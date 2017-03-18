Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S Review

The original review of the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S lens was published back in 2009 and was very short. I decided to completely rewrite it, with all the latest information, MTF data, more feedback and sample images, so you are looking at an updated version. If you are a birder, you have only two budget choices for Nikon – either the Nikon 300mm f/4D IF-ED AF-S or the much more expensive Nikon 80-400mm VR that was introduced in 2013. All other semi-professional lenses by Nikon are not good enough/long enough for birding. The old 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6D VR was too slow to focus and a lot of people including myself expressed their frustration with it for fast moving birds. I have been using the Nikon 300mm f/4D lens for over 6 years now and have been very pleased with the results. I take it with me everywhere I go and have used it more than any other telephoto lens so far. It is relatively light and I primarily use it handheld for shooting birds and other wildlife of Colorado.
In this review, I will go over my thoughts on the Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S lens, provide sample images and compare it to other telephoto lenses like the new Nikon 80-400mm VR, Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR and Nikon 70-300mm VR.
1) Lens Specifications
Main Features:
- Excellent balance between size, speed and image quality
- 2 Extra-low Dispersion (ED) glass elements for maximum sharpness and minimum chromatic aberration
- Silent Wave Motor (SWM) provides ultra-fast, ultra-quiet autofocusing with seamless manual focus override
- Internal Focusing (IF) lens construction, which means that the lens does not change in size during AF operation
Technical Specifications:
- Focal length: 300mm
- Maximum aperture: f/4
- Minimum aperture: f/32
- Lens construction: 10 elements in 6 groups
- Picture angle: 5°20′ (80°10′ with Nikon DX format)
- Closest focusing distance: 1.45m
- No. of diaphragm blades: 9
- Filter/attachment size: 77mm
- Diameter x length (extension from lens mount): Approximately 90 x 222.5mm
- Weight: Approximately 1440g
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in our lens database.
2) Lens Handling and Build
The lens is built extremely well. Unlike the new lenses with lots of plastic exterior, the lens barrel of the 300mm f/4D AF-S is made of metal. The rubber focus ring is large and very smooth to operate. There are only two switches on the side of the lens – one for switching from autofocus with manual focus override (M/A) to manual focus (M), and one for limiting focus from full to infinity – 3 meters. Similar to other older lenses, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S has an aperture ring for manual aperture control on older Nikon cameras. The lens has a unique design, because it comes with a non-removable built-in lens hood that is made of plastic. The good news is, the lens hood is lockable when extended or collapsed, so it does not get in the way when transporting the lens. The bad news is, if you manage to break the lens hood, you will probably have to send the lens to Nikon for a hood replacement. I could not find any place that sells replacement hoods for this lens.
The Nikon 300mm f/4D comes with a very poorly-made tripod collar and that’s the biggest weakness of this lens. If you are planning to mount this lens on a tripod, I would highly recommend to replace the original lens collar with a more stable version from either Kirk or Really Right Stuff. I have the Kirk collar and it does a much better job in keeping the lens stable, compared to the original Nikon version.
Another small downside is lack of the back element on this lens, so you have to be extremely careful in changing lenses, as dust will go inside and you won’t be able to remove it yourself (I’m sure Nikon did this to keep the cost of the lens down). When you look at the back of this lens you can clearly see the diaphragm and there is nothing in-between. Although the diaphragm closes down to minimum aperture when the lens is detached from the camera, if the dust goes into the lens, it will get through the hole onto the last glass element that sits in front of the diaphragm. At that point, the only option is to send the lens to Nikon for cleaning. If you are buying this lens used, make sure that it doesn’t have large dust particles visible from the front element. If you are shooting in dusty/windy areas, my recommendation is to keep the teleconverter always on the lens if you absolutely need to change lenses.
Here is how the lens compares to the new Nikon 80-400mm VR (center) and Nikon 70-200mm VR II (right) lenses:
Lastly, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S does not have a rubber gasket on its mount. This is unfortunate, because this means that dust and other debris could end up in your camera and your lens. For this reason, I would recommend to keep a teleconverter mounted on the lens at all times.
Weight-wise, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is pretty light when compared to expensive super telephoto lenses from Nikon. At 1440 grams, the lens is only 100 grams lighter than the 70-200mm VR II and 130 grams lighter than the 80-400mm VR.
3) Autofocus Speed and Accuracy
For any telephoto lens used for fast action photography, autofocus speed and accuracy are the most important factors, without a doubt. A telephoto lens could be the sharpest lens in the world, but if it cannot properly acquire focus, it is as good as useless. This is where the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S does not disappoint – its autofocus speed is both very fast and accurate. Despite being an older AF-S lens, the lens is excellent at tracking movement. While autofocus performance may not be as good as on the current super telephoto lenses, it is still extremely good for any sort of action photography. And on top of that, if you use the TC-14E II teleconverter on the lens (which you should), the autofocus speed and accuracy is not affected in good light conditions. In poor light, the lens might hunt a little on older Nikon DSLRs, but it is still very good on newer DSLRs like Nikon D7100/D800/D4 that can handle autofocus operation even at f/8 maximum aperture.
A quick tip: make sure to set the focus delimiter switch to “∞-3m” instead of “FULL” when photographing wildlife. This will speed autofocus up considerably. Only switch back to “FULL” when the subject is closer than 3 meters.
Unlike the slower variable aperture telephoto lenses like Nikon 80-400mm VR and 70-300mm VR, the Nikon 300mm f/4D does not have the same autofocus “chatter” issue, where AF will hesitate, constantly making AF adjustments during continuous autofocus operation (AF-C mode).
4) Lens Sharpness, Contrast and Color Rendition
Just like its big and expensive super telephoto lenses, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is designed to be shot wide open. Most lenses are best stopped down to f/5.6-f/8 range to give consistently good pictures, while this lens is very sharp at f/4. Couple it with a 1.4x TC and you will have 420mm on a full frame sensor and an equivalent of a 630mm in field of view on an APS-C sensor camera like Nikon D7100. The Nikon 300mm f/4 + 1.4x TC is great for shooting wide open (becomes an f/5.6 lens with the TC) and provides even better results when stopped down to f/8.
Below is some data compiled by Imatest to measure the MTF performance of the lens:
As you can see from the above chart, the lens provides excellent resolution at its maximum aperture of f/4, with very sharp center / mid-frame performance and slightly worse corners. Stopping down the lens does not do much to improve performance and the sweet spot seems to be at around f/5.6. If you want to compare the lens performance to other lenses like Nikon 80-400mm, see the Lens Comparisons section of this review.
With its minimum focus distance of 1.45m, the lens is also excellent for macro work, especially when attaching a close-up filter like Canon 500D. If you want to decrease the minimum focus distance of the 300mm f/4.0, then Canon 500D is currently the only way to go (500D will decrease the minimum focal distance to 0.9 meters, approximately down to 1.1x ratio).
Here is a sample macro shot without a close-up filter (300mm f/4 @ f/8.0, 1/500 sec, handheld):
Color rendition is superb – although there is no Nano coating on this lens, I love the way the 300mm f/4 reproduces colors.
5) Teleconverter Compatibility and Performance
The Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is compatible with all current and older Nikon teleconverters. So far I have mentioned the Nikon TC-14E II (which pretty much stays glued to my 300mm f/4), but both the TC-17E II and the TC-20E III teleconverters will also physically attach to the lens. However, it does not mean that you can effectively use the lens with all three teleconverters. In my experience, the lens suffers quite a bit when using anything other than 1.4x teleconverters. Some people are quite happy with the TC-17E II, which makes the 300mm f/4 a 510mm f/6.3 lens, but I personally have not had great success with this combo. The newer DSLRs such as Nikon D7100, D800 and D4 with the “Advanced Multi-CAM 3500” AF module certainly work better with this combo, however, I am still not very happy with the wide open performance of the lens. Stopped down to f/8, the combo can produce pretty good results, but AF accuracy certainly suffers and you have to watch out for camera shake (keep that shutter speed high). Forget about using the TC-20E II or III (2x) teleconverters with this lens – there is too much loss of IQ with this combo.
Here is a teleconverter compatibility chart for the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S:
|TC-14E II
|TC-17E II
|TC-20E III
|* Only in ideal lighting conditions when using the newest Nikon DSLRs
|Effective Focal Length
|420mm
|510mm
|600mm
|Aperture Range
|f/5.6
|f/6.3
|f/8.0
|Maintains Autofocus
|Yes
|Yes*
|Yes*
|Autofocus Reliability
|Excellent
|Average
|Poor
6) Bokeh
Bokeh on the Nikkor 300mm f/4 AF-S is superb, I would say very comparable to bokeh produced by professional f/4 lenses. Thanks to the focal length of the lens, you can easily isolate subjects from the background, as long as the subject is relatively close, as shown in the below example:
Many telephoto lenses are capable of producing similar results, but this is not a demonstration of the bokeh capability of the lens. The terms “Bokeh” and “Depth of Field” often bring too much confusion to photographers, so I wanted to quickly point out the difference here. What you see in the above photo is subject isolation due to long focal length, large aperture, relatively close camera to subject distance and relatively far subject to background distance. Essentially, the way the background is rendered above has to do with depth of field much more than the bokeh rendering capability of the lens. So in this regard, the Nikon 300mm f/4 is no different than any other telephoto lens – it can effectively isolate subjects and throw the background completely out of focus, as many of the image samples in this review illustrate.
However, the bokeh rendering capability of the lens is a different subject, and that’s the strength of the Nikon 300mm f/4D as well. The lens renders background highlights very smoothly, with no noticeable outlines or busy shapes. The 9-blade diaphragm also helps in making bokeh shapes circular at large apertures. Take a look at the bokeh on this image (captured with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S + TC-14E II teleconverter):
As you can see from this and other samples in this review, the lens does an excellent job in rendering bokeh, even when stopped down.
7) Vignetting
Vignetting levels on the Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S are controlled quite well. At maximum aperture, there is a little bit of darkening towards the corners. If vignetting bothers you, you can easily fix it in Lightroom via the Lens Correction module. Both the latest version of Lightroom 4 and the current version 5 have full support for this lens.
Here is how Imatest shows the vignetting levels from center to corner at f/4 (highest amount of vignetting):
There is about a 1.2 stop difference between the darkest extreme corners and the center of the frame. As you stop down the lens to f/5.6 and smaller, vignetting decreases significantly.
8) Ghosting and Flare
All telephoto lenses, including the Nikon 300mm f/4 are prone to serious ghosting and flare issues. There is a reason why Nikon supplied the built-in hood with this lens, so I recommend to always use it extended. If you point the lens at a very bright source of light, you will see a lot of color changes, loss of contrast and other issues. Hence, try not to point the lens at the sun – it is not good for your eyes anyway with so much magnification.
9) Distortion
As expected from a quality telephoto lens, distortion on the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S is practically non-existent (Imatest measured barrel distortion at just -0.51). Adding teleconverters does not change this behavior, so you should be safe from having to correct anything in post-production. If you use the Lens Correction feature in Lightroom, you will see that the there is a very little change when Lightroom attempts to fix distortion.
10) Chromatic Aberration
When it comes to lateral chromatic aberration, the lens handles it quite well, even in high-contrast situations. Here is how Imatest measured the chromatic aberration levels of the lens, without and without teleconverters:
As you can see, lateral chromatic aberrations are generally under 1 pixel, which is very good. With the TC-14E II and TC-17E II teleconverters, CA levels increase dramatically.
11) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR
The new Nikon 80-400mm VR is a much better lens than the old AF-D version of the 80-400mm. It has a very fast silent wave autofocus motor and its biggest advantage is versatility – being able to zoom from 80 to 400mm. On top of that, the Nikon 80-400mm VR can take teleconverters, as explained in my Nikon 80-400mm VR review.
Let’s take a look at how both lenses compare at 300mm first:
It is pretty clear that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is a sharper lens than the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S. The difference in center performance is not huge, but don’t forget that the Nikon 300mm f/4D is as old as the 80-400mm AF-D, roughly 13 years old. That’s why I have been waiting for an update to this lens – we need one designed for modern high resolution sensors, which will surely be an extremely sharp lens. In this case, the 300mm f/4D is literally pushing the limits of its resolution on the Nikon D800E. But note how the 300mm f/4D performs in mid-frame and corners – it is much better in comparison, even wide open at f/4.
What happens if we attach the TC-14E II and compare the lens to the Nikon 80-400mm AF-S at 400mm? Here is the result:
At 420mm/400mm focal lengths, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is sharper at f/5.6 throughout the frame, but once stopped down to f/8 and smaller, both lenses are pretty close in sharpness. There is something important to note here though – the 300mm f/4D at 420mm provides a much narrower field of view, which is equivalent to roughly 500mm on the Nikon 80-400mm. So this is not an apples to apples comparison – the Nikon 300mm f/4D clearly gives you more reach with the TC-14E II at close distances.
The last case scenario is to compare both lenses with different teleconverters attached – TC-17E II on the 300mm f/4D and TC-14E II on the 80-400mm AF-S:
While both lenses take a serious hit in optical performance, the Nikon 300mm f/4D shows better overall sharpness at all apertures. The Nikon 300mm f/4D also starts out at a larger aperture of f/6.7 compared to f/8 on the 80-400mm.
I did not bother with testing the TC-20E III on the 300mm f/4 and 80-400mm VR, since AF is completely unusable and images are too soft on both.
12) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G VR Conclusion
Although both lenses seem to perform well at 300mm and 420mm focal lengths when stopped down to f/8, as demonstrated in the above charts, I would still recommend the Nikon 300mm f/4D over the 80-400mm lens for two main reasons – autofocus performance / accuracy and better reach. Because of the lens breathing issue on the 80-400mm AF-S, the Nikon 300mm f/4D gives more reach with the TC-14E II attached, so 420mm on the 300mm f/4D is more like 500mm on the 80-400mm AF-S at short distances (this changes as the distance increases). Furthermore, the Nikon 300mm f/4D focuses instantly and accurately, with or without the TC-14E II teleconverter, whereas the Nikon 80-400mm hesitates and goes back and forth quite a bit, as explained earlier in this review. I have been shooting with the 300mm f/4D for about 5 years now and having owned the lens for such a long time, I can say that I have never been disappointed with its optical or autofocus performance. It is a very lightweight lens that is easily hand-holdable and while its biggest weakness is lack of VR, it is still a phenomenal lens overall for photographing outdoor sports and wildlife. Just keep the shutter speed high and you will be in good shape! It does not have the versatility of a zoom lens like 80-400mm, but I personally don’t miss it, since I mostly use the longest end of the zoom range anyway, even with my Nikon 200-400mm VR lens.
13) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR
The Nikon 200-400mm is another versatile Nikon zoom lens that many wildlife photographers love. I personally own one and it is a very sharp lens across its focal range, from center to corners. Just like the Nikon 80-400mm, it has a very effective VR system, Nano Coating and many other features found on professional Nikkor lenses. It goes really well with the Nikon TC-14E II, but I try to avoid other teleconverters, since its IQ is greatly affected by those.
Let’s take a look at how the two lenses compare at 400mm (420mm on the 300mm f/4D + TC-14E II):
The Nikon 200-400mm f/4G obviously outperforms the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S + TC-14E II at 400mm throughout the frame. Center performance of the 200-400mm f/4G is excellent and reaches very high levels at f/5.6.
14) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR Conclusion
There is a reason why professional Nikkor lenses cost so much. The above comparison is an example of how a high-end professional lens typically performs when compared to enthusiast-level lenses. I did not bother comparing the two lenses with TC-14E and TC-17E II teleconverters attached, because the 200-400mm would look much better in comparison, considering how much the performance of the 300mm f/4 drops with the TC-17E II attached. Aside from heavy weight, the biggest downside of the 200-400mm is its autofocus accuracy problems at long ranges. It focuses amazingly fast and accurate at short ranges without any hesitation, but its AF accuracy can get tricky when photographing distant subjects.
15) Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S vs Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III
Those that already own the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II lens might wonder how it would perform with the TC-20E II when compared to the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S with the TC-17E II. The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II is a versatile lens and goes really well with the TC-14E II and TC-17E II teleconverters, maintaining fast autofocus speed and excellent AF accuracy. With the TC-20E III, the lens starts out soft wide open, but gets fairly sharp at f/8. However, keep in mind that there is a full stop difference between the two lenses, which will obviously affect depth of field and subject isolation capabilities of the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II + TC-20E III combo.
If you want to get the best sharpness, the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S will give much better results and maximum reach compared to the 70-200mm VR II.
16) Summary
I have been happily shooting with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S for the last 6+ years. It has given me lots of opportunities to capture beautiful wildlife shots and it is still a very active lens in my arsenal when I have to travel light or hike long distances. While I also own the Nikon 200-400mm f/4G VR lens (which costs 6 times more than the 300mm f/4!), I find the latter to be heavy and bulky for travel, so I end up using the 300mm f/4D more when I travel to other states and countries by air. Thus, the biggest advantage of the Nikon 300mm f/4D for me is its compactness and light weight, which saves my back and lets me hand-hold the lens for extended periods of time. When I know that I will be hiking long distances, I also prefer to carry my 300mm f/4D – it fits nicely in all of my backpacks, even with the TC-14E II attached.
For local travel, short hikes and birding from my car, the Nikon 200-400mm is still my top preference due to longer reach, stellar optics and superb VR. Unfortunately, lack of VR is the biggest problem with the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S. While VR is more or less useless for fast action photography where you use extremely fast shutter speeds, it can come quite handy in low-light situations. Unfortunately, a lot of wildlife action happens close to dawn and dusk times, so I do miss VR in those conditions.
I have been anxiously waiting for Nikon to make a VR version of this lens for a long time now, pretty much since the day I bought it. Since Nikon replaced the old 80-400mm lens recently, I really hope that the 300mm f/4D AF-S will be replaced with the 300mm f/4G VR fairly soon. Without a doubt, it would certainly quickly become my favorite wildlife lens for traveling and hiking. I hope Nikon will make the new version sharper and more suitable to be used with the TC-17E II teleconverter. A lightweight prime lens with excellent performance at over 500mm focal length sounds like a dream to me!
In summary, here are the pros and cons:
Pros: Quick Focus, Durable, Lightweight, Strong Construction, Sharp Focus.
Cons: No back element, No VR, No Weather Sealing, Bad Tripod Collar.
17) Where to buy
I bought my copy of the Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S online from B&H over 6 years ago, but you can also get it from Adorama or other large retailers. If you are in the USA, make sure to get the USA version that comes with the 5 year warranty. As of 07/15/2013, the lens retails for $1,369.
18) More Image Samples
All Images Copyright © Photography Life, All Rights Reserved. Copying or reproduction is not permitted without written permission from the author.
Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Focus Speed and Accuracy
- Handling
- Value
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
I’ve just got my 300mm F4 AF-S
Here’s my first attempt with it
Colin, thank you for your feedback and congratulations with the purchase.
P.S. Sorry for responding so late, I didn’t even see this comment :)
Hi Nasin!
This is my very first post here. I’m in the market for a Nikon 30mm lens. I love the way this NIKKOR 300mm f/4 D ED-IF AF-S delivers beautiful colours.
You’ve mentioned in your comments here that you’d love for Nikon to release a 300mm with VR. (That was not available at the time your review here) now that Nikon has released the 300mm f/4 VR how do you compare Image quality etc? Would you recommend the VR version over the D version?
I love portraits, birds, sports photography. The photos I’ve seen on the Internet taken with the new Nikon 300mm FL VR seems very flat without life…
Please let me know your thoughts before I put an order for one of them. I respect your professional opinion. Thank you!
I love that gooseberry shot! I am especially partial to close ups of plants and that has such wonderful colour and clarity.
I myself am a Canon shooter and I hope to be able to buy the 300mm f4 IS lens along with a 1.4x teleconverter. I have a European Buzzard that comes to my field every morning and I would love to get some decent shots of him/her – not sure which sex it is. I have an interaction with him that I really treasure ( http://myworldinphotosandwords.blogspot.com/2010/03/what-strange-behaviour.html ) and I would love to have some special images to remember him by.
Thank you Kerry!
It is unfortunate that Nikon has not yet updated this beautiful lens with image stabilization. Canon clearly has a lead in the lens department when it comes to telephoto lenses.
Coupled with the 1.4x TC, the Canon 300mm f/4.0 IS lens will yield superb results that you will be very pleased with. Every birder I talk to loves that combination! Canon also has Canon 400mm f/5.6 lens, but it has no IS :(
Your picture of Buzzard is beautiful! I left a comment under your post, but it has not showed up yet…
Thanks for the comment Nasim. I am truly blessed to have my visitor.
I have moderation on my posts as apparently there is a major problem with unpleasant comments that lead to unsavoury sites. :-( I must put a message to explain that.
you will never look back with the 300f4 he uses a 40d and takes some amazing bird shots with send me your email and will send some to you
Nasim –
Could you give us your experienced opinion or any testing you may have done in comparing the Nikon 300mm f4 with a TC 1.4 and the new 70-200mm f2.8 VRII and the new TC 2.0 III at 400mm?
Thank you!
Charlie, the Nikon 300mm f/4.0 AF-S with 1.4x TC is much sharper than the 70-200mm f/2.8 VRII with the TC-20E III.
Thanks Nasim! I guess I have to pony up for the 300mm f4.
Nasim
thanks for your review of the 300mm. I’m hesitating between this lens and the Sigma 150-500mm.
Have you had the opportunity to try the Sigma yet ? Your thoughts and comments would be appreciated.
Thanks !
Daniel, you are most welcome! Yes, I did try out the Bigma and while many photographers are quite happy with it, I have seen some bad samples out there with focusing problems and the one I tried had the same problem. If Sigma was a little more consistent in QA, I would have certainly recommended it. It is a cheap way to get to 500mm :)
Nasim,
Thank you for your wonderful review of this lens. After having debated for a long time between this Nikon 300mm f4 +Nikon TC 1.4 combo and the sigma 150-500mm, I ultimately purchased the Nikon combo. Your review was very helpful to me to make my choice. Thanks again.
Nasim,
Thanks for the reviews for the Nikon lenses, they are very informative. I am torn between getting a 70-200 vr2 w/ 1.4x or the 300 f/4, are they relatively the same in terms of sharpness? or would the 300 f/4 win it outright?
Thanks again.
