Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Field Test (Video)

By
Published On

I’m excited to announce two things today! First, we have just published the newest video from Photography Life: a field test of the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, with extensive sample footage from the lens. And in bigger news, I am very excited to welcome Jakub Horák to the Photography Life team! Jakub is a skilled videographer and filmmaker from Czechia. He and Libor will be collaborating to film more Photography Life videos in the coming months. You can meet Jakub, and watch Libor’s field impressions of this lens, in the video below.

Full lab tests of the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ are on the way later this week! I’ll add more to this page (and repost it at the top of Photography Life) once the tests are complete.

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

bg5931

Favourite part: “We have just climbed this big rock… to talk about the lens!” ;)

Spencer Cox

Of course! You can’t talk about a lens accurately at sea level. That’s why I moved to Colorado :)

