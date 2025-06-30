Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Field Test (Video)

I’m excited to announce two things today! First, we have just published the newest video from Photography Life: a field test of the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, with extensive sample footage from the lens. And in bigger news, I am very excited to welcome Jakub Horák to the Photography Life team! Jakub is a skilled videographer and filmmaker from Czechia. He and Libor will be collaborating to film more Photography Life videos in the coming months. You can meet Jakub, and watch Libor’s field impressions of this lens, in the video below.

Full lab tests of the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ are on the way later this week! I’ll add more to this page (and repost it at the top of Photography Life) once the tests are complete.