Rocky, the 300mm f/4.0 would win when it comes to sharpness. If you need the reach, go for the 300mm + 1.4x. Check out my latest bird shots – they are all taken with the 300mm f/4.0 AF-S.
It be interested if you ever pushed this lens a bit more by using a 1.7x or 2.0x teleconverter.
FYI, the sandpiper in your shot is a Willet.
PAG, I did, but autofocus works extremely poorly and the images are not as sharp, even with the 1.7x.
Thank you for pointing out the correct bird name, I changed it :)
Hey Nasim
This was a very interesting article. And you got great captures.
I personally use a nikon d5000, so could you please advice some good[& cheap of course ;) ] lens along with a teleconverter that could do something similar.
Cheers
Praveen, there is really no good “cheap” lens that can take teleconverters. Your best bet would be to get the Nikon 70-300mm VR lens, which will give you 300mm focal length.
Thanks Nasim I think I will go for those. But which would be the most ideal teleconverter for it considering I am into wildlife photography?
Cheers
Praveen, teleconverters do not work with the 70-300mm VR – they only work with very expensive, prime lenses.
Here’s the list of all the Nikon lenses that work with the different Nikon teleconverters:
http://www.nikonusa.com/en_INC/IMG/Assets/Common-Assets/Images/Teleconverter-Compatibility/en_US_Comp_chart.html
Hi Folks, thanks for the great site! I just thought I would add that I have a 300 f/4 and use both the 1.4x TC and the new 2.0TC E111 model. Also I use set of Kenko fully automatic extension tubes to enable close auto focus for macro work. These are available from various Hong Kong suppliers for around $150. I set up my D7K up using auto focus fine tune, but the results achieve critical sharpness, IMHO.
Check out some shots here on Google+
https://plus.google.com/photos/109595447299978091661/albums
Praveen-
There is no teleconverter for the 70-300mm Nikon VR. You would have to go to a Nikon 300mm f4 ($1500) with a teleconverter or a Sigma 150-500mm ($1000) to exceed 300mm. Or something similar.
Thank you for responding to Praveen Charlie!
Nasim
Many thanks for your excellent review it helped me decide ( a few months ago) between a 70-300mm and the 300mm F4. I went for the fixed 300mm as it was principally required for wildlife and sports. Your review is very helpful and extremely clear. I look forward to your comments on the new 24-120mm Vr F4 as my main zoom is a little restricted 28-70mm F3.5-4.5, it’s nice and sharp as well as small but I could do with a single zoom with better range.
thanks
Thank you for your feedback Adrian!
I will have my hands on the 24-120mm tomorrow and will be testing it for the next 2 weeks.
Thank you very much Nasim for your deep review.
I use do do Street and need a mid range tele; wich will be you advice in terms of Price to Sharpess/AF Speed:
300mm F4 AFS
180mm F2.8 AFD
80-200mm F2.8 AFD
All 3 are in the 800/1200usd range but I just can afford one.
Best. Carlos
You are most welcome Carlos!
If you need the reach, the 300mm is clearly the right choice. Otherwise, the 80-200mm is a versatile lens for street photography.
Hi! what would be my best option? buying this lens for my D3 for soccer photography, or buying a D300S(for the reach) for use with my 70-200mm?
Is the AF speed good enough on the 300mm f/4 AF-S to photograph fast action?
Cheers!
Runar, 300mm f/4 will always give you better results than 70-200mm on a DX body. And yes, AF on the 300mm is super fast. I shoot birds with it.
Hi Nasim,
I am currently using Nikon D300s & 70-300mm VR lens for birding (new to birding), I am not satisfied with this lens’ performance at its maximum reach'(at 200mm to 300mm range images seems soft), after reading your review about Nikon 300mm f/4 I almost decided to buy the same which is affordable to me.
But I am not able to take a decision due to only one reason that, its a Non-VR lens;
Is VR really matters the sharpness while shooting birds handheld, if matters a monopod(never used a monopod) can overcome this problem or we must use a tripod ?
If we are following the shutter speed >=focal length (x 1.5) rule, this non-VR issue can be overcome to some extend ?
Thanks
Shanavas, yes, just keep the speed >= focal length formula in mind and you will get sharp images.
Hi,
I have a passin for photography.
I had a nikon D5000 + sigma 150-500.
I now also own nikon D300s.I find the sigma is very slow and wanted to upgrade myself.My options are Nikon 80-400 or AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4D IF-ED + 1.4 teleconverter.If i go for 300mmf4 then i can use my 150-500 with my D5000 and 300f with my D300s.
I need your sugetions to make my investment since i have budget only for these lenses.
These are some of my pictures……..
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Srinivas-Me-and-Myself-Photography-as-an-hobby/139861309379973
Srinivas, the Nikon 300mm f/4D is much faster in AF performance than the 80-400mm VR. If you do birding, forget about 80-400 and get the 300mm f/4.
Dear Nasim,
Thanx for your guidance. iam going for Nikon 300mm f/4D only.
Thank you for this thoughtful site! I have several questions:
I own a D80, 18-200 VR I, 50mm 1.8, an SB-600 and a light duty Manfrotto tripod (7.7lbs max load). My passions are taking photos of my children and of birds. For birds, I’ve rented the 300mm f/4 and 500mm f/4 from time to time. I’ve been holding off purchasing the 300mm in hopes of a VR version coming out as my tripod doesn’t hold out so well when I’ve tried mounting heavier glass to it. Given my interests, I’m willing to delay my bird work to concentrate on taking better shots of my kids if replacing my D80 or adding something like a 70-200 f2.8 will make a substantial difference. If you only had the funds to change one thing in my setup, would it be the body or a different lens? I’ve been thinking that the 70-200 with a teleconverter might be OK for birding, but from your reviews, it sounds like the 300mm f/4 is a better way to go. Any thoughts?
Scott, wait until Nikon announces the D4+D400 in February – they might announce some long lenses with those cameras. The 70-200mm is a great lens for portraits, but I don’t find it very useful for small birds – you will need the reach and sharpness of the 300mm f/4…
I very much hope Nikon releases a lightweight 300mm VR lens soon. I would buy one in a heartbeat!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your helpful review of this lens. I am seriously considering buying this lens over the 70-200 f/2.8. One question that popped into my head is this – do I need to necessarily stick with Nikon TCs or can I use third party TCs? Do you have any experiences to share with TCs from other vendors like Kenko?
Thanks!
Ajay
Ajay, I personally use Nikon TCs, since they are often of higher quality than other brands. You lose light and some quality when you use TCs, and it is best that you use the highest quality TC to have less impact on your image.
Sorry for a late response!
Thanks Nasim! I got similar feedback on other sites as well, so looks like Nikon TCs is the way to go.
I have gotten very good results using the Kenko Pro 1.4x teleconverter. About $150 less than the equivalent Nikon. I have not directly compared it to the Nikon TC, I simply compared the sharpness with and without the TC. Like Nasim I have not obtained good results with the Nikon 1.7x TC with the 300mm f/4.
Dear Nasim,
Highly appreciate your comment for 300mm f/4.
I’ve bought 70-200mm f/2.8 VRII before and I’m planning to buy 300mm f/4 for birding.
I’m considering to buy TC 1.4 or TC 2.0 III which wil be used for both lens afterwards, which TC you’ll suggest?
Many thanks!
EDDIE
Eddie, forget about using a 2x TC with the Nikon 300mm f/4.0 AF-S – it won’t autofocus and you will lose a lot of IQ/contrast. I can only recommend the Nikon 1.4x TC with the 300mm f/4.0. The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II, on the other hand, is much better with TCs and I have used all three Nikon teleconverters with it successfully, although with the 2x you still have to stop down a little to get better sharpness.
If you are after birds, just get the Nikon 300mm f/4.0 + 1.4x TC and you will have a great setup. Don’t try 1.7x or 2x with the 300mm – you will be disappointed.
Sorry for a late response!
Thanks Nasim!
Many thanks for your valuable comment! I’ve bought 1.4x TC eventually and found that it’s perfect for birding.
Thanks again!
Eddie, glad you like the combo!
Now with new launched DSLRs D4,D800,D600 and newer D7100 for which Nikon claims that AF works well at f8, with 2x TCs, what would you suggest? I understand that the low IQ with Nikon 300f4 + 2X has no relation with autofocus capabilities, but dont we lose most of the images with the combo due to incorrect focus?
Would love to have a your view on the same.
What are your thoughts on the older Nikon 300mm f4 AF IF ED lens? The newer AF-S version is out of my price range. Or would the Nikon 70-30mm VR model be better? I shoot wild life, and landscapes. Both handheld, and tripod.
Thank You
Paul
nasim thanks for ur fantastic review , i own this lens now . i find it difficult to shoot handheld along with d 700 . can u give some tips for using it handheld . i have a tripod but im quite lazy for hanging out witha tripod .
i think fast shutter speed could solve the purpose . what do u say
I just got the Nikon 300mm f4. I’ve used it with the 1.4x Nikon teleconverter on my D7000. I am very happy with it. It’s as fast as I need, sharp, and light to handle. Autofocus is fine too.
Only minus is that there is no VR, but then again that would increase the price considerably. You have to make sure your shutter speed is not too low. I found that anything much below 1/250 can be a problem, which is to be expected when shooting with a 420mm (300 x 1.4), handheld, with no VR. Don’t mind the tradeoff for a lens this good and this useful.
People are keen on an updated version with VR, so I’m wondering if VR is actually needed if using this lens with a tripod?
I have been looking into buying this lens and would mostly be using it on a tripod for surfing shots. I’m led to believe one should switch off the VR when using VR lens on tripods – is this correct?
Feedback would be appreciated as I’m wondering whether to wait till Nikon upgrades this obviously fine lens, or to go ahead with purchasing the current version as I won’t be needing the VR for tripod work (…IF I’ve got my facts right, that is…)
sir i have 3000mmafs 4/f nikon and d300s nikon camera , can you please guide me what programme will be good for bird photos just guide me thanking you.
Dear Nasim,
I always enjoy reading your blog for more information about photography. I will said your blog is my information hub. haha! your lens review was excellence cover and provide alot information and i looking forward for your review on AF VR Zoom-Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6D ED. anyway idea how the optical performance of this lens?
The 300mm f/4 looks like a great lens. I am very tempted but I need some advice. I shot a lot of wildlife and recently have begun to shoot a lot of sports, indoor and outdoor, namely football outside and volleyball and basketball inside. I have been looking closely at the 80-200mm F2.8 AFD nikon lens because I think it might work quite well indoors. For football I was thinking of putting a 1.4x Nikon teleconverter or 1.7x Nikon teleconverter on the 80-200mm F2.8 AFD. I’m concerned with the AF speed using the teleconverter or if it would have little effect on it. Also, I love the sharpness of the pictures you have taken with the 300mm f/4, excellent. Could I expect similar sharpness with the 80-200mm F2.8 AFD lens when shooting wildlife? Any other suggestions would be appreciated. Thanks.
i have a 55-300mm dx but it has very slow autofocus. I want a good auto focus lens, because the 55-300 focuses so slowly, that i have to use manual focus all the time (also in sports). i have missed many good shots this way. I am sick and tired.I have heard that the 300mm f/4 lens has good bokeh. So,Should i get the AF-D 80-200 f2.8 ,or this lens? pls suggest. Is the 300mm f/4 really worth it? i mean that it is a lot slower than the Af-d ( though it is longer), but ,do i really need need f/2.8?? p.s im a birder, so most of my shots are in low light, i.e either in the morning or in the sunset. in this case the f/2.8 renders to be much more useful. but i am still very confused.(since i already have upto 300mm, “longer” is not a factor). PLS REPLY!!!!!!
Dear Nasim Mansurov,
I read few of your reviews, and I want to compliment your examinations.
very wonderful and professional works.
this site is a real meaningful contribution to the photographer community.
many many thanks for you.
waiting to your next article ….
bye
Noam
Thank you for your feedback Noam!
I am very much interested in BIRD and I have decided to go for 150-500 mm of Sigma but after watching your bird photography I have decide to go for 300 mm f/4 of Nikon with 1.4 x teleconverter of Nikon for my Bird and Wild life photography. I have D90 camera means I will get focal length of 300 mm without tele converter 450 mm and with tele converter 630 mm. Right Sir.
One question what about VR and without VR we have to practice a lot for this lens right??
Please give your valuable comment for above.
Prashant, yes, you would get an equivalent field of view of approximately 630mm with the 300mm + 1.4x TC. You don’t have to practice with this lens – just try to keep your shutter speed above 1/650 of a second and you should be good (use Auto ISO).
Dear Sir,
Very thankful to you for giving your valuable reply to me. One more question I have almost finalized to go for NIKKOR 300 mm F/4 with 1.4 x tele converter. I only have a budget of 1600$ and
is 300 mm is the right choice to go for bird and wild life photography? I saw so many images of this lens and sharpness of this lens is just awesome.
I also want to buy MACRO lens of NIKKON and want your suggestion for the same. Can I go for 85 mm f/2.8 or 105 mm f/2.8 ??
Thanks and best regards,
Prashant Sagare
Prashant, yes, the Nikkor 300mm f/4 is an awesome lens and will work great with the TC-14E. Most of my images in my gallery are shot with this lens.
As for Macro, go with the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G or the Nikon 200mm f/4D.
Dear Nasim Mansurov,
I am interesting in macro len for Nikon D700.
I found good opinion on Sigma 180mm f3.5.
my questions:
1. do you know this len and what do you think ?
2. did you check the Nikon 200mm macro ?
3. Actually, I need the best focus and field-depth. which len can you please recommand ?
many thanks
Noam
Noam, if you want the best macro lens for the Nikon mount, get the Nikon 200mm f/4 – there is nothing better than the 200mm out there for macro. I have not tried the Sigma, so I cannot comment on its performance.
Nasim, I own Nikon D60 am pretty happy with the results. Do you have any guess when Nikon releases D400 ? Currently, I can afford for 300mm f/4 with 1.4 TC is it really a good Idea to use 300mm with D60. I am sure I will get decent pictures with that combination, my worry is the weight of the body and lens will that do well?
Thanks.
Srikanth K Iyengar.
Nasim
The Nikon 300mm f/4.0 + 1.4x TC combination looks like the ideal combination for birding, but I can’t determine if the 1.4x TC is compatible with the D5000.
Thanks for providing such a great resource.
Chuck
Chuck, TCs are compatible with all cameras. You have to make sure that the lens is compatible and that it has a built-in AF-S motor.
Nasim, thanks for the reply. One more quickie, what do you think of B&H’s grey market lenses?
Chuck, they are as good as the US versions, except they have no warranty. If you buy one of those, NikonUSA might refuse to service the lens.
Nasim
Perhaps you should reply with the answer ” They are the same as the US versions , except they have no warranty” . After all, they all come from Japan.
I must admit, I dont know if Nikon is manufacturing lenses in Thailand. I did go past Nikons factory in Thailand a few years ago BTW.
Dear Nasim
Thank you very much for your kind answer and sorry, I didn’t want to generate a Nikon 300mm f/4 question’s tsunami.
I red your review and I understand that if I change the 300mm lens while using a teleconverter I would have not a problem with dust going inside of the lens. Is it that statement true ?
Do you advice me to buy the 300mm f/4 now, or do you think an update with VR in coming soon ?
Please, could you send me the link where you explain the “shutter speed >=focal length (x 1.5) rule”.
Once again, thank you very much. Your page is my favorite. Best regards, Jorge Balarin.
Dear, Nasim,
Your web site is great resource, I find it very usefull. Thank you again..
I am planning to get 300 F/4 as a tele, and I plan to use it for both outdoors\wildlife and portrait.
Currently, I have 35 f/2 and 85 f/1.8. I love both of them.
I would need a further advice on a tele-zoom. I used to have the most basic 70-300, it was, OK. But sold it.
I’m looking for zoom-tele, to supplement both 85mm and 300mm. Maybe 80-200 or 70-300 vr? I cannot afford 70-200.
What would you recommend?
Mustafa
Dear Nasim,
I am using D700, but the result are disappoiting. no sharp.
Can I send you my camera+lens for check and review ? ( international shipping )
if not, do you know where the best lab for nikon, what address ?
thanks
Noam
Nasim,
I have a quick question. I love birding and I have the 70-300 and find that I can only get good sharp pics @f/8, which limits my opportunities to sunny days. Hence I am thinking of getting the 300 f/4 but am wondering how sharp is it @f/4 or does one need to stop it down a bit to get really sharp photos? I want to make sure that if I get it I can use it in less light and still get good bird photos.
thanks in advance
Robin
Nasim,
I am moving from D7000 to D700. I own the 105 f2.8D and 70-200 VRI which are great for DX – not so good on FX. Would you recommend replacing these two lenses with the 200 f4 micro? I also have the 24-120 f4 and 300 f4 to round out the kit. The 200 would seem to fit nicely.
Hello Nasim,
Having read your review and going through this thread completely and after looking at your pictures – i can see why people fave the 300mm f/4. I am new to DSLR photography and my first DSLR is a D7K I purchased a couple of months back. I picked up a 70-300 VR along with it and am pretty pleased with the results I get – not for birding though. As recently as a week back I saw a friend of mine use a 300mm f/4 with his D7K along with a 1.4x TC. Took a couple of shots with it and just fell in love with it. I am considering an upgrade to this lens in the near future.
Over a period of time, I may be a serious birder myself and my question is this – Will this suffice the needs of a moderate to serious birder. I really cannot afford the 500mm or 600mm that Nikon sells.
I bought my 300 f/4 sometime after this post and have been shooting with it for a while. Overall extremely pleased with this lens. Coupled with a 1.4x TC it still delivers excellent sharpness, though AF is a tad slow.
Readers may check my photos with this lens at http://www.facebook.com/NijgalPhotography
Let me know your thoughts too
Hi Nasim,
I have Nikon D7000, I am looking forward to buy 300mm F/4 but just want to research how this lens will work on DX format….Could you please reply….
Thanks,
Raj
Hi, Nasim.
Appreciate for the good review. Is this glass suitable for sport especially indoor swimming with not to bright lighting. Or you have any better solution. Thx.
regards
Agung
Hi Nasim..
I am not sure to buy either 300mm F/4 or Sigma 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 APO DG OS HSM Telephoto Zoom Lens. I really need your advice because I did not find any comparing review with this two lenses..
I hope you can help me to solve my problem…
Tq
How much handheld photography is possible with this lens.
Great review Nasim and yes it’s a fantastic lens !
Just a note on macro ,though I use 105 and 200 Prime Micros for macro work but buy mounting a Kenko 25mm extension tube on this 300 it nearly halves the distance and one can fill the frame on DX for flower shooting.
The other off prime macro setup I tried was with a 70-300 + 25mm Kenko+ an add on Raynox DCR250 lens which really closed in like a macro lens.
The Kenko tube auto focuses on both lenses.
The add on Raynox is made in Japan and is pretty good lens and can fit into the filter thread of up to 67mm.
Not a birding guy ,but I like to shoot if opportunity knocks and a monopod really helps with this lens.
regards
Adnan
Is there any advantage in using teleconverters when cropping would seem to have the same effect without possible image degradation on the primary lens ?
Hi Nasim, great website.
I read your review and have recently bought a AFS300 F4 with a tc14e to use with a D300. I had to set +4 on the af fine tune to bring it to peak perfomance and have been enjoying a keeper rate far in excess of the appaulingly unreliable Sigma 120-300 F2.8 OS it replaced.
Every thing you say about this lens it true. It’s very sharp wide open even with the TC and will (with or without the TC) track fast moving Curlews as they climb and swoop even in marginal light. I now understand why Nikon don’t bother to produce an AF 400 F5.6!
In fact the only bad thing I have to say about this lens concerns the flexable tripod foot and agree with you that if you intend using it on a tripod it’s worth getting the replacement part from RRS or Kirk. On the other hand you could do what I (and a number of other people have done) and wedge a sutable item inbetween the bottom of the lens and the top of the foot, works a treat and costs a lot less.
Hi Nasim Thanks so much for your website and your very useful information about this lens.
I have two questions.
Is this lens fully compatible with the Nikon D5000?
Will the 1.4 teleconverter work with this lens on that camera?
I am currently using the 70mm X 300 mm vr lens with great success but the images from this prime lens are simply amazing.
All the best Rodney
I use this lens for most of my macro shots (during the day), sometimes with a PN-11 to get a bit closer with small insects but when I’m shooting dragonflies, the 300mm works perfect as it is. See my website for examples.
Of course it’s also a great lens for birds and animals. So it’s very versatile and a great lens! I can recommend it.
I also have this lens. Love it!
Great lens for a great price!
Thanx for sharing all your experencies.
Love your blog.
I have heard is Nikon coming out with a VR version of Nikon 300mm f/4.0 AF-S lens is it true, if yes when it is expected in market
hie.. Is this lens compatible with nikon d5100.??? I am little confused between nikon 70-300 mm VR , tamron 70-300 VC and Nikon 300mm f/4.0 IF-ED AF-S. Please help me out.
Abhishek,
Nikon 300mm f/4.0 IF-ED AF-S will autofocus on D5100. I recently purchased this lens, Along with D5100 this will produces some crisp images. For Birding better to add 1.4TC you will get 420mm with maintaining autofocus without loosing much clarity.
Thank you for your review
In your opinion, is the 300mm f/4 ED-IF AF too slow, in general, than the AF-S?
I say in general, because if the bird is not moving much, or just jumping in place, I probably don’t need too much AF speed.
On the other hand, does anyone has the experince of object focus tracking with the AF lens?
I am trying to decide between an AF at $370, and an AF-S at three times as much.
Thank you for the advice
Hi Nasim,
I have D90 with 18-105 lens. I want to expand my lens kit to shoot wildlife and birds. I am confused –
1. If I buy 300 f4, will it be too much for taking say wildlife habitat shots?
2. If I buy 80-200 f2.8D, I do not have the reach for birds.
What is your suggestion?
Thanks.
Hello Nasim, did you already test the 300 f/4 with the nikon d800? Would appreciate a lot. Do you know whether there is soon a vr version ? Yours
I see on Nikonrumors today that a patent has been filed for the 300 f4 upgrade with both VR and a DO element. (Sounds like it could be a lot more expensive).
Nasim, what do you think about the addition of the Diffractive Optical element to this lens?
hello Mr nasim. Kindly tell me the solution if my nikon 300mm f4 is not focusing properly with 1.4x teleconverter. Some images are soft and some images are out of focus. Without teleconverter lens performs well. Thanks
Regards
Hamid
Can I use the Nikon 300mm f/4 AF-S with TC 1.7 on D800?
I have limited knowledge on photography, i am more interested in wild like photography and sports photography, rather than indoor photography, i am more interested to take photographs of my subject in dark and poor light than in normal conditions, please suggest a nikon make camera with power full lens to make my dreams come true.
Srinivas, avoid older bodies and high-density sensors like the D3200’s. But the main point is the lens: use fast primes like the 35mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8 and 85mm f/1.8. They work great in poor light.
Hello Nasim, I read your Nikon 300/f4 review. (Ok a couple of hears since your actual review). I am considering purchasing this lens, however reading your comments I agree VR could be an advantage. Are you aware if Nikon plans to to come up with an upgrade of this lens or is the F 2.8 the current standard? In addition I have been looking at the Sigma 300mm/f2.8 but have heard the Nikon is superior. By the way my camera is the D7000.
Hope you can shed some light. Thanks, Sermet
Nasim,
Thank you for your review!
I want to start out by saying I am looking for a lens in the category of 300-400mm of reach to shoot Formula 1 cars (European racing series which now has a presence in America). I went there this year with a Nikon D5100 and Nikkor 18-300mm f/5.6 (@300mm) and left with a hunger to combine two passionate hobbies: following the sport and photography! I am very new to photography: but plan to see and photograph Formula 1 cars on a yearly basis. If you aren’t familiar with the sport – the best way to photograph the cars is by “panning” the camera as you follow the cars with slower shutter speeds (1/50 – 1/125 sec) to have the driver/car be sharp and the surrounding area show motion blur. I was struggling to get clear photos with my current equipment at shutter speeds less than 1/200th of a second. and I know some of this is technique that needs improved.
But because of my passion for both hobbies: I was looking to upgrade the lens first. And possibly the camera (patiently awaiting to see if Nikon releases a D400..). Most professional photographers recommend shutting off VR when “panning” your camera with slower shutter speeds, as I read that having VR on in this scenario can actually blur your focus point. I’m not sure if you can comment on this. But I am very tempted to buy this lens solely to shoot Formula 1 cars, and other wildlife (deer/birds). I don’t plan on spending more than $2,000: so the 300mm f/4 with a TC (possibly 1.4x) seems like a great investment.
Could you please share any information? Would you recommend other lens?
Great review! I use the nikon d5100, my longest lens is sigma 70-200mm which is not enough for wildlife and birds. I am an amatuer photographer, but very passionate about my hobby. As this review is fairly old is there any better alternatives than the nikon 300mm f4 lens today that beats the 300mm + 1.4 tc combo?
With the crop factor of DX + TC this lens gives a reach of 600mm which is very impressive for the money. The 200-400mm Nikon cost a LOT more, and is too expensive for me at this point as I am not a professional. I do a lot of hiking in the mountains and weight is also important. From what I have read the 300mm f4 has the about the same wegith to it as the 70-200 F2.8.
Dear Sir,
I have a Nikon D5000 and sigma 70 – 300 and interested in bird photogrphy.Wanted to know if the Nikon 300mm F4 AF-S along with 1.4 TC be compatible with my camera body (in terms of auto focus).
Regards
Parag
Yes. Your D5000 will work with 300mm F4 AF-S with 1.4 TC with full AutoFocus. You will notice an incredible improvement with this combination over your Sigma 70-300mm.
Consider a Kenko 1.4TC also as they are excellent
Mark
Hi , I recently sold a Mint ++ Nikkor 500 mirror & even with the MF ,f8, & the tiny dof ,I slightly regretted it after replacing it with a Sigma 400 /f5.6- bit diappointed due to strange AF & EEr readings on my D80 & D300.
Now I’m looking at the slightly older nikkor 300/f4 ED (can’t $tretch to the AF-S model ) but have been distracted by the now discontinued Sigma 300mm D APO /f4 prime, which is getting fair to quite good reviews . Price & not least weight being of consideration between the 2 …. seems $550-600 will land me a good used nikon ,while $375 ish would get the Sigma 300………..A Also a little concerned over ‘Err’ on sigma matching the bodies :-/
Which way would you go ,if thats not a daft Q?
I would use mostly for tight portraits / candid shots, & some sport work…. thanks
Got my 300mm, yesterday. I can only get it to function when locked at f32. Otherwise, I get an f ee message. Does anyone know what my problem is? I guess it is in the camera setting.
Hi Jeff, is that the 300 sigma ,or a 300 Nikon ? .. My sigma 400 works some times & then doesn’t . Switch off & on again usually fixes it , (which is useless) -is there such a thing as a female lens ? anyway – no idea why this don’t work 100% of the time .. the tele macros are supposed to be ok , but yours halts that theory! let me know if theres a ‘fix’ .. also hear that the focus adjustment (never had this on film cameras !!) is +20 on the sigma 400, & oddly – 20 on a nikkor 28-70 f2,8 which is a top dollar lens ??? good luck !
Jeff, I am not sure I understand your question. You keep the aperture ring locked on f/32 because nowadays you change the aperture with the camera front control wheel, not with the lens’ aperture ring.
Thanks! Appreciate the assist.
My pleasure. Actually I think that the FEE message just means that the camera wants aperture changes to be made with the control wheel on the camera.
Pierre….
The FEE message means that you have not got the aperture ring locked down to either f22 or f32 ( what ever is minimum on the lens).
I use D3S, D3 and D2Xs bodies BTW…..
From recollection, if you are using Program mode, then the lens should be stopped down to minimum.
Thank you for the clarification, Peter.
Actually, that is what I was trying to say in my first post (# 104)—but I think I need to brush up my English ;-)
Pierre,
No problem. Only too pleased to assist…. I’m Australian, so, English is my second language as well .
Hi I am going to Costa Rica to shoot wildlife/birds and am considering either renting a Nikon 300 F4.0 or a Nikon 300 2.8 (both the newest editions) to go on my D800. I am new to nature photography and don’t have alot of experience shooting moving birds. I have been told that we won’t be doing a lot of hiking but I’m still nervous about the weight of the 300 2.8 (even just transporting it. I will have access to both the 1.4 and 2.0 teleconverters. I am just wondering if I will notice a huge difference in quality, focussing etc. between the combinations.
Thanks,
Marsha
The 300mm f2.8 weights between 2.6 to 3 kilograms ( depends on the version. ). I have all Nikon TCs ..TC14E, TC17e and TC20e.
Unfortunately, my version of the Nikon TC20E isnt very good. Apparently, the new model is good, but, I am not donating any more $$ to Nikon on TC’s.
TC14E is good on a 300mm f2.8 ( 420mm @f4 )
take a mono-pod with you as well.
Thanks Peter. I made the decision to rent the f2.8 300mm in spite of the weight. I will have the latest 2X TC plus access to the 1.4 and 1.7.
Marsha
Why don’t you rent the 200-400 of Nikon?
The 200-400 would be better but it is also heavier. I will have access to its use though as the photographer leading the trip has one and will lend it to me to try out.
Pierre, think you’re right on the fEE info think I’ve solved that now… but sort of lost it with the Sigma, so a new home for that & looking at -either a 300nikon f4 (&a 1.4 TC ) or a 80-200 f2.8- D
(2 ring version ) & a x2TC ?? which would give me 400@about f5.6, also found a well written about 100-300f4 EX .pro level sigma head in a whirl.. 300+TC which as you say is =420 ish @f5.6
just which £$£$£ is the more flexible/ best deal………..Ummm !
If you add a TC14E, you lose one (1) stop. TC20E is two (2) stops.
I dont think the latest TCs will worth with Nikon 80-200 f2.8, but not 100 % certain though. You would have to check which model 80-200 f2.8 lens.
That Fee message normally means you should have the lens stopped down to f22 ( what ever is minimum )
Phil, I think Nassim said it all in his first paragraph: if you don’t want to spend a lot of money, the only (Nikon) solution for wildlife is this 300mm f/4 + TC14. They are devised to work well together and they deliver a very good image quality. You also get a quick focus system, which is very important for wildlife.
The 80-200 seems a little bit out of line. As Peter said, you loose a lot of light with a TC20, which means the focus may be harder to get, and then the image quality may be so-so.
The Sigma 100-300 + TC solution is a good idea but there is one thing I don’t like with any non-Nikon solution: it’s the risk of incompatibility problems with your next camera (the one you’ll buy in a few years). Another problem is the price: with non-Nikon lenses, you usually loose a lot of money when you resell them.
Speaking of usability, the only way to know which combo suits you best is to borrow or rent them and try them in the field.
PS: sorry, my previous post may look like an ad for Nikon, but it was not my intention. Anyway, I would make the same remarks about Canon and non-Canon lenses.
Ha ha .. understand , Still leaning to wards theNikon f4 300+a TC (pity the wallet won’t stretch to an AF-s one ), but the older AF-D is catching up, even used seen a couple on the ‘e-auctions’ around £375-425, but some @ £5-600 ! – not sure if I can mention ebay on here :-) cheers
Yipppeee . ! – found an absol. mint++ nikkor f4/300mm AF ED for sensible money , virtually unused & new in the box, & there are some wrecks out there I wouldn’t use for target practice.
If its done 10 rolls of film its been busy ! One of those ” it was my old Dads’ wardrobe”
The hunt goes on for a x TC , probably a x1.4 ??
thanks for all the threads……watch this space for update ~Phil
Congratulations ! Looking forward to seeing pictures. Nessie would be quite an event. Cheers
Phil, I forgot an important thing : as far as I know, the Nikon teleconverters do not work with the 300mm f/4 AF-D. Third parties’ teleconverters may do it nicely though. I would stick to 1.4. If you need more magnification, cropping will probably make less damage to the picture quality than 2.0 or 3.0 models.
Appreciate that Pierre, nikon would be nice , but so would an Aston Martin !!
so been looking at Kenko, the 300pro looks a deal …or a sigma ex ?? seen the odd tamron , but unsure on AF /compatibilty with those…
& yes 1.4x is probably all I need .. better to have the light in the lens & crop later as you say !
thanks -Phil
Hello again one & all … been laid up for a few weeks ,-injured back , but to solvle the boredom did some ebay trawlling & found a dirt cheap …1.4x telecon. for the nikkor 300/f4 (a Tamron ) &fully AF compatable ,happy days..
so spent the rest of the dosh (& a chunk more !) on an absolute beaut’ of an F4s, just so nice to own such a piece of fantastic engineering-bet it hasn’t done 30 rolls of film….. probably have to sell my FE2 now to replace the ££ in the bank & when better can shoot some film. makes a great noise !! :-)
Nessie would be my pension !! ha ha ..
It’ll be a little while as its in the USA & I have to catch up with it in a few weeks- :-(
back there soon
Hi Nasim,
First at all thank you for your kind reviews. After I read your review I sold my Nikon 80-400mm lens and replace it with your ideal combination for birding ( Nikon 300mm f/4.0 + 1.4x TC ) I am very happy with the results.
Just wanted to say thank you.
All the best
Ridvan
The link above is the patent Nikon has files in Japan concerning the new Nikon 300mm f.4 with VR.
According to the link the new lens will be shorter than the current model & similar to Canon lenses.
I have no idea how valid this information is or if & when they will mfg. & market the new replacement model.
Dreading the price tag !! :-/
Think I’ll have to stick with the 300mm /f4 AF-D until I can ‘give up the day job’
Hi Nasim,
I now have the Nikon 300mm F/4 + the 1.4x TC and I love it. I have a question. What is the sharpess
aperture setting for this combination?
Thanks
Aperture Priority|F8
Nasim,
I am thinking of buying a 300mm F4 + 1.4X TC for my D3100. I would like to know whether the lens mount of my camera safely bear the weight of the lens & teleconvertor combination ?
Hello Nasim,
Thanks very much for your very informative website. I’ve sold my Nikon gear for M43 & now realize to
shoot wildlife I had better pick up a D7100 & 300mm f4. I’ll buy the D7100 new..what are the odds of not
getting “hurt” buying a used 300 f4? With my luck buying used I’d end up with one that was clean/like
new & until I received it! I hate to pay retail knowing that there will be an VR update sometime in the
future. Bottom line, though, I don’t want to be foolish. Buy new?
Thanks!!
Hi Mike ,see my note below #135 I think, but look & look & look and you will find the right one , ebay can throw up a gem every now & then. If you’re looking for a non AF-S then prices seem to be £375 -450 AF-s are twice that.& ones in Germay for some reason are mega bucks??
I only ever consider ones on ebay that have plenty of quality photos. You can’t buy a lens for £3-500 off someone trying to sell top Qual. photo items if the pics are cac ! . You get the feel of the quality of the seller if you look & look . My 300/f4 AF ED took 5or6 serious attempts to get the right one, a real minter with all the bits ,box case filter soft cap @ £428…. avoid ones without , which are either a trade-in, or not as well looked after as you might want- good luck.
Hi again Mike, as I understand it, the D7100 has the same/similar issue to the D300 v. 300s …
I have a D300 & NOT the 300s , I also a D7000 & its fab, the extra cost to a 7100 is a bit overkill, think the extra money is mostly in the video capabilty over the 7000 – ?
enjoy whichever you choose, as ever though the quality has to be in the glass!
Would like some advise, for birding would you choose:
Nikon 300mm F4 + telconverter 1.4
Or
The new Nikon 80-400 F4.5-5.6G
I use a D90 camera (for now)
I know the price difference is big, but I’m thinking the new 80-400 will keep it’s value longer than the 300mm which is long due a VR version.
I have a Nikon D300 with a 300mm F4 prime + vivitar (for now)TC x1.4 seems to work fine ,v. little light loss on the TC,only a little extra weight as only about 25mm long = minimum shake, & the very start of the birder article states that the 80/400 zoom was a bit on the heavy side . Not that the 300mm is a lightweight ! I’m well pleased with mine though , prices range from £375 ish – 550 ?? German based sales on ebay seem to be priced in gold bullion bars ! but if you can find a good one, the 300 prime is exc. & stands heavy cropping without too much IQ loss . v. the zoom which is probably a bit heavier, & v. v. slightly inferior on stops.? good luck
whilst bashing the keyboards , just an up date on kit, given a few recent threads …
Got some proper gear now! The nikkor 300mm/f4 AF ED -it’s fab, real quality &worth the wait to get on my hols & pick it up from my pals address in the USA. A good bit heavier than I expected, but will get used to the balance.
3-4 weeks ago, I also acquired a mint+ 80-200 /f2.8 just before I flew to USA …. so up for sale now is a wonderful nikon 70-210 AF-D, this much lighter/shorter ‘D’ version really has super-fast AF & still not sure I can justify the extra £300-350 for a couple of stops I get ?? argh!
THOUGHTS ANYONE…?
This being off-sick thing is not good if you like nice stuff & have time to kill with ebay access!
A classic F4sSLR body (what a lovely noise that makes!) -a 300/f4 AF D,an 80/200 f2.8,& a D7000 body ! – Ca- Ching £££££££ :- / for everything else theres master card…..happy days .
Hey Nasim,
I just wanted to check in and see what you would say about this lens now that it’s been a few years.
Do you still feel this to be one of the best lenses for birding? I am eyeing a used one for $1,150 and weighing the decision vs. a 70-300 VR for $600, or saving money for a 70-200 2.8 VR at around $2,400.
Thanks for your in-depth review.
Chris, I finally had a chance to update this lens review – please take a look now, with some thoughts from today. I apologize for a late response!
I bought the 300/f4 and TC1.4 a year ago after having truly abysmal results with the first gen 70-200/TC1.7 combo. Now use the 300/1.4 on the D4 and D700 for handheld bird photography and am very pleased with the results.
One question: What’s your opinion about the weather-resistance capability of the 300/f4?
Hi , I have that combo’ & the weather resistance (not weather proof) capabilities of the D300 are reported to be very good, no experience of weather resistance on the lens, although its an ‘older’ metal ~ Made in Japan lens , so you would expect it to be as good as it gets .~I also have a 1.4xTC & results are great f4 not a problem , just got myself a long awaited nikkor 80-200f2.8 (to compare would be not a fair contest really….& a point worth noting, a TC is not produced by Nikon to go with the f2.8 ) but in lower light especially is just tac sharp…..good luck.
After waiting so long for a 300F4 with VR, I caved in and bought the new Nikon 80-400 4.5-5.6G.
I can’t really compare to the 300 F4, but it is a great lens. Had some great results in Scotland past 2 weeks.
Only issue till now is In flight (fast movement) but I suspect that is down to my (till) limited skills rather than the lens.
The VR and AF are great, and I did not fancy the 300F4 not having rubber seal on the mount side. Can also mention that having the additional zoom range helps, especially in zooming in to objects (bird in a bush).
Buy the way the size is also very acceptable for traveling, although at first I was quit surprised how big it is, I found it comfortable enough to carry around. With the right shoulder strap which cost another €80.
However the price of the 80-400 is ridicules for any amateur and if money is not an issue than just buy a 600mm or 800mm LOL
Hey Nassim,
A friend of mine is selling me his Nikon 80-400mm F/4.5-5.6d which I am still considering to buy. But it seems like the Nikon 300mm f/4.0 is a better lense for wildlife photography. I have a Nikon teleconverter 2x. Do you think is worth trying the nikon 300 f/4.0 with my teleconverter. How about if use the Nikon 80-400mm F/4.5-5.6d with the 2x teleconverter? I am starting the birding photography and general wildlife as well. Thanks!!!
Mario, don’t buy the 80-400mm AF-D – see my Nikkor 80-400mm VR review for comparisons. The 300mm f/4D AF-S won’t do well with any 2x teleconverters…
Hi Nasim, i have read your reviews and i dont know anything about lenses and cameras but i enjoyed the photos you shared and i was thinking of practicing also. Do you know what lens is best for a Nikon D5100? Your suggestion will be very helpful. thank you.
Pipo, please take a look at my lens reviews. There is no such thing as the best single lens – it all depends on your needs.
Thanks and yes ive read your lens reviews just wondering if all those are compatible with D5100. thanks again.
Hi Nasim
I just returned from Botswana, where I used the 300 mm lens extensively, sometimes with a 1.4 teleconverter. The AF on the lens failed the second day, so I manually focused the combo and got a lot of great shots. So I like the combination. But I have a problem. I had the AF on the lens repaired at an authorized shop after I returned. But the AF does not work with the Nikon 1.4x TC and either a D7000 or a D600 camera. The repair shop checked out the TC before I went. Can you recommend a place I can send the lens and the TC to to try to resolve this problem? Or do you have ant other suggestions? Thanks.
Grant
That’s strange – have not seen AF fail on a Nikkor lens yet. You probably had a bad sample to start with :(
What does the repair shop say? Do they say that AF is fully working? Perhaps it is your camera? Did you try to clean the lens contacts?
Repair shop says
1. On the TC, works fine with their 300mm lens on a D300
2. On the lens, they replaced the silent wave motor and repaired the AF? $550.
Lens AF works on my cameras now. Does not work with TC. The lens is fairly old but the AF works – now. Have written to Nikon but not optimistic. Are you familiar with the authorized repair shop in Morton Grove, IL? Thinking about sending both the lens and the TC to them.
Grant, if you just bought the lens, why did you pay $550 for SWM replacement? Should not it be covered by warranty? Also, did you try your TC with any other lens / camera?
I have been sending my gear to El Segundo and those folks have been great. Give them a call and see if you can get it serviced there instead…
Nasim
The lens is not new. I bought it through EBay about 7-8 years ago, but did not use it much as I shortly thereafter bought a be 80-400 that I never really liked that much. Before going to Africa I did a lot of reading and decided to keep the 300mm. So I bought the TC. The AF did not work with the TC so I had the TC checked. The AF never worked with the TC on the lens, but the lens AF did work until we got to Africa.
I have tried the combination with three cameras including a D7000, a D600 and a D300s. None work on AF. So I think I need to send the lens with the TC to a good repair shop. Is El Segundo named that, or just located there?
Thanks, Grant
Grant, I would send both the lens and the TC for repair then. El Segundo is the name of the town in CA. Here are some details: http://www.nikonusa.com
Make sure to call Nikon service before sending the package though. I do not know if the above address is the most current one or if they accept packages to this particular address.
Thank you Nasim for a superb site, which has quickly become my favourite for Nikon reviews and technical background information.
I am an amateur photographer and desperately want an affordable way to reach 600mm at f/8 for photographing the beautiful birds here in Australia. At the moment I have an old 300mm f/4 IF-ED with a 2x Tamron SP AF teleconverter. I use this with D80 (although I’ve recently bought a D600 with 70-200 f/4 for my daughter’s figure skating, but that’s another – happy – story). The D80/300mm/2xTC is OK, but not super sharp. Autofocus works sometimes, but I often switch to manual.
I would upgrade to the AF-S 300 f/4D with TC-2E III at a drop of a hat if it was sharp, but from your reviews I realise it would be little better than the combination I currently have.
I tried to point out the frustrations amateur bird photographers have on a Nikon “Tips for Photographing Birds” site (http://www.nikonusa.com/en/Learn-And-Explore/Article/gg1e58ss/tips-for-photographing-birds.html), but they rejected my comment as not meeting their guidelines (http://reviews.nikonusa.com/content/7022le-en_us/guidelines.htm). Most of their example photographs are done with a 600mm f/4!
Nikon don’t seem to care about the budget bird photography market. Canon have the market sewn up with their EF 400mm f/5.6L, which seems to work well with a 1.4x teleconverter.
Sigh!
Bruce, you would not benefit from switching your lens to the AF-S version, since it does not work well with any 2x TC. Instead of trying that much magnification, why don’t you switch to the TC-14E II instead? You will get fully working AF and you can crop images in post, if needed. I think you will get much better results that way…
As for Nikon not caring for the budget bird photography market, I agree – we desperately need longer budget lenses. A 400mm f/5.6 would be wonderful, but if Nikon strips away VR, then I would rather have the 300mm f/4G VR instead :)
Hi Nasim,
Great update on your previous review. I actually used it to help make my decision to buy a used 300/f4 AF-D. Been very happy with it and its performance on the D7100.
