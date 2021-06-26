Nikon makes some some seriously good ultra-wide lenses. The F-mount 14-24mm f/2.8 is often considered one of the best wide zooms ever, and the wide-angle Z lenses we’ve seen so far have also been fantastic. But how does the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S compare?

The short answer is that it’s one of the best lenses we’ve ever tested. Nikon has managed class-leading performance in almost every measure, while also bringing the lens’s weight down to a remarkable 650 grams (1.43 pounds). By comparison, the F-mount version weighs 1000 grams (2.20 pounds), which is more than 1.5 times as heavy.

While the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S isn’t cheap at $2400 (with periodic sales bringing it to $2200), it’s not out of line for what similar lenses cost. The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 is $2300, for example; the Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 is $2900-3000. Even the Nikon F-mount 14-24mm f/2.8 was a similar price when it was introduced: $1800 in 2007, which is $2330 in today’s dollars. Some third party-lenses are obviously cheaper, and you can always by used, but this isn’t a bad price for a name-brand f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom.

The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 has a reasonably complex design with 16 lens elements in 11 groups, of which three are aspherical and four use extra-low dispersion glass. It has Nikon’s high-end construction for a Z-series lens, with two control rings, a custom function button, and an EL display for things like distance and depth of field information.

At the same time, considering that Nikon already has a Z-series 14-30mm f/4 that’s lighter, less expensive, and has a longer zoom range, who is the 14-24mm f/2.8 meant for in the first place?

Part of the answer is that it has a wider maximum aperture of f/2.8. Astrophotographers and event photographers will salivate over capturing twice as much light compared to f/4, not to mention the better focusing capabilities in low-light conditions. Along with that, as you’ll see later in this review, the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8’s optical characteristics are so good that they may sway plenty of photographers who trying to decide between it and the 14-30mm f/4 S. I’ll cover those optical characteristics in a moment, but first, let’s start by taking a look at the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8’s full specifications:

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Specifications

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 14mm to 24mm zoom (1.71× zoom)

Angle of View (DX): 90° to 61°

Angle of View (FX): 114° to 84°

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: No built-in filter thread; HB-97 lens hood has a 112 mm filter thread; lens also has rear slot for gel filters

Lens Elements: 16

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 4 extra-low dispersion glass

ARNEO Coating: Yes

Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Super Integrated Coating: Yes

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: No

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: 2

Function Button: Yes

Internal Zooming: Partly; lens length never changes, but front element moves within stationary outer barrel

Focus Motor: Stepping Motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 28.0 cm (11.0 inches) at all focal lengths

Maximum Magnification: 0.13× at 24mm (1:7.7 magnification)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 88.5 × 124.5 mm (3.5 × 5.0 inches)

Weight: 650 g (1.43 lbs)

MSRP: $2400

Lowest Sale Seen: $2200 (check current price)

Those are some very impressive specifications. Almost half the lens elements are some special kind, whether aspherical, ED glass, or the fluorine-coated front element. The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 is one of the few lenses of its type that is capable of taking filters – not just rear gel filters, but also 112 mm screw-in filters when you’re using the HB-97 lens hood.

Here’s the lens construction diagram that Nikon provides:

Note the extra space at the back of the lens; that’s where the rear gel filters go.

Note the extra space at the back of the lens; that's where the rear gel filters go.

At least on paper, the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 looks like an excellent lens. But how does it perform in practice? As good as it is, there are a few things you need to be aware about if you want to make the most of this lens.