A few comments already show the target group: traveling with little luggage and that’s exactly where the lens will feel comfortable and be a good companion.
When it was announced I had just received the 180-600, which replaced my 4/600 FL (last F lens) and the very good 100-400. The 180-600 is a blessing. Sufficiently good resolution and low weight, which becomes more important to me as I get older.
I prefer to shoot from the hip rather than sitting down and am often reluctant (too lazy) to use a tripod. I haven’t been able to break the habit in over 40 years.
As already mentioned in at least one comment here: the 180-600 is a bit cumbersome on bike tours. This is where I expect big things from the 28-400.
And if the image quality isn’t that good, then it’s definitely due to the weather. Because rain and closed cloud cover are more the norm here. :)
I’m expecting the 28-400 next Monday and can’t wait. :)

JPP

Thank you for the very complete review. I have particularly appreciated the crop comparisons with a reference objective. I have found them as useful, or even more useful, than Imatest numbers, although I understand that laboratory test are the scientific way to proceed.

Bob LaPree

I’m receiving mine via NPS tomorrow or Saturday and am confident it’ll meet my needs. I do wildlife in Fla. in the winter with my 180-600 + 1.7 TC on the Z9 or Z8. With outstanding results. The 28-400 will give good reach and close focus in a smaller package making it easier to carry around on foot. Much of the time I carry the 180-600 strapped to my bike handle bars for quick access. But it’s a bit heavy from me to hike around with much, so the lighter weight and smaller size will help me out with that (got some mobility limitations). The sharpness of the lens looks good wide open, and shooting handheld at a 1/2000 or faster will make for decent usability. I’m not too worried about grain (noise) because these Z cameras produce great detailed images at high ISO’s. To me it’s all about being able to capture a scene unencumbered by heavy gear loads. Looking forward to using it for live music video, on a tripod. Good review by the author.

Giridhar PK

I think of this lens as a great travel lens to use on a Z7 II with a sturdy lightweight travel tripod like the RRS Ascend 14 Long and as a companion to the Nikon 14-30mm f/4. For best pictures, especially the blue hour, I absolutely need to carry a tripod. But if I am carrying a tripod, I do not see the need to carry f/2.8 zoom lenses if I am shooting at f/8 and I would instead be carrying something like a 14-30mm f/4 S with a 24-120mm f/4 S. But I miss the telephoto end for the occasional detail pictures I would like to take. If this lens has a reasonably good image quality at f/8 and on a tripod, then it expands the focal length range compared to my 24-120mm f/4 S at the cost of not being able to take pictures at 120mm at f/4.

Hence, I will be very interested in seeing images on a tripod compared to a 24-120mm f/4 S and 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S.

Robert Barany

Thanks so much Libor for getting such a well put together and detailed first impressions out so quickly. The results look promising for what it is. One can’t expect S level performance of course but Nikon seen to have chosen reasonable compromises here, I think. I haven’t had a superzoom since the 18-200 DX on my D 200 and 300. It was a terrible piece of glass. I’m looking for a lightweight long lens for detail shots in the mountains, something to go with my 14-24 S and 24-120 S basic kit for hiking, I carry a light but sturdy tripod, so F8 doesn’t bother me. I have a 180-600 but can’t lug that on long hikes. I’ve been using an AF-P 70-300E VR which out resolves the third party 100-400 zooms, is great on the Z 6ii but not on the Z8 sensor. This lens may be the lightweight compromise I have to make. The Z 100-400 S is too heavy too. Thanks again for the great article.

Donald Kelley

Excellent review, Libor. I’ll probably get this lens for travel.

nofearmfd

I am also a little skeptical at first, but just ordered the lens. Since it is so back ordered, I have time to change my mind. I also have a sometimes-used P1000 (24-3000) which is a lousy camera with a really outstanding lens so I already know that Nikon knows how to produce super duper optics. It’s a much better zoom than it has a right to be. Sounds like Nikon has produced another really strong super zoom.

