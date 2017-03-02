JPEGmini Pro Review

When providing high resolution images to our clients, or uploading images to this website, I often extract JPEG images between 70%-85% quality. Although some photographers often do extract their images at 100% quality, I rarely feel the need to do it, since file sizes get outrageously big, while the differences in quality are too small (and often impossible) to notice. I recently came across an interesting product by JPEGmini called “JPEGmini Pro“, which is specifically targeted at photographers like me that are looking for a good way to save space without losing image quality. By design, JPEG is a compressed image format that was designed for the web in mind. It applies lossy compression algorithms to reduce massive images from other formats like TIFF and offers the ability to use different compression levels. So when I first looked at JPEGmini Pro, I wondered how different it was compared to the JPEG engine used in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, the two programs I use the most to extract images. In this review, I will be exploring the Lightroom version of the JPEGmini Pro, which seamlessly integrates into my workflow without adding any complexity or unnecessary overhead.
What’s different between the regular version of JPEGmini and the Pro version, is that the latter allows processing of images up to 50 MP in resolution while utilizing all available processor cores, delivering up to 8x faster performance. In addition, the Pro version is a must-have if you want to integrate the JPEG compression engine right into Lightroom.
1) Installing JPEGmini Pro
Installing the regular version of JPEGmini Pro is a breeze. You purchase the product, download the small installer package, which then downloads and installs the bigger package from JPEGmini’s website. JPEGmini works both on Macs and PCs, but the below instructions are for PCs specifically. Please note that you might receive a security warning asking about whether you want to install the software or not, so after you click “Install”, the download process then starts. After the installer launches, you will be presented with a license agreement and once you agree to it, the software will ask for the activation code. Type in the activation code, click “Next” and you will be good to go. After the registration windows are closed, you will be presented with a clean app interface that looks like this:
The software is ready to be used.
2) Installing JPEGmini Pro Lightroom Plugin
Unfortunately, the installation process for Lightroom is not as simple and involves some manual steps after the installation is complete. At the end of the process, you will be presented with a README text file, which outlines the process of manually installing the plugin for Lightroom. To be honest, I was rather surprised to see the following in the README file that gives the these installation instructions:
- Copy the file jpegmini.lrplugin to your hard drive
- Open Lightroom and select File > Plug-in Manager
- Click the “Add” button below the plug-in list
- Locate the jpegmini.lrplugin on your hard drive, and click “Add Plug-in”
Pretty bad instructions if you ask me, especially for someone who is not computer savvy. First of all, the first line states “copy the file jpegmini.lrplugin to your hard drive”, which is nonsense. The installer does not indicate where that “file” is physically located and after the installation is complete, it is already in the computer. Second, although I was able to locate the correct folder under “C:\Program Files (x86)\ICVT\JPEGminiLightroomPlugin”, the mentioned “jpegmini.lrplugin” turns out to be a folder, not a file. Third, it beats me why the company provides an installer, if all it does is copy files to a folder on your computer. It would have been much better if there was a simple ZIP file with the folder contents, along with proper instructions on how to install the plugin.
Here is what you need to do to get the Lightroom Plugin to work:
- After installation is complete, fire up Lightroom
- Once Lightroom opens up, go to File->Plug-in Manager
- Click the “Add” button on the left bottom corner of the Plug-in Manager window
- On a 64-bit version of Windows operating system, browse to C:\Program Files (x86)\ICVT\JPEGminiLightroomPlugin
- Left-click on the “jpegmini.lrplugin” folder once, then click the “Select Folder” button
- You will be presented with the following window:
- Type in your activation code and click “Activate”
- Wait until the software is activated. When the process is complete, the text will change to “Activated”
- Click “Done” to close the Plug-in Manager window
The plugin is now up and running, and ready to be used.
3) Using JPEGmini Pro
If you are using the regular version of JPEGmini Pro to optimize existing files in your file system, all you have to do is find the JPEG images on your computer and drag and drop them right into the area of the screen that says “Drop Photos Here”, as shown in the first screenshot above. When you do this, JPEGmini Pro will warn if you want to overwrite the original photos. If you click “Continue”, the program will go through each file, recompress it and delete the original. If you want to save the originals just in case, then before you start this process, click the little gear icon on the top left side of the screen, go to Preferences and select “Export to Folder”. Once you pick a different location for the saved files, they will be saved there instead and nothing will be overwritten.
