Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G Review

This is an in-depth review of the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ED lens that was released back in August of 2007 together with the 14-24mm f/2.8G ED lens. I have owned a number of different copies of the Nikon 24-70mm for many years, pretty much from the day the lens was announced and I have probably spent the most amount of time in the field shooting with this lens. Since it is a workhorse pro-level lens, I have used it for many different types of photography – from portraiture to landscapes. I have used it in hot summer days and freezing sub-zero temperatures; carried it from wet and humid climates to dry and dusty environments. Throughout many years of use and abuse, the 24-70mm f/2.8G ED has never let me down, so overtime, it became one of my most used Nikkor zoom lenses in my arsenal.
1) Lens Overview
The AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED lens is a truly versatile lens that can be used for many different kinds of photography needs – from wide-angle landscapes and panoramas, to portraits and events. With its constant aperture of f/2.8 (meaning the aperture does not change while zooming) and state of the art optics, the lens is targeted towards enthusiasts and professionals, who work in various conditions and need exceptional sharpness, color and contrast in their images – something the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is made to deliver. It replaced the older Nikon 28-70mm f/2.8D lens and its optics were completely redesigned for superior performance and extra coverage on the wide-end. Featuring 15 lens elements in 11 groups, 3 out of which are ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements that reduce chromatic aberration and increase sharpness, the lens is a heavyweight monster weighing a whopping 31.7 oz. (900 grams), which is heavier than many Nikon DSLRs! In addition to the Silent Wave Motor (SWM/AF-S) that provides fast, accurate and quiet auto focus, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G also features Nano Crystal Coating technology, which helps reduce ghosting and flare. When it comes to weather sealing, the 24-70mm f/2.8G is designed to be well-protected against dust, moisture and tough weather conditions.
Along with the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G was specifically made for earlier FX (full-frame) DSLR camera bodies like Nikon D700/D3/D3s/D3x, but it also works quite well on most modern high-resolution DSLR cameras such as the Nikon D750 and D810. Along with the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G and the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II, it used to represent Nikon’s “Trinity” of lenses, until it got replaced by the image-stabilized Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR. Just like other Nikon full-frame lens, the 24-70mm works well on any DX camera, although with a crop factor of 1.5x (which makes it equivalent to 36-105mm in field of view), it might feel a bit too long on the wide end.
As I have pointed out earlier, throughout the years of owning a number of different copies of the lens, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G used to be my #1 workhorse lens for my photography needs. Whether I shot weddings, events or landscapes, I would not leave my house without it. Although I have used a wide array of different lenses, no other lens saw as much use as the 24-70mm. The primary reason is its versatility. Thanks to its very useful focal length range, along with a large maximum aperture of f/2.8, it worked out great for photographing many different types of subjects. Zoomed into 50-70mm, it also served me well as a portrait lens, thanks to its ability to beautifully render out of focus areas. So besides being my top travel and landscape photography lens, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G saved me a few times during various photo sessions both in studio and outdoors environments.
In terms of optical performance, the Nikon 24-70mm is a superb performer, providing sharp and contrasty images, especially once stopped down. It has its issues for sure, whether it comes to significant levels of distortion and vignetting, or poor corner performance at large apertures, thanks to the rather heavy field curvature issues (as explained in the next sections of the review). It is a big and heavy lens, which can make it challenging to handle, particularly for those, who have problems with their hands, shoulders or backs. It is primarily because of my carpal tunnel that I decided to sell my copies of the 24-70mm f/2.8G and move down to the lighter and slightly more versatile (in terms of focal length) 24-120mm f/4G VR. However, thanks to its amazing build quality, the lens is made to last a lifetime – it can take a lot of beating in the field and it can survive all kinds of weather and environmental conditions.
2) Lens Specifications
Main Features:
- Fast, wide-angle to medium Telephoto AF-S zoom lens optimized for edge-to-edge sharpness on both the Nikon FX (23.9 x 36mm) and DX format image sensors.
- Two Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements and PGM aspherical lenses control chromatic aberrations while enhancing sharpness and contrast, even at the widest aperture settings.
- Nikon’s Silent Wave Motor (SWM) enables ultra high-speed auto focusing with exceptional accuracy and powerful, super-quiet operation.
- Focus as close as 14.9 inches.
- M/A focus mode switch enables quick response to changing situations between manual and auto focus operation.
- Enhanced optical formulas engineered to produce exceptional sharpness, contrast and color, rendering outstanding image integrity.
- Exclusive Nano Crystal Coat further reduces ghosting and flare for even greater image clarity.
- Internal Focus (IF) provides fast and quiet auto focusing without changing the length of the lens, retaining subject-working distance through the focus range.
- Rugged construction with professional-grade dust and moisture resistance.
Technical Specifications:
- Mount Type: Nikon F-Bayonet
- Focal Length Range: 24-70mm
- Zoom Ratio: 2.9x
- Maximum Aperture: 2.8
- Minimum Aperture: 22
- Maximum Angle of View (DX-format): 61°
- Minimum Angle of View (DX-format): 22° 50′
- Maximum Angle of View (FX-format): 84°
- Minimum Angle of View (FX-format): 34° 20′
- Maximum Reproduction Ratio: 0.27x
- Lens (Elements): 15
- Lens (Groups): 11
- Compatible Format(s): FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
- Diaphragm Blades: 9
- Distance Information: Yes
- Nano Crystal Coat: Yes
- ED Glass (Elements): 3
- Aspherical (Elements): 3
- Super Integrated Coating: Yes
- Autofocus: Yes
- AF-S (Silent Wave Motor): Yes
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Minimum Focus Distance: 1.2ft.(0.38m)
- Focus Mode: Auto, Manual, Manual/Auto
- Filter Size: 77mm
- Accepts Filter Type: Screw-on
- Dimensions (Approx.): 3.3×5.2 in. (Diameter x Length), 83x133mm (Diameter x Length)
- Weight (Approx.): 31.7 oz. (900g)
- Lens Case: CL-M3
- Lens Hood: HB-40
- Supplied Accessories: LC-77 77m snap-on front lens cap, LF-1 rear lens cap, HB-40 Bayonet Hood, CL-M3 Semi-soft Case
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found in the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED page of the lens database.
3) Lens Handling
Just like the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G lens is made of metal and built like a tank. Unlike the 14-24mm though, it can easily take 77mm filters and due to internal focus, the front of the lens does not rotate, which makes it a lens of choice for photographers that frequently use both rectangular filters and filter holder systems. It is also 70 grams lighter than the 14-24mm and longer in size when zoomed out at 24mm, without a hood. When it comes to weather sealing, I have used it in cold conditions way below freezing at -20 °F (-29 °C) and in extremely hot conditions above 110 °F (43 °C), as well as 100% humid and very dry conditions. I used it rain and snow and it never let me down, no matter where I was.
It feels very solid in hands and the focus ring is conveniently located at the front of the barrel, making it easy to manually focus with a thumb and index fingers while shooting images or video. You don’t need to change any switches on the lens for manual focus – you can override autofocus any time by simply moving the focus ring while the lens is in M/A position. When you move the focus ring and reach the focus limit, the ring continues rotation with a little more resistance, instead of an abrupt stop, just like in most other modern Nikon lenses. Zooming in and out is smooth, but a little stiffer when zooming out to 24mm. Overtime, the zoom ring got much smoother and unlike the Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, does not suffer from lens creep when pointed up or down vertically. However, if zoomed out to 24mm and put down with the front element on a flat surface without the hood, the weight of the lens will bring the lens down until it gets to around 50mm (that’s when the lens is at its shortest physical length). While storing or transporting the lens, I highly recommend to keep the zoom ring at 50mm to prevent dust from getting into the lens through the front area of the lens.
Although the lens is heavy, it balances quite well on heavier pro-level bodies. The same is not true on entry-level cameras – it certainly feels off-balance towards the front of the lens and awkward, due to its sheer size and weight. While it works great on any DX camera, I would not recommend to use it on one, unless you like working in 36-105mm range. Cheaper and lighter alternatives like Nikon 16-80mm f/2.8-4E VR would be more useful in terms of focal length.
The HB-40 bayonet lens hood is very large and makes the lens looks enormous in size, almost like a telephoto lens. Despite its size, I highly recommend to keep it on the lens at all times, because it does help in dealing with lens flare and it certainly does a great job at protecting the front element. The HB-40 has a lock mechanism and therefore holds tightly and securely on the 24-70mm, unlike other hoods that come off by rotating the hood. While storing or transporting the lens, you can conveniently reverse the hood and it won’t take up any additional space. My only gripe with the large hood is that it can make it painful to rotate a mounted polarizing filter – I often end up temporarily detaching the hood to rotate the filter.
4) Focus Speed and Accuracy
As I have pointed out above, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is equipped with a Silent Wave Motor (SWM), which drives the AF performance to its limits. The lens snaps into focus instantly and silently, and its autofocus accuracy is excellent, even on high-resolution cameras like the Nikon D810. Although many lenses start to hunt when focusing in low-light conditions, the 24-70mm f/2.8G performs exceptionally well in such situations, especially when used on the latest-generation Nikon DSLRs with much more sophisticated and sensitive autofocus systems.
I have used the 24-70mm on many different camera bodies, from the Nikon D700 all the way to Nikon D5. All three of the copies of the lens I have used in the past worked very well on every Nikon DSLR I mounted them to and unlike a number of other lenses, never required any AF Fine Tuning.
In short, few lenses are this reliable when it comes to autofocus performance…
5) Lens Sharpness and Contrast
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ED is quite a sharp lens in the center of the frame throughout the zoom and aperture range, even wide open. Corner and mid-frame performance is not as great by comparison though, especially at the wide end at 24mm and near maximum aperture of f/2.8. This behavior is the result of donut-shaped field curvature – an optical effect seen in some ultra-wide angle lenses, where the focus plane is spherically bent rather than flat (parts of the frame rolling out of the focus plane). When large apertures such as f/2.8 are used, the center frame appears sharp (assuming center focus), mid-frame looks softer, then sharpness returns and is lost again in the extreme corners. Unfortunately, there is no cure to this problem and the only way to minimize field curvature is to stop down the lens to f/5.6 and smaller, where the increased depth of field decreases the effect.
Here is how the lens measured in our lab using Imatest software at each focal length:
At 24mm, the lens shows superb sharpness in the center of the frame, with its sharpest aperture being f/4. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about its mid-frame and corner performance. As you can see from the graph, anything outside the center frame starts to suffer, especially towards the edges of the frame.
The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G takes a hit once you start zooming in when it comes to center sharpness. As you can see, the wide open performance is diminished at 35mm @ f/2.8, however, stopping down a little to f/4 again improves the performance dramatically. By f/8 the lens gets quite good across the frame, yielding the best overall performance.
The performance of the lens continues to diminish towards the longer focal lengths and at 50mm, we can see that the lens certainly does get worse compared to 35mm. However, again, once stopped down to f/4-f/5.6 range, the lens gets quite good across the frame.
And lastly, the optical design of the lens shows that the lens suffers further in the center at 70mm, but the corner performance seems to recover and look quite good by f/5.6 and best by f/8.0.
