Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR Review

This is an in-depth review of the flagship Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR lens that was released in October of 2016. Every seven to ten years, Nikon updates its top-of-the-line lenses with the most current technology and tries to push the performance envelope to a whole new level. After a long wait, Nikon finally delivered the new generation 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR in a lighter and more versatile package. Nikon completely redesigned the lens from the ground up, featuring a fluorite lens element to make it roughly 100 grams lighter, an “E” type electronic diaphragm, an updated Vibration Reduction / Image Stabilization mechanism and a drastically different optical formula featuring a total of 22 elements to deliver superior sharpness across the frame. The lens elements have also been treated with all the latest lens coating technologies, including Nano Crystal Coat and fluorine coating in order to reduce ghosting and flare, as well as repel dust and moisture from its front element. Based on user feedback, Nikon also took care of the focus breathing issue that was present on the VR II version of the lens. Ever since the lens was introduced to the market, I have had a chance to shoot with a couple of samples of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, so my experience and review are based on many months of shooting with this lens.
On paper, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR looks stunning – its MTF charts look better than pretty much any other 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on the market and being a lighter and sharper lens than its predecessor, as well as not having focus breathing issues, certainly make it a top choice for many types of photography. However, with its very steep price of $2,799 and the availability of other great options from third party manufacturers at much more affordable price points, one has to wonder if the lens truly justifies its high price tag. It took an unusual amount of time for me to write this review, because I had to deal with a number of issues when working with the samples of the lens – from AF adjustment problems all the way to inconsistent optical results that made it frustrating to test the lens in a lab environment. I decided to put down my thoughts after going through two samples of the lens, but I am planning to test one more lens sample later this year and update the review with more information, and provide more comprehensive comparisons to other third party lens options.
Without adding any more spoilers, let’s take a closer look at the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR and see what it has to offer.
1) Technical Specifications
- Focal length: 70-200mm
- Maximum aperture: f/2.8
- Minimum aperture: f/22
- Lens construction: 22 elements in 18 groups (with 1 Fluorite and 6 ED lens elements)
- Picture angle: 34°20’ – 12°20’ (22°50’ – 8° with Nikon DX format)
- Closest focusing distance: 1.1 m/3.6 ft. (throughout entire zoom range)
- No. of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)
- Filter/attachment size: 77mm
- Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 88.5mm x 202.5mm (3.4in x 7.9 in)
- Weight: Approximately 1430g (50.5oz)
Detailed specifications for the NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E ED FL VR, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.
2) Build Quality and Lens Handling
When it comes to build quality, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR surely does not disappoint. Thanks to its tough metal and hardened plastic shell, the lens is made to last a lifetime. Being a professional quality lens, it is specifically constructed to withstand a lot of field abuse, as well as protection from dust and moisture. Over the years, I have owned a number of Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses (starting from the first generation version) and I have never had any construction or build quality issues with them. They have always been my workhorse lenses and they just delivered. The new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is built on that legacy and I have no doubt that it will be as good, if not better, than its predecessors.
While the lens certainly feels solid in hands, I cannot praise Nikon’s decision on reversing the focus and zoom rings. This has been my primary concern over the lens design ever since it was announced. As I stated in my “Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR Handling Concerns” article, the focus ring gets in the way when handling the lens and the zoom ring being in the front makes it rather painful to zoom in and out, since one has to move the hand to be closer to the end of the lens barrel. To be honest, I really don’t understand why Nikon decided to make this ergonomic change, especially after many of us 70-200mm shooters have gotten used to having access to the zoom ring right where the left hand rests. The first generation Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR had a zoom ring in the center. The second generation Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II had a zoom ring in the center. The Nikon 70-200mm f/4G VR has a zoom ring in the center. All of Canon’s and Sony’s 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses have the zoom rings in the center! Only third party lenses from Tamron and Sigma have had the zoom and focus rings reversed.
Still, I did not want to give up on the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR too early and thought that perhaps I could get used to this change and perhaps alter my way of handling of the lens. After many months of use, I can confidently say that the handling of the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR simply does not work for me. Just like any other pro I know, I never keep the lens tripod collar on the bottom of the lens. I cannot even imagine how painful it would be to hold the lens the way Mr. Lindsay Silverman from Nikon USA held it during the interview at Photo Plus:
I would love to see Mr Silverman shoot an all day wedding with the 70-200mm f/2.8 by holding its tripod foot on his palm! The only way to hand-hold a heavy 70-200mm f/2.8 is by either removing the lens collar completely (those who never put a 70-200mm f/2.8 on a tripod remove it), or by moving it up to the top of the lens, as shown below:
My complaint is not necessarily about the reversal of the zoom and focus rings – a number of other Nikon lenses, such as the Nikon 80-400mm VR have the zoom ring on the front of the lens and yet I have never complained about those. That’s because most other Nikon lenses that have the zoom ring on the front have the center of gravity below them, which means your left hand always rests either on the zoom ring, or very close to it, making it comfortable to zoom in and out when needed. That’s not the case with the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR. When hand-holding the lens with the tripod foot removed or moved to the top as pictured above, your hand will naturally be in the center of the lens, right over the focus ring. In order to zoom in and out, your only choice is to move your hand forward to the front barrel of the lens and it is simply not comfortable to keep the hand there permanently. In fact, Nikon engineers want your hand to rest over the focus ring area. Otherwise, why would they place the buttons behind the zoom ring?
In short, the reversal of the zoom and the focus rings could present a pretty serious problem for those who have had prior experience shooting Nikon and Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 and f/4 lenses. In my opinion, it was a bad decision on behalf of Nikon engineers. While some of our readers stated that they would rather deal with this ergonomic change than the focus breathing issue, I disagree – ergonomics are very important for a working professional. I highly recommend that you give the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR a try and see if you can get used to this change before committing to a purchase…
Other than that, the overall feel and smoothness of both focus and zoom rings is excellent.
3) Focus Speed and Accuracy
When it comes to focus speed, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is a lens on steroids – it focuses incredibly fast! Faster than anything else I have ever used from Nikon, including the high-end super telephoto lenses. How big of a difference are we talking about? It is hard to say for sure, but in some cases it felt like the lens focused twice faster than its predecessor, which is huge. When I first tried out the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, I could not believe how fast the lens would acquire focus on a subject and how well it tracked it. The same for switching subjects – focusing on one subject at close distance, then switching to another subject further away is literally instant. I don’t know what kind of focus motor Nikon used on the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, but I would love to see the same technology on every future Nikon lens the company makes. The Silent Wave Motor (SWM) is also incredibly quiet, making the lens a pleasure to use in the field.
If you are lucky to have a good sample of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR (more on this in the next section), you will be very pleased with its autofocus accuracy – the lens is not only fast, but it also incredibly accurate, even when tracking moving subjects. The second sample I used was spot on and it acquired focus precisely on every subject, even in very dim conditions.
4) Lens Variance and QA Issues
Unfortunately, I was not so lucky with the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR lens samples I tested. The very first copy I got right before my trip to New Zealand was off by a huge margin in AF accuracy on my Nikon D810. None of the images were in focus and I had to dial between -12 to -19 in AF Fine Tune to compensate, depending on focal length. This was a huge inconvenience factor during my trip and I was definitely not happy to be shooting with such a badly calibrated sample. Because of this, I often had to rely on Live View to get acceptable sharpness. After I got back from the trip, I exchanged the first copy for another one, which not only had a calibration issue, but also had a pretty bad decentering issue. It was not as bad as the first copy in terms of AF calibration, but it was still off. I am not sure why I was so unlucky with the first two copies, but one thing for sure – it was not my camera that was at fault, since the lenses had AF accuracy issues on my Nikon D750 bodies as well.
While lens variation is a normal fact of life, two bad samples out of two is a bit too much in my opinion, especially for such an expensive, professional-grade lens. I am not sure if early samples were a bit rushed, but it was not a pleasant experience for sure. That’s why I decided to wait before getting another lens sample for a test. I will update this review with more information as soon as possible.
5) Vibration Reduction (VR) Performance
Nikon states that it has improved its image stabilization / vibration compensation on the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR by about half a stop compared to its predecessor, so the lens should be able to handle up to 4 stops of compensation. While four stops might seem like a lot, I can say that the new stabilization system is pretty incredible on the lens and seems to work a bit better compared to the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II. I was able to capture sharp images at very low shutter speeds hand-held, down to 1/8th of a second at 70mm (see my article on how to hold a camera for proper lens hand-holding technique), and my keeper rate from low-light situations seemed to be very high.
In addition, Nikon added some new features to the VR system on the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR. While the old VR system had a simple “On/Off” switch with another “Normal/Active” switch beneath, the new lens combines these into a single switch that goes from “Off” to “Normal” to “Sport”, depending on what you are shooting. The “Normal” setting is what you would use for most shooting conditions, whereas the “Sport” setting is specifically designed for shooting fast action sports and panning subjects. In “Normal” mode, the lens can now detect if it is mounted on a tripod and provide specific stabilization to minimize camera shake coming from the tripod, wind, or ground vibrations. So if my previous recommendation was to always turn off image stabilization when using lenses on a tripod, you no longer have to do that with the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, except when shooting very long exposures (for exposures longer than a second, I still recommend to turn VR off). I tested the lens on a small travel tripod in windy conditions and indeed, the lens did better with VR turned on than turned off.
6) Bokeh
As expected, the lens does not disappoint when it comes to bokeh. Nikon made sure to optimize the lens in such a way that the lens yields beautiful bokeh no matter what focal length or aperture you are shooting at.
As you can see from some of the image samples in this review, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR renders beautiful bokeh highlights and does an exceptional job at separating the subject from the background. When photographing people, they easily “pop” from the scene, and when using longer focal lengths, the background elements get magnified beautifully, separating the subject even more and creating a very unique look and feel in images:
To understand the relationship between focal length and background size relative to the subject at different camera to subject distances, please take a look at our article on lens compression.
7) Vignetting
When it comes to vignetting, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR performs remarkably well compared to its predecessor. While vignetting is definitely noticeable at all focal lengths, it varies greatly by aperture and focus distance. Take a look at the chart below:
As you can see, depending on focal length and focus distance, the lens exhibits between 0.5 to over a stop of EV difference at the edges of the frame at f/2.8. Interestingly, vignetting is greatly reduced at close distance and sometimes doubles at infinity (see performance @ 200mm). However, once stopped down to f/4, these differences are reduced drastically at all focal lengths. Stopped down to f/5.6, vignetting is completely gone and it stays that way at smaller apertures.
Here is an illustration of the worst case scenario at 200mm, infinity focus, charted by Imatest:
In comparison, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II showed pretty high levels of vignetting even when stopped down, especially when shooting at 200mm.
8) Chromatic Aberration
As for lateral chromatic aberration performance, Nikon was again able to reduce it with the new lens design for the most part. Aside from the shorter focal lengths, chromatic aberration levels have been greatly reduced at 105mm and beyond. Take a look at the below charts that compare the performance of the two lenses:
Unlike its predecessor, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR shows slightly lower levels of chromatic aberration when stopped down, although the differences are not that big. Note how CA levels go down with the increase of focal length – at 200mm, the lens shows less than a pixel of CA. The 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II demonstrated lower CA levels at short focal lengths and much higher levels when zoomed in beyond 105mm.
The good news is that you can easily address lateral chromatic aberration issues via post-processing software. The levels are not extreme to the point that you would have to do anything special – just enabling the lens correction module in Lightroom will take care of the problem immediately.
9) Distortion
Unfortunately, the new lens design increased the overall levels of distortion when compared to its predecessor. Imatest measured noticeably less pincushion distortion at 70mm, however, at longer focal lengths of 85mm and beyond, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR demonstrated higher levels of barrel distortion. This is particularly noticeable at 200mm, where the lens showed 1.96% barrel distortion, which is visibly higher than the 1.45% distortion exhibited by the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II lens.
If you are planning to use the lens for architectural work and for photographing textures and patterns with straight lines, you can take care of the problem in Photoshop or Lightroom very easily by using Lens Corrections. Both already have lens profiles that you can apply with a single click.
10) Ghosting and Flare
While telephoto lenses are not designed to handle ghosting and flare well, Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat definitely makes a huge difference when handling bright sources of light with the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR. In many cases, you will be able to photograph without any visible flares in your images, but it all depends on the location, the angle of the light source, use of filters, whether you have a hood attached and whether the front element of the lens is clean or not. If you use a cheap filter or your front lens element is dirty, expect to see pretty visible ghosts and flares in your images with the front element exposed to the sun.
If you plan on shooting against the sun, make sure to remove filters and clean that front element! If you don’t have a filter and your front lens is clean, then just pay attention to the location of the source of light in your frame – sometimes even moving the source of light in the frame by just a little will help significantly reduce ghosting and flare in your images. As always, make sure to keep that lens hood attached, as it helps a lot when shooting with the sun overhead!
Speaking of the hood, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR has a very different HB-78 bayonet hood compared to the HB-48 on its predecessor. Take a look at the difference (Left: HB-78, Right: HB-48):
As you can see, the sides of the petal-shaped hood are not as deep on the new hood as they were on its predecessor, which should reduce chances of strong light rays making their way into the lens. Still, there is a good reason why telephoto lenses include a sizable hood. It is always a good idea to use lens hoods, as they help a great deal in reducing ghosting and flare in images. With so many lens elements inside and the fact that longer focal length lenses increase the size of the light source in the frame, you might also end up significantly reducing the overall contrast of the image, which is why I would recommend to keep the lens hood attached at all times.
11) Flouorine Coating
Similar to the latest generation Nikon lenses, the front element of the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR lens is coated with Nikon’s fluorine coating technology that is designed to repel dirt, water droplets, grease, fingerprints and smudges that might end up on the lens. The technology definitely works as advertised. When traveling in New Zealand, I shot in very rainy conditions and the coating did an excellent job in keeping the front element of the lens clean – I never had any problems with water drops or other debris appearing in my images. To understand the fluorine coating technology in detail, check out the below video from Nikon:
12) Electronic Diaphragm
The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is specifically designated as an “E” type lens (the character after the lens aperture), because it sports an electronic diaphragm. Unlike its predecessor, which uses a mechanical lever on the back of the lens to control the size of the aperture, the aperture of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is controlled electronically. This allows for much more accurate control of the lens diaphragm, especially when shooting at high continuous shooting rates. While an electronic diaphragm is a definite plus for future-proofing your investment, if you use your Nikon lenses with adapters on other cameras, it might present a problem – you will need to wait until “smart” adapters become available, since they will need to communicate the desired aperture to the lens. Using a dumb adapter is not going to allow controlling the aperture of the lens, so keep this in mind.
13) Tripod Support
With each new release of a Nikon telephoto and super telephoto lens, I always wonder if Nikon will ever start using the standardized Arca-Swiss quick release system. Unfortunately, Nikon keeps reusing the same old tripod mount that requires an additional adapter to make use of the tripod foot, which not only reduces the overall stability of the setup, but also adds unnecessary weight and bulk to the lens.
While the tripod foot itself is designed well and does a good job at stabilizing the lens when it is mounted on a tripod, I would recommend to swap out the tripod foot of the lens with a third party option from RRS (LCF-11) or Kirk (LP-64). Both are designed very well and will do a great job at providing an Arca-Swiss compatible quick release, so that you don’t have to deal with adapters.
14) Focus Breathing / Increased Field of View
Thankfully, you no longer have to worry about subjects looking small at close distances. As I have pointed out earlier in the review, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR does not suffer from the same focus breathing issues as its predecessor. There is still some focus breathing, but it is not as bad as it used to be. If the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II acted like a 120mm lens in terms of field of view at 200mm and closest focus distance, the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is significantly better – there is perhaps a 10mm difference between close focus and infinity. And if you zoom out to 70mm, there is no visible difference in framing when going from close focus to infinity.
It is also worth pointing out that the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR can now focus even closer than its predecessor. While the previous generation 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II required a minimum focus distance of 1.4 meters, the new lens can focus down to 1.1 meters. This also translates to a higher magnification level of 1:4.1 vs 1.7.9 on the predecessor.
15) Lens Sharpness and Contrast
I spent a considerable amount of time testing the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR in the lab. Unfortunately, the two lens samples I tested had all kinds of problems – from pretty severe focus accuracy issues I pointed out earlier and decentering issues, all the way to very noticeable focus shift that made it tough to properly test them. Focus shift seems to be a problem with the overall design of the lens – both lenses exhibited it at all focal lengths. As a result, I had to focus the lens for each aperture separately, which when combined with measuring sharpness at 1mm intervals on a macro rail took quite a bit of effort to complete. Unfortunately, focus shift is a pretty big problem on DSLRs, because lenses focus at their widest aperture when using phase detection autofocus, so if you are stopping down to a smaller aperture, you might see a visible shift in focus.
Despite these troubles, the first sample I tested was better optically than the second one (which had a pretty badly decentered lens element, resulting in poor sharpness results at the edges of the frame). Let’s take a look at the numbers obtained from Imatest at different focal lengths using the first lens sample:
Now keep in mind that the numbers presented here are the best case scenarios, where I took the best results from focusing at different apertures and distances using a macro rail. As you can see from the first chart measured at 70mm, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR shows solid performance wide open and once stopped down to f/5.6, it is a very sharp lens, even at the edges of the frame. The lens demonstrated inferior performance in the center of the frame than in the mid-frame (in line with the MTF chart of the lens, which means that the lens is optically designed this way).
The lens is simply superb at 85mm and 105mm focal lengths, showing stellar sharpness at the maximum aperture of f/2.8.
And at 135mm, the lens reaches its peak performance, showing incredible sharpness that is better than most other Nikon lenses stopped down:
Unfortunately, there is a visible drop in sharpness at 200mm (more testing is required at this focal length with another sample), which is expected from a 70-200mm lens design. We can see reduced performance at maximum aperture, but once stopped down to f/4 and smaller, sharpness levels come back again:
Note the higher level of sharpness at the edges of the frame when zoomed in.
As you will see from the lens comparisons section below, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is noticeably better in terms of sharpness compared to its predecessor, which is a huge achievement. The new optical design is clearly superior to what Nikon has done in the past, resulting in perhaps the best 70-200mm lens on the market today. While the sample variance and focus shift issues I described earlier are indeed alarming, it is important to point out that previous generation 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses were not free from such issues either. That is why I always recommend to thoroughly test lenses when committing to a purchase. Still, I am planning to test yet another sample of the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR to see how it would behave compared to others, especially in the lab environment. I will update this section with new results as soon as possible.
When it comes to color and contrast, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR performed similarly to its predecessor, which is superb.
14) Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR vs Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II
How good is the sharpness of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR when compared to its predecessor, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II? Let’s take a look at each focal length individually and compare the two lenses side by side:
We can clearly see that despite noticeable field curvature on the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR at 70mm, which results in better mid-frame performance than the center, the new lens has better sharpness if you look at the whole frame, especially at maximum aperture. Once stopped down, the older 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II comes out on top in the center and the mid-frame, but shows inferior results at the edges.
Zoomed in to 85mm, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR definitely shines. It produces much better sharpness throughout the frame and its center performance is remarkable at all apertures. Note how much worse the previous generation 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II is, especially at the edges of the frame.
The new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR continues to impress at 105mm, showing superb wide open performance – there is simply no comparison here.
And at 135mm, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is at its best, significantly surpassing its predecessor at every aperture from the center to the edges of the frame.
Lastly, at 200mm, we can see that the previous generation Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II also did worse wide open. Once stopped down to f/4 and smaller though, the two lenses are comparable in the center of the frame, with the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR outperforming its predecessor by a huge margin in the mid-frame and the edges.
If we summarize the results of this comparison, we can conclude that the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR sets a new benchmark in terms of overall sharpness performance.
16) Use with Teleconverters
As expected from the above sharpness numbers, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR performs very well with all three teleconverters. The Nikon TC-14E III teleconverter has very little impact on lens sharpness, so if you want to extend the reach of the lens to 98-280mm focal length, definitely add the 1.4x TC to your camera bag. The Nikon TC-17E II teleconverter works pretty well as well, as long as you use the latest generation Nikon DSLRs that can focus better in low light conditions. The 1.7x teleconverter results in a 119-340mm f/4.8 lens and once stopped down to f/5.6 can make another attractive combination with very good sharpness. The Nikon TC-20E III is a mixed bag (140-400mm f/5.6 resulting focal length) – stopping down to f/8 results in acceptable sharpness, but the lens will hunt in low-light conditions and might end up focusing inaccurately. So keep that in mind when using the lens with teleconverters. Overall, I would say that teleconverter performance with the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is pretty similar to what I experienced with its predecessor, with slightly better sharpness results.
17) Summary
When I first read the news of Nikon releasing an updated version of the 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, I wondered what Nikon engineers could do to push the already high performance envelope to an even higher level. The MTF charts provided by Nikon looked superb, almost too good to be true for a 70-200mm lens. After thoroughly testing a few samples of the lens in a lab environment, I can confirm that Nikon has indeed made its best 70-200mm f/2.8 lens so far. As you can see from the charts in this review, the new Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR showed very impressive results when compared to its predecessor and at some focal lengths, the lens yielded sharpness numbers that were better at maximum aperture than most other Nikon lenses stopped down. This is an amazing achievement on behalf of Nikon engineers and something they should be applauded for. As of today, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR is probably the best 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on the market in terms of sharpness. Combined with the incredibly fast and accurate autofocus motor (which tested out to be even faster than the already fast 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II), lack of focus breathing, lighter weight, improved coatings and better handling of vignetting and chromatic aberration, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR could easily make it into any professional’s camera bag as the top choice for many kinds of photographic needs.
However, as with most other lenses, the lens comes with its share of problems as well. First of all, for anyone used to handling of previous generation Nikon or current generation Canon 70-200mm lenses, the reversal of the zoom and focus rings can become an ergonomic issue. I have already highlighted my personal problems with this change in this review and other articles posted here at Photography Life and after using several lens samples over the course of many months, I could not get used to the change and found it to be problematic for the way I handle and shoot with 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses. As a result, I would highly recommend to test a copy of the new lens before committing to a purchase, since the new handling could get in the way, especially for busy pros out there. Second, as I have pointed out in section 4 of this review, the two lens samples I tested for this review had pretty bad focus and optical issues, making it a challenge to properly test and review the lens. While sample variation is a normal fact of life, I was not particularly happy to see problems with two lenses in a row. Lastly, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR has a pretty hefty price tag. With its MSRP of $2,799, it is the most expensive 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on the market today, making it tough to justify it as an investment for enthusiasts and hobbyists. With the release of Tamron’s SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 at less than half the price, it is even tougher to spend so much money on a telephoto lens for many photographers out there…
17) More Image Samples
Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Focus Speed and Accuracy
- Handling
- Image Stabilization
- Value
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Great lens but just as every lens Nikon made last 5 years it is way too expensive. I choose to wait for Sigmas and Tamrons new 70-200 zooms. Nikon is stuck in past where they had all aces up their sleeve. Now I found Sigmas 85, 35, 50 and 20mm way better and cheaper then Nikon so I really don’t see any reason for going with Nikon. I do understand that many older photographers are just not able to grasp the fact that third party manufacturers are just as good if not better nowadays and Nikons is milking those people for everything they can get.
Hi Red
I have to disagree with your conclusion that 3rd party is better in every way.
It is true that Sigma and Tamron specially have up’d there game and optically there are rarely reasons to go OEM.
But the moment it comes to AF speed and accuracy OEM lenses almost allways wins by a very significant margin.
…what I have experienced so far, the QA is much better with Nikon, than it is with Sigma and Tamron, even though Nasim seems to have had very bad luck this time with Nikon. I’ve had 3 out of 4 unusable Tamron lenses (2: 70-200 2.8 VC USD and 1: Tamron 35mm 1.8 VC) and one good and one bad Sigma 35mm 1.4 Art. This far I haven’t had any issues with more than dozen Nikon lenses and from all my friends, only one had an issue with an 200-400 f4 VR2.
So sometimes I just want the peace of mind, that when I buy Nikon, I have a much better chance to get an okay copy + service and support of Nikon in Switzerland (where I live) is much betten than Sigmas and Tamrons.
Nasim, great review, thank you.
@Red, I absolutely agree with you, Nikon lenses are way too expensive. The new 70-200 broke a record in price increase. The new Tamron 70-200 G2 is an amazing lens. I do not have it personally but hope to have it soon. FStoppers and others did a comparison and ALL of them came to the conclusion that it is an amazing lens and.
In fact, it has a better VC (or VR) than Nikon’s 70-200.
Just so you know, all my lenses are Nikon. I have the old 80-200 f/2.8 and also the 180mm f/2.8. Both are great lenses and I especially love the 180mm, being so light. It is an amazing lens. However, thinking about it now, I MUCH rather spend $1,300 for the Tamron 70-200 than $1,000 on the 180mm. No competition there.
In the past three years, third party companies made a tremendous improvements to their line of products. If it’s Sigma with their ART line, Tamron with their zoom lenses or Godox for lighting system, those great products not only caught up with the brands but surpassed them (built in radio triggers, Li-on batteries etc.).
I am a Godox user for the past two years and although I have two Nikon flagship flashes, they almost always stay in my bag. Spending, in some cases, less than a third on similar product makes you think twice investing in the brand names.
Red, I agree, many photographers never even look beyond Nikon glass and as a result, they miss out a lot. At the same time, I do have a few friends who use Nikon glass exclusively. Their primary reason is resale value – Nikon glass always sells at much higher prices used than third party lens options. The second reason is focus reliability. While Nikon has not done much damage in the past, Canon is known to issue occasional firmware updates that might either disable AF or render it unreliable. While Sigma has issued firmware updates in the past to take care of such situations, people get a bit worried about the potential of losing reliability. Lastly, third party lenses do not get under the Nikon and Canon pro support programs. Many professionals do not buy third party lenses because of this alone…
This lens should be an absolute no brainer for me. I’m the bulls eye in the middle of Nikon’s target audience for this one. I shoot sports almost exclusively and a 70-200 is core to any serious sports kit. I have a D5 and I never venture outside of the Nikon lens ecosystem. I’ve owned the now-elderly, crop-senor optimized version of this lens for more than a decade. I was patiently waiting for this version to marry to my D5.
After having used one for a week in April, I just can’t pull the trigger.
While the focusing is ferociously fast and it appears sharp, the ring reversal and the price have at least significantly delayed my decision. I am not a particularly price-sensitive gear shopper. If I need it, I buy it. But the near $3,000 tag for this lens that takes a giant leap backwards from a handling/stability standpoint was just too much to take. Note to Nikon: There were only two things you could have done to keep me from buying this lens; radically overprice it and/or screw up the handling. I could have lived with one or the other. But not both.
Waiting for the new Sigma Art version ….
Nasim,
Thanks for the insepth review, it was great. Also, thanks for posting the stellar sample images from you and Spencer. If you didn’t have a 70-200, would you get this lens, or the Tamron’s SP 70-200mm f/2.8 VC G2?
Thanks.
Jason
I would :-)
Jason, that’s a tough question, since I have not tested the Tamron 70-200mm G2 yet (hopefully it will be here in a few weeks). Given the price difference, I would personally favor the Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 G2 at this point. If we were talking about several hundred dollars it would be one thing, but I could get two Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses for the price of a single Nikkor…
Because of the price difference I although thought to by the new Tamron, but the Tamron doesn’t work with the Nikon TCs. So if you want to use TCs with this lens, then you have to spend extra money for Tamron TCs. That’s why in my case the Tamron had coast me even more then the Nikkor. I already have Nikon TCs for my big prime lens and had to buy another set of TCs for the Tamron. Like most things, nothing is black and white!
Here you can find some pictures including 100% crops with the TC-14E II.
https://www.nikon-fotografie.de/vbulletin/2569118-post154.html
and here with the TC-17E II
https://www.nikon-fotografie.de/vbulletin/2569126-post155.html
And a wildlife-shot with the TC-17E II
http://www.naturfotografie-rosengarten.de/Galerie/Dachse/i-rRGpqgG/A
Regards
Stefan
Thanks Nasim. Great to read the honest pros and cons of this new beast. What is the best way to test the QC on a potential purchase if one does not have the professional testing equipment available that a pro such as yourself has? …Hope you enjoyed your time in NZ!
Donz, you can easily test any lens by doing two types of shooting – one to test AF and one to test for any decentering or other optical issues. The first step is to test AF at close and medium range distances. Simply defocus the lens at maximum aperture, then focus on a subject that has a lot of contrast with phase detect AF (a test chart would be ideal for this). Take a shot and repeat the process until you have at least 5-6 shots that you can use. Then use live view to focus precisely on the same target. Compare the previous images with the one from live view. If the images look very similar and sharpness is there, you are set. If the images look drastically different, your lens is off and needs to be either calibrated, or returned for a good copy that does not have the same AF issues. If you want to test for focus shift, repeat the same process with the lens stopped down to something like f/5.6 or f/8.
Then do a similar test with focus set to infinity. Ideally, stand on top of a hill or a tall building and shoot all the details below – make sure that everything is far way enough that you have maximum depth of field. Frame the image so that you have details on all four corners of the frame. Set your lens to desired aperture that you are planning to use the most, then use live view for precise focusing. Once focus is set, scroll from side to side of the frame and make sure that all the edges look roughly the same – you do not want to have one edge that is blurry due to shallow depth of field. Take some shots and look at them at 100% view and explore all the edges of the frame. If a lens does not have a decentered element, all four corners should look roughly the same. If a lens does have a decentered element, you will see one side looking much blurrier than the other.
These two tests should suffice in selecting a good candidate. I always recommend to test lenses in real environments vs a lab environment like mine, since there are too many challenges to deal with and one must have the right equipment and software to conduct proper testing. It can get expensive very quickly…
Thanks for a thorough explanation – much appreciated! : )
Thank you Nasin. His review was excellent as always. Congrats on the photos are great. What is missing now is a comparison with the new Tamron, but a serious comparison. In practice! Because it is very difficult for us, from poor countries to buy this lens. For months I have been with the Nikon 200-500 wanting to write a story about it, but my translator has not yet appeared. Success always! Sincerely.
@Andre, watch this vid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0Pb37PGa2E
He does a practical comparison using both in a sport shoot.
Thank you Motti. Great video. I stay with the Tamron.
Andre, I should have the Tamron with me in a couple of weeks for real testing. Will review the lens and update this one with comparisons as soon as possible. Thank you for your feedback my friend!
Thank You Nasim!
What a great lens – and I was about to buy it as a replacement for my VR1 until I learned about the new position of the zoom ring. Thats a deal breaker for me.
I upgraded form the VR I and I would suggest to try it out. I like the new position much better and I hold the lens in the way that the tripod foot rest on my hand and two fingers in front to zoom. So for me this change is a benefit! The AF is so much faster, the sharpness is just incredible and although the VR is great. I although thought about the Tamron 70-200/2.8 G2, but it is not as uncompromising as the new Nikkor 70-200/2.8 FL. That why I spend the money for this great workhorse and I am very happy I did it!
Stefan, having shot with the 70-200mm f/2.8 for years shooting weddings, I cannot imagine trying to hold the tripod foot on my palm. With the weight of the lens, it would end up bruising my palm after many hours of shooting (and yes, I have used the lens this way when I first started out). I would not recommend to handle any 70-200mm f/2.8 lens with the tripod mount, that’s certainly not the way the lens is supposed to be hand-held…
I agree with you on all the positives of the new lens, but I cannot agree with you on the ergonomics. However, it is certainly a matter of personal preference – if hand-holding the lens with the tripod foot does not hurt your hands, then by all means go for it. You might want to perhaps accessorize the tripod foot with something soft, or get an oversized Arca-Swiss adapter to make it more comfortable to hold, especially when shooting for extended periods of time.
No problem! I think that is really an individual thing. I although hold my AF-S 500/4 FL in that way! So I get another anchor and can hold althougt that lens freehand to get very good resualts at shutter speeds of 1/15 sec, like this one https://naturfotografen-forum.de/o1289510-Wenn%20die%20D%C3%A4mmerung%20kommt%21
Agree with nasim holding it with tripod foot for long definitely hurts palm .you won’t notice it while shooting .
It hurts you, but that does not mean, that it althought hurts everyone. For exampel it doesn’t hurts me! So everyone has to try it out by himself.
Walter, that is certainly a huge inconvenience factor for me as well. I wish Nikon kept the lens the way it used to be.
Great review Nasim. Someone at dpreview forum and diglloyd.com suggested the lens has focus shift at 70mm and 200mm but almost none at 135mm. Is this your experience with your sample? D810 should have built in focus shift compensation that bias the focus forward when you select a stopped down shooting aperture.
ZZ, I did not see much focus shift at 135mm, so it is certainly true that the lens has the biggest problems at the shortest and longest ends of the range. Both lenses I tested had the same behavior in regards to focus shift, so I am sure the lens is designed that way.
As for focus shift compensation, it might certainly be the case for normal shooting via phase detection AF, but if you use live view to focus manually, it is a potential problem (for landscape, architecture and macro). One cannot focus at f/2.8, then switch to manual focusing and shoot at smaller apertures. Ideally, you will need to stop down to the right aperture in live view and then focus, which means that the camera you are shooting with had better have the ability to stop down in live view. When testing lenses, I focused at f/2.8 in live view, then switched off AF and stopped down the lens to smaller apertures – that resulted in huge differences in sharpness numbers. The correct methodology was to focus for each aperture separately in live view, which took forever to get done, because live view contrast detect is often not 100% accurate and I had to use a macro rail to make sure that focusing was good for each aperture and focal length. It took many hours of work, which sucked! I wish there was a way around the focus shift issue, since I see this problem on many lenses.
I found the focus shift to be negligible when focused beyond 15m at both 70mm and 200mm. Is that your experience? It is most obvious up close.
Very informative … and I love the images! They are wonderful.
Thank you Gunnar, I appreciate your feedback!
Thanks for the detailed and useful review, Nasim.
Great set of accompanying images as well.
I’m sure this lens will come down in price…..
Thank you for your feedback Swissblad! Hopefully the price of the lens comes down – the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR was also priced initially too high, but it did come down in price overtime…
I find this lens to be outstanding for Indoor Sports in poor lighting conditions. It’s fast on focus. I don’t have a problems with the focus buttons up front on the lens. If the tripod foot bothers you, take it off. Great lens!
Dear nasim thanks for the great review.
Actually i was waiting for your review before buying it but then in India i was getting it for around $2200 after rebate before may.
The lens is sharp fast and contrasty.
I haven’t required af fine tuning on my copy with my D800 but when i try to focus it at minimum distance(1.1m ) zoomed from 185mm to 200mm the focus is not achieved then I have to pull it back to focus it. The IQ at 135 is exceptional.
Great review as always Nasim,
Although a few people will receive this lens from their employer, or have such wealth that $2,800 isn’t an issue, I think many people would look at the market as follows:
70-200/4: same sharpness from F4, same VR, no focus breathing (NFB), 700g lighter. $1,000
70-200/2.8 VRii: same sharpness in the centre, very good VR. $1,500 second hand
70-200/2.8 VRi: almost same sharpness in the centre, ok VR, same weight, NFB. $1,000 second hand
80-200/2.8 AFS: same sharpness in the centre, NFB. $800 second hand
80-200/2.8D: almost same sharpness in the centre, same weight, NFB. $650 second hand
Considering the ergonomic disaster of reversing the zoom and focus rings, unless someone is buying the 70-200/E for you, or you are a portrait shooter who always uses a tripod, I would recommend the 70-200/4 for most people. Probably explains why Nikon took so long to release it.
