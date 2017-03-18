Photography Life

Nikon 80-400mm VR Review

Nikon 80-400mm VR Review

On March 5 of 2013, Nikon released the AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR, the long awaited update to the 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6D VR that was released over 13 years ago as Nikon’s first lens to sport image stabilization (Vibration Reduction) technology. I have been impatiently waiting for this lens update for quite some time now for a number of reasons. First, it is the only Nikon budget lens that can reach 400mm focal length without teleconverters. Second, it is a very versatile lens with a huge zoom range, which can be quite useful for outdoor sports and wildlife photography. Third, it is a relatively lightweight lens one could hand-hold for extended periods of time, especially when compared to any of the Nikon super telephoto lenses. And lastly, the old Nikon 80-400mm VR had a very slow autofocus motor and it was almost unusable for anything that moves, making the Nikon 300mm f/4D pretty much the only “budget” telephoto choice. So this much-needed, long overdue update was certainly welcomed by many of us Nikon shooters.

Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR

I did not want to rush with this Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR review, because I wanted to make sure that I test every aspect of the lens and fully understand its advantages and disadvantages, especially when compared its older sibling. Personally, I never liked the old Nikon 80-400mm lens (more on this below), so aside from finding out how it fared optically, my main goal was to evaluate the new 80-400mm for serious wildlife work. My Nikon 300mm f/4D is also long overdue for a replacement and its lack of VR makes it tough to use it in low-light conditions. The new 80-400mm looked very promising when I looked at its impressive MTF charts, so my first objective was to see if the 80-400mm could replace my aged 300mm f/4D lens (which I love and use all the time when travelling). I also wanted to compare the lens against my Nikon 200-400mm f/4G, with and without teleconverters. The ability to use teleconverters on the new 80-400mm sounded quite intriguing.

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S Sample
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 550mm, ISO 720, 1/1000, f/10.0

By now, I am happy to say that I have thoroughly examined this lens in various conditions and having spent close to three months with two separate lens samples, I now have a pretty good idea about its performance characteristics. In this review, I will be comparing the Nikon 80-400mm VR to the older AF-D version, as well as other lenses like Nikon 300mm f/4D, Sigma 50-500mm OS and Nikon 200-400mm VR.

1) Lens Specifications

Main Features:

  1. Up to 4 stops of image stabilization compensation with the Vibration Reduction II technology
  2. The ultimate medium to super-telephoto zoom lens with a versatile zoom range of 80-400mm
  3. 4 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements for maximum sharpness and minimum chromatic aberration
  4. Nano Crystal Coat (N) reduces ghosting and lens flare
  5. Silent Wave Motor (SWM) provides ultra-fast, ultra-quiet autofocusing with seamless manual focus override
  6. Internal Focusing (IF) lens construction, which means that the lens does not change in size during AF operation
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (10)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 120mm, ISO 220, 1/250, f/5.6

Technical Specifications:

  1. Focal length: 80-400mm
  2. Maximum aperture: f/4.5-5.6
  3. Minimum aperture: f/32-40
  4. Lens construction: 20 elements in 12 groups (with 4 ED and Nano Crystal Coat-deposited lens elements)
  5. Picture angle: 30°10′ – 6°10′ (20° – 4° with Nikon DX format)
  6. Closest focusing distance: 5.74 ft. (1.75m)
  7. No. of diaphragm blades: 9
  8. Filter/attachment size: 77mm
  9. Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 95.5 x 203mm
  10. Weight: Approximately 1570g

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR Sample

Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.

Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Sample

2) Lens Handling and Build

While the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR does not have the same full metal construction as the expensive Nikon pro telephoto lenses, the lens is still built very well. The lens barrel is metal on the back and the front exposed parts of the lens, while both zoom and focus rings (which are are covered with textured rubber), along with the section in between where all the different switches are, are plastic. The lens fully collapses at its shortest focal length of 80mm, and the front element moves very close to the barrel, with almost no space left in between. As you start zooming in, the front of the lens starts extending out, reaching its fullest length at 400mm. The inner barrel is made of plastic and unlike some of the cheaper Nikon zoom lenses, does not wobble when fully extended. The lens will take light bumps here and there (try not to bump the lens when it is fully extended), but I would not expect it to survive a serious drop. There are many moving lens elements inside the lens and any of them could shift if the lens takes a serious hit.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (1)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 300mm, ISO 100, 1/320, f/11.0

Plastic parts do not mean that the lens feels cheap in any way or that its quality is sub-par. Many of the Nikon professional lenses are also made with a hard plastic shell to make them lighter, so there is no need to worry. In fact, plastic handles extreme temperatures better than metal, because it does not expand and contract like metal does when temperatures change quickly. On top of that, it is much easier to hold plastic in extremely cold temperatures without using gloves, and the plastic parts are indeed where you would normally keep your hands when hand-holding this lens.

The zoom ring is easy to rotate from 80 to 400mm and vice versa, with some natural resistance. Overtime, it is normal for this resistance to get weaker – most of my zoom lenses were stiffer at first and got much easier to rotate after several years of use.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (16)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 135mm, ISO 100, 1/400, f/5.0

While there is a rubber gasket on the lens mount to prevent dust and other particles making their way into the camera, the lens itself is not fully weather sealed. The older 80-400mm was not weather sealed and it did not have a rubber gasket either. You should be fine in light rain, but I would not expose it for too long in heavier rain or extreme moisture. I do not expect the lens to get stuck in freezing conditions like some of the cheap plastic kit lenses do though. Still, take some caution when dealing with extreme temperatures and make sure to gradually change temperatures to prevent condensation and water build-up inside the lens.

Weight-wise, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is definitely lighter than any of the Nikon pro telephotos, but it is still 200 grams heavier than its predecessor and even slightly heavier than the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. It is also bulkier than both – the lens barrel is wider and the length is about the same as on the 70-200mm when collapsed. Take a look at how the Nikon 300mm f/4D, Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II compare size-wise:

Nikon 300mm f/4D vs Nikon 80-400mm vs Nikon 70-200mm

The tallest in the group is the Nikon 300mm f/4D, followed by the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. Now that’s its size collapsed at 80mm and without a lens hood. Once you fully extend the lens and attach the lens hood, it gets almost twice longer in length and becomes the longest of the three:

Nikon 300mm f/4D vs Nikon 80-400mm vs Nikon 70-200mm with Lens Hoods

Speaking of lens hoods, you do want to keep it on the lens at all times, just like on the older 80-400mm. There is a reason why the hood is so long! Even a slight exposure to a bright light source can cause serious ghosting and flare issues. Take a look at the following example:

Nikon 80-400mm Flare
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 200mm, ISO 2500, 1/400, f/5.3

See the nasty flare on the right bottom side of the image? The sun was not in the frame, but the angle at which the sun rays landed on the lens created this flare effect. So try to keep the lens away from bright light sources and always use the hood! On top of this, it is better to keep the hood for protection anyway. I like how Nikon designed the new HB-65 lens hood. It attaches securely to the lens and has a lock system, just like the hoods designed for top professional Nikkor lenses. It does not wobble and will not detach without pressing the release button on the side.

If you are wondering how the lens compares to the big pro glass, take a look at the following comparison with the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR:

Nikon 80-400mm vs Nikon 200-400mm vs Nikon 70-200mm

3) Tripod Collar

The Nikon 80-400mm AF-D was known for its notoriously bad tripod collar and foot, which made the lens prone to a lot of vibrations when mounted on a tripod. While Nikon did a better job with the tripod collar on the 80-400mm AF-S by integrating it more to the lens barrel, the lens foot is still too short for this lens, as can be seen below:

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S Tripod Foot

For a lens like this, the foot should be longer and there should be two mounting threads, not just one. I don’t know why Nikon keeps designing these practically useless tripod collars on its lower-end telephoto lenses – third party collars are a world better in comparison. If you already own the lens or you are planning to buy it, I would seriously plan on replacing the Nikon collar with an arca-swiss type foot from Kirk Enterprises:

Kirk Nikon 80-400mm AF-S Lens Collar

Note how much longer the tripod foot is, in comparison to the stock version. There are two reasons why Kirk’s tripod foot is better: a) it spreads the weight and balance across the whole foot rather than a single spot, since it touches the lens in two places and b) it has an arca-swiss quick release foot, which is what you want to use for long lenses anyway. If you have handled any of the Nikon super telephotos in the past, you probably already know that arca-swiss is the only way to go if you ever want to mount those lenses on a Gimbal head.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (8)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 102mm, ISO 360, 1/250, f/11.0

4) Focus Speed and Accuracy

For any telephoto lens used for fast action photography, autofocus speed and accuracy are the most important factors, without a doubt. A telephoto lens could be the sharpest lens in the world, but if it cannot properly acquire focus, it is as good as useless. Autofocus speed and accuracy was the biggest weakness of the original Nikon 80-400mm AF-D – it was too slow and inaccurate for those critical moments. And the screw-drive motor often lacked the much-needed precision even when photographing still subjects. For this review, I also got a hold of the old 80-400mm AF-D. After much frustration with the lens, I handed it to our wildlife guru Tom Redd and he absolutely hated its autofocus performance on his Nikon D4.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (17)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 340mm, ISO 250, 1/800, f/5.6

You cannot even remotely compare the AF performance and accuracy of the old lens to the new Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Yes, it is that much better. I had some doubts about the AF performance of the new 80-400mm initially when it was announced, but as soon as I unpacked the lens and mounted it on the camera, I knew it would not disappoint speed-wise. Indeed, the autofocus speed of the 80-400mm is very good, I would say pretty comparable to the pro f/2.8 and f/4 lenses. Take a look at the below video, where I compare AF speed of both lenses side by side:

I apologize for the bad quality of the video. I shot it in a dim room with my Nikon D3s, so the above video is pretty grainy. In the beginning of the video, I show how the two lenses compare in AF speed by pressing the “AF-ON” button on two Nikon D800E cameras at the same time. Then I show autofocus speed on both lenses individually. As you can see, the Nikon 80-400mm is about twice faster than its predecessor! Also, turn up your speakers and listen to how noisy the AF-D version is in comparison.

A quick tip: make sure to set the focus delimiter switch to “∞-6m” instead of “FULL” when photographing wildlife. This will speed autofocus up considerably. Only switch back to “FULL” when the subject is closer than 6 meters.

When it comes to autofocus accuracy, the new Nikon 80-400mm is also superior. Changes in subject movement are tracked better in smaller AF steps and the lens produces better results in almost all cases.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (3)
NIKON D3S + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 320, 1/1600, f/5.6

However, this lens has one serious flaw, which can get annoying very quickly – it has the same AF hesitation or “chatter” as some other AF-S zoom lenses, like the Nikon 70-300mm VR. I first noticed this when photographing my son in a park at a long distance zoomed all the way to 400mm. The autofocus motor went back and forth in small steps continuously for as long as I half-pressed the shutter release button. It was a bright day, so this was not like this problem was happening only in low light. I then took the lens to photograph birds and the same thing happened again, pretty much every time when AF was engaged. What does this AF hesitation look like? Take a look at the two images below:

Nikon 80-400mm AF Hesitation 1 Nikon 80-400mm AF Hesitation 2

According to the EXIF data, both images were taken 1 second apart. I did not move – only the black bird’s head moved a little. And yet the second image is completely out of focus, thanks to this “back and forth” autofocus action. In this case, I was shooting wide open (f/5.6) at 400mm, 1/1600 shutter speed. I have many examples like this, where AF would bring the subject into perfect focus on one image, and out of focus on another. And for those that think this might have been my camera, I use the same setup every time, with “Focus tracking with lock-on” set to 3 (Normal), Dynamic AF with 51 Focus Points, sometimes switching to 21 Focus Points depending on the situation. So I do not have some odd camera setting that could cause this sort of behavior.

In comparison, my Nikon 300mm f/4D or 200-400mm f/4 lenses almost never do this – they lock on and just sit there, until the subject moves. I think this has to do with the small f/5.6 aperture on the long end of the lens – perhaps it is too limiting for the autofocus system. Autofocus accuracy was quite bad even in Live View mode at long distances, so I had to rely on manual focus instead. At the short end of the range where the lens was at f/4.5, the lens did not seem to be as bad.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (23)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 150mm, ISO 400, 1/320, f/5.0

Another negative side of this lens is its poor autofocus accuracy in low-light situations, which again has to do with the small maximum aperture. But this is something I expected from such a lens – most other variable aperture Nikon lenses have the same issue (the old 80-400mm AF-D was even worse). Just try to shoot in good light and keep this limitation in mind when the light conditions worsen.

5) Lens Breathing

Despite the impressive optical performance of the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR, it suffers from the same “lens breathing” problem as the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. This is due to the way the lens elements focus internally, which makes a different group of lenses move during the AF operation, causing the lens to lose its effective focal length at shorter subjects. The Nikon 80-400mm AF-D does not have the same lens breathing problem, so when I compared the two side by side, the difference in focal length varied from a couple of feet at the shortest focal lengths all the way to 5 feet at 400mm. On a positive note, the new lens design allows the lens to focus much closer – the minimum focus distance for the 80-400mm AF-S shortened to 1.75 meters from 2.3m on the 80-400mm AF-D.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (12)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 200mm, ISO 200, 1/400, f/5.3

6) Lens Sharpness and Contrast

As I reveal on the “Lens Comparisons” section of this review, the optical performance of the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is very impressive when compared to its predecessor. The Sigma 50-500mm slightly out-resolves the Nikon 80-400mm at short focal lengths, but loses between 300mm and 400mm. The 80-400mm AF-S also out-resolves the Nikon 70-300mm VR, but falls behind both 300mm f/4D and 200-400mm f/4G lenses (tested it on the high-resolution Nikon D800E). Obviously, it is not as good as the expensive Nikon super telephoto lenses, but that’s expected for a lens of this class.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (25)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 260mm, ISO 1250, 1/640, f/5.6

Nikon completely redesigned the optical formula of the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR and optimized it for modern high resolution sensors. The lens features 20 elements in 12 groups, 4 of which are ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one of them is a Super ED element. In comparison, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D has 17 elements in 11 groups and comes with 3 ED elements. These additional lens elements provide additional corrections against various optical aberrations, dramatically improving the sharpness and clarity of images. This difference in sharpness is quite evident from the MTF charts from both lenses (if you do not understand MTF charts, see my detailed article on reading MTF charts):

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs AF-D MTF Wide

Take a look at both MTF curves – the new Nikon 80-400mm is on the left and the older AF-D version is on the right. The Nikon 80-400mm is clearly sharper and has higher contrast than its predecessor on the short end of the focal range.

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs AF-D MTF Tele

And while the above MTF charts suggests that the old 80-400mm should be just as good in the center optically, I found that to be inaccurate when conducting my lab tests using Imatest software – the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D is definitely significantly worse at longer focal lengths (tested with a brand new Nikon 80-400mm AF-D).

Now I do have to note that there is definitely sample variation on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR lenses out there. The first sample I tested was very good at 80-300mm focal lengths, but suffered badly at 400mm – not something I expected after examining the MTF chart. I was rather disappointed with the lens at first, because I could not yield any sharp images above 300mm. Then I put it in a lab and examined the lens at 400mm. The tests revealed rather nasty lens alignment issues, so I sent it back for a replacement. The second sample turned out to be much better, although I did have to dial -10 in AF Fine Tune after calibrating it using LensAlign (see my article on calibrating lenses). Once the lens was in sync with the camera, its AF accuracy greatly improved and I started getting sharp images at 400mm – something I could not achieve with the first sample.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (27)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 320mm, ISO 560, 1/640, f/5.6

7) Teleconverter Compatibility and Performance

Unlike the old AF-D version, the new 80-400mm AF-S can take teleconverters. Back when the original version of the lens was released, there were no camera bodies that could handle autofocus for smaller apertures than f/5.6. Since Nikon updated its “Multi-CAM 3500” and “Multi-CAM 4800” AF systems on the newer DSLRs like Nikon D7100, D600, D800 and D4, you can now use teleconverters and maintain autofocus at apertures up to f/8. This means that using the TC-14E II on the 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens will make it a 112-560mm f/6.3-8.0 lens with fully functional autofocus. Here is a small chart that shows what each Nikon teleconverter will convert the lens to:

TC-14E IITC-17E IITC-20E III
* Only in ideal lighting conditions when using the newest Nikon DSLRs
Effective Focal Length112-560mm136-680mm160-800mm
Aperture Rangef/6.3-8.0f/7.1-9.5f/9.0-11.0
Maintains AutofocusYesYes*No

As you can see from the above chart, Nikon teleconverters can really extend the range of the Nikon 80-400mm lens. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that all of them will work perfectly fine. While the Nikon 80-400mm can take any of the Nikon teleconverters, it only works reliably well with the TC-14E II (1.4x) and only if you use one of the latest Nikon DSLRs. I had to use my Nikon D800E with the TC-14E II mounted on the 80-400mm to get a fully working AF, since my older D3s definitely seemed to struggle with this combo. Here are two sample images from the Nikon D800E + 80-400mm AF-S + TC-14E II:

Burrowing Owl - Nikon 80-400mm + 1.4x TC

Burrowing Owl - Nikon 80-400mm + 1.4x TC

Both were shot at the longest end of the zoom range (560mm) at f/8. Neither of the two looked very sharp at the pixel level, but once I down-sampled the images and sharpened them a little in Lightroom, the results came out great as you can see. Personally, I would mostly use the 80-400mm without any teleconverters, and only resort to the TC-14E II when dealing with very distant subjects. The Nikon TC-17E II can maintain autofocus in very good light, but the AF accuracy suffers greatly. Since there is too much image degradation with the TC-17E II and TC-20E III TCs, you will probably be better off cropping images with the TC-14E II than using those teleconverters.

A detailed chart with performance of all Nikon teleconverters on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is provided further down in the review.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (29)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 150mm, ISO 100, 1/100, f/5.0

8) Color Rendition

If you have been shooting with Nikon lenses for a while, you might have noticed that Nano coated lenses produce better colors than non-coated lenses. Although Nikon states that Nano Crystal Coat helps reduce ghosting and flare, in my experience it also improves overall colors and contrast as well. Nikon has been exclusively using this coating technology on higher-end lenses and if you compare some of the recent lenses with their older counterparts that do not have it, you will probably notice the difference in color rendition as well. On some lenses, the effect is stronger than on others.

Unlike the 80-400mm AF-D, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR comes with Nano Crystal Coat, so you can expect it to produce better colors straight out of the camera. I found that the lens renders colors the same way the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II does, which is excellent. So in terms of colors, you can expect this lens to be as good as many of the professional Nikkor lenses.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (19)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 350mm, ISO 160, 1/800, f/5.6

9) Vibration Reduction – VR II

The Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR also ships with the second generation Vibration Reduction II technology (VR II), which is about a stop better than VR used on the older AF-D lens. Unfortunately, Nikon has not included the new VR III stabilization system on the lens (as of June of 2013, only the Nikon 70-200mm f/4G has VR III). But don’t be too disappointed – VR II is still an excellent stabilization technology that allows up to 3-4 stops of shutter speed compensation. It is noticeably better than the first generation VR and it is very effective when photographing subjects at 400mm, especially on high-resolution APS-C cameras that are very sensitive to camera shake.

Nikon D7100 Sample (9)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 550mm, ISO 1400, 1/2000, f/8.0

Many of the images in this review, except some bird photos, are taken with VR turned on. When photographing moving birds at fast shutter speeds in the 1/1000-1/1600 shutter speed range and faster, I typically keep VR turned off, because it can potentially hurt images. VR needs time to stabilize to work effectively and might not be very useful for situations where action happens fast. That’s because VR analyzes camera movement and then uses that data for corrections during the time of exposure. Note that VR happens in two sequences. The first sequence takes place when you half-press the shutter release and this mode is provided to make it easier to frame the shot (as it actually stabilizes what you see in the viewfinder). The second sequence takes place when you fully press the shutter release. That’s when VR resets itself, then re-engages based on the previous movement patterns. That’s why if a bird is perched on a tree and I have enough time to stabilize the shot before pressing the shutter release, keeping VR on is the best way to go. But if I have my finger off the camera shutter and I need to move around and shoot fast for fast action such as birds taking off, then it might be best to keep VR turned off. Nikon’s latest generation VR system is usually very good for most situations, but I have still gotten better results when engaging VR a second or two before taking the shot. In fact, when the shutter speed is fast enough, VR is actually pretty useless – the subject will be captured faster than potential camera shake caused by you hand-holding the lens. I know this may sound confusing, so I am planning to cover this subject in detail in my upcoming article on image stabilization.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (15)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 3200, 1/100, f/5.0

10) Bokeh

The Nikon 80-400mm can potentially isolate subjects very well, due to its long focal length. If the background is far enough from the subject and the subject is relatively close, you could bring the whole background into one big out of focus area, similar to what you see in this picture:

Western Meadowlark
NIKON D3S + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 280, 1/1600, f/5.6

Many telephoto lenses are capable of producing similar results, but this is not a demonstration of the bokeh capability of the lens. The terms “Bokeh” and “Depth of Field” often bring too much confusion to photographers, so I wanted to quickly point out the difference here (a separate article on the subject will be posted soon). What you see in the above photo is subject isolation due to long focal length, large aperture, relatively close camera to subject distance and relatively far subject to background distance. Essentially, the way the background is rendered above has to do with depth of field much more than the bokeh rendering capability of the lens. So in this regard, the Nikon 80-400mm is no different than any other telephoto lens – it can effectively isolate subjects and throw the background completely out of focus, as many of the image samples in this review illustrate.

However, the bokeh rendering capability of the lens is a different subject. While I find its ability to render bokeh quite pleasing overall, there is an important factor you have to keep in mind. First, this lens is not optimized to compete with portrait lenses, so its bokeh might not be as pleasing to look at when examined closely. Smaller out of focus highlights can appear busy depending on the scene, exhibiting onion-shaped bokeh, as demonstrated in the below image:

Nikon 80-400mm Bokeh Sample
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 900, 1/1000, f/5.6

Second, this is a slow variable aperture lens, so it cannot quite compete with such lenses as the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G at the same focal lengths. This again has to do with the depth of field due to smaller f/4.5-5.6 aperture first. If you keep the background far enough, your subject close enough, your focal length long enough and your aperture large enough, you should be able to create beautifully isolated images with smooth backgrounds. So keep all this in mind when photographing with this lens.

11) Vignetting

Vignetting levels on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR are lowest in the mid-range, between 80mm and 300mm and highest at 400mm @ f/5.6 (wide open). Stopping down by one stop decreases vignetting considerably though, as shown on the chart below:

And here is a a graph that shows the spread of light falloff across the image frame at 400mm, f/5.6 (worst vignetting levels):
Nikon 80-400mm AF-S Vignetting

Vignetting is relatively easy to fix in Lightroom via the Lens Correction module. As of Lightroom 5, the Nikon 80-400mm is now fully supported for all types of Lens Corrections.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (32)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 560, 1/1600, f/5.6

12) Ghosting and Flare

As shown under “Lens Handling and Build” section of this review, all telephoto lenses, including the Nikon 80-400mm are prone to serious ghosting and flare issues. If you want to avoid these in your photos, keep the lens hood on at all times and try not to point the lens at bright sources of light. All those lens coatings are nice for colors and they certainly do help with reducing ghosting and flares, but they never completely eliminate them.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (35)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 1600, 1/800, f/5.6

13) Distortion

As expected from a quality telephoto lens, distortion levels on the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR are controlled quite well. The lens has no noticeable distortion at 80mm (only a hint of barrel distortion) and adds some pincushion distortion at 105mm and longer, as measured by Imatest:

Gladly, distortion is not a major problem and can be quickly fixed in Photoshop or Lightroom using the same Lens Correction filter.

14) Chromatic Aberration

When it comes to lateral chromatic aberration, the lens handles it quite well, even in high-contrast situations. Imatest measured the highest amount of chromatic aberrations at the shortest end of the range (80mm). As you zoom in, CA levels decrease dramatically, with the best performance at 200mm. Here are the results from my lab measurements:

Longitudinal chromatic aberration / LoCA (which is the effect of color fringing in front of and behind the focused area) is handled very well at large apertures. Take a look at a sample image below:

Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR Longitudinal CA

Let’s now move on to the good stuff – Sharpness tests.

Lab Test Information:

  1. Camera: Nikon D800E
  2. Focus Method: Live View Contrast Detect + Manual Focus
  3. Image Format: 14-bit RAW
  4. Workflow: Import RAW into Lightroom 4 with default settings, Export in JPEG format, 100% Quality
  5. Analysis Software: Imatest 3.9, Master Edition
  6. Testing was performed at maximum aperture (f/4.5-5.3), f/5.6, f/8, f/11 and f/16 apertures

15) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 80mm

Let’s take a look at how the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S measured in my lab environment at 80mm:

At the shortest end of the zoom range, the Nikon 80-400mm starts out pretty strong in the center, with weaker corners. As you stop down, corners improve significantly, with the best performance at f/8.

16) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 105mm

Here is the performance of the lens at 105mm:

The lens resolves more detail at 105mm, especially in the corners.

17) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 200mm

Zoomed in to 200mm, there is a noticeable performance drop:

Stopping down to f/8 recovers quite a bit of sharpness loss, but it is still not as good as at 105mm.

18) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 300mm

Optical performance continues to drop a little, as you zoom in to 300mm:

Again, stopping down improves sharpness, with f/11 being the sweet spot.

19) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 400mm

And at lens is at its weakest point at the longest end of the zoom range:

The wide open performance of the 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm is the weakest, especially in the corners. Stopping down the lens to f/8-f/11 range produces the best sharpness, with f/11 again being the sweet spot. Do not be overly concerned about this – most other zoom lenses are weak at the long range. In fact, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D is significantly better than the older 80-400mm AF-D, as you will see on the next “Lens Comparisons” section.

19) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-14E II @ 560mm

As I have previously pointed out, you can attach any Nikon teleconverter to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the lens with the Nikon TC-14E II (1.4x) teleconverter. The below chart represents lens performance at the longest end @ 560mm:

The TC-14E II seems to affect the performance of the lens significantly – there is a very noticeable drop in sharpness.

20) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-17E II @ 680mm

Using the TC-17E II (1.7x) extender brings the range of the lens to 680mm on the longest end. Here is how Imatest measured the lens performance:

As you can see, sharpness drops even more with the TC-17E II. After seeing this and testing out the teleconverter in bright light, I came to a conclusion that it is better to crop the image in post, rather than trying to gain additional focal length by using the TC-17E II teleconverter.

21) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-20E III @ 800mm

Lastly, let’s take a look at what happens when the TC-20E III (2x) is attached to the lens:

Even worse, the TC-20E III not only makes the lens a very slow f/11 lens (forget about autofocus), but it also makes it completely unusable. Again, you will be better off by using the TC-14E II and cropping the frame.

Now we get to the fun part – lens comparisons.

22) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs 80-400mm AF-D

I had a few encounters with the old Nikon 80-400mm AF-D VR lens, which left a bad taste in my mouth. The screw-drive autofocus system on the lens requires an AF motor on the camera and is not only painfully slow, but also very loud. Its autofocus accuracy goes down the drain in less than ideal lighting situations and I struggled quite a bit to get anything that moves into focus. Its front element moves in and out when autofocus is engaged and you cannot override focus without having to switch to manual focus mode (very typical issues with all AF-D lenses). Plus, if you place your fingers right in between the front element and the lens barrel at short focal lengths, you can end up pinching your fingers! Its tripod collar is complete junk, similar to the tripod collar on the Nikon 300mm f/4D (below), so most people that own the lens ended up removing it completely. Optically, it is not a superb performer either, since it suffers at long focal lengths above 300mm. Because of all these problems, I never recommended the 80-400mm AF-D to any of our readers, especially for photographing fast action.

With the new Nikon 80-400mm, Nikon addressed most of the above issues. The screw-drive AF motor has been replaced with an AF-S silent wave motor. Because of the Internal Focus design, the front element of the lens does not move anymore, so there is no threat of finger pinching anymore. Unfortunately, although the tripod collar now feels to be a part of the lens, it is still designed poorly, as indicated earlier in this review.

I won’t bother with comparing the two lenses at all focal lengths (Imatest data for all focal lengths will be provided in the upcoming Nikon 80-400mm AF-D review). In short, the Nikon 80-400mm is better than its predecessor at all focal lengths and in many cases, by a huge margin. Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 80mm first, then 400mm, which is what most birders and wildlife photographers are interested in:

Here is a comparison at 80mm focal length:

Clearly, the old AF-D version lags behind quite a bit in comparison in the center, mid-frame and corners. What about the performance at 400mm? Let’s take a look:

As you can see, the new Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is again noticeably sharper than its predecessor. There is a clear difference at the largest aperture, as well as when the lens is stopped down.

23) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm AF-D Conclusion

Without a doubt, the new 80-400mm AF-S lens is a world better compared to the aged AF-D version. I did not want to overload this review with too many graphs, so I decided to exclude other focal lengths like 105mm, 200mm and 300mm, but once I have the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D review published, you will be able to compare all focal lengths yourself and see that the AF-D version lags behind at every focal length, every aperture. The bad thing about the old AF-D lens, is that its performance starts decreasing sharply at 200mm and drops significantly beyond 300mm. In fact, this drop is so huge that even the smaller and cheaper Nikon 70-300mm outperforms it at both 200mm and 300mm focal lengths. From this, you can draw a conclusion that old Nikkor lenses are mostly not optimized for high resolution sensors (all Imatest lens tests for Nikon lenses at Photography Life are performed on the Nikon D800E).

24) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Sigma 50-500mm OS

Sigma’s popular “Bigma” is a very versatile lens with its huge 50-500mm range. The latest version of the lens offers attractive features that rival the Nikkor 80-400mm AF-S lens. It has a pretty fast and silent autofocus motor, which may not be as fast as the AF-S motor on the 80-400mm, but still much faster than the one on the old 80-400mm AF-D. It has a very long and sturdy tripod foot, which you can mount on an arca-swiss head because of the way the foot mount is tilted (note that it is not an arca-swiss mount). It is a well-designed lens overall. On the negative side, the lens is quite heavy at almost two kilos (and it should be, with its 22 elements, a large front element and a metal construction), which is over 400 grams heavier than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Add another kilo and you are close to what the Nikon 300mm f/2.8G VR II weighs. Its image stabilization system is OK, but not as good as VR II on the Nikon 80-400mm. Also, it has the same focus breathing problem as the Nikon 80-400mm – its 500mm focal length is more like 420mm. Optically, if you are lucky to get a good copy of this lens, it can deliver very good sharpness overall. I tried two copies of this lens in the past and both significantly differed in performance. Although I do have to give some credit to Sigma – it has gotten much better in terms of quality control during the past few years, so sample variation is not as bad as it used to be in the past. This particular copy that I tested was a good one, as evidenced from the optical performance charts below.

Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at their shortest focal lengths – 50mm and 80mm:

Surprisingly, the Sigma 50-500mm outperforms the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at its shortest focal length of 50mm in the center. Mid-frame and corners start out about the same and the 80-400mm outperforms the 50-500mm at f/8. Obviously, this is not an apples to apples comparison, because we are comparing 50mm to 80mm. However, the Sigma actually gets slightly better as its focal length is increased from 50mm to 80mm, so it still outperforms the Nikon here. The mid-frame and corner performance, however, is rather weak on the Sigma – the Nikon certainly does better there.

What about long focal lengths? That’s the weakness of the Bigma – it loses sharpness pretty quickly past 300mm, just like the Nikkors. But that’s again expected from such a lens! Let’s take a look at how the two compare at 400mm:

The Sigma 50-500mm starts out a little weak wide open throughout the frame, but picks up at f/8 and smaller. At f/11, it outresolves the Nikon 80-400mm in the center, but its mid-frame and corners are still rather weak.

Now let’s not forget one thing – the Sigma 50-500mm can get to 500mm! What if we take a look at how the lens performs at its longest range and compare its performance to the Nikon 80-400mm with + TC-14E II? Here are the results:

Now this is an interesting find. Although the Nikon 80-400mm technically provides longer range at 560mm vs 500mm, not only is the Sigma faster with its f/6.3 maximum aperture, but it is also superior optically in the center at all apertures. Mid-frame and corners are about the same and sometimes worse, but the center performance is definitely better. Judging from the above, I would prefer the Sigma 50-500mm over the Nikon 80-400mm if I wanted reach beyond 400mm.

25) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs Sigma 50-500mm OS Conclusion

In all honesty, I expected the Nikon to perform much better than the Sigma 50-500mm. Although the Sigma is weaker, it is optically superior than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D and only slightly worse than the new AF-S version. And if focal lengths above 400mm are needed, looks like Sigma is a better way to go than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S + TC-14E II. It seems like the Sigma provides a great bang for the buck here, considering its $1,500 price tag versus Nikon’s hefty $2,699 asking price. Add a TC-14E II and we are talking about spending over $3K here for the Nikon. Yes, the Sigma does have its bulk/weight issue, its maximum aperture is limiting at f/6.3 starting at 300mm (which can result in focus hunting on older Nikon DSLRs), its AF speed might not be as good and its image stabilization is not really comparable to Nikon’s, but the price difference is still too great in my opinion.

26) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Nikon 300mm f/4D

When it comes to budget and lightweight options for outdoor sports and wildlife photography, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is the lens that I often recommend for the reach. Coupled with the TC-14E II teleconverter, the 300mm f/4 can get to 420mm without losing much IQ. It is a very sharp lens with a fast and accurate autofocus system that I rely on quite a bit for wildlife photography, specifically birding. It only has a couple of drawbacks that I can think of. First, it has no VR, which makes it difficult to use it in low-light conditions. Second, it has the same poor tripod collar that the old 80-400mm lens has, making the stock tripod foot practically useless (I replaced mine with a third party collar from Kirk). And lastly, there is no back element to protect the lens, so if you are not careful, you could end up with dust/particles/moisture easily getting into the lens. For that reason, my TC-14E II pretty much stays glued to the lens when I travel. As for other teleconverters, while some people have had some success with the TC-17E II, I never found this lens to work reliably with any other teleconverter. There is just too much loss of sharpness for my taste (I am a pixel peeper by nature) and autofocus behavior is unpredictable. AF certainly gets better on newer Nikon DSLRs with the TC-17E II, but it is still not as reliable as the TC-14E II.

Let’s take a look at how both lenses compare at 300mm first:

It is pretty clear that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is a sharper lens than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. The difference in center performance is not huge, but don’t forget that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is as old as the 80-400mm AF-D, roughly 13 years old. That’s why I have been waiting for an update to this lens – we need one designed for modern high resolution sensors, which will surely be an extremely sharp lens. In this case, the 300mm f/4D is literally pushing the limits of its resolution on the Nikon D800E. But note how the 300mm f/4D performs in mid-frame and corners – it is much better in comparison, even wide open at f/4.

What happens if we attach the TC-14E II and compare the lens to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm? Here is the result:

At 420mm/400mm focal lengths, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is sharper at f/5.6 throughout the frame, but once stopped down to f/8 and smaller, both lenses are pretty close in sharpness. But don’t forget something important – the 300mm f/4D at 420mm provides a much narrower field of view, which is equivalent to roughly 500mm on the Nikon 80-400mm. So this is not an apples to apples comparison – the Nikon 300mm f/4D clearly gives you more reach with the TC-14E II.

The last case scenario is to compare both lenses with different teleconverters attached – TC-17E II on the 300mm f/4D and TC-14E II on the 80-400mm AF-S:

While both lenses take a serious hit in optical performance, the Nikon 300mm f/4D shows better overall sharpness at all apertures. The Nikon 300mm f/4D also starts out at a larger aperture of f/6.7 compared to f/8 on the 80-400mm.

I did not bother with testing the TC-20E III on the 300mm f/4, since AF is completely unusable and images are too soft.

27) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Nikon 300mm f/4D Conclusion

Although both lenses seem to perform well at 300mm and 420mm focal lengths when stopped down to f/8, as demonstrated in the above charts, I would still recommend the Nikon 300mm f/4D over the 80-400mm lens for two main reasons – autofocus performance / accuracy and better reach. Because of the lens breathing issue on the 80-400mm AF-S, the Nikon 300mm f/4D gives more reach with the TC-14E II attached, so 420mm on the 300mm f/4D is more like 500mm on the 80-400mm AF-S at short distances (this changes as the distance increases). Furthermore, the Nikon 300mm f/4D focuses instantly and accurately, with or without the TC-14E II teleconverter, whereas the Nikon 80-400mm hesitates and goes back and forth quite a bit, as explained earlier in the review. I have been shooting with the 300mm f/4D for about 5 years now and having owned the lens for such a long time, I can say that I have never been disappointed with its optical or autofocus performance. It is a very lightweight lens that is easily hand-holdable and while its biggest weakness is lack of VR, it is still a phenomenal lens overall for photographing outdoor sports and wildlife. Just keep the shutter speed high and you will be in good shape! It does not have the versatility of a zoom lens like 80-400mm, but I personally don’t miss it, since I mostly use the longest end of the zoom range anyway, even with my Nikon 200-400mm VR lens.

28) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR

The Nikon 200-400mm is another versatile Nikon zoom lens that many wildlife photographers love. I personally own one and it is a very sharp lens across its focal range, from center to corners. Just like the Nikon 80-400mm, it has a very effective VR system, Nano Coating and many other features found on professional Nikkor lenses. It goes really well with the Nikon TC-14E II, but I try to avoid other teleconverters, since its IQ is greatly affected by those.

Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 200mm and 400mm focal lengths:

As expected, the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR performs extremely well compared to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. It has excellent center sharpness at the widest aperture and it outresolves the 80-400mm in the mid-frame and corners as well. The Nikon 80-400mm starts catching up at f/8 and only outperforms the 200-400mm at f/11 aperture.

Zoomed in to 400mm is where the Nikon 200-400mm truly shines. The Nikon 80-400mm simply cannot compete in comparison here, even when stopped down. Also, the Nikon 200-400mm does not suffer from focus breathing issues, so it is obviously longer at all focal lengths.

29) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR Conclusion

There is a reason why professional Nikkor lenses cost so much. The above comparison is an example of how a high-end professional lens typically performs when compared to enthusiast-level lenses. I did not bother comparing the two lenses with teleconverters attached, because the 200-400mm would look much better in comparison, considering how much the performance of the 80-400mm drops with a TC attached. Obviously, the 200-400mm does not have the same wide range of the 80-400mm, but it is a lens of a different class, with a tank-like construction and amazing optics. Aside from heavy weight, the biggest downside of the 200-400mm is its autofocus accuracy problems at long ranges. It focuses amazingly fast and accurate at short ranges without any hesitation, but its AF accuracy can get tricky when photographing distant subjects. I am planning to talk about this in more detail in my upcoming Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR review.

30) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III

I know that many of our readers will ask me to compare the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S to the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III. Some already own it and others are considering purchasing the 70-200mm with the TC-20E III. Although the Nikon 70-200mm does perform admirably well with the TC-20E III, its wide open performance at f/5.6 is rather bad with the 2x TC. The difference in performance between the 70-200mm + TC-20E III and 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm, f/5.6 is very noticeable, so I do not see the point of performing separate tests just to illustrate this. However, once stopped down to f/8, the Nikon 70-200mm + TC-20E III performance gets pretty close to that of the 80-400mm AF-S:

So if you are willing to stop down to f/8, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III is a great combo overall. However, keep in mind that f/8 is a pretty small aperture for wildlife photography. That one stop of light will make a difference not only for low-light situations, but it will also negatively affect the subject isolation capabilities of the lens. As for autofocus performance, the Nikon 70-200mm also tends to miss focus with the TC-20E III occasionally, so I would say that the two are more or less comparable.

Here is my advice – if you already own the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II with the TC-20E III, don’t buy the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Certainly not when Nikon wants you to pay $2,699 for it. If you do not own the 70-200mm and you are wondering which one of the two will give you better image quality for photographing those little birds in your backyard, then go for the 80-400mm – it is a better lens to get the maximum reach.

31) Summary

Nikon did a very good job with completely redesigning the aged 80-400mm lens, which was plagued with many issues: from mediocre optical performance and noisy / slow autofocus motor to a badly designed construction that could hurt your fingers. The new AF-S Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR addresses most of those issues and delivers much better performance in comparison. It has better colors, better contrast and sharpness throughout the zoom range and has a very solid construction. No more finger pinching problems and loud motor noises, thanks to Internal Focus design and AF-S Silent Wave Motor. Because the lens is optically superior than its predecessor, Nikon allowed the use of teleconverters with the lens, which can expand its reach beyond 400mm. The new Vibration Reduction II system is very effective in low-light situations and the difference in stabilization performance between the new 80-400mm and its predecessor is especially noticeable on high resolution camera bodies such as Nikon D7100 and D800.

Nikon D7100 Sample (38)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 195mm, ISO 1600, 1/640, f/5.6

With all these advantages, the Nikon 80-400mm also has some flaws. First, while its autofocus performance is excellent, autofocus accuracy can be iffy in some situations. In short, the lens sometimes hesitates / chatters when autofocus is continuously engaged, going back and forth in small steps, as if is unsure if focus is properly acquired. This behavior is not very noticeable at short focal lengths, but it does occur at 300mm and longer, similar to what you see on lenses like Nikon 70-300mm VR. Second, although Nikon redesigned the tripod foot, it is still very unstable for long focal lengths. Third, although you can attach any Nikon TC to the lens, they all seem to impact lens sharpness and contrast significantly.

At its current price of $2,699, I struggle to see good value with this lens. Yes, it is better than any other zoom lens in its class overall, but lenses like Sigma 50-500mm OS typically go for almost twice less that amount and give you a much better value.

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (9)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 195mm, ISO 720, 1/400, f/8.0

If you are after the best performance / reach and you are on a low budget, the Nikon 300mm f/4D + TC-14E II is still a better deal in my opinion. You will surely miss VR in low-light situations, but this combo is simply amazing, especially at its much lower price.

32) Where to buy

The Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is available for purchase at B&H for $2,696.95 (as of 07/15/2013).

Nikon 80-400mm Sample (24)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 185mm, ISO 640, 1/400, f/5.3

33) More Image Samples

Nikon D7100 Sample (10)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 400, 1/1250, f/8.0
Nikon D7100 Sample (27)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 250mm, ISO 320, 1/800, f/8.0
Nikon D7100 Sample (28)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 300mm, ISO 640, 1/1000, f/5.6
Nikon D7100 Sample (29)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 210mm, ISO 6400, 1/400, f/5.6
Nikon D7100 Sample (30)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 135mm, ISO 110, 1/1000, f/5.0
Nikon D7100 Sample (32)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 370mm, ISO 160, 1/1000, f/5.6
Nikon D7100 Sample (33)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 280, 1/1600, f/5.6
Nikon D7100 Sample (34)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 400, 1/1600, f/5.6
Nikon D7100 Sample (35)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 3200, 1/1600, f/8.0
Nikon D7100 Sample (40)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 200mm, ISO 1600, 1/640, f/5.3
Nikon D7100 Sample (41)
NIKON D7100 + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 230mm, ISO 1600, 1/160, f/11.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (2)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 100, 1/250, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (4)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 400, 1/800, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (5)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 175mm, ISO 360, 1/400, f/11.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (6)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 180, 1/160, f/11.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (7)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 450, 1/160, f/11.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (11)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 240mm, ISO 720, 1/500, f/5.3
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (13)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 100, 1/320, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (14)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 86mm, ISO 3200, 1/50, f/8.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (18)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 195mm, ISO 800, 1/3200, f/5.3
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (20)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 220mm, ISO 110, 1/500, f/5.3
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (21)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 100, 1/1000, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (22)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 360mm, ISO 800, 1/800, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (26)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 320mm, ISO 640, 1/640, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (28)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 100, 1/160, f/5.0
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (30)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 80mm, ISO 100, 1/40, f/4.5
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (31)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 500, 1/1600, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (33)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 800, 1/1600, f/5.6
Nikon 80-400mm Sample (34)
NIKON D800E + 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 400mm, ISO 1600, 1/400, f/5.6

  1. 1) John
    June 18, 2013 at 6:10 pm

    I rented one the first day it was available. It is a great range for outdoor soccer. The older model did not focus fast enough. This one does, and it is sharper, if the subject is in focus! In AF-C mode, f/5.6, on a D700, the thing would “chatter” trying to AF. It was not moving back and forth much, but the frequency was annoying. Some shots were in focus, some were a bit off. It was great in AF-S mode, but if I could live with that I would get a nice used older 80-400 for a fraction of the price and live with a little softer images.

    My 70-200/2.8 does better focusing with the 2.0 TC, but sometimes the action gets too close with that combo. Even the 70-300 VR gives me a higher percentage in focus than the 80-400 did, and I can program the function switch to DX mode to give me up to a 450mm equivalent at lower resolution.

    Because of the AF issue, I would not even think about this for birds or anything that moves quickly. It would work well for slow moving subjects, but why not just use the 300mm/4 with a TC and put the extra $1000 towards a D400 later this year :)

    Reply
    • 1.1) Lola Elise
      June 19, 2013 at 12:17 am

      John, yup, both 80-400mm units I tested had the same AF chatter / hesitation. It is a very annoying problem for sure! The 300mm f/4 is the way to go for reliable AF…

      Reply
      • 1.1.1) Global
        June 19, 2013 at 1:26 am

        Ugh… I hate that “chatter” on the 70-300VRII. I thought that was just my copy. Is it the AF? Or is it the VR..?

        I cannot fathom why Nikon crippled this 80-400 with VR II and didn’t implement VR III (which is not available in lenses that came out before the 80-400). Its not really correct to call this VRII as “new” — its quite old by now and VR III is much improved, adding nearly another stop and even another axis of support.

        Nonetheless, I would seriously consider this lens (I love throwing money at Nikon) — but it is just too damn expensive. Without a proper foot, without the newer VR III, and with focus chatter… I could not justify this expense and will consider the Sigma 50-500. I just wish Sigma would make 300-500 or 300-600, we can pretty much get 70-300 covered in a large number of ways already.

        I think Nikon in many ways was backwards thinking in this lens — (1.) it should have been 135-500, not 80-400 — the market is moving to 500 and Nikon does not have an option. (2.) It should have had VR III, not VR II. (3.) It should not suffer from the chatter weakness of nearly a decade older 70-300VR. (4.) The pricing is outrageous for a non-fixed aperture lens. [(5.) And there should be some consideration somehow for video; I don’t know what the verdict is on that, but the Tamron 24-70VR is apparently great with video vs. Nikon and Canon. Not that there is a viable rival at these lengths, but chatter and old VR sounds terrible for video, considering the direction of the market as a whole.]

        Won’t be buying unless the price drops sub $2 grand.

        Reply
        • 1.1.1.1) Falk Lumo
          June 19, 2013 at 6:12 pm

          The generation of VR isn’t part of a lens designation. The 80-400G has the newest generation VR (same as 70-200/4G). Nikon appends II to a lens designation only if there already existed the same designation for an older lens. II applies to the lens, not VR.

          Reply
    • 1.2) Keith
      July 12, 2013 at 8:46 pm

      My Father’s Day present was to have my entire “kit” stolen out of my truck including my 300 f4 AF-S with the 1.4E-II teleconverter. I’ve since replace my “kit”, but I bought this new Nikon lensas it was in stock for about $2,700 thinking that I’d at least be close to what I had. Shame on me for leaving it in my truck in my driveway overnight….a mistake I won’t make again.

      Boy was I wrong!!

      This new Nikon lens is very disappointing! Yes the VR is nice, but when I it can’t resolve the level of detail that the 300 f4 with the 1.4 teleconverter can resolve, what’s a fellow to do?

      I’m a good customer to my local camera shop and they’ve already said they’d take this lens back with no restock fee, but I don’t want them to take a hit either.

      You’d think for $2,700 it would be close to equal to the 300 f4 with the 1.4 teleconverter. In my opinion, it is not!

      If you live at the long end of the range, I caution people to really check this lens out compared to their 300 f4 with 1.4 teleconverter rather closely.

      I am supremely disappointed in this lens!!! In all honesty, I think Nasim’s tests paint a bit of a rosy picture for this lens, but I can’t blame him as I really wanted this lens to work well too. He did warn warn though. Ohhh, how I should’ve listened!

      Just thought I’d relay my experiences.

      Keith Confer
      Anchorage, AK

      Reply
  2. 2) FrancoisR
    June 18, 2013 at 7:08 pm

    I’m glad I stayed away from that non sense glass. At $2700.00 this is robery. I have a 300 f4 and I’m very happy with it. I used to have a 70-300 VR which I sold for $350.00 used. That’s almost seven times less!!! And it performs almost equal? Okay less reach but still… When will Nikon come up with the 300 f4 VR? This $3k lemon is not for me. I had a 400L 5.6 which was equal or better than the 300 f4 at $1350.00. Even a Sigma 50-500 would be a better option. IMHO a lense that can’t focus right is good for the fish tank lol.

