Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G DX VR AF-P Review

In this in-depth field review, we are going to have a look at the Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G AF-P VR, the latest Nikon basic DX standard kit lens launched in September of 2016. It is an all-plastic lens featuring the newest stepping motor, which focuses faster and quieter than the traditional silent wave motor used on most standard Nikon lenses. The optical design features two aspherical elements for better sharpness and chromatic aberration control.

The 18-55mm zooms are often delivered with entry-level Nikon DSLR bodies (such as D3400, D5600) as a bundle. They are also sold as standalone products and hence they are some of the most used lenses in the Nikon line-up. This is also the reason why the grey market is flooded with different types of 18-55mm Nikkors. While the first iterations of the lens (produced from 2005 until 2014) were known for average to poor quality, the newer AF-S VR II generation released in 2014 gained much better reputation due to solid optical performance in a lightweight body with efficient optical stabilization. In this review, I will explore the performance characteristics of the latest 18-55mm AF-P VR version in detail and compare it to both older iteration of 18-55mm AF-S VR II and other Nikon lenses, such as the Nikon 18-140mm VR.

1) Comparison to Older 18-55mm Lenses

There is a big mess in all the names and types of the small and inexpensive 18-55mm Nikkor zooms that have been produced by Nikon since 2005. The orientation is difficult, since there are in total 8 different versions of this lens (in five generations, the last three of which are either stabilized or non-stabilized). Nikon currently ships two different types of the 18-55mm zoom, either with or without optical stabilization. While “only” 4 different versions are sold at the time being, you may still easily encounter older versions on grey market. The first three generations were notorious for poor build quality and low optical performance, so I do not recommend buying them at any price. If considering the 18-55mm focal range, I recommend buying either of the two last generations (depending on your DSLR body type – see the compatibility chart below).

Type Released Purchase AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED 2006 Not Recommended AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED II 2007 Not Recommended AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR 2014 Not Recommended AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II 2014 Recommended AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR 2016 Recommended

In this review, I will focus on the comparison of the latest AF-P version with the older AF-S VR II version. Just for the sake of highlighting the progress of the last two generations, I also include the 2007 generation in the following comparison table:

Feature AF-P 18-55mm VR AF-S 18-55mm VR II AF-S 18-55mm ED Focal Length 18-55mm 18-55mm 18-55mm Maximum Aperture f/3.5-5.6 f/3.5-5.6 f/3.5-5.6 Minimum Aperture f/22-38 f/22-36 f/22 Lens Elements 12 11 11 Lens Groups 9 8 8 Aspherical Elements 2 1 1 Angle of View 76° – 28°50′ 76° – 28°50′ 76° – 28°50′ Focus Motor Pulsing (AF-P) Silent Wave (AF-S) Silent Wave (AF-S) Minimum Focus Distance 0.25m 0.28m 0.28m Maximum Reproduction Ratio 0.38x 0.30x 0.31x Diaphragm Blades 7 (rounded) 7 (rounded) 7 (rounded) Design Collapsible Collapsible Standard Sharpness Good Center, Solid Corners Good Center, Average Corners Average Center, Poor Corners Chromatic Aberration Well Controlled Poorly Controlled Poorly Controlled Rotating Front Element No No Yes Instant Focus Override Yes No No Filter Size 55mm 52mm 52mm Size 64.5mm x 62.5mm 66mm x 59.5mm 79mm x 73mm Weight 205g 195g 265g Released 2016 2014 2007 VR Version Available Yes Yes Yes In Production Yes Yes No VR Version Price $246 $246 $50-70

So how to discern those which I recommend from those that I would not (not even for total beginners)? As a rule of thumb, you can use the following rule: the latest two generations of 18-55mm lenses, that offer much better performance, have a button on the side of the lens barrel – this button is pushed to get the lens into the ready position.

2) Compatibility

Important notice: the AF-P line is only compatible with the latest Nikon DSLR bodies. It means the number of cameras usable with the lens is limited.

Below is how Nikon USA specifies this by grouping cameras in three subsets:

Fully compatible models. Even for compatible cameras, firmware update may be required. Fully compatible models are: D7500, D5600, D5500, D5300, D3400, D3300, D500 and later models

Compatible models with limited functions: D5, D810 series, Df, D750, D7200, D7100, D5200, Nikon 1 series with the FT1

Incompatible models: D4 series, D3 series, D2 series, D1 series, D800 series, D700, D610, D600, D300 series, D200, D100, D7000, D5100, D5000, D90, D80, D70 series, D3200, D3100, D3000, D60, D50, D40 series, film cameras

I have tested this lens on Nikon DSLR bodies D5300, D7100, Nikon 1 J5 (paired with FT-1 adapter) and D750 – all worked great, except that with D7100 and D750 I was not able to switch-off the VR function (see more below).

I have also tested this lens on my older Nikon DSLR D7000 and D90 (featured by Nikon as an incompatible model) and it indeed does not work. Since the focusing is fully electronic, you cannot even use the manual focusing. The picture in the viewfinder stays blurred all the time, no matter how you turn the focus ring. Stay away from this lens if you have an old Nikon camera body and you are planning to stick with it.

If you own a camera from the last group, I recommend choosing the older (2014) version of AF-S VR II.

3) Lens Design, Handling and Features

The Nikon Nikkor 18-55mm AF-P is an all-plastic lens constructed to be as small and lightweight as possible. It weights just 205 grams (or 195g in case of the non-VR version)! While size and weight are some of the main advantages of the other DX AF-P lenses compared to their AF-S predecessors (in case of the 10-20mm wide-angle and the 70-300mm telezoom), there has been hardly improvement in this kit lens compared to the older iteration of the 18-55mm AF-S VR II, which already came with the collapsible design (push button) known from some Nikon 1 lenses.

The lens features a retracting mechanism. There is a small button on the outer barrel, which needs to be pushed to get the lens into the shooting position. While pressing this button, you also have to rotate the zoom ring, which unlocks the lens, gets it to the 18mm focal length mark and extends the total length of the lens by some 30mm. When retracting the lens, you have to do the same procedure, just in reverse. Unlike with the Nikon 1 system, the mere activation of the lens does not switch on the DSLR body. Hence you have to bear in mind that getting in “shooting ready” position takes a bit longer – you have to switch on the camera and then switch on the lens. Some photographers complain about that, but I am fine with one additional move (takes about 2 seconds) as long as the lens offers solid optical performance.

This little lens features a limited range of 18-55mm (3.1x zoom ratio) equivalent to a 27-82.5mm zoom on a full-frame camera.

The front element moves when zooming (but does not rotate, which is important for circular polarizing filter use). Similarly to the 10-20mm wide-angle version, the lens barrel is shortest in the middle of the zoom range, at about 30mm focal length marker. When zooming in or out from 30mm, it grows in length. The lens is about 62.5mm long in compact position and about 90mm long at the ready position (18mm focal distance). The maximum diameter is 64.5mm.

Around the front element, there is a thin manual focusing ring, usable both in autofocus (AF) and manual focus (MF) modes. For switching those modes, you must use the DSLR internal menu, as there is no mechanical button / switch on the lens tube. This is identical for all DX AF-P lenses.

This lens allows you to override autofocus by simply rotating the focus ring – any time, regardless whether autofocus is on or off. I find this very handy and practical, especially when shooting close-ups (this lens has near-macro capabilities). The zoom ring is made of good rubber, with 8mm, 24mm, 35mm, 45mm and 55mm markings. Thanks to missing mechanical switches, the zoom ring is a bit larger compared to the previous version. There is not much of a movement needed to zoom from 18mm to 55mm (it needs about 60° rotation).

The lens unsurprisingly features only a plastic barrel and mount. To me, this is no issue at all. Given the extending front element, the plastic barrel is not the most vulnerable part. I crashed my camera on tripod with the 18-55mm VR II AF-S lens attached (previous generation lens, featuring almost identical design), and the lens got damaged by distorting the front element, not by breaking the barrel.

The optical system consists of 12 lenses (2 aspherical), assembled in 9 groups, as shown below:

The diaphragm is made of 7 rounded blades. This lens comes without the HB-N106 bayonet hood – you have to buy it extra, but I highly doubt one really needs it (see why under the ghosting and flare section on the next page).

Since it is a variable aperture lens, the focal length on it changes as you zoom in from f/3.5 to f/5.6 on the long end. The minimum aperture ranges from f/22 at 18mm to f/36 at 55mm. Here is the complete overview of maximum apertures:

18mm – f/3.5

20mm – f/3.8

24mm – f/4

28mm – f/4.2

32mm – f/4.5

36mm – f/4.8

40mm – f/5.0

46mm – f/5.3

52mm – f/5.6

Given the very limited zoom ratio, it is quite a slow lens in terms of how much light it can gather, but it is still a standard for kit lenses. This is by no means a weather-sealed lens. You should avoid shooting in heavy rain and in dusty conditions. On the other hand, I was shooting for two weeks in Canary Islands and in Oman (including in deserts) with it and I did not observe any dust / sand getting into the lens.

4) Focus Acquisition Speed and Accuracy

The third generation of the Nikkor 18-55mm was the first ever lens in Nikon line-up featuring the new AF-P technology. Compared to the previous generation of ultrasonic engines (Silent Wave Motor, or SWM, referred to as “AF-S”), the new stepping motor technology (abbreviation for auto-focus pulsing, referred to as the “AF-P”) is faster and quieter. Quieter is actually not the right adverb – it is simply silent. The benefits are clear both for video shooting and for shooting stills. Focusing is very smooth, even in Live View Mode, where AF-S lenses tended to hunt back and forth before nailing the focus. The new focus motor is so silent, that it is not audible in the soundtrack of the video (typically a problem in AF-S lenses).

Similar to my experience with the DX 70-300mm AF-P telezoom, the real life shooting experience shows that this lens focuses silently, accurately and reliably. I estimate that this lens focuses roughly 30% faster than the older 18-55mm AF-S VR II lens. Focusing in low-light with the D5300 was no problem either.

Speed and muteness of the sound is not the only advantage. The AF-P version offers instant manual override, which was not available on the previous 18-55mm AF-S version. It is a good feature to have in case you are shooting in difficult conditions and the lens is hunting. You can then help the lens to “find” the right range and make it snap into focus. Manual override has been featured in most of the recent Nikkor lenses – except for the cheapest 18-55mm kit lenses – it is praiseworthy that Nikon finally included this technology into the cheapest lenses too.

Nikkor 18-55mm allows for maximum magnification of 0.17x (1:1.26) at the closest focusing distance of 0.25m (0.9 feet). Zoomed in to 55mm, this gives you a decent close-up photography (near macro magnification) possibilities. I tried to shoot insects on my lavender flower bed and I was quite happy with the ratio of in-focus shots. Photographing shy insects is not recommended with this lens, as 55mm is too short and you have to be just a few centimeters away from your subject which may frighten it and make it move away.

My only complaint concerns the missing AF ON / OFF switches (typically signed as M/A and M on Nikkor lenses). I repeat here what I wrote in the AF-P 10-20mm wide-angle review: even though one should praise Nikon for designing a faster and more quieter focusing lens, I realized that in combination with the missing on-the-lens switch, I experienced some frustrating moments. When shooting with the entry-level D5300 body, I often had to opt for manual focus (in camera body setting) while making some panoramas. First of all, doing this in camera menu takes longer (do not underestimate how crucial this might be in some moments). What’s more, I repeatedly forgot to re-set the original setting (getting back to normal autofocus) and hence I ended up with a handful of out-of-focus shots. My fault obviously, but I just want to highlight that it is easier to forget about this with AF-P lenses. Faster and noise-less focusing has also its drawbacks. One can easily lose the previous habit of controlling focus acquisition by short but yet visible and audible refocusing process. The AF-P lenses are different in this aspect and you do not really notice when it actually acquired the right focus the way it did with the older lenses. So just pay attention to other indicators (such as camera beep – which I hate, or blinking circular control in the viewfinder). Anyway, if I could, I wish I had the version with the AF-S / AF-M switch.