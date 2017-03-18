Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S Review

The original review of the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S lens was published back in 2009 and was very short. I decided to completely rewrite it, with all the latest information, MTF data, more feedback and sample images, so you are looking at an updated version. If you are a birder, you have only two budget choices for Nikon – either the Nikon 300mm f/4D IF-ED AF-S or the much more expensive Nikon 80-400mm VR that was introduced in 2013. All other semi-professional lenses by Nikon are not good enough/long enough for birding. The old 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6D VR was too slow to focus and a lot of people including myself expressed their frustration with it for fast moving birds. I have been using the Nikon 300mm f/4D lens for over 6 years now and have been very pleased with the results. I take it with me everywhere I go and have used it more than any other telephoto lens so far. It is relatively light and I primarily use it handheld for shooting birds and other wildlife of Colorado.

In this review, I will go over my thoughts on the Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S lens, provide sample images and compare it to other telephoto lenses like the new Nikon 80-400mm VR, Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR and Nikon 70-300mm VR.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

1) Lens Specifications

Main Features:

Excellent balance between size, speed and image quality

2 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements for maximum sharpness and minimum chromatic aberration

Silent Wave Motor (SWM) provides ultra-fast, ultra-quiet autofocusing with seamless manual focus override

Internal Focusing (IF) lens construction, which means that the lens does not change in size during AF operation

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

Technical Specifications:

Focal length: 300mm

Maximum aperture: f/4

Minimum aperture: f/32

Lens construction: 10 elements in 6 groups

Picture angle: 5°20′ (80°10′ with Nikon DX format)

Closest focusing distance: 1.45m

No. of diaphragm blades: 9

Filter/attachment size: 77mm

Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 90 x 222.5mm

Weight: Approximately 1440g

Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

2) Lens Handling and Build

The lens is built extremely well. Unlike the new lenses with lots of plastic exterior, the lens barrel of the 300mm f/4D AF-S is made of metal. The rubber focus ring is large and very smooth to operate. There are only two switches on the side of the lens – one for switching from autofocus with manual focus override (M/A) to manual focus (M), and one for limiting focus from full to infinity – 3 meters. Similar to other older lenses, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S has an aperture ring for manual aperture control on older Nikon cameras. The lens has a unique design, because it comes with a non-removable built-in lens hood that is made of plastic. The good news is, the lens hood is lockable when extended or collapsed, so it does not get in the way when transporting the lens. The bad news is, if you manage to break the lens hood, you will probably have to send the lens to Nikon for a hood replacement. I could not find any place that sells replacement hoods for this lens.

The Nikon 300mm f/4D comes with a very poorly-made tripod collar and that’s the biggest weakness of this lens. If you are planning to mount this lens on a tripod, I would highly recommend to replace the original lens collar with a more stable version from either Kirk or Really Right Stuff. I have the Kirk collar and it does a much better job in keeping the lens stable, compared to the original Nikon version.

Another small downside is lack of the back element on this lens, so you have to be extremely careful in changing lenses, as dust will go inside and you won’t be able to remove it yourself (I’m sure Nikon did this to keep the cost of the lens down). When you look at the back of this lens you can clearly see the diaphragm and there is nothing in-between. Although the diaphragm closes down to minimum aperture when the lens is detached from the camera, if the dust goes into the lens, it will get through the hole onto the last glass element that sits in front of the diaphragm. At that point, the only option is to send the lens to Nikon for cleaning. If you are buying this lens used, make sure that it doesn’t have large dust particles visible from the front element. If you are shooting in dusty/windy areas, my recommendation is to keep the teleconverter always on the lens if you absolutely need to change lenses.

Here is how the lens compares to the new Nikon 80-400mm VR (center) and Nikon 70-200mm VR II (right) lenses:

Lastly, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S does not have a rubber gasket on its mount. This is unfortunate, because this means that dust and other debris could end up in your camera and your lens. For this reason, I would recommend to keep a teleconverter mounted on the lens at all times.

Weight-wise, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is pretty light when compared to expensive super telephoto lenses from Nikon. At 1440 grams, the lens is only 100 grams lighter than the 70-200mm VR II and 130 grams lighter than the 80-400mm VR.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

3) Autofocus Speed and Accuracy

For any telephoto lens used for fast action photography, autofocus speed and accuracy are the most important factors, without a doubt. A telephoto lens could be the sharpest lens in the world, but if it cannot properly acquire focus, it is as good as useless. This is where the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S does not disappoint – its autofocus speed is both very fast and accurate. Despite being an older AF-S lens, the lens is excellent at tracking movement. While autofocus performance may not be as good as on the current super telephoto lenses, it is still extremely good for any sort of action photography. And on top of that, if you use the TC-14E II teleconverter on the lens (which you should), the autofocus speed and accuracy is not affected in good light conditions. In poor light, the lens might hunt a little on older Nikon DSLRs, but it is still very good on newer DSLRs like Nikon D7100/D800/D4 that can handle autofocus operation even at f/8 maximum aperture.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

A quick tip: make sure to set the focus delimiter switch to “∞-3m” instead of “FULL” when photographing wildlife. This will speed autofocus up considerably. Only switch back to “FULL” when the subject is closer than 3 meters.

Unlike the slower variable aperture telephoto lenses like Nikon 80-400mm VR and 70-300mm VR, the Nikon 300mm f/4D does not have the same autofocus “chatter” issue, where AF will hesitate, constantly making AF adjustments during continuous autofocus operation (AF-C mode).

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

4) Lens Sharpness, Contrast and Color Rendition

Just like its big and expensive super telephoto lenses, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is designed to be shot wide open. Most lenses are best stopped down to f/5.6-f/8 range to give consistently good pictures, while this lens is very sharp at f/4. Couple it with a 1.4x TC and you will have 420mm on a full frame sensor and an equivalent of a 630mm in field of view on an APS-C sensor camera like Nikon D7100. The Nikon 300mm f/4 + 1.4x TC is great for shooting wide open (becomes an f/5.6 lens with the TC) and provides even better results when stopped down to f/8.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

Below is some data compiled by Imatest to measure the MTF performance of the lens:

As you can see from the above chart, the lens provides excellent resolution at its maximum aperture of f/4, with very sharp center / mid-frame performance and slightly worse corners. Stopping down the lens does not do much to improve performance and the sweet spot seems to be at around f/5.6. If you want to compare the lens performance to other lenses like Nikon 80-400mm, see the Lens Comparisons section of this review.

With its minimum focus distance of 1.45m, the lens is also excellent for macro work, especially when attaching a close-up filter like Canon 500D. If you want to decrease the minimum focus distance of the 300mm f/4.0, then Canon 500D is currently the only way to go (500D will decrease the minimum focal distance to 0.9 meters, approximately down to 1.1x ratio).

Here is a sample macro shot without a close-up filter (300mm f/4 @ f/8.0, 1/500 sec, handheld):

Color rendition is superb – although there is no Nano coating on this lens, I love the way the 300mm f/4 reproduces colors.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

5) Teleconverter Compatibility and Performance

The Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is compatible with all current and older Nikon teleconverters. So far I have mentioned the Nikon TC-14E II (which pretty much stays glued to my 300mm f/4), but both the TC-17E II and the TC-20E III teleconverters will also physically attach to the lens. However, it does not mean that you can effectively use the lens with all three teleconverters. In my experience, the lens suffers quite a bit when using anything other than 1.4x teleconverters. Some people are quite happy with the TC-17E II, which makes the 300mm f/4 a 510mm f/6.3 lens, but I personally have not had great success with this combo. The newer DSLRs such as Nikon D7100, D800 and D4 with the “Advanced Multi-CAM 3500” AF module certainly work better with this combo, however, I am still not very happy with the wide open performance of the lens. Stopped down to f/8, the combo can produce pretty good results, but AF accuracy certainly suffers and you have to watch out for camera shake (keep that shutter speed high). Forget about using the TC-20E II or III (2x) teleconverters with this lens – there is too much loss of IQ with this combo.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

Here is a teleconverter compatibility chart for the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S:

TC-14E II TC-17E II TC-20E III Effective Focal Length 420mm 510mm 600mm Aperture Range f/5.6 f/6.3 f/8.0 Maintains Autofocus Yes Yes* Yes* Autofocus Reliability Excellent Average Poor

6) Bokeh

Bokeh on the Nikkor 300mm f/4 AF-S is superb, I would say very comparable to bokeh produced by professional f/4 lenses. Thanks to the focal length of the lens, you can easily isolate subjects from the background, as long as the subject is relatively close, as shown in the below example:

Many telephoto lenses are capable of producing similar results, but this is not a demonstration of the bokeh capability of the lens. The terms “Bokeh” and “Depth of Field” often bring too much confusion to photographers, so I wanted to quickly point out the difference here. What you see in the above photo is subject isolation due to long focal length, large aperture, relatively close camera to subject distance and relatively far subject to background distance. Essentially, the way the background is rendered above has to do with depth of field much more than the bokeh rendering capability of the lens. So in this regard, the Nikon 300mm f/4 is no different than any other telephoto lens – it can effectively isolate subjects and throw the background completely out of focus, as many of the image samples in this review illustrate.