    As usual, thank you very much for this review Nasim!

    Reply
    • 2.1) John
      June 18, 2013 at 7:23 pm

      The 80-400 is definitely sharper than the 70-300, when it hits the focus. I think it is similar in sharpness to the 70-200/2.8, but the AF was irritating.

      Reply
    • 2.2) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 12:21 am

      Francois, the new AF-S 80-400mm outresolves the 70-300mm VR – I was referring to the 80-400mm AF-D when I made that comment :)

      I am really hoping to see the Nikkor 300mm AF-S soon, I can’t wait!

      Reply
      • 2.2.1) Azahari Reyes @ Jason
        July 20, 2013 at 3:08 am

        Hio Nasim,

        If Nikon came out with new 300mm AF-S VR, what do you think the price would be? Will it overtook the sales of the 80-400mm AF-S VR II?

        Thanks!

        Reply
        • 2.2.1.1) Nasim Mansurov
          July 21, 2013 at 10:53 pm

          It will depend on the quality of the lens. If it is a killer lens (which I am sure it will be), I will expect it to be in the $2500 range.

          Reply
    • 2.3) Paul
      June 26, 2013 at 6:19 pm

      Francois, British Nikon lowers price of this lens by 20% according to Nikonrumors.com.

      Reply
    • 2.4) Kunntal Samanta
      March 7, 2014 at 1:57 am

      Thanks a lot for your review, can u give me an advise “purchasing a 300 f4 along with a 2x converter is better than purchasinga new 80-400 afs vr ii”?

      Reply
  3. 3) Nicolas
    June 18, 2013 at 7:57 pm

    Hi Nasim,

    Thanks for the test. Since the vignetting, distortion and chromatic aberrations can be corrected with Lightroom (and also DxO I think), would it be possible to add to the test (and perhaps to all the next ones) the values of vignetting, distortion and chromatic aberrations AFTER corrections. The resulting values would be of more interests for most of the users.

    Thank you.

    Nicolas

    Reply
    • 3.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 12:22 am

      Nicolas, but what’s the point? Once you remove them in post, those problems are gone – a chart would literally look flat, or near flat…

      Reply
      • 3.1.1) Nicolas
        June 19, 2013 at 6:33 am

        For my Nikon 24-120 f4, at 24mm there is still vignetting after corrections by Lightroom. Moreover, some wide-angle lenses such as the new Nikon 18-35 will probably have a lot of distorsion at the lowest focal distance, not always easy and straighforward to correct with softwares, even in automatic ways. So this would give an idea of how good are the corrections made by Lightroom or DxO. I agree that most of the time for vignetting the results should be perfect, but for distortion it will be less often

        Reply
  4. 4) Mako2011
    June 18, 2013 at 10:15 pm

    Excellent review, as always. Thank you for the time and effort. A lens I am seriously considering.

    One thing I’m not so sure about though. You write, “VR needs time to stabilize to work effectively and is not very useful for situations where action happens fast” There are two VR modes. Pre-exposure mode gives you a stabilized image in the view finder, and is what you notice when you say “needs time to stabilize”. This mode has nothing to do with the final captured exposure so no need to worry about letting it happen. It is very useful for assisting focus and helping the photographer stay on target. When you go from half press to full press of the shutter release button, The VR mode changes. The VR element is re-centered and the VR algorithms change from “pre” to “during” exposure mode. This all happens during the time the mirror goes from down to up. For VR to maximize it’s ability to mitigate camera shake, exposure mode VR does need the first mode to settle the image in the viewfinder before full shutter release.

    There is actually an easy way to see how effective it is. Using the self timer function, it’s easy to see the dif and confirm the 2 modes. Set your self timer for 5 seconds. Now using your VR lens at a shutter speed 1/4 to 1/10th the focal length, set VR to “on”…hand held. Point at a good target with lettering or the like and press the shutter release and let go. You will hear the VR motor start and see it work in the viewfinder. A second or so later you will hear the VR motor stop and see VR stop working in the view finder (That was VR pre-exposure mode starting and stopping). In a few seconds (as the timer continues) the shutter will release and a picture will be taken. Note that VR was not engaged and had stopped prior to the shutter releasing. Now do the exact same thing with the VR set to “off”. Compare the two images and you should find that VR was indeed operating fully during the first exposure…even though we heard it stop prior to the shutter release. Now shoot normally with VR and let it stabilize before the shot. You may find the two VR captures look about the same regards VR’s ability to lesson the effects of camera shake. That all assumes Nikon hasn’t changed how VRII operates. Again, excellent review and thank you so much. One of the few places with really solid data.

    Reply
    • 4.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 20, 2013 at 11:24 pm

      Mako, thank you for your detailed feedback, I appreciate it!

      I did not want to get into image stabilization too much, so I just wrote a couple of sentences regarding VR. Yes, I am aware of the two modes, however, I do not agree with you when you say that pre-exposure mode has “nothing to do with the final captured exposure”. In fact, your pre-exposure stabilization behavior does impact the way VR will engage when the shutter release button is pressed. The pre-exposure phase is when the system sees which way you are moving, so when the actual exposure happens and the VR gets reset back to the center, it uses this data to determine where to offset the movement to. Without engaging VR prior to shutter release, this data is non-existent and while the lens will generally do its best to stabilize, it can result in blurry photos.

      As an experiment, try this – set VR on, half-press the shutter button, wait for 1-2 seconds then take a shot. Before doing this, make sure that your shutter speed is slow enough – maybe at half or 1/3 of the value of your focal length (otherwise this experiment might not work, since the shutter speed is too fast). Do this several times and let the system stabilize for a few seconds before taking each shot. Next, turn the camera off, turn it back on, and without half-pressing the shutter button take some pictures. Now compare images from the first batch to the second batch. Which ones are sharper? I have done this a number of times as an experiment, and my shots after stabilizing VR always turned out to be sharper than the ones that I shot right away.

      To make it a little clearer, I added a couple of sentences to the VR section of the review :) Either way, I think a more detailed article explaining how VR works might be useful, since many people have been asking me about it.

      Reply
      • 4.1.1) Mako2011
        June 24, 2013 at 8:11 pm

        Thank you so much. An excellent test and addition to my understanding. May help in panning as well. I’ve been doing the test with mixed results. In general my results are equal when the subject is stationary with the 70-200 but not the case with the 105 macro. Have not been able to tell VR stabilized examples from non-stabilized ones with the 70-200 (with many tries and steady finger control). More work to be done. I’m also limited to the 70-200, 24-120, 16-35, and 105 macro. VR results do benefit from stabilization at half press (105mm macro at 1/30s ) and VR will still have a positive impact even if not allowed to stabilize first…but stabilization adds to the positive effects. Really would be nice if Nikon would be a bit less secretive. I’m not sure all VR units are created equal. Also note I get different results when using back button focus on the D7K (AE-L/AF-L does not engage VR) vs turning camera on and off. Strange stuff and always interesting to explore. Thanks again and appreciate the feed back. Excellent site!! Your readers are well served.

        Reply
        • 4.1.1.1) Mako2011
          June 24, 2013 at 8:20 pm

          Additionally, if you get bored and find yourself with nothing to do (unlikely) try the same comparison using the self timer to initiate the tests. That takes subtle differences in finger control out of the equation. Good luck and sorry to bother.

          Reply
  5. 5) Chris Weller
    June 18, 2013 at 10:33 pm

    Great review. I have the 300 f/4 and the 70-200 2.8 vii as well as the 1.4 and 2.0 converters. It’s clear to me that this 80-400 would not give me anything I don’t already have. Love the comparison to the 70-200 with the 2x converter at f/8.

    Thanks, Nasim

    Reply
    • 5.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 12:25 am

      Thank you for your feedback Chris!

      Reply
      • 5.1.1) Chris Weller
        June 19, 2013 at 7:31 pm

        Nasim,

        Btw, don’t let all those negative people tell you that your d400 post was out of line. I found tremendous value in it. I WANT to hear information like that. People want to jump down your throat for anything could possibly not be true….whatever. Your source is credible and the detail of the information is useful. Please don’t let their negative posts discourage you from sharing information like this with your readers. That would truly be a disservice.

        Cheers!

        Reply
  6. 6) Biho
    June 18, 2013 at 10:43 pm

    Nice review, thanks. This lens would be great for birders on the Nikon 1 system with the adaptor. I wished to see in- field differences with its direct competitor from Sigma the 120-400 OS.

    Reply
    • 6.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 12:27 am

      Probably – I have not really played with the FT-1 adapter yet. Looks like all Nikon 1 cameras have gotten a firmware update now, with continuous AF option.

      As for the Sigma 120-400mm OS, I did not have it during the time of the test. Perhaps next time and I will also include the 150-500mm.

      Reply
    • 6.2) John
      June 19, 2013 at 12:29 am

      I also tried the 80-400 on the V1, but was not pleased with the images. The firmware update had not been out at that time, but it still gives you AF-C on just the central focus point. I was happier with the OM-D and Panny 100-300mm , even though I am only at 600mm equiv (and 16 MP) instead of the 1080mm (and 10 MP).

      If the V1 would do AF-C with the 300mm/4, it would be great!

      Reply
  7. 7) Johny Wong
    June 19, 2013 at 1:26 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Another wonderful and comprehensive review.

    Nasim, your photos are always known for its saturated color. Especially your landscape photos. Why in this review all your photos looks less saturated ?

    Nb: I like your son photo. He looks so cute. He also uses angry bird t-shirt and his expression is similar to that white bird. I can’t stop smiling when I see it :D

    Reply
  8. 8) serge puksa
    June 19, 2013 at 6:01 am

    Thanks for the long awaited and detailed review. Could you comment on the use of this lens with a Nikon D7100 in crop mode vs adding a 1.4 teleconverter for extra “reach”.
    Thanks.

    Reply
    • 8.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 20, 2013 at 11:31 pm

      Serge, there is no extra reach with crop mode – please see this article for a detailed explanation (see the first section “The Myth of the DX Built-in 1.5x Teleconverter”). Unless you need the extra buffer and smaller size, it does not make sense to shoot in crop mode with the D7100. You would be better of cropping in post :) And cropping will never give the same advantage as a good teleconverter…

      Reply
  9. 9) Art
    June 19, 2013 at 8:51 am

    Thanks for the excellent review of the new 80-400. Last week I rented this lens and like you I compared it to my 300mm F4 with and without the 1.4x tele-converter and have come to the same conclusion as yourself, the 300mm F4 with and without the tele-converter has better autofocus capability, is better optically, lighter, and overall is a much better solution for my wildlife photography.
    While the convenience of a zoom lens over a prime is tempting I cannot justify spending that much money just for that sake. I do give Nikon credit for developing a wonderful lens which is clearly much better than its predecessor, but for the amount of money Nikon is asking it should have come with a better tripod collar, VRIII, and its overall auto focus performance should have been better. Like you I cannot wait until Nikon comes out with a replacement for the 300mm F4. I am also considering the 200-400 for an upcoming trip next year, so I am looking forward to your review of this lens.

    Regards
    Art

    Reply
    • 9.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 20, 2013 at 11:26 pm

      Thank you for your feedback Art, I really appreciate it!

      Reply
  10. 10) Chris Zeller
    June 19, 2013 at 9:06 am

    “Here is my advice – if you already own the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II with the TC-20E III, don’t buy the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S.”

    Thanks Nasim, this comment is right on the mark. Now I can focus my attention on other lenses instead. Thanks for your sensible and complete reviews. It has particular significance coming from someone who is consistently able to demonstrate stunning results even from the gear that you don’t like. Keep it up!

    Reply
    • 10.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 20, 2013 at 11:25 pm

      Chris, you are most welcome! Now time to focus on the Sigma 35mm review :)

      Reply
  11. 11) john
    June 19, 2013 at 10:07 am

    Another excellent review Nasim… I am know drooling to see your thoughts on the new Nikon 18-35 G. When can we expect that?

    Reply
    • 11.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 11:54 am

      John, I will post some preliminary tests with the 18-35mm later today/tomorrow. A full review will be posted after I am done with the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 review.

      Reply
  12. 12) Stefan
    June 19, 2013 at 11:23 am

    Thanks for the great review!

    Especially the sharpness comparisons were very interesting.

    It’s also good to read about an upcoming 200-400 mm review. I hope you provide a comparison (sharpness imatest) with the 300 mm 2.8. I am not sure which lens is the best for me… ;-)

    Reply
    • 12.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 11:53 am

      You are welcome Stefan! Did you see lens comparison images between the 80-400mm, 70-200mm and 200-400mm? I did those specifically because of your prior request :)

      As for the 200-400mm vs 300mm f/2.8 question, the answer is already provided in my Nikon 300mm f/2.8 VR Review, if you do not want to wait. I am planning to do some Imatest sharpness comparisons for the 200-400mm review as well.

      Reply
      • 12.1.1) Stefan
        June 19, 2013 at 1:49 pm

        Yes, and I was impressed especially by the 200-400 mm performance compared to the new but cheaper 80-400 mm lens.

        At the moment my dream lens is the 300 mm 2.8 because of better AF for far away subjetcs in wildlife photography.

        But I am not 100 % sure and will wait for your 200-400 mm review.

        Reply
        • 12.1.1.1) FrancoisR
          June 19, 2013 at 2:13 pm

          I would go for the 300 2.8. A friend of mine owns one and lets me use it. I also tried one last month at the store (while looking at the new 80-400). It’s unreal but for my needs I went for the 200 f2 VR which is lighter, easier to hand hold and litterally generates light lol. When I get the 2X TC, I will have a 400 f4 VR for the few instances I need it. Decision was tough, they are within $100.00 in price. But for indoor and portraits I could not resist. I buy primes now and do the exercise. If it works out good with the 2X, I will save on the 300 f4 VR that is still vapor lens.

          Reply
  13. 13) PAUL KANG
    June 19, 2013 at 11:57 am

    Whenever I read your reviews, I feel I read independent Consumer Report. You told us you would post reviews later when Nikon announced lens, but I couldn’t wait. I already have a 300mm and I tossed between this new 80-400mm and Canon’s 20 year old 400mm F5.6 USM. I eventually purchased Canon 400mm and 7D to use this lens. Total cost was still less than that of the new Nikon 80-400mm, that I believe a little over-priced considering weakening Yen against dollar.
    I am a Nikon shooter. D600, 55-300mm, 85mm, 50mm, 35mm, 24-85mm.

    Reply
    • 13.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 19, 2013 at 2:01 pm

      Paul, “independent consumer report” – is that good or bad? :)

      Yes, it took me a while to post this review and I apologize. It literally took me 3 weeks to fully test everything in the lab and that’s aside all other tests and things I had to do. It is incredibly difficult to test zoom lenses, especially at very long focal lengths. That’s why you don’t find many reviews online that show performance of super telephoto lenses. Most labs cannot even accommodate such long lenses. It took me a long time to stabilize my setup and I had to re-shoot many times to get consistent results. Both 80-400mm lenses suffered from alignment issues (where one side produced better results than the other, which is actually normal on such lenses) and I literally had to reposition everything at each focal lengths, multiple times. It was a real PITA :)

      As for the Canon 400mm f/5.6, it is a wonderful lens. I really hope Nikon gives us a similar tool!

      Reply
      • 13.1.1) PAUL KANG
        June 19, 2013 at 2:29 pm

        It was a compliment. It is hard to find unbiased independent reviews these days. You are one of only few sources I trust in addition to Comsumer Report.

        Reply
        • 13.1.1.1) Lola Elise
          June 20, 2013 at 2:33 am

          Thank you for clarifying that and for your valuable feedback :)

          Reply
  14. 14) Chuck
    June 19, 2013 at 12:34 pm

    Nasim thank you for your detailed review. I can’t disagree with your findings however for my needs this is a great piece of glass. I own this lens and have to say I love it. I recently shot a professional motocross event where this lens shines, action/sports. The ability to go from 80 to 400mm following riders is indispensable. I have no problems with AF and when it misses it’s my fault in 90% of the photos. I shoot it on my D4 and the combo is bulky but manageable. Try shooting all day long while moving over hilly terrain with a D4/200-400mm combo. Sharpness and contrast are fantastic and since when is corner sharpness so important on a tele-zoom. I know it may not be the preferred lens for birding and thank goodness Nikon realizes there are many more uses for glass. All in all it’s a terrific lens! If one gets caught up solely in charts and graphs then you will never buy a lens. Thankfully I have photos to prove my field use findings. I own the Nikon trinity and while the 70-200 is a fantastic lens as well it just lacked the reach needed to cover motorsports where shooting locations may be distant. So in conclusion I will say for a lens with this much reach, wide variable focal length, and fairly light weight it is wonderful. As for cost, I wish it cost $500 USD but that’s not the case. This goes hand in hand with all those wanting a D4 capable camera in a $1500 body. Just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean it’s not worth it.

    Reply
    • 14.1) FrancoisR
      June 19, 2013 at 1:57 pm

      Chuck I like your post but your last comment spells revenge lol… Please Nikon bring the 300 f4 VR!

      Reply
      • 14.1.1) Chuck
        June 19, 2013 at 2:48 pm

        Maybe I didn’t use the best choice of words FrancoisR. My point is so many people complain about the cost of everything and it just gets old. I too would like prices to be less but that’s not going to happen. Anyway, the 80-400mm is a great lens for my use. I’m not a bird in flight shooter and have great respect for those that take on that challenge. If I seem to be defending this lens it has nothing to do with brand loyalty or buyers remorse. I need the ability to move between focal lengths quickly so zoom is the only real option for me. I would love to have a 200-400 (knowing I’d have to lug it around) but I can’t justify the cost. Fixed 300mm would limit the number of shots I could take. Carrying two cameras around my neck and covering several miles in a day at the track dictates I adhere to the old adage “bang for the buck” and size really does matter. A 24-70mm and 80-400mm covers the entire range of photos taken. Just a post to let others know it does work well and can be a good, low cost solution for action sports. Nasim does a great job of reviewing equipment and I follow his posts to narrow the field. That said, I don’t believe he intends to steer anyone toward one product or another, rather he educates us in what’s available.

        Reply
    • 14.2) PAUL
      June 20, 2013 at 11:30 am

      Chuck, do you use 4-stop VR for your moving targets with this new lens?

      Reply
      • 14.2.1) Chuck
        June 20, 2013 at 11:58 am

        Paul I leave it in the Normal VR mode however it really doesn’t make a difference since I keep the shutter speed very high. That’s a must in motocross. No one likes the feeling of movement i.e. blurred wheels and backgrounds. Seems like now days everybody wants motion froze. I’ll be shooting again this weekend and I’m going to turn VR off to see if it really makes a difference. I can’t tell a difference with it on when using the tripod for stills.
        Here’s a link to an image from last week using the lens and VR was on.
        http://www.flickr.com/photos/americanphotoshoot/9076758430/

        Reply
        • 14.2.1.1) PAUL
          June 21, 2013 at 12:35 pm

          Chuck why not also try a handheld snap shot of the super full moon this Sunday night and post it if weather helps you. We earth mortals enjoy shortest night of the year while moonies may celebrate their super full earth hour at the same time.

          Reply
        • 14.2.1.2) Paul
          June 23, 2013 at 11:28 pm

          Chuck Have you seen Nasim’s gorgeous super full moon? I hope you post yours for us to see differences.

          Reply
  15. 15) Allen
    June 19, 2013 at 4:27 pm

    Another stunning review, that has answered all my questions. I already have a 70 200 VRII and a TC 20E III which works fine and I wanted to know if the new 80 400 would be worth changing to, but your review has convinced me to stay where I am, save the money and wait for the 300 f4 VRIII.

    Reply
    • 15.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 22, 2013 at 2:27 am

      Thank you for your feedback! I can’t wait for the 300mm f/4G VR – that will be an awesome lens :)

      Reply
  16. 16) James
    June 20, 2013 at 1:43 am

    While Came to India for wildlife shooting i was looking for this Nikon 80-400mm lens but i wasn’t able to find the exact one you mentioned above. I would love to have this exactly Nikon 80-400mm lens. I brought yet another one similar to Nikon 80-400mm.

    Reply
    • 16.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 22, 2013 at 2:26 am

      James, please see the product link on the Summary page of this review. I believe the one you bought is the older version of this lens…

      Reply
  17. 17) Ted
    June 20, 2013 at 6:31 pm

    Nasim, thanks for this review. Your findings are consistent with my own experiences in testing the 80-400mm AFS, 300mm F4, and 70-200mm + TC. It was good to get an objective confirmation of this as many of the opinions out there are quite polarized. I find that there are pretty wide views on what constitutes good image quality depending on where people are coming from. I think the reality is that there are no perfect choices amongst these lenses. Each have their own strengths and weakness and I think your review will go a long way in helping people make the right choice for themselves. As far as the 80-400mm goes the bottom line is that you actually give it quite a good rating, but have made the important weaknesses of the lens very clear.

    Reply
    • 17.1) Nasim Mansurov
      June 22, 2013 at 2:25 am

      Ted, thank you for your feedback, I really appreciate it. I don’t think it would be fair to give this lens worse rating, because it is not a bad lens at all. My biggest problem with the lens is the AF chatter, which is extremely annoying. If it wasn’t for the chatter, I would have certainly recommend the lens! :)

      Reply
      • 17.1.1) Ted
        June 22, 2013 at 10:07 am

        Yes, the chatter issue is unfortunate. In my testing with the lens I ran into it at ~400mm in low light (close to sunset but not dark.) I just could not get the lens to focus even in single point. Even with some manual help it still would not lock. The subject flew away and I missed the shot. This was not an unusual shooting situation at all and I’ve never run into this sort of issue with any other lens. This was not a 1 in 5000 shot freak incident either… it happened to me in my first 30 minutes with the lens.

        Reply
  18. 18) Brian C. Copeland
    June 22, 2013 at 10:27 am

    Nasim,

    Thank you for the excellent review and, as always, the beautiful photography that accompanied it. Your wonderful photos give more credibility to your reviews than you will ever know. I absolutely hated the original 80-400 D lens and bought a 300m F4 based on your recommendations a while back. Like you I use the 1.4TC to get to 420mm, although I’m not as impressed with my results when using this combo. A friend of mine said he switched to Canon a while back solely to be able to use their 100-400 IS zoom lens and I must say that he has had excellent results. I was hoping that perhaps Nikon had also come up with a winner for birding in this new 80-400, but I think you’ve convinced me to keep my 300mm F4 for now. At least, until I can afford a 300 2.8 or 200-400, which will probably be never unless the birds start paying for me to take their portraits. Again, thank you and keep taking those beautiful photographs!

    -Brian
    Roswell, GA

    Reply
  19. 19) Sherman L Barr
    June 23, 2013 at 10:10 pm

    What is the best aperture setting for this lens?

    Reply
  20. 20) Nahanni
    June 24, 2013 at 9:32 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Long time reader, first time posting. Thanks for your detailed impressions, but most of all the time you spent testing the combinations of glass. :)

    FIrst I wanted to confirm your AF chatter observations. I found them more prevalent with the TC14E attached than I did the base lens — but no more so than my 300mm f4 AF-S with the TC14E attached. If my results differ from yours, it might also be my D800E needs it’s focus sensors adjusted, but in my case at least, this chatter is not unique to the new 80-400mmG.

    Also, I was curious to ask if you first calibrated your glass (running Focal 1.8.1 or some other software) — or if your comparisons were direct from the factory with no AFMA adjustments? The reason I ask, is because the IQ numbers, and the results, I get back from a fully calibrated 300mm AF-S w/TC14E and the 80-400mm AF-S appear to be in the same ballpark. In order to get acceptable results with the new 80-400mm AF-S w/TC14E, I required and AFMA of +20. But on the D800E @550mm — the results appear to me much better than any of the 500mm mirror-reflex nikkors, and approaching that of my manual focus 500mm f4 Ai-P.

    At the end of the day, there are plenty of variables that can skew all test results, including my own. I’ve dropped off the D800E, the new 80-400mm AF-s, and my TC14E at my local Nikon service branch, with examples to see whether they can determine if my AF sensors are off, and requested they max out the MTF of my lens w/TC to see if that might eliminate the chatter. Other than that, short of the wider primes, i find it optically excellent for BIF.

    Best regards, and please continue to supply us with your thorough and excellent reviews. :)

    Reply
    • 20.1) Nahanni
      July 2, 2013 at 12:03 pm

      yup, I just got my 80-400mm G, TC14E, and D800E all back from nikon. no more AF chatter.

      nikon confirmed my issues were related to the positioning of AF sensors on my camera.
      the lens and TC were fine. all is well. :)

      Reply
  21. 21) Sherman
    June 24, 2013 at 11:25 am

    Hi Nasim,

    Very good review. I received my new 80-400 in late April before our trip out west. I was using it with
    my D7100. Got some great bird photo’s with the combo.

    I do have a question. What is the sharpest Aperture setting?

    Thanks

    Reply
  22. 22) Thomas
    July 1, 2013 at 5:12 am

    Dear Nasim,

    Thanks a lot for this grear review of the lens.

    I currently got the Nikon D800 and I will go Botswana for Safari in November 2013. Would you recommend the Sigma 50-500 or the Nikon AF-S 80-400?

    Regards
    Thomas

    Reply
  23. 23) kim
    July 6, 2013 at 9:18 am

    Nasim,
    What causes the chatter? Is it a potential firmware issue or sensor alignment problem? Is this problem with this lens specific to a certain camera body ie. the D4 and D800 or also seen with a D7100 for example? I saw the note above about one person successfully having Nikon correct the D800e, lens and TC combination. What concerns me is whether that will create issues with other lenses that might be used on a camera body calibrated to one lens. My experience with Nikon repair has been diffcult. My 70-200 VR II is at Nikon for the 3rd time in 2 months as they have not been able to fix an AF problem yet and actually it came back worse than when I sent it in.

    Also… still eagerly waiting for your course schedule announcement.

    Thank you.

    Reply
  24. 24) Bjørnar Berge
    July 11, 2013 at 9:06 am

    Hi Nasim

    Until I read your review of the new Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 ED VR, I was convinced that “this is my new lens”… Other reviews like Camera Labs wrote: “Excellent image quality across 36Mp full-frame sensor even wide open. Quiet, fast and precise AF operation. Highly recommended”.

    But your thorough review gave me really something to think about…. Especially that AF does not work perfect at 400mm, but that one images may have perfect focus and another will be out of focus..

    I have three lenses for outdoor sport and wildlife: Sigma 150-500mm f/5-6.3 APO DG ON HSM, Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR II and Nikon 300mm f/2.8 G AF-S IF-ED II , and TC-20E III.

    My plan was to sell all of them, except the TC. Sigma because the AF is slow and IQ is not good enough. Nikon 70-200 is a good lens with fast AF and god IQ, but 200mm for wildlife is often not enough. 300mm is sharp and has fast AF, but heavy and has not VR. I can walk for hours in the woods and also on the mountain, and sometimes with climbing. I have D3s and D800, and with 24-70mm f/2.8 and with the new 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR, and may be with TC-14E II, I hoped that this was good enough…. I do not want to carry around many heavy lenses.

    I am now wondering:

    I can sell all three lenses and buy Nikon 300mm f/2.8 VR II, and buy TC-14E II. I know that this 300mm lens is one of Nikons sharpest and fastest! But then I do not have anything between 70 and 300mm. Or I do also have 85mm f/1.8D and Sigma 150mm f/2.8 Macro and can use them to fill the gap…

    I can sell 70-200mm and the Sigma 150-500mm and keep the 300mm. Buy the new 80-400mm and TC-14E II. The 300 mm and the TC-14E II and TC-20E III I can use on short trips.

    Do you have an advice to give me?

    Because I do not have the opportunity to try 300mm f/2.8 VR II vs. my 300 f/2.8 AF-S II without VR, I do not know if the IQ between those lenses are worth the price difference. Mostly I will prefer fast shutterspeed when I use the 300mm, and is IQ much better in the newest VR II version of this 300mm?

    I am just a happy amateur photographer, as you probably already figured out…. ;-)

    Regards

    BB
    Norway

    Reply
    • 24.1) Sherm Barr
      July 11, 2013 at 1:22 pm

      Dear BB,

      You might want to consider the new SIGMA 50-500 lens. I had the 150-500 and traded up to the new 50-500 and am very pleased with the improvements. The new 50-500 has fast AF. It is sharp and has good focal range. I am 72 years old and I carry it around for miles without a problem. The OS system works great so I can hand hold it “with camera” and get sharp photos. The lens runs around $1500. Not bad for a lens so versatile.

      Best regards and good luck

      Sherm Barr

      Reply
      • 24.1.1) Bjørnar Berge
        July 11, 2013 at 4:15 pm

        Dear Sherm!

        Thank you for your answer. It is always good to get advice from other people. Your suggestion made me think:

        I think my 300 f/2.8 AF-S II is faster and sharper than Sigma 50-500 with all teleconverters. Even with TC-20E III I think the AF is faster with f/5.6 and at 600mm. The only problem with this lens is the lack of VR, but may be not anyway because 1/500 is probably then slowest shutterspeed I want to use for my kind of photos.

        I will definitely sell my Sigma 150-500 mm. But I may buy TC-14E II and TC-17E II and use them with 70-200 f/2.8 VR II and 300mm f/2.8 AF-S II. And together with the TC-20E III I already have it will cover from 70mm f/2.8 to 600mm f/5.6.

        But I still do not know if the newest 300mm f/2.8 VR II have much better IQ than my version of the lens.

        Best regards
        BB

        Reply
  25. 25) daniel
    July 16, 2013 at 6:45 am

    Hi Nasim,

    A great detailed review once more.
    Although for me a little disappointing as I splashed the ridicules amount and purchased the 80-400 :-()

    I had been waiting for a revised 300mm F4 for 18months, because I really wanted VR (thanks for your further explanation) and I did not fancy the 300F4 not being dust (and weather) sealed. I succumbed to the new 80-400 because as I really wanted to take it on my latest vacation to Scotland and did not want to purchase a lens which clearly was due an update (the 300mm F4 that is)

    I would like to add some of my (very limited) experience:

    1. The 80-400 can take a mighty fall :( I had mine set up on a tripod and it got blown over (I’m such a beginner). glad to say it survived more or less the only damage was to the lens hood which shattered. So I was quite lucky.
    2. As for the weight I thought both lens felt quite similar in weight although the 80-400 has a thicker barrel
    3. I was able to get some great shots in varying light conditions and even some in flight (from a boot) pictures which I am happy with. I must try next time without VR on thanks for the tip.

    I do have one question, Could I use a TC1.4 withthe combination of a D90 and the new 80-400? would you recommend this or should I look at a different body?

    Reply
  26. 26) Marc Philip
    September 7, 2013 at 5:31 pm

    Hi Nasim,
    Thank’s for this great review.
    I’ve rent and try it out this lens for a music show and in low light I was so impressed.
    As you mentioned above, some AF issue and a VR slow motion.
    I have some pictures at 400mm for example if you need.
    Regards

    Reply
  27. 27) Richard
    October 10, 2013 at 8:01 am

    Great review.

    What would the sharpness graphs look like if this lens was fitted to a D7000. ?

    Thanks

    Reply
  28. 28) Keith
    October 20, 2013 at 11:29 pm

    Thanks for your excellent detailed review. It almost made me pass up on this lens but other reviews encouraged me to hire the lens for a few days.
    I photograph birds and my lightweight rig for this is the Nikkor 300mm f4 + TC14E so I was particularly interested in your comparison of the two lenses. I have never been happy with the 300 + TC at f5.6 despite a careful AF fine tune; I found blooming and lack of contrast which meant I used it mainly at f8.
    The AF-S 80-400mm, on the other hand at 400mm f5.6 was clearly far sharper and more contrasty than the 300 + TC with non of the blooming which came as a pleasant surprise. Indeed, the 80-400 @ f5.6 was slightly better than the 300 + Tc @f8! The above is based on pixel peeping at 100% on real images (mainly birds).
    The AF on the 80-400 was clearly faster than on the 300 + TC and proved excellent for BIF photography.
    The VR is also exceptionally good.

    So, I was extremely impressed with the optical performance of the 80-400 which for me, compared to the 300 + TC, gives an extra stop (f5.6 vs f8), VR and the flexibility of a zoom. So, I must disagree with you on the optical quality comparison of these two lenses.

    The downside for me with the 80-400 is focus breathing. I was doing some test shots on a target at 6.5m ( a not unusual distance for small birds on feeders for example) comparing with the 300 + TC and noticed a big difference in the image size in the frame. I carefully checked what the focal length was for each lens; the 300 + TC was 420mm, as expected, but the 80-400 was only 345mm! So the image for the 300 + TC is 20% bigger ( i.e equivalent to adding a x1.2 TC). I expected the focus breathing to only be a problem approaching MFD not 6.5m! For what I photograph this is a significant drawback.
    The other drawback is the price of course (£2000 in the UK)

    Reply
  29. 29) Alun Marchant
    December 17, 2013 at 1:42 am

    I realise that this is very late to be commenting on this lens 6 months after the review but though I’d give my 2 cents worth after using the 80-400 4.5-5.6G VR lens for 6 months. As with many other readers I am extremely disappointed with this lens. The “chatter” that Nasim mentions is incredibly annoying for a lens that costs the equivalent of $3 500 in South Africa. I lose over half of my wildlife shots due to this constant shifting of focus.

    Also the hood is loose and rattles giving the lens a cheap “feel”.

    Finally the IQ for distance subjects at 400mm are exceptionally disappointing as well. I lost every shot of a black rhino (rare and endangered) over 100m away as every shot was soft and/or out of focus. I have calibrated the lens with LensAlign so not sure what would cause this especially as it does not happen at shorter distances.

    This is the most disappointing Nikon lens I have used and, given the extortionate price, a very bad investment – the 300 F4 with 1.4 is infinitely superior to this zoom lens.

    Reply
    • 29.1) Paul
      March 5, 2014 at 5:36 pm

      Nikon may be experiencing hard times, unlike Canon that has many other divisions to back up any slow biz in camera & lens operations. I have been a Nikonian for years, but I had to add used Canon 7D plus new 400mm F/5.6 lens to my gear to shoot birds, as the introductory price of 80-400 4.5-5.6G was outrageous. My birding friend opted to wait to buy Tamron 150-600mm. The new Tamron gives him much sharper images than new Nikkor 80-400 at 300-400mm range with less than half cost.

      Reply
  30. 30) copajaus
    February 20, 2014 at 2:01 am

    It’s probably a little bit late to comment on that lens but here is what I think.
    I owned the 70-200mm F2.8 VR II and I currently own the 80-400 AF-S.

    The 70-200 is excellent but I found the focal too short for my liking so I went and got the new 80-400.
    On a D4 this lens is fantastic, sharp at 400mm, 600mm (DX frame). Superb colours and overall image quality.
    Focus is fast and accurate… I am not too sure why I saw some bad reviews about that lens.
    Anyhow, I don’t work for Nikon and I am not a pro but I own this lens and it is the best telephoto I have the opportunity of using with that focal range, truly a special lens as far as I am concerned.

    Reply
  31. 31) Andy Warren
    February 25, 2014 at 5:24 am

    I have owned this lens for about 2 months now and all I can say is that I am very impressed with the image quality so far. I must say I was a little apprehensive after reading some poor reviews and the comments by Nasim and a number of users about the ‘chatter’ and focussing, but I can honestly say I am very satisfied with the lenses performance so far. Focus tracking, VR and sharpness are all top notch for a lens of this type. I have the trio of Nikkor f2.8 zooms and this lens is a worthy addition to my system. Admittedly I don’t shoot BIF or perhaps subject matter of such an intricate nature, but I do shoot moving subjects of a mechanical kind and the new 80 – 400’s AF, VR and focus tracking performs just as well as my 70 – 200 2.8 even in pretty poor light.

    Reply
  32. 32) Bruce Rudilosso
    March 7, 2014 at 2:33 pm

    I also have owned this lens for about 2 months but have only had two short sessions with it. I’m concerned about the slight mount movement on my cameras (D800 & D7100). It has not effected sharpness, but over time will it cause wear and tear. It is the only lens I own with mount movement.

    Reply
  33. 33) Michael Deeley
    March 29, 2014 at 10:15 pm

    I have used this lens since April 2013 with my D700 and agree with your comments about the tripod mount, AF issues at 400mm and high price. Recently I purchased a D7100 as a backup body and have noticed that my BIF efforts are considerably improved. According to a Nikon technical paper I read awhile ago, the newer cameras such as the 7100, 610, D4, etc, permit improved AF and use of apertures up to f8 in difficult light conditions compared to earlier bodies such as my D700 which are stretched at f5.6. In summary, the D7100/AF-s 80-400 VR combination locks-on to BIF’s quicker and more accurately, and is what I now use for this application. I do like the optical quality of this lens, especially the contrast and color rendition. When used with my x1.4 converter AF is impaired considerably for fast moving subjects unless in very good light and therefore not used for BIF’s.