It will be interesting to see but perhaps Nikon may be finally addressing the issue of a prime 300mm with VR soon http://nikonrumors.com/2013/07/09/new-wave-of-nikon-announcements-coming-in-augustseptember-d400-a-possibility.aspx/ Keep your fingers crossed! Hopefully Nikon doesn’t decide to charge an arm and a leg but I have a feeling they might just by looking at the current pricing of of 80-400 AF-S. Time will tell!
Braden, let’s hope Nikon announces the 300mm f/4G VR with the D400! Can’t wait :)
I don’t think the 300mm f/4G VR will be priced above $2K.
Errata … 3 (Optical Features) item 5 (Teleconverter Compatibility)
The lens is 600mm (not 800mm) with the TC-20 converters in the chart. Otherwise, a great review.
John, thanks for pointing this out, I fixed it.
Terrific review Nasim. I use the Sigma 150-500mm with my D800e. Have you done any comparisons with the Sigma lens? I know many photo enthusiasts who use that lens and would find such review very helpful. Thank you.
Elliott, not yet. I tested the 50-500mm in my 80-400mm VR review, but not the 150-500mm. My biggest issue with the Sigma telephotos is lack of consistency in performance…it is always a gamble :( Hopefully, Sigma will start making good telephoto budget primes soon in their new “Sports” category.
Thanks for the great review. I also love to use my 300mm F4 with and without the 1.4 x TC. It has been my go to lens for all sorts of photography from portraits, wildlife, landscape, and macro (with extension tubes) and find it hard to live without.
I would really like to see Nikon update this lens since mine is starting to show it age after 12 years of hard use (AF is getting noisy). I just hope they keep the build quality (metal barrel) and optics (sharp wide open) the same or better than the present version. The thing Nikon has to improve on is the tripod collar, I really do not know what Nikon is thinking about when they offer a high quality lens and put a cheap flimsy tripod collar on it (I wonder if these guys shoot out of the lab). If they choose not to improve it I wish they would just leave it the same so my superior aftermarket collar will fit. As for VR the new version should have the latest and greatest as Nikon offers on the new 70-200mm F4.
Let’s hope Nikon is going to update it soon since I am debating now whether to wait for the new version, send the old lens into Nikon for an overhaul, or just buy a new one(since the price point for this lens is a great value).
Regards
Art
Art, I would recommend to wait until August/September timeframe. If Nikon does not announce it by then, then it would probably be safe to buy the old one again.
Thanks Nassim!
You continue to churn out well-researched and thoughtful reviews and this is no exception! I’d say your reviews are easily the best on the net, not the least because of the stunning results you show with each and every lens.
Thanks for including the commentary on the 70-200 + TC2.0 to this article. Is there any chance you could post MTF results for the 70-200 + 1.4 vs the 300mm? With 280mm vs 300mm both at f4 this should be a very fair comparison. My hunch is that (much like your comments on the 80-400mm) for a lot of us with the 70-200mm already, it doesn’t make much sense to own the 300mm as well.
Thanks!
I own both the 70-200mm f2.8 VRII and the 300mm f4. I wondered if perhaps I could sell my 300mm on eBay when I acquired the 70-200. As much as I love my 70-200 and the answer for me was no. The 300mm focuses faster, gives sharper results, and provides more reach (even more than math would indicate – I think due to the 70-200 breathing and perhaps the “real” focal range of each lens). Plus, the 300mm is so darn cheap (relatively). I’m keeping it in my bag and highly recommend it to anyone who does a lot of bird or other wildlife photography.
Chris, the 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II just does not compare to the 300mm f/4 for reach – please see Brian’s comment, since I feel exactly the same. I own both and I consider them to be for different needs. I love my 70-200mm for portraits, landscapes and some large wildlife. But not for extensive birding, even when used with TCs. I always prefer my 300mm + TC-14E II to get the maximum reach. If you do a little bit of birding/wildlife, then don’t waste your money and stick to the 70-200mm :)
I will try to do some MTF data for the 70-200mm + TC-14E II when I test lenses next.
Nikon has recently added the new 16-35mm and 80-400 mm as recommended lenses for the D800. After reading this review it would seem this tested lens would also be included since Nasim was using a D800. Why not?
Naseem, you are doing a wonderful job for other photographers with this website,which is generous of you and I don’t know how you find the time! The photos are outstanding, the layout is clean and clear and your advice is informed and honest and like many others I thank you for this.
I would be very grateful if you could advise a sensible sharpening and NR routine in ACR for the Nikon D800 using the 300 f4 lens and 1.4TC. I shoot mostly wildlife and tend to set my auto ISO max to around 800 and crop heavily at times. I have also used the Sigma 150-500 extensively in different mounts and since moving to D800 have found with focus calibration for around 10 metres, (hefty amounts needed!), good results can be obtained for smaller subjects at 500mm, but consistency for distant subjects is difficult. Best wishes and keep up the excellent work. Andy
Andy, thank you for your feedback!
I wrote a detailed guide on noise reduction a while ago. Please take a look :)
Thanks!
Dear Nasim,
Are you using teleconverters with your 200-400mm ?, and how are they doing ? Greetings.
Yes, I use the TC-14E II with the 200-400mm. I don’t like any other teleconverter on the 200-400mm, since it does not couple well with those…
Hello, and thanks for the review. I shoot with a D800 and have only one tele lens, the older 80-200 f/2.8D. It is sharp, fast, but there are better options on the market. The 300/4 is obviously nice, but the 70-200 and 80-400 both seem a lot more versatile. I’m considering one of those as a replacement, just haven’t made up my mind yet. Pros and cons to both.
When I strike it rich I’ll buy e exotic 400 and 800 lenses :)
Mike
Dude, you need to do the math on the TC-17E II and the 300’s :O
Exif will show it’s 500mm NOT 510. Takes away from an otherwise
decent review. Oh, in the right hands…the TC-20E III plays quite
well with the AF-S 300 f4…just sayin’
You also need to do some math :) 1.7 multiplied by 300 is 510mm, not 500. It does not matter what the camera reports. As for the TC-20E III, I would love to see some sharp results at 100% crop – please do share some samples if you have them.
45 yrs of BIF under MY belt ;)
Thanks for the great review. Polisch: Bardzo dobry artykuł. Po przeczytaniu go, zdecydowałem się na kupno tego obiektywu. Dzięki !!!
Only just seen this updated post, but my 300mm f4 still rocks and with the x1.4TC on either my D7100 or D800 it produces wonderful shots. It’s pretty darned good on the V1 too! It is rumoured that next month a new VR version will appear, however as a lens for birders, especially those who take at high shutter speeds, this maybe of little value remembering that inappropriate use of VR can actually lead to a poor result.
Richard
As always, a great review. I recently picked up the 300mm f/4 and TC-14E II. As you suggested in your excellent review it would probably be best to leave the teleconverter on the lens. This (obviously) means that the lens no longer fits in the handy bag that comes with the lens.
What do you use in the field to carry the lens with teleconverter when they are not mounted on your camera?
Thanks in advance,
Claus
Claus. I use a Tamrac 5630 Pro Digital Zoom 10 bag, this will take my DSLR with a 300mm f4 lens and I put the x1.4 TC in the front pocket. In fact with a D7000/D7100 it will fit in with the TC connected, just.
Richard
Claus, I never use the lens pouches that come with Nikkor lenses, unless they go in storage. If I have to store a lens for an extended period of time, that’s when I use the Nikon pouches/bags. Lens goes into a plastic bag, then into a pouch. In the case of the 300mm f/4D, I typically just store it on a shelf in a dust-free, dry area, regular room temp. If I know that I won’t be shooting for a while, I will take the TC off and store it in its case. Otherwise, it is in my regular bag with me all the time and it fits quite well in Think Tank and other bags. Just get a large enough bag that can fit long lenses!
Hope this helps :)
Does anyone know the close focus distance of the 300mm f4 with the Tc14 attached?
Thanks,
Sherm
Roughly 4 feet.
Nasim,
Wildlife Photography is a new hobby for me. I have recently found your site as a result of seeking reviews on the Nikon 300MM lens. I own a D7000 and Nikon 70-200 2.8 VRII (& 1.7 teleconverter). I shoot wildlife from my kayak in Florida back waters. In addition to the incredible sharpness of your sample photos, I am awestruck by the incredible quality of Bokeh. I struggle with creating such Bokeh, despite understanding shooting wide open reduces DOF and assists in quality Bokeh? Any suggestions would be most welcome.
Hi Nassim,
Thanks for the detailed review.
Have you heard anything or come across any information on the update for the af-s 300 f4, I am planning to get one and don’t know if Nikon will come out with a new version with VR?
Thanks,
skartik
A wildlife or sports shooter has little use for VR if the shutter speed is above 1/450 (1.5 x focal length speed equivalent). So to me it is very much an unnecessary expensive extra for shooting birds in flight or high speed sports.
Richard
Point noted Richard, Thanks.
Richard,
Why the 1/450 second ( 1.5 s focal length equivalent ) ? Thinking of the DX factor ?
I do agree that its an unnecessary cost .
Never worried about VR on my Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S , and 500mm f4 AF-I.
The only lens that I own that has VR is my Nikon 70-200f2.8 AF-S ( MK 1 )
Because when the speed exceeds the equivalent of x1.5 the focal length in a speed equivalent, VR becomes almost redundant . This comes from the film days long ago before optical stabilization. For example a 500mm non optical stabilized lens should be used at a speed of at least 1/750 sec to minimise camera shake. The same applies today.
Richard
Richard
Never worried me when I was shooting with my Nikon 300mm f2.8 and Nikon 500mm f4 lens hand-held..I shot action, and never used those speeds…All with KR64 as well. Only used a monopod with my Nikon 800mm f5.6
BTW…I have D3S, 3 andD2Xs bodies… No D4 yet .
Don’ get me wrong I know the benefits of VR in low light and erratic moving situations. I do believe however that VR is often misused and certainly misunderstood in its benefits. As I shoot static or low light photography either from a monopod or tripod, the announcement of a new 300mm f4 VR wouldn’t set my pulse racing.
Richard
Dear Nasim,
I just wanted to know if you have tested the AF-S Nikkor 300mm/f4 + NikonTC-17E II combination with the new Nikon DSLRs having AF capabilities up to f8. If so, what is your conclusion regarding the combination’s IQ and AF performance? I am eagerly awaiting your reply on this.
Regards.
Vikas
Hello Nasim,
Thanks for your excellent review, again! I also read your review of “Best Nikon Lenses for Wildlife Photography” at https://photographylife.com/best-nikon-lenses-for-wildlife-photography I have experienced some problem for the distance shot for Sand hill Cranes with Nikkor 200-400mm VRII + Nikon D800 or D7000. One day, I took over 800 photos but none of them clear although all kinds of bird actions were caught. I really do not like the result. Based on your test result on this review, you clearly stated that Nikkor 200-400mm VRII is better overall than Nikkor 300mm F4. This may be true for the range less than 200 feet. These days, I have tried to find answer from web about which lens should I buy to meet my hope to reach out longer. Same time, I am hesitating to sell the 200-400 VRII. I have Nikon D700/D800/D7000 and Nikkor 12-24mm 24-70, 70-200mm VRII, 200-400mm VRII. These are quite high priced lens. I thought to go with Nikkor 500mm F4 or Nikkor 300mm F4. The prices are much different. I am reluctant to spend another few thousands for the longer reach because I am only casual photographer. I am really thinking about this 300mm F4. But your comparison with 200-400mm makes me hesitate. Any suggestion for my case? Thanks for your help!
