Nikon 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S Review

This is a detailed review of the classic Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S by one of our readers, Christian Duguay from Montreal, Canada. A quick note from Nasim: while I was going through testing some of the older manual focus lenses (including the 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S), Christian contacted me via email and sent some of his thoughts on the lens. After a couple of emails back and forth, I requested him to write a review of the lens, so that we could share it with our readers. Christian accepted the challenge and we both agreed that it could be a good idea if we both worked on it – I would provide all optical test results, while he would write the text and provide sample images. So in a way, this is a collaborative effort between the two of us. Enjoy!
1) Overview and Specifications
When I read a few weeks ago at Photography Life that Nasim wanted to review some of the Nikkor Ai-S manual focus lenses, I was really pleased by the idea. In fact, I was longing for that since the summer of 2012. At that time, I was looking for a 28mm prime and although Nikon had launched a new 28mm f/1.8G in April of that year, I opted for an all-manual f/2.8 Ai-S lens. The reviews I read about it were interesting and convincing, so I decided to order one new from the US, because it was not available in Canada. When I received the lens, I was totally amazed by its high quality, intrinsic beauty and special craftsmanship. This was my first contact with these old Nikkor Ai-S lenses.
If you browse through Nikon’s catalog, you will realize that the company actually has 8 manual focus lenses in their line-up ranging from a 20mm f/2.8 to a Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8. Surprisingly, theses lenses are still in production today in the “Land of the Rising Sun”. They can all be purchased brand new in the US with a regular Nikon Warranty. Amongst them, there is quite an interesting prime: an ultra-high-speed 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S. This is the fastest lens currently made by Nikon and there have never been an autofocus version of it. Because it’s a manual focus lens released in 1981, it gets little attention nowadays, especially since cameras have high ISO performance and most of us don’t shoot with film anymore. So, this 50mm prime has stayed in the shadows in recent years and unfortunately, few people know about it. It is therefore worth making an effort to rediscover what this unique and unusual lens has to reveal and to shine the light on it in this review!
The 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S has 7 optical elements in 6 groups and uses a traditional spherical design which can explain the relatively reasonable price. It is also in production for more than 30 years, thanks to its impressive f/1.2 aperture and superb performance. The lens has a 9 blade diaphragm that allows for a more pleasant and creamier bokeh, which is an important feature in a wide aperture lens where a shallow depth of field is sought-after. The minimum aperture of f/16 is standard for a fast prime. The front element of the lens extends for about 1 cm when focusing but does not rotate. It sports a 52mm filter thread as most of the Ai-S lenses do. The lens is available from Nikon’s retailers and the street price in the US is about $699. In Canada, you can get it for $599. By the way, this is the only Ai-S lens distributed by Nikon Canada. It is available on special order only and comes with a 5 year warranty. This lens is pricier than the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G but still affordable for such an ultra-high-speed prime, especially since the new Nikon 58mm f/1.4G sells for one thousand dollars more.
As Nasim wrote in his review of the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G, “the focal length of 50mm lenses was considered a standard or normal focal length, because it closely resembles the perspective of the human eye. These lenses were widely popular on film cameras and the focal length was ideal for portraiture and everyday photography. As digital SLRs and zoom lenses started taking over the market, popularity of 50mm primes also decreased. Now that full frame digital cameras are getting more and more affordable, the once forgotten 50mm lenses are regaining their popularity among many photographers”. I agree with Nasim. This focal length is really versatile for a lot of photographic applications ranging from landscape to portraiture. I think we need to work again with it and not snob it. It’s what I’m now rediscovering with this 50mm f/1.2 lens.
2) Handling, Build and Focus Performance
The Nikkor Ai-S series is made up of all-metal manual focus lenses which are manufactured in Japan. They all have click-stopped aperture rings and engraved markings. They have smooth brass helicoids that enable precise manual focus. Theses primes are compact when compared with today’s lenses and it’s one of their characteristics I appreciate the most. They have a tough and high quality build and they are a real pleasure to use and to handle. The series compares really favorably to Zeiss and Voigtlander manual lenses in term of quality and aesthetics. There are no electronics on board and these lenses will serve for years to come.