Despite the corner softness issues at large apertures, the Nikon 24-70mm has one major advantage – its performance is pretty consistent across all focal lengths once stopped down to the f/5.6-f/11 range, something many other mid-range lenses often struggle with. That is why it has such a great reputation and popularity among landscape and architectural photographers – we rarely shoot at large apertures; and maximum sharpness, resolution and depth of field are what we are usually after. Speaking of resolution, the Nikon 24-70mm resolves quite a bit of detail on FX bodies, even on high-resolution cameras such as the Nikon D800/D810. In terms of contrast and colors, the 24-70mm f/2.8G is a top class performer. Images rendered by the lens are vivid and beautiful, definitely the signature of pro-level lenses.
6) Bokeh
The bokeh on the Nikon 24-70mm looks surprisingly smooth and good at f/2.8, so you could use it to isolate subjects at longer focal lengths. However, keep in mind that the 24-70mm was never really designed to be a portrait lens. While the out of focus areas look good wide open, the bokeh circles have a visible outlining in them due to aspherical elements in the lens. If you are looking for a dedicated portrait lens that will render the background beautifully, try the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G or its smaller cousin, the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G instead.
For situations where you don’t intend to show off bokeh highlights though, the 24-70mm f/2.8 can work quite well for photographing people. I have used the 24-70mm f/2.8G many times for shooting portraits in various events, weddings and styled shoots.
7) Vignetting
Vignetting is moderate and quite visible at 24mm, as seen in many other wide angle lenses. I would say that it is very comparable to the amount of vignetting many other 24-70mm and 24-120mm lenses exhibit when shooting wide open at shortest focal lengths. Take a look at the following two images:
The image on the left is how it came out of the camera and the image on the right is after correcting vignetting in Lightroom. Vignetting issues can be quickly corrected in post-processing software, so it is not a big problem. In Lightroom for example, there is an option to “Enable Profile Corrections” under “Lens Corrections”, which almost completely removes vignetting and distortion problems on images taken with the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G.
Personally, I find vignetting produced by most pro-level lenses to be actually pleasing to see in images, as it wraps around the subject and gives depth. In fact, I rarely ever remove vignetting from images using post-processing software, unless I have a flat image I want to showcase. In many cases, photographers actually end up putting more vignetting on their images, as it helps draw the viewer’s eye on the subject:
So why bother removing beautiful vignetting in the first place?
8) Ghosting and Flare
The Nikon 24-70mm is equipped with Nano Crystal Coat, which certainly helps in reducing ghosting and flare. Shooting against the sun at crazy angles almost always results in some flare and ghosting and the 24-70mm is no exception, so you have to decide whether you want to include the sun in the frame or not. The nice thing about the HB-40 hood, is that it does a great job at blocking the sun when you do not want to include it in the frame, so you will rarely see ghosting in your images. Here is an extreme example of shooting directly at the sun:
Keep in mind that the position of the bright light source in your frame plays a huge role in how the lens does in terms of ghosting and flare. Typically, the closer the light source is towards the edges of the frame, the more issues you will see in images. See my article on how to eliminate ghosting and flare to learn some very effective techniques on how you can address such problems in the field. Always keep in mind that using filters in front of your lens increases chances of adding ghosting and flare to your images, especially when filters are of low quality or have a lot of dust/dirt/oil and other debris on them.
9) Distortion
Barrel distortion is rather heavy at 24mm, which then transforms to pincushion distortion at 35mm and stays that way till 70mm. I personally do not worry much about distortion problems on my lenses (unless they are severe), because they are rather easy to fix in Photoshop and Lightroom. While distortion at 24mm is definitely strong, it can be addressed by lens correction modules present in software such as Lightroom. For example, in Lightroom, all you have to do is check “Enable Profile Corrections” under “Lens Corrections” and most of the distortion issues will be automatically fixed in your images, as pointed out in my Lightroom Lens Correction article.
Here is how Imatest measured distortion at focal lengths from 24mm to 70mm:
The negative number at 24mm in the above chart represents barrel distortion, while the positive numbers represent pincushion distortion.
10) Chromatic Aberrations
Lateral chromatic aberrations are non-existent in the center and well-controlled near the edges. Here is the worst case scenario, 100% crop taken from the left edge of the image:
Let’s take a look at the levels of lateral chromatic aberration measured by Imatest at different focal lengths:
It appears that CA levels are pretty high from 24mm to 50mm, but at 70mm, CA practically disappears. Again, chromatic aberrations are easy to fix in post-production and Lightroom can easily take care of it in via the Lens Corrections sub-module.
Let’s move on to lens comparisons.
11) Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ED vs Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC
Let’s take a look at how the lens compares to the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC lens at various focal lengths from 24mm to 70mm. Here is 24mm:
As you can see, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is sharper in the center of the frame at 24mm and a bit weaker in mid-frame and the corners starting out. Once stopped down to f/4 and smaller, the Nikon picks up in the mid-frame and the corners, surpassing the Tamron 24-70mm VC. By f/5.6, both lenses perform very similarly, with the Tamron edging the Nikon out a little outside the center frame.
Let’s take a look at what happens when both lenses are zoomed in to 35mm:
Once again, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G starts out better than the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC, but this time, we can clearly see that the mid-frame and the corner performance of the Nikon is much better in comparison, especially once stopped down a little.
Now let’s see what happens when we zoom further to the 50mm focal length on both lenses:
Both lenses definitely lose their sharpness at longer focal lengths. The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G definitely shines once stopped down, particularly in the corners when compared to the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC. Stopped down to the f/8 range, both lenses do fairly well, with the edge advantage on behalf of the Nikon.
Lastly, here are both lenses at 70mm:
The Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC produces different results across the frame depending on the target distance. At close distances, it seems to produce more or less even performance from the center to the corners, showing decent numbers. However, at long distances, especially closer to infinity, the lens shows rather poor performance from mid-frame to the edges of the frame (I noticed this behavior on multiple lens samples). As you can see from the above chart, it definitely starts out worse than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 at 70mm, especially in the center and towards the edges of the frame. It regains quite a bit of sharpness when stopped down to f/5.6, but it is still not enough to yield sharp corners. Only at f/8 its corner performance gets marginally better – at the expense of the center frame. You can get sharper center performance by using live view with manual focusing, but the sharper the center, the worse the corners. Field curvature is very strong at the longest focal length on this lens, and sadly, it hurts the lens pretty much at all apertures.
It looks like the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC is optimized to yield the best performance at shorter focal lengths. Once zoomed in above the 50mm range, its performance decreases sharply, with Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G producing much more consistent results.
12) Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G vs Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR
Let’s take a look at how Nikon’s pro-grade 24-70mm f/2.8G compares to its cheaper and lighter brother, the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR. Below is the comparison of the two lenses at 24mm:
Surprisingly, the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR is a very sharp lens wide open. As you can see, it is practically as sharp as the 24-70mm at f/4 in the center and its mid-frame and corner performance are quite good in comparison. Both lenses do very similarly when stopped down.
Let’s see what happens as we zoom both lenses to 35mm:
The lenses start out with about the same performance at f/4, with the Nikon 24-70mm being a tad sharper in the corners. However, once stopped down to f/8.0, the 24-120mm f/4G VR shows better corner performance, as seen in the graph above.
What about 50mm?
The lenses certainly get worse at 50mm optically, but the 24-120mm f/4G VR still shows pretty impressive performance overall. It starts out better wide open and once stopped down, actually slightly surpasses its bigger brother in the extreme edges of the frame.
The 24-120mm f/4G VR is known to suffer at longer focal lengths and it really shows here. Zoomed in to 70mm, its center performance takes a major hit at f/4. It certainly does get better when stopped down though – by f/5.6 it actually reaches solid resolution levels, surpassing the 24-70mm in the mid-frame. Stopped down to f/8, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G delivers better overall performance, thanks to slightly sharper corners.
Overall, despite its cheaper build and slower maximum aperture, the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR delivers very impressive results when compared to the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G. Being a newer lens, it was built to perform quite well with high-resolution cameras, which really shows here.
13) Summary
Despite having corner softness, vignetting and distortion issues, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G is still one of my favorite landscape photography lenses – mainly because of the following reasons:
- The mid-range focal length of 24-70mm is extremely useful for landscape photography.
- The Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G works great with circular filters and filter systems.
- When stopped down to f/8.0, the lens produces sharp images and the corner sharpness is also quite good. Vignetting and distortion also have minimum impact beyond f/5.6.
- Contrast and color are superb.
- Autofocus is very reliable and dead-on under almost any lighting conditions.
- Solid build and pro-grade weather sealing against extreme temperatures and weather conditions.
Overall, the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G has served me well and I have been happy with its performance. I took it with me to dusty Sand Dunes, to Florida during 90 degree rainy days and 100% humidity, to the peaks of Colorado Rockies where the temperatures went below 20 degrees, and it has survived it all, still delivering results. I sure wish that corner softness, vignetting and distortion at large apertures were not so evident, but I also understand that it is unrealistic to design zoom lenses that would perform perfectly at all apertures/focal lengths that would not cost an arm and a leg or weigh a ton. One feature that the 24-70mm f/2.8G has been lacking compared to lenses like the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC is image stabilization / vibration reduction (VR), which can be incredibly useful when shooting hand-held. If you try out a wide-angle lens with image stabilization, you will quickly realize that VR definitely helps to get sharper images at very slow shutter speeds, even at shortest focal lengths. Thankfully, Nikon has addressed this particular concern on the new Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR, although it surely added more weight and bulk to the already big lens. In addition, Nikon decided to change the optical formula on the lens, which resulted in its own list of pros and cons (to be revealed in our upcoming review later this week).
14) Where to Buy
You can order your copy of the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ED lens at B&H for $1,796.95 (as of 11/18/2016) – they frequently have it in stock.
15) More Image Samples
All Images Copyright © Nasim Mansurov, All Rights Reserved. Copying or reproduction is not permitted without written permission from the author.
Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Focus Speed and Accuracy
- Handling
- Value
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Awesome review once again. I this is defiantly on lens that I will work towards getting. Maybe I will get the 14-24 first, I am not quite sure yet.
One thing that is missing on the 24-70 is VR…but then again you cannot get everything and it might appear on the next version of this lens.
Only reason why I am contemplating to buy this baby with a DX D90 camera is simply because I will upgrade to FX at some point. I am hoping the predecessor to D700 will come this year or maybe in the beginning of next year.
Once again great job!
Thank you for your feedback Morten!
Yes, VR would certainly be a great addition, but it would increase the weight and the price of the lens even more…hopefully Nikon will find a way to add VR to it in the future (I doubt it will happen any time soon though).
If you are going to upgrade to FX, this lens would be a great investment, along with the 14-24mm. That’s why they call them the Nikon “trinity” :)
Nasim,
I am a regular visitor to your web site and find your reviews and articles extremely useful and enjoyable. I just bought the Nikon D600 and the 24-70 mm f/2.8 lens (I have other FX lenses but the 24-70 mm was on my list and now I have it). I bought the lens after reading your in-depth review. I have one question – your review gave very high marks to the lens so I was wondering why only an overall 4 star rating for the lens. Love your site – looking forward to visiting it for a long time. All the best in 2013! Noshir
Thank you for this very good review, i was waiting for it:)
I’m going to buy my first FX camera this autumn so it helps:)
BTW – Nikon should make another 24-70 f2.8 lens with VR system – it does help!
Michael, you are most welcome and thank you for your feedback! It is a good idea to wait until fall, especially the Photokina event where Nikon will introduce something new, for sure :)
As I stated in the above comment, I would not wait for a VR version of this lens anytime soon…
Hello Nasim,
Very good review, as usual, but I would like to raise your attention to something that, to me, looks like a typo. On page 3 you mix the 16-35 lens with 17-35, can you please check which one is the correct one?
Reason I’m asking is because the section header mentions 24-70 vs 16-35, so I was not expecting to see a mention to 17-35.
Thanks and take care!
Rod, it is not a typo – I wanted to add some info about the 17-35mm as well, because I tested it together with the 16-35mm.
Let me know if you have any questions and thank you for your feedback!
Thanks for the sharing. I have to agree that the 24-70 looks unbalance with D90. It’s really heavy, but the images produced are really sharp. Yes, additional of VR will definitely be useful. One thing that is stopping me from getting 16-35 is the distortion. I’m not sure about the outcome on D90 but I’m learning more from Lightroom 3 now. Maybe very soon I will change my mind.
Dennis
Dennis, how do you like your 24-70mm on the D90 so far? Do you wish it was a little wider on the short side?
Distortion is not a big problem in most cases – both 24-70mm and 16-35mm have a considerable amount of distortion and vignetting, but the 16-35mm is definitely worse. As Adobe releases more and more lens/camera profiles for Lightroom 3, distortion will be much easier to deal with. As of now, there is no 16-35mm profile in the latest version of Camera RAW, but I’m sure we will be getting more lens profiles soon :)
On one hand, I really find it unbalance on D90, looks weird. I find the 24-70 mm is almost mid tele-zoom on D90. On the other hand, this lens give me what I paid for. Instantly the pictures tells you its worthiness. And yes, I always like a wide zoom lens.
Nevertheless, I still think that I won’t get the best performance of this lens if I kept to DX body. I am pretty much pondering now whether to stick to this setup and wait for upgrade of new D700. Or I stick to DX, put it on a market and use the return to get myself the 18-200 mm vrII & 16-35 mm. Is not an easy choice for me.
In the meantime now, I actually acquiring for 50 mm f1.4G in exchange with my 35 mm f1.8 plus top-up.
Dennis, don’t trade it for the 18-200mm! Wait until a new D700 comes out and enjoy it for now :)
I will stick to D90 for now but I will most probably get 16-35mm and 50mm f1.4g in return for my needs. I have certainly enjoy using 24-70mm for its quality.
Nasim,
Great review. A question regarding your comment about a NEW D700? Do you know if Nikon is updating their D700 this year?
Great review, Nasim.
This is a terrific lens, and a superb piece of equipment for FX users.
My only complaint is weight – it would be nice to have a light weight 24-85 or 24-105 for hiking.
Let’s see what Nikon will release at the Photokina.
Best, P :)
Thank you Pasquier!
I agree, a lightweight 24-105mm would be great, which I think we will see this year at Photokina :)
I certainly hope so – it would be a pity to see a rehash of the of the old 24-120mm (see Nikonrumors), which is optically not great. Look forward to seeing your report on the 300mm f2.8 – a superb lens – in all it forms, the 300mm 2.8 has always ranked as one of Nikons best lens designs.
Pasquier, the new 24-120mm will be announced tonight, along with 3 more lenses :)
Hello Nasim,
Great review! I had bought the 16-35 and 50mm f/1.4G under you suggestion and I was really glad that i had turned to the right person. Thank you so much for your suggestion!
I had visited to the Shanghai Expo and tested the lens and I totally loved them! The 16-35 worked great at night and i managed to get really sharp images at low shutter speed down to 1/3th of a second. The 50mm, as usual, works great at anytime. No regret at all. Thx again! :)
Stephen, I’m very happy to hear that my advice has been working great for you! Thank you for your feedback!
DpReview posted a review of the 16-35mm and their findings are very similar to mine, except their test sample had some problems at 35mm…
Hi,
My Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 AF-S don’t keep the focus when the focale is changed, for example, I focus on a jubject at 35mm, hold the focus, and when I zoom in to 70mm the subject become “out of focus”.
The 24-70mm is not suposed to be a “true zoom” ?
Mine is acting as a parfocale zoom.
Is it normal or is my 24-70mm a bad sample ?
Thanks.
Alex.
I meant “mine is acting as a VARIfocal lens”
Alex, it is normal for a lens to lose focus when you zoom in and out – you should reacquire focus every time when you touch the zoom. And yes, it is very normal.
assalam dear mansour,
In your review, you are saying “While storing or transporting the lens, I highly recommend to keep the zoom ring at 50mm to prevent dust from getting into the lens through the front of the lens” which means 16-35 is better construction than 24-70 against dust, water and wheather ? ?
becoz i need to buy either 16-35 or 24-70 and im bit confusing to choose one among two. so which one should have to choose? by quality of image and by construction.
Afsel, no lens is fully protected against dust and moisture, which is why they say “resistant” :)
If sharpness is your concern, go with the 24-70mm. If dust resistance is your concern, go with the 16-35mm (although I would not leave the lens without the rear cap).
Nasim,
How do you know if you got a gray market item? Is it easy to tell? I purchased the 24-70mm lens in Germany and was told by the store that it did not come with a Warranty????????
Do you know anything about Gray Market Nikon items? I am still able to return it as I just bought it today. Do you Think that an extended service through Mack Camera would do the trick if I don’t get a warranty? Or should I return and order one from the US? Please let me know your thoughts. Thanks.
SGT Gutierrez, George
George, gray market lenses typically do not have all the warranty paperwork inside the boxes and their serial numbers do not normally have the two letter country codes. If the store says that the lens did not come with the warranty, it is most likely a gray market version.
I have used some Gray Market products in the past and never had a problem with them…
Hello Nasim,
I would appreciate your advice please, I have a D300 and a D90 and the lenses I have at present are an 18-70 f3.5-4.5 G ED, 70-300 f4-5.6D ED (non VR which I want to get rid of), the new 60mm f2.8 ED Micro and an 80-400 VR.
I want to buy the 16-35 f4 VR for landscapes but am wondering what you would suggest to fill the gap between this lens and the 80-400. I was thinking of the new 24-120 f4 VR or would the 24-70 f2.8 be a better choice?
Regards,
Kevin Hawke
Kevin, I think the 24-120mm f/4.0 VR would be a better choice for you to fill the gap, since it gives you a better range than the 24-70mm. Plus, having VR really helps…
Great website and reviews. I have 16-35, 50, 70-700, 105 and D700. I hope to have another body next year and was wondering if the 24-120 f4 would handle tough travel and last the course. I thought about 24-70 and cropping when required if I only could take one lense. I have tried the 24-120 and it is sharp but the construction is only semiprofessional it would seem and not made in Japan. Very confusing. Hope you might have time for thoughts. By the way is VR really necessary on a 24-70.
Darrell, the 24-120mm would not handle tough travel as good as the 24-70mm would. The 24-70mm has a much better build than the 24-120mm and I personally would not take the 24-120mm with me to sand dunes or other dusty areas. Plus, you can bump the 24-70mm against hard surfaces and it will live, but not sure if 24-120mm would survive, since it is mostly plastic. VR certainly helps and it is a huge plus on the 24-120mm side though, especially if you shoot hand-held a lot.
Thanks. So does the VR outweigh the 24-70 if you could only bring one lense. Day to day parties etc and travel. Or buy 24-120 and wait for 24-70 replacement by maybe vr version or 24-105 . May I ask you thoughts.
Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your knowledge. You hava passion for photgraphy and life and it shows!
I currently use a D300 (upgraded from a D70s), love the body! So much easier to handle and work on the fly with changing settings. I recently purchased the 24-70 (with the idea that someday soon I will move to a FX camera and this lens is the starting point for me for building to the trinity) and have started to put it through some paces. I tihnk the lens is crisp, crisp , crisp.
I really like your website, your approach and what your content. I would love to get your feedback on these shots taken (as photographer) , with a 24-70. I’ve only put up a few . if you can spare a moment. Thank you.
http://flickr.com/gp/azim-pictures/66ZNC0
Kind Regards
Azim
Azim, the Nikon 24-70mm is definitely one of my most favorite lenses – I take it with me every time I go out to shoot landscapes.
I liked your images of flowers and architecture – the images certainly look very good and crisp. You will certainly see a lot of value in switching to FX, especially with the 24-70mm that will give you wider angles to work with.
Good luck with your photography and keep up the good work!
Best in-depth review I have read on the 24-70. I own both the 24-70 & the 14-24 & find them exceptional in terms of ease-of-use and sharpness. Much of my photography takes place in remote areas of SouthWest Tasmania where the light is wonderful . Yes, both lens are heavy, but the results make it worth the effort in carrying them. Pack weight 25kg. For landscape I find myself using the 14-24 a bit more than the 24-70. I guess I just love those wide angles.
John, thank you for your feedback. I agree, I love both the 14-24mm and the 24-70mm for landscapes. You are lucky to be in Tasmania!
Hi Nasim,
Great review.
I purchased this lens to help me take photos of my new baby. But I’ve come up with a slight problem with it.
I use AF-C mode and tend to shoot multiple frames of the same shot (it’s digital why not…right?). I haven’t had any problems with my other lens (18-200 and 50/1.4) but with this lens, I have encountered an odd, shall I say “symptom”. The lens seems to make slight focus adjustments constantly, even if the subject and I have not moved.
I’m not sure if it’s okay to post links on your site but I have put up a detail description on dpreview forums and was wondering if you had any though to this “symptom” or if this is normal.
Here are the link (feel free to take it down if you must and I will copy and paste it on here instead)
Description: http://forums.dpreview.com/forums/read.asp?forum=1030&message=36951338
Sample Photos: http://forums.dpreview.com/forums/read.asp?forum=1030&message=36977803
Thanks.
Lawrence, not sure how I missed your comment, but I apologize for a late reply.
Have you tried using your 50mm f/1.4 in the same situation to see how it would focus? The Nikon 24-70mm has a very fast AF motor and it is quite normal for it to refocus when the camera cannot determine what the correct focus point should be. The best way for you to test whether there is something wrong with your lens, is to set up a test chart on the wall in very bright conditions. Use the same AF-C mode and the same settings, then half-press the shutter to focus and see if it does the same ting. Focus in the center of the lens chart, where you have the largest object and there is enough contrast on it. If your lens does the same thing, try your 50mm and see how it behaves. If your 50mm does not do it, then there is something wrong with your lens. If your 50mm does the same thing, then you might have an AF problem on your camera.
I believe the problem you have is related to AF issues in low light. I would recommend to use the center AF point and see if the results get any better.
My 24-70mm and other lenses behave similarly under very dim conditions (especially candle light) and it is quite normal.
This review helps me to decide on which lens that I should bring for my vacation in London and Paris next month. I was thinking of 50mm f/1.8. But after reading this review, I’ll take my 24 – 70 for the vacation.
Thanks a lot!
Hamid, I would take both, if you can :) The 50mm does not take up much space and will work great for portraits.
First of all thanks for all the work you do here educating us..
I am thinking of the 24-70 or 17-55 for my D300S. Can you help me with how I should approach this choice. What should I be asking myself? When I shoot people I usually use my 80-200D but it is heavy for me and I can’t hand hold it successfully below 1/100.
Alex, I would not go for either on a DX body. Take a look at the Nikon 16-35mm f/4 VR instead…
First – sorry but I mistakenly posted a question on your photo page.
I really like what you have done/doing. Your site is awsome!!
I’ve recently purchased the D7000 and have for lenses 50mm 1.8, 18-105, 70-300
I want to better my portait abilities and looking / asking for some advise
– what are your thoughts of using the 24-70 vs the 70-200? I’m doing portiats and have 3 weddings under my belt with 2 to take this summer. I’ve also been asked to do (possible) some pictues for a realistate company – none as of yet but been reading and find number of photos are taken with say a 10-24 range.
Any help you can provide would be appreciated. From what I’ve read, you really put a lot of thought into what you do. I want my next purchase to be right for what I need. I could even look at selling the 70-300 or kit lens as an option.
Thanks for reading/listening.
Todd
Todd, for portraiture/weddings, I would go with the Nikon 70-200mm.
Nasim,
I’ve learned a lot from my friend helping out as a second shooter at the weddings. I find that when in tight areas or doing wide shoots of the wedding party I pull out my 18-105. Most of the time I use a 50mm or 80-200 (80-200 is my friends lens – I opted to wait and try out his stuff to see what I would like. I think it would be good to get a 70-200 (vrI vs vrII?) but what do you suggest for wider shots – stay with the 18-105 for now and eventually get a 70-24 or what? I have a wedding to do on my own in October and been looking for a 70-200, but my friend has offerered me his lens, an extra body. Note – at the time writing this, I found a 24-70 at a shop which looks new for 1500.
Please let me know your thoughts.
Todd, if you do decide to get the 70-200mm, get the VR II version. As for wide shots, unless you find the 18-105mm limiting, I would just continue using it. If you are not happy with sharpness and colors, the Nikon 16-85mm VR or the Nikon 16-35mm VR (if you are planning to go FX in the future) would be great choices to cover the wide angles. The 24-70mm is not going to be so wide on your D7000, because it would be equivalent to a 36-105mm lens. Unless you have plans to move to full-frame within the next year or so, I would not get the 24-70mm.
Hi, I need some advice what lense better to buy. I have Nikon D700 with 24-85 f 2.8 now. I would like to update this lense for something better. I am looking for 24-70 f2.8 or prime 85 mm 1.4 G. I don’t know should I keep mine 24-85 and only buy 85 mm 1.4 G. I don’t know how much better 24-70 than 24-85? I am not professional but it is my passion since 2001. I am not a professional but I am strongly developing my skills. I am shooting family, portraits, church events, weddings. What should I buy in my case? Thank you.
Irina, I apologize for such late response, I somehow missed your comment. Since you shoot portraits and weddings, I would say get the 85mm now. The 24-70mm is a great lens, but you already have that range covered with your 24-85mm…
Hello, nassim,
First, I enjoy and appreciate your reviews My question. Having just bought a d3s and 16-35 vr zoom I am looking for a mid range zoom for 70% of my pics, I plan to use this together with my d300 and my long term combo, the dx 12 24 and 17-55. These two lenses are my standards. For long shots the 70-300 vr is almost as good as the older but heavier 80-200. I am considering the following for the d3s. A new 24-70, a used 28-70′ or the new 24-120 vr zoom. Nb I still have and use my old 24-85 f 2.8-4 as a walk around. Any suggestions. Robert Lewis. Nb I live in Santa Fe, take pics here, in rocky Mt np, and NYC.
Robert, I apologize for such a late response – I somehow missed your comment. The 24-70mm will pair very nicely with the D3s. I have been using this particular combo since D3s was released and I love the results. The 28-70mm is not as sharp and the 24-120mm lacks the rugged lens body for my use (or better say abuse). Since you shoot in different weather conditions, I would say the 24-70mm is a better fit for you.
Very thorough and well written review. Thanks. I was using a Sigma 24-70mm EX HSM with my D3S, but I just bought the Nikkor 24-70 and received it today. I am doing some test shots right now.
I was disappointed in the Sigma. I found it lacked sharpness especially from f/2.8 to f/4 and even f/5.6. So far, the Nikon seems to be much sharper, although I haven’t put it through much of a test yet.
Thanks.
Tom
Tom, I am currently testing the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 and I found it to have front focus issues. I had to dial +10 AF adjustment in my camera to get acceptable results, so your sample might have had some focus issues. Either way, I do not think the Sigma can match the performance of the 24-70mm Nikon…
Hello,
I use d90 but i think to buy d800 when it is available for sales. Now i would like to upgrade my lens 18-105. Which lens do you advise me to buy? 24-70 2.8 or 24-120 4VR? Main use is for traval and portrait
Igor, as Tom stated below, the 24-70mm is a huge lens, so the weight and size can be problematic for travel. I would say the 24-120mm would probably be a good fit for you, unless you are a landscape photographer and need the weather sealing and rugged body of the 24-70mm…
Igor,
I now use the 24-70mm f/2.8 all the time, however, it is a very big and heavy lens. I haven’t used the 24-120mm f/4VR myself, but for travel you may find it to be a better alternative.
Hi Nassim,
I like your photo from St. Augustine, Florida. I just returned from there this past weekend. It’s a great place to get some interesting architectural images.
Tom
Thank you for your feedback Tom!
I have two lenses in mind to purchase and am having a hard time comparing the pros and cons.
Nikon 24 1.4G or the 24-70 2.8 (I currently have nikon 85mm 1.4 and LOVE it!)
I currently do a lot of portrait work… the 85mm 1.4 is amazing, but I can’t get close up for weddings or event coverage. Which lens will I want most and why? They both seem great. I like the idea of having a zooom range ability and not being locked into one focal range, but the 24 1.4G seems to have a higher price tag meaning better photos? Please help me shop? I also have a Tamron 70-200mm 2.8 and Nikon 18-70mm 3.5-4.5. I want a lower F-stop (I keep hearing about a massive differences and after using my 85mm and 70-200mm I KNOW there is a difference and I need to upgrade. Can you help me or suggest others I should be looking into? Thank you.
Shauna
Shauna, I like both 24mm and 24-70mm lenses and that’s a tough choice. I personally think that the 24-70mm would be more useful for weddings, since you have the zoom range to work with. Plus, it nicely compliments your 70-200mm lens…
Hi Nasim,
As of now I have D90, 24-70 f/2.8 along with few nice Fx & dx lenses but, hard to admit that D90 is not at all suitable match for 24-70 which is my most favorite lens. Since I am waiting for the replacement of d700 for a long time but due to previous miss-happenings in Japan, it’s got delayed. Apologizes but now it’s truly tough to wait any more. What do you advise, should i wait for the new launch or go for d700 as I also know it’s a nice camera..
Regards
Dear Hasim,
Please advise the question that PM asked. Im waiting for the replacement of D700. and recent news mention that D700 replacement is not release in this year. Should i buy D700 or wait for another 1yr for better version? anyway the price make alot different too. Please advise for PM and me. Appreicated!
Kevin, please see my response above – I am recommending to wait till the end of August.
PM, sorry for a late response. At this time, I would recommend to wait – Nikon will have a new camera announcement in less than a month.
Hello Nasim,
Just 10 days ago I purchased the Nikkor 24-70mm 2.8G lens for my D700 but after shooting with it outsite yesterday, I have a doubt with its performance in direct sunlight. When shooting in direct sunlight, I can see slight over exposure at times thus resulting in loss of detail and slight colour fading too even when I set the WB to direct sunlight and Picture Control to Vivid on my D700. I set my metering to Matrix and ISO to 200. Is this normal ?
I also have the new 28-300mm where I haven’t noticed such problem. Do you think this piece that I have (Nikkor 24-70mm) may be problematic one. Please advise. Thanks.
If you can, would appreciate a speedy response as if I have to, then I can still replace this 24-70mm lens till this Wednesday, 03Aug11. Thank you.
Best regards,
Pranav
Pranav, if your image is overexposed, try lowering the exposure by using the exposure compensation button or switch to Manual mode. When shooting against direct sunlight, cameras often get confused and can give wrong exposure. Color fading and slight loss of detail is normal and should be expected when shooting against the sun. That’s why the lens has a big hood – if you are not careful abiut how you position the sun in your frame, you might get some nasty results. Also, if you have a low quality clear filter in front of your lens, try to remove it and see if there is any change. Additional glass can result in more reflections and can spoil the image quality.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks your prompt response.
The sun’s not in the frame at all. The subject wearing a brillliant white and a navy blue (big blocks of navy blue) checked shirt was standing opposite the sun and I can see too much light being reflected from the white of the shirt thus fading the navy blue away too.
Also, in some other snap, another subject wearing an orange pullover was showing slightly yellowish although I had set the WB to sunlight mode. That’s the reason of my worry. At some points, I could see overly warm pictures and at other times slightly harsh pictures. All in all, I can summarise that my pictures have become overly sensitive to light inspite of using the right WB settings. It was an extremely sunny day in London last Saturday when I shot these however, with the right WB, I didn’t expect it. Hence my worry if the lens is alright because I thought its supposed to have Nano Crystal coating too.
As for the filter, I use Hoya HD UV filter for all my lenses. Hope that’s alright. Please advise. Thanks.
Hi Nasim,
I lowered the Exp. Comp as per your advise and also the aperture and it did help. Thanks to your suggestion.
I was a bit worried otherwise. Maybe got a bit paranoid because I didn’t return the Coolpix 8100 (which I gifted my wife) even after observing on the very first day itself that the pictures it shot were absolutely horrid !! Not sure if its only my piece which is bad and not comparing it to the pictures with my D700 either. I thought I will adjust the settings and it should be fine but the pictures it shoots look absolutely lifeless. Compared it with a Panasonic DZ8 which were full of life and more than acceptable. And now I am out of the initial cool off period and on the mercy of Nikon support.
Anyway, I am now holding on to my new toy, the Nikkor 24-70mm. Thanks for your advise. Appreciate it. Keep up the good work. All the best.
Hi Nasim.
Excellent review on the 24 70. Thank you. I’ve been wanting to buy a 24 70 but my friend says I’m better off with a 35 and 50 prime 1.4. What do you think? I own the D90, 70 200, 105, 17 55 and 18 200 but would like to upgrade to fx
Thanks,
Stanton
Stanton, I guess it depends on what you want to do. Until you upgrade to FX, I do not think it would be a good idea to get the 24-70mm – your 17-55mm is wider and gives you a similar range. Looks like you already have a 105mm prime for portraits – why do you want to get a 35mm or a 50mm prime? Do you feel you need something shorter?
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the quick reply. I do plan on upgrading to fx (waiting for the D800) and plan to trade the 17-55 for the 24-70 when i do so. Sorry for the misunderstanding.
Well my friend just suggested cause he thinks the 35 and 50mm primes are much sharper /nicer than the 24-70 (which is expected from a prime of course). But do you think the 24-70, given its versatility and built is still comparable over the 35 and 50mm 1.4 primes? Or do you think its not a valid comparison?
Thanks
Stanton
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the great reviews – your opinion is much appreciated!
I am thinking of investing in the 24-70 lens, but I wonder if it’ll be too heavy for my Nikon D3000? Could you please advice?
Thank you!
Maria
Maria, yes, it will be very heavy for your D3000 – it is like 3 times heaver and much bulkier. Why don’t you get the Nikon 24-120mm f/4 instead? If you need to go wider, the Nikon 16-85mm is a better choice.
