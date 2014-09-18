Nikon DK-17M Review

A fortunate event took place a couple of weeks ago – my wife Lola lost the eyecup from her Nikon Df camera (see our in-depth review of the Nikon Df). She wasn’t sure how, but it most likely just got unscrewed while she was busy photographing a wedding. Why fortunate? Because I started to look for a replacement, something I have never done before. Indeed, those eyecups usually stay attached securely on cameras and practically never come off, so this was the first. During my search, I came across the Nikon DK-17M magnifying eyepiece – something I have seen before, but never cared to use. As I was ordering the replacement eyecup for the Df (and I was getting the superior “Anti-Fog” version), I decided to also get the DK-17M and give it a try. Since I enjoy using the Nikon Df with older Nikkor prime lenses, I thought it would be a good idea to try it with those manual focus lenses. When the package arrived, I mounted it on the Nikon Df that already had Lola’s favorite Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G lens attached and I was immediately blown away! The 1.2x magnification made the viewfinder appear much larger and I could see everything so much clearer, that I wondered why I had never even tried one of these before. After a couple of days of using the DK-17M, I ordered a few more for each of our cameras and now I cannot imagine using my DSLRs without these handy little magnifiers!
So what is the DK-17M and what does it do? Basically, if you own any professional-grade camera like the Nikon D700, D800, D800E, D810, the top of the line series like Nikon D1, D2, D3 and D4 or a film camera like Nikon F4, F5 and F6, you can replace the eyepiece in front of the viewfinder with this DK-17M unit, which provides 1.2x or 20% more magnification. This obviously does nothing to impact the performance of the camera – it is there to simply help you see everything closer, clearer and better. When photographing people, many of us struggle to nail focus, because viewfinders (yes, even the large full-frame viewfinders) are not big enough to see very clearly. With the 20% magnification eyepiece, focusing is much easier, especially if you use manual focus lenses. To get an idea of what 1.2x magnification looks like, take a look at the below illustration that compares regular viewfinder size with 1.2x magnification:
That’s a pretty big difference! While the Live View option on modern DSLRs gives the ability to achieve perfect focus, it is not a practical option for photographing people. Plus, I am very used to composing my shots while looking through the viewfinder, so looking at the camera LCD just does not work for me.
Other lower-end cameras can also use a magnifier, but you will need to obtain different parts, as explained below.
1) Mounting and Dismounting
Mounting the DK-17M on your camera is super easy. All you have to do is unscrew the factory-installed eyepiece by rotating the rubber piece counter-clockwise until it comes off (see dismounting instructions below for certain DSLRs), then you screw the DK-17M in by rotating it clock-wise. Since the DK-17M has fairly thick glass to give you that 1.2x magnification, the eyepiece will look a bit protruded when compared to the regular eyepiece. This does not bother me at all even when I wear my camera on my neck, but some people might not like that.
To dismount the unit, make sure to close the viewfinder lever to the left of the camera if you use a large Nikon DSLR like D800 / D810, etc. If you use a Nikon Df, just rotate the piece counter-clockwise and it will come off.
2) Optical Quality
The optical quality of the DK-17M is amazing. I tried to use the Nikon D810 with and without the DK-17M eyepiece and I cannot honestly see any difference in quality! The corners can look a little bit fuzzy, but it is not something that will ruin your shooting experience by any means. The DK-17M does not hurt my eyes even with prolonged use, so it now sits permanently on our cameras. Note that if you have vision problems and you use the diopter adjustment dial on the camera, you will be able to continue using it, since the diopter adjustment is actually widened at both (+) and (-) sides.
While there are third party options available from other manufacturers, I personally would not trust their optical quality. With Nikon, you know what you get when it comes to optics. Plus, the unit is fairly inexpensive, so why try to save a few dollars by getting something that might end up hurting your eyes/vision?
3) Nikon DK-19 Rubber Eyecup Option
If you want to have even better viewfinder experience, you can combine the DK-17M with the DK-19 Rubber Eyecup, which will block light rays from reaching your eyes and the viewfinder. The DK-19 attaches right on top of the DK-17M and it works like a charm, allowing you to concentrate on your subject without getting distracted by side light.
Attaching the DK-19 is also pretty easy and it is designed to work together with the DK-17M.
4) Magnifier / Round Viewfinder Options for Other Cameras
What if you have older or lower-end DSLR like Nikon D5300, D7100 or D610 that do not have round viewfinder eyepieces? Do not be disappointed, because Nikon makes a different accessory, the DK-21M magnifying eyepiece, which provides 1.17x magnification for many cameras like D3300, D7100, D610 and D750. The DK-21M does not have as good of quality as the DK-17M, but it is still better than nothing in my opinion.
If all you want is convert the rectangular viewfinder to a round one with the rubber eyecup, then you can purchase the following components:
- Nikon Finder Eyepiece Replacement for FM, FE & FA Series Cameras ($21.95)
- Nikon DK-3 Rubber Eyecup for FM3a, FM2, FE2 and FA cameras ($10.95)
- Nikon DK-22 Eyepiece Adapter for SLR cameras
Putting these together is easy, but note that the above solution does not provide any magnification – it only converts the rectangular viewfinder eyepiece to a circular one. Unfortunately, there is no easy way to mount the DK-17M on older / lower-end cameras – you will need to manually modify adapters to fit the unit…
5) Summary
If you have never used the DK-17M magnifying eyepiece before, do yourself a favor and buy one of these. At just $37.95 for a new pack, it is seriously a “no-brainer” and well worth your money once you look through the viewfinder. Despite the added magnification, it does not change the viewfinder coverage and does not make it appear softer, allowing you to see your subjects closer. If you use manual focus lenses, the DK-17M is a must-have, since it will definitely make it easier to acquire focus on your subjects. And if you want to concentrate on your subject without getting distracted from side light, get the DK-19 Rubber Eyecup as well. At $7.95 it is another cheap part that will make your shooting experience even better.
6) Where to Buy
Our friends at B&H Photo Video regularly carry both parts and have them in stock:
Nikon DK-17M
- Optical Performance
- Build Quality
- Value
- Size and Weight
- Ease of Use
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
if you got the d810 is still usefull or you dont need it?i am thinking to buy the 810 and i want to purchase them together if you can look better through the viewfinder.
John, very useful on the D810, so I would definitely recommend to get it.
Hi there.
Good article, as allways ;)
However, I would like to know if it would be possible to attach this DK-17M to a Nikon D600 or D610.
Thanks
Fer, please see section #4. You will need a different piece, the DK-21M, which offers 1.17x magnification. If you want to use the DK-17M on the D600/D610, then your only other option is to manually modify the adapter DK-22 adapter to fit the DK-17M. You might need to use glue to make it work and it is not a pretty solution.
Thanks, I had missed that part :P
is there a model that provides even more magnification?
Muhammad, you do not want more magnification though, since you will not be able to read any of the camera settings inside the camera and your viewfinder coverage will get noticeably smaller.
One more question. When using diopter adjustment, should i adjust it to read the camera settings or to see the scene being photographed?
Adjust it to read the camera settings – those are easier to see.
I think you want to adjust the diopter so the scene is in focus when the camera says it is…
Andrew, focus system and diopter adjustment have nothing to do with each other.
Rubbish. His point was that you need to be be able to SEE it is in focus (diopter adjustment) when it *is* in focus especially when using manual focus of course.
I just meant that you want the subject you focus on to be in sharp focus when the camera sees it as sharp, they ate indirectly related. I didn’t realize you can just calibrate the diopter without a lens on the camera because the digital readout is at the same focus distance as the focusing screen… So long story short it would be best to calibrate based on the readout in the viewfinder. Thanks!
Okay here is what you are supposed to do according to Nikon. I followed these instructions and it works fine. You are supposed to adjust the diopter so that “AF area brackets” are sharp. That si where the focal plane is. Since those are nice thin black lines, it is very easy to find the right diopter setting.
I came to the article to look for info on magnification eyepieces.With some cameras, it is difficult for spectacles users, to see the screen edge to edge and the settings beyond.
I would like to use an accessory eyepiece that makes it easier to view the whole field as well as the settings beyond. It appears from your reply above that the magnification eyepieces may actually make it worse.
Your comment please. thanks.
I’ve been using those two pieces since 2012 on my D4. As you said, it helped me a lot. Nice suggestion for photographers! Keep up the good work! Greetings from Romania!
Thank you for your feedback Beni!
Is DK-17M working well also for wearers of eyeglasses? Do the viewfinder corners & info-display in the VF remain visible? I let my eyeglasses permanently put on and I don’t intend to change my habit. Would I see the viewfinder’s corners when using DK-17M on my D800? Does the combo DK-17M+DK19 work for eyeglasses wearers, too?
