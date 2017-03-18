Nikon 80-400mm VR Review

On March 5 of 2013, Nikon released the AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR, the long awaited update to the 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6D VR that was released over 13 years ago as Nikon’s first lens to sport image stabilization (Vibration Reduction) technology. I have been impatiently waiting for this lens update for quite some time now for a number of reasons. First, it is the only Nikon budget lens that can reach 400mm focal length without teleconverters. Second, it is a very versatile lens with a huge zoom range, which can be quite useful for outdoor sports and wildlife photography. Third, it is a relatively lightweight lens one could hand-hold for extended periods of time, especially when compared to any of the Nikon super telephoto lenses. And lastly, the old Nikon 80-400mm VR had a very slow autofocus motor and it was almost unusable for anything that moves, making the Nikon 300mm f/4D pretty much the only “budget” telephoto choice. So this much-needed, long overdue update was certainly welcomed by many of us Nikon shooters. I did not want to rush with this Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR review, because I wanted to make sure that I test every aspect of the lens and fully understand its advantages and disadvantages, especially when compared its older sibling. Personally, I never liked the old Nikon 80-400mm lens (more on this below), so aside from finding out how it fared optically, my main goal was to evaluate the new 80-400mm for serious wildlife work. My Nikon 300mm f/4D is also long overdue for a replacement and its lack of VR makes it tough to use it in low-light conditions. The new 80-400mm looked very promising when I looked at its impressive MTF charts, so my first objective was to see if the 80-400mm could replace my aged 300mm f/4D lens (which I love and use all the time when travelling). I also wanted to compare the lens against my Nikon 200-400mm f/4G, with and without teleconverters. The ability to use teleconverters on the new 80-400mm sounded quite intriguing. By now, I am happy to say that I have thoroughly examined this lens in various conditions and having spent close to three months with two separate lens samples, I now have a pretty good idea about its performance characteristics. In this review, I will be comparing the Nikon 80-400mm VR to the older AF-D version, as well as other lenses like Nikon 300mm f/4D, Sigma 50-500mm OS and Nikon 200-400mm VR. 1) Lens Specifications Main Features: Up to 4 stops of image stabilization compensation with the Vibration Reduction II technology The ultimate medium to super-telephoto zoom lens with a versatile zoom range of 80-400mm 4 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements for maximum sharpness and minimum chromatic aberration Nano Crystal Coat (N) reduces ghosting and lens flare Silent Wave Motor (SWM) provides ultra-fast, ultra-quiet autofocusing with seamless manual focus override Internal Focusing (IF) lens construction, which means that the lens does not change in size during AF operation Technical Specifications: Focal length: 80-400mm Maximum aperture: f/4.5-5.6 Minimum aperture: f/32-40 Lens construction: 20 elements in 12 groups (with 4 ED and Nano Crystal Coat-deposited lens elements) Picture angle: 30°10′ – 6°10′ (20° – 4° with Nikon DX format) Closest focusing distance: 5.74 ft. (1.75m) No. of diaphragm blades: 9 Filter/attachment size: 77mm Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 95.5 x 203mm Weight: Approximately 1570g Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database. 2) Lens Handling and Build While the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR does not have the same full metal construction as the expensive Nikon pro telephoto lenses, the lens is still built very well. The lens barrel is metal on the back and the front exposed parts of the lens, while both zoom and focus rings (which are are covered with textured rubber), along with the section in between where all the different switches are, are plastic. The lens fully collapses at its shortest focal length of 80mm, and the front element moves very close to the barrel, with almost no space left in between. As you start zooming in, the front of the lens starts extending out, reaching its fullest length at 400mm. The inner barrel is made of plastic and unlike some of the cheaper Nikon zoom lenses, does not wobble when fully extended. The lens will take light bumps here and there (try not to bump the lens when it is fully extended), but I would not expect it to survive a serious drop. There are many moving lens elements inside the lens and any of them could shift if the lens takes a serious hit. Plastic parts do not mean that the lens feels cheap in any way or that its quality is sub-par. Many of the Nikon professional lenses are also made with a hard plastic shell to make them lighter, so there is no need to worry. In fact, plastic handles extreme temperatures better than metal, because it does not expand and contract like metal does when temperatures change quickly. On top of that, it is much easier to hold plastic in extremely cold temperatures without using gloves, and the plastic parts are indeed where you would normally keep your hands when hand-holding this lens. The zoom ring is easy to rotate from 80 to 400mm and vice versa, with some natural resistance. Overtime, it is normal for this resistance to get weaker – most of my zoom lenses were stiffer at first and got much easier to rotate after several years of use. While there is a rubber gasket on the lens mount to prevent dust and other particles making their way into the camera, the lens itself is not fully weather sealed. The older 80-400mm was not weather sealed and it did not have a rubber gasket either. You should be fine in light rain, but I would not expose it for too long in heavier rain or extreme moisture. I do not expect the lens to get stuck in freezing conditions like some of the cheap plastic kit lenses do though. Still, take some caution when dealing with extreme temperatures and make sure to gradually