On the other hand, I really hope Nikon release a 300/2.8 FL for the anniversary. A real weight saving (<2.4kg?) should be achievable with those front elements, making the legendary lens easily hand-holdable.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for reviewing this lense. It is very helpful as I am in the market for a Nikon 70-200mm lense. I have enjoyed reading your articles over the years and sharing the same with my 9 year old who is into photography. My son is mostly interested in landscapes and some night photography.
In your other article, you seem to have high regard for Nikon AF-S 70-200mm F/4G and opine that it fares better than Nikon AF-S 70-200mm F/2.8G ED VR II in some areas. But I have not come across your take on Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2.
Not sure if I want to spend more and also don’t think he needs NIkon 70-200mm F/2.8 FL VR. Trying to decide between
– Nikon AF-S 70-200mm F/4G
– Nikon AF-S 70-200mm F/2.8G ED VR II
– Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2
1. At same price as Nikon AF-S 70-200mm F/4G, do you think this Tamron is a better option?
2. Where does this Nikon F/2.8 E FL VR stand vis a vis Tamron, considering the price?
Thanks,
Venu
Ideally you should go for Tamron G2 since it has better VC and image quality.But its heavy at 1485gms vs 850gms Nikon F4.
Hmm, I’ve been shooting hundreds of winter sports games and meets handheld for years with the foot resting in my palm. Often shooting a couple thousand shots over 3+ hours. I never understood why people moved the foot up top and can’t recall anyone that does.
You wedding shooters must be real sissies. ;-)
As a side note, you can use at least some of the cheap 3rd party feet made for the old VR on the new E version. The 2 I got off eBay attach firmly. The more gentle may want to tape some foam on it.
Great review, I shoot both Nikon and Canon, but personally, regarding the lens foot, I hold my the same way as Mr. Silverman does – by the collar. Don’t have an issue with it, either the Canon or the Nikon version and I shoot 3 or 4 hours at a time with them – but that’s just me. I would love to get the new Nikon lens (when I win the lottery). :)
I’m not a professional and shoot for pleasure. The 70-200 ED FL f2.8 was my first 70-200 lens.
Since I don’t have an extensive background in photography like many experienced folks who share their insights in this forum,
I have always wondered why companies cannot product a nice lens which provides corner to corner sharpness at an affordable
price even after 100 years of being in business. After using the lens the only thought that come to my mind is “Whats the big deal about this glass ?. This is because I have started with this lens and haven’t experienced what was available before. The second thought that comes to mind that its just a glass and doesn’t make great photos by itself. The third thought was that its heavy. Too heavy for a days use. Some samples available at http://www.vardhankalephotography.com
One more thing i noticed while using Nikon 70 200E Fl is when in hurry if you want to shoot just front cap removed and lens hood reversed its difficult to zoom in or out. One has to remove the hood put it on the lens and then zoom ring
I still think for what its worth, the very first 70 200 vr 2.8 is the best value. It gives tremendous performance at its used price with arguably the best bokeh of the three for a third of the money of this one. As for sharpness, its not as sharp as this one or the VR2 I guess, but its pretty darn sharp with excellent color rendition. I would buy the old one way before this one every day of the week including Sundays. What is Nikon thinking with this price? omg what is wrong with this company? overpriced to say the least.
Nasim,
I noticed that the Imatest numbers for the Nikon 70-200 f2.8G in your Nikon 70-200 f2.8E review do not match the Imatest numbers for the Nikon 70-200 f2.8G in your Nikon 70-200 f4.0G review. Why is that?
Ron
Ronald, the numbers published on older reviews need to be updated – a couple of years ago I switched from RAW conversion in Lightroom to a completely different system using DCRaw, because some cameras were applying automatic corrections that I could not get rid of. That’s what resulted in the drastic change of Imatest numbers. The comparisons are still valid in the reviews themselves, but please do not try to compare numbers from newer reviews to older ones. I will be working on updating all old lens reviews as soon as possible, hopefully by the end of the year should get all of them sorted out.
Nassim,
RE: Quality Control
I’ve just been able to pick up this lens (at a discount price of ~$2000) and have done the tests you have suggested, and am now concerned I may be having the same quality control problems that you have. The images are slightly softer in the left corner than the right – quite obviously at f2.8 and I can still see it at f8.0. I’ve posted corner cut out images in the forum at: https://photographylife.com/discussions/topic/is-my-lens-decentered-70-200-2-8e-fl
Would you be able to tell me if this is what you experienced or if I’m being too picky? The lens also needs -15 in AF Fine tune and I think live view focussing still gives sharper images at f2.8. Should I exchange the lens? I have a very short time to decide as in Australia it is much more difficult to return/exchange.
Thanks for your help!
Hi Nassim,
This is a very valuable report, thank you a lot for you efforts!
However, it gave me some fear when you described problems with the two lens samples.
So the the question is: how often these very expensive lenses may have problems as described above ? Do you think what happened to you/what you discoverd was somehow exceptional ? Have you seen it on other lenses as well ?
And more practically: how an amateur like me should test the lens immediately after she/he buys it and before it gets too late to return it.
Any suggestions ?
Thanks for your help and your time
Wizjan