Ota, yes, it will work great for those that wear eyeglasses as well. Viewfinder corners, as well as the info display are visible. Not sure how you will like the DK-17M + DK-19 combo though. You might want to try the DK-17M by itself first.
I actually tried it, and didn’t like it at all.
The eye relief distance becomes much greater, and when wearing glasses I wasn’t able to view the edges of the frame anymore in the viewfinder.
I think this is a real issue for those wanting to keep their glasses on.
For me, with glasses, the DK-17M restricts the visibility of the corners and edges of the viewfinder drastically. Not good.
Great Article and I have one & like it as well .. only problem is that I am now need a extended optical correction and the -3 adoptor from Nikon doesn not work with the DK 17 … it is one or the other . So either magnified but unsharp … or sharp but not magnified :-(
Bjoern
Bjoern, thanks for letting us know about that!
Bjorern, I think your issue is that the magnifying optic is affecting your diopter optic. You would most likely need a -2 instead. However you may find that -2 is in-range for the camera’s diopter adjustment, so you need only the DK-17, and a re-adjustment of the diopter.
Great article as always and quite a funny co-incident on this topic!
I was reading a photography magazine a couple of days ago and saw a picture of an very old DK-17M. I was curious about this little piece and started a search on the internet what it is and how to get it .. and today you have written an article about it :)
Peter, thank you, that is a nice coincidence :)
Thanks a lot for the tip. Just ordered one for my D810.
Hi Nasim,
I was just wondering if the eyepiece cropped the 100% viewfinder coverage in some ways? I have actually lost 3 of these eyepieces all in like a span of a few weekends which was strange as I have owned camera for years without this issue. I manage to recover one and I seriously thought about getting it but then I just went the regular ones. Now I all of my eyes pieces are securely tape to my camera lol. I have the Nikon D600 and D610.
Hoan, no, it won’t affect the viewfinder coverage. I really don’t like the way Nikon designs the viewfinder eyepiece on the D600/D610 cameras – I have once lost mine too.
Awesome, thanks for the prompt reply, Nasim!
I ordered mine after the Otus came along into my kit. Yes, it’s very useful. So much so it stays on permanently even with my af lenses.
Hi Nasim, how are you? I’m searching this same product, but for Canon. I have buy a full frame (6D) but for me is not enough big that i see on camera.. i need this magnifying eyepiece..
Thank you for your answer..
Ciao
I too had my DF eyepiece fall off. Something DF owners should be aware of.
This is an excellent replacement!
Yeah this has happened to me also. The reason for these mishaps is that Nikon did not include an eyepiece shutter on the DF. All other recent Nikon cameras which have the round eyepiece have an eyepiece shutter which when open locks the eyepiece in place. On cameras such as the D4, D3, D810, D700 etc. this should not be a problem since these cameras include an eyepiece shutter. I have gotten the habit of checking the eyepiece for tightness on a regular basis to prevent losing another one. This was also a problem on the early film cameras like the F5 which had an eyepiece shutter but did not lock the eyepiece in place. I have also lost a number of PC socket covers for my DF since these are not tethered like Nikons other recent cameras. Nikon was not very good at applying lessons learned for the DF. I guess their strategy is to make these parts easy to lose so that you have to buy replacements on a regular basis.
Mahalo
Art
A little dab of Loctite on the threads would help in securing the eyepiece.
I have a Tenpa Eyepiece + adapter for my D600. The adapter would probably fit the DK-17M. The Tenpa eyepiece is essentially the same as the Nikon one, but does exhibit quite a lot of colour fringing, however it never leaves my D600 as it make manual focusing much easier.
Hi Nasmin,
As always a great article. Mine unscrewed from my DF as well but I managed to find it. I have just ordered this as it looks well worth the money and let face it this is the one area of the camera where you need to feel comfortable and in total control.
Keep up the good work……….
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the article! I actually picked up both the DK-17M and DK-19 after a few shorts weeks of shooting with manual focus lenses on my Df. It did indeed make a big difference, and made me much less reliant on the green rangefinder dot (which as we have discussed in the past, is not accurate enough for very large apertures or older, AI-s lenses). Since installed, I’ve never had a problem seeing the viewfinder display information, either, and the magnification has very little effect on reconsidering precise compositions (diagonal lines still begin in the corner in the photograph taken, if that’s the way I framed them in the viewfinder). That was my biggest concern. I would highly recommend this duo to anyone interested. It will only improve things for your shooting — even with autofocus (picking the ideal spot). However, despite how much it has improved my ability to manually focus, it’s still rather pathetic compared to manual focus with an excellent focus screen. I wouldn’t want anyone considering these products to expect the precision that comes from a focusing screen with a micro-prism and/or range finder in the centre.
-Brian
I found that these magnifying eyepieces do magnify the view slightly, but at the price of not being able to see the full viewfinder frame at the same time (most noticeably the data stripe underneath the view). It takes moving the eye point up to see the shooting info on the bottom but then this cuts out part of the viewfinder frame. Ultimately I went back to the standard eyepiece, YMMV.
I have to run and haven’t had time to look into this deeply, but I found this comment on dpreview:
“The DK-17M does not fit directly the D600, it can be mounted with a workaround (google the two terms, there are discussions on DPReview too) or it can be bought a Tenpa magnifying eyepiece, there are either in the 1.36x and 1.22x formats, and the Tenpa by the way adds a plain support for mounting the DK-17M (I bought the 1.36x for my DX dSLR but the view was too much enlarged).”
http://www.dpreview.com/forums/thread/3282977
It looks like Tenpa also may sell a (plastic) adapter that the DK-17M fits on.
Nikon also makes right angle viewfinders, fitting both round and rectangular viewfinders. The right angle viewfinders have a switch that allows you to instantly switch in and out a 2x magnification, although I’m pretty sure in magnifier mode it is displaying only a central fraction of the image. Of course, this is probably only useful for shooting things like landscapes from a tripod. I have an old Nikon right angle viewfinder that fits my old FE2, and it has excellent optics, though that particular one has no magnification function.
This is not something new at all, I have this kind of magnifier installed with my old Fuji S3 Pro for many years. A Fuji DSLR using Nikon body. Mine is a third party made, if I don’t use it, looking at the viewfinder is like looking through a tube.
Great article Nasim!
Can you talk about any third party options for the square viewfinders of D600/610/7100?
DIY: Nikon/Canon DSLR Camera DK-17M Magnifiying Eyecup/Eyepiece Mod:
http://www.1kindphotography.com/2011/09/diy-nikon-dslr-camera-dk-17m.html
For a D600, just use a DK 22 eyepiece adaptor and you can use the DK 17m and the DK19 attached to that. Not bulky and works a treat.
The DK22 needs to be modified in order to use it with the DK17m. See my post immediately above yours.
I should have asked: have you done a modification like this, and how did it go if you did?
Great article Nasim!! Thanks for reviewing all that gear for us, and the great articles :)
I own a Nikon D600. After reading your are article i found some alternatives for my system.
The Nikon DK-21M and the Tenpa 1.22x(original £54). Did you have any experience with any of those or what your are thought are?
Thanks for sharing your experience. I will give it a try once I get my Nikon D810 replacement from Nikon USA.
I wonder if the DK-17M works with the Hoodman Hoodeye.
Best Regards.
I use Hoodeyes on all of my DK-17M eyepieces. They are not designed to work together, but you can do it. You must remove the rubber eyepiece from the Hoodeye rubber eyepiece from the plastic mount, at which point you can stretch it over the mounted DK-17M. One note is that when you do so, the Hoodeye will move/swivel around somewhat freely. I actually don’t mind it at all, and it’s a convenience when shooting portrait, but some may not like it. But even if it swivels around and your in a hurry, which I run into all the time shooting live concerts, it really doesn’t matter after you push your eye against the rubber. I personally love the combination, and I don’t mind the swivel side effect. Hope that helps.
Did you use the protection ring with the DK-17M?
Good work.
Still waiting for tc-14e iii review though :)
and the comparison with tc-14e ii.
Just wanted to remind.
Send $$$
Goker, I had the 400mm f/2.8 + 1.4x TC on order, but apparently, B&H received a small stock and it all went out before my place in queue. It sucks, but I have not been able to get both for a while now. Really hope to get it within the next few weeks. Had no idea that there would be such a huge demand!
Nasim,
You are slipping :-) I have those DK17M eye-piece magnifiers on my D3S, D3 and D2Xs
Had them on for YEARS :-)
For those about Nikon DK-21M Magnifying Eyepiece for Nikon D40, D40X, D80, D90, D200, D300, D300S, D5000, D7000, D7100, D3000, D3100, D3200, D3300, D600, and D610 look at this good modification (use google translator):
http://goo.gl/MNA7DA
Just looked at my collection of Nikon Eye-piece Rubbers….. DK-2 was the original part number, and its now a DK-19. I always have spares of those, because,if you are carrying a bit of gear around your neck or over your shoulders, it is possible for the DK-19 to become dislodged and lost.
The DK-17M are fitted to my D3S, D3 and D2Xs. Works a treat with big lenses as well.
Great article.
Too bad it does not work well for those who wear glasses. I was thinking of buying it when I read the comments. The funny thing is that it would be great for those of us who need glasses for far, it brings things a bit closer and clearer. Hopefully Nikon comes up with a solution…
And one more thing.
This eye-cup extends slightly further out from the camera than the original, which is perfect to attach Think Tank hydrophobia foul weather gear. I discovered this when I ordered the hydrophobia gear, and their eye-cup replacement proved difficult to install. The Nikon eye-cup allowed enough extension to properly seal the foul weather gear, as well as providing a great view.
I purchased a DK-21M for a D90 several years back.When I bought a D7100,I placed the DK-21M on it.I shoot a lot of macro and it really helps my old tired eyes achieve critical focus.
Good morning Nasim. Does the DK-17 decrease the field of view in the viewfinder since it magnifies what is being viewed? I use the D800 and D810.
The lens field of view is unaffected. But with the DK17 your own field of view onto the viewfinder is narrowed… you can’t see both the shooting info and TTL view simultaneously, for example.
I lost the eyecup on my Df too only after a few days of use; it must be a common bad design; never had this happen to any other cameras I ‘ve owned;
I ended up buying the DK17M and was quite pleased with it; only drawback is you can’t see the whole scene, I had to mover my eyes around to see it all and I wear eyeglasses
I highly recommend this to any Nikon users
Since I’ve sold the Df for lack of use; prefer smaller systems like MFT
Cheers, ;-)
Also had the eyepiece fall off my Df. Luckily someone spotted – I was shooting a wedding at the time! Never had this with any other Nikon body before.
I’d like to give one of these a try….
Perhaps a stupid question, and your article was pretty clear, but is there no way to try this on a D7100?
Perhaps a third party manufacturer of accessories?
Thanks
Keith Confer
Anchorage, AK
The DK-21M for square eyepieces works well, though its magnification is not quite as much as the DK-17. I have this on my D3200 and it helps considerably with that minimal finder. It just slips over the eyepiece in place of the standard DK-21 rubber part. It sticks out a little, but is no problem, and it also increases the diopter slightly. If you’re farsighted, this is a great advantage, because the D3200 only goes to +.5, and this allows a little more latitude. It does decrease eyepoint, so you’ll have to remove glasses to get a full view, but it’s OK without glasses.
This is the eyepiece you would need for a D7100, or any square eyepiece other than the very first generation of F. I tried it on my old FM10, and it worked right on that one too.
You can also get a threaded adapter for these (can’t remember the DK number off hand, but B&H has them). However, it uses the smaller Nikon F thread, rather than the later F3HP thread. It works well with the 2x flip up magnifier.
Thanks Matthew!
I bought the DK-21M today at my local photo shop. I like it so far, but I’ll know more when I put it a “real” test by following a small, late season warbler at 50 meters.
I’ll report back my findings and feelings,,,
Thanks for the info!
Keith Confer
Anchorage, Alaska
The threaded adapter for square eyepieces is the DK-22.
You will need to modify the DK-22
http://www.1kindphotography.com/2011/09/diy-nikon-dslr-camera-dk-17m.html
Nasim,
Thanks, good advice. Tried the DK-17M on a D810 and found it helps with focusing Zeiss glass. Didn’t like the DK-17M + DK-19 combo, stuck out too far, so I’m now using the DK-17M only. I could see everything simultaneously including the numbers at the bottom. There was slight vignetting. I do not wear glasses, which probably matters.
Ron
Hello Nasim,
Will the DK-17M work together with the DK-17C (+2) Diopter adjustment viewfinder lens?
Thanks
Joachim
Pity about the problem with glasses. I will always wear my glasses, so this sounds like a no-go for me. I’ve just checked the D810 with the standard eyepiece. Without glasses I can press in close and see the corners and the digital display all at once without problems. Wearing glasses, I can only JUST do this. So I can well believe there would be a problem with the DK-17M. But maybe I will get one anyway, as I intend to use DX-crop mode for my most important usage (dragonflies in flight), so it may be a good option for that.
I’d love to hear any experiences of spectacles wearers with crop mode. Can you see the digital display and the full crop area without problems?
I just received this and attached it to my D810. I do not wear glasses. I use the DK-19 eyecup and am the type that rests his eyebrow ridge against the cup while shooting. The DK-17 blocks the corners and edges ever so slightly. I feel the bottom status bar is on the border of being blocked. The increased magnification isn’t worth it to me compared to not getting a clean corner to corner view.
I appreciate your review and definitely this website!
Hi Nasim,
I bought both the eyepiece and eyecup for my D800. While the magnification is great, I have an issue with seeing the whole frame with the new eyepiece. I find it very difficult to see the edges of the frame with the DK-17M mounted. I guess this is normal behavior since the “hole” is equal in size as the regular eyepiece but now the view is magnified by 1.2. The edges of the image are equally important as the rest of the image so I went back to the original eyepiece. I do love the eyecup though; that will help a lot blocking unwanted light between my eye and the viewfinder.
Do you also experience difficulties seeing the edges of the frame with the DK-17M?
.
Pascal, I personally don’t have any issues with seeing the corners. Extreme corners a bit difficult to see, but they don’t bother me, as I rarely look that far. The LCD screen inside the viewfinder is visible, subjects are enlarged and that’s all that matters to me :)
I just got mine. I find there is a little vignetting – whether I’m wearing glasses or not.
This doesn’t seem to be a big problem though, and it’s great for crop modes.
Just my personal opinion…I tried the magnifying lens and wasn’t satisfied with the outcome. I found that it made it hard to read the camera information in the viewfinder (out of focus) and that it also darkened the image in the viewfinder. I tried it on both my D4s and my D800 with a 50mm f/1.8 lens mounted on both cameras.
Michael, perhaps you got a bad copy? I can read the viewfinder info perfectly well and I don’t have such problems. Did you try to adjust the diopter on the camera?
Yes, I tried adjusting the diopter on the cameras. It was either the viewfinder info in-focus or the lens in-focus, not both. Maybe my eyes are weird like that. I am far sighted but when I use the viewfinder without the adapter (and with the diopter adjustment) I can see everything near and far. Thanks for the info on the magnifier, it is a very good idea to having tack-sharp focusing.
Hello Nasim
I am going to upgrade to a full frame and I really enjoy manual focusing. As a result, I want to get a Sony A99 with its fabulous EVF and manual focus assists but it seems that it is a dead end and Sony has concentrated on FE mount. Since I did not have good time with small size of my X-E1, A7’s are not on my list. Obviously, I have just two options, either Nikon D610 or Canon 6D. I looked for some focusing screens and viewfinder magnifiers for these two but I was out of luck. Canon Eg-s is not going to make manual focus much easier than the standard focusing screen and I have to deal with Tenpa1.36x magnifier with unknown optical quality. More or less, the same story is true for Nikon. What is your suggestion? Which full frame meets my needs better? Do we have any full frame with OVF which is good for focusing a 135mm f2 manually?
Thanks
First, I’d like to thank you for all your “teaching” us things about photography. I found you site the most reliable source of information when it comes to the questions about Nikon Gear, and recently Fuji gear. I read almost all of your entries.
Secondly, congratulation on your decision to devote more time to teaching photography. We need someone like you (rather Ken!! Thom is better but still!!!)
Third, a technical question: How do you combine DK-17M and DK-19. I have both and never could put them together. It would be great if you can somehow guide me through this process.
With regards,
Phu
I gotta admit, this is probably the only review where I had totally different experience than Nasim :). I attached the thing, and it took me a while to notice anything different. Plus, with my special eyecup the setup is really clunky. This one has to go back I’m afraid. Oh well, we can’t agree on everything I guess :). Thanks for the review.
Using set of DK-19 + DK-17M will not make it possible to see two opposite corners at the same time (I don’t know how it is to use DK-19 alone). You have to slightly tilt your head to see corner of the frame. Overall though this small loss is worth it. You get nicer image that really makes a difference when playing with precise manual focus and overall user experience.
Important note though – DK-19 is not suitable for shooting with glasses. Eyepoint is too close to the lens to accommodate for them.
Although I agree with the above comment, I’ll have to add that if you look at the center, or the area around the center of the viewfinder, your peripheral vision sees all four corners without cropping. It is when you point your pupil at a corner that looks blocked and you have to reposition it a bit so as to see the whole of the corner. This happens because when you look directly to a corner, your pupil stands off quit afar the center of the viewfinder.
Anyway, even with its small peculiarities the DK-17M is a fantastic accessory. I use it on my D700 and I’m very pleased.
I also definitely recommend the DK-19. I never had any of my cameras without a viewfinder shade. For me it’s a must.
PS. I have to add that I don’t use my eyeglasses with my camera. The provided diopter adjustment is OK for me. So all of the above may not confront to eyeglass wearers.
if i wanted to use dk17m in my d750 i just have to get the dk-22 adapter right?
Yes, but then you are better off with the DK-21M for which you do not need an adapter.
There are reasons to prefer the DK-17M. The DK-21M is a consumer-grade plasticky piece of equipment that won’t survive a heavy rainfall or any adverse weather conditions (water got into mine and dried there… you can chuck it to the bin after that). So now I’d favor a modified DK-22 + DK-17M to anything supposedly “more adapted”.
Hello Nassim,
just installed the DK-17 on my D810. Although it installed easily, i notice the protective collar around the eyepiece has play? Is this normal? Thanks
anyone know whether the collar that comes with the DK-17M has any play in it after install? i can spin mine on the d810 – although it installed easily. thanks
Does it affect corner visibilty?
Hi Nasim, you say “lower end” cameras but i think cameras like the d610, d750 absolutely cream all over d700, d3 and below. Im assuming you mean the cheaper range of Nikon SLR’s?
Hello Nasim,
I continue to learn reading your comments. I have taken your advice, and upgraded to a D700, and want to know if the DK17-M magnifying eyepiece will still permit me to see all of the data at the screen bottom. No local dealer has it, and although I know I can return it to B&H if the magnification prevents visualization of the data, I’d rather not. I always wear my glasses when I am shooting. Thanks.
Forget being able to see the entire frame when using the DK17-M. Precise framing is a headache with the DK17-M. Just FYI.
I would just like to add my comments on the DK-17M. Although 1.2x magnification doesn’t sound like much, I have found it makes manually focusing considerably easier, especially at wide apertures. I own several Zeiss primes so this is a no-brainer accessory, and I regret not buying one sooner. A few points to note however:
1) As people have mentioned, it is basically impossible to see all four extreme corners at the same time unless you are looking at the center of the frame and seeing them in your peripheral vision. Seeing any one corner directly requires a minute movement of your head/eye to do so. Seeing the status indicators in the viewfinder is not a problem though (at least without glasses; I do not wear them so can’t comment on that issue).
2) The magnified image shows a considerable degree of pincushion distortion. This may pose an issue during very critical architecture photography, but I suppose you could always use live view.
3) Under certain circumstances I have noticed visible moire on fine details in the magnified image. Hardly a big issue, but worth mentioning. In fact it can actually further help with identifying the point of sharpest focus.
Having to wear glasses and the diopter correction’s maximum settings still not working for me I decided to give the DK-17M a try anyways as I found some reviews or comments regarding its suitability even when wearing glasses.
However, for me it turned out to be almost completely unusable. It was extremely poor on the Df, which doesn’t have a too great eye point anyways, making the viewfinder experience even worse than on my old Nikon FM or FE bodies and these were really bad already. I essentially only had an APS-C crop of the viewfinder in clear, unobstructed view on the Df with the corners and display disappearing in pitch black vignette. But the D810 did fare only marginally better. Never able to see all four corners of the viewfinder and barely able to see the entire display underneath.
Personally I wouldn’t recommend the DK-17M for general photography use to anyone wearing glasses. Sent mine back the very day I received it.
I have never understood why we have to accept a compromised viewfinder image for digital – particularly on the higher end/high price DSLRs – I call it “the great digital ripp-off”! I would much rather be looking through the viewfinder of an FM2 or, better still, an olympus OM1 – in fact, the first digital camera I used, at university in the late 90’s, was a clip on back for a nikon, with the electronics below in what looked like a motor drive – if only I could get a modern version of that, I would be so happy! I have had people argue that you just fix everything in post production – not if you use manual focus lenses, or even just want to see clearly what you are photographing, when you are photographing!
anyway – that aside – I think am going to try one of the magnifiers, as that seems the solution available for the small viewfinder image I have to look at!
thanks for your review