Hello Nasim, I really enjoy your pro reviews. This, in particular, helped me to decide for the 300mm. Thanks to share your experience.
Regards.
Danny
hello nasim,
which lens you will suggest for birding with nikonD7100.
-300mm F4 with 1.4 teliconverter or 80-400mm f 4.5-5.6G ED VR.
read the review
Hi Nasim,
Congratulations for your topic on the 300mm F4 Nikkor. I wrote all the posts about this topic with pleasure.
I would like to know if some had any problem with dust inside the 300mm F4 because of missing back element in the optical formula. I decided to buy this lens to work with but i’m afraid about the risk of dust inside the lens. Could you please tell me if anybody get this problem?
Regards
Patrick
I apologize… You must read “i red all the posts” not “i wrote”, of course.
First to Nikon63 & then to Nasim or anyone that can answer my question.
N63 Nasim has mentioned in his summery of the lens that it’s not sealed and that dust might be a problem
” Cons: No back element, No VR, No Weather Sealing, Bad Tripod Collar ”
Now can any one tell me how the Sigma 300 2.8 which I think is weather sealed compare with the Nikon 300 f4
And how does the sigma 70-200 2.8 compare with the Nikon 70-200 2.8 and with the Nikon 70-200 f4.
Planing to use above combo on d7100 the 300 with 1.4 x
Appreciate all replies
Thx
Hi Nasim,
thanks for your great review!
I’m going for an overseas birding trip and bringing the 300 f4 lens along with 1.4 TC II. I have a D4 and a D7000 and would like your comments on the IQ of the shots coming from these two cameras used with the above lens/TC combo.
Thanks.
Hi Nasim!
Thanks for the review! I have an D610 camera and i am betwen tamron 150-600 and nikon 300 f4 +TC for shoting wildlife and birds. What is the better? the new 14tc iii are very nice. Can be work the 300 f4 with 20tc iii?
Thanks
After reading this review i decided to save money to buy it. In October i will go for it. But tamorn 150-600 has made me puzzle. I am a d7000 user. Please help me what should i do?
October 2014
I am thinking of getting a new telephoto lens. The 300 F/4 that you reviewed (july 2013) is one of my choices ( I currently own a very old 300 F/4 AF Circa 1970’s?).
In checking some Canadian photo stores for prices today, I see that this lens at one place is on sale for $1399 Cdn. I am thus wondering if a newer 300 F/4 with the features you mentioned in your review is coming out soon.
Have you hard any rumours on this subject? I hate to purchase a lens now and within 3-4 months a news replacement pops on the scene.
By the way, your sample images in this 300 F/4 review are stunning!
Don J J Carroll
Canada
Sir please compare nikkor 300 f4 & tamron 150-600. We r waiting for only ur decision. Please. Tell me wwhich should i buy for my d7000.
Hi Nasim!
Wishing you and your loved one a happy new year! First of all thank for your detailed reviews of so many photographic items that helps many thousand users make informed decisions. Ever since I read your review of the 300 f4 D lens, I have been waiting for nikon to launch the updated version with VR. But it has been more than 2 years I have been waiting. Do you have any updates when this lens is going to come out? I’m looking for a lens that will give me a 500mm reach for my wildlife photography as I’m on a budget. What are your thoughts on the newly launched Sigma 150-600 sports lens? Any suggestions would be welcome.
Regards. Durai
H! Nasim,
Greetings and have a wonderful time ahead!
I am a regular follower of the photographylife.com and I must say since redesigning the entire site photographylife has become more attractive. All write up in photographylife are getting getting more smart, crisp and very informative with ‘easy to understand’ approach even for the general readers.
I read several times your review before I go for any gear up-gradation process. like a case of Nikon 300mm f4 lens way back in 2011. Of late i am facing a problem with this lens. Before I go for Nikon service centre so though to write you once , if you have any suggestions.
Since purchase (brand new) did not face any problem and happy to use for bird of animal photography once or twice in a year with a combination of Nikon TC-14E II 1.4x Teleconverter with my very favorite Nikon D7000 DSLR.
Recently while birding in Bharatpur Santury, near Rajasthan India suddenly the auto focus of the lens stop working and a triangle sign appeared near f number display on the camera top control panel. I rechecked all lens set up but still found the Aperture stop Indicator sign on top panel. But surprisingly when I detached and again attached the lens for few minutes it worked well on auto focused but again after few shots the problem persisted. Several times I detached and reattach the process to make sure to get rid of the sign and expected that auto focus will work but in vain.
Now i would like to have your valuable views on this.
Pradipta Datta
New Delhi
P.S. My other lenses AF Nikkor 50mm f/1.4D, Nikon AF-S NIKKOR
85MM F/1.8G and Nikon
AF-S DX NIKKOR 10 – 24 mm f/3.5-4.5G ED are perfectly working with my Nikon D7000 without any problem.
Still waiting for your review of the new 300 mm f4 af-s PF VR . Especially the Bokeh since I have heard PF lens have less of a nice bokeh than ordinary lens I’ve also heard that there was a problem with the VR at slower shutter speed on many models. Waiting for all this to clear up before buying the new 300 lens because at this weight if everything is as good as the previous it seems like a no brainer!
Hi Nasim,
This may be a bit too soon but, with your love of the original 300mm, I was wondering about your initial impression of the new 300mm Nikkor 4E ED VR
Hi, I need to know how will be the combination of Nikon D7100+300mm f/4+TC 1.7 ! Now days TC 14 II is a discontinued product and TC 14 III is not compatible with 300mm f/4, so I’m a bit confused what I should I do now!!! Thanks in advance.
I have just purchased this lens and my first impressions are in line with the main review. It is a great sharp lens, not too heavy and can be used with a 1.4 teleconverter. I was worried about the lack of VR but initial results handheld as pin sharp.
Regards
Ray Wilson
Photo Website:- raywilsonpix.weebly.com
Hi Nasim, I am relatively new to the site but have very much enjoyed reading your articles and reviews. I want to purchase a lens for bird photography and this is definitely a contender, but I notice that Nikon have now brought out the new 300mm f/4E PF ED VR. Are you going to be doing a review of this soon? I’m wondering if its worth the extra $350 over the old model. Also what are your views on using either of these lenses with DX cameras? (I have the D5300).
I have this lens & love it. But I have a dilemma:
Should I buy a TC1.4 or TC 1.7 to go with it, or the new 200-500mm f5.6?
My concern is the image quality of the 200-500 will be worse than the 300mm.
Note I said worse, not bad!
Hallo Nasim,
I like to read your Nikon reviews and learn a lot from you.
I own a D610, 35/1.8G, 85/1.8G and a almost 20years old Sigma 300mm F/4 APO autofocus, shout RAW and use Lightroom.
This Old Sigma is very very sharp, but the CA, autofocus, contrast are not his strongest points.
Which alternatieve should be the best:
-Secondhand Nikon 300mm/F4D (Here in the Netherlands, everyone is dumping the 300mm and buying a 150-600 Sigma or Tamron)
-New Nikon 300mm/F4D
-or the new Nikon 300mm/F4FP VR
What would you recommend?
Kind regards,
Pim.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you so much for such informative and valuable review. I have a D5200 and I’m planning to buy af-s 300mm f4D but tc 14 e II has been archived. So I think at this point I have only one option tc 17e II but it will have some autofocus limitations. Then I have to upgrade to D7100. A lot of investment for a lens. So can you say something about 300mm f4 with 1.7 tc vs new Nikon 200-500 vr @ 500 mm or which one is better at this point. If I use 300mm f4 without tc on 5200 and crop the image, can I get good results?
Coming across your comment after months. What did you finally decide? 200-500mm f/5.6 VR or 300mm f/4 with TC?
Good question! I am not OP, but went with 300+1.4 after reading reviews here.
Hi Naseem,
I’ve a Nikon D3300 and really want the reach and sharpness of this 300mm f/4 lens but I need your recommendation/suggestion in response to below concerns. Please do reply my comment as it really matters to make my decision.
1- Would this lens produce excellent sharp images if used on D3300?
2- Would I really miss a tripod ever in natural/landscape photos with this lens?
3- Last but very important, I’ve limited budget so which option I should buy? Used lens from ebay (all have some tiny dust particles) or Used lens (8+) from B&H (100 $ expansive) or a brand new lens (double the cost of ebay used one)
Hello Nasim,
I really like your site and utilize a lot of information you share here, thank you for that.
recently I used bought Nikon 300 F/4 lens from ebay, and I had Nikon 3100 body, but no way can I get decent images with this combo. The problem is they are blurred somehow especially on f4 wide open. With f6-8 the edges on test page are cleared but still not perfect. I made a little test on back – front focus and the lens proved to be fine. What can be a potential problem in my case? Can it be 3100 body or sensor?
I live in Kazakhstan, so can not get any decent advice around here, and yours comments would be extremely helpful.
Thanks in advance
Nasim:
I was wondering how much cropping is usual for widlife and birding photography with a 300 f4 and teleconverter 1.4 What type of cropping do you usually perform?
Thanks
Hi Nasim, do you have any thoughts about the following?
I had an opportunity today to see side by side two copies of the 300mm f/4 AF-S that are probably 10 years apart in terms of production runs (S/N US216XXX and S/N 335XXX) and the interesting observation is that COLOR of the INTERNAL OPTIC COATING is NOT the SAME. The two of the many coating reflections is obviously orange/amber in the older copy while the newer has cold-white/off-blue reflection on the same elements. I spent a fair deal of time looking at them and this is interesting. Either coating age over time or Nikon changed production, for better (newer tech) or worse (cost cutting).
Hello —
I just purchased a used Nikon ED 300mm f/4 AF-S with a Kirk collar (May 2017). The lens doesn’t appear to have seen much use and appears to be in excellent condition. However, my recent shots using the lens are disappointing. I live in the Colo foothills and am primarily interested in taking shots of wildlife, and especially the birds (especially hummingbirds) that come to the feeder. I’m using a Bogen 3001 tripod for stability. My concern is that my pics aren’t as coming out as sharp as I had anticipated. Doesn’t matter if I use Auto focus or Manual. Far shots are relatively near. — Doing a bit of research, I noticed that Nikon has a software update for “updating distortion control lens data” but I’ve been unsuccessful in getting the update to work, and I’m unconvinced that this is the source of the problem. — Hopefully I’ve provided enough info for suggestions? Any ideas are welcomed! Thanks, Dirk
Hi Nasim
Thank you for your useful information
However please allow me to offer my comment regarding the tripod collar.
The collar tightens around the lens barrel by rotating a tightening nut.
The circular clam is of metal construction and the system of gripping the metal lens barrel
results in metal to metal contact which is subsebtible to slight movements
To totally resolve the problem I have removed the circular collar and stuck a tiny sliver of
double sided tape at any single point of the lens barrel there is within contact with the
inner side of the collar.
It has worked for me all theses years as the metal to metal contact is cushioned by the tape.
Thank you