    Reply
    • 33.1) sceptical1
      June 4, 2014 at 10:01 pm

      Hi Micheal,

      I must admit that I like this lens better than the reviewer. I was able to use this lens from the beginning on a D7100 and rarely experienced the AF issues he described. Further, I liked this lens so well that I eventually sold my very expensive and prized Nikon 200-400 and the Nikon 300mm F4. I kept the 1.4 TC for use with the 80-400, but rarely use it.
      I like it better for two big reasons:
      First, I prefer the images from this lens vs either the 200-400 and the 300 F4 / with TC. Here is why. The 200-400 is slightly sharper and more useful in low light (one extra stop), but the images have less contrast and on some subjects (birds feathers for example) the 80-400 produces more pleasing results. The difference in sharpness is small when you compare apples to apples meaning both mounted on a sturdy tripod (Gitzo, RRS ball head, Kirk plating) The same is true of the 300mm F4 with TC.
      Second, because it is much lighter and has effective VR allowing it to be used handheld, which is uncomfortable with the other combos. The 200-400 is too heavy (I am old, so YMMV) and I am not steady enough for the 300mm / with TC.

      Of course, nothing is perfect and this has its share of problems, most of which the reviewer touched on.
      1. Price, its high, although IMO it is better than the Sigma 50-500, it is not a better value.
      2. The tripod collar is useless and you really have to purchase the Kirk (I haven’t checked for other alternatives, it was the only one I could find at the time)
      3. Image quality deteriorates quickly using the TC and it doesn’t focus near as well. In this area, it is vastly inferior to the 200-400…
      4. The available focus delimiter settings are all wrong.
      5. It feels cheap compared to the other Nikkors.

      Overall, it just made more sense to have this vs the other alternatives. It is better than the Sigma, can be handheld by me (obviously much lighter) and has effective VR. For my purposes, its only real downsides is cost and build quality. I would buy this again in a heart beat.

      Reply
  34. 34) Giulio
    April 23, 2014 at 12:47 am

    Dear Photography Life,
    I read o lot of you review but I am dubious.
    I have a Nikon D800 + AF-S 70-300 VR this is very nice from 70 to 200 but above 200 both AF and sharpness become worse. Now I want buy something better, but I am doubious:
    – Nikon AF-S 80-400 VR G
    – Nikon AF-S 70-200 f2.8 VR II + TC 17
    The price in Italy is about the same.
    For you which is the better choice ? regard: versatility, AF speed performance and accuracy, sharpness.
    I use the tele zoom for take pictures especially on African safari.
    Thank you very much for your answar in advance.
    Best Regards.
    Giulio

    Reply
  35. 35) Kishore Bhargava
    August 18, 2014 at 10:37 am

    Hi! Nasim,

    First of all thanks for a wonderful and super informative site. I just happened to stumble upon it recently and am loving the content.

    My reason for posting here is very simple, I am in the market for a new lens and was very seriously considering the AF-S 80-400 VR G I currently own a D300S and an AF-S 500 f/4 I am looking for something with variable focal length essentially for wildlife and birds in flight. I have looked at all the options read the review and the comments and am now totally confused. I do not want a 300 f/4 since it is not going to be that much of a difference from what I have and I will not be able to capture images of objects at closer range. The 200-400 is a different league so that is out, I already spent big money on the 500 f/4.

    Some of the comments are positive and some are not, what would your advice be?

    Would appreciate a response, I do realise the post is old but would be very grateful.

    Thanks.

    Cheers…Kishore

    Reply
  36. 36) Gordon
    October 15, 2014 at 9:05 pm

    Nasim,

    Thank you for this review. Several years ago, I took your advice and purchased 300mm f/4 AF-S lens and have had excellent results with it. I was considering an upgrade to this new 80-400mm VR. After reading your review, I have decided to instead focus on a camera upgrade from my current D5100. And since the budget is a bit tight and can’t have both, I think the camera upgrade would be a better benefit at this time. Now to read the reviews and figure out which one would be best and in my budget. My photography is centered around birds, so your articles have been extremely helpful.

    Thank you for offering all this advice!
    Gordon

    Reply
  37. 37) Cenk Oğurtanı
    November 30, 2014 at 5:54 pm

    Serious quality issues in new Nikon 80-400 zoom lenses: http://www.kruger-2-kalahari.com/nikon-80-400mm-review.html

    Reply
  38. 38) PaulR
    March 23, 2015 at 3:12 am

    I wish I had read this review 4 months ago! I had rented one of these lenses when introduced and found that, for aviation photography, my ‘success rate’ with moving subjects, in good light, was far worse than with the older D AF version. Although the AF is very much faster I found exactly what you described; consecutive images in a sequence completely in-focus and out-of-focus. Usually the best frames being the ones out-of-focus!
    After reading many reviews I purchased this lens new, having concluded that the rental one was flawed. However, I found the same AF issues with that and returned it for replacement. This new replacement also has the same issues on D7100 and D700, in spite of careful AF fine-tuning. I was beginning to suspect my technique but then I still get a much better ‘hit rate’ with my non-VR 300 F4, whatever the light.
    I also concur with your opinion of the 70-300 VR as, for aviation, that left me always wondering if I would ‘get the shot’ or whether it would be o-o-f (in a similar way to this 80-400 AF-S).
    I must say that for any other subject these two lenses have been excellent performers (I eventually replaced the 70-300 VR with a 70-200f2.8VRII).
    Photographing fast aircraft is demanding of any kit so read my opinion with that in mind.

    Reply
    • 38.1) Kookie B.
      April 27, 2015 at 3:01 pm

      Disagree! I’ve recently acquired this lens primarily for use in aviation photography and have gotten a very high rate of keepers. The VR is especially essential to get propeller movement that requires a slower than usual shutter speed. With my D700 the lens is a keeper.

      Reply
  39. 39) Adrian
    November 5, 2015 at 8:01 am

    I’ve been using this lens for the last six months now but was reluctant to buy at first after reading some reviews, mostly because of the price. I already have the 300mm f4 AF-S that I use with the TC 14E ii which is outstanding in terms of sharpness and a legendary set up but was frustrated with the fixed focal length. For what I shoot I needed more versatility and the 70-300 VRii just can’t cut it. The 70-300 VRii is OK on a D90 as a travel lens but sharpness issues show up when on my D7100. It also hasn’t got the reach I sometimes need. I also tried and tested other brand lenses and other Nikon zooms but AF speeds and missed shots also showed up on other brand lenses and with the Nikon lenses it was a case of swing and roundabouts. There was also compatibility issues with my TC used on other brand lenses.

    I took the plunge and tried the 80-400mm on a ‘return if not happy’ from my dealer and so for it’s hardy been off the camera. The VR and AF is brilliant. I’ve used it with the TC and it’s only struggled a few times in low light conditions, so low that the 300mm with TC would also struggle. I’d be back to the realms of using my old manual 300 f2.8 but that’s still a prime. I needed the versatility of a short to long zoom.

    I seriously thought about the 70-200f2.8VRII with converter, which I reckon would have been my second choice but the reach just wasn’t far enough.

    I love this lens and what it can offer. Unless you count pixels with a magnifying glass and blow your images up to A1 or over there isn’t a lot of difference between the this 300mm Don’t get me wrong the 300mm f4 is better but only just but you’re stuck with a prime… back to square one. I’ll add I mostly shoot owls, birds of prey and motorsport.

    As already mentioned above, I did get some out of focus shots on continuous shooting mode now and then and initially thought I’d made a boo boo buying this lens. However, once I set the body up for back focusing this problem disappeared.

    If you need a zoom with a long reach that will also work with a TC14 and don’t mind selling your children I’d buy this again.

    Reply
  40. 40) James
    July 5, 2016 at 8:30 am

    The one thing I like is to re-read the comments on reviews, I am a “late adopter” when it comes to Equipment as I have grown up in the film days, where you changes camera’s and lenses every 5-7 yrs. So when I decided to look at the 80-400 I came across this review and its many comments mostly from people who have used it for a few weeks or days or even hours. So I continue my search and come across field reviews from people such as Greg Du Toit who is a world renowned wildlife photographer. Wildlife photographer of the year in 2013 with many publications and books. That sat in a dam for hours every day for 20 odd days to capture a iconic picture of lions, using a D300 and 80-400 old version. In a recent interview with about his life and experiences in Africa a question was asked, what is your one lens you cannot work without. The Nikon 80-400G vr. He only use 3 lenses, 600 f4, 80-400 and 16-35f4, one main body D4s and D750 as back up. My search for “reviews from real world photographers that relay on their equipment to make a living out of nature and wildlife rate the 80-400 as an exceptional lens. is it the sharpest ? No does it is issues? yes the biggest complaint is the lens hood. However, the main attributes that stand out and make these people use the lens boils down to the following, fast focus speed, great flexibility, sharpness throughout the range, size and overall IQ. Looking at the “negatives” listed by the people who pass negative comments all point to what the professionals who use this lens regard as it’s strengths. I bought a used one, there was a selection of 3 at the shop, all three in spotless condition, I took one and took it to nikon with my D4 and D800 and had them focus fine tune /calibrate them to my two camera’s. The D4 had a some front focus issue at the long end and the D800 was spot on with no need for adjustment. All I can say after 4 safari trips into Namibia, Botswana and South Africa with almost 6000 images taken with the lens, it is fantastic. 3 of my images taken with this lens have won national and international awards. I maintain, a camera or lens cannot be reviewed and passed or failed in a few days or even a few weeks. But then again, we are all driven by different motivations to purchase stuff. Just interesting to note. If the reviewer list the negatives then the comments predominantly focus and find the same negatives.

    Reply
  41. 41) Alan Chen
    September 6, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    hi there
    I’m appreciating good reviews about these lens
    but I’m wondering one thing,which is sharpness score
    I have read reviews about Nikon 400mm f2.8E /Nikon 80-400mm F4-5.6G/Nikon 300mm F4E PF/Nikon 200-500mm F5.6E, which confuses me that what happen to the lens comparison
    I mean in this article the 80-400mm has the 2489 score at 400mm, but in the 200-500mm review I found the 80-400mm has the 2163 score at 400mm
    not only that, I also found the 200-400mm sharpness score is different in the 80-400mm review and 400mm F2.8E review
    So I’m trying to figer out which score is real
    thanks your reply！

    Reply
  42. 42) Lefteris Kritikakis
    June 10, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    The lens is very nice, excellent performance, BUT only central Nikon services (not authorized centers) can do any service on the lens. In a perfectly working copy I bought used, the second element had significant dust on the 2nd element, affecting image quality above 250mm, so I was forced to send it to Nikon where they asked $652.00 just to clean the second element (!), claiming a complete disassembly would be needed (still…). In other lenses one simply removes the first element from the top and cleans the surface of the second. This one, according to Nikon, is a “special case”.
    So I’m forced to return the lens, which is disappointing because I liked the practical reach and the excellent VR. The fact that only central Nikon services can do even routine maintenance is a severe flaw.

    Reply
  43. 43) Jack Ellis
    December 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I read your review and learned more about this lens, even though I have owned this new version as weir as the older version. Yes it is expensive but you get a lens that is the same optical quality as your other Nikons and does not look different than those Nikons on photos taken on the same day and conditions. Numbers are not at all the whole story. As for the Sigma lens I have a friend that had the 150 to 500 version and the image quality was not close to the Nikon. The Nikon 300 f/4 is a good lens I’m sure as I have friends who own them and the Nikon quality is there. You are, however comparing a fixed focal length with a zoom wand that obviously is not really cricket. The other point you overlook is the fixed focal length is fixed. When I was at a raptor demo at a National Park the birds flew overhead and several in the audience had single focal lengths up to 600mm. As the birds zoomed overhead it would have been impossible for them to get the closer ranges in focus. All I did was zoom! Tis has been handy in other situations as well. Also, to include the 200-400mm that costs the down payment on a Mercedes is a little out of class. As you say “not cost efficient”. The article was very good though and I enjoyed it. Just felt I needed to express my own perspective. I love the lens and wouldn’t have bought anything else.

    Reply

