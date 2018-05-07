Photography Life

Nikon D5600 Review

This is a detailed review of the Nikon D5600, the newest of Nikon’s advanced entry-level DSLR cameras. The Nikon D5600 packs a lot of impressive features and settings into what is meant to be a “consumer” DSLR, and the result is quite good – but not without flaws. Do the benefits outweigh the problems? In this Nikon D5600 review, we will cover everything you should know before deciding on the camera for yourself.

San Francisco de Asis Church in New Mexico
NIKON D5600 + 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 18mm, ISO 100, 1/250, f/8.0
Black and White Sand Dunes Photo
NIKON D5600 + 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 55mm, ISO 200, 1/160, f/5.6
Egg Factory Bisti Badlands Nikon D5600
NIKON D5600 + 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 18mm, ISO 100, 1/40, f/8.0

Nikon D5600 Specifications

The Nikon D5600 is the sixth camera in Nikon’s D5000 lineup. The first – the D5000 itself – was released in April 2009.

Nikon skipped the D5400, but all the others exist (D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, and this D5600). My personal first DSLR was the Nikon D5100, so this lineup has been close to my heart for a while.

That said, it is hard to argue that each one of these successive DSLRs adds many new features upon its predecessors. From the D5200 to the D5300, Nikon added GPS, WiFi, extra battery life, and a slightly sharper screen. It was a noticeable update, if not a particularly big one.

In the next generation, Nikon added a touchscreen and a bit more battery life to the D5500, but they took away GPS. Some people, particularly those who do not use the touchscreen feature on a DSLR, considered it to be a downgrade.

The newest Nikon D5600 builds upon prior cameras in the lineup mainly by adding Nikon’s SnapBridge, which is a way to sync photos (most commonly 2 megapixel JPEGs) to your phone automatically while taking pictures. SnapBridge also lets you see live view remotely and take pictures, although it is not yet sophisticated enough to let you control other camera settings.

So, it is not unreasonable to think that a photographer considering the Nikon D5600 would be just as well-served with an older version of the same camera, even going back to the D5200 (which has a similarly high quality 24 megapixel camera sensor). On the “Comparisons” page later in this review, you can see exactly how the D5600 stacks up against other models in the same lineup.

For now, here is a more detailed look at the Nikon D5600 specifications:

Camera FeatureNikon D5600
Sensor Resolution24 Megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor Size23.5×15.6mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.92µ
Low Pass FilterNo
Image Size6000 x 4000
Image ProcessorEXPEED 4
Viewfinder TypePentamirror
Viewfinder Coverage95%
Viewfinder Magnification0.82x
Built-in FlashYes
Storage Media1x SD
Continuous Shooting Speed5 FPS
Buffer Size (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed)11
Max Shutter Speed1/4000 to 30 sec
Shutter Durability100,000 cycles
Exposure Metering Sensor2016-pixel RGB Matrix Meter, 0 to 20 EV
Base ISOISO 100
Maximum ISOISO 25,600
Autofocus SystemNikon Multi-CAM 4800DX
Focus Points39-point, 9 cross-type AF system
AF Detection Range-1 to +19 EV
Auto AF Fine-TuneNo
Group AF ModeNo
Face DetectionYes, in live view
Video OutputMOV, H.264/MPEG-4
Video Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080 (HD) up to 60 fps
4K Time-lapse RecordingNo
LCD Size3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
LCD Resolution1,036,800 dots
Tilting LCDYes
Touchscreen LCDYes
Built-in GPSNo
Built-in BluetoothYes
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYes, NFC
BatteryEN-EL14a Lithium-ion Battery
Battery Life970 shots (CIPA)
Battery ChargerMH-24 Charger
Weight (Body Only, Including Battery + Card)465 g
Dimensions124 x 97 x 70 mm
Price$699 list price; currently $597 (body only)

On the next pages of this review, we will dive into more details on the Nikon D5600, including build quality, autofocus performance, and image quality. Click below to jump to the section that interests you:

