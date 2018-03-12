Nikon D7500 Review

This camera works. That was my thought after testing the Nikon D7500 for two days of sub-freezing photography in Rocky Mountain National Park – only taking breaks from the cold while driving from one location to the next – in conditions that are the very definition of a field review. We’ve now been testing the D7500 at Photography Life for several weeks, but the 48 hours of intense shooting at Rocky Mountain solidified things. This DSLR packs a serious punch, and it is reminiscent in many ways of Nikon’s higher-end options, both full-frame and crop sensor. In this comprehensive D7500 review, we’ll cover the most important aspects of Nikon’s newest prosumer DX DSLR, including image quality tests and comparisons with other cameras on the market. Not everything about the D7500 is perfect, but Nikon got a lot of things right, as you’ll see below.

Overview

The D7500 is the fourth camera in Nikon’s D7X00 series. The first, the D7000, was released in September 2010, which means this lineup is nearly eight years old. In fact, it stretches back more than that; some earlier cameras such as the Nikon D80 and D90 were targeted at the same audience. This makes the D7500 the most recent entry in one of Nikon’s oldest digital camera lines.

In that time, a lot has changed. The original D7000 – which was my main camera for a few years – still holds up surprisingly well by modern standards, although it does show its age in a few places. Specifically, it’s a couple generations behind in things like sensor performance, autofocus quality, and video features, as well as more modern amenities. (Touch screen, anyone?)

I would also argue that Nikon has shifted their marketing goal for the D7X00 series to focus more on sports and wildlife photography in recent years. The D7500 has 20.9 megapixels, which is less resolution than two of its predecessors, the D7100 and D7200. It also has the fastest frame rate and largest buffer of all the D7X00 models, as well as the most autofocus options.

Of course, 21 megapixels should still be more than enough for landscape photography or other detail-oriented needs, at least for most photographers. It’s not as if this camera is only meant for action photography – but Nikon’s specification changes do signal a shift in that direction.

Specifications

Here is a list of the main features and specifications of the Nikon D7500: