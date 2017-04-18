Nikon 19mm f/4E PC Review

This is an in-depth review of the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC, also known as PC NIKKOR 19mm f/4E ED, a special purpose wide-angle lens designed for architecture, cityscape and landscape photography. “PC” stands for “Perspective Control”, but I will refer to this type of lens as “tilt-shift” in this article. Architecture and cityscape photographers often work with straight lines and tilt-shift lenses give the ability to avoid the convergence of vertical lines by shifting the lens upwards or downwards. Landscape photographers often want to keep everything in focus, especially when dealing with close foreground objects. Stopping down to very small apertures results in diffraction, which impedes sharpness. Tilt-shift lenses offer an alternative to stopping down by tilting the plane of focus, putting both closest and furthest objects in focus. Focus stacking in post-processing software is another way to achieve maximum focus without stopping down excessively, however, the technique also has its pros and cons, making tilt-shift lenses unique in their own ways. The ability to apply selective focus on a particular part of the image via lens tilting allows distant subjects to appear “miniaturized”, although this effect can be reproduced in image editing software, as well.
Tilt-shift lenses offer many enhancements over traditional lenses, but they are expensive, not easy to use and come with a few compromises. First, the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is a manual focus lens. You must rely either on the viewfinder and focus indicator to achieve sharp focus, or the live view screen and subject zooming for precise results. Additionally, when doing extreme tilting and shifting, the focus indicator does not work, making focusing via live screen the preferred method. Second, you will have to learn how and when to use a tilt-shift lens and get a good grasp on exactly what tilting and shifting do to your subjects. Third, you will need to understand aperture and depth of field and how tilting can change the lens plane relative to the image plane (the Scheimpflug Principle). Finally, tilt-shift lenses generally do not offer large maximum apertures, making tripod usage critical in low-light situations.
1) Lens Specifications
Main Features
- Ultra-wide, Perspective Control (PC) lens featuring tilt, shift, and rotation capability.
- Revolving capability of plus or minus 90-degrees, in 30-degree increments, for versatile tilt/shift shooting effects.
- Two aspherical elements virtually eliminate coma and other types of lens aberration even at the widest aperture.
- High-performance Nikon Super Integrated Coating (SIC) offers superior color performance and substantially reduced ghosting and flare.
- Wide shifting range, plus or minus 12mm, with a tilting range of plus or minus 7.5 degrees provides exceptional control.
- Three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements offer superior sharpness and color correction by effectively minimizing chromatic aberration.
- Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat virtually eliminates internal reflections across a wide range of wavelengths, for even greater image clarity.
- Rounded 9-blade diaphragm for more natural appearance of out-of-focus image elements.
Technical Specifications
- Mount Type: Nikon F-Bayonet
- Focal Length: 19mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/4
- Minimum Aperture: f/32
- Format: FX
- Maximum Angle of View (DX-format): 73°
- Maximum Angle of View (FX-format): 97°
- Maximum Reproduction Ratio: 0.18x
- Lens Elements: 17
- Lens Groups: 13
- Compatible Format(s): FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode
- Diaphragm Blades: 9
- Distance Information: Yes
- Nano Crystal Coat: Yes
- ED Glass Elements: 3
- Fluorine Coat: Yes
- Aspherical Elements: 2
- Super Integrated Coating: Yes
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.9ft (0.25m)
- Focus Mode: Manual
- Accepts Filters: No
- Approx. Dimensions: 3.5in (89mm) x 4.8in (124mm)
- Weight (Approx.): 31.2oz (885g)
- Supplied Accessories: CL-1120 Soft Lens Case
Detailed specifications for the lens, along with MTF charts and other useful data can be found on the Nikon PC NIKKOR 19mm f/4E ED page of our lens database.
2) Lens Compatibility
The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is not compatible with all Nikon cameras. The shift and rotate mechanisms are located near the lens mount; movement of these parts can be restricted by camera bodies that have parts close to the mount. Also, the electronic aperture is not functional on some older bodies. See the table below for more information:
|Nikon DSLR Camera
|No Limitations
|Some Limitations*
|Incompatible
|Nikon D3 / D4 / D5 series
|X
|Nikon D810 / D810A
|X
|Nikon D500
|X
|Nikon Df
|X
|Nikon D800 / D800E
|X
|Nikon D600/D610/D700/D750
|X
|Nikon D300 / D300S
|X
|Nikon D3X00 / D5X00 / D7X00
|X
|Nikon D1 / D2 series
|X
|Nikon D100/D200/D3000
|X
|Nikon D40/D60/D70/D80/D90
|X
|Nikon Film SLR Cameras
|X
|*Barrel movement could be restricted.
3) Lens Features and Handling
Nikon’s professional lenses have consistently impressed me with their excellent build quality and good ergonomics. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is no exception in this department. The lens barrel is constructed with metal and high-quality plastics. I was initially surprised at the size and weight of this lens, expecting it to be relatively small given the f/4 aperture. However, it is only slightly lighter than the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G, which weighs 969g.
The focus ring is conveniently located towards the end of the lens. Since this lens is manual focus only, Nikon has ensured that the focus ring is well-dampened, making precise focus adjustments a breeze. To be clear, manually focusing the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is a much better experience than with most autofocus lenses that prioritize motor speed over manual precision.
Note: move the slider below to see how shifting the lens makes San Francisco City Hall stand up straight.
Tilting, shifting, and rotating the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is a pleasure with its easy-to-reach knobs and locking mechanisms. Let us go through these individually.
Tilting: Tilting the plane of focus is done using a large circular knob located on the top of the lens. On the bottom of the lens is a lock switch and a small tension adjuster. In this manner a photographer can make precise adjustments to the plane of focus and lock the tilt mechanism when not in use.
Shifting: Shifting the lens’ view is even easier than adjusting tilt. A single knob protruding from the side of the lens moves the shift mechanism. No lock is available.
Rotating: The tilt and shift mechanisms both work in a single dimension. Luckily, Nikon has provided an excellent rotation mechanism that allows each function to be rotated independently by up to 180 degrees with notches every 30 degrees. Rotation is locked using a lever on each rotational axis.
Weather and dust sealing are not guaranteed with this tilt-shift lens. Tilting and shifting functions require the lens barrel to move, making a tight seal impossible. However, after using the camera for a few weeks in mixed environments, I did not see any issues with dust making its way into the lens.
One of my few grievances with the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is the bulbous front element and no lens hood. It is understandable that such a lens would have its field of view impeded by a hood, but walking around with a glass globe sticking out made me nervous. Nikon’s 14-24mm f/2.8G includes a built-on hood; a similar concept would have been great for the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC.
4) Lens Sharpness and Contrast
The quality of the images produced by the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is fantastic. Sharpness is even across the frame, including when making large shifts. At f/4 sharpness is very good, but this lens really shines at f/5.6, showing exceptional performance. Colors and micro-contrast are what you would expect from a professional lens. I would characterize the images as cool in tone. More information on the lens sharpness, along with comparisons to other similar focal length lenses can be found further down in this review.
5) Bokeh
Nikon’s 9-blade rounded diaphragms deliver very smooth bokeh. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is no different; it delivers consistently smooth, round bokeh balls. I was somewhat surprised at how well this lens renders out of focus elements. Many wide-angle lenses do not render out of focus elements smoothly or consistently across the frame. Even when tilting and shifting, I did not see the bokeh balls become malformed. But this is not something you would generally have to worry about – after-all, wide-angle lenses and especially tilt-shift lenses like the 19mm f/4E PC are not made for bokeh – even wide open at f/4 and a relatively close subject at minimum focus distance, you will have a hard time getting things out of focus in the background. Here is an image where I exaggerated bokeh by intentionally de-focusing the subject:
At the same time, bokeh can definitely become important when tilting a scene, as can be seen from some of the sample images in this review.
6) Vignetting
Most lenses experience light falloff, also known as vignetting, in the corners when shooting at maximum aperture. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is designed to yield practically no vignetting. Even at its maximum aperture of f/4, the amount of vignetting is only stronger at infinity focus and it never passes above 0.8 EV, which is very impressive. Once stopped down to f/5.6 and smaller, vignetting is almost non-existent – you will not notice it in images. Below is how Imatest measured vignetting for the lens at different apertures:
Unlike traditional lenses, tilt-shift lenses project an image circle much larger than the camera sensor so that barrel movements do not cause extreme vignetting. However, falloff does become apparent as the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC nears maximum shift. Stopping down to f/5.6 definitely helps a great deal though, as indicated above. Combining heavy tilt and shift can result in light not reaching the edge of the sensor at all, but this is a rare use case.
7) Ghosting and Flare
When a bright light source enters a lens directly it can cause unsightly spots resulting from light reflecting off of glass elements inside the lens. Ghosting and flare are especially common with wide-angle lenses with their large fields of view and small lens hoods. Many Nikon lenses use a coating technology called Nano Crystal Coat to reduce reflections inside the lens. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is equipped with this technology. In my testing, the 19mm f/4E PC handled bright light sources very well considering that it has a wide angle of view and no hood:
Keep in mind that the amount of ghosting and flare you will see in images will vary depending on where the light source is in the frame, its size and how strong the light source is is. If you are planning to include the sun in the frame and you see strong ghosting and flare, consider moving the sun in the frame or use Nasim’s technique to eliminate ghosting and flare in images.
8) Chromatic Aberrations
Chromatic aberration (CA) is an unsightly green, purple or magenta outline found near areas of high contrast in an image; for example, black lines against a bright sky can cause CA. This optical design defect is most prevalent at the edges of the frame in wide-angle images. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is designed in such a way that its lateral chromatic aberrations are minimized at all apertures. Even in the most contrasty situations, I saw only minimal CA in resulting images. Shifting the lens to its outer limits may increase CA a bit, but in my testing this was extremely minimal. Here is an image captured with a very bright sky:
And here is a 100% crop from the image that shows a very slight amount of lateral chromatic aberration:
Below is data extracted from Imatest:
As you can see, at wide open aperture of f/4, there is about 1.25 pixel of vignetting, which gets reduced as the lens is stopped down.
9) Distortion
When it comes to distortion, as expected from a wide-angle lens, the Nikon 19mm f/4 PC definitely shows signs of distortion, especially at close distances. Imatest measured 0.95% barrel distortion, which is in line with the Nikkor 24mm f/3.5 PC-E, which has a little less 0.82% barrel distortion. The only wide-angle lens that stands out in this category is the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art, which shows practically no barrel distortion at close focus.
Unless you are planning to shoot straight lines at relatively close distances, you should not worry about fixing distortion in post. The lines in the above image look straight and the image was not corrected for distortion in post, just like all the other ones in this review.
10) Sharpness Test
Before we dive into sharpness figures and start comparing lenses, I would like to point out something very important: designing wide-angle tilt-shift lenses is a pretty tough challenge, especially when it comes to resolving power throughout the frame. The Nikon 24mm f/3.5 PC-E was a very good lens until 36 MP sensors arrived. That’s when we started seeing that the lens was not all that good, especially towards the edges of the frame. It took Nikon many years to introduce the 19mm f/4E PC, which was specifically designed for high-resolution sensors. Let’s take a look at how the lens performed in our lab tests using Imatest:
Right off the bat, the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC shows pretty impressive wide open performance in the center of the frame. Considering how close the lens was to the test target, even mid-frame and the edges look really good at f/4, which is something many lenses struggle with. Sharpness peaks at f/5.6 and once stopped down further, the performance of the lens starts to diminish rather quickly.
How good are the above numbers and what do they mean? Let’s find out by comparing the lens performance to popular wide-angle lenses from Nikon.
11) Lens Comparisons
11.1) Nikon 19mm f/4E PC vs Nikon 20mm f/1.8G
You might be curious how much a single millimeter impacts a lens’ angle of view. One millimeter is equivalent to roughly 3 degrees. So a 19mm lens compared to a 20mm lens has virtually no difference in how a subject will appear. This is where the similarities between these lenses end. The Nikon 20mm f/1.8G is a small, fast, relatively cheap, general-use wide-angle lens. It can be used for a huge variety of subjects, and really shines with architecture, panoramas and astrophotography. The Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is a highly specialized tool with a slow maximum aperture and a large price tag, so there is no comparison there.
For these reasons, most photographers would be better off with something like the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G. However, let’s not forget that the 19mm f/4E PC does not compete with such lenses and never will – it can do things standard lenses will never be able to. If you are an architecture photographer, you would have to capture a scene with a much wider lens in order to leave enough space for post-processing software to be able to deal with perspective distortion corrections. And even after all the corrections, the software will most likely leave very little resolution to work with, especially if the subject is very close. If you shoot landscapes, you would have to plan on utilizing the focus stacking technique to be able to capture the foreground and the background with all the detail. And if you are dealing with wildflowers at a very close distance and you have slight wind, good luck trying to get all that detail. A lens like the 19mm f/4E PC takes care of such issues – you have the flexibility to tilt and shift using the lens itself, with no extra post-processing steps. You have the ability to correct perspective distortion and change the focus plane when needing to capture all the detail in the foreground and the background, all in a single exposure. So keep all this in mind when comparing specialized tilt-shift lenses to standard ones, especially when it comes to sharpness. Depending on what you are trying to do, sharpness might not even be relevant.