However, the bokeh rendering capability of the lens is a different subject, and that’s the strength of the Nikon 300mm f/4D as well. The lens renders background highlights very smoothly, with no noticeable outlines or busy shapes. The 9-blade diaphragm also helps in making bokeh shapes circular at large apertures. Take a look at the bokeh on this image (captured with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S + TC-14E II teleconverter):

As you can see from this and other samples in this review, the lens does an excellent job in rendering bokeh, even when stopped down.

7) Vignetting

Vignetting levels on the Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S are controlled quite well. At maximum aperture, there is a little bit of darkening towards the corners. If vignetting bothers you, you can easily fix it in Lightroom via the Lens Correction module. Both the latest version of Lightroom 4 and the current version 5 have full support for this lens.

Here is how Imatest shows the vignetting levels from center to corner at f/4 (highest amount of vignetting):

There is about a 1.2 stop difference between the darkest extreme corners and the center of the frame. As you stop down the lens to f/5.6 and smaller, vignetting decreases significantly.

8) Ghosting and Flare

All telephoto lenses, including the Nikon 300mm f/4 are prone to serious ghosting and flare issues. There is a reason why Nikon supplied the built-in hood with this lens, so I recommend to always use it extended. If you point the lens at a very bright source of light, you will see a lot of color changes, loss of contrast and other issues. Hence, try not to point the lens at the sun – it is not good for your eyes anyway with so much magnification.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

9) Distortion

As expected from a quality telephoto lens, distortion on the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is practically non-existent (Imatest measured barrel distortion at just -0.51). Adding teleconverters does not change this behavior, so you should be safe from having to correct anything in post-production. If you use the Lens Correction feature in Lightroom, you will see that the there is a very little change when Lightroom attempts to fix distortion.

10) Chromatic Aberration

When it comes to lateral chromatic aberration, the lens handles it quite well, even in high-contrast situations. Here is how Imatest measured the chromatic aberration levels of the lens, without and without teleconverters:

As you can see, lateral chromatic aberrations are generally under 1 pixel, which is very good. With the TC-14E II and TC-17E II teleconverters, CA levels increase dramatically.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

11) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR

The new Nikon 80-400mm VR is a much better lens than the old AF-D version of the 80-400mm. It has a very fast silent wave autofocus motor and its biggest advantage is versatility – being able to zoom from 80 to 400mm. On top of that, the Nikon 80-400mm VR can take teleconverters, as explained in my Nikon 80-400mm VR review.

Let’s take a look at how both lenses compare at 300mm first:

It is pretty clear that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is a sharper lens than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. The difference in center performance is not huge, but don’t forget that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is as old as the 80-400mm AF-D, roughly 13 years old. That’s why I have been waiting for an update to this lens – we need one designed for modern high resolution sensors, which will surely be an extremely sharp lens. In this case, the 300mm f/4D is literally pushing the limits of its resolution on the Nikon D800E. But note how the 300mm f/4D performs in mid-frame and corners – it is much better in comparison, even wide open at f/4.

What happens if we attach the TC-14E II and compare the lens to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm? Here is the result:

At 420mm/400mm focal lengths, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is sharper at f/5.6 throughout the frame, but once stopped down to f/8 and smaller, both lenses are pretty close in sharpness. There is something important to note here though – the 300mm f/4D at 420mm provides a much narrower field of view, which is equivalent to roughly 500mm on the Nikon 80-400mm. So this is not an apples to apples comparison – the Nikon 300mm f/4D clearly gives you more reach with the TC-14E II at close distances.

The last case scenario is to compare both lenses with different teleconverters attached – TC-17E II on the 300mm f/4D and TC-14E II on the 80-400mm AF-S:

While both lenses take a serious hit in optical performance, the Nikon 300mm f/4D shows better overall sharpness at all apertures. The Nikon 300mm f/4D also starts out at a larger aperture of f/6.7 compared to f/8 on the 80-400mm.

I did not bother with testing the TC-20E III on the 300mm f/4 and 80-400mm VR, since AF is completely unusable and images are too soft on both.

12) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Conclusion

Although both lenses seem to perform well at 300mm and 420mm focal lengths when stopped down to f/8, as demonstrated in the above charts, I would still recommend the Nikon 300mm f/4D over the 80-400mm lens for two main reasons – autofocus performance / accuracy and better reach. Because of the lens breathing issue on the 80-400mm AF-S, the Nikon 300mm f/4D gives more reach with the TC-14E II attached, so 420mm on the 300mm f/4D is more like 500mm on the 80-400mm AF-S at short distances (this changes as the distance increases). Furthermore, the Nikon 300mm f/4D focuses instantly and accurately, with or without the TC-14E II teleconverter, whereas the Nikon 80-400mm hesitates and goes back and forth quite a bit, as explained earlier in this review. I have been shooting with the 300mm f/4D for about 5 years now and having owned the lens for such a long time, I can say that I have never been disappointed with its optical or autofocus performance. It is a very lightweight lens that is easily hand-holdable and while its biggest weakness is lack of VR, it is still a phenomenal lens overall for photographing outdoor sports and wildlife. Just keep the shutter speed high and you will be in good shape! It does not have the versatility of a zoom lens like 80-400mm, but I personally don’t miss it, since I mostly use the longest end of the zoom range anyway, even with my Nikon 200-400mm VR lens.

13) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR

The Nikon 200-400mm is another versatile Nikon zoom lens that many wildlife photographers love. I personally own one and it is a very sharp lens across its focal range, from center to corners. Just like the Nikon 80-400mm, it has a very effective VR system, Nano Coating and many other features found on professional Nikkor lenses. It goes really well with the Nikon TC-14E II, but I try to avoid other teleconverters, since its IQ is greatly affected by those.

Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 400mm (420mm on the 300mm f/4D + TC-14E II):

The Nikon 200-400mm f/4G obviously outperforms the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S + TC-14E II at 400mm throughout the frame. Center performance of the 200-400mm f/4G is excellent and reaches very high levels at f/5.6.

14) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR Conclusion

There is a reason why professional Nikkor lenses cost so much. The above comparison is an example of how a high-end professional lens typically performs when compared to enthusiast-level lenses. I did not bother comparing the two lenses with TC-14E and TC-17E II teleconverters attached, because the 200-400mm would look much better in comparison, considering how much the performance of the 300mm f/4 drops with the TC-17E II attached. Aside from heavy weight, the biggest downside of the 200-400mm is its autofocus accuracy problems at long ranges. It focuses amazingly fast and accurate at short ranges without any hesitation, but its AF accuracy can get tricky when photographing distant subjects.

15) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III

Those that already own the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II lens might wonder how it would perform with the TC-20E II when compared to the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S with the TC-17E II. The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II is a versatile lens and goes really well with the TC-14E II and TC-17E II teleconverters, maintaining fast autofocus speed and excellent AF accuracy. With the TC-20E III, the lens starts out soft wide open, but gets fairly sharp at f/8. However, keep in mind that there is a full stop difference between the two lenses, which will obviously affect depth of field and subject isolation capabilities of the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III combo.

If you want to get the best sharpness, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S will give much better results and maximum reach compared to the 70-200mm VR II.

16) Summary

I have been happily shooting with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S for the last 6+ years. It has given me lots of opportunities to capture beautiful wildlife shots and it is still a very active lens in my arsenal when I have to travel light or hike long distances. While I also own the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR lens (which costs 6 times more than the 300mm f/4!), I find the latter to be heavy and bulky for travel, so I end up using the 300mm f/4D more when I travel to other states and countries by air. Thus, the biggest advantage of the Nikon 300mm f/4D for me is its compactness and light weight, which saves my back and lets me hand-hold the lens for extended periods of time. When I know that I will be hiking long distances, I also prefer to carry my 300mm f/4D – it fits nicely in all of my backpacks, even with the TC-14E II attached.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

For local travel, short hikes and birding from my car, the Nikon 200-400mm is still my top preference due to longer reach, stellar optics and superb VR. Unfortunately, lack of VR is the biggest problem with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S. While VR is more or less useless for fast action photography where you use extremely fast shutter speeds, it can come quite handy in low-light situations. Unfortunately, a lot of wildlife action happens close to dawn and dusk times, so I do miss VR in those conditions.

I have been anxiously waiting for Nikon to make a VR version of this lens for a long time now, pretty much since the day I bought it. Since Nikon replaced the old 80-400mm lens recently, I really hope that the 300mm f/4D AF-S will be replaced with the 300mm f/4G VR fairly soon. Without a doubt, it would certainly quickly become my favorite wildlife lens for traveling and hiking. I hope Nikon will make the new version sharper and more suitable to be used with the TC-17E II teleconverter. A lightweight prime lens with excellent performance at over 500mm focal length sounds like a dream to me!

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

In summary, here are the pros and cons:

Pros: Quick Focus, Durable, Lightweight, Strong Construction, Sharp Focus.

Cons: No back element, No VR, No Weather Sealing, Bad Tripod Collar.

17) Where to buy

I bought my copy of the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S online from B&H over 6 years ago, but you can also get it from Adorama or other large retailers. If you are in the USA, make sure to get the USA version that comes with the 5 year warranty. As of 07/15/2013, the lens retails for $1,369.

Click here to download a high-resolution desktop wallpaper version of the above image.

18) More Image Samples

All Images Copyright © Photography Life, All Rights Reserved. Copying or reproduction is not permitted without written permission from the author.