The Preferences window also allows you to resize photos to different resolution, in case you need to export them to your website or some other medium. There are some resolution presets like 960×720 (Small), 1600×1200 (Medium) and 2592×1944 (Large), but you can also select “Max Width” or “Max Height” and indicate the exact pixel resolution.
After the software crunched through 45 files from my Landscapes Gallery, weighing a total of 56 megabytes, the software indicated that it reduced everything by a total of 11.79 megabyes, which is equivalent to 1.3x ratio, as shown below:
I was a bit skeptical about such savings, because they are pretty significant if you factor in the fact that the images were already compressed at 77% quality out of Lightroom (which is the third quality tier from 100%). Usually, whenever I really need to reduce the image size of a file, I usually utilize Phil Harvey’s excellent ExifTool software. As explained in my EXIF article, I use this tool to get rid of the junk data from JPEG images (such as XMP data and built-in thumbnails), while preserving the essential EXIF data for our readers to reference. I could not remember if I did this with my files before the compression took place, so I re-ran the original files with ExifTool. It turns out that I already did, so the space savings seen above were on top of what I had already saved. Now that’s remarkable! Going from 56 megabytes to 43 might not sound like a big deal to you, but almost 25% in space savings for highly optimized files is huge for me. This means that the files you see on this website would be loading 25% faster and if I were to pick images with even higher compression levels, the space savings opportunities would be tremendous.
Once I saw the above, I began to explore how JPEGmini actually works. Since JPEG is a widely accepted and supported format, I knew that JPEGmini engineers did not rewrite the JPEG standard. As stated on the “About Us” page of their website, “JPEGmini is a patent-pending photo recompression technology”. So, in essence, it is a recompression algorithm, which looks at the existing JPEG file, then tries to compress it even more without introducing more artifacts that would be visible to our eyes. The result is smaller file sizes, which is what JPEGmini software is all about.
The next experiment was to see what kind of space savings one could see when working with full size JPEG images extracted at the highest quality. I used a sample JPEG image of a butterfly that I captured using the Tamron 150-600mm lens. At full size, the file was 27.939 MB in size. After a couple of seconds of recompressing the image, here is what I was presented with:
Whoa, that’s a total of 15.644 MB for that single file, which got drastically reduced to only 11.535 MB – almost a 60% reduction in file size. I found it hard to believe that the software would result in that much space savings, so I opened up the JPEG image on my computer and analyzed the file pixel by pixel. Going back and forth a number of times, I could not see ANY differences in quality. No artifacts, no forced noise reduction, no posterization of any kind.
After I ran through the file, I went back to it and viewed it in an ASCII editor to see if the XMP and other metadata were still in the file. Everything was intact. The software did not do anything to that data, which meant that I could actually run ExifTool on top of the compression to yield an even smaller image. After I did that, the file size got reduced to 11.511 MB, which is another 24 KB of space savings. A small change for a large file, but still additional savings.
When JPEG files are run through JPEGmini, the software tags each file to avoid additional compression and potential image degradation. So when I ran through the same file twice, here is what I was presented with:
That’s a pretty smart method of making sure that no additional data is lost.
The only thing I could not find how to do is to reset the “Total Space Saved” on the top of the application. The number just gets incremented every time you process JPEG images and shutting down and reopening the software still keeps the counter at the same figure. It would be great if folks at JPEGmini added a “reset” button right next to it, so that one could see total savings each time a batch of images is processed.
Now if you are wondering how good this JPEG compression is in terms of preserving image quality, scroll down below to see a comparison.
Update: One of our readers pointed out that one could simply use higher compression to achieve the same result. That’s certainly true, but that would require quite a bit of back and forth to determine the optimal compression ratio for each image – something I personally do not have the time to do. For the sake of this experiment, I extracted an image at 85%, which is the second quality tier from the highest one in Lightroom, which produced file size of 16.855 MB. Since that’s much bigger than 11.535 MB, it meant that I had to go lower in quality. So I lowered the quality setting to 77% (third tier) and re-extracted the image. This time, the file size was 11.154 MB, which is just a bit smaller than what JPEGmini produced. When I compared what I got at 77% quality to what JPEGmini produced, I could not see any difference in images. Fair enough, but what happens if we throw in that 77% file from Lightroom into JPEGmini? The software compressed the file much more and reduced it down to 8.793 MB – another 22% of space savings. This time, when I compared the 77% quality image with JPEGmini compressed image, the differences were very minor (most people would not be able to see them), but they were there. This means that JPEGmini basically applied a lower quality compression to the image than I specified from Lightroom and decided that it “should be good enough”. And it certainly was.