I have been reading about your opinions about the 50mm f/1.8g and the 24-70mm and they have been very helpful. I would love to get the d700, but I keep hearing about the new d700 or the d800. do you think that there are going to be a lot of changes and should wait for the new one to come out ?
Hi Nasim,
I would say it is the best site for unbiased, professional and detailed feedback. Thank you for all the efforts you are putting in. I liked the your assessment of nikon 24-70mm lense. I would love to own one but due to the price range it falls in, I cannot afford it now. Photography is my hobyy and interested in portrait and landscape. Instead of nikon i was planning to invest in Sigma 24-70mm f.28 and Tokina 11-16mm f.28 to suit my needs and budget. What is your advise?
Steven, thank you for your feedback. Unfortunately, since I have not tested either the Sigma or the Tokina, I cannot provide any recommendations. I am planning to review those lenses in the future though…
Dear Nasim,
Again, an excellent review. It seems that the 24-70 is the prefect walk around lens for a FX body. But what about DX body? I would really love it if you can write a review on DX lens like 16-85 or even 18-100. Just my suggestion. Cheers.
Barry
Barry, I will definitely write some more reviews on DX lenses. Just need to finish up some projects and I will do that :) 16-85mm is a wonderful lens – I would highly recommend it for DX.
Dear Nasim,
thank you very much for your review of the 24-70mm. Based onit I purchased it one week ago and may say that it meets all my expectations. The bodies I have are the D300 and D700. It works on both of them quite nice. With the post-processing DxO or the Lightroom the pictures are really good.
I have to mention that I have calibrated my monitors with the spyder3pro and usually use a grey-card from Seculine, the ProDisk II. An investment which paid off already many times.
Without your reports I would have had almost purchased the new AF-S NIKKOR 24-120 mm 1:4G ED VR. It has in some magazines some quite good critics, but I guess, those are not unbiased.
Once again, thank you very much for your advice!
Walter
Walter
I know you said this would be too heavy and bulky for the D3000, but I guess I am trying to justify with myself to spend the $1,800 on this great lens when I will be potentially upgrading to the FX line. I just don’t want to spend $1,200 on the D7000 and have a mediocre lens that I already and then later upgrade to, say, the D700 and use the same mediocre lens. I understand you can’t make that decision for me, but this is what is tormenting me. :) Great review by the way.
Dear Nasim,
thx for your great review. I’m a (happy?) owner of the 24-70, as well as of the 24/1.4, 35/1.4 and 14-24, together with a d700. My finding is that the 24-70 needs a considerably higher amount of sharpening to deliver the same crisp images I’m used getting from my other lenses with much less sharpening. Is this likely to be due to a lower microcontrast of the 24-70? Same sharpening applied as with the other lenses, images taken with the 24-70 look a little mushy. As long as I’m shootin at lower ISOs, the final result after strong sharpening ist quite nice, however, such strong sharpening does not work that easily with images taken at higher ISO. Do you have similar findings or are my images indicating that I’ve got a lemon? Any ideas are highly appreciated!
Matt
Hi Nasim,
Great review on the 24-70! I was wondering if you’ve experienced any issues with the zoom ring on your copy of the lens. I’ve been debating buying this lens for quite some time, but the one crippling flaw that’s been holding me back has been the apparently-widespread issue with stiff zoom rings. Given that you’ve had yours for quite some time now, I think that any problems that would have appeared would have done so by now. Thanks in advance for your time!
Best,
Bob
Dear Nasim,
I’m thinking of upgrading from Nikon D90 to Nikon D700. I was thinking of purchasing the camera body vs the camera with the kit lens. I’m thinking the difference in price for the camera body vs the kit lens I can put towards a good basic lens. For a basic all around go and grab lens is the
Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G ED the best choice???? Currently, the lens that I own that I can use on the D700 are as follows:
1. AF-S Nikkor 70-300mm 1:4.5-5.6 G ED
2. AF-S Nikkor 85 mm 1:1.4 G N
3. AF-S Nikkor 50mm 1:1.8 G
Once, again, thanks for all your help, advice, and great resource!!!! :)
Kathy B.
hi, i have a d7000 and have been looking at this lens in particular for family pics mostly (3 active kids under 6 y/o). so i use 35mm prime a lot but find that since they move a lot i don’t always have time to get the shot. so this range seems to suit me especially if in the future i decide to go fx i’d already have a nice lens. does this sound about right?
Hello Nasim,
You write that the 24-70 is not a good fit with the D300. I have the 10-24 and 70-200 (which you recommended and I thank you for it) Would the 24-70 not be a perfect match for me?
Thanks in advance to you or anyone wanting to comment
Dear Mr. Nasim
Ive’d read all you post in your website.Its totally magnificient for beginners like me. Actually, i am new in photography, it was fortunately for me to fine your website and read your articles about photography.
I have a DSLR Nikon d7000 with a 18-105 lens . As a Professional photographer like you, what would you advice on buying a lens like 24-70mm and 50mm 1.4g is’t ideal to have two lens like me?
Many thanks
Your truly
Bernie
Dear Nasim,
Thanks for your great review, it really helps me when buying lenses.
I have a D700 and have a 50 mm 1.4, 70-300 VR and am considering buying a wide angle for landscape and family photo. Which of the 16-35 VR and 24-70 do you recommend. The price is not an issue.
Thanks for your help.
Best regards
Benjamin
Hi Nasim
I am curious if you have an opinion on the “light leak” issue with this lens. Is it anything a normal photographer should be concerned about or more of an artifact that doesn’t affect normal shooting? My biggest concern over this issue is that some but not all the 24-70’s will leak light. I would feel much more confident if all of them did but to hear that only some do and some don’t raises some red flags.
It would be very instructive to hear your thoughts,
Thanks!
Dave
Hi Nasim,
Great review. I just got a D800 and I’m in need of a mid-zoom lenses. I do own the 16-35mm VR, 70-200mm VRII, 85mm f/1.4G, and 50mm f/1.4G. Was wondering if the older 28-70mm f/2.8D AF-S will be a good buy or just pay the premium for the 24-70mm? I didn’t see on your review mention of the older lens. Thanks for your help.
Hello Nasim
Thanks for this great review. I am about to buy a Nikon D800. Had a nikon d7000 but want to make the switch over to full frames. I am not a professional by any means. Just like taking photos on my travels. I am a professional actor and would love to take pics when i travel and on set.
I was wondering if you could recommend two lenses. My primary use would be for landscapes, and pictures of people (family and friends), and animals in the wild. And i am not looking to sell these. Just for personal use.
Professional photographers i know recommended i buy the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8. And the Nikon 50mm f1.4G.
I am looking to buy two lenses. I can afford the 24-70 and the 50mm f1.4g but am looking to see if there is a better combination in the same price range as these two? So under $2500 or so for both.
Any suggestions from you would be much appreciated.
Thanks Nasim!
Hello Nasim
I am in the same boat as Mr Saad. I am in two minds between 24 – 70mm f2.8 or 16 – 35 mm f4 VR lens. I will appreciate if you could suggest one for a full frame in your earliest spare time.
Thanking you in anticipation
Thanks
My questions are similar to Saad #87 except I am not full frame
I have a D200 and D7000
I have (among other lenses) AFS 18-200 f3.5-5.6 G ED but I find it a bit “Soft” in focus and so I am attracted to the 24-70 f 2.8 for sharpness and (sometimes, lower light) architecture and street photography
I found that only about 20% of my shots are above 70mm and then most of those are at full 200mm, so in the meantime I can fall back to my current lens if I need 200mm
So is the 24 – 70mm f2.8 a wise choice? Other options?
(Just stumbled across your website and like the fact that you know your stuff and are using the reviewed equipment everyday which brings credibility to it.)
Hi Nasim!
I always love your review!
I will be traveling to Tibet next week and will definitely be taking the 24-70mm f2.8 lens along with the D700 with me.
I’m not a pro, just an enthusiast. I also notice that Tibet isn’t on your “list” yet ;-)
My inventory of lenses are: 24mm f2.8D, 50mm f1.4D and 200mm f4 micro (old version).
I’m contemplating of adding either a 14-24mm or 16-35mm — I may also be missing on the ‘long’ end — thoughts?
Hi Nasim,
Any thoughts on how the 16-35mm f4, 50mm f1.8G and 70-300mm combo would compare to just having the 24-70 on it’s own?
I was originally intending to get the 24-120mm f4 as my walkaround lens but stock is really limited in the UK at the moment so I’m trying to think of decent alternatives in time for my holiday!
I rented a 24-70 for a few days and enjoyed the results but found it pretty big and heavy. Also, I think in reality I would use the 24-35 end a lot, the 50mm and 70mm but not a lot in between (if that makes sense). Any thoughts appreciated!
Callum
I’ve finally decided to buy this lens, I agonised over primes and zooms, new or used, Nikon or Zeiss but I think at the end of the day this will be the most useful and has excellent optics.
I should mention that the Zeiss 2/35 came in a very close second, if I didn’t buy the 24-70 it most probably would have been the Zeiss, next lens perhaps.
Ta for the review Nasim, very thorough & excellent samples as always.
Cheers
Steve
Enjoyed the shots on your blogsite Steve – I’m in a similar position to where you were in that I’ve got the 50mm 1.8g on my D700 and don’t find it wide enough, plus same as you I’m agonising about 24-70 or something else (was mainly thinkiong of 24-120) – really tempted to just go for it – will you put your thoughts about the 24-70 on your blog?
Thanks,
Callum
Thanks Callum.
The 24-120 is definitely a good & cheaper alternative, plus it has VR, I have considered it as well as many others, so many options! The 16-35 f4 VR really tempted me for a long time as well.
I tried out the 24-70 with my own camera & CF card in a shop and the files looked really good, optically it’s a fantastic lens. My only complaint is the size and weight but I think it’ll be worth lugging about for the convenience and quality. I’m about to find out anyway. :)
Will definitely do a short blurb on it after I’ve used it a few times, I try to with all my new gear. Nothing like Nasim’s reviews of course, just a short blurb with my humble opinion & a few samples.
Cheers
Steve
Cheers Steve!
Hope you enjoy your new lens and looking forward to seeing your shots with it and thoughts on it.
Callum
P.S. I gave in and bought the 24-70 yesterday! Couldn’t resist it any longer – just got to keep improving and try to make the most of the awesome camera and lenses I now have (and remember not to forget to use the 50mm from time to time!).
Ha! Congrats Callum!
I see you’re already putting it to excellent use, well done, some great shots in your photo stream.
I should be picking up mine tomorrow or the next day.
Cheers
Steve
Thanks Steve. I’m sure you will love yours and put it to good use-really enjoying your shots on the blog-you put mine to shame by a long way! I walked with the lens quite a long way yesterday-you soon get used to the weight,it’s not so bad.
Again, enjoy it when yours arrives!
Thanks,
Callum
Dear Nasim,
I am a regular reader of your articles and I am really grateful for the vast information that you are providing via the in-depth reviews and recommendations.
I was planning to buy a used 24-70mm lens for my D90 DX body (I know it isn’t an ideal companion), with the intention to switch to a D700 body in a couple of months. This article is quite extensive and it did add confidence to my decision, however I must admit that after having read some other reviews and user experiences in the last few days, I am not sure about paying such a high price for this lens any more for a 50-50 chance of getting a good quality product.
Quite a few people have experienced the light leak problem and have reported to Nikon during 2010 period. Nikon have been slow in acknowledging the problem and remediating the issue considering that this is one their flagship and expensive lenses.
There have been official statements from Nikon saying that ‘the problem exists, but it does not affect normal shooting situations’ as someone has already pointed out here, which sounds like a refusal to address their quality issue.
I could not find any reference to this known problem in your very detailed review which was quite surprising as I would have expected something in this regard. I haven’t read anything that suggests that the newly manufactured 24-70mms are free from this problem. If that would be the case, I would rather buy a brand new lens for an extra £200 avoiding the risk.
I would very much appreciate your opinion about this issue and the extent of it.
Many thanks.
Hi Nasim,
I’ve really been enjoying your site thank you for all the excellent balanced information.
I recently made the jump from my old nikkor 35-70 F2.8D to the new 24-70 F2.8G. While this new lens is sharp and fast I have some concerns about the way that it renders bokeh. It seems that wide open there is a lot of fringing in the out of focus areas especially if the object is a bit bright. I don’t remember my 35-70 having this issue and my 35mm 1.8G @2.8 definitely does better especially for objects in the foreground.
Here is a picture that is particularly bad. I know that this is not a great picture as there is very little subject separation and I have done no post processing yet, but it shows up some particularly nasty bokeh.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/7213069324/in/photostream
full size
http://farm8.staticflickr.com/7238/7213069324_5bab873f89_o.jpg
From your experience with this lens, is this normal? I don’t want to second guess my gear all the time but when you pay this much for a lens you don’t want a bad copy.
Thank you for looking at this.
Hi Nasim,
I just purchased the 24-70 and this weekend, I used it to take a bunch of pictures around 800+ on a D90.
The focus is amazingly fast but, the problem am having is that it seems that all pictures that I took seems yellowish.
I just purchased it last week from Amazon (fulfilled by Adorama) overnight shipping.
Do I have a bad lens? or what am I doing wrong. This is actually will be use for the D800 that just arrive today.
Thanks.
-B
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for your review of this lens. After buying the D800, it is time for me to search for a suitable FX lens. Your review has helped me decide. Thanks once again.
Please tell me, what was the aperture used for the Yosemite National Park – captured with Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G image ? The Focus through the entire depth is remarkable and sets me thinking – f/22. I could be wrong.
hi nasim
kalau lensa 24-70 diaplikasikan sama d7000 gmn,mohon petunjuk
Hi Nasim,
Good day. I would like to solicit for your expert advice about my Nikon 105mm MACRO f/2.8 AF-D. This lens was just recently given to me by a friend and upon getting some test macro shots mounted on my D7000, I noticed the aperture moves even after setting it at f/2.8. I’m not sure if this lens is a fixed aperture one or is this lens faulty? Please advice. Much obliged.
Kind regards,
Jason
Forgot to mention, I was shooting in Aperture and Manual modes, the results were both the same, the aperture tends to change everytime I focus. Thanks
Hello Nasim
I have been using your website and its excellent reviews comments and replies to formulate the purchase of a new DSLR and lens. I am in the UK. This will be my first DSLR but have video camera and Adobe software. I prefer the full size sensor and hence FX format lenses.
Cost is a factor and have settled on a Nikon D700 with a Nikon 24-70mm f2.8 G lens. At 12.1 megapixels its seems to be good enough and the new D800 is very expensive over here. In addition do I really need 36 mp with the huge files generated? My interest is in scenic photography outdoors and architecture. The new Nikon 24-70mm F 3.5-4.5 G ED VR is less than half price but I am worried that in low light it will be found to be wanting or perhaps needing VR to overcome some of the the shortcomings of the slower max aperture consumer glass lens. The UK being a northern European country gets its fair share of low light which can produce dramatic settings but requires good glass. The D700 appears to be a good low light performer and although becoming obsolete seams to offer good cost performance.
Should I stay with the D700 camera which is $2252 opposite the D800 $4195 uk prices in $. UK prices are always much higher than many other places e.g. sales tax is 20%.
Hi Preston,
I purchased a Nikon D700 camera several years ago and liked it so much I just bought a second one. I also purchased a 24-70 2.8 lens for the newer D700. The combination of a D700 with a 24-70 2.8 lens will give you all of the low light capability you are ever likely to need. The full frame sensor on the D700 combined with the high quality of the 24-70 lens will also give you extremely high quality images right out of the camera with little or no processing required. I highly recommed the D700 with a 24-70 lens.
John Adams
Hi Mr. Nasim
i would like to ask you.Which type of len is better 20/70 or 70/200 if you will compare, as an expert in photography what will be your opinion.
Many thanks…
Bernie
Bernie, it depends on what you shoot. For portraits, the 70-200mm is without a question, one of the best Nikon lenses you can buy. The 24-70mm on the other hand, is a great mid-range zoom that you can use for everyday photography.
Thanks a lot Mr. Nasim…
Mr. Mansurov,
I purchased a Nikon 28-300 lens with my first Nikon D700 camera. I liked the concept of carring a single lens to do everything but have now experienced the price you pay in overall image sharpness. I read your review of the Nikon 24-70 lens and went back and forth for a long time about trading in my 28-300 for a 24-70. My biggest concerns about the 24-70 were price, size, weight, lack of VR and lack of a longer focal length. I finally purchased a 24-70 and couldn’t be happier. In fact, the 24-70 isn’t really that much bigger than the 28-300 so size and weight weren’t the issue I thought they might be. The images with the 24-70 are as sharp and beautiful as you described and are bringing my photography to a whole new level.
Thank you once again for the insights and information you provide on your website. You offer a valuable service to those of us who want good equipment but don’t have the knowledge or resources to extensively test and review all of the equipment available. Your information is always helpful and the photographs you provide with your reviews are absolutely spectacular. Thanks again for all your help.
John Adams
John, thank you so much for your feedback. The Nikon 24-70mm continues to be one of my favorite Nikon lenses, whether I shoot landscapes or weddings. It truly is a gem, although a rather heavy one :)
Mr. Nasim
I just want to ask if nikon 24-70mm is compatible with d7000?
Many Thanks
Bernie KSA
Bernie, of course it is! But I personally would not buy such a huge lens for a DX camera like D7000. You would be better off with something like the Nikon 16-85mm DX.
I have to disagree with you on the quality and performance of this lens. This lens is terrible especially considering the high price of this lens or even more so when not even considering the price but just the performance and bad quality of this lens. I recently and regretfully was the photographer for my son’s wedding reception and the only good thing about this entire event/shoot was that it was free of charge to my son and his new bride. It was a nightmare shooting with this lens in this very dimly lit rented hall ,even using Nikon’s best flash(910). 95% of the pictures were under exposed,bury (would not focus),and had ghosting. It was very slow focusing and many times I had to settle for the poorest focus because that is all the lens would give me, I should have used my cheapest 50mm f/1.4 AF G lens for all of my pictures including portraits. The 24-70 would not give me good results even at 70mm at f/2.8. I have included a couple sample of pictures,one taken of the wedding reception at the hall and the other taken out doors in perfectly good light during the daytime. I am thinking of selling this for what ever price I can get for it and replace it with another wide lens(undecided as to which lens yet). I would appreciate your feedback on what you would do given this same situation.
I read your articles and enjoy them all the time,but occasionally like this time disagree with you,but still continue to have faith in you and still read your posts.
TAKE TWO: I tried pasting the sample photos but your site would not cooperate and let me do this.
Bruce, either your lens sample is very bad, or your photo technique needs to be improved. Exposure is related to a camera, not a lens. So if your images are underexposed, then you need to see what you are doing wrong with the camera settings. Blur can be related to many things like shutter speed and camera shake. And ghosting? Perhaps you are using a bad quality filter in front of the lens? I have seen a lot of people use neutral density and polarizing filters on lenses and they forget to remove them or clean them, which does result in all kinds of problems. Make sure that the lens is taken care of.
As I have already pointed out in this review and many other articles, the Nikon 24-70mm is a marvelous lens. I have been using mine ever since it was released and it continues to deliver beautiful images…
Nasim, any thoughts on doing a full review of the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC? Or at least a comparison to this Nikon? The other reviews are overwhelmingly positive on sharpness and the usefulness of VC, with the only downsides being above-average vignetting at f/2.8 – f/4 and some busy bokeh, but given the ability to get handheld available light shots, I can live with the vignetting, which can be fixed with lens correction.
I’m really excited about the Tamron SP 24-70 f/2.8 Di VC. I had just about settled on Nikon’s 24-120 f/4G daytime and Samyang 35mm f/1.4 for low light walkaround lenses, but this Tamron would be faster than the 24-120 AND be more versatile at night due to AF and VC.
I know you’re busy, but… your input would be incredibly helpful! Thank you.
David
David, a review of the Tamron is coming up (testing it right now). It will probably take me a couple of weeks to complete it though, since I need to get done with other Nikkors first.
Awesome! Thanks for the quick response. Very much looking forward to the review. Your site has been extremely helpful in my research, convincing me to switch from my 5D Mk II (along with Fred Miranda’s D800 review on shadow detail recovery) and in helping me with lens selection. I will do my best to order my equipment via links from your site!
David
Nasim, I’m in a bit of a dilemma,and i was wondering if maybe you could help me out.
I own a D7000, along with a 28mm, 50mm, 85mm, and a recently bought 80-200mm (yes, 80 not 70). After using my 80-200, i realized that A:it wasn’t nearly as sharp as my 50mm (i know its a prime, but i think for the price of the 80-200 it should have given me a little more) and b. that i didn’t really need the 200mm, and that i preferred using my 85mm 1.8 because of its sharpness. then i thought, if i dont need the long zoom anyway, why not sell my primes and the zoom and get a 24-70 which would basically give me all my primes in one package with better sharpness (?) Whats your advice? should i keep my primes, or should i get the 24-70?
P.S. i shoot mainly family (which includes events like weddings, parties etc… non professionally) landscape, and a little bit of everything else
DSLR Dilemma – DX, FX and Lense systems
Hello Nasim,
I am quite regular on your site and a great admirer of your in-depth reviews on camera equipment.
Lately, I decided to do some clear out and replenishment of my lens collection. Unlike most of you here, I do not earn a living from this hobby. I am just an enthusiast now, but at some point I do plan to take up a part-time assistant job to get some pocket money to recoup the investment.
Mine is a very small lens collection, so I want t0 make sure that I keep only what I need and that too something which will be useful for my future plans. I am desperately looking for some advice to help me make a decision.
The latest addition to the collection is a used Nikon 27-70mm f/2.8, which I was planning to buy at some point, but the decision came sooner than expected. ;-)
It looks like I may need to trade a couple of my other lenses to justify the cost, but the dilemma is that I can’t decide what to keep and what to sell off.
Greatly appreciate any help to get over with the confusion.
I currently shoot with a D90 which I’ve been using for some years. It initially had the Kit lens (18-105mm), then I added the 50mm f1.8 D, a Nikkor 10-24mm ultra-wide angle and a Sigma 28mm Macro after the first year.
Then a year later traded 18-105 with an 18-200 VR, sold Nikkor 10-24mm (which was almost unused) and bought an 85mm f/1.8 AF-D, exchanged the Sigma 28mm with Nikkor 105mm Nano Micro VR (was an expensive exchange). Now with the arrival of 24-70mm, I am planning to sell my 18-200mm VR, although it is only half of the price.
As most of the aspiring enthusiasts, I do plan to move up the ladder to FX one day, hence only focussing on FX glasses for future investments. No plans to get rid of the 50mm 1.8, however I am totally confused whether to 85mm or 105mm Nano VR or sell them both. An FX body may replace the D90, but that would be next year provided that I will still have a job and a bonus then ;-)
Please advise.
Hello Nasim,
I really love your site, so resourcefull. I’ve recommended your site to my friends and every people I met who talked about photography.
Almost everyday im visiting your site hoping you posted a review for nikon 17-55mm 2.8g. I wanted to buy it for my D7000 instead of nikon 24-70mm 2.8g. I know how great 24-70mm is but i wanna know how close 17-55mm to it. I like the papers of this lens and the built as well. But how great? That’s what i wanna know. Hope you will include it in your page.
God speed. . .
Thanks,
CJ
Hello Nassim,
Thanks for the great work. I just sold a whole load of lenses and my D7000 and bought the D600 which I am totally iin love with. But currently I am only left with the 50 1.8 and the 700-300 VR. I love doing street photography, portraits, as well as candids. When I tried out the 70-2000 mm 2.8 on the street I loved it, but everyone keeps telling me I will really need/appreciate the superior mid-range zoom.
So should I go for the 24-70 2.8 ?
Thanks
Z
Z, I made a similar move recently, sold a couple of DX lenses and bought this one to add to my collection of 50mm 1.8, 85mm 1.8 and a 105mm Micro. For me the highlight is it’s fast auto-focus, never had that with any other lens before. On top of that is the colour rendition, really brilliant. I do think at some point i will get the 70-200mm 2.8, but for now I am quite happy with the set.
24-70mm is on my camera almost all the time and I don’t find it too heavy to carry around all day as people complain in some reviews.
Thank you, that was very helpful . I will get it and won’t choose the cheaper 24_85 or the 24-120 .
All the best
Z
First, I appreciate your site and respect your work.
I have the 24-70 and 24-85. I’ve tried to do a comparison betw IQ of the two. So far, I’ve noticed the 24-85 is about 5% off from pic IQ(sharpness) of the 24-70 in normal lighting condition. Knowing that I mostly shoot outdoor and portrait with some landscape, what are your assessment of the 2 different lens? Although I understand one shouldn’t sacrifice weight for IQ, after carrying the 24-70 with my D600 in Disneyland for 1/2 a day, the 4lbs becomes 40lbs by end of the day. I can hardly feel the 24-85 and am seriously pondering the weight vs IQ vs 3x cost vs me looking like a paparazzi carrying the 24-70. I cannot find any IQ comparables betw 24-70 vs 24-85. Most of us are dying to see a comparables betw these 2 but I’ve seen you compare apples and oranges such as 24-70 vs 14-24 vs 24, which is in the same price point but not necessarily the same range. Most of us want to understand the cost vs benefit and if we should consider the 3x = 20% noticeable IQ from the other. I hope you understand my meaning and do a review purely from IQ for 24-70 vs 24-85. This would help us make wiser decisions. Thanks.
Hello Nasim,
Thanks for the great review! I’m thinking of buying the 24-70mm f2.8. I own a Nikon D60 with 50mm f1.8, 70-200mm, 18-55mm lens. I would like to upgrade my D60 in the future, but not sure what model yet. I almost never use my 70-200mm lense.
I love the 50mm with the f1.8, but when I want to shoot group photo’s it becomes a problem to fit everybody in the frame. I need to stand far back to fit them all in the frame. I shoot mostly portraits, group photos and very few landscape, although I love landscape but don’t get time to travel with 2 small children. Will you suggest the 24-70mm f2.8 and what body will work with it, if I want to upgrade?
Mr. Mansurov,
Thank you for your reviews and insight on photography. I am not a professional photographer in any way. I’m not even a good photographer. I love it and have a passion for it. I shoot mostly portraits and a few landscapes and some local soccer and football games but want to get more into the landscapes aspect. I currently have a D700 with 50mm 1.4 and 70-300mm 4.5-5.6VR and this is the extent of my photography equipment. I have saved enough money to get a new lens and was looking at either the 14-24mm 2.8 or the 24-70mm 2.8. I have been debating on this for the last month and still cannot decide. I had originally decided on the 14-24 because i have no wide angle lens and this seemed the most appropriate choice. What has me really concerned is the tendency to flare that this lens has. I know all lenses will do this to a certain extent but how big of a problem is it? how easy is it to avoid? Should I go with the 24-70 because of its useful range and ability to take filters? Or, should I give the 70-300 to my daughter and get the 70-200mm 2.8 VR II? I’m at a huge loss right now. Thanks for your help!!
Nice article! I am looking for and in the market for a wide angle lens and would like some help in deciding which one to get before I end up blowing a bunch of money.have looked at the 17-35(doesn’t seem too sharp),14-24(big,expensive,doesn’t take filters) and the 16-35 F/4 VR seems to be sharp and not as expensive. How does the 16-35 lens compare with the 16-35 F/4 VR??
Thanks in advance
Bruce
CORRECTION: I meant how does the 16-35 F/4 VR compare to the 24-70 F/2.8 quality/performance wise??
Thank You.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for sharing your insight about these photo gears. I really enjoy your reviews!
I’m currently shooting with a D90 and lenses 50mm 1.8 and a Tamron 17-50mm 2.8 (the older version).
My question is should I invest on a 24-70 before I make a jump for the FX camera (most likely going to get a D700 after reading your review)? Also, would it make more sense to get the 14-24mm first..my budget’s limited but would really want to get the most out of my spending. These are both really good lenses, but I’m curious as to what’s more suitable for my shooting interest.. here’s my photo site, I mostly shoot portraits and candid photos of the cities that I visit, and possibly going into wedding photography if i’m good enough.
http://www.wix.com/kkxkkxkk/kathrynlinphotography.com
Please let me know if you can help me determine my first ‘big’ purchase!
*and yes, i am planning to replace the tamron with a nikon lens since it’s not compatible with FX formats.
Thanks!
Kathryn Lin
What is the best combination for this lens to take the sharpest images?
Thanks!
The 24-70 is the lens I bought to go with my D700 and still my lens of choice which stays on my D600. At f4 it is pin sharp and has enabled me to take some superb photographs.
Excellent review as is evident from all the comments … thanks a lot!
I am going a trip to Europe (Italy and Switzerland) in the month of May with my family. I am planning on upgrading from a D90 to a D600.
My question is related to the lens that I would like to take along. My debate is between 24 – 70mm, 14 – 24mm and 16 – 35mm. I would like to have only one lens to take along as I will be with family. I am convinced about the quality of the 24 – 70mm. However, I was wondering if I should also take along a wider lens to cover the architecture and also my family in the foreground? Would the 24 – 70mm be good enough or do you suggest that I take a wider lens along for that situation.
I was seriously considering taking the 14 – 24mm along, but have been told that it is too specialized to be a single lens for such a trip.
Would it be worthwhile to have 24 – 70mm and a wider prime lens to cover specific situations? In that case do you have a recommendation for a wider FX prime lens?
Friends,
i was happily using my gears for a while now( d800+ 50mm and sigma 70-200)
Last day, my friend has given his nikon 24-70 f2.8 nano lens, just 13 month old and asked me to help him to do the service, as next month i will go to the New-delhi where nikon have their authorized serivice center in india.
Its a 13 month old lens- When i check i found that its badly infected with fungus. when looking through the mound, we can see 8-10 fungus parts in someway near front element all r sized like a shirt button ( at least by the magnification) and one fungus someway near middle elemant and also a small but strong one in the mount element.
I am well aware that lens fungus are main concern in our area due to high humidity, but how these happen in a nikon pro- grade- completely weather sealed with in such a low time!!
Now my two questions are
1) Keeping this infected lens along with my other good ones, will it cause other to get infected,, or attching this fungus infected lens in a d800 will it cause any damage to my body( fugus to camera body)
( i am keeping all my gears in a digital dry cabinet– where they( manufactures) claim that the cabin will maintain the ideal temparature and humidity , so the gears will be free from fungus)
2) As its just 13 month old and another 11 months warranty left, will there be any chance that nikon clean it under warranty, after all its a nikons top of the line weather sealed pro lens!
Hi, I have one 24-70 2.8, but I feel that it is quite heavy, so I want to change to two prime lenses where one should be 24 mm. I also see that the 24-120 f4 can be an alternative, but I hope to get less weigth if I bougt 2 prime lenses instead. But it must of course not cost more than that 24-70 mm :-). Have any other done same change, and have some experience? I want to use them for landscape photo on a D700. I have a 105 mm macro for macro and portraits, so I feel that I migth need a 24 mm and a 50mm. But which one should I choose?
If you have the money, get both IMO. They serve different purposes and are substitute for each other. 24 is wide prime and 50 is good for general portraits and street stuff. I too have the 24-70, while I agree it is heavy in comparison with plastic lenses, with a padded shoulder strap I do not feel the weight as much as I would when using the Nikon kit strap. I use a Camlink strap which was £20 or so, hasn’t given any problems for over three years. I too contemplated the 24-120 as an alternative, but the colour rendition and the speed made me pick the metal tank.
Hello Nasim,
Looking through the lens database, I didn’t find Nikon 17-35mm f/2.8D in your reviews. Have you used this lens before and if yes, how does it fare against the popular 24-70 mm f/2.8G? I would like to go for a slightly wider range but found that the MTF data for 17-35 is not very inspiring. If I am using the lens at aperture of f/5.6 or smaller for landscape photography, does it perform good against 24-70 mm?
Experience from other users is also very welcome.
Thanks,
Kumar
Hi Nasim
Firstly I would just like to thank you for a really well constructed, informative and unbiased site. It’s s fast becoming my ‘go to’ site for information and advice.
I just thought that I’d share my observations on the 24-70. It seems to be a lens that attracts more than its fair share of comment. Many people are asking should I buy it or not? Or is this lens or that lens better? etc, etc.
Well for what its worth, here’s my input into the debate. I’ve been a ‘hobby’ photographer for more years than I care to remember. In 2012 I purchased one of the first D800’s that arrived in the UK, my first venture into FX. For a few months I used my 50mm f/1.4G, then after selling my DX lenses started to look at FX options. The first lens I bought was the 24-120 f/4, it was highly rated and seemed to tick all the boxes for what I wanted in a ‘do-it-all’ daily lens. It hasn’t disappointed. So where does the 24-70 come into the equation? Surely no sane person who already owns a 24-120 would buy a more restrictive 24-70, would they? Well who said I was sane? LOL! I was on vacation several months back and as is compulsory, wandered into the local camera shop, you know, ‘just for a look’. It was not a pro shop, none of the gold boxes had a shiny gold band around them…………….., except one. “You have a 24-70 f/2.8 I see” the conversation started. The reply when along the lines of, “yes, but it seems people round here only seem to want the lower end stuff, it’s been here for nearly 12 months and no ones even looked at it, do you want to see it?” Did I need it? no of course I didn’t, so why half an hour later was I walking out of the shop with a large carrier bag trying to explain to the wife that I’d managed to negotiate a good deal?
So, after all the waffle, what do I think? Well in the first couple of weeks I feared I’d made a mistake and really should have kept my credit card in my pocket. It was heavy, it was long (especially with the truly huge hood) and I was missing 50mm of range. But I persevered. And today, when I look back at my images I find that the majority of my ‘keepers’ and virtually all of my personal favourites were taken with, yep you guessed it the 24-70.
For me it is a difficult lens to quantify, many lenses are more flexible, many lenses perform as well or better in subjective testing many lenses are ergonomically better, a few lenses benefit from VR, but somehow the 24-70 just produces great images. And I guess that’s what its all about. I hope it will be with me for many years to come.
Hi Nasim, out of these lens which would you suggest? 24mm 1.4, 14-24, or the 24-70? I currently have a D200 but eventually want to upgrade. I also have a 50mm 1.8 but I’m looking for something more wide angle for group shoots.
Thanks!
Fantastic review Nasim. My friend referred me to this site a month back and since then I’ve relied on your reviews to buy a Nikon 50mm 1.8G. I have not been disappointed! Keep up the great work.
I have a question for you on lens upgrades. I currently use a Nikon D7000 with a 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR kit lens. I will be going on a 2 week roadtrip across new zealand later this year and I am wondering if my 18-105mm lens will do the landscapes justice. I would assume not. Could you help me with your suggestions on what I could buy? I’m no pro so I don’t want to be spending $2000 on a lens, but I am willing to invest in something that will dramatically increase the quality of my photos. Does it make sense to trade in my 18-105mm for some other zoom / wide angle type of lens? I am loathe to lose zoom capability..so am totally confused :(( Any help would be hugely appreciated!
Dear Sir, first let me congratulate you for the fantastic website for photographers, who would learn a lot many things in photography, I am bit confuse with what to buy , i have been using nikon d300 since 2010 , shooting weddings and portraits using nikon 18mm-135mm lens, but definitely would love to upgrade my gear,not sure nikon d 600 or nikon d 800, so please suggest the best as well as the one lens for shooting weddings.. i am am totally confused :(( Any help would be hugely appreciated!,thank you again
Dear Sir, first let me congratulate you for the fantastic website for photographers, who would learn lot many things in photography,need help. I am bit confuse with what to buy , i have been using nikon D 300 since 2010 , shooting weddings and portraits using nikon 18mm-135mm lens, but definitely would love to upgrade my gear,not sure nikon D 600 or nikon D 800e, so please suggest the best as well as the one lens for shooting weddings.. i am am totally confused :(( Any help would be hugely appreciated!,thank you again
Hi Nassim,
Greet review of the 24-70mm f2.8, a question about lens weather seal protection though, specifically on protection against condensation. I was shooting my 24-70 in Quebec City, Canada at -8 Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) when I brought the lens indoor, there was condensation found on the front lens. My concern is whether this will damage the lens itself or perhaps cause condensation on internal components and inner lenses? Look foreword to your reply.
Benjamin
Hi Guys
Any chance or a review on this old Nikon lens as a comparison to the 24-70
Nikon 24-85mm AF-S G
FX, DX and 35mm (2002-2006)
Question for those in the know … is there any chatter about Nikon updating the Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 lens any time soon? According to what I’m reading, the current model came out in 2007. I don’t particularly want to plunk down $1800+ and have a newer … VR reduction … version come out within a short period of time. This would be the final piece of the Big Three pro lenses for me and probably the one I should have started with. Any input will be appreciated.
I have a question. I currently use a D7000 with the 50 1.8 and 35 1.8. I want to update my gear and of course the two lenses i want the most are the 24-70 2.8 and the 70-200 2.8. Im a photo hobbiest and enjoy landscapes but do shoot some sports (usually for family and friends) . My question would be I know a lot of people get the 70-200 bc it works well on a DX as well as FX (plus the extra reach). But how does the 24-70 perform on a DX? I do intend on getting the D610 soon but wanted to upgrade the glass first and then the camera, Should I wait to get the lens untill i get the FX camera? If I got the glass now and waited a while before upgrading a camera would i regret it? Thanks everyone ANY advice would help!
Does anyone know if the 24-70mm f2.8 is compatible with the Nikon D3000?
very nicee
Nassim,
I really confused, i just get my nikon D750. I do potrait wedding and landscape shoot. Which 1 do you reccomend for me sigma 35mm f1.4 dg hsm art and 50mm f1.8g or just buy 1 lens nikkor afs 24-70mm f2.8? Which lens have nice bokeh and sharp. Tq.
Hi,
I have D5300.
I want;
+ Low Light/ Wedding
+ Everday Use
+ Great Bokeh
+ Potrait
And I want a prime lens and am on a budget.
Please guide me if I should buy
Nikon 50mm f/1.4g
Nikon 85mm f/1.8g
Nikon 35mm f/1.4g
(Please assume that I do not have any lens at all)
Oh Lord, Nasim, this was so useful. While I will never buy this lens ($$$$$$!!), I LOVED the little late-1990’s 24-70/2.8. It was far from the Michelangelo-level quality of this baby, but it was SO useful and had a lovely quality (I think I lucked into a great sample). But what I really wanted to comment about was the D700 with which you shot these gorgeous, stunning examples. I’ve been feeling that a D700 might be the best choice for a reasonably priced used full-frame camera for workaday portraits and school and church photography. I think you’ve made up my mind – thank you. Love your articles; the explanation of why digital SLR’s backfocus was wonderful – confirms my love of the little “outdated, under-featured” Nikon V1, an adorable camera that just does the job for me, especially with the STABILIZED 18-35mm equivalent lens. But…I digress.
A great lens, in the hand of an excellent photographer.
Congratulations! What struck me most was the quality of the photographs … and for that to happen, someone is needed behind …
Perfect Review, as always.
Hi Nasim.
l follow you since many years now. So l read that you gonna make a review of the new Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E. I do a lot of studio work and l didn’t find any review that speak about the accuracy of the new lens. l mean not just if the lens is fast but if the autofocus hesitates in low light conditions. Like my AF-S 85mm f/1.8G, (on my D810 or D500) when the modeling lights are dim, the 85mm hesitates to do autofocus on eye before if settlers on an eye. So if you can check if that occur with this new 105mm or not.
Thanks !!!
Jean, I know exactly what you are saying in terms of AF hesitation in low light. All fast aperture SLR lenses are going to be challenging in this regard and the 105mm f/1.4E is not an exception – if you shoot in dim environments, it will be tough to shoot at the fastest aperture and nail focus all the time. So it is probably going to be fairly close to what you currently experience with the 85mm.
Thanks Nasim. I always reed all your reviews before deciding to get a new photo equipment. So l will wait for your review about this new 105mm f/1.4 before getting this lens. And sorry for my english, french is my first language !
Nasim,
Very nice approach to first update this review and then do the review of the new VR lens.
and
Beautiful photographs! my compliments! not too saturated colours! Just on the edge of reality.
Made with a D700 that tells us all the benefits of the ‘NEW’ are sometimes overstated.
That said i just ordered the new Sigma ART 85mm lens ; Sigma seems to put Japanese honour in their products; especially in this one.
Kers, thank you for your feedback! I loved my D700, probably shot more than any other DSLR camera I have used to date!
The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art looks really good. Haven’t tested it yet, but perhaps later this year will get a chance to see how it does.
Hello Nasim,
It appears that the Imatest scores of the 24-120 in this lens comparison are lower than those listed in the original 24-120 review. Can you explain?
Thanks
Thomas, thank you for your feedback and for asking a very important question. As I have pointed out before, the Imatest numbers have been drastically changed once I switched from converting RAW files in Lightroom to DCRaw conversion. Because of this, the scores are very different in some of the older reviews. I am in the process of updating the older reviews to reflect this change – the 24-120mm f/4G VR is being completely rewritten and hopefully I will post the review on the front page within the next few days. Please refer to comparisons in this review and not in the 24-120mm review directly, for now.
So, VR or not VR version ?
It seems Nasim lives in unrecognizable timezone:-)
Have updated this page x30 last week-end ! My hand is now shaking ;-)
You are not alone:-)
But, hey! Nasim wrote “I will post by the end of the week” (he didn’t mention exactly THIS weekend), so it will be published at any time of this year…
But I hope we dont need to wait for testing another 4 samples to get the final conclusion:-)
Tom, I am still editing pictures for the review :( Was planning to post the review yesterday, but navigating through 5 thousand images and re-editing some of them is taking quite a bit of time. I have most of the review ready (all Imatest numbers are done), just need to get the images done. 5:05 AM and I haven’t slept yet. Please bear with me – I am doing my best.
I really like your reviews and I respect your effort.
I was joking.
Tom, it was a commitment and I feel ashamed that I could not do it. Just did not expect to be doing three reviews at once – that’s what took me the most time. Every review has comparisons and I do not want to confuse any readers with outdated / non-relevant information.
On the positive note, I had a lot done this weekend :) Again, thank you for your patience!
Also, please keep in mind that this one review is causing me to update many others – I updated the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC review this weekend and I have most of the 24-120mm f/4G VR review update done (working on images as well). So this is a massive undertaking, as I want all the data to look in sync between the different reviews, especially when it comes to lens comparisons.
Regis and Tom, thank you for your patience. if you would like some early conclusions without seeing the actual review – basically, do not trust sites like DPReview, DxO and others that said that the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is a crap lens – they have no idea what they are talking about. The 24-70mm f/2.8E VR was modified optically to yield maximum sharpness across the frame, not just in the center like the old 24-70mm f/2.8G did. This meant that Nikon’s engineers had to make certain compromises in the optical design. As you know, the 24-70mm f/2.8E VR was optically not that much different compared to its predecessor, so there was no redesign of the lens – Nikon decided to address the field curvature issue differently, by borrowing sharpness from the center and spreading it towards the edges of the frame. This resulted in stellar mid-frame and corner performance, but at the expense of loss of resolution in the center. So optically, the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is not as sharp as its predecessor in the center, but it is a much more balanced lens across the frame in comparison. Which is exactly what landscape and architecture photographers need.
The 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is a stellar lens in terms of sharpness, probably one of the best on the market today (it beats the heck out of the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II in the edges). But those who are used to see insane center sharpness, particularly portrait photographers, will be disappointed. That’s because they won’t see the biting sharpness they are used to seeing in the eyes of their subjects. This is a non-issue for most people who will be using this lens, but if there are people who use the 24-70mm for portraiture, they are better off getting the older 24-70mm f/2.8G.
That’s a rough summary of the upcoming review.
Thank you for your patience and I apologize that it is taking me this long to write it!
Thank you Nasim, I was just joking and I share your conclusion as I have the VR version after the G version. I can work with both lenses, but the images in the new one are just amazing (well balanced around the frame & 3d rendition). I prefer this lense than primes…
Regis, the new 24-70mm f/2.8E VR is made to last on high-resolution cameras. Those who say bad things about it are not photographers. If they were, they would have put the lens side by side with any other 24-70mm and concluded that it is the sharpest of the bunch…
And some do not even have tested or touched it !
Thank you for your reviews for photographers.
when can we expect test of sigma 12-24 f/4 art?
thank you
Your review is great and helps me understand it’s value.
But I have a doubt.
Compared to the 24-120 in sharpness it’s just a bit better or so.
So I would like to know what the 24-70 can offer at greater apertures than the 24-120 since the performance seems to be just a step more.
Build wise 24-70 is obviously better but because of my budget I am kinda stuck between these two lenses.
Both seem to have nano crystal coating.
Is the 24-120 weather sealed?
Also is the 24-70 good enough without the VR?