Like other Ai-S lenses, the 50mm f/1.2 is a wonderful piece of craftsmanship made of metal and glass. It weighs 12.7 oz (360 g) which is heavier than the 50mm f/1.4G (9.9 oz or 280 g) and almost identical to the new 58mm f/1.4G (13.6 oz or 385 g). The rubberized focus ring is conveniently located on the front of the lens barrel and operates very smoothly, thanks to its helicoids mechanism. The tactile feeling we experience when rotating the ring with the thumb and index fingers is an important part of the pleasure shooting with this manual focus lens. Till now, this 50mm has the best focus ring I have experienced, better than my Zeiss 35mm f/2.0 or my Nikkor 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S.
But there is something else about this lens, “un je-ne-sais-quoi”, which makes it unique and more appealing. Maybe it’s the combination of the compact size and reasonable weight for such a fast lens that allows it to balance extremely well on the camera body and makes it a joy to use. Maybe it’s the rather big front element for a lens with a 52mm filter thread that gives it its bold look and its attractiveness for shooting with it. Maybe it’s the feelings of awe and desire we have in face of the challenge that lies ahead in order to master this peculiar lens. In any case, we cannot remain indifferent to this little beauty.
Many photographers may be scared to engage with this 50mm or any other manual focus lenses and prefer to stay away from them. It’s quite understandable, but they miss an interesting experience. It was not in my mind at first to return to a manual lens when autofocus is so convenient. But I decided after some reflections to accept the challenge three years ago and I made the move with a Zeiss 35mm f/2.0. This decision changed my photography work in two ways. The use of a fixed focal lens has forced me to compose and frame my subject more dynamically than before. Then the fact of manually focusing has slowed me down and has let me think more before pressing the shutter. It has given me more control over my work and has contributed significantly to improve my photography skills. Moreover, manual focus is easier than it seems, particularly for landscape, portrait or architectural photography. For sport, action or moving subject, I would stay with autofocus lenses. Modern Nikon DSLRs have an electronic rangefinder with a green dot focus confirmation and arrows (> O <) in the viewfinder that helps to acquire focus. I also recommend buying the Nikon DK-17M Magnifying Eyepiece (for D1 to D4 series and D800, D700) which increases the viewfinder magnification by approximately 1.2x for added viewing precision.I must say that even if it can be challenging to nail focus at f/1.2 because of the thin depth of field (DOF), I was surprised how relatively easy it was with practice to get it. Even if 50% of the shots are off focus, the results are great when we get it and it’s really rewarding! It just needs time and practice and to take more shots than with an autofocus lens. There seems to be some focus shift occurring between f/2 and f/4 and the lens was back focusing a little with my D3 camera. However, I noticed no focus shift at the widest aperture (f/1.2).
3) Optical Performance and Quality
Now, we are entering the most interesting part of the review. How this 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S fixed focal lens with an optical design dating back to 1981 with no aspherical element or ELD glass performs with modern DSLRs. Nasim conducted Imatest tests that provide the most recent data about MTF Performance, Chromatic aberrations and Vignetting for this lens. Here is how it performed according to Imatest:
The results are astounding. This old 50mm f/1.2 beats the modern 50mm f/1.4G lens in the MTF performance in the center from f/2 to f/4 and equalizes it at f/5.6! So, its reputation for being the sharpest Nikon’s 50mm at f/2, thanks to its high performance, seems not overrated. Peak performance is reached at f/4.0 and the best overall performance is reached at f/5.6, where the lens shows very good sharpness throughout the frame. Contrast is really good and color rendition is superb.
Now, how the lens performs wide open, for which it’s the main reason to purchase this ultra-high-speed 50mm. Although the lens suffers from noticeable spherical aberration issues at the maximum aperture of f/1.2 and f/1.4 that lower the contrast and limit its performance across the frame, photographs show really good results in the center, where what is in focus is quite sharp:
For me, the weak corner performance at f/1.2 doesn’t matter because at this aperture, everything is out of focus except what it is intended to be. And even if the center is a little soft and has less contrast, it’s what gives the lens its strong appeal and makes images shot with this prime so attractive. But depending on the subject, the light and the distance from the subject, spherical aberration and coma can occur in a very specific way in what I call a “glowing effect” that gives an ethereal or “dreamy” look. Here is an example that shows this, shot at f/1.2:
Now compare the image to another one shot at f/2.0:
As you can see, stopping down makes the image appear completely different. Personally, I love the unique-looking images that you can get at f/1.2. This effect can be sought after, but it can also be undesirable. In those cases, changing the diaphragm to f/2 will surely get rid of most of the “glow”. But this can be the stumbling block for some that prevents from buying this lens.
3.1) Distortion
Distortion is a little on the high side for a lens of this class. Imatest measured barrel distortion at -1.55%. Unfortunately, since neither Lightroom nor Camera RAW have built-in lens profiles for this classic, all distortion corrections have to be carried out manually.
3.2) Chromatic Aberrations
Chromatic aberration levels are moderate. Imatest measured CA at about 1 pixel at the larger apertures, averaging 1.5 pixels at smaller apertures, as shown below:
3.3) Vignetting
As expected, vignetting is quite strong at the largest apertures, reaching as many as 2 full stops of difference in the corners. The good news is, vignetting is cut significantly at f/2.0 and practically disappears by f/2.8:
Here is an illustration of the worst case scenario, shot at f/1.2:
And although vignetting is quite strong wide open, this feature contributes to one of the hallmarks of this lens. It can be used on purpose to give a more dramatic atmosphere to the photos or to emphasize the main subject. Or it can be easily corrected with Capture NX2 or other software.
Finally, to conclude, I want to quote what Michael Reichmann wrote in May 2012 in The Luminous Landscape about this lens: “This lens sings its most beautiful song wide open, where the combination of ultra-shallow depth of field, lovely bokeh due to its nine blade shutter, and coma along with CA allow for the creation of dreamlike images, with strongly out-of-focus backgrounds and foregrounds”. That says it all…
4) Summary
The 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S manual focus is a unique lens amongst all Nikkor lenses. This is the fastest lens Nikon produces today, but for how long? Because of its peculiar characteristics (spherical aberration, coma, focus shift), this 50mm has to be fully understood in order to be fully appreciated. That’s why it’s not a lens for everyone. We have to know exactly why we want to shoot with this prime and to be prepared to spend time to tame and master this lens. Then, it can be really rewarding. Its sharpness in the center from f/2 to f/4 beats newer lenses and its special behavior at f/1.2 and f/1.4 gives it a unique signature. This 50mm is a wonderful tool for achieving artistic work and to unleash creativity in our passion for photography. It took me several months and I read many reviews before I made my mind and decided to buy it, but since I have it, this lens has not disappointed me. Quite the contrary, its versatility serves incredibly well my purpose of improving my photography skills and to shoot better images. I hope you will share my enthusiasm for this little beauty!
5) More Sample Images
Thanks, Nasim. It’s nice to see modern review of some old lenses. I hope to see more in the future.
You are most welcome! And a lot more of this is coming, especially some really old lenses from 1962 :)
Nasim and Christian thanks for the review. I bought this lens for the d810 the images are incredible I also like this lens for videography. I purchased the magnifying eyepiece for fine tuning focus. Now I’m hoping for a full review of the Nikon 28mm f2.8 .
Yup, I have read a lot of reviews on Amazon & B&H about this lens, all of the reviews say the lens is best at f/2.0. I am dreaming of buying this little jewel and the New Nikon Df to use as walk around gear.
Jocelyn, it will perform admirably on a 16 MP sensor. Just need to learn how to use the lens as pointed out in the article.
I have that combination! Come and see the Deefers at https://www.facebook.com/groups/197954620394536/
The pictures wide open are phenomenal! They almost jump off the screen as a 3D image.
I have the lens and I agree with the observations in this review.
What I can add is that the lens is optimized for shooting in the range 1.5-5m where it has almost no spherical aberration and the results are sharp even on the cropped D7000. That range is chosen intentionally as most of the portrait shots are in that range.
Thanks Marian for your comment about the optimized shooting range of the 50mm f/1.2. I understand better now why photos in this range has less spherical aberration. Nevertheless, at close range, I observed aberrations also depending on the light and the subject, especially with tree leaves. Do you have other comments about this phenomenon ?
I don’t know. Probably it is just a standard “bad” case for such bright lenses.
What I could add about the wide open behavior is that the lens is a kind of “two lenses in a single package” – the lens has very different out of focus renderings if f/1.2 and f/2 are compared. Depending on the way the photographer wants the rendering, he can choose between those two.
Also, on D7000, f/2.8 is perfectly fine in terms of sharpness. The only reason to go down to f/5.6 is if it is two bright and 1/8000 doesn’t work or just to reduce the subjects that are not in focus.
Thanks Marian for your contribution for better understanding this unique lens !
Hi Nasim, nice lens, nice review, but I am not so sure about technical matters.
I don’t have one, and if I would have one I wouldn’t dare to dissassembly in order to check if this has a brass helicoil, lot of nikkors DO NOT use brass at all, they use aluminiun helicoils.
In order to avoid frozen helicoils one side is simple aluminiun, and teh other one is anodized aluminium.
I am not saying this is the case with this lens, but if you didn’t check you can’t be sure.
Anyway this is a comment which doesn’t change at all your review.
Nice reading and from very close to boot. Great team work, thanks to Christian and Nasim. It’s interesting to get fresh data from these lenses. Nasim you say “it will perform admirably on a 16MP sensor” how will it do on on 24 or 36?
May I reply to you François, the Imatest data performed by Nasim were with a D800E. The photos I took were with a D3. As you could read, this lens is sharper from f/2 to f/4 than the newer 50mm f/1.4G. So it performs really well for an optical design dating back to 1981.
Technical test beds do show that the 50mm f/1.2 is not as sharp at full aperture than at f/4-5.6, but this doesn’t mean real world pictures are not reasonably good. Here is an example: https://flic.kr/p/E8KFaJ. I took that picture to check the lens’ sharpness at f/1.2 with a D810 body (36 Mp).
For some reason, the above link doesn’t work, but this one does: https://www.flickr.com/photos/pierre_et_nelly/25029294232/in/dateposted-public/.
I’m currently in the market for a 50mm lens that has an aperture ring and having a hard time deciding (camera is an FM2). I’m open to something newer like the 50m 1.8D but the 50mm 1.2 ais keeps coming back, despite it’s higher pricetag. Have you compared the Voigtlander 58mm 1.4?
Matthew, like you, I thought buying the Voigtlander 58mm 1.4 before I opted for the Nikkor 50mm f/1.2. I read some reviews about the Voigtlander which seems to be a reallly good lens too and with a more modern optical design. If you want to know more about it, you can check Lloyd Chambers blog site (diglloyd.com). But finally, I decided for the f/1.2 because of its really good sharpness at f/2.0 and the dreamy look of the images at f/1.2. It’s a matter of personnal choice in the end. Each lens has its benefits and weaknesses. We just need to know them and to learn how to work with them and make the best of it. No lens is perfect unless with pay an astronomical price and even though, they were be some compromises too…
I had the Nikon f1.2 for a few years and am always impressed with its photos. After reading several reviews about the 58mm f1.4, I knew there wouldn’t be much difference between the two lenses but wanted to check it our myself so I took the plunge. So far, I prefer the Nikon; I just prefer the look of the images. The Vogitlander is easier to use in that you don’t need to move the aperture ring to change the f stop. The Nikon is more expensive but I highly recommend it.
I own the Ai version of this lens. It’s built tougher but only have 7 blade aperture with the same optical formula. It’s much cheaper but i believe perfoms at about the same level as this Ai-S version
I just bought mine new from HK, guess it’s because of all the talk about the 58 1.2 now when they released the 58 1.4..
Any way, after four days of shooting and two of them with a split screen, let’s say it’s hard to focus!
It sure is better with the split screen but still not that easy.
I do have the DK-17M and a split screen (F6-A) but still it’s the liveview that gives the most keepers.
Who would like to use the liveview all the time?!
Any way, it’s a beauty, I love the colors and bokeh, the colors are way better than my 50mm 1.4.
I’m thinking about buying this lens for a D800, however I´m still not sure if I should get the 1.4G instead. Im still quite amateur, however I want to take the next step with a proper equipment….
Great review… is really usefull. I would really appreciate your comments regarding the main difference between this 1.2 and the 1.4g…
Hector, autofocus is a big difference :)
I’m so happy to read and re-read older and newer reviews about this lens, and see people still getting excited about either using it or getting one soon. I bought mine brand new from Adorama for $645 about 14 months ago to use with an FM10. The FM10 was the first camera I got after 25 years of “temporarily” putting my photographic hobby aside. Pictures taken with this lens came out amazing, even from a cheap film camera like the FM10, but I really felt like it deserved more, and being also eager to see immediate result coming out of this jewel, I have upgraded to a D7000. For almost 8 months, this 50mm / 1.2 was my only lens. Later on, I got another old (g)oldie, the 80-200 f/4.5 Ai-S n, which is as pleasant to use as this 50mm. There were times when I felt a bit frustrated by the manual focus, especially since my sample seems to have a slight focus shift on my D7000 (< + focus dot does the trick for me). Also this lens turned out to NOT be great for shooting action. Not to mention those times I had to hand over the camera to random people to take pictures of me… It was only after I owned my first AF lens (the otherwise great 35mm f/1.8 DX) when I really understood the value and built quality of this 50mm. It gives a much brighter view in the viewfinder, focus is a breeze (after you do your homework and learn to harness it). Now I already have a wide zoom (the Tokina 12-28 f/4) and a tele (the Nikon 80-200D-ED) and I can tell you that this 50mm is still the king amongst them all, and by far my favourite lens. Besides, when I look through all my photos in Bridge, I can easily spot the ones that are taken with this lens without peeking at the EXIF data. Being a fan of classic cars too, I would compare this lens to a 1975 Mercedes, which if found in good shape, has more class, elegance and character than most other newer cars, despite all the appealing technology found in the newer models, and will also last you a life time if well taken care of.
I agree with your take on the Nikon 80-200 2.8D…..
FYI, focusing at f/1.2 requires a body that has the more advanced focusing system. I tried of my D300 and D700 and I could only nail the focus at f1.2 with my D700 but not the D300…
This is a fun lens to use on Canon 6D FF camera with an adapter, but it is seriously challenging to focus using the standard digital bright screen. It is a good relatively compact and medium weight lens for “intimate landscape” (foreground object prominent) and typical infinity focus landscape use.
Great review of the 50 1.2…..I am ordering one today. I learned photography on a manual 50. My site is not asgood now so I am a little concerned about focus crispness.However,the pics that I have seen make me want to give this beauty a try.On another note,I miss your e-mail up-dates…JIM…..I ordered one of yor sticky-gel pens…..
I am considering getting a new camera altogether and looking at the Canon 6D and Nikon D610. One aspect that bothers me with the Nikon even though it has the wining reviews, is that it seems there are more lenses for Canon than Nikon, and they seem less expensive. also, the Canon has a 50mm F/1.2 with autofocus while the corresponding Nikon lens is only manual. The canon lens also has manual over ride … so, what do you guys think ? Thanks
I’m using Canon 6D with nikkor 50mm f1.2 ai-s (with simple adaptor from ebay). Superb!
This is the most useful commentary I’ve seen on this lens. I especially appreciate the forest shots showing the difference between f 1.2 and 2.0. The wide-open version is the reason to go with this lens, I’m sure.
First off, this is most probably the best photography related blog I have seen on the internet! Good job to you and the team!
I have a love and hate relationship with this lens! When it works, it works fantastically, when it doesn’t, it really doesnt!
The f1.2 aperture really suffers from a lot of CA focusing further than 2m away from where you stand, which is a shame, but it is just so fantastic for closer portraits, it is amazing! I wish Nikon would make a modern version with better CA control. It’s OK if it’s manual! If they fix the CA and put some more new technology elements, I think the v2 of this lens would be part of any photographers bag!
I had this lens for a number of years and finally decided to sell it because the type of photos I shoot requires fast focus…Interestingly enough, I had better luck nailing the focus on my D700 even at f/1.2 but couldn’t do it on my F3Hp, one of the intended film camera bodies of this lens. This lens excels starting at f/2.0 and the build quality to second to none by today’s plastic everything standards. One major reason I let it go was because the bokeh was average compared to other lenses (85mm f1.4 Ais,105mm f2…) To me, the bokeh looks too busy at f1.2 in addition to the low contrast. Instead, I find that the newer 50mm f1.8g has quite nice bokeh for its class; I wouldn’t even give it a second thought to shoot it at f1.8 at all time while the f1.2 is only good starting a f/2. Just to be fair, I haven’t seen any lens out in the f1.2 arena that offers superb bokeh. The distortion is on the high side for this lens, but fortunately Photoshop has recently released a lens profile for this baby, Yay! You can get a used one on ebay for about $550; I got mine from there and sold it for about the same price.
How come you let yours go? I’m frankly loving how versatile this thing is and it’s been my go-to for studio and personal shooting (when MF is plausible and time plentiful). I would dare say it rivals 70-200 in terms of sharpness by the same 2.8 and has extra room to frame in tighter situations. Also, I got a 2nd generation 55/1.2 (AI’ed myself) for but $260 from same old ebay. 550 seems to be the tag for the latest ones, and even though this lens IS worth every penny, it never hurts to save about another lens’ worth, right?
Thank you for posting this review of my all-time favorite lens.
In 1983 I upgraded my first 35mm camera, a Yashica FX-1, to a Nikon FA which cost $465.00 with the 50mm-f/1.4 kit lens.
Even though that was more camera than I could afford at the time I dug even deeper and paid a whopping $50 extra to upgrade the kit lens to the f/1.2 Ai-S. This lens made me a lifelong Nikon shooter and turned out to be one of the best investments I’ve ever made.
The f/1.2’s old school build make it almost as indestructible as an anvil, yet its movement is as smooth and precise as the finest Swiss watch. I’ve taken mine to some of the harshest climates imaginable – from Death Valley summers to Icelandic winters (8 of them!) – and it not only has never failed me, it still works as good as when it was first pulled it out of the box 32 years ago.
Though my Nikon glass collection has grown considerably in the years hence, and while most of my other lenses are more versatile (and all
of them much more expensive), none possess the f/1.2’s magic.
After over three decades of use I am still fascinated by this lens’ inimitable view of the world and amazed by the images captures – particularly when paired with the 800/810’s 36MP sensor! (Though not mentioned in the review it bears noting that this lens captures equally stunning video).
If mine were ever lost or stolen I would order another as soon as I stopped crying. :)
I cut my teeth on my older brother’s Canon FTb with a 50mm f/1.4. When I went overseas as an exchange student the best SLR I could afford was a Rikoh KR-5. When I upgraded to a “real” camera in college I got a Nikon FM2n with a 50mm f/1.2 AI-S lens. I shot a lot of existing light and figured getting an extra stop and a half over my old lens would make life wonderful. When I got my first test roll of film back I was heartbroken. The prints looked awful compared to what I was used to: soft, flat, and vignetted. Photographers I talked to told me that if I stopped down to f/8 that it wasn’t a terrible lens. That was true but what is the point of having a fast lens if you have to stop it down? When I did use it for existing light it was great, when you are push processing your film the grain increases the apparent sharpness and the extra contrast took care of the lens’ softness. For me the f/1.2 spent most of the time in my camera bag. I only pulled it out when I needed the speed. My normal lens ended up the 55mm f/2.8 Micro-Nikkor. This lens is wonderful at all apertures, all distances, sharp everywhere, has no discernible distortion, and no flare or ghosts unless you shoot directly into the Sun. It looks as close to reality as I could get. The 55mm macro gets my vote as the best prime Nikkor lens.
Im in love/hate relationship with this lens. If Im shooting a stationary subject, its fine, I have the time to get the focus, but taking pictures of my kid is a frustrating to the bone! Literately impossible to get the sharp picture. However when I nail that focus at f 1,2 the images are usually astounding. Nothing gives such a background as this lens, and I have a bunch of lenses (85mm, 70-300, 50 f1,4…) Its a Faberge egg of lenses that makes no sense to buy and own, but once you get it, you just wont be able to sell it.
I’ve owned the 50mm 1.2 since the early ’80s and it’s been a godsend of a lens. I had two at one stage but one got stolen. I also still use the 20mm 3.5, 28mm f2. and 180mm ed f2.8. All AIS’s. Damn fine lenses for my personal stuff but I have to go for the more modern auto this that and the other with my D700s for commercial work. It’s not just that these old lenses work well, I love the solid feel and familiar comfort of working with some very old friends. BTW – great article.
I have the lens…..and use it on a d7100. There’s always the possibility of focus shift issues, although I haven’t seen it….in theory it almost has to be there when shooting g stopped down a bit.
Thanks for the review of this lens. I made the decision not to buy the Nikon f/1,4 nor the f/1,8 and was thinking of buying the Sigma art lens. But seeing the pictures here and the test, I now start saving for this one. It will bring back the days of my first SLR’s. With the manual focus lenses on those I managed to make great pictures. Must be possible on my digital camera too.
I too am now using this lens [nikon 50mm-f1.2]
I find it a very temperamental lens a bit soft [in digital format] brings back the film look in images!!
But what I do not understand is the the erratic net point at f-1.2 [DOF]
any info on this ??
I just bought one here in Japan and like some people here my top of mind was the 58 1.4 voigt. Having no nikkor lens and using the voigt 40 for my f3/t really tempted me to buy this. I saw the hyper focal and it is so narrow which is Im sure almost impossible to nail focus but I bought it anyway with the built. It is gorgeous.
I hope to enjoy this which is now my fastest lens in my collection.
Nasim,
When using the 50mm F/1.2 AiS lens, I note the DoF markings on the lens barrel do not indicate markings for the apertures marked in white (see 1.2, 2, 2.8, 4 and 8); only for the orange, blue and yellow-marked aperture settings. How would I estimate DoF for the white aperture settings?
when look at resized images here, at f1.2 looks good. But I would assume once we view at 100% all those flaw will be shown.
I think the 6.2 comment answers at least partly your question.
I just got this lens and am loving it so much, I cant take it off my brand new D810 to use my several other awesome lenses. This is my first manual lens and its manual focus is so buttery, I cant separate enjoying that from the picture-taking experience to be honest!! I find it gives me a very special avenue into some very artistic and creative image capture. I love it so much, I which Nikon had at least an 85 mm and perhaps a 105 mm with a similar fantastic manual focusing mechanism. I may have to venture into Zeiss F mount lenses to rival the experience at some other focal lengths (in prime lenses) – like the new Milvus series. Any suggestions?
Thank you, for a great review,
I baught one,