What does this all mean? Basically, JPEGmini is not some new magic JPEG algorithm. All it is doing, is deciding what should be “good enough” in terms of quality when an image is extracted at a certain quality level. If it is extracted at the highest quality, JPEGmini decides if it is worth applying a lower compression ratio, as long as no artifacts are introduced. That’s what happened to the above images. At the same time, it is a pretty smart algorithm that will save a lot of time for people like me. When I extract images, if I want to preserve the highest quality setting, I can simply extract images at 100% quality and JPEGmini will decide what the lowest acceptable compression should be for me. If I extract at a lower quality setting, it does the same by reducing it to the lower “acceptable” tier. Some images compress better than others, so this automatic determination of quality is actually a huge time saver.
4) Using JPEGmini Pro Lightroom Plugin
Now that I knew the amazing benefits of this software package, it was time to test it out in Lightroom and make JPEGmini part of my workflow. Since I have already showed the process of getting the plugin installed and activated, all I had to do was go through a single step during the export process. Open up Lightroom, select photos you would like to extract, then bring up the Export window. You will now be presented with the Export window that looks like this:
From here, all you have to do is click “Insert” after you click the JPEGmini sub-menu on the left side of the page. After you do that, the export window will slightly change and the JPEGmini sub-menu will be added to the right side of the Export window:
As you can see, I am simultaneously processing exported JPEG files using ExifTool, as highlighted in this article, which gives me even more space savings!
5) Comparing Images
Now let’s compare two images – an original image extracted from Lightroom using 85% JPEG quality, and one that was processed with JPEGmini (343 KB vs 209 KB):
As you can see, there is no visual difference between the two, and yet the space savings are significant.
6) Conclusion
Despite the fact that my photography workflow has been pretty solid for the past few years, whether I publish images for this website or provide images to my clients, looks like it needs a slight modification to include JPEGmini, now that I have tested its amazing recompression technology. Thanks to its seamless integration directly into Lightroom, I do not have to worry about making any changes to my existing steps – the software takes care of it automatically. Although the software sounded like a gimmick initially, after thorough testing and comparisons, I am happy to say that it works as advertised, thanks to its intelligent engine that results in real space savings, with little impact on speed.
While it might not be a vital tool for someone that does not care about file sizes when working with JPEG files, anyone who publishes images on their website, or struggles with large files on their computers, tablets and other devices, should take a close look at what the software offers. The space savings could be significant as shown in the above article. And those who back up their images in the cloud will probably get the most benefit from JPEGmini, since smaller files will translate to faster upload times.
7) Where to Buy
JPEGmini is currently on a sale at B&H Photo Video with a $70 discount, until September 12, 2014. Grab it while it lasts for $79.00, since its usual price is $149!
Update: I wrote another article on JPEGmini here with details on how the software works and how it differs from the save / export options in Photoshop and Lightroom.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for a great article! I have a really important question for you before I can entertain this software further, however, and I am hoping you can answer it for me. Some background for you:
I’m interested in this software because in my workflow, after I complete my post-processing and have delivered the files to my clients, and after I have ensured they need no further editing and determined which files I will be sending off to the lab for printing (which colour space I will need to export in), and I am essentially “done” with the RAW/PSD/TIFF files (that is, I will no longer be needing to “develop” them further), I typically back these large files to a number of external drives via “Export as Catalogue” in Lightroom. Almost finished…
In my final steps, I export all the images from the session one last time, but this time, I elect to convert all the images to full-size, 100% quality JPEGs at 240dpi, into the same catalogue on my computer’s hard drive that the RAW?PSD/TIFF files also still reside. Once there (they are now copies of the edited files, as JPEGs, and the file names have not changed, in case I ever need to search for the RAW again on the externals), and after ensuring that all the backed-up catalogues on the external drives are fully functional, I DELETE the RAW/PSD/TIFF files from my computer’s hard drive and retain the JPEGs for my own and for future client viewing later. I also like to keep all the JPEGs from my sessions so I still retain the ability to print from any of these, since my preferred lab requests JPEGs in sRGB, 240dpi, for the Gelatin Silver prints I typically provide myself and my clients.
So that’s the background. Here’s my questions:
1) The JPEG file sizes can still be quite large: if I edited a file in Photoshop as a Smart Object (typical), and added lots of layers for frequency separation of Nik plugins, those PSD files can sometimes be upwards of 250MB. I do NOT rasterize them, to make going back to them later, if needed, and easy thing to do (all my steps are there, in case I need to tweak or emulate one shoot to another). Will the file sizes of the JPEGs in my case stand to reduce significantly?
2) I always worry about the degradation of JPEG files over the long term. Maybe that’s because of my ancient understanding of how the compression works. Nevertheless, I know better than to later edit these files, or to move them to other folders. I pretty much leave them as is, because they are “done” in my mind. Still, the engineers of the original JPEG compression, I would assume, made certain that the compression ratios would otherwise not degrade over time, so long as standard JPEG file precautions were observed. Is there any way to be certain that this new software from JPEGmini Pro won’t result in further degrading JPEG files over time? My concern is really about those files I print later on, from the very same file I converted at 100% in Lightroom, which I often do, when I sell my work to others. Just the other day I actually printed number 9 of 10 of a limited edition print. The first one was printed 3 years ago. The file, to my eye, was the same size (and file–it was never moved), and the print looked identical to my eye.
Anyway, I really hope you can answer my long-winded questions. I am interested in this programme, considering I have upwards of 8,000 JPEG images in Lightroom at this time, about 2,000 of which are the result of previously large PSD files and are still quite large JPEG files. What I fear is that the compression they use will, in time, be shown to be inferior to the existing JPEG compression employed in Lightroom.
I have no idea how all this stuff works, though, and figure you, with your background, would. Any guidance is greatly appreciated. And thanks again for the article.
– Brian
1. Jpeg does not support layer, transparencies, etc. It is for a final result.
2. Jpeg does not degrade just storing and viewing it. Degradation is because of resaving the jpeg file – when You edit it, crop, resize or just resave for a better compression. Some operations can even be done without loss – like lossless rotation or crop (with a dedicated tools for that).
Jpegmini as I understand it is just a tool to optimize jpeg compression and have less artifacts at the same compression ratio. Or same quality at a smaller file size.
Leo R.,
Thanks for the reply. But I already knew all that (and mentioned all you mentioned in my questions… I know, they were long. Sorry). My questions still remain, in my mind:
1) Will a very large JPEG converted from a very large PSD stand to lose a little or a lot of weight? These are JPEGS that still exceed 20MB in practice–sometimes larger.
2) Is it possible that JPEGmini Pro’s compression will, in the future, stand to suffer over the long term (assuming that best practises are utilised, as both you and I noted on how to handle and store JPEGs)?
Which is getting to you final statement about how you and I understand JPEGmini Pro… which is to say, I still am confused as to how it stands to be the same quality despite greater compression, and whether the quality will hold over time.
Anyway, thanks for your reply. Hoping others will chirp in and lend their thoughts.
– Brian
Brian,
1) When you convert a PSD file, which can contain quite a bit of data (say 16-bits of RAW data) to JPEG, you not only flatten the image, but you also lose the depth. A JPEG file contains 8-bit of data with compression, so there is definite image degradation taking place. If you extract at 100% quality, you get practically no artifacts, but at the expense of huge file sizes. So if you want to retain the highest quality at 8-bit, JPEG 100% is the way to go. That’s where JPEGmini can come in and save you space significantly, making files up to 5 times smaller in size.
2) No, compression does not degrade over time. It will be the same 5, 10 or 500 years from now on. Just don’t “destructively” edit those JPEG files by opening them in Photoshop and saving over.
As for JPEGmini, think of it as a better and smarter algorithm than the one in Lightroom and Photoshop, resulting in smaller files…
Thanks, Nasim!
Yes, you are correct – JPEGmini is a tool to re-optimize available information without losing / negatively affecting the data.
Brian, looks like Leo managed to answer first, but I want to clarify a few things. First of all, when you export as a catalog from Lightroom, it is only exporting the database – it does not make a copy of your RAW files. So if you are backing up just the catalog, you are not backing up the original RAW files. Second, I am having a hard time understanding the need to export images in JPEG, only to import them back into Lightroom. If you want to keep your catalog and photo folder as light as possible by retaining the original RAW files, the better way would be to export each folder into a similar structure on your computer, then import those images at once back to your LR catalog. For example, say your photos are located in C:\Photos and you have lots of subfolders there with RAW files. You would export the identical structure to something like C:\Photos-JPEG with the same file names and info, which would become your “go to” files. These are post-processed image that do not need to be changed. If you need to re-export them or extract at a smaller resolution, you have the files to work with. Then you create a new Lightroom catalog and import C:\Photos-JPEG to it, retaining the file structure (just click “add” during import instead of copy or move. Now you have everything the same, except the second catalog is only JPEG images. The first catalog is backed up, along with all the RAW files and adjustments to files. It will be much bigger in size and will be slower in comparison to your new catalog. Some people generate image previews instead and just move the RAW files, but the problem is performance – since Lightroom stores all the steps you have taken in the Develop module, the Lightroom catalog / database will be huge in size, which will affect the performance.