Now that we have all that covered, let’s see how the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC compared to the 20mm f/1.8G in the lab in terms of sharpness:
It is pretty clear that the two lenses are very different optically. The 20mm f/1.8G is going to resolve more detail at f/4 in the center when compared to the 19mm f/4E PC. However, take a look at how both lenses do in the mid-frame and the corners – the 19mm f/4E PC is remarkably good there, especially at the edges of the frame. Although the 20mm f/1.8G catches up at f/5.6 and smaller apertures in the edges, the tilt-shift lens shows excellent edge performance at all apertures.
11.2) Nikon 19mm f/4E PC vs Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G
The Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G is an extremely versatile wide-angle zoom lens. It covers ultra-wide to standard wide-angle scenes with incredible sharpness corner to corner even when shot at maximum aperture. This lens is a favorite of many serious Nikon shooters and it is used widely by many landscape photographers. However, just like the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G, the 14-24mm is designed for general use photography. Again, the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is a much more specialized lens (thanks to its tilting and shifting abilities), built specifically for architecture and landscape photographers. There is also a $1,500 difference in favor of the 14-24mm f/2.8G, distancing the 19mm f/4E PC even further.
Just like with the 20mm f/1.8G, we should not be comparing these lenses purely based on optics, but rather on their intended use. The 14-24mm covers a lot more angles, both on its wider and longer ends, so it is a bit more versatile in that regard. At the same time, the 19mm f/4E PC is a prime lens that might not be as versatile in comparison, but it does have its unique uses, as explained above.
Here is how the two lenses compare in the lab at similar focal lengths:
While the 14-24mm f/2.8G shows comparable performance in the mid-frame and the corners, it certainly does better in sharpness in the center of the frame, especially when stopped down to f/4 and f/5.6. However, this difference is very minimal and not something you would notice in images. While this is a testament to how amazing the 14-24mm f/2.8G really is as a zoom lens, let’s again not forget that we are looking at two lenses for different uses.
11.3) Nikon 19mm f/4E PC vs Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E
This comparison pretty much comes down to four things: how much of a difference does 5mm, no filters, sharpness and a large price tag make? 5mm may not sound like much, but it gives the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC a 13.5% larger angle of view than the Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E; this is significant for wide-angle photography. One focal length is not better than the other, and your preference will depend on your subject and your vision as a photographer. Some photographers prefer getting closer to a subject with super wide angle lenses, while others find 24mm to be a great compromise. Landscape photographers might not like the fact that they cannot mount a standard circular filter on the 19mm f/4E PC, while they can on the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E (for cityscape and architecture filters are less crucial). This means that one would have to use a third party solution that will be able to accommodate filters on the lens. And those filters are not going to be small. Based on the looks of the lens, a filter holder would need to mount to the front part of the lens like a hood – that’s the only mounting point that is available on the front of the lens barrel. That’s how the NiSi filter holder for the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC seems to be designed and I am sure others will follow. Sharpness-wise, there is a pretty big difference between the two lenses, as shown below. And lastly, the difference in price between these lenses is pretty significant – the 24mm f/3.5 PC-E costs $1,200 less than the new 19mm f/4E PC.
Let’s compare the sharpness of these two lenses and see what Nikon was able to achieve with the 19mm f/4E PC:
The sharpness difference between the two lenses is pretty shocking – the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E shows quite poor performance at its maximum aperture, which gets better as the lens is stopped down. Unfortunately, even when stopped down to f/5.6, the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E cannot reach the same sharpness as the 19mm f/4E PC. In fact, when testing the two lenses side by side, the 19mm f/4E PC looked as sharp wide open as the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E stopped down to f/5.6. And that’s just in the center! Take a look at the edges of the frame and you will see why the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E needs to be replaced sooner than later – it just cannot resolve much in the corners. Unfortunately, the lens does not get any better when stopped down – even at f/8, it struggles quite a bit, unable to yield sharp images. We went through two samples of the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E in our lab and both showed very similar results, so this is not just sample variance at play.
In short, the 19mm f/4E PC is a much superior lens in terms of resolving power when compared to the 24mm f/3.5D PC-E – there is simply no comparison. Is the difference worth the $1,200 price premium? For a working pro who uses tilt shift lenses extensively, it would most likely be worth it, especially when shooting on high-resolution cameras like the Nikon D810.
12) Summary
The PC NIKKOR 19mm f/4E ED is Nikon’s latest addition to its set of perspective control lenses. These lenses are targeted at small groups of photographers that demand special performance from their equipment. Specifically, the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is designed for architecture and landscape photographers that want to keep vertical lines from converging, or want to be able to change their plane of focus to make everything from foreground to background appear sharp in their images. When used as a panoramic tool, the 19mm f/4E PC can also be used to easily stitch several vertical or horizontal images without dealing with nodal slides and other panoramic equipment. It also has uses in architecture and other types of photography where shifting the plane of focus can produce an interesting depth effect by selectively limiting what appears in focus in the resulting image. Lastly, tilt-shift lenses can also be used to create a “miniature” effect through limiting the plane of focus to a small area when looking down on a scene (although I found it difficult to do with the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC due to its huge angle of view).
Depending on what you are trying to do, computer software is often a cheaper alternative to buying a tilt-shift lens. Software programs such as Lightroom and Photoshop allow photographers to straighten converging lines and create miniature effects without using expensive lenses. However, software can only mimic what a true tilt-shift lens is truly capable of. It requires planning ahead of time and depending on how close and how tall the subject is, could result in heavy cropping and loss of resolution. In many cases, extreme stretching of subjects as a result of heavy perspective distortion correction yields very undesirable results, making the quality of images look very poor and unappealing. Tilt-shift lenses are specifically designed to overcome such issues, making it easy to frame and compose an image, allowing to see the end result right away.
The same challenges can appear in focus stacking. When dealing with close subjects, many lenses tend to change their field of view, making it difficult to perform proper focus stacking. In addition, since focus stacking software often uses masking to merge the results, it can be rather difficult to deal with transitions and other resulting problems. Tilt-shift lenses can address such issues with ease, as one can change the plane of focus and put sharpness exactly where it needs to be in the scene. That’s why many macro and landscape photographers choose tilt-shift lenses.
I very much enjoyed testing the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC and I am very pleased with the quality of the results. This was the first time using a tilt-shift lens, and although it took me some time to get used to it, the results speak for themselves. This lens empowered a level of creativity that I had not experienced before. If I were a working pro who needed such a specialized tool, I would definitely consider purchasing it for my business. I can see how such a lens would pay for itself quickly for a busy architecture or landscape photographer.
I would highly encourage architecture and landscape photographers to give tilt-shift lenses a shot – it may open up a lot of possibilities for you. For other photographers with less specialized needs, I would recommend sticking to Nikon’s 20mm f/1.8G or 14-24mm f/2.8G lenses, because these options are cheaper and better suited to most photographic applications.
Additional notes from Nasim: I had a chance to test two samples of the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC-E in my Imatest lab. I am happy to report that both samples were consistent in terms of resolving power and had very little optical problems to deal with. There is some focus shift to deal with, but it is generally not an issue, especially when using live view. For best precision and accuracy, I highly encourage to use live view with high magnification. For vertical shots, Nikon’s live view split screen is a life-saver. And let’s not forget that this is the only tilt-shift lens in Nikon’s arsenal that you no longer have to send to Nikon for swapping out the tilt/shift axis / orientation. The ability to easily rotate the axis is an absolutely amazing feature for landscape photography and something I hope Nikon will incorporate in every tilt-shift lens in the future. Overall, the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC-E is the best tilt-shift lens I have ever used. Although I have not had a chance to take it to shoot landscapes yet, I am definitely planning to do that in the future.
13) Where to Buy
You can purchase the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC lens from our trusted partner, B&H Photo Video for $3,396.95
14) More Sample Images
Nikon 19mm f/4E PC
- Optical Performance
- Features
- Bokeh Quality
- Build Quality
- Handling
- Value
- Image Quality
- Size and Weight
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
Matt, a very well written review of an interesting lens. Although I am not in the market for one of these lenses (I already own 3 view cameras and a plethora of large format lenses), I am very pleased whenever I read the Scheimplug Principle invoked in modern day photography articles, which IMHO is one of the greatest rules/inventions ever made in photography.
In addition to the traditional tilt and shift functions of these ’tilt-shift’ lenses, from your description it sounds like the rotation function of the Nikon 19mm f/4E PC is the equivalent of the “swing” function of the front and rear standards of a view camera, in which swings are essentially tilts in the horizontal direction.
I am curious about the DOF scale on this lens, which for a modern day Nikkor lens appears to be reminiscent of Nikon’s Ais line and certainly more complete than the skimpy DOF scales on some of Nikon’s G lens series. Historically, as you and our Readers may know, DOF scales on many camera lenses from various manufacturers and various formats are flawed due to camera engineers’ poor assumptions/interpretations of DOF (I personally recalibrate the DOF scales on my 35 mm and medium format lenses). In your tests and real world experiences, have you found the DOF scales on this Nikkor 19mm f/4E PC lens to be accurate?
I have also noted that the aperture of the Nikkor 19mm f/4E PC lens can be stopped down to f/32, which is an aperture typically found in Nikon’s macro lenses. I am curious if you (or maybe some of our Readers) have any thoughts on why a tilt-shift lens (a wide angle one at that) would need to be stopped down to f/32? (there is actually a reason, which is based on view camera geometry).
Great work!
– Rick
Hi Rick, thanks for the kind words. Using this lens was a big learning experience for me, both creatively and technically.
Regarding rotating the lens barrel, yes it allows you to adjust tilt in all directions just like swing on a view camera.
I did not specifically test the DOF scale on this lens, so I can’t give you a good answer on that one.
Stopping down to f/32 is not recommended because diffraction would completely soften the image. My guess is that the diaphragm mechanism is capable of this small aperture by default and Nikon does not bother to change it.
Thank you for sharing your experiences in this article of great detailness and accuracy. You state (correctly of course) above that using software to perform a keystone correction ist resulting in loss of resolution. Is that the only drawback? I once used for a very short time an older manual PC-Nikkor 28mm f/3.5 out of curiosity. But my limited experience and time with this lens did not really help to learn about it. So if I use a 36MP camera and the 14-24m f/2.8 you mentioned above and software keystone correction this would give me basically enough resolution for the final image. Are there other differences?
I like your example images. They show perfectly what this lens is about. While at it: Image 19mmReview18.jpg (the tower with clock showing 5.28 p.m.) is a little irritating: You have the impression to look horizontally to it, all lines are vertically straight, but you can discover that you look from underneath by looking at the top of the tower.
Hi Jan. Yes, you’ll lose some resolution when correcting keystoning in software, and you could lose a bit of sharpness depending on how extensive the manipulation is. Of course, if you’re not trying to make huge prints this should be acceptable.
Thanks for this interesting review. I’ve had my copy of the 19/4 for a couple of weeks and I concur with most of your findings. I was especially interested to see the results of your comparison with the 24/3.5, which I also own, and which confirm my own impression.
The 19/4 is indeed a great lens.
I regret that it does not seem to have a profile in Lightroom yet… Is that because it is a tilt-shift lens, so it is not meant to be profiled by Adobe, or should we just be more patient?
Hey Dominique, thanks for the comment. I noticed the same thing. I think software providers have not yet updated their list of profiles. The lens has a CPU chip, so it should be giving metadata.
Just an idea, if you’ve bought the latest Fuji GFX 50s camera, there is room for an adapter since the flange distance is shorter than a Nikon DSLR. And this PC-lens has even some space left to shift or tilt a little bit. So this is maybe one of the most interesting wide-angles for Fuji GFX 50s owners and some Hasselblad X1D fans waiting for bodies or lenses.
Or Nikon comes with a simular mirrorless body with a larger sensor… maybe a smart move to enter the mirrorless world..
Nice review of a great lens
Bjorn
Thanks, Bjorn!
Great work Matt! It came out same time with 70200fl which had already has updated profile in Lightroom, I have also checked the previously 24, 45 and 85 ts which do not seem to have profiles at all in adobe cc. Would that suggests tilt shift lens do not need a profile as not necessary for profile correction?
I am looking to apply filter on it which only for now nisi does that, do u think the lucroit is going to update the 165 holder so that formatt hightec user can utilise the system?
Ps I enjoy using this piece of art!
Thanks, Keith. I did a little reading on an Adobe forum, and it seems that lens profiles are not available for tilt-shift lenses because the profile would be valid for only one tilt or shift position. I believe you can create your own, but it may not work well for tilted or shifted images.
I’m not too familiar with the filter systems out there (Nasim seems to be the expert there). All I can say is that this is a specialized lens that will be sold in limited quantities, so accessory manufacturers may not prioritize it.
Since I only look at photographs and not MTF graphs, I would love to see some comparison pictures of the same subject shot with the 19 and the 24 in order to compare sharpness. Bench testing seems very precise, but let’s not lose sight (literally) of the end result.
Anthony, such a comparison would not be meaningful due to drastic differences in focal length. You would literally be looking at two completely different images. If you only want to see sharpness differences while ignoring differences in focal length, I can tell you upfront that the 24mm would not look very good when used on a high resolution camera like the Nikon D810. Try a 24mm PC-E and take a look at the corners – it fails to resolve details at pretty much all apertures.
Sorry, Nasim, but this review is a dismal failure at assessing how well this lens does what it was made to do: tilt!
1. You could show pictures of brick walls taken straight on, and tilted using both lenses to demonstrate differences at corners between 19 and 24.
2. You could move the 19 closer to the subject to compensate for focal length difference, and get same field of view as the 24.
3. It seems that there were no photos shown with the lens tilted, right? In other words, the reviewer did not show what this lens could do in its area of expertise: tilting!
3a. There are photos which BEG for tilt (#3: lights in front of skyscraper, looking up, with bottom and top of building out of focus; #5 : tile floor in subway station, near tiles in focus, far tiles blurred; # 16: long pier, near and far end and boats in distance blurred, only middle distance sharp.
The review totally fails to SHOW how this lens fails or succeeds at its very reason for existence. Nobody buys this lens to shoot it straight.
Hi Anthony, I’m sorry that you do not like the review. Please let me answer some of the questions you have raised.
1 and 2. I did not have access to a 24mm PC-E lens when I was working on the review. If you’re just concerned about sharpness, then the charts are the most accurate place to look. I know you would have preferred a visual inspection, but that was not possible for this review. I apologize for that.
3 and 3a. Most of the photos that you say beg for tilt are actually using tilt to selectively limit focus. I think you’re looking for examples of the opposite, using tilt to keep all subjects in focus. I do not have any examples of this because a wide-angle lens like the 19mm tends to keep everything in focus unless you have a subject that is just a couple of feet away. Again, I apologize for this omission, but my use cases may not have matched yours. The subway station photos do have everything in focus. I can email you full sized images if you’d like to check.
Matt,
I’m looking at this lens from my point of view as a landscape photographer who wants everything in focus from near to far. I have no interest in the so called toy camera effect limiting focus. Apparently I misinterpreted what you were showing, for which I apologize. It would have been good if you labeled the photos regarding what effect you were showing.
I can only guess, but I’d guess the readers of this review are more interested in sharp focus from near to far, like a view camera. The fact that you did not show one example of this feature of this lens is a major omission, I think.
The skyscraper and lights, #3 , would have been great to demonstrate tilt to keep the whole thing in focus, and shift, to fix perspective.
I do agree that a 19 mm has enormous depth of field: from 5 feet to infinity when focused at the hyperfocal distance of 9.9 feet at f/4, and even more at f/11. I guess the subway photos demonstrate that. I was viewing them on an iPad which doesn’t do sharp focus well sometimes. My error. Of course, the selling point of the tilt/shift is that you can have everything in focus at a wide f-stop thereby permitting faster shutter speeds to eliminate blurring moving flowers,etc.
Since Part 11.3 is labeled Nikon 19 vs Nikon 24, I assumed you had a Nikon 24. Readers who might be contemplating buying one or the other, or trading their 24 in for a 19 would like to compare the photos produced by the the 2 lenses side by side, differences in focal length notwithstanding. That was the main thrust of my comment. I think we rely on Imatest numbers as a proxy for sharpness too much, and should revert to looking at the photos, but maybe images sent over the Internet and viewed on iPads and multiple different screens, without downloading high res images, is worse.
Thank you for your efforts and prompt response!
Anthony
Thank you for your feedback, Anthony.
Hi Matt , I have a question? Is this lens is also suitable for use photography of a lots of persons ?
When I take a photo with a wide-angle lenses from the lots of persons who stand together, for persons were on both sides , almost the faces of them deformed and oval slant shown.
Whether using this lens, do this problem occurs again for the faces of persons on both sides or not?
Hi Behzad, I would not recommend this lens for photographing people. I did not test it in the exact scenario you are referring to, but in general the 19mm behaves like other wide-angle lenses with the addition of tilt and shift functions.
Thanks a lot dear Matt
hello Matt , thanks for the review.
I had the lens on test some days and i find it very good indeed.
Strong point is the almost lack of distortion even when tilted.
( for distortion correction on TS lenses i always use ptLens)
Other strong point is the sharpness that is there even in the corners when fully shifted. ( f8 needed)
Third is the flare resistance of the lens – much better than the 14-24mm.