change temperatures to prevent condensation and water build-up inside the lens. Weight-wise, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is definitely lighter than any of the Nikon pro telephotos, but it is still 200 grams heavier than its predecessor and even slightly heavier than the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. It is also bulkier than both – the lens barrel is wider and the length is about the same as on the 70-200mm when collapsed. Take a look at how the Nikon 300mm f/4D, Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II compare size-wise: The tallest in the group is the Nikon 300mm f/4D, followed by the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. Now that’s its size collapsed at 80mm and without a lens hood. Once you fully extend the lens and attach the lens hood, it gets almost twice longer in length and becomes the longest of the three: Speaking of lens hoods, you do want to keep it on the lens at all times, just like on the older 80-400mm. There is a reason why the hood is so long! Even a slight exposure to a bright light source can cause serious ghosting and flare issues. Take a look at the following example: See the nasty flare on the right bottom side of the image? The sun was not in the frame, but the angle at which the sun rays landed on the lens created this flare effect. So try to keep the lens away from bright light sources and always use the hood! On top of this, it is better to keep the hood for protection anyway. I like how Nikon designed the new HB-65 lens hood. It attaches securely to the lens and has a lock system, just like the hoods designed for top professional Nikkor lenses. It does not wobble and will not detach without pressing the release button on the side. If you are wondering how the lens compares to the big pro glass, take a look at the following comparison with the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR: 3) Tripod Collar The Nikon 80-400mm AF-D was known for its notoriously bad tripod collar and foot, which made the lens prone to a lot of vibrations when mounted on a tripod. While Nikon did a better job with the tripod collar on the 80-400mm AF-S by integrating it more to the lens barrel, the lens foot is still too short for this lens, as can be seen below: For a lens like this, the foot should be longer and there should be two mounting threads, not just one. I don’t know why Nikon keeps designing these practically useless tripod collars on its lower-end telephoto lenses – third party collars are a world better in comparison. If you already own the lens or you are planning to buy it, I would seriously plan on replacing the Nikon collar with an arca-swiss type foot from Kirk Enterprises: Note how much longer the tripod foot is, in comparison to the stock version. There are two reasons why Kirk’s tripod foot is better: a) it spreads the weight and balance across the whole foot rather than a single spot, since it touches the lens in two places and b) it has an arca-swiss quick release foot, which is what you want to use for long lenses anyway. If you have handled any of the Nikon super telephotos in the past, you probably already know that arca-swiss is the only way to go if you ever want to mount those lenses on a Gimbal head. 4) Focus Speed and Accuracy For any telephoto lens used for fast action photography, autofocus speed and accuracy are the most important factors, without a doubt. A telephoto lens could be the sharpest lens in the world, but if it cannot properly acquire focus, it is as good as useless. Autofocus speed and accuracy was the biggest weakness of the original Nikon 80-400mm AF-D – it was too slow and inaccurate for those critical moments. And the screw-drive motor often lacked the much-needed precision even when photographing still subjects. For this review, I also got a hold of the old 80-400mm AF-D. After much frustration with the lens, I handed it to our wildlife guru Tom Redd and he absolutely hated its autofocus performance on his Nikon D4. You cannot even remotely compare the AF performance and accuracy of the old lens to the new Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Yes, it is that much better. I had some doubts about the AF performance of the new 80-400mm initially when it was announced, but as soon as I unpacked the lens and mounted it on the camera, I knew it would not disappoint speed-wise. Indeed, the autofocus speed of the 80-400mm is very good, I would say pretty comparable to the pro f/2.8 and f/4 lenses. Take a look at the below video, where I compare AF speed of both lenses side by side: I apologize for the bad quality of the video. I shot it in a dim room with my Nikon D3s, so the above video is pretty grainy. In the beginning of the video, I show how the two lenses compare in AF speed by pressing the “AF-ON” button on two Nikon D800E cameras at the same time. Then I show autofocus speed on both lenses individually. As you can see, the Nikon 80-400mm is about twice faster than its predecessor! Also, turn up your speakers and listen to how noisy the AF-D version is in comparison. A quick tip: make sure to set the focus delimiter switch to “∞-6m” instead of “FULL” when photographing wildlife. This will speed autofocus up considerably. Only switch back to “FULL” when the subject is closer than 6 meters. When it comes to autofocus accuracy, the new Nikon 80-400mm is also superior. Changes in subject movement are tracked better in smaller AF steps and the lens produces better results in almost all cases. However, this lens has one serious flaw, which can get annoying very quickly – it has the same AF hesitation or “chatter” as some other AF-S zoom lenses, like the Nikon 70-300mm VR. I first noticed this when photographing my son in a park at a long distance zoomed all the way to 400mm. The autofocus motor went back and forth in small steps continuously for as long as I half-pressed the shutter release button. It was a bright day, so this was not like this problem was happening only in low light. I then took the lens to photograph birds and the same thing happened again, pretty much every time when AF was engaged. What does this AF hesitation look like? Take a look at the two images below: According to the EXIF data, both images were taken 1 second apart. I did not move – only the black bird’s head moved a little. And yet the second image is completely out of focus, thanks to this “back and forth” autofocus action. In this case, I was shooting wide open (f/5.6) at 400mm, 1/1600 shutter speed. I have many examples like this, where AF would bring the subject into perfect focus on one image, and out of focus on another. And for those that think this might have been my camera, I use the same setup every time, with “Focus tracking with lock-on” set to 3 (Normal), Dynamic AF with 51 Focus Points, sometimes switching to 21 Focus Points depending on the situation. So I do not have some odd camera setting that could cause this sort of behavior. In comparison, my Nikon 300mm f/4D or 200-400mm f/4 lenses almost never do this – they lock on and just sit there, until the subject moves. I think this has to do with the small f/5.6 aperture on the long end of the lens – perhaps it is too limiting for the autofocus system. Autofocus accuracy was quite bad even in Live View mode at long distances, so I had to rely on manual focus instead. At the short end of the range where the lens was at f/4.5, the lens did not seem to be as bad. Another negative side of this lens is its poor autofocus accuracy in low-light situations, which again has to do with the small maximum aperture. But this is something I expected from such a lens – most other variable aperture Nikon lenses have the same issue (the old 80-400mm AF-D was even worse). Just try to shoot in good light and keep this limitation in mind when the light conditions worsen. 5) Lens Breathing Despite the impressive optical performance of the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR, it suffers from the same “lens breathing” problem as the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. This is due to the way the lens elements focus internally, which makes a different group of lenses move during the AF operation, causing the lens to lose its effective focal length at shorter subjects. The Nikon 80-400mm AF-D does not have the same lens breathing problem, so when I compared the two side by side, the difference in focal length varied from a couple of feet at the shortest focal lengths all the way to 5 feet at 400mm. On a positive note, the new lens design allows the lens to focus much closer – the minimum focus distance for the 80-400mm AF-S shortened to 1.75 meters from 2.3m on the 80-400mm AF-D. 6) Lens Sharpness and Contrast As I reveal on the “Lens Comparisons” section of this review, the optical performance of the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is very impressive when compared to its predecessor. The Sigma 50-500mm slightly out-resolves the Nikon 80-400mm at short focal lengths, but loses between 300mm and 400mm. The 80-400mm AF-S also out-resolves the Nikon 70-300mm VR, but falls behind both 300mm f/4D and 200-400mm f/4G lenses (tested it on the high-resolution Nikon D800E). Obviously, it is not as good as the expensive Nikon super telephoto lenses, but that’s expected for a lens of this class. Nikon completely redesigned the optical formula of the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR and optimized it for modern high resolution sensors. The lens features 20 elements in 12 groups, 4 of which are ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and one of them is a Super ED element. In comparison, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D has 17 elements in 11 groups and comes with 3 ED elements. These additional lens elements provide additional corrections against various optical aberrations, dramatically improving the sharpness and clarity of images. This difference in sharpness is quite evident from the MTF charts from both lenses (if you do not understand MTF charts, see my detailed article on reading MTF charts): Take a look at both MTF curves – the new Nikon 80-400mm is on the left and the older AF-D version is on the right. The Nikon 80-400mm is clearly sharper and has higher contrast than its predecessor on the short end of the focal range. And while the above MTF charts suggests that the old 80-400mm should be just as good in the center optically, I found that to be inaccurate when conducting my lab tests using Imatest software – the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D is definitely significantly worse at longer focal lengths (tested with a brand new Nikon 80-400mm AF-D). Now I do have to note that there is definitely sample variation on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR lenses out there. The first sample I tested was very good at 80-300mm focal lengths, but suffered badly at 400mm – not something I expected after examining the MTF chart. I was rather disappointed with the lens at first, because I could not yield any sharp images above 300mm. Then I put it in a lab and examined the lens at 400mm. The tests revealed rather nasty lens alignment issues, so I sent it back for a replacement. The second sample turned out to be much better, although I did have to dial -10 in AF Fine Tune after calibrating it using LensAlign (see my article on calibrating lenses). Once the lens was in sync with the camera, its AF accuracy greatly improved and I started getting sharp images at 400mm – something I could not achieve with the first sample. 7) Teleconverter Compatibility and Performance Unlike the old AF-D version, the new 80-400mm AF-S can take teleconverters. Back when the original version of the lens was released, there were no camera bodies that could handle autofocus for smaller apertures than f/5.6. Since Nikon updated its “Multi-CAM 3500” and “Multi-CAM 4800” AF systems on the newer DSLRs like Nikon D7100, D600, D800 and D4, you can now use teleconverters and maintain autofocus at apertures up to f/8. This means that using the TC-14E II on the 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens will make it a 112-560mm f/6.3-8.0 lens with fully functional autofocus. Here is a small chart that shows what each Nikon teleconverter will convert the lens to: TC-14E II TC-17E II TC-20E III Effective Focal Length 112-560mm 136-680mm 160-800mm Aperture Range f/6.3-8.0 f/7.1-9.5 f/9.0-11.0 Maintains Autofocus Yes Yes* No

As you can see from the above chart, Nikon teleconverters can really extend the range of the Nikon 80-400mm lens. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that all of them will work perfectly fine. While the Nikon 80-400mm can take any of the Nikon teleconverters, it only works reliably well with the TC-14E II (1.4x) and only if you use one of the latest Nikon DSLRs. I had to use my Nikon D800E with the TC-14E II mounted on the 80-400mm to get a fully working AF, since my older D3s definitely seemed to struggle with this combo. Here are two sample images from the Nikon D800E + 80-400mm AF-S + TC-14E II:

Both were shot at the longest end of the zoom range (560mm) at f/8. Neither of the two looked very sharp at the pixel level, but once I down-sampled the images and sharpened them a little in Lightroom, the results came out great as you can see. Personally, I would mostly use the 80-400mm without any teleconverters, and only resort to the TC-14E II when dealing with very distant subjects. The Nikon TC-17E II can maintain autofocus in very good light, but the AF accuracy suffers greatly. Since there is too much image degradation with the TC-17E II and TC-20E III TCs, you will probably be better off cropping images with the TC-14E II than using those teleconverters.

A detailed chart with performance of all Nikon teleconverters on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is provided further down in the review.

8) Color Rendition

If you have been shooting with Nikon lenses for a while, you might have noticed that Nano coated lenses produce better colors than non-coated lenses. Although Nikon states that Nano Crystal Coat helps reduce ghosting and flare, in my experience it also improves overall colors and contrast as well. Nikon has been exclusively using this coating technology on higher-end lenses and if you compare some of the recent lenses with their older counterparts that do not have it, you will probably notice the difference in color rendition as well. On some lenses, the effect is stronger than on others.

Unlike the 80-400mm AF-D, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR comes with Nano Crystal Coat, so you can expect it to produce better colors straight out of the camera. I found that the lens renders colors the same way the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II does, which is excellent. So in terms of colors, you can expect this lens to be as good as many of the professional Nikkor lenses.

9) Vibration Reduction – VR II

The Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR also ships with the second generation Vibration Reduction II technology (VR II), which is about a stop better than VR used on the older AF-D lens. Unfortunately, Nikon has not included the new VR III stabilization system on the lens (as of June of 2013, only the Nikon 70-200mm f/4G has VR III). But don’t be too disappointed – VR II is still an excellent stabilization technology that allows up to 3-4 stops of shutter speed compensation. It is noticeably better than the first generation VR and it is very effective when photographing subjects at 400mm, especially on high-resolution APS-C cameras that are very sensitive to camera shake.

Many of the images in this review, except some bird photos, are taken with VR turned on. When photographing moving birds at fast shutter speeds in the 1/1000-1/1600 shutter speed range and faster, I typically keep VR turned off, because it can potentially hurt images. VR needs time to stabilize to work effectively and might not be very useful for situations where action happens fast. That’s because VR analyzes camera movement and then uses that data for corrections during the time of exposure. Note that VR happens in two sequences. The first sequence takes place when you half-press the shutter release and this mode is provided to make it easier to frame the shot (as it actually stabilizes what you see in the viewfinder). The second sequence takes place when you fully press the shutter release. That’s when VR resets itself, then re-engages based on the previous movement patterns. That’s why if a bird is perched on a tree and I have enough time to stabilize the shot before pressing the shutter release, keeping VR on is the best way to go. But if I have my finger off the camera shutter and I need to move around and shoot fast for fast action such as birds taking off, then it might be best to keep VR turned off. Nikon’s latest generation VR system is usually very good for most situations, but I have still gotten better results when engaging VR a second or two before taking the shot. In fact, when the shutter speed is fast enough, VR is actually pretty useless – the subject will be captured faster than potential camera shake caused by you hand-holding the lens. I know this may sound confusing, so I am planning to cover this subject in detail in my upcoming article on image stabilization.

10) Bokeh

The Nikon 80-400mm can potentially isolate subjects very well, due to its long focal length. If the background is far enough from the subject and the subject is relatively close, you could bring the whole background into one big out of focus area, similar to what you see in this picture:

Many telephoto lenses are capable of producing similar results, but this is not a demonstration of the bokeh capability of the lens. The terms “Bokeh” and “Depth of Field” often bring too much confusion to photographers, so I wanted to quickly point out the difference here (a separate article on the subject will be posted soon). What you see in the above photo is subject isolation due to long focal length, large aperture, relatively close camera to subject distance and relatively far subject to background distance. Essentially, the way the background is rendered above has to do with depth of field much more than the bokeh rendering capability of the lens. So in this regard, the Nikon 80-400mm is no different than any other telephoto lens – it can effectively isolate subjects and throw the background completely out of focus, as many of the image samples in this review illustrate.

However, the bokeh rendering capability of the lens is a different subject. While I find its ability to render bokeh quite pleasing overall, there is an important factor you have to keep in mind. First, this lens is not optimized to compete with portrait lenses, so its bokeh might not be as pleasing to look at when examined closely. Smaller out of focus highlights can appear busy depending on the scene, exhibiting onion-shaped bokeh, as demonstrated in the below image:

Second, this is a slow variable aperture lens, so it cannot quite compete with such lenses as the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G at the same focal lengths. This again has to do with the depth of field due to smaller f/4.5-5.6 aperture first. If you keep the background far enough, your subject close enough, your focal length long enough and your aperture large enough, you should be able to create beautifully isolated images with smooth backgrounds. So keep all this in mind when photographing with this lens.

11) Vignetting

Vignetting levels on the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR are lowest in the mid-range, between 80mm and 300mm and highest at 400mm @ f/5.6 (wide open). Stopping down by one stop decreases vignetting considerably though, as shown on the chart below:



And here is a a graph that shows the spread of light falloff across the image frame at 400mm, f/5.6 (worst vignetting levels):



Vignetting is relatively easy to fix in Lightroom via the Lens Correction module. As of Lightroom 5, the Nikon 80-400mm is now fully supported for all types of Lens Corrections.

12) Ghosting and Flare

As shown under “Lens Handling and Build” section of this review, all telephoto lenses, including the Nikon 80-400mm are prone to serious ghosting and flare issues. If you want to avoid these in your photos, keep the lens hood on at all times and try not to point the lens at bright sources of light. All those lens coatings are nice for colors and they certainly do help with reducing ghosting and flares, but they never completely eliminate them.

13) Distortion

As expected from a quality telephoto lens, distortion levels on the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR are controlled quite well. The lens has no noticeable distortion at 80mm (only a hint of barrel distortion) and adds some pincushion distortion at 105mm and longer, as measured by Imatest:

Gladly, distortion is not a major problem and can be quickly fixed in Photoshop or Lightroom using the same Lens Correction filter.

14) Chromatic Aberration

When it comes to lateral chromatic aberration, the lens handles it quite well, even in high-contrast situations. Imatest measured the highest amount of chromatic aberrations at the shortest end of the range (80mm). As you zoom in, CA levels decrease dramatically, with the best performance at 200mm. Here are the results from my lab measurements:

Longitudinal chromatic aberration / LoCA (which is the effect of color fringing in front of and behind the focused area) is handled very well at large apertures. Take a look at a sample image below:

Let’s now move on to the good stuff – Sharpness tests.

Lab Test Information:

Camera: Nikon D800E Focus Method: Live View Contrast Detect + Manual Focus Image Format: 14-bit RAW Workflow: Import RAW into Lightroom 4 with default settings, Export in JPEG format, 100% Quality Analysis Software: Imatest 3.9, Master Edition Testing was performed at maximum aperture (f/4.5-5.3), f/5.6, f/8, f/11 and f/16 apertures

15) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 80mm

Let’s take a look at how the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S measured in my lab environment at 80mm:

At the shortest end of the zoom range, the Nikon 80-400mm starts out pretty strong in the center, with weaker corners. As you stop down, corners improve significantly, with the best performance at f/8.

16) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 105mm

Here is the performance of the lens at 105mm:

The lens resolves more detail at 105mm, especially in the corners.

17) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 200mm

Zoomed in to 200mm, there is a noticeable performance drop:

Stopping down to f/8 recovers quite a bit of sharpness loss, but it is still not as good as at 105mm.

18) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 300mm

Optical performance continues to drop a little, as you zoom in to 300mm:

Again, stopping down improves sharpness, with f/11 being the sweet spot.

19) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR @ 400mm

And at lens is at its weakest point at the longest end of the zoom range:

The wide open performance of the 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm is the weakest, especially in the corners. Stopping down the lens to f/8-f/11 range produces the best sharpness, with f/11 again being the sweet spot. Do not be overly concerned about this – most other zoom lenses are weak at the long range. In fact, the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D is significantly better than the older 80-400mm AF-D, as you will see on the next “Lens Comparisons” section.

19) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-14E II @ 560mm

As I have previously pointed out, you can attach any Nikon teleconverter to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the lens with the Nikon TC-14E II (1.4x) teleconverter. The below chart represents lens performance at the longest end @ 560mm:

The TC-14E II seems to affect the performance of the lens significantly – there is a very noticeable drop in sharpness.

20) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-17E II @ 680mm

Using the TC-17E II (1.7x) extender brings the range of the lens to 680mm on the longest end. Here is how Imatest measured the lens performance:

As you can see, sharpness drops even more with the TC-17E II. After seeing this and testing out the teleconverter in bright light, I came to a conclusion that it is better to crop the image in post, rather than trying to gain additional focal length by using the TC-17E II teleconverter.

21) Sharpness Test – Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR + TC-20E III @ 800mm

Lastly, let’s take a look at what happens when the TC-20E III (2x) is attached to the lens:

Even worse, the TC-20E III not only makes the lens a very slow f/11 lens (forget about autofocus), but it also makes it completely unusable. Again, you will be better off by using the TC-14E II and cropping the frame.

Now we get to the fun part – lens comparisons.

22) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs 80-400mm AF-D

I had a few encounters with the old Nikon 80-400mm AF-D VR lens, which left a bad taste in my mouth. The screw-drive autofocus system on the lens requires an AF motor on the camera and is not only painfully slow, but also very loud. Its autofocus accuracy goes down the drain in less than ideal lighting situations and I struggled quite a bit to get anything that moves into focus. Its front element moves in and out when autofocus is engaged and you cannot override focus without having to switch to manual focus mode (very typical issues with all AF-D lenses). Plus, if you place your fingers right in between the front element and the lens barrel at short focal lengths, you can end up pinching your fingers! Its tripod collar is complete junk, similar to the tripod collar on the Nikon 300mm f/4D (below), so most people that own the lens ended up removing it completely. Optically, it is not a superb performer either, since it suffers at long focal lengths above 300mm. Because of all these problems, I never recommended the 80-400mm AF-D to any of our readers, especially for photographing fast action.

With the new Nikon 80-400mm, Nikon addressed most of the above issues. The screw-drive AF motor has been replaced with an AF-S silent wave motor. Because of the Internal Focus design, the front element of the lens does not move anymore, so there is no threat of finger pinching anymore. Unfortunately, although the tripod collar now feels to be a part of the lens, it is still designed poorly, as indicated earlier in this review.

I won’t bother with comparing the two lenses at all focal lengths (Imatest data for all focal lengths will be provided in the upcoming Nikon 80-400mm AF-D review). In short, the Nikon 80-400mm is better than its predecessor at all focal lengths and in many cases, by a huge margin. Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 80mm first, then 400mm, which is what most birders and wildlife photographers are interested in:

Here is a comparison at 80mm focal length:

Clearly, the old AF-D version lags behind quite a bit in comparison in the center, mid-frame and corners. What about the performance at 400mm? Let’s take a look:

As you can see, the new Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR is again noticeably sharper than its predecessor. There is a clear difference at the largest aperture, as well as when the lens is stopped down.

23) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm AF-D Conclusion

Without a doubt, the new 80-400mm AF-S lens is a world better compared to the aged AF-D version. I did not want to overload this review with too many graphs, so I decided to exclude other focal lengths like 105mm, 200mm and 300mm, but once I have the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D review published, you will be able to compare all focal lengths yourself and see that the AF-D version lags behind at every focal length, every aperture. The bad thing about the old AF-D lens, is that its performance starts decreasing sharply at 200mm and drops significantly beyond 300mm. In fact, this drop is so huge that even the smaller and cheaper Nikon 70-300mm outperforms it at both 200mm and 300mm focal lengths. From this, you can draw a conclusion that old Nikkor lenses are mostly not optimized for high resolution sensors (all Imatest lens tests for Nikon lenses at Photography Life are performed on the Nikon D800E).

24) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Sigma 50-500mm OS

Sigma’s popular “Bigma” is a very versatile lens with its huge 50-500mm range. The latest version of the lens offers attractive features that rival the Nikkor 80-400mm AF-S lens. It has a pretty fast and silent autofocus motor, which may not be as fast as the AF-S motor on the 80-400mm, but still much faster than the one on the old 80-400mm AF-D. It has a very long and sturdy tripod foot, which you can mount on an arca-swiss head because of the way the foot mount is tilted (note that it is not an arca-swiss mount). It is a well-designed lens overall. On the negative side, the lens is quite heavy at almost two kilos (and it should be, with its 22 elements, a large front element and a metal construction), which is over 400 grams heavier than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Add another kilo and you are close to what the Nikon 300mm f/2.8G VR II weighs. Its image stabilization system is OK, but not as good as VR II on the Nikon 80-400mm. Also, it has the same focus breathing problem as the Nikon 80-400mm – its 500mm focal length is more like 420mm. Optically, if you are lucky to get a good copy of this lens, it can deliver very good sharpness overall. I tried two copies of this lens in the past and both significantly differed in performance. Although I do have to give some credit to Sigma – it has gotten much better in terms of quality control during the past few years, so sample variation is not as bad as it used to be in the past. This particular copy that I tested was a good one, as evidenced from the optical performance charts below.

Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at their shortest focal lengths – 50mm and 80mm:

Surprisingly, the Sigma 50-500mm outperforms the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at its shortest focal length of 50mm in the center. Mid-frame and corners start out about the same and the 80-400mm outperforms the 50-500mm at f/8. Obviously, this is not an apples to apples comparison, because we are comparing 50mm to 80mm. However, the Sigma actually gets slightly better as its focal length is increased from 50mm to 80mm, so it still outperforms the Nikon here. The mid-frame and corner performance, however, is rather weak on the Sigma – the Nikon certainly does better there.

What about long focal lengths? That’s the weakness of the Bigma – it loses sharpness pretty quickly past 300mm, just like the Nikkors. But that’s again expected from such a lens! Let’s take a look at how the two compare at 400mm:

The Sigma 50-500mm starts out a little weak wide open throughout the frame, but picks up at f/8 and smaller. At f/11, it outresolves the Nikon 80-400mm in the center, but its mid-frame and corners are still rather weak.

Now let’s not forget one thing – the Sigma 50-500mm can get to 500mm! What if we take a look at how the lens performs at its longest range and compare its performance to the Nikon 80-400mm with + TC-14E II? Here are the results:

Now this is an interesting find. Although the Nikon 80-400mm technically provides longer range at 560mm vs 500mm, not only is the Sigma faster with its f/6.3 maximum aperture, but it is also superior optically in the center at all apertures. Mid-frame and corners are about the same and sometimes worse, but the center performance is definitely better. Judging from the above, I would prefer the Sigma 50-500mm over the Nikon 80-400mm if I wanted reach beyond 400mm.

25) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S vs Sigma 50-500mm OS Conclusion

In all honesty, I expected the Nikon to perform much better than the Sigma 50-500mm. Although the Sigma is weaker, it is optically superior than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-D and only slightly worse than the new AF-S version. And if focal lengths above 400mm are needed, looks like Sigma is a better way to go than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S + TC-14E II. It seems like the Sigma provides a great bang for the buck here, considering its $1,500 price tag versus Nikon’s hefty $2,699 asking price. Add a TC-14E II and we are talking about spending over $3K here for the Nikon. Yes, the Sigma does have its bulk/weight issue, its maximum aperture is limiting at f/6.3 starting at 300mm (which can result in focus hunting on older Nikon DSLRs), its AF speed might not be as good and its image stabilization is not really comparable to Nikon’s, but the price difference is still too great in my opinion.

26) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Nikon 300mm f/4D

When it comes to budget and lightweight options for outdoor sports and wildlife photography, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is the lens that I often recommend for the reach. Coupled with the TC-14E II teleconverter, the 300mm f/4 can get to 420mm without losing much IQ. It is a very sharp lens with a fast and accurate autofocus system that I rely on quite a bit for wildlife photography, specifically birding. It only has a couple of drawbacks that I can think of. First, it has no VR, which makes it difficult to use it in low-light conditions. Second, it has the same poor tripod collar that the old 80-400mm lens has, making the stock tripod foot practically useless (I replaced mine with a third party collar from Kirk). And lastly, there is no back element to protect the lens, so if you are not careful, you could end up with dust/particles/moisture easily getting into the lens. For that reason, my TC-14E II pretty much stays glued to the lens when I travel. As for other teleconverters, while some people have had some success with the TC-17E II, I never found this lens to work reliably with any other teleconverter. There is just too much loss of sharpness for my taste (I am a pixel peeper by nature) and autofocus behavior is unpredictable. AF certainly gets better on newer Nikon DSLRs with the TC-17E II, but it is still not as reliable as the TC-14E II.

Let’s take a look at how both lenses compare at 300mm first:

It is pretty clear that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is a sharper lens than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. The difference in center performance is not huge, but don’t forget that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is as old as the 80-400mm AF-D, roughly 13 years old. That’s why I have been waiting for an update to this lens – we need one designed for modern high resolution sensors, which will surely be an extremely sharp lens. In this case, the 300mm f/4D is literally pushing the limits of its resolution on the Nikon D800E. But note how the 300mm f/4D performs in mid-frame and corners – it is much better in comparison, even wide open at f/4.

What happens if we attach the TC-14E II and compare the lens to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm? Here is the result:

At 420mm/400mm focal lengths, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is sharper at f/5.6 throughout the frame, but once stopped down to f/8 and smaller, both lenses are pretty close in sharpness. But don’t forget something important – the 300mm f/4D at 420mm provides a much narrower field of view, which is equivalent to roughly 500mm on the Nikon 80-400mm. So this is not an apples to apples comparison – the Nikon 300mm f/4D clearly gives you more reach with the TC-14E II.

The last case scenario is to compare both lenses with different teleconverters attached – TC-17E II on the 300mm f/4D and TC-14E II on the 80-400mm AF-S:

While both lenses take a serious hit in optical performance, the Nikon 300mm f/4D shows better overall sharpness at all apertures. The Nikon 300mm f/4D also starts out at a larger aperture of f/6.7 compared to f/8 on the 80-400mm.

I did not bother with testing the TC-20E III on the 300mm f/4, since AF is completely unusable and images are too soft.

27) Nikon 80-400mm VR vs Nikon 300mm f/4D Conclusion

Although both lenses seem to perform well at 300mm and 420mm focal lengths when stopped down to f/8, as demonstrated in the above charts, I would still recommend the Nikon 300mm f/4D over the 80-400mm lens for two main reasons – autofocus performance / accuracy and better reach. Because of the lens breathing issue on the 80-400mm AF-S, the Nikon 300mm f/4D gives more reach with the TC-14E II attached, so 420mm on the 300mm f/4D is more like 500mm on the 80-400mm AF-S at short distances (this changes as the distance increases). Furthermore, the Nikon 300mm f/4D focuses instantly and accurately, with or without the TC-14E II teleconverter, whereas the Nikon 80-400mm hesitates and goes back and forth quite a bit, as explained earlier in the review. I have been shooting with the 300mm f/4D for about 5 years now and having owned the lens for such a long time, I can say that I have never been disappointed with its optical or autofocus performance. It is a very lightweight lens that is easily hand-holdable and while its biggest weakness is lack of VR, it is still a phenomenal lens overall for photographing outdoor sports and wildlife. Just keep the shutter speed high and you will be in good shape! It does not have the versatility of a zoom lens like 80-400mm, but I personally don’t miss it, since I mostly use the longest end of the zoom range anyway, even with my Nikon 200-400mm VR lens.

28) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR

The Nikon 200-400mm is another versatile Nikon zoom lens that many wildlife photographers love. I personally own one and it is a very sharp lens across its focal range, from center to corners. Just like the Nikon 80-400mm, it has a very effective VR system, Nano Coating and many other features found on professional Nikkor lenses. It goes really well with the Nikon TC-14E II, but I try to avoid other teleconverters, since its IQ is greatly affected by those.

Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 200mm and 400mm focal lengths:

As expected, the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR performs extremely well compared to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. It has excellent center sharpness at the widest aperture and it outresolves the 80-400mm in the mid-frame and corners as well. The Nikon 80-400mm starts catching up at f/8 and only outperforms the 200-400mm at f/11 aperture.

Zoomed in to 400mm is where the Nikon 200-400mm truly shines. The Nikon 80-400mm simply cannot compete in comparison here, even when stopped down. Also, the Nikon 200-400mm does not suffer from focus breathing issues, so it is obviously longer at all focal lengths.

29) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR Conclusion

There is a reason why professional Nikkor lenses cost so much. The above comparison is an example of how a high-end professional lens typically performs when compared to enthusiast-level lenses. I did not bother comparing the two lenses with teleconverters attached, because the 200-400mm would look much better in comparison, considering how much the performance of the 80-400mm drops with a TC attached. Obviously, the 200-400mm does not have the same wide range of the 80-400mm, but it is a lens of a different class, with a tank-like construction and amazing optics. Aside from heavy weight, the biggest downside of the 200-400mm is its autofocus accuracy problems at long ranges. It focuses amazingly fast and accurate at short ranges without any hesitation, but its AF accuracy can get tricky when photographing distant subjects. I am planning to talk about this in more detail in my upcoming Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR review.

30) Nikon 80-400mm AF-S VR vs Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III

I know that many of our readers will ask me to compare the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S to the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III. Some already own it and others are considering purchasing the 70-200mm with the TC-20E III. Although the Nikon 70-200mm does perform admirably well with the TC-20E III, its wide open performance at f/5.6 is rather bad with the 2x TC. The difference in performance between the 70-200mm + TC-20E III and 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm, f/5.6 is very noticeable, so I do not see the point of performing separate tests just to illustrate this. However, once stopped down to f/8, the Nikon 70-200mm + TC-20E III performance gets pretty close to that of the 80-400mm AF-S:

So if you are willing to stop down to f/8, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III is a great combo overall. However, keep in mind that f/8 is a pretty small aperture for wildlife photography. That one stop of light will make a difference not only for low-light situations, but it will also negatively affect the subject isolation capabilities of the lens. As for autofocus performance, the Nikon 70-200mm also tends to miss focus with the TC-20E III occasionally, so I would say that the two are more or less comparable.

Here is my advice – if you already own the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II with the TC-20E III, don’t buy the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. Certainly not when Nikon wants you to pay $2,699 for it. If you do not own the 70-200mm and you are wondering which one of the two will give you better image quality for photographing those little birds in your backyard, then go for the 80-400mm – it is a better lens to get the maximum reach.

31) Summary

Nikon did a very good job with completely redesigning the aged 80-400mm lens, which was plagued with many issues: from mediocre optical performance and noisy / slow autofocus motor to a badly designed construction that could hurt your fingers. The new AF-S Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR addresses most of those issues and delivers much better performance in comparison. It has better colors, better contrast and sharpness throughout the zoom range and has a very solid construction. No more finger pinching problems and loud motor noises, thanks to Internal Focus design and AF-S Silent Wave Motor. Because the lens is optically superior than its predecessor, Nikon allowed the use of teleconverters with the lens, which can expand its reach beyond 400mm. The new Vibration Reduction II system is very effective in low-light situations and the difference in stabilization performance between the new 80-400mm and its predecessor is especially noticeable on high resolution camera bodies such as Nikon D7100 and D800.

With all these advantages, the Nikon 80-400mm also has some flaws. First, while its autofocus performance is excellent, autofocus accuracy can be iffy in some situations. In short, the lens sometimes hesitates / chatters when autofocus is continuously engaged, going back and forth in small steps, as if is unsure if focus is properly acquired. This behavior is not very noticeable at short focal lengths, but it does occur at 300mm and longer, similar to what you see on lenses like Nikon 70-300mm VR. Second, although Nikon redesigned the tripod foot, it is still very unstable for long focal lengths. Third, although you can attach any Nikon TC to the lens, they all seem to impact lens sharpness and contrast significantly.

At its current price of $2,699, I struggle to see good value with this lens. Yes, it is better than any other zoom lens in its class overall, but lenses like Sigma 50-500mm OS typically go for almost twice less that amount and give you a much better value.

If you are after the best performance / reach and you are on a low budget, the Nikon 300mm f/4D + TC-14E II is still a better deal in my opinion. You will surely miss VR in low-light situations, but this combo is simply amazing, especially at its much lower price.

32) Where to buy

The Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR is available for purchase at B&H for $2,696.95 (as of 07/15/2013).

33) More Image Samples