I think the above would be a better workflow to keep light files for you to refer to in the future. If you ever need to go back to your original RAW files, you go to your backup to retrieve both the Lightroom catalog and the RAW files. Do this at the end of the year, so that you do not have to do it repetitively each time you make changes. I typically store one catalog per year.
Now as far as the JPEG format, JPEG is a flat file and it cannot contain any layer information. So you cannot compare it to your PSD files in Photoshop that contain layers of info. Keep in mind that the PSD format preserves all of the information, which is why it is huge, whereas JPEG is meant to only contain the compressed image for viewing, web, etc.
As long as you don’t go back and re-edit those JPEG images, open them in Photoshop and re-save them destructively, there is no image degradation – it is just a digital file. JPEG format is great for saving in the cloud, since RAW files are very big and not everyone can afford to wait forever for images to fully upload. Plus, cloud storage can get expensive if you have many gigabytes of data.
And there is no such thing as degradation of quality over time. A JPEG file will look exactly the same 100 years from now, as long as you don’t change it…
Nasim, again, thanks.
I should clarify my export procedure, just in case… the most pertinent information is that in my initial “Export as Catalogue” to external drives as a backup solution, I always make certain to include the RAW images. So on the external drives, I have basically created a completely identical catalogue to the one on my computer. Unless I am missing something?? But I don’t think I am: I have many times gone back to files in those catalogues (via “Open Catalogue” in Lightroom, and navigating to that catalogue). The reason I “Export” as JPEG those PSD/RAW/TIFF files after they are done, into the same catalogue on my computer, is so I can have full resolution images to not only view but to print from later (again, they are already resized, in sRGB, at 240dpi, which fits with my chosen print lab’s requirements. I never edit/resharpen/move/change those files once they are converted and stored into the same catalogue as the original RAWs. Again, after this is all complete, I delete the RAWs from my computer. So bearing this in mind, would you suggest I still need to ponder your backup/workflow options further?
I don”t mean to sidetrack the comments of your article. My questions are relevant to me regarding integrating this programme into my worlflow, and it seems like I should consider it!
Thanks in advance for your reply to my above question.
– Brian
Nasim… my airline miles Visa card somehow ended up in my hands just now… looks like impulse has won over and I will be giving the programme a try (I kind of need to: my Lightroom catalogue is getting out of hand size-wise with JPEGs). I’m hoping you can still clarify whether I should reconsider my export and file-handling strategy, though. Please let me know if my reasoning behind my export/backups are still not clear and if my export/backup strategy is counterproductive.
Thanks, Nasim
Brian, answered in comment #14.
Brian, if you are backing up both the catalog file and the RAW files, then you are in good shape – no need to worry.
The only questionable part is re-importing JPEG files back to your catalog. Since you delete RAW files, the Lightroom catalog would get messy with RAW and JPEG images sitting together and missing RAW files. I would recommend against this practice – just create new catalogs after you are done with the RAW files and only import JPEG images there. This way, your catalog will be ultra fast and you will still retain all the embedded EXIF data for searching, organization, etc.
If you decide to purchase JPEGmini, simply add it to your export window. Re-extract and reorganize your JPEG files and now they should take a lot less space compared to before. Instead of 20-30 MB JPEG files, you should now have 10-15 MB files.
Thanks Nasim for a very interesting review on a product that was new to me! May I also comment on a word you used a couple of times here, and which I’ve seen you use in previous articles. The word is “simplistic”. It doesn’t mean simple. It means >excessively< simple. So simple that it hurts. Simplistic is always a negative word and I don't think that was the meaning you were going for. I hope that's helpful and thanks for a great web site.
Thank you for pointing this out Mark! Now I have to search the database and look for that word and replace it :) For some reason, I always thought that it meant “simple, easy to use” meaning. But I was wrong. Forgive me, as English is not even my second language.