As is written the 24mm-pce is the weakest link and should be replaced.
Thanks, Pieter. I’m glad that you like the lens. I agree that the optical quality is very good. I agree that stopping it down is very helpful. I was not super impressed with the performance at f/4, but at f/5.6+ it’s great.
Hell Matt,
I made a little mistake; wanted to say:
Strong point is the almost lack of distortion even when fully SHIFTED.
And that is remarkable for a 19mm lens – that becomes a 13mm lens fully shifted…
Yes i understand that this lens costs some money, but it is something special.
Thanks for a thorough review. I wish Nikon had built this with a mechanical aperture to make it more compatible, especially since it’s a manual focus slow-working lens to begin with. That would have made it adaptable to mirrorless cameras such as Sony A7x.
BTW convergence correction with software entails cropping which can severely diminish image size (down to as much as 1/3 or less). DxO’s Viewpoint 3 does not permit scaling, which means there is no loss of sharpness but downsizing occurs upon cropping (loss of sharpness would only result from subsequent up-sizing).
Hi John. I’m sure you’re not the only one wishing for more compatibility for this lens. On the upside it should remain relevant for a very long time. Thanks for the info on software correction.
Hi Matt thanks for the in depth review of the 19mm f4 Pce.
I would like to know if you have noticed any focus shift while shooting with 19mm pce as mentioned by digilloyd https://diglloyd.com/prem/s/DAP/NikonPCE/Nikon19f4_PCE-aseries-FrostyPicnicTable.html
Regards
Niteen
Hi Niteen. I couldn’t read the full article because I’m not a subscriber, so I’m not exactly sure how the author was testing his lens for focus shift. I didn’t encounter problems with focus shift during my usage. My understanding is that focus shift occurs mostly with very fast lenses. The 19mm has a max aperture of f/4, so I don’t think this should be a big problem. I would also recommend stopping down the 19mm to f/5.6 or f/8 for best results; in which case your depth of field would be large enough to almost totally avoid focus shift.
Thanks a lot for the tip.
This is comment regarding bjorn vink’s thoughts on using the 19 mm with a mirror less camera….
I own both the 24 mm PCE and the older 85 mm D tilt shift. Even though the newer PCE lens has an aperture ring the aperture is controlled electronically and if you try to use that lens with an adapter, you can’t stop down and everything is shot wide open. With the older D lens this is not an issue.
I was disappointed to find this out when trying to use my Sony’s because focus peeking is such a huge advantage.
I haven’t read the specs on the 19 mm PCE yet, but assume they have the same electronic aperture control.
I understand that there are some smart adapters in the works that should solve the problem, and if that’s the case I might be in the market.
Darn! After reading your article, it was surprising to see the difference in resolution between the 19 mm and 24 mm. I do shoot within an D810…
Hi Matt. Thanks for the review. As a former 5×4 photographer I had bought a PC 24 mm for my D800E, and was so disappointed I sold it again. One of the things I have never seen in any test of a PC lens is an imatest of the performance when shifted. Perhaps it is too hard to do. But with a large format lens the circle of coverage was good enough to use movements with a 10×8 camera, so with a 5×4 there was minimal loss of image quality when shifted. The Imatest results for this lens show a marked drop in sharpness at the corners from 2850 to 1795 when the lens is centred. So I imagine it gets rapidly worse as the lens is shifted into the poorer performing peripheries of the circle of coverage. Any thoughts ?
Hi Warwick. You’re right that the 19mm’s sharpness drops in the corners, but I didn’t notice a problem with softness when shifting the lens. The corners on the 19mm are about the same as the 14-24mm which is regarded as a very sharp lens. At f/5.6 and above the 19mm is one of the sharpest wide angle lenses I’ve used.
Thanks. Out of interest is it possible to do a resolution test with Imatest with the lens shifted, or is it technically not possible ?
I think it should be possible, but Nasim is the one who does those tests. I’ll talk to him about it next time we review a tilt-shift lens.
Hi Matt,
Thanks for the informative review!
I have the 35mm f3.5 PCE which I use for architecture exteriors and 14-24 f2.8 for interiors. I shoot with D800. I’m considering this 19mm but at our exchange rate of 15x the US price, it is a HEFTY price tag…. I would be interested to use it for interiors as well but I’m concerned about lens flares. I shoot a lot of commercial interiors and there are a lot of lights sometimes which cause lens flares even on the 14-24. With the 19mm it will be much worse due to that bulging glass?