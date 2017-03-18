Nikon 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Review

It has been 15 years since Nikon produced the last iteration of its budget 300mm lens, so the new Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR was something many enthusiasts and professionals have been patiently waiting for. Although the previous generation Nikkor 300mm f/4D AF-S is an excellent lens optically, it lacks image stabilization, new generation coating and other new technologies that Nikon has been integrating into modern lenses. I have personally been a huge fan of the 300mm f/4D AF-S lens and have owned it for many years, loving the lens for its superb optical performance, fast autofocus, light weight and compact size, making it my ultimate travel lens for wildlife photography – a perfect companion for hand-held shooting. Because it was so good with the 1.4x teleconverter, I practically always kept the teleconverter attached to the lens, making it a very nice 420mm f/5.6 combination. When Nikon finally announced the new 300mm f/4E VR lens, I got very excited, because Nikon completely redesigned the lens. In fact, with close to a 50% reduction in weight and a 30% reduction in physical size, we are not dealing with another redesign or update – this is a completely different lens.
The Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is physically just like the Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G VR, earning it “world’s lightest 300mm full-frame lens” title. Nikon was able to achieve this by using a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, which can effectively reduce the need to use complex lens elements for correcting chromatic aberrations and ghosting. Basically, the use of a Phase Fresnel lens element is what allowed Nikon to significantly reduce both size and weight of the lens. In addition to these benefits, Nikon also utilized a number of newest technologies in the lens, including: new Fluorine Coat technology for repelling dust, water and dirt; electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism for precise and consistent control of aperture when shooting fast action in high-speed bursts; Vibration Reduction image stabilization technology that allows up to 4.5 stops of compensation; Nano Crystal Coat for reducing internal lens element reflections and reduction of ghosting and flare; Silent Wave Motor for smooth and silent autofocus operation and a number of other improvements. With the ability to be coupled with all three Nikon teleconverters, the 300mm f/4E VR is quite a versatile choice capable of extending its reach all the way to 600mm. Overall, considering how much this lens offers for its $2K price tag, it is truly revolutionary. Let’s take a look at the lens in more detail.
1) Lens Specifications
- Focal length: 300mm
- Maximum aperture: f/4
- Minimum aperture: f/32
- Lens construction: 16 elements in 10 groups
- Picture angle: 8°20′ (5°3′ with Nikon DX format)
- Closest focusing distance: 1.4m
- No. of diaphragm blades: 9
- Filter/attachment size: 77mm
- Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 89 x 147.5mm
- Weight: 755g
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.
2) Lens Handling and Build
Although the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR feels a bit plasticky compared to its predecessor (which is just a solid chunk of metal and glass), it really is no different in construction than any of the new Nikkor primes that we have seen in the last few years. The outer shell of the lens is made fully from hard plastic – aside from the metal mount and the filter thread, everything else seems to be made out of plastic, giving it somewhat of a cheaper feel. I would not be concerned about that though, as it is clear that Nikon’s intention was to make the lens as lightweight as possible. Had Nikon used a metal outer shell, the lens would not have offered the same significant weight savings when compared to its predecessor.
The filter thread stayed the same at 77mm, which is great news for those who already own 77mm filters, or want to move up to this lens from the “D” version. The lens mount features a rubber gasket to minimize dust and debris from making it into the camera chamber. The single ring on the lens is made out of plastic and has a rubber layer on top of it for better grip. The ring has the same smooth feel as on other modern AF-S lenses, allowing one to move past infinity or closest focus point with slightly more resistance. There are three switches on the side of the lens. The first switch is used for moving between Auto / Manual (A/M), Manual / Auto (M/A) and Manual (M) focusing operation. The second switch is for setting either full focus range (FULL) or limit focusing to subjects at 3 meters and further. The third switch is for operating Vibration Reduction on the lens – you can toggle between OFF, NORMAL or SPORT. All three samples that I tested indicated that it was made in China (my Nikkor 300mm f/4D AF-S was made in Japan). Although I have no problem with the lens being made in China and understand that it is cheaper for Nikon to produce lenses there, I am not particularly psyched with sample variation at this point – see notes further down in this review.
Handling-wise, the lens is simply amazing. When I first mounted the lens on my Nikon D750, I could not believe how light it was when compared to my 300mm f/4D – it did not feel at all like a 300mm lens, more like a 70-300mm VR zoom in terms of size and weight. The lens was so light and easy to hand-hold, that I never bothered to put it on a tripod. I even let it hang off the mount on my Nikon D750 when hiking, which is something I certainly do not feel comfortable doing with my 300mm f/4D. In this regard, the 300mm f/4E VR is a game changer, as it handles a world better than any other lens in its class. It balances perfectly on any standard-size Nikon DSLR I attached it to, whether it was the Nikon Df, D750 or the D810 – its weight is distributed evenly across the lens and it does not feel front-heavy like some of the telephoto and super telephoto lenses. Because the lens is so light, you don’t have to lay it on your left hand entirely when hand-holding, so you can completely avoid touching the focus ring. In fact, I was mostly balancing the lens with my thumb and index fingers when shooting! The best part is walking around with the lens in your hands. No more need for hanging your camera off your neck and keeping your hands on the lens at all times. I mostly held my camera by its grip with my right hand and let the lens just hang off the mount when hiking, just like I do when using smaller lenses, which was great.
To appreciate size differences between the new 300mm f/4E VR and the 300mm f/4D AF-S, take look at the below side by side comparison:
This is by no means an over-exaggeration – this is how small the new 300mm f/4E VR really is when compared to its predecessor!
While Nikon sells the optional RT-1 tripod collar ring, I would not worry about getting one. If you do need to use the lens on a tripod, just use the camera tripod mount instead, as your camera mount will easily be able to handle the lens even with teleconverters attached. Unlike the 300mm f/4D, the lens does not have a built-in hood. A plastic HB-73 bayonet lens hood is provided, which attaches easily on the lens and locks securely in place. The hood is also made out of plastic and is rather thin, probably designed this way also for weight reduction reasons.
Lastly, there is another advantage of the new lens design – it now has a rear element! The previous generation 300mm f/4D did not have a rear element (you could literally see the diaphragm of the lens from its rear) and you could end up with quite a bit of stuff inside the lens if you were not very careful. The new 300mm f/4E VR is free from this problem and you can now safely use the lens in any condition. Although the rear element is not very close to the mount, it won’t prevent you from being able to clean it when it gets rather dusty. Because the rear element does not move and there are no openings on its back, you can safely use a rocket blower to get rid of dust.
Overall, the lens handles amazingly well, which is something you will certainly appreciate, particularly when hiking with the lens or transporting it.
3) Autofocus Speed and Accuracy
One of the main reasons why I love my 300mm f/4D AF-S is its fast and accurate autofocus motor. With the new 300mm f/4E VR getting the latest generation silent wave motor, I wondered if the lens would be any faster or more accurate than its predecessor. So I put both lenses side by side and did my AF speed measurements. After a number of comparisons, I came to the conclusion that the 300mm f/4E VR has a slightly faster focus motor than the older model. How much faster? Considering that the new lens focuses a little bit closer at 1.4 meters versus 1.45 meters (which translates to overall more focusing distance), the difference is pretty small – most people won’t notice any difference in focus speed between the two. If you have never used the 300mm f/4D, keep in mind that the motor is not as fast as the focus motor found on the 300mm f/2.8G VR or 70-200mm f/2.8G VR lenses – it feels noticeably slower. But that’s a given, as Nikon would not want a small compact lens to compete with its pro-level line.
When using just the lens without teleconverters, going from infinity to close focus and back is about the same on both 300mm f/4D and f/4E lenses, whether shooting at full range or limiting the focus to 3 meters and longer range. A quick tip: make sure to set the focus delimiter switch to “∞-3m” instead of “FULL” when photographing wildlife. This will speed autofocus up considerably. Only switch back to “FULL” when the subject is closer than 3 meters.
When mounting the TC-14E II or TC-14E III, the 300mm f/4E VR focuses a little bit faster. I tried both combinations of TCs and the two 300mm f/4 lenses showed the same result – the 300mm f/4E VR was a bit faster. Performance with the TC-17E II is a bit disappointing in terms of AF speed, but if you have been happy with the TC-17E II on the 300mm f/4D in AF speed, you will not be more disappointed with the 300mm f/4E VR. To go from infinity to close focus and back, it takes about a total of 3.5-4 seconds. You can cut that significantly by moving the focus limiter switch to 3 meters, which is what I would certainly advise to do when photographing distant subjects and when using teleconverters. Performance with the TC-20E III is even slower. When going from infinity to close focus and back, it will take on average about 5 seconds. I tried to time this on both lenses and they were about the same in speed. The 300mm f/4E VR might be a tiny bit faster, but it is close enough to be the same that I would argue there is no difference.
If you are wondering about the sharpness when using teleconverters, that information is provided further down in this review.
What about focus accuracy? That’s where the 300mm f/4E VR clearly wins, without a doubt. I have been using the lens on my D750 and D810 cameras and the hit rate is noticeably better when compared to what I normally get with my 300mm f/4D AF-S. The lens seems to snap into focus better and tends to keep focus grabbed when subject moves, reacting to sudden movements faster and better than its predecessor. My 300mm f/4D AF-S sometimes gets stuck when focusing and refuses to do anything, until I move the focus ring. The 300mm f/4E VR is free from this issue and acquires focus without hesitation every time. The focus motor on my 300mm f/4D AF-S also feels much louder and produces a squeaking sound when focus moves back and forth – the 300mm f/4E is very silent in comparison.
Overall, the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR seems to be slightly faster in AF speed, but noticeably more accurate than its predecessor, which is great news.
4) Lens Sharpness, Contrast and Color Rendition
I got very excited after seeing Nikon’s provided MTF charts right after the lens was announced, because they showed very promising differences in optical performance between the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR – the MTF charts on the lens showed resolution improvements at the widest aperture, as indicated below (Left: Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR, Right: Nikkor 300mm f/4D AF-S):
If you don’t know how to read MTF charts, see my detailed guide with in-depth information on how to read manufacturer-specific MTF charts. In short, if you look at how much higher that second blue line is in comparison (resolution), we should expect much better resolution than what we can see on the 300mm f/4D at f/4. Knowing what to expect, I set up my Imatest lab using a very high resolution film chart and performed tests at all standard apertures. Let’s take a look at the results:
As I have indicated on earlier in this review, sample variation on this lens could potentially be an issue. All three samples of the lens that I tested were decentered quite a bit, showing pretty average mid-frame and corner performance. Although the center performance is stellar, the mid-frame and the corners did not yield numbers as good as on the older “D” version due to these decentering issues. So far, I have not been able to find a stellar copy that does very well across the frame, so I am publishing the results from the best of the three copies.
If you are curious to see how the lens compares to its predecessor, take a look at the Lens Comparisons section of this review.
With its minimum focus distance of 1.4m, the lens is also excellent for macro work, especially when attaching a close-up filter like Canon 500D. If you want to decrease the minimum focus distance of the 300mm f/4E VR, then Canon 500D is currently the only way to go (500D will decrease the minimum focal distance to 0.9 meters, approximately down to 1.1x ratio).
Just like on the high-end telephoto and super telephoto lenses, the color rendition of the lens is superb.
