Apple iPad Pro 2018

One of the big releases from Apple last year was the iPad Pro 2018 that comes with an insanely fast A12X Bionic chip that is capable of outperforming even some of Apple’s own laptops in performance. With up to to 1 TB of storage, a USB Type-C port that allows plugging in most types of accessories and devices, and a very compact / lightweight footprint, Apple has been trying to push the new iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. I wanted to see how the iPad Pro 2018 holds up for photography needs and see if it could really work for me when traveling light.
iPadOS – Close to a Laptop Replacement
In the past, the iPad could not qualify to be a true laptop replacement. With the iPad / iPad Pro running the same iOS operating system as the iPhone, it was no more than a tablet with very limited functionality. Things changed big time with the announcement of the iPadOS in June of 2019. For the first time, Apple decided to make a separate operating system for the iPad and iPad Pro that addressed many of the concerns creatives had with these devices.
One of the biggest criticisms that iPad had over many years, was its inability to access external storage devices. This prevented the iPad from being used as a tool to back up photos or transfer images between different memory cards and devices. With the iPadOS announcement, this limitation has finally been lifted – it is now possible to access external storage media and perform file copy operations.
Another limitation was the inability to use a mouse on the iPad / iPad Pro. Although Apple has had the Apple Pencil for drawing / sketching, the main interface was primarily aimed for finger touching only. The iPadOS also addresses this problem, so now you can use a USB Type-C mouse or a Bluetooth-enabled mouse to connect to the iPad.
The Safari browser now works as a desktop browser, so you can work with a laptop-grade browser instead of mobile. In addition to this, there is now support for downloading files into the Files app, as well as accessing iCloud and other cloud storage such as Adobe Cloud and Dropbox. The Files app is used to connect to external storage and perform copy, move or delete file operations.
There are many other improvements and changes that are delivered with the iPadOS, and it looks like Apple will be continuously delivering updates to the iPad in the future in order to make it as close to a laptop in terms of functionality as possible.
Despite its weaknesses, such as a single USB Type-C port and inability to run MacOS software, the iPad Pro does some things really well, arguably better than most laptops. First of all, as I have already pointed out, its CPU is extremely fast, allowing the device to run pretty much any app designed for iPadOS at an instant (and as you see further down, the performance surely does not disappoint).
Second, it is a very compact and lightweight tablet that is extremely portable, making it ideal for those who want to pack and travel light. And now that the iPad Pro has a USB Type-C port, you can easily get it charged with standard charging cables and power banks.
Third, it has an excellent IPS touchscreen that is extremely responsive and very smooth to work with, particularly when it comes to using the Apple Pen. I have tried to use touchscreen laptops from other manufacturers and I have to admit, it is hard to come by a laptop or another tablet that can provide as good of an experience. Brush strokes are nearly instant and Apple just does a phenomenal job at detecting the palm and avoiding accidental drawing on the screen (commonly referred to as “palm rejection”). In fact, our talented designer who makes illustrations for our website was so impressed with the iPad Pro and the Apple Pen, that he now wants to switch from a PC with a Wacom device to the iPad Pro. This says a lot about what Apple has been able to achieve with the iPad Pro.
At the same time, the iPad Pro is certainly a very expensive piece of technology. One could argue that it is possible to get a machine with beefier specs (more storage, more RAM) at similar, or even lower price points. For those who are willing to pay for a mobile platform though, could the iPad Pro 2018 replace a laptop for importing images and editing them on the go? Let’s take a look in more detail…
Limited Software Availability
When it comes to software options for photo editing, a full-blown operating system like Windows or MacOS has plenty of choices, from open source to professional-grade commercial editing software. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for software options on the iPad. Aside from Adobe, which has the Lightroom CC software that works on the iPad Pro and perhaps Affinity Photo, most other “apps” are very limited in their functionality. Most are incapable of working with RAW images, usually providing very basic set of tools, focusing on various presets that are supposed to make images look better.
This means that for anyone who is looking into buying an iPad Pro, the only real option for processing RAW images is Adobe’s Lightroom CC. And although Adobe does provide a free copy of Lightroom CC for the iPad, to be able to take a full advantage of the software with the ability to easily synchronize images between the iPad and a laptop / desktop, one has to have the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. This by itself is a deterrent for some photographers who do not want to be locked into paying a monthly fee to Adobe for its cloud subscription services.
Adobe is planning to release a full version of its Photoshop software for the iPad Pro soon, but it is unclear whether all the HDR and Photoshop merge options will be available, as those processes require plenty of RAM, which the iPad just does not have. The typical iPad Pro 2018 models only have 4 GB of RAM, whereas the 1 TB model has 6 GB of RAM, which is still not ideal when compared to modern laptops that can host 16 GB or more RAM in comparison.
Lastly, keep in mind that Adobe’s Lightroom CC is relatively knew. Although Adobe has been updating the software with more features with each update, it still lacks quite a few features compared to the full Lightroom Classic CC. For example, you cannot stitch Panoramas or merge HDR images, and some of the editing features within Lightroom Classic CC do not yet exist in Lightroom CC. For a more detailed comparison between the two, please check out our Lightroom CC vs Lightroom Classic CC comparison article.
All this means that if you are interested in the iPad Pro for post-processing images and you take a lot of pictures, the iPad Pro by itself simply cannot replace a full-blown computer. You will most likely still need to own either a desktop or a laptop to do the more serious work.
Adobe Creative Cloud and Lightroom CC
If you are already an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber (or you have intentions to become one) and you are OK with running Lightroom CC on the iPad Pro with its limited feature set, then you will need to consider how you are planning to use the iPad Pro and what type of subscription you are going to get. Adobe’s standard price plan for Creative Cloud starts at $9.99, which is called “Photography Plan”. It comes with 20 GB of Creative Cloud storage, which you can expand to 1 TB for another $10. With these fees, you will be able to run both Lightroom Classic CC (on a desktop or your laptop) and Lightroom CC for Mobile.
Now that we have all this behind, let’s start with the hardware within the new iPad Pro 2018 and see what it can do.
Hardware Performance
With the release of the iPad Pro 2018 models, Apple claimed that the hardware within the iPad Pro is so powerful, that it is able to potentially even outperform some laptops out there. I wanted to test this claim and see how the iPad Pro 2018 performs when compared to my maxed out MacBook Pro 2016 model with an Intel Core i7 CPU in terms of both CPU and graphics performance. I decided to use GeekBench 4 benchmark software, since it can provide benchmarks across different both MacOS as well as iOS. Let’s take a look at the results from the iPad Pro 2018 (512 GB model):
That’s very impressive. With a single-core CPU score of 5042, the iPad Pro 2018 shows that it surely has a beast of a processor inside. What’s truly crazy though, is its multi-core performance – I did not expect to see such high performance with this processor. How do these numbers stack up with my MacBook Pro? Let’s take a look:
I have to admit, I really did not expect the A12X Bionic chip to outperform the Intel Core i7 CPU inside my MacBook Pro 2016. Not only does the iPad Pro 2018 show faster single core performance, but it also outperformed it in multi-core performance!
What about GPU performance? Let’s take a look at how the iPad Pro 2018 did:
Impressive. But how does it stack to the dedicated AMD Radeon Pro 460 GPU on the MacBook Pro 2016? Let’s take a look:
Well, I can breathe better that my MacBook Pro did better in comparison. But wait a second, that’s only a difference of about 16% in favor of my machine, which is not a lot!
Whatever hardware Apple put into this iPad Pro, we can see that it truly is unbelievably fast – it is able to not just compete with Apple’s own laptops, but also beat them in a number of ways. My MacBook Pro cost me a lot more money than the iPad Pro, and yet this little machine can outperform it in CPU benchmarks. Now I can see why Apple wants to put its own CPUs in future machines. If they can put such fast, low-heat / low power CPUs into such a small form factor, I can only imagine what they will be able to do on future MacBook Pro machines.
In summary, the iPad Pro 2018 is beefed up to the teeth when it comes to its CPU and GPU performance. Its storage options are pretty solid too, although the iPad maxes out at 1 TB, whereas one can buy a MacBook Pro in up to 4 TB configuration. However, let’s not forget its biggest limitation – only 4 GB of RAM (6 GB on the 1 TB model). I think this is where the big difference is between the iPad Pro and a laptop. My MacBook Pro 2016 has 16 GB of RAM and if you get the latest MacBook Pro model, you can get up to 32 GB of RAM. That’s a heck of a lot more memory for executing tasks on a laptop. Unfortunately, because of the limited RAM, you can forget about Apple ever offering the full-blown MacOS on the iPad Pro 2018, so there is no “future-proofing” of the iPad either. The iPadOS made a huge leap in lifting iOS limitations, but it is still not MacOS by any means.
iPadOS Limitations
The new iPadOS finally allows external storage devices to be mounted and accessed. This means that you can now plug in an external hard drive, SSD or even a thumb drive to the iPad and access files on it, something you could not do on the iPad Pro before. So if you are traveling on the road and you want to make a full backup of your memory card, you can now back up your photos both into the iPad’s internal memory, or into another storage device. The only problem with the copying files between storage devices is the single USB Type-C slot – you will need to use a USB Type-C hub, connect multiple storage devices, then copy files between them. Here is what the Files app screen looks like when copying images:
Another limitation of the iPad Pro that I have previously pointed out, is the single USB Type-C slot. When using a USB hub, the iPad Pro only has enough power to power up a single external SSD drive and a memory card, but not two separate storage devices. I tested the hub with two Samsung SSD drives and I could only get the Files app to recognize one of them. This means that the iPad Pro is perfectly suitable for copying files from a memory card to an external drive, but not between two external drives.
Apple Pencil 2
With the release of the new iPad Pro 2018, the Apple Pencil has also been updated. While it has not seen any major changes in terms of its overall performance or sensitivity levels (which are already pretty good to begin with), there are notable changes to the way the Apple Pencil works and charges. First of all, there is no need to plug the Apple Pencil into the iPad or an external charger to get it charged anymore – it can now do so wirelessly, utilizing the built-in battery of the iPad, which is pretty cool! Second, the Apple Pencil is now a single unit and there are no caps and other parts you can easily lose. Third, it now has a matte surface rather than gloss like the first version, which makes it easier to handle and use without any slipping issues. The tip is very similar to the older one and can be easily unscrewed and replaced, if it wears off. Lastly, the iPadOS now provides a more responsive experience with the Apple Pencil 2, with reduced latency.
In terms of its performance, I found it to work really well inside Lightroom CC. While it can be handy to use to move some of the sliders, the Apple Pencil comes particularly handy when dealing with adjustment layers in Lightroom CC. Adobe has already updated the Lightroom CC version for the iPad to be compatible with the newest iPad Pro, so the new double tapping action to switch from a brush to an eraser is already working correctly.