Mark … I too wasn’t aware of the “exact” meaning of simplistic & didn’t know it had an underlying negative connotation. Thx :)
See here an interesting article about Lightroom’s native JPEG-engine:
To summarize, it seems like the compression is not gradual by percentage but has steps so that for example 93% setting actually yields exactly the same image as 100%. Here are the quality bands from 60%: 60-69, 70-76, 77-84, 85-92 and 93-100.
–Sam
Sam, I wouldn’t summarize JPEG compression based on a single image. A lot depends on what you have in the photograph. When shooting a gradient sky, sometimes a few percentage points make a difference in the way the sky is rendered. But I agree – most people won’t see the difference between say 90% and 100%. There is rarely ever a need to go 100%, which is why I tend to stay under 85.
Sam, I should have looked at the article first, since I brought up a totally different issue of compression artifacts based on what’s in the image. Yes, when specifying quality settings, there is a certain range in Lightroom that yields exactly the same size. Jeffrey Friedl wrote about this a long time ago. Basically, anything above 93% yields the same size image as quality 12 in Photoshop, with other steps varying in ranges.
Nasim, I’m afraid that all you’ve proven is that your images can take more compression before you notice a difference.
Over a decade ago, I evaluated JPEGmini by using it to compress an image and then using Photoshop’s Save for Web to compress a JPEG to the SAME file size. I COULD SEE NO DIFFERENCE IN IMAGE QUALITY BETWEEN THE TWO IMAGES.
Adobe’s JPEG compression is already as good as it gets for any given file size. The only thing that’s “superior” about JPEGmini is its hype.
You don’t need to modify your workflow. Just dial in heavier compression in Lightroom or Photoshop. The 80% quality setting you’re using is way higher than you need for most Web display. 60% is fine for almost anything except text or line drawings.
Aaron, and I totally understand that – after-all, the format itself does not change, it is still the same JPEG file. I am not saying that JPEGmini figured out a way to save images differently than traditional JPEG. But they did come up with an algorithm that looks at the neighboring pixels and compresses the image even more without introducing more artifacts to images. Could you achieve the same result? Probably, with quite a bit of trial and error, trying to figure out what the optimal quality is for each image. But for a photographer that works with thousands of images, it is not practical. So if there is a tool that silently compresses my images more without introducing more artifacts or making an inferior image, I am all for it :)
As for the quality setting, it really heavily depends on what’s in the image. If you put a gradient sky with many shades of blue, 60% will never cut it – you will see lots of posterization. For other images, 60% is enough as you’ve noted.
Speaking of web images, we recently made a server-side change to generate thumbnails and medium size previews at 60% quality. Romanas immediately saw it in images and requested that I bump the quality setting back to at least 70-75%, since artifacts were quite bad and he did not want to diminish the quality of images on this site. The problem with WordPress, is that it uses PHP’s built in GD module for image manipulation and it really sucks away everything from smaller images. Color profiles are stripped out and look absolutely nasty thanks to this. A few years back, I rewrote a plugin that utilized ImageMagick for resizing, so that the quality is much better and it never strips color profiles from images, including thumbnails. Since then, images on this site have looked quite good and there is no difference in colors between thumbnails, medium size and large size images. Now that I have changed the quality setting back, images are much bigger in size and loading times are a bit slower. If I can use JPEGmini to reduce images without much loss of information, then I do not have to worry as much about storage and bandwidth costs. The 25% of space savings are great for images, when they are served to tens of thousands of people every day.
So at the end of the day, it is not just about dialing heavier compression. Every image is different and I do not have the time to adjust compression differently on each image. If I can extract all images at 70-80% and leave the rest to JPEGmini to take care of, that’s certainly a good thing for me! :)
Hi again, Nasim. As you probably know, all JPEG compression engines are not equal, and the settings between one program and the next are not equivalent. I’m not clear from your reply whether you were using Photoshop for JPEG compression when Romanas saw the problem, or whether the GD module was doing the compression. Personally, I stopped using a cheaper program for JPEG compression when I saw how much better Photoshop did at equivalent file sizes. Adobe has invested a great deal of effort to give us the best JPEG compression possible, and it shows.
I don’t think you will see posterization or any other problem with blue skies at 60% quality in Photoshop. All my Flickr images ) are done at 60% with Photoshop’s Save for Web, and I have never seen any problem. Save for Web even has a 2-up view so you can see before and after at any magnification before you compress. (I check mine at 100%.) And it has a setting to convert to sRGB and insert the color profile, which as you say is essential to proper viewing in some situations.
My guess is that, despite claims, JPEGmini is simply applying a higher level of compression than most photographers believe they should, and without any special analysis of the image.
But here’s my point: Comparing a JPEGmini file against a larger Photoshop file is not a proper test of JPEGmini. You need to compare same-size files. And once you determine the Photoshop quality setting that achieves that file size, you can test different images to see whether JPEGmini is customizing its compression or simply applying a standard level of compression.
If you do that, I believe you’ll have to agree with me that JPEGmini’s claims of superior compression are pure bunk.
And by the way, if you do use JPEGmini, you should feed it the least compressed images possible — 100% quality JPEGs, or TIFFs, if it takes them. Recompressing is never a good idea, especially when mixing algorithms.
P.S. The images on your site do look great!
But does it make images on Facebook look good? LOL!
Dear Nasim,
thanks for this excellent article, I just got a copy Jpegmini Pro from B&H – exactly the thing which I need ;-)
just a hint: you write in your article, that you are exporting JPEGs typically between 75% and 85% qualtity – do you know, that Lightroom does not scale down JPGs “linear” to quality settings in file size? Jeffrey Friedl wrote an excellent article here about that: http://regex.info/blog/lightroom-goodies/export-quality-tester
regards Gerald
Gerald, thank you for your comment. Yes, Adobe came up with an odd methodology for specifying image quality in Lightroom (and they are not the only ones by the way). When exporting images, it does not matter if you type in 93 or 100, both file sizes will be exactly the same. When I export at 85%, I am basically getting the second best compression that preserves plenty of detail. When I go back to 75 (which I might just as well say is 70), I am at a lower tier that saves plenty more space. So I usually I will stay between 70 and 85. To make it less confusing, I will update the article and indicate the proper range.
I wish Adobe just made it simpler by using the 1 to 12 scale like in Photoshop instead of using these percentage ranges…
thanks for the review ! that’s good to know.
what happen to the google new standard replacement for JPG ?
the Webp….
It was introduced in 2010 I think but I’ve never heard of it since then…
http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2370034,00.asp
https://developers.google.com/speed/webp/?csw=1
It was dead before it started :)
Nobody knows about Webp today…another failed Google project.
I saw this software on Fstoppers a few weeks back and it definitely looks promising for me. Thanks for digging more into the details and trying different things with the software.
When I shoot real estate my MLS limits file size to 125kb and dimensions 1280×960. The jpeg compression looks horrible, I believe LR has to drop down to the lowest jpeg compression setting. Some photos won’t export because even at the lowest setting it exceeds the max file size, so I have to drop them down to max width of 1024 or even 800px some times (if there is lots of fine details in the image such as grass).
Is there any way in this software to specify the target resolution as we do in LR? Also, any chance you can run a test on higher compressed images? I would love to be able to upload higher quality images to MLS.
Thanks!
Sir; as a dedicated DxO user, I was wondering if this program works with other applications (as a plugin), or can it be used as a stand-alone program? I do not own or use Lightroom at all.
Thanks,
WEJ
William, I apologize for a late reply – I also owe you replies to your emails (sorry, I am in NY at a Photo Plus conference). Yes, the software is available both as a plugin to Lightroom and stand-alone. I use both.
As photographer and web developer I like to use https://imageoptim.com for any kind of offline image size optimization.
It’s free and very effective by combining different open-source image optimization libs that are also be used in JPEGmini Pro…
Unfortunately, it’s Mac only. But similar tools can be found for Windows and Linux.
Arman, thank you for sharing! The biggest question is, does that software retain EXIF and color profiles?
Nasim – Thanks for such great information. Like a lot of people, my HD is loaded with images, jpgs, raw, tiffs. Space is running short all the time. This tool is great for the working HD, while offsite storage can be used for the originals. Additionally, I appreciate your reference to the ExifTool. These two combined have proven very helpful for me today and I am now saving myself a lot of room (I’m writing down the before and after state of my HD just to see!). Altogether, I really enjoy your site; keep up the great work. -N
There is already a near perfect way for Hotoshop owners. One can build a protection mask for all the little important details of the image. If you now use the Save For The Web functionality you can use the protection mask to apply different compression levels to different parts of the image.
Practically you can do this all automized via Action or Adobe script. If you create an droplet, you can connect this to Lightroom as well.
I suppose, that JPegmini do a similar thing of different compression levels and respecting the details to get additional file size savings.
Give the Photoshop approach a try. It is really powerful.
CompressionDude, thank you for your suggestion! Doing this process automatically in Photoshop through a script and integrating that script into Lightroom would be wonderful. I bet the software would do that very similarly, if not better than JPEGMini. However, I have no idea how to do that. Would you mind sharing a tutorial/guide on how to do it? If yes, I would love to publish the process and share it with everyone! I am sure our readers would appreciate not having to buy software to get the job done.
Thanks for this. Not a cheap plugin but if it’s better than the options available then probably worth it. I did my own testing comparing Lightroom, Photoshop, JpegMini, and Smush.it here: http://photokaz.com/2012/06/image-compression-for-the-web/
What I noticed is that the Photoshop “Save For Web” does the best job though I only tried it on about 6 images. Smush.it is not worth it. Lightroom is simply increasing compression and quality heads south fast (but file sizes do get smaller). JpegMini is great, if you don’t have Photoshop. For those that do, why not use it?
Did you really test the Save For Web option vs JpegMini? Do results differ?
For me, the workflow is easy, I just export at 100% jpg from Lightroom, then process all my files using a Photoshop batch script to ‘save for web’. This gives me good results, but I’m willing to buy JpegMini if there is a benefit over Photoshop.
Mike, thank you for sharing your knowledge – your comparison using different tools is great! Please keep in mind that services like smush.it will also get rid of EXIF data and I believe they sometimes also remove the embedded color profiles – that’s a big no-no for me, because I always embed color profiles in images. WordPress also strips out that information, especially in thumbnails and medium images – that was a big PITA for me, as I wanted all image sizes to keep color profile information. So I am currently using ImageMagick for image conversion and I had to manually rewrite the section that deals with resizing and added color profile retention. Now if you look at both thumbnails and larger images on this site, they all look the same.
Now the key difference between JPEGMini and Photoshop’s save for web. As long as you know what you are doing in regards to Photoshop’s Save for Web, meaning which particular JPEG compression ratio to pick, say 30% as in your example, then you will most likely get either identical, very similar or better output as JPEGMini. However, my problem is that I don’t and I do not have the luxury of time to go through many images when exporting them for the web. For example, for my recent review of the Nikon D750, I had lots of images that I wanted to upload and the original file size was something like 75 MB. Having JPEGMini as part of the export process in Lightroom, all I had to do was export all images at 84%, then JPEGMini went through the process of analyzing each image and determining the optical compression for them. For some images, that number could have been a tier lower, while for other, 2 or 3 tiers lower without significant decrease in actual quality. The result was approximately 30% in space savings after the export. That’s a lot of space and time savings for me!
To answer your last question, there is no benefit of this software over Photoshop, if you are going to do Save for Web for each image, look at before and after and decide at what point the image is worse than you like. However, if you want to speed up your process of exporting in Lightroom without touching Photoshop and you have many files, JPEGMini is a great software package.
Thank you for this great review. I bought this and I could not even get the Lightroom plugin to install. It just asks me to choose a program to open the file with. When I click on the downloaded file, it doesn’t install. I cannot even get it to become an lrplugin file. And I consider myself to be pretty computer savvy. I would appreciate any suggestions.
Hi Donna, my name is Dani, i am the from JPEGmini. are you still experiencing this issue? if so, please send me an email to support@jpegmini:disqus.com and i’ll try to help
Nasim,
Thanks for the review.
If you want to reset the counter you need to delete the state.dat file in:
C:\Users\xxxxxx\AppData\Roaming\JPEGminiPro
Replace xxxxxx with your windows username.
Or you can just move it out of there and keep the old one with the “Space Saved” numbers still available.
Chris
Nasim, thanks for this good review. I use JPEGmini Pro as LR plugin and it works well for me. But your review doesn’t cover the JPEGmini’s Photoshop extension and so I feel myself forced to warn the potential buyers:
>>> If you are used to edit your images in PS and you want your JPEGs with EXIF after you saved them, keep your fingers away from the JPEGmini’s PS extension. It’s botched, it kills the metadata in the ‘optimized’ JPEG file. <<<
“We remove the metadata due to Photoshop’s tendency to add a lot of metadata (sometimes resulting in huge files)” was the only reason for this told to me by the beamr-support some weeks ago. It seems flimsy to me. A few kBs added to the 'normal' metadata by PS are not a game changer.
I would expect that the user gets the possibility to make his own choice. Finally, JPEGmini Pro isn’t a really cheap piece of software. JPEGmini Pro as a stand-alone-app retains EXIF, JPEGmini's LR plugin gives us the possibility to make the choice, only the PS extension doesn't.
Ota