5) Focus Breathing
I was a bit worried that the new lens design could have potential impacts of focus breathing on the actual reach of the lens. I tested the lens along with the 300mm f/4D AF-S side by side and I was relieved to find out that the lens does not suffer from noticeable focus breathing. At a camera to subject distance of approximately 15 feet, both lenses showed similar field of view, with the 300mm f/4D giving slightly more reach, most likely because it is physically longer. But the differences are so small that they are practically unnoticeable. The same goes for the lens when used with teleconverters – there is no noticeable loss of focal length, even at relatively close distances.
6) Teleconverter Compatibility and Performance
Unlike its predecessor that does not like the new TC-14E III teleconverter, the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR is compatible with all current and older Nikon teleconverters. As expected, the performance with the TC-14E II and TC-14E III teleconverters is superb. I found the TC-14E III to couple better with the 300mm f/4E VR, providing slightly better performance than the previous generation teleconverter. A number of images in this review were taken with the TC-14E III and I found this combo to be superb when shooting wide open (the 1.4x loses 1 stop of light, resulting in f/5.6 maximum aperture). Here are the Imatest numbers for this lens + 1.4x TC combo:
Image sample with the TC-14E III:
Although I avoided using the TC-17E II with the 300mm f/4D AF-S, I found the performance of the teleconverter on the 300mm f/4E VR to be quite good. As expected, there is a definite hit in AF speed and reliability, but the sharpness of the combo is actually not bad. Using the latest generation Nikon DSLR certainly helps quite a bit to get more in-focus images, as such cameras have superior performance in low light situations when using teleconverters. Here are the Imatest numbers for the lens with the 1.7x teleconverter:
Image sample with the TC-17E II:
Surprisingly, I found the 2x teleconverter to also yield decent results – at f/8 the lens produced fairly good sharpness and stopping the lens down to f/11 seemed to improve sharpness a tad more. While autofocus was not reliable and the lens hunted quite a bit when contrast was not there, the TC-20E III is certainly usable for still or slow subjects. Similar to the first image of a flicker earlier in this review, the below images were captured at 600mm with the 2x teleconverter:
And if you look at this image of a dove, there is plenty of feather detail in the image:
Pretty impressive for a small and lightweight lens! Keep in mind that I had to crop and sharpen the image to get the above results. Here are the lab results using the 300mm f/4E VR + TC-20E III (2.0x teleconverter):
Here is a teleconverter compatibility chart for the Nikon 300mm f/4E PF ED VR lens:
|TC-14E II / III
|TC-17E II
|TC-20E III
|* Only in ideal lighting conditions when using the newest Nikon DSLRs
|Effective Focal Length
|420mm
|510mm
|600mm
|Aperture Range
|f/5.6
|f/6.3
|f/8.0
|Maintains Autofocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes*
|Autofocus Reliability
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
Detailed graphs highlighting lens performance with all three of the current Nikon teleconverters will be provided soon.
7) Image Stabilization
Nikon included the latest generation Vibration Reduction image stabilization system inside the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR, which is supposed to provide up to 4.5 stops of shutter speed compensation. While that is a pretty optimistic claim, I found VR to be quite effective up to 3 stops and sometimes 4 stops, which is impressive. Image stabilization does not just offer the ability to shoot at lower shutter speeds – it can also be of great benefit when hand-holding the lens, as it makes it easier to frame the shot and follow action. Without stabilization, shooting at focal lengths of 300mm and higher can be a bit challenging, since everything in the viewfinder looks a bit too “jumpy”. Thus, VR certainly helps in countering such movements, making it easier to compose and shoot.
A number of our readers asked me if I experienced any issues with VR when shooting at slow shutter speeds such as 1/80-1/160. I am happy to say that I have not experienced such problems and all three samples seemed to be free of VR problems…
8) Bokeh
Overall, the bokeh on the Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR seems to be quite good despite the fact that the lens uses a Fresnel lens element. You can see examples of bokeh in a number of images in this review and based on the real world shooting conditions, the Fresnel lens element does not seem to be doing a lot of damage:
However, the same cannot be said when shooting very bright background highlights. John Lawson experimented with the lens at night and discovered that it can yield rather unpleasant bokeh in such situations. Take a look at the below image, which was cropped off-center:
And here it is at 100%:
In this case, the focus distance was around 20-25 feet and the lights were miles away. You will notice strange shapes within the highlights that resemble the “Death Star”, which can be even more pronounced when stopped down. This strange bokeh shape seems to be initiated by the rings of the Fresnel lens element.
9) Vignetting
Vignetting levels on the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR are controlled quite well. At maximum aperture, there is a little bit of darkening towards the corners and stopping down the lens reduces the effect considerably. If vignetting bothers you, you can easily fix it in Lightroom or any other post-processing software, so it is not a big deal.
I measured vignetting levels at both close focus and infinity and here are the measured results by Imatest:
It seems like focusing on a subject at infinity will darken the frame a bit more, up to 1.7 EVs in the extreme corners. At f/5.6 vignetting is cut in half and it practically disappears by f/8.
Here is the worst case scenario illustrated by Imatest when shooting at infinity:
10) Ghosting and Flare
All telephoto lenses, including the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR are prone to serious ghosting and flare issues. There is a reason why Nikon supplied a long hood with this lens, so I recommend to always use it. If you point the lens at a very bright source of light, you will see a lot of color changes, loss of contrast and other issues. Hence, try not to point the lens at the sun – it is not good for your eyes anyway with so much magnification.
11) Distortion
As expected from a quality telephoto lens, distortion on the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR is practically non-existent (Imatest measured barrel distortion at just -0.6). Adding teleconverters does not change this behavior, so you should be safe from having to correct anything in post-production. Although Lightroom currently does not have a built-in lens profile, you can experiment with photographing straight lines and making corrections – you will see that the changes will be very minimal when fixing distortion.
12) Chromatic Aberration
The Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR sample I tested showed rather noticeable amount of chromatic aberration, which is probably the result of the lens design and the decentering issues I have experienced with every lens sample I tested. As expected, longer teleconverters do affect the levels of chromatic aberration rather severely, so keep this in mind when shooting in the field.
13) Nikon 300mm f/4E VR vs Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S
Let’s take a look at how the new 300mm f/4E VR compares to its predecessor, the 300mm f/4D AF-S:
It is pretty clear that the new 300mm f/4E PF ED VR lens is noticeably sharper wide open when compared to its predecessor. Take a look at the center performance, where the lens shows a noticeable boost in sharpness at f/4. Stopped down to f/5.6 and smaller, the newer lens performs slightly better, but the difference is barely noticeable. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the mid-frame and the corner performance of the 300mm f/4E VR – those areas showed visibly weaker performance when compared to the predecessor. Although lens decentering certainly could have negatively impacted the corner numbers, the mid-frame performance still suffers in comparison. I performed tests on three different lens samples and I regret to say that neither of the three was able to surpass the 300mm f/4D in mid-frame or corner performance. While this should not impact most photographers out there (since wildlife or sports subjects are never flat like a test target), if you are looking for even center to corner performance, the 300mm f/4D is a better lens in comparison.
Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare when using teleconverters. Here are both with 1.4x teleconverters:
Once again, the newer 300mm f/4E VR shows better center performance when compared to its predecessor, but at the cost of mid-frame and corner performance.
And lastly, let’s see how the two lenses compare with the TC-17E II (1.7x) teleconverter:
With the TC-17E II teleconverter, the new 300mm f/4E VR showed pretty impressive performance, especially when stopped down to f/8. As you can see from the above graphs, the lens does significantly better with this teleconverter combo in the center compared to the 300mm f/4D AF-S.
Since the 300mm f/4D AF-S performs very poorly with the TC-20E III, I did not bother with doing the comparisons. I would personally avoid using the 2.0x TC with f/4 lenses, but if you don’t mind doing a bit of post-processing work (down-sampling, adding sharpening and removing chromatic aberrations), then the teleconverter can provide decent results with the 300mm f/4E VR, but only for stationary subjects.
14) Nikon 300mm f/4E VR vs Nikon 80-400mm VR
Now let’s take a look at how the lens compares to the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR. We will be looking at both lenses at 300mm and 400-420mm focal lengths to see which one does better in terms of sharpness. Let’s start with 300mm:
As expected when looking at a prime vs zoom lens, the new Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR significantly outperforms the 80-400mm VR wide open – and we are comparing f/4 vs f/5.6 here. As you can see, it is sharper all across the frame, particularly in the corners.
And what if we compare the 300mm f/4E VR with the 1.4x teleconverter vs the 80-400mm at 400mm? Although it would be a 420mm v 400mm comparison, the difference in focal length is not that huge:
While the performance of the 300mm f/4E VR is diminished due to the 1.4x teleconverter, it still outperforms the 80-400mm VR at its native focal length of 400mm. The difference is not huge, but it is definitely there, whether you are shooting wide open, or stopping down to f/8. The corners on the 80-400mm VR are also noticeably worse in comparison.
16) Nikon 300mm f/4E VR vs Nikon 200-500mm VR
Finally, let’s take a look at how the lens compares to the new Nikon 200-500mm VR optically when coupling it with the 1.4x and 1.7x teleconverters. First, we will compare both lenses at 300mm:
Once again, it is expected to see a prime lens like the 300mm f/4E VR to outperform a zoom lens like the 200-500mm VR at the same focal length. As you can see from the above charts, the 300mm f/4E VR is significantly sharper all across the frame. Now let’s take a look at what happens when the TC-14E III (1.4x) teleconverter is added to the mix and both lenses are compared at around the 400mm mark:
Here, the situation is a bit different – the 200-500mm VR slightly outperforms the 300mm f/4E VR at f/5.6. Stopped down to f/8, however, the 300mm f/4E VR catches up, but only in the center – the 200-500mm VR shows better mid-frame and corner performance.
The real test is to see which lens comes out on top at 500mm:
And here, we can see that both lenses perform very similarly in the center. The 300mm f/4E VR + 1.7x TC combo is a bit better in the corners. Considering that both lenses are very similar at the long end, which lens would I recommend for the reach? To be honest, I think the 200-500mm VR would be a better candidate, primarily because of autofocus reliability – the 300mm f/4E VR with the 1.7x TC works quite well, but not as well as the 200-500mm zoom for fast action (like birds in flight). In addition, its maximum aperture is letting a bit more light through at f/5.6 vs f/6.7 on the 300mm f/4E VR + 1.7x TC combo.
16) Summary
Although I still have quite a bit of testing left to do with this lens, based on my preliminary research and first impressions, the lens looks like a real winner. The biggest benefit of the updated lens design is not just its improved sharpness, but its amazingly compact and lightweight design plus built-in image stabilization, which makes the 300mm f/4E VR a breeze to hand-hold. Sports and wildlife photographers will be very happy with this lens, since they will no longer need to worry about using a monopod or a tripod to stabilize the lens – thanks to the lighter weight and incredibly useful image stabilization, the lens is capable of producing very sharp and beautiful images. With its ability to be coupled with all three Nikon teleconverters, the 300mm f/4E VR can be quite a versatile lens that is capable of getting closer to action, all the way to 600mm (although AF performance with 1.7x and 2.0x teleconverters does get a bit sluggish). And with its $2K MSRP price, the Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR seems like a no-brainer for anyone who wants to get a high-quality telephoto prime lens without spending a ton of money on the much heavier and bulkier 300mm f/2.8G VR II. In fact, the 300mm f/4E VR could be a great companion to sports and wildlife shooters who cannot take their big guns when traveling. Personally, I own the 200-400mm f/4G VR lens and although I love it for its versatility, I often end up taking my 300mm f/4 lens with me when traveling, as it is much easier to transport.
My current concerns with this particular lens have to do with quality control. As highlighted in the review a couple of times, all three lens samples I have tested suffered from decentering issues, making it difficult to assess the corners of the frame. Although decentering is not a huge issue for such lenses, since it only matters when photographing “flat” subjects, it is still a concern that Nikon should address by either tightening up their QA process, or perhaps slightly modifying the optical design of the lens to reduce potential optical issues. My 300mm f/4D AF-S is free of such issues and I have handled a number of copies of that lens, none of which suffered from noticeable optical defects.
With the exception of the above, I love everything about the new 300mm f/4E VR lens and I hope that it will soon replace my aging 300mm f/4D AF-S, which I have been shooting with for years.
17) Where to buy
The Nikon 300mm f/4E VR lens is available at B&H Photo Video for $1,996.95.
18) More Image Samples
All Images Copyright © Photography Life, All Rights Reserved. Copying or reproduction is not permitted without written permission from the author.
Nikon 300mm f/4E PF ED VR
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Focus Speed and Accuracy
- Handling
- Image Stabilization
- Value
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Lola poses better than some of the models. She also seems like a very soulful person. On another note, love the background, it’s so colorful and contrasts well with her outfit. Good job, Nasim.
Thanks Daniel, will let Lola know :) She is a great person, I am sure you would enjoy her company if you met her face to face.
Both of you seem like wonderful people. If you are ever in NYC (again), it would be my pleasure to meet you.
Hi just want to know, how far are you when taking photos of the model? Are you really far away because of the 300mm lens? I’m planning to buy this for my son’s soccer game. Do i need to adjust myself since this is a prime lens? Thanks
Nasim, another great review and like your objectivity. Due to ever increasing airline weight restrictions lighter equipment options are becoming a must have. I used the 300f4 D lens a few years back then upgrade to the 300f2.8 vr2 when a friend upgraded to a 600 f4 for birds. I bought mine for a fantastic price and has since being the lens that I use all the time for my wildlife and bird photography, I use it with all 3 TC’s and am happy with the result. I could not find the justification to replace this with a 400 of 500 due to cost vs benefits. However, I need to find a lighter combination to travel with and use as a second combination when I do travel by SUV to the neighbouring countries and the many National Parks here in Southern Africa. I use a D810 with the 300f2.8 and have a Df as second body. I am looking at the following options as a second combination D7200 + 80-400, D7200 + 300f4 E or D7200 + 300 f4D. My initial reviews show very positive reports about the D7200 especially increased buffer, focus and ISO performance. Plus the Crop sensor benefits as a bird and wildlife camera. I will have range overlap and the D810 + 300f2.8 vr2 with the TC 1.4iii remain my main combination. Plus the crop modes provide great flexibility. The D7200 combination would be for travel where I cannot get the 300f2.8 on the flight and a combination that my wife can use when travelling together and flexible 2nd combination. I thought of the Sigma 150-600 but the lens is as heavy as the 300f2.8. The 80-400 might be the best solution but don’t know. I have the 70-200f4 that I use with my Df for close range and wider shots but not long enough? Your thoughts or any other objective views would be great.
Hello Nasim,
Many thanks for this review. Will you test for us this “sport” VR position ? I wonder if it is really different from the “active” position of other recent lenses.
Thierry, I will have to look at that a bit closer. I did not use VR in sport position, only used normal. Not sure why they renamed it, perhaps it works a bit differently than active…
For me the difference i can see it that the “sport” mode “stays on longer” then “normal” VR. That is, when i start focusing and let go of the button the VR stays on longer after release of the focusbutton. Other then that i dont know any difference, perhaps for panning?
Hi Nasim, firstly I am great fan of your site for it’s well wriiten and balanced articles. I would be interested to know if you had the grips attached to your cameras when testing the lens. I have just acquired the 300mm f/4 PF and seemed to be having the VR issues reported by others when mounted on an ungripped D810. When mounted to a gripped D300s I have no problems achieving sharp results down to 1/60s. Also when using my 200-400 f4 VR I can achieve good results mounted on the D810 so I don’t believe my technique is the issue. Finally, using the 1.4TCII/300mm mounted on the D810 with shutter speeds in excess of 1/250s yields excellent results so the VR is certainly effective down to these speeds. 1/200s and below the difference is like night and day. Unfortunately I don’t have a MB-D12 grip for my D810 so I can’t take my experiments any further.
Regards
Neil
Neil, haven’t tried the grip yet, but will have to take a closer look at the D810 + 300mm f/4E combo. Looks like most of the reported issues originate from this camera and there are some theories now that the D810 is the source of the problem when used in combination with the lens. I mostly shot the 300mm f/4 with my D750, which does not have any issues. When I get the second and third samples of the lens, I will test them together with the D810 and will report.
Hi. I`ve had the new 300/4 since late february. I use it on a D7100 and i can take very sharp picture with VR at 1/25s but from 1/100-1/200 VR is useless. It`s the same with my D5200. I dont use grip. Except from this VR-problems the lens is beautiful. Sorry for my bad English.
Hello nasim! Would u upgrade from afs to vr model ?
Impressive review, please don’t tempt me with this lens!!! I’ve just got the Tamron SP 150-600mm about 6 months ago and am very happy with it! some images from my portfolio.
Ravi, the Tamron 150-600mm is a great lens, so do not worry and keep on clicking :)
Thank you, Nasim!
Very sharp photos ravi. Were they all taken at 600mm
Thank you, Muhammad Omer, yes they were all at 600mm and all hand held.
Ravi
I also use Tamron 150-600mm its a fine lens with few restrictions….
I don’t see the link to see your fotos
Please let me know where is the link to click
tks
Babar
Wow Nasim,
yet another great article; even if it’s not completely finished.
I have a couple of questions for you:
1) I’ve always wondered about sample variations issues such as decentering. How can amateur photographers easily determine if a particular lens exhibits issues like that?
2) I’m still hesitating between this lens and the 80-400 lens. I mostly shoot nature and landscape. So a zoom lens is quite handy. The 80-400 lens would also make my 70-200 f4 lens obsolete (and could sell it). Both lenses are quite close in terms of pricing. Would you be comfortable with a 300 mm for landscape photography?
I am interested in number 1 above as well.
I am having a tough time telling if this lens is any sharper than the old 300 f4.
I shot the old one exclusively around ~1/2000 to prevent any motion blur, while the new one I am shooting at ~1/1000 with VR for consistent sharpness but vary the shutter speed much more depending on available light praying that VR will do its corrections. For me the size and weight are what I really like about this lens. As long as it is close to being as sharp as the old one, its more than adequate.
It is interesting that all the shots were at 1/400 or above in this review. I am not sure why everyone cares about 1/160 or less. Nasim sees 3 stops of consistent improvement which really should put the lower ceiling on shutter speed somewhere around 1/250. Anything slower is likely blurry at 100% crops for a high res sensor. The “blur free” results on lower res sensors like the 750 or 300 are not entirely applicable to the 24mp DX or 36MP FX IMHO.
An easy method, suitable for amateurs, for testing a lens for decentering has been published by Roger Cicala on his Lensrentals Blog: https://www.lensrentals.com/blog/2012/05/testing-for-a-decentered-lens-an-old-technique-gets-a-makeover. The only thing needed is a Zeiss Siemens Start Test Chart, i.e. a modified Siemens Start Test Chart with a black blob in the middle. You can order the original Zeiss Siemens Start Test Chart from B&H: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/717671-REG/Zeiss_1849_755_Siemens_Star_Test_Chart.html.
In addition, Roger Cicala has published another article with quite a comprehensive set of techniques for lens testing: http://www.lensrentals.com/blog/2010/11/how-to-test-a-lens. (I thought Nasim has published a comparable overview of methods on Photography Live but I can find it.) I assume the method for Front- and Back-Focus Testing using LensAlign are quite know, for this is needed for AF fine tuning – see also Nasim’s article: https://photographylife.com/how-to-calibrate-lenses. For low cost Flat Field Testing (see Roger Cicala’s article) I can recommend the ISO 12233 Test Chart available for download: .
Sorry, I meant “I cannot find it” above, of course.
Damn useful article — thank you.
Pascal, I wrote about a simple technique to test in my decentering article: https://photographylife.com/what-is-a-decentered-lens
Basically, you can do it by shooting at something at infinity (make sure that everything is – standing from a rooftop or an elevated location would work). If everything is uniformally sharp or uniformally blurry, you most likely have a good lens. If you see one corner very sharp while other corners are blurry, it is most likely a decentered lens. There are other methods to test this, but those will usually only show seriously decentered lenses. Roger Cicala’s method with circles is a pretty good one and you can give that a try as well.
In regards to the 80-400mm, based on my previous tests and comparisons with the 300mm f/4D, the latter was better. Since the new 300mm is sharper than its predecessor, I expect it to be obviously better for reach than the 80-400mm. But that will all depend on what you are doing. If you use the 80-400mm for landscapes, you need the shorter focal lengths and it will be a better choice. If you want to shoot wildlife, my preference would be to go for the 300mm f/4E, since you are always in need to get closer to action.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the great review – have you done the comparison test of this lens with the Nikon 80-400? the site says the info is coming soon…
I am trying to decide which to buy so would be very interested to see such a review!
Thanks again
Jennie
If it helps, I owned both the 80-400 VR and 70-200 f/4 and have recently sold the 80-400 VR. That’s not a criticism of the 80-400 per se which might easily be the more suitable lens.
However, I found I barely used the 80-400 since it’s twice as heavy as the 70-200 (and more of a handful generally), and is clearly outperformed by the 70-200 in that focal range.
Of course the 80-400 outreaches the smaller lens but I found a cropped shot from the 70-200 still beat it up to at least 300mm equivalent for most uses. So unsold my 80-400 and bought a TC14e III instead.
For me size/weight are important factors and I find it frustrating that there is little choice for getting to 300mm and beyond without having to lug some heavy glass all day. Beyond my 70-200 & TC14 combo, I am very interested in this new 300mm albeit I would prefer a zoom. Maybe the rumoured update to the 70-300 will offer a better compromise but I doubt it will come close to the IQ of this prime or even my 70-200…
I am always happy with my photos from my 70-200 f4. Just really like that lens.
Thanks Nasim for an early post. Great article and lovely pictures. It seems what I was thinking is true. My ultimate lens for travelling and bird photography has arrived. Like others, I also want to know how to recognise a defective piece with de centering issue and VR issue. Thanks again
For an easy method for testing a lens for decentering, though not for VR issues, see my answer to Pascal Hibon and manhattanboy below.
I see no reason, owning the D version and using it solo, and with the TC 1.4II, TC 1.7II and even TC 2.0 III, to make the upgrade.
The D version is light enough for me, and in case I shoot in low light, I use a full frame body where I step up the ISO with diafragma on 11 on the higher TC’s or I put a mono or tripod under my combo. I must say I shoot most time sport actions with shutter speeds between 1/500 and 1/1000. I get very good results with it. True, in lower light, with the higher TC’s, you have an autofocus which is not working that fast. You are working in hard situations on or over the limit, loosing more shot’s. But I can live with it. I have not enough reasons to upgrade or to buy the 5K 300mm 2.8.
Great article Nasim.
Could you also cover the Nikon 300mm f/4E VR vs Sigma 150-600mm Sport ?
I have not yet received the Sigma 150-600mm Sport – mine is set to ship when the contemporary version is out, so that I could test both. I think there is a shortage of that lens at the moment…
Can I compare the Imatest values with the values of the Nikon 300 mm 2.8 VRII, which I found in the Sigma 120-300 mm 2.8 Review?
Thanks!!!
Stefan
Stefan, please don’t – I still have to update those reviews first. A lot of work to do!
Stefan, I have the Nikon 300f2.8 Vr2 and was looking for a zoom option. Bought a 200-400f4 used Vr1 and tested and used it to compare to the 300 f2.8 with TC’s as I use it with TC 1.4 90% of the time, I sold the 200-400f4 was not happy with the bigger size and brought me no benefits and was weak at long range. Then I bought the 120-300 f2.8 S with both TC’s. I initially struggled to get comfortable with the lens and build confidence. I don’t care much about lab results as it does not show how the lens performs in the field. 1. The 300 f2.8 focus speed is faster and if you shoot lots of BIF the Sigma is slower but with some use I now works well with it. The 1.4 TC is as good as the Nikon with Tc 1.4 and both lenses work exceptional. Again the Nikon focus is faster. To me the difference comes in with the TC 2.0. The Sigma is sharper and tenders brighter colors, focus speed is now the same, But focus accuracy on the sigma is slightly better. For me this is the big surprise and I am very happy with this result. I am fortunate that my lens with TC’s after extensive testing required zero adjustment on the lens but with my D810 in camera adjustment required -7. My personal view is that the lens perform better on the D4 than D810. In my view the Sigma 120-300f2.8 Sport is a superb lens. The lens is used by Lou Coetzer from CNP, Coetzer Nature Photography that run one of the most successful and high profile African Safari companies, He has won many international photographic awards and has been a professional Sport and Wildlife Photographer for 45 yrs. He is a Nikon ambassador, My Point is that I look at who uses a specific lens or Camera, study their work and results and this gives me confidence that the equipment is good or not.
So badly want to love this lens, but the QC problems have me holding off on purchasing. Will just watch the message boards and reviewers to see if they work them out. I really can’t afford (cost and quality wise) to purchase lens’ that aren’t up to snuff.
Andrew, let me test the other two samples from the new batches and I will let you know if the issues are serious or not.
Thanks Nasim! I’m hoping they will fix some of these issues in the next couple of batches.
Tested 3 copies of this lens and I kept my old 300 f4 that my Wife still use. She is a masterful photographer and use the 300 f4+ TC 1.4 on D7200 and the 70-200 f4 on Df for wildlife and birds. The 200-500f5.6 is a great alternative.
Dear Nasim,
Thank you for coming up with this review. your effort is simply incredible. I thoroughly enjoyed the review. what happened to the new 400mm fl ed review? you did say its coming up ? regards NFB
NFB, yes, it is coming :) I already have the pictures uploaded to the review, need to finish up the content…will do my best to work on it next. Currently in NY traveling…
Thank you for the test scores. I like them more than some
random processed photos. And now that I buttered you up…..So the 300 PF gets a 5
star rating in optical performance with only a 2867 @ f4 & 2903 @ f5.6.
While the Sigma Sport at 300mm, which according to DXO is the sharpest zoom
lens made for the D810, gets 3089 @ f4 & 3418 @ f5.6, that’s 515 points higher, but only scores 4
stars in optical performance. You even give the Sigma a higher Imatest score
with a 1.4TC at 420mm than the 300 PF can muster solo. It sure looks like
somebody carries their handling scores over into the optical ratings.
Bill, thank you for your feedback! You have probably missed my announcement from before that I officially switched to DCRaw for processing images for Imatest testing. I used to do it like Photozone, by importing images into Lightroom and then extracting them with default settings, but I no longer do that, because the data is skewed coming out of Lightroom. Because of this, there is a pretty significant drop in Imatest figures. The numbers you were looking at from the Sigma review are old and need to be updated / changed to reflect these changes. The good news is that I still have all the data, so I just need to reconvert it. The bad news is, all that takes time and that’s what I currently lack. But I am committed to getting all the reviews updated as soon as possible, so the comparisons will soon be valid again.
What does this all mean meanwhile? Please do not compare any numbers between new and old lens reviews, at least for now. That’s why I provide comparisons within each lens review, so that you can look at the new data. I apologize for this inconvenience, but it is better to do it now, than try to do it after all the lenses are tested and published. Photozone can never go back for that reason…
Thanks Nasim. Will look forward to the new numbers. Sorry I missed the news about the switch to DCRaw.
Hi Nasim,
I don’t know if you see my comment, but thanks for the clarification. I looked hard for some info about testing methodologies (camera resolution, post processing etc.) and couldn’t find any. There is an article about testing methodology (and their differences) missing on your site.
BTW, I wrote an article about how post processing does influence testing results, esp. sharpening. Switching from LR to dcraw effectively moves you from something like MTF30 to MTF50. MTF30 may have been a more useful number though.
Kind regards,
Falk
Nasim,
Your early review of this lens is excellent (as usual), but your readers should know that some—perhaps many—copies of this lens have a serious problem when VR is used at certain shutter speeds on a D810. I received my copy of this lens a month ago and it has this problem. Images taken with VR at 1/60 or 1/125 of a second are blurry, as if shaken, or like double images. It is so serious that, in my view, the lens
is unusable at those shutter speeds using VR. Images without VR, or using VR at slower speeds (e.g. 1/30 second) or at faster shutter speeds (1/250 of a second and faster) are unaffected and are very sharp. The problem has been described on a number of
web sites, most recently by Ming Thein who posted images showing the problem (March 30). I took my lens to the Nikon repair facility a couple weeks ago. They did not have a fix but told me to check back. As you experienced with your copy, this is
otherwise an excellent, even groundbreaking lens. But some copies have a serious flaw and Nikon must find a fix.
I received my copy of this lens a few days ago and had a chance to take it out for a few hours. It really is a dream come true from an IQ and ergonomic perspective. It is so incredibly light it almost defies belief, especially if you’re used to toting the previous model around for extended periods of time.
With regards to reported potential QC issues, I’m happy to report that mine is perfectly centered as when tested against my Zeiss star chart. The VR also seems well behaved, though I was able to coax some blurry images at moderate shutter speeds (1/160 and 1/200 as reported) though this only occurred if I exercised poor technique. Held steady, most shots in this range were fine.
Great review. Thanks for your work! Has been waiting for it and checking your website almost every day. Now will wait for Sigma 150-600 sport review :)
I am searching for a new birding combo and considering about these options:
1) D750 + sigma 150-600 sport or my kit for now (to less reach :/)
2) D7200 + mentioned sigma or my kit for now.
I really love the IQ of D version of 300 f/4 lens, but I need more reach. With TC 1.4 and crop factor it gives 630mm now, so sigma sport coupled with D750 would give even a little less, but would win in low ISO situations and focus accuracy. Meanwhile coupled with D7200 would give more mm, but of course with loss in low ISO situations and focus.
The new version of lens seems to be very tempting, and it has improvements in IQ and the dimensions and weight, BUT the reach would be the same like with the old one. Ah…. Decisions, decisions… Will wait a bit, while these review will be finished with lens comparison and hopefully with the Sigma 150-600 sport.
Unfortunately there is no easy choice for telephoto lens, when your budget is limited :)
Thank you once again. And be looking forward to see more reviews of telephoto lenses.
Goodbye ” Sunstars ” !
Dear Nasim, thank you for review. You write “There is a reason why Nikon supplied the built-in hood with this lens, so I recommend to always use it extended.” I think you refer here to the old version. The new one does not have built-in hood.
Andrej, yes, thank you for letting me know – I fixed that.
Nasim thanks for the review. I’ve had my eye on this lens to use with my D7100 since you first posted the announcement back in January. However, it has forever been on back order and I’m hopeful the reason is that Nikon is indeed addressing the VR issue. Would you happen to be “in the know” on that?
Every review I read on-line, including yours, has consistently found issues with VR somewhere between 1/60 and 1/200 and with more than one copy and not solely with the D750 but with the D810 as well. Knowing this makes it difficult to part with the sizable chunk of change this lens is priced at. I hope Nikon is working on a solution to resolve this sooner than later.
I really wanted to love this lens but found it unusable with the VR on at shutter speeds between 1/80 sec and 1/200 sec. The VR actually introduced very significant blur at these shutter speeds rendering the images unusable. Outside of this (important) shutter speed range the VR performed well. I reported the problem to Nikon and posted a review on nikonusa.com. Nikon emailed me and said that they “reported these findings to our factory factory in Tokyo is
I previously posted here about this problem on my copy of the lens. A local camera store received another copy in the last few days and I tried it with my D810. Same problem at same shutter speeds.
I think this issue has to do with shutter (and/or mirror) induced vibrations traveling from the camera to the lens and somehow interfering with the VR. The use of a vertical grip with the D810 may alleviate the problem until there is a fix.
When Nikon released the previous version (non-VR) I remember issues with teleconverters, also the foot was regarded as junk. You would think that by now Nikon should have release a defects free lens. My point is that I am looking to buy this lens but the reported issues have me on hold, no good business for Nikon.
I have no problem with the VR on at shutter speeds between 1/80 sec and 1/200 sec.
Nasim, great post but there is serious VR flaw with this lens as stated by a lot readers and by Ming Thein. Ming states It shows up all the time on D810 and three differant copies he tested. Personally I would be shooting higher shutter speeds with this lens so it’s not an issue for me. But we have been waiting very, very long time for this lens and it costs a premium price, so it should be perfect. This is just another example of Nikon’s poor quality control last few years and the problems that come from out sourcing. Hope they address this issue very soon, unlike they did with D600 shutter problems.
Nism Love your website, have been on it since the beginning. Both you and Ming are number one in my book, be leave your extensive experience as professional photographer makes the differance compared to any other website.
Thanks Nasim for your efforts in lens testing and showing comparisons. Along these lines I noticed that the MTF figures from the 300mm f/4 D AF-S (non PF) in this article are lower across the board than they were in your standalone review of that lens . Did you use the D800e for both sets of tests, or was this set of comparisons done using a different camera body (e.g., the D750)? Thank you for all the work you and the others here at PL do .
Nikon’s data does show that at 10lpmm the meridional line of the E version falls off below that of the D version, in the peripheral parts of the image, so that’s consistent with your Imatest results. The 30lpmm lines do favour the E version especially in the center, but there is some astigmatism. The cameralabs.com review of the E also have findings along the same lines, showing worse DX and FX corner definition in test chart images made with the E version than the D, and in addition the E version has more vignetting and CA in the corners. These corner issues aren’t really properly solved by stopping down, which is unfortunate for landscape applications. What seems to be the strong suit of the E version in optical terms is the very high center sharpness, especially as it holds up at long distances wide open. I think the E version’s benefits are its excellent AF, great portability and handling, but optically it is not unequivocally an improvement. VR hopefully is fixed in the near future.
Hi Nasim :) Great review of this new lens! While there
Hi Nasim :) Thanks for the great review of this new lens! With such capabilities in such a small size, and with VR, this certainly seems like a great lens to have. In any case, I had been planning on getting the AF Micro-NIKKOR 200mm f/4D IF-ED, since I do a lot of macro work (currently using the 60mm and 105mm micros), but would like to get images of birds and mammals when I can, so the fact that this lens can do both is attractive, aside from its superior optical performance. On the other hand, the fact that it is so long and lacks VR is a concern – and then I became aware of the new Nikon 300mm f/4E VR, which is both small and has VR. I normally take two cameras into the field as it is, so I could see using the 300mm on one body and my 105mm micro on another one. In any case, any thoughts on the purchase choice here between the 200mm micro and the 300mm f/4E VR?
Hi,
Thanks for your work and reviews. I use the older 300mm f/4 at 420mm and I crop to get to 600mm and beyond.
Will I get better center resolution using the new 300mm f/4 PF VR lens with a TC20 III.
I can’t wait for your tests of the new lens with teles, hopefully even comparing it to the Nikon 600mm.
Hi Nasim, thank you very much for your interesting review. I’m going to move from a 80-400 (new ver.) to the new 300. I realized too late (shame on me) that the zoom is overall very decent, but incredibly affected by focus breathing. Can you please confirm that the 300PF doesn’t show any focus breathing at the minimum distance? It would be highly appreciated, thanks! Fabio
I am a calm guy, not one to lose my poise, I voice my displeasure with corporations silently typically and ensure that they have taken the last penny from me.
I can accept a new product having a defect. It happens often with new cars.
What I cannot accept is being LIED TO, and now I am certain that Nikon has lied to me both in press releases and on the phone.
I would admire them if they accept responsibility and admit what is now WIDELY PUBLICIZED in Asia as a defective product when it left the factory. At least the Asian retailers tell the truth as the big US outfits bow to the wishes of the all powerful Nikon.
I don’t act in haste. I have a big investment in Nikon products. I have been a loyal customer for 20+ years. I feel betrayed. We were lied to. I will have to see how they handle it from here and decide if I can do business with a dishonest company.
I always fearlessness bought Nikon and trusted in their quality, now I question the quality and their honesty.
Dig a bit. It is not merely a firmware problem. My friends in Asia know the score.
The subjective speculation about resolution degradation using teleconverters goes on and on. How about Imatesting this lens with TCs 14,17 and 20 on a 36 MP camera ?
Nasim,
I hope this comment, being written on June 2 about an “old” review, will get to you. There has been a lot posted here, and at other places on the web, about problems with VR and focus, particularly with the D810, with this new, high-end lens. Unfortunately, it seems like Nikon may have rushed another product into distribution without sufficient testing, leaving us to be the beta-testers. This is a real, recurrent, serious problem with Nikon. It is compounded by their reluctance to admit problems and to fix them at no cost to the helpless, innocent customer who is victim to their poor practice. (See ByThom today)
You have an excellent reputation for fairness and excellent reviews. I hope we will seen a follow-up review of this lens and these issues soon.
Thanks
Anthony, please see my reply to Allen above – looks like the lens has been silently recalled by Nikon. None of the stores have it, including local ones. Will post an update as soon as I receive my copy.
Has part 2 of this review been finalised yet – 4.6.2015
Allen, this lens is nowhere to be found. B&H does not have it, Adorama does not have it and I even looked at all Best Buy stores – none of them have it. Seems like it was under a massive recall from Nikon and the new units have not made their way to all the retailers yet.
Thanks Nasim, have tried a new 300mm f4 in our local retailer and it was very light compared to my 80 – 400, but not sure if it’s worth buying outright or as a swap. The 80 – 400 gives me 3 or 4 shots in every 10 and would only change for 5 or 6 shots in every 10 similar to my friends with 300mm f2.8’s. I will wait for your second review and for the price to fall when they are available every where.
Perhaps this will also become the ultimate marine lens for birds, etc. Photographing flying petrels, shearwaters, etc. from a moving 40-foot boat, the light weight and VR could increase the keeper rate immensely. And if one were on an Antarctic cruise, great lens to have along both for mountainous coastlines and not too cumbersome for a Zodiac.
Have recently received the lens after ordering from B &H in January. So far, I have had no problems with the lens. The VR seems to work fine even at thr dreaded 1/60-1/200. I freely admit that I am not a professional or semiprofessional by any means so perhaps I an not pixel peeping carefully enough. Only problem I have encountered so far, is that my Lee 77mm WA adaptor will not attach to the front of the lens securely , so that I cannot use the LEE holder. Not sure if anyone else has had that problem?
Spent 4 days with one (s/n 204xxx) from LenRentals. I want it for the VR and size (to complement D3S’ weight), but didn’t trust it based on the reported VR problems.
VR: I shot for a day on manual and A auto at 1/125 on a D3S on a tripod (VR Off and On) and could not discern any difference *on the D3S*. It may be that certain bodies (older?) work properly. On the other hand, VR didn’t seem to be as strong as other nikkors I own, as mentioned above. Maybe, 2-3 stops? VR wasn’t a problem, but it wasn’t incredible, either. Did they hamstring the VR to avoid low-light competition with the 2.8(?).
AF: AF was quick and it dawned on me after culling a set of shots that I haven’t ever had so few focus rejects. May be the most correctly focusing lens I’ve used. Used on shore birds (incl, BIF), sports and long portraits.
OOF areas: Bokeh is pleasant/neutral. It’s not ‘magical’ but this is a good long portrait lens.
Color: Rendering is modern (coolish and flattish). It doesn’t have the saturation of a lot of my old “D” lenses.
Sharpness: Just leave it at f/4 and bang away. It gets a tiny bit sharper in the corners at 5.6, but it’s so good at f4 that you needn’t bother. I like how the new lenses are giving best performance at the big end.
TC-14III: Worked great. Only small degradation.
Build: Ok. It’s the size of the 24-70, same cost and build is not bad, but a notch ‘below’. Meh.
Price: This is a Nikon captive lens. For the same cost, you can get the kinda OK 80-400 or better, Canon’s fabulous new 100-400 II (optics as good as this in a zoom with unquestionable build). And, Canon still has the 400/5.6 for about $1k, too. Hmmm.
Obviously, they designed this next gen 4/300mm to fit where the old one did, a relatively light walk-around daylight wildlife/sports/portrait lens. Technically better than the zooms and almost as good at the tripod 2.8s. It’s a great package for the D3S– really competent .
As good at it is, I sent it back wondering if I should rent the old version (AF-S), to see if the VR and weight and size were that bad, for half the cost. The PFs size is compelling, but VR performance was only OK.
PS: Doesn’t it seem that Nikon’s product direction is to tick you off until you buy a pro body and long 2.8s?
The PF is significantly better than the old D AF-S for my uses. Rented and AF-S this weekend and while it can produce a great shot, focusing was a lot poorer for action on the D3S. Focus lock (tried all modes) hit rate on action and birds was around 60-40. With the PF, rarely did AF miss (95% good?). That is the biggest and most significant difference. My wife, my ultimate judge, said that the PF had more pop and sharpness. I costs double, but after I worked with it you can’t go back…
Nasim,
Thanks for the very wonderful review!! I purchased the lens based much on your helpful observations, and am very happy with it.
I seemed to have received a very good copy, and have already used it extensively for a month (I’m a pro photojournalist, 25 years)
My question is the use of the TC-14E III teleconverter with this lens. I am considering the purchase of that TC, but am concerned about its compatibility with the 300mm f.4 E PF. Ive read a few reviews that say it works great, and Nikon lists it as a compatible lens….BUT, if the compatibility CHART on Nikon’s website says that the AF does not work. Can you confirm whether the AF does indeed work (or not) and how well if it does?
THANKS again for your great reviews, and your time.
tim
Tim,
I have the lens and purchased a TC-14EIII for it and the two seem to be working very well together. I’ve only had it for a few days so far, but the AF works just as well as without from my experience. Hope that helps.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the very good and useful review.
Tim,
I am using the 2nd copy of this lens, since the first one had some VR-problems between 1/100 and 1/200 sec. I returned it because the lady form Nikon support I had to deal with wasn’t very helpful or interested.
My 2nd copy with S/N 209XXX is just great and works perfectly fine with the TC-14 E III. Pictures are as sharp as the lens by itself (I am not a pro and didn’t use measuring instruments just my 27″ iMac). I tried the TC-17 E II and the TC-20 E III … As Nasim wrote already, the performance is going down significantly.
The 300 E PF with TC-14 E III is as much fun to use than the 70-200 f2.8 with this converter.
Tested it on my D750 and D7200.
Best regards,
Juergen (from Germany)
Hi!
You write: ” It balances perfectly on any standard-size Nikon DSLR I attached it to, whether it was the Nikon Df, D750 or the D810″
and you are an avid user og TC’s.
I find the best way to get 1.4x (or1.5x) magnification on any lens is to shoot it on a DX-camera with the same pixelcount.
Do you find the D7200 too simple a camera to use, or not high quality enough, and thus prefer to use an optical TC-1.4 on your FX-bodies instead?
I have the same question. I am considering purchasing either the D7200/300VR or the D750/300VR with the 1.4TC. I mostly shoot wildlife.
Any comments on current availability? I have had an order in to Adorama for at least 3 months.
X2….
Nasim, excellent review. Much thanks to you and your team.
Have you received any additional copies of this lens to test to confirm that the edge/corner sharpness matches the published MTF charts? This lens plus a TC-14E iii will cost about $2500, while the upcoming 200-500 f/5.6E will only be $1400.
I’m wondering how the cheaper 200-500mm lens will compare to the 300mm PF + 1.4x TC.
Can you post a current update or any additional info you have. MUCH THANKS.
Hi Nasim,
any news of the latest batches of this lens?
Apart the decentering issue, I heard the VR issue on low shutter speeds is common even after the new firmware and also in different cameras from the d8xx series. Can you confirm? I’d like to buy it but I feel uncertain!
Still waiting for part 2 of your review, the lens is available now so is there a problem with the testing?
Hi Nasim,
I’m another one looking at either this lens with TC-14 II or the new 200-500VR. If this lens still has VR problems on the D8xx then it’s a no-go for me so please update this review soon to let us know.
I like the sharpness and size/weight of this lens, but the heavier 200-500 with TC-14 II will get me up to near 750mm. Please review this bigger lens and compare it to the 300mm VR. Many thanks.
Hi Nasim,
thanks a lot for your review, I really love reading all your reviews as they are really honest and have some amazing sample pictures.
I do have a question though… soon I will be flying to Africa for some time just to spend time out in the wild to take pictures of animals. A friend of mine has been using the old 300mm f4 D for wildlife photography and I was always stunned about the sharpness and also how the background just melts away behind the animals. Now I need to decide on a 300mm lens, but since the new one came out, I have no idea which one to get
Both of them seem razor sharp, but it is very important to me that the blurry background is also pleasing and isolates the subject nicely without distracting in any way. Do you have any comments on how the two lenses compare? The difference probably is very subtle but before spending that amount of money I thought I’d ask you as you used both and also praised the old 300mm f4 D for its beautiful bokeh!
Thanks a lot,
Marius
Tamron 150-600 vs Sigma 150 – 600 C/S vs Nikon 200-500 vs 300 F4 with 1.4/1.7 tc
Great review, I have the lens with the VR firmware update but I struggle to avoid slight blurring with my D750 with VR-ON. I can get tack sharp without VR @ 1/125th. VR helps give sharp images at 1/30th. Identical performance with D7100, D820 although the D7200 I tried it with was better but not perfect.
Takes great photos as long as you remember to switch VR off if shooting around 1/125.
Nikon say they they can’t relocate the error and it is within specification! FRUSTRATED
**Update to my early post**
Nikon have replaced the lens unit, I now no longer have double image issues with VR-on so I think there was a fault. However, with the VR sorted and having researched this a bit more I think I may be seeing minor shutter shock vibration between 1/125 and 1/160 sec on my D750.
If that’s true I think that much of the VR issues reported on the web might be a factor of the VR interacting with vibration from the shutter shock on the D750; on the D750 we get a very lightweight combination with little mass and a large shutter. It ‘could’ also explain why many folk report an improvement by adding weight to the camera, me included.
It might also explain why Nikon could not initially identify a VR issue with my lens. I think a combination of 24mp sensor, low body mass and high resolution lens with VR activated. Very happy now, would be interested in your thoughts on this Nasim?
Now I am aware of a possible shutter shock issue I See something similar at these speeds with my 85mm 1.8g. However, the blur is very slight I think due to lack of VR and less magnification.
Thank you for this excellent review. I had the opportunity to test the lens and shall certainly replace my old 300mm F/4 D with this version.
Love your pictures, too, of course.
Just getting into the longer distances on my D7000. Will the 300/F4 provide me good pictures of animals at 2-300 yards?
Nasim, Thank you for sharing so much of your experience, on so many topics.
A minor point: in this review, page 1, Lens Specifications, Picture angle, the numbers seem incorrect.
I believe they should be ~ 8.2° FX and 5.3° DX.
Best wishes!
Thank you David for pointing it out, I fixed the typo!
Please notify me when updates and further comparisons to this lens are available. Thank you
Dear Nasim Mansurov,
Thank you for your great review of the lens. May I ask your opinion regarding this lens and the new Nikon 200-500 VR for birding as I found myself stuck in the middle of these two lenses. Currently, I use Nikon D610 camera paired with Sigma 150-500 and I’m thinking of upgrading my lens with one of the above mentioned and I also decided to keep the 150-500. Your kind opinion is very much appreciated.
I believe this 300 4/pf will become the go-to lens for traveling bird-watchers – for use in an Ecuadorian cloud-forest, on a himalayan mountain trek in Ladakh or on a zodiac in the Antarctic or Falkland Islands.
Dear Nasim ,
Another terrific review but wondering if you are still planning to do follow up :”Please note that this is an active and ongoing review of the lens. I am planning to expand coverage and update the review with a lot more information within the next few weeks.”
I like a lot of commenters are trying to decide between this lens with 1.4 or 1.7 tc versus, New Nikon 200-500 mm, or Sigma 150-600 mm sport lens for birds and wildlife . There is still no definitive point of view written on this topic on any blogs despite the huge interest out there on this topic. Although ” fro knows…” Did a nice comparison of sigma 150-600 mm sport vs Nikon 200-500 mm, ( ever so slight edge to Nikon ) and separately in another video highly recommended Nikon 300 f4 but no tc comparisons .
All the best for New Year,
Lancej
Nasim, i think the bokeh (background blur rendition) in this lens is not teally pleasing, especially when shooting tall, big subjects. Eg. Full body shot of a person. A deer etc. I have been looking at the photos taken with 300mm f4 vr in the internet, i saw some very unpleasing background rendition samples, and they were consistent. It would be so iseful, if you can compare the bokeh of 3 300mm from nikon. 2.8 4 4 vr. Thank you for the reviews.
Hello Nasim
I have following lens:
1. Tamron 150-600mm
2. 70-200 f/4
3. 18-300 f/3.5-5.6mm
I use Nikon 7100 camera (for wildlife photography)
I want to upgrade my lens specially to be used with D7100 (Though I do have plans to move to D810) if budget and requirement permints)
Please guide which lens to sell and what to get…
Or sell all and get what?
obliged
Have you tried any sunrise or sunset photos with the Nikon 300mm F4E? Or any long exposure night shots?
Some people report that the Fresnel lens element can distort points of light (and circles of light, like the sun) so they do not appear round, but rather uneven “blobs”.
Nasim, this looks like a lens made for the new D500. Please add a page in this review when you have both in hand! : P
Hi, no more updates to the review…
Anybody knows if the quality issues are gone?
Is it advisable to buy this lens right now?
Hello Nasim
It’s March 2016. I see the lens is available at B&H
Can you please give us an update on the quality issues and what your present thoughts are
Thank you
JJ
Thanks for your review Nasim. How would your judge the Iq from the 300mm PF with 1.4 and 1.7 converters compared to the Tamron 150-600mm zoom ?
Hello Nasim
While studying the lens comparison chart between the new 300mm f/4E PF and the older 300mm f/4D, I notice that the Imatest scores for the 300mm f/4D in this chart are noticeably lower than the Imatest scores for the 300mm f/4D from your in-depth review of that lens dated July 15, 2013.
Is there a reason why these scores are different?
BTW, thanks for the great effort in maintaining Photography Life. It’s an incredible wealth of useful and detailed information for photography enthusiasts.
I have since noted that you had used the D800E in your tests in the 2013 review, whereas nearly all the images in this article were made with the D750, a lower resolution camera. I guess you must have also used the D750 in your tests for this article, and that would likely be the main reason why the Imatest scores for the 300mm f/4D are quite noticeably lower than those in the 2013 review. I need to be more careful!
Chou, you have probably missed the announcement that I switched from Lightroom to DCRaw, which is why the numbers are different. I have not had a chance to update a number of older reviews, but I will surely work on that later this year, so that all the numbers are consistent.
I used to test on the D800E, but I have pretty much redone all the tests on the D810, which is what I am planning to use in the future for testing as well.
Thanks for the quick reply, Nasim. I did not know about the switch from Lightroom to DCRaw (but even if I had known about it I wouldn’t have realized that the test scores would be affected).
Glad to know that you are planning to work on updating your older reviews so that the numbers are consistent. It would certainly be great if readers can compare test scores from different reviews. Your reviews are very well done and will serve as useful reference for readers for years to come.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your lens reviews, always full of details. I am still waiting for the final version of this one, and addition of a comparison with the 70-200 f2.8 VR with teleconverters would be nice. I m used to this lens that I really love, though going to f8 to get good results at 400 mm with a TC is still limiting. I wonder whether I could get better results with this 300.
Thanks for all your work
Best
Jean-Philippe
Hi Jean-Philippe,
I too look forward to Nasim’s update, hopefully testing the 300mm PF on the D500 in future. In the meantime, I can say that the PF is performing fine for me, admittedly only on low-res D300/D700. The VR is fine. Not as good as my 70-200 F4, but at least as good as other recent VRs I’ve tried. Sharpness and contrast is also good, even on a crop body 450mm equivalent shooting objects relatively far away. Of course, probably not quite as sharp as the 70-200 (and also the 80-200 in my case, which is my reference lens for sharpness), but definitely sharper than most non-pro lenses I’ve used. Given the fantastic weight and size reduction, I can’t see any reason not to recommend it for a bit extra reach over the 70-200.
Any chance one of your guys will update the 300mm f/4E review??
Skooker, please see updated review – it has been updated with quite a few comparisons!
Purchased the lens a few weeks ago – had a serial number way outside the range that was recalled. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get sharp images at shutter speeds between 1/100s and 1/200s with VR on. They were actually worse than what I could get with VR off. They showed some double outlining – in one direction only (vertical in my case). Tested on a D810 and D7100 – same issue on both. Returned the lens. Store had a just gotten a used copy in – with a serial number in the range that was recalled (no indication whether the firmware had been updated or not). Tested it on a D810 and D750 – it under-performed the same way the other copy did. I have given up on this lens – $2K is too much of a layout to receive a lens that does not perform within a certain range of shutter speeds.
Read what Dieter say. Same happen to me on a D750 with a lens outside the range that was recalled. The lens was purchased in Norway.
Are, have you tried reaching out to Nikon with this issue?
Hi Nasim!
No, i did not reach out to nikon. I send back the lens. I will try one more time to see if it was only a bad sample.
Sometimes i could get 100% sharp photos without vr (handhold) at slow shutterspeed but when vr was turned on it seems
to ad a little blur, always!
Anyway, Thank you very much for the review of the lesns!
Dieter, that’s very strange – I have not seen any VR issues on the lens samples I’ve tested. Perhaps I got lucky, but VR behaved normally as it does on all other lenses.
Nasim, a solution attempt via firmware seems to indicate an inherent issue with the VR system – but the repeated suggestion that an interaction of the VR operation with camera/lens vibration occurs seems to preclude a simple programming solution.
Nikon’s VR algorithm seems to have an issue with detecting and dealing with panning motion – but that’s a different story. I have a few lenses with VR – and the 300 is the only one that shows such a pronounced effect. I really have no explanation – the lens is light – but so are others (which is also an argument against the vibration issue). It’s the lightest with a long focal length – but that should indeed be made workable with tweaking the algorithm.
All I can say is that something was wrong with two lenses I tested – when I repeatedly get sharper images with VR off as compared to VR on, then I think it is fair to blame the equipment and not the operator.
Dieter, I am not blaming the issue on users – please don’t take it the wrong way, as I have seen image samples from our readers that clearly show the VR problem. I may have been lucky with the samples I’ve tested, or perhaps the ones I did test were already fixed by Nikon through a firmware update. But I have taken images with VR enabled and I did not see any problems at 1/100 or 1/200 shutter speeds like others have. I will be testing another copy of the lens fairly soon and this one should be an older sample – I wonder if it will exhibit a similar issue.
Sadly, Nikon has not been doing well with QA issues. Although the samples I tested did not show the VR issue, every single sample I used had pretty heavy decentering problems, which was disappointing to say the least. My Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S does not have such problems and it has been a while since I had three copies of the lens to test with exactly the same problems. That’s why this VR issue needs to be looked at in more detail and Nikon should address such problems before selling lenses. It is a huge disappointment and let down to many of us Nikon shooters.
Hi Nasim, Thanks for the review. I own the 300E for a year, my copy is far outside the recalled copies, and I like very much this lens.
However on my D800 I have the same isue Are is talking about. More precisely, I have more blurr with VR than without between 1/80 and 1/300 shutter speed (hand held). This is making the VR useless on the D800.
I think that this is due to interactions between the mirror and shutter-Induced shock and the VR system. There is a nice study about that on dpreview (http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/nikon-d810/17). They also report the same problem with the 70-200 f4. Apparently this isue is only partially solved with the new shutter mecanism of the D810, but not totally.
What is your oppinion ?
Nasim
Any plan of Sigma sports 150-600 review or any comparison with any lens?
Chandan, I have not published the 150-600mm Sports review yet, but you can see comparisons of C to S in the Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary Review.
Nasim
Thanks! I am a regular reader of your site. Presently taking decision between sigma sports and Nikkor 300 f2.8 along with army of TCS. Your inputs please. Especially at 500 n 600 mm. Is it worth the investment in favor of 300 mm? In terms of sharpness n speed for birding n wildlife. Already had 70 -200 f2.8 nik n 1.4 tc nik.
Chandan, you just cannot compare the results from the 300mm f/2.8 with a Sigma 150-600mm Sport. The creamy bokeh and the results from the f/2.8 aperture on Nikon will smoke the Sigma Sport out of the way. If you shoot subjects at close to medium range, the Nikon is unbeatable – it is a stunning lens in every way, well worth the investment in my opinion. However, if you are after small birds or subjects that are always at long distances (you are after the reach), then the Sigma 150-600mm Sport could give you more reliable results due to lack of a TC. It is a huge and heavy lens, but the price point is just right for what it can do.
Hope this helps!
Ohh!! Thanks Nasim. So for longer reach 300 f2.8 + TCS with d500 would b killer combo. That’s what I have to plan for. Is’nt it? Thanks again.
Hi Nasim.
Thank you very much for the update.
Regards.
You are most welcome!
Thanks for the helpful review and update. What do you think of pairing the D500 with the 300mm f/4E PF for wildlife photography?
Paul, that would be a killer combination! In fact, with the D500 on the way, that’s exactly what I am planning to use :)
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the update. I was interested to know how does it compare with zoom lenses especially 200-500mm. Could you let us know, how does it compare with 200-500mm in terms of AF speed & accuracy. I bought 300mm PF as soon as it arrived in India. Extremely happy with results & especially its usefulness as a compact lens. Sometimes I find AF to be tad slow in tracking birds & it hunts in low light especially compared to 70-200mm f2.8 VRII, it feels quite slow. Besides that I find PF to be excellent performer & highly versatile lens. Versatile because it saves me from carrying multiple lenses. It duplicates as headshot portrait lens as well as macro when I carry canon 500D, apart from usual wildlife & sports lens. Not only it weighs less but it also lets me have at least one lens short on my shoulder. Best part is its regular 77mm filter size which makes it apt landscape lens especially for shooting sunrise & moonrise when coupled with 2x TC. I also like ability of making lens fast or long based on lighting condition by adding or removing different TCs compared to fixed aperture of zoom. I know many would prefer versatility of zoom as it is matter of personal preference.
My copy had VR issue & it was amongst affected range. Nikon quickly fixed it with firmware update in just couple of days. Fortunately, I never faced problem again in a year or so.
Hey Nasim…great review as always..I was hoping to ask a favor in comparing this new 300 F4 to the Nikon 300 2.8 VR2..I’m so up on the air about both..It seems that Nikon will eventually be updated the 2.8 lens prob real soon..(they already have done it to most of the other big 2.8’s)..and that means the price will also increase..So being that the 300f4 is at 2,000.00 and the 2.8VR2 at 5,500.00..I feel that I need to do it soon…I have tried the 300 f4..great lens but shoot my 70-200 more often in the darker light for sports..My D800e is definitely not the best sports camera..but I’ve heard that the 300 2.8 VR 2 and D800e are some of the highest rated sharpness ever tested..(even better than with the D810)..so please please do a (updated review..or comparison) of the 300 2.8 VR2 on the newer d810 d800e d500 d4 bodies..please..:))) and thx for all the info your great site and partners do..
I would ask for the same comparison, though I think I already know what the answer is. It appears that there is a subset of photographers (including Chandan, comment 64.1.1) who own/use the Nikkor 70-200 f2.8 and would love to add the 300mm f2.8 + TC’s to their lens collection.
We all know that the 300mm f2.8 is a phenomenal lens. The question is whether or not the 300mm f4 is “good enough” to substitute for the f2.8. I love my 70-200 f2.8 on my d800. Focus is very fast and accurate – works great for both sports and wildlife. Even with the TC’s, it just works. The 300 f2.8, which I’ve rented before, is equally fast if not faster.
It sounds like the 300mm f4 will be a very good alternative – as Ushanas’ experience (comment 67) suggests. Not as fast, and certainly lighter and a lot cheaper – a brand new 300 f4 and d500 is still less than a used 300 f2.8! But is it good enough? I also shoot a fair amount of low light situations and the weight is not much of a concern since I usually use a monopod.
Also, is it worthwhile to get a 300mm f4 if you already have a 70-200 f2.8 and TC’s? The 1.4x TC gives me 280mm f4 and the 2x TC gives me a 400mm f5.6; the 300mm f4 + 1.4x TC equals 420mm f5.6.
I’m curious to see what the future 300 f2.8 will be like (besides costing more). I suspect that no matter what improvements Nikon makes, it won’t make me a better photographer. Therefore, I am also on the fence about getting the 300 f2.8 (used) vs the 300 f4. Is the additional cost worth the improvement in speed (especially if one is only an enthusiast)?
I couldn’t agree with you more Stephen…I’m really interested to see Nasim’s charts..bar graphs.etc..with the 300 2.8 vs the 300f4…I don’t want to get the cheaper combo..and always be wishing I had done the other…Yes..we all know the 300 2.8 vr 1 or 2 is one of Nikons “sharpest” lens..The last time it was reviewed here was on a D700 or D3s..I have no TC..I crop with in the camera if only I have to..The D800e is great for that..even in DX crop mode..I know it’s hard..They get so many requests to review so many things..on top of their busy schedule..but hopefully Nasim will compare the both…:))) bet photography site on the planet:)))
Stephen, Although I don’t consider myself qualified to answer your queries, I can share some of my experiences as I do have hands on experience with most of equipment including all 3 TCs mentioned in your comment. I own all 3 TCs, 70-200mm f2.8, 300mm f4 PF & I have rented big teles few times.
IMHO, 300mm f4 doesn’t compete or replace 300mm f2.8 but it can be a back up option when you need to carry less or it can be interim solution till one can take plunge of owning big super-tele. I am sure, f2.8 will be noticeably better in many aspects than f4. But buying decision has more to do with other factors than performance comparison as they are not replacement of each other but in a different league. Some of the factors to consider are: 1) Optical characteristic of f2.8 vs f4 – 300mm f2.8 will give much better subject isolation, better low light capabilities (AF, ISO & viewfinder) & brighter viewfinder. 2) Shooting Application – If you often shoot action in low light, f2.8 will be huge benefit in terms of AF performance & 1 stop more light & thereby 1 stop low ISO. Even in bright sunlight, f2.8 will smoke its little brother in AF speed. If you almost always shoot in adequate light, difference will be less pronounced. For shooting landscapes or still subjects, there is no need to go beyond f4. In fact, as I mentioned in my earlier comment 300mm f4 is a great choice due to standard filter size. 3) Effective reach – Though both can reach up to 600mm with 2x TC but it would be unfair to compare like this since most bodies have serious AF performance limitations shooting at f8. Most older bodies can’t auto-focus beyond f5.6, while modern bodies can but their AF reliabilility goes down at f6.7 & even worse at f8 with only limited AF point selectable. So, at common benchmark of effectice f5.6, one can reach up to 600mm whereas PF is limited to only 420mm. Since you are looking for 300mm, I assume you are in pursuit of reach beyond 200mm & up to 600mm. This can be enough for concerts, indoor & smaller ground sports & mammal photography at moderate distances. But if you shoot at sports having large grounds, birds or wildlife at long distances, 300mm will feel limiting after a while & you would want to consider 400mm or longer prime. If so, consider longer reach from the get go. 4) Physical Aspects – There are huge differences in weight & size. So as in build quality & weather sealing. It is a matter individual need & taste. 5) Budget – If one can handle cost & weight, why not.
Talking about 70-200mm f2.8 + 2x TC combo, it is not a reliable & consistent solution. It can give you good shots every now & then but AF is not reliable to consider as a replacement to 300mm f4. 300mm f4 + 1.4x TC is sharper & more importantly has far more accurate AF. It will also have more effective reach as 70-200mm suffers from some focus breathing even at medium distances vs 420mm achieved by 300mm f4 + TC. Not to forget that 300mm accepts 1.7x well with modern bodies resulting in 500mm f6.7. This combo gives me reliable results on my D750 but not so much on my D7100. I guess, it would work great on D500. And of course 300mm can go up to 600mm with 2x. Though I wouldn’t recommend later combo for fast moving subjects.
Coming to future 300mm f2.8, I guess the biggest improvement would be in weight as Nikon is upgrading all their superteles with fluorite elements. Looking at what happened to other big teles, one can expect reduction of at least 500 grams or more. Nikon is expected to upgrade this one soon. If weight is important to you, wait is worth.
I hope this may help till Nasim will give his expert opinion.
I had this lens but sold it. True, it is a sharp lens, but only if the subject is quite close. The image tends to get soft when the subject is far away. Something more Nikon lenses suffer from. In that regard (among other things) the Olympus m.zuiko 300mm F/4 beats the Nikon hands down.
And there is ofcourse the flaring of highlights that can occur, due to the Fresnel element in the lens. Especially when photographing water fowl (water drops and sunlight) this can be something that even extensive post-processing cannot correct. But it sure is a light lens.
What about image stabilization issues which affected this lens even after the firmware update?
see my post below
Another note about the VR issues…
I first recieved one lens that had the first firmware. (double images.)
Got replaced with a new that also had same problems.
Got a firmware update – no more double images, but ALL images between ~1/50 and ~1/800 have a degree of motion blur with VR on! The blur is a general blur with no distinct direction.
I cannot get a perfectly sharp image at 1/250.
Handheld and VR on at 1/15s I’m able to take impressively sharp images, much sharper than at 1/250 with VR on…
My 70-200 F4 VR has perfect VR for all shutter speeds from 1/10 and faster. Tack sharp, just as good as tripod with MLU or 1/1000s. Why couldnt the 300 pf VR perform just as good?
It’s a beatiful compact, light and sharp lens – but I’m consider selling it because having to shoot at 1/1000 or faster is quite limiting for me!
(camera body used D800e)
Thanks…Nasim didn’t mention it!
Just bought mine after renting one last month. Zero problems with either lens (but not scientifically tested). Love it with the also problem-free D500.
My experience with this lens and the TC-20E III has been pretty much exactly as you described when shooting the combination on my D7200: mediocre at f/8 and decent at f/11. The veiling flare at f/8 was surprisingly bad.
Out of curiosity I mounted the combo on my A7R2, on which the lens cannot be stopped down. Even shooting through a steady rain, distant shots were astoundingly sharp and detailed. Now I understand what Nikon means when it puts “AF limitations” on the compatibiity chart for the 2X TC. Even on a body that can AF at f/8, most shots seem to be almost but not quite in focus, leaving the impression that the combo may be not as good as it really is. I don’t think AF fine tune is the issue on my D7200, as the body focuses perfectly with the bare lens and with the 1.4X TC.
The short focus throw of the 300PF sometimes makes achieving critical focus tedious on the A7R2, but for static subject matter it’s worth the effort. It is unfortunate that the lens and 2X have to be put on a Sony camera to see how good they are. Maybe the D500 does better on f/8 AF than the D7200?
Many thanks for updating the review, as I have referred back to it many times since the first time I read it.
Since I posted the above, I switched from a D7200 to a D500 and spent a considerable amount of time tinkering with AF Fine Tune in field conditions with the latest versions of all 3 teleconverters. The results I get are extremely satisfying with all three as well as with the bare lens. I can’t see enough difference even with contrast for me to consider any of the TC’s a compromise. I have only praise for this gear combo.
I have had this lens for a few months and am happy with it. I just got a TC-14E III teleconverter to go with it but the image quality seems to be extremely soft even when uncropped and fullscreen. I would describe the softness as a hazy or as if the front element has Vaseline on it. I can still read the print on the subject but it has a glow to it. I will try shooting at less reflective surfaces and fine tuning focus with the teleconverter attached. I would expect this lens to work well with a 1.4 teleconverter. It autofocuses reasonably well with the D750 and D7200.
Kenji hello,
I am shooting on Nikon d7100 with same 300 mm lens and new 1.4 lll version teleconverter as yours since early summer for birds and wildlife and it is a dream. Perfectly tack sharp . I wonder if there is something off with lens or tele you have ? I have no technical expertise just wanted to let you know this set up puts a huge smile on my face. Hopefully you can resolve it and experience the same .
I recently did two Pelagic (far out at sea) bird trips using a Nikon D7200, the 300 PF lens plus an older Nikon 1.4 I extender. The combination provided fast focus, brilliantly razor-sharp images and even when images were toward the sun the contrast was breathtaking. I think you Kenji has a bad optic somewhere in the system.
As shearwaters, storm-petrels and other ocean flyers zipped by the boat or plunged into the nearby water, the 300 PF + 1.4 were a dream to work with. Someone once said that pelagic birdwatching is like photographing while standing in the back of a pick-up truck travelling at 30mph down a dirt and sometimes bumpy road. The 300 PF performed flawlessly with the 1.4 under these conditions.
Hello Nasim,
I went through this review, much discussion has happened regarding the decentering issue of this lens. In that case, how can this attract a full rating for optical performance?
I have a comment from the sidelines – I personally looked for decentering plus the other issues discussed since the 300 PF came out. There was no such problem that I could detect with my own copy of the lens. Just razor sharp. And at least at sea, I found the “sparkle points” looking up-sun were normal – and the lens did an amazing job of giving definition to seabirds photographed in that direction. To me it is a lens that is all – and better – that it claims to be.
I’m going to buy my first long range lens and for my budget Nikon’s 300mm f4 turns out to be the best option. Funny, these lenses (both old and new) are so sharp that thier crop from 300mm to 500-600mm beats Nikon 200-500, Tamron 150-600 and and even Sigma 150-600 S on the long end. So, the extra reach of these options is pretty much pointless.
The big question is what to get – old 300mm f4 or new. I am leaning towards old, since new has inconsistent and generally worse build, worse corners, useless VR on shutter speeds that matter (I never go below 1/80s in wildlife) and it is $700 more. Though, weather seal and extreme portability of the new lens is great. So, I’m kinda torn.
I know you used old lens for a while. Did you end up changing it in favor of the new or you actually carried on using the old one?
Maybe age counts – I am almost 70, so love the light weight 300 pf on my D7200. Can carry all day. I find it sharp, even in corners, but overall it is not really sharper than the previous 300 f/4 lens that always was too heavy by the time I finished a session with hummingbirds.
Your point on the VR may be correct, but I personally find the build and comparative weather-proofing on the new lens excellent. Also, on the older lens, I needed to spend $400 to have the autofocus motor changed out after it gave up.
I believe the new lens has faster autofocus, but that is a personal view.
How does this lens do in low light? I haven’t really seen anything posted about it. I have D500 and it typically works pretty well with most lens in low light conditions.
In the first couple of months after this lens came out there were complaints that the stabilization did not work between about 1/200th sec. and as low as 1/30th second. I may be wrong, but I believe it was mostly associated with the D810, but I could be mistaken.
I use it for birds on my D7200 in low light, and find it works admirably. With birds I like to use the 1.4x extender, and naturally when the light gets really low, it hunts too much – but the lens itself works well for me in low light. Also sometimes use it on my D750.
With the improved focus mechanism of the D500, think you would likely be satisfied. Naturally it doesn’t do well in absolute dark!
Chad: I use this lens and the 1.4 extender with my D500 and have been pleased with results in low light. It performed very well on a trip to Alaska with dawn and dusk photos of Grizzly bears. I was mostly shooting at ISO 1200 to 1600 using an f5.6 aperature. Even cropped, the photos came out well.
Hi Nasim,
I have just 2 question to you :
1) Is there any difference in focus tracking speed between nikon 300mm f/4 and 300mm pf ed vr?
2)Is the vr issue solved in recent version?
Please reply at the earliest.I have a plan to purchase
Hi. I am not Nasim – but do have an opinion on focus with the two latest Nikon 300 f/4s. My experience has been that the newer Nikon 300 PF f/4 is faster to focus, and in my case seems to have excellent focus tracking, whether alone or with the 1.4x extender. The latter works better with a reasonable amount of light, mind you.
I hear all sorts of things about the VR issue, but my copy (purchased earlier in 2016) does not seem to have a problem.
The 300 PF is my favourite lens, whether used on my DX D7200 or on my full-chipped D750. I do love my other “magic lenses”, the Nikon 14-24, the Nikon 80-200 VRII 2.8, plus a few others, but the 300 PF, both with and without the 1.4x STAYS on my Nikon D7200 for birds. It was exceptional at sea this fall with pelagic birds.
thank you so much Tom.
Hi Nasim,
in your much appreciated review you wrote: “…I found the TC-14E III to couple better with the 300mm f/4E VR, providing slightly better performance than the previous generation teleconverter…”
Now, I have the Nikkor PF 300 and I’m using it extensively on a Nikon 1 system (coupled with the dedicated Nikon FT-1 adapter) in conjunction with the “old” TC14E II. IQ on this very demanding sensor is very good at f/7.1 (f/5 on the lens), but wide open it is a bit lacking of contrast and “crispness”. Do you think that using the new mk III on th very “dense” Cx sensor I’ll obtain a real improvement in terms of IQ?
Ciao
Toni
Hi Toni
I am using same set up the new Nikon 300 pf lens with new 1.4 version3 tele on my Nikon d500 and all I can say is this set up is a dream. I am not finding any crispness or contrast issues but perhaps I am not as versed as you in looking for it. I shoot in RAW and a few flicks of a slider here and there in LR and all the photos pop. See my birds and wildlife on Instagram lance1098 for reference.
Cheers
Lance
Thank you very much, Lance…your positive feedback is very useful. It would be nice to see a comparative shot with TC14E II and TC14E III coupled with the 300 PF…
Ciao
Toni
Hi and thanks for an excellent review. I am planning to buy this lens now because it seems to be perfect for traveling and long walks (Birding). Have you ever tried the Kenko PRO 300 Telepluss 1,4x teleconverter on the 300mm f4 PF lens? It gets good review, are a lot cheaper and both smaller and lighter. I guess this is the only option for Nikon, because Sigma only makes TC for Sigma lenses?
And finally have you tried this lens together with the small and lightweight Nikon entry cameras D3300/3400 and D5500? I see D3400 get excellent sensor score on dxomark. (Higher than D500!)
Regards
Haakon
Norway
I am a true believer in this lens as almost being custom made for birders. Razor-sharp, light, rugged, more easily protected from rain and snow than “big” telephoto lenses. Great for offshore islands and boat use too. With it being so sharp, I personally think it is a false saving not to use the Nikon 1.4x. Essentially undetectable loss of acuity with the Nikon 1.4x makes it worth every penny. Especially with a modern crop-sensor body like the D7200 or D500. If you have a lesser sensor acuity system, perhaps it would not be worth the difference. But I would think about the future. The Nikon 1.4x will still be razor sharp in 10 years, and the combination with the 300 PF lens will still be a great package. Consider carefully before dropping back to Kenko. Kenko are good, but in my experience even their best teleconverters are not up to the Nikon.
If you are buying a new Nikon camera and wanting to stay on the inexpensive side, have a close look at the D7200. Personally I find it is superb, both in normal and high ISO ranges, with fast autofocus and it apparently has no “filter” in front of the sensing chip. Certainly the results are all one could hope for. Have a look at the article below, related to bird photography in Costa Rica with the 300 PF and a D7200. Just wish I was there right now, as it is planning to snow quite a bit more for the next several days here on Canada’s east coast.
http://nikonrumors.com/2015/11/14/the-nikon-af-s-nikkor-300mm-f4e-pf-ed-vr-lens-review-for-birding.aspx/
Another one, less exciting but still worth a look:
https://www.dpreview.com/forums/post/57486896
To Tom Moffatt: Thanks for your reply. I guess you right and specially when it comes to bird in flight and autofocus speed. So yes, i will go for the Nikon TC 1,4x III, but will probably settle for a cheap entry camera to start with (Maybe D3300) The weight is half of the D500, the cost is about 1/5 and the sensor quality about the same.
I have been waiting for Canon to release and upgrade of their 400mm f5.6 L (who are 15+ years…) to an new IS version, but after waiting (in wain?) for 2 years i try the Nikon combo instead.
Cheers
Haakon
I cannot tell if the 300mm PF and 70-200mm VRii were tested here by different methods ; I ask this question because I own the zoom and always use it @200mm (my primes cover the shorter focal lengths). I bought one of the first 300mm PF lenses and 30 minutes later returned it to the store as it was the worst Nikon lens ever purchased. Still interested in this focal length, just wondering if the quality has improved … the local store does not carry this lens very often.
A few things – On my D7200 and D750 the 300 PF is almost magical. But was this just because I received a good copy of the lens? Like many others I have had multiple copies of certain lenses and some were duds while others were breathtakingly sharp, contrasty and worked with the smoothest of machinery. I think you can only do two things, if you really want to try the lens – either go somewhere you can actually try two or three copies with your camera, or order one and try it in the type of photographic situation you are likely to experience.
But personally I make no decisions until I have fine tuned the lens, both on its own and with a 1.4x. THEN you know the best the particular copy of the lens can do.
You have not said what body you are using. The combination of chip, mechanics and software can also make a large difference. So, can we say any more than that for some of us this lens works? It is a dream to use for birding, for example – but your uses may differ.
I also have a sharp-sharp
I just noticed your reply today, thank you Tom Moffatt, I own D800e’s – all my other lenses I use seem to perform without a problem: 24mm f/1.8 G, 60mm f/2.8 G, and 70-200mm VR ii (even while bobbing around in a kayak) – the local store has a new 300mm PF, so
I might try it.
Hi Nasim
I have
1. Nikon 70-200mm f4 vr
2. Tamron 150-600mm
After the step in of
300MMf4 and 200-500mm Nikon
I am thinking of swap my lenses.
I need your kind guidance what way to go for better results in terms of sharpness and range.
Note: I am using D7100 Nikon camera and thinkin of buying D810 or D500
tks
I would certainly keep the 70-200 f4. I use a D7100 and consider it my best lens for IQ – and I also have the 300/f4D and 80-400.
As an aside, I am going to sell my 80-400 and upgrade my 300/f4D to the E. Used with the 1.4x TC the 300+TC and 70-200/f4 are noticeably better than the 80-400, and I’d sooner have the better IQ and accept occasional missed shots.
For Babar – First ask yourself what sort of use you plan for the new lens. I personally find the most amazing thing about the razor-sharp Nikon 300 PF lens is the weight, 26.63 oz (755 g). While the Nikon 200-500 weighs in at 73.6 oz (2090 g), or 4.60 lb. Yes, the focal length variation may be important to you. And if you are not lugging it around all day, the weight may not be a factor. Others can tell you their impressions on the sharpness of the Nikon 200-500, but for me the light weight, especially on a DX body of the 300 PF, with the 1.4x has made it a preferred package with my D7200 for birds.
If I was a Yellowstone or Serengeti photographer, I would be tempted by the 200-500, but warblers and pelagic birds do very nicely with the 300 PF. I would imagine the lighter weight of the 300 PF would prove useful for many sports as well.
I’ve just given the 300F4 PF & a TCiii 14 a first run out with my D700. The weight and balance handheld is everything I hoped it would be as is the quality of the shots when I get them right. I did look at the 200-500 but with the extra weight and due to some neck problems it wouldn’t have been practical.
I like the raccoons.