This is a detailed review of the Nikon D5600, the newest of Nikon’s advanced entry-level DSLR cameras. The Nikon D5600 packs a lot of impressive features and settings into what is meant to be a “consumer” DSLR, and the result is quite good – but not without flaws. Do the benefits outweigh the problems? In this Nikon D5600 review, we will cover everything you should know before deciding on the camera for yourself.

Nikon D5600 Specifications

The Nikon D5600 is the sixth camera in Nikon’s D5000 lineup. The first – the D5000 itself – was released in April 2009.

Nikon skipped the D5400, but all the others exist (D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, and this D5600). My personal first DSLR was the Nikon D5100, so this lineup has been close to my heart for a while.

That said, it is hard to argue that each one of these successive DSLRs adds many new features upon its predecessors. From the D5200 to the D5300, Nikon added GPS, WiFi, extra battery life, and a slightly sharper screen. It was a noticeable update, if not a particularly big one.

In the next generation, Nikon added a touchscreen and a bit more battery life to the D5500, but they took away GPS. Some people, particularly those who do not use the touchscreen feature on a DSLR, considered it to be a downgrade.

The newest Nikon D5600 builds upon prior cameras in the lineup mainly by adding Nikon’s SnapBridge, which is a way to sync photos (most commonly 2 megapixel JPEGs) to your phone automatically while taking pictures. SnapBridge also lets you see live view remotely and take pictures, although it is not yet sophisticated enough to let you control other camera settings.

So, it is not unreasonable to think that a photographer considering the Nikon D5600 would be just as well-served with an older version of the same camera, even going back to the D5200 (which has a similarly high quality 24 megapixel camera sensor). On the “Comparisons” page later in this review, you can see exactly how the D5600 stacks up against other models in the same lineup.

For now, here is a more detailed look at the Nikon D5600 specifications:

Camera Feature Nikon D5600 Sensor Resolution 24 Megapixels Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.92µ Low Pass Filter No Image Size 6000 x 4000 Image Processor EXPEED 4 Viewfinder Type Pentamirror Viewfinder Coverage 95% Viewfinder Magnification 0.82x Built-in Flash Yes Storage Media 1x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 5 FPS Buffer Size (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed) 11 Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 100,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 2016-pixel RGB Matrix Meter, 0 to 20 EV Base ISO ISO 100 Maximum ISO ISO 25,600 Autofocus System Nikon Multi-CAM 4800DX Focus Points 39-point, 9 cross-type AF system AF Detection Range -1 to +19 EV Auto AF Fine-Tune No Group AF Mode No Face Detection Yes, in live view Video Output MOV, H.264/MPEG-4 Video Maximum Resolution 1920 x 1080 (HD) up to 60 fps 4K Time-lapse Recording No LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 1,036,800 dots Tilting LCD Yes Touchscreen LCD Yes Built-in GPS No Built-in Bluetooth Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes, NFC Battery EN-EL14a Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 970 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-24 Charger Weight (Body Only, Including Battery + Card) 465 g Dimensions 124 x 97 x 70 mm Price $699 list price; currently $597 (body only)

On the next pages of this review, we will dive into more details on the Nikon D5600, including build quality, autofocus performance, and image quality. Click below to jump to the section that interests you: