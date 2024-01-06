Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena First Impressions

After the Noct, the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is only the second Z lens to get its own name added to the standard technical designation. From this, we can conclude that Nikon has put a lot of brainpower into its new baby and is duly proud of it. Is a legend born? Quite possibly. My first impressions of the Nikon 135mm f/1.8 S Plena will help you form your own opinion on this question.

As usual, let me start with a little historical prologue. The 135mm focal length has a long tradition at Nikon, and some of these lenses would certainly deserve a place in the Nikon Lens Hall of Fame. I am thinking in particular of the Nikon AF DC-NIKKOR 135mm f/2 D from 1990, which featured a unique defocus image control function.

Of course, the evolution of optics has not stopped in the past thirty years. Before Nikon introduced another 135mm lens, the film era ended and the digital era began. The final nail in the coffin of the 135mm f/2 DC legend, however, was that on Z cameras with the FTZ adapter, it was only possible to focus manually.

It was only a matter of time before another portrait lens with excellent sharpness and bokeh would take over the empty throne. And with the $2500 Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 Plena, it looks like that time has come.

Build Quality and Handling

If you’ve gotten used to the fact that even Nikon’s advanced lenses have plastic barrels, welcome back to the past. A large part of the 135mm f/1.8 Plena’s barrel is made of cool, classic metal.

Maybe it’s just my nostalgic soul, but the feel of metal in the palm of my hand inspires confidence. Please don’t send me hateful comments when you shoot a wedding in Alaska with this lens and it sticks to your skin. Also, the lens’s weight of just under 1kg is not insignificant, and the metal plays a role.

Considering the size and weight of the lens, the best companion for the lens will be the Nikon Z9 or Z8. I’ve also had the opportunity to use it on the Nikon Zf. The lens looked a bit massive on that camera, but I felt quite comfortable when shooting with it. Such a well-made lens is a nice complement to the classic precision of the Zf.

In terms of ergonomics, the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 Plena has everything one could wish for – a programmable ring (plus the focus ring), two Function buttons, and an A-M switch. The possibilities for these custom controls are really wide.

The Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena has been designed to take full advantage of the large diameter of the Z-mount. Looking from the mount side, the rear optical element is only slightly recessed into the lens barrel. This has the benefit of lower vignetting and less “cat’s eye” bokeh.

Unfortunately, it also makes it impossible to use this lens with teleconverters. If you were expecting a trio of 135mm f/1.8, 190mm f/2.5 and 270mm f/3.6, you might be disappointed. Apart from that, there is little about this lens that disappoints.

Sharpness

Nikon made a big deal about the image quality of the 135mm Plena when announcing it in September of 2023. To be frank, they made a big deal about the lens’s entire image quality, stating the following in their official press release:

The name “Plena” is derived from the Latin term plenum, which denotes the state of a space being completely full. This name was chosen to reflect the lens’ ability to fulfill the user’s creative vision with superior light gathering capability, beautiful, well-rounded bokeh and outstanding sharpness and clarity throughout the frame. Following in the footsteps of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, this distinctively brilliant portrait prime is only the second Nikon lens to be granted a dedicated name, with the hope that it will be highly regarded by users for many years to come.

Does the 135mm f/1.8 Plena live up to those lofty words? Let’s see…

I’m curious to see what Spencer’s lab tests will reveal, but I expect the sharpness bars to climb as high as the mercury in a thermometer in late July. Even at its maximum aperture. The image quality and sharpness that I see with this lens is nothing short of excellent.

Throughout the rest of this “first impressions” review, you can see several photos that I cropped to 100%, all taken at f/1.8. I did not apply any additional sharpening to the photos. I just developed them in Capture One with the default sharpening during import.

When you spend nearly two and a half thousand dollars on a lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8, you expect to use it wide open. The Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena certainly rewards you when you do. I don’t believe I have ever used a higher quality lens at f/1.8. It’s sharp enough that even the default sharpening in Lightroom or Capture One may be too much for some portrait subjects, and you’ll end up lowering it below the default.

Bokeh

The 135mm f/1.8 Plena doesn’t have a special ring like the Defocus Image Control that was found on Nikon’s 135mm f/2 DC lens – a way to optimize the bokeh in front of and behind the focal plane. Instead, everything is left to the aperture blades themselves.

However, if you look at Nikon’s press release, the overview of Plena’s primary features begins with the words “Beautiful, well-rounded bokeh is achieved throughout the frame.” So, what do the out-of-focus areas look like?

From my subjective point of view, beautiful. The combination of a relatively long focal length and a wide aperture manages to make backgrounds look dreamy. The specular highlights in the background appear as smooth circles with no distracting internal texture. This is true even at the edges of the frame, where some lenses tend to distort the circles into a cat’s-eye shape – not the Plena!

To avoid making my review sound like an advertisement, I found a few exceptions to the aforementioned. If a bright spot in the background is too strong, it occasionally gets a more defined edge. Also, prominent foreground structures are sometimes rendered sharper than desired (see the example below). Overall, however, the bokeh of the Plena lens is of a very high standard, and very few lenses would have better bokeh in such conditions.

Ghosting and Flare

Nikon has applied many of its most advanced technologies to suppress unwanted ghosting, This includes the use of Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coatings, which Nikon only applies to its most expensive lenses. Interestingly, even the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S doesn’t have ARNEO Coat. How do all these technologies work in practice?

The 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is one of those lenses that you don’t have to worry too much about when shooting in backlight. As long as its intensity of the light does not exceed a certain limit, the resulting images will have excellent contrast and be free of distracting flare.

That said, even the most advanced coatings can’t work miracles. If the sun is directly in the frame, it can cause a loss of contrast. In one case, I even managed to achieve a large patch of flare in the photo. Telephotos tend to have a harder time when the bare sun is in the frame, and the Plena is not an exception to this rule. It’s still better in backlight than most telephoto lenses, but hardly perfect.

Focusing

Fast Nikon primes haven’t always been fast – at least not when it comes to focusing. Back in the day, the Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.4G and 85mm f/1.4G were hardly speed demons. I even found this to be true (to a lesser degree) with the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S when I tested it.

The Nikon 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, with its “multi-focus system that incorporates two separate AF drive units, which are synchronized to deliver particularly fast and accurate focusing,” raises hopes that things might be different here. But is it really?

Maybe it’s because I’m spoiled by Nikon’s telephoto lenses, whose focusing is blazing fast, but the Plena didn’t give me quite that impression of speed. It wouldn’t be my first choice for photographing a sprinter running toward me. However, it handled any portrait subject with ease, and a jogging subject was no problem. It’s simply the case that the lens’s large focus throw is optimized for accuracy at f/1.8, not pure speed of focusing.

Conclusion

What to conclude from my brief romance with the Nikon 135mm f/1.8 S Plena? For definitive judgments, we’ll have to wait until we put this lens through our standard in-depth testing, but here’s a summary of my first impressions.

The build quality and handling? Absolutely top-notch. The feeling of quality and durability spreads across the palm of your hand from the first moment you hold the lens. The metal construction and extensive weather sealing give confidence that the lens will last for many years to come.

As for handling, the wide and well-placed focus ring, programmable ring, and two Function buttons give the impression that those years will be well spent. The aforementioned controls can be programmed for almost any conceivable use. Any reason to complain? Not if you accept the impossibility of using teleconverters, the weight of almost 1 kg (2.2 pounds), and the fact that the lens is not exactly small.

Image quality? Nikon has clearly kept its promises here. In fact, the 135mm Plena is razor sharp even at f/1.8, and it has stunningly little vignetting or chromatic aberration that I could see. It’s the wide aperture that might make you buy this lens in the first place, and Nikon really delivers the f/1.8 performance that you would dream of..

What about bokeh? In the past, beautiful bokeh has sometimes compromised sharpness, which (as you already know) is not the case with this lens. To my eye, the bokeh with this lens is beautiful. You can judge whether your eye will see it the same way by looking at the sample images in this article, many of which are “stress tests” that have extensive specular highlights in the background. I can think of very few lenses which would handle them as well as the Plena.

And finally, focusing. I did not expect too much from the lens in this respect. Several fast Nikon lenses of standard focal lengths have passed through my hands, and none of them excelled in AF speed. I dare say that the Plena, despite having two separate AF drives, is in line with my previous experience here. But the Plena is a portrait, not a sports lens, and the autofocus accuracy is impeccable.

Indeed, the Nikon 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is a fairly specialized lens. Within the group of so-called portrait lenses, the Plena occupies a narrow niche that focuses mainly on head shots or more distant subjects. But for such subjects, it simply excels. My time with the Plena convinced me that it is one of Nikon’s best lenses, and that even the high price of $2500 feels like it’s worth every dollar.

You’ll see more once Spencer has tested the lens in the lab and the field a bit more, but for now, my first impression is overwhelmingly positive.

Purchasing Information

The Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena is available for $2496.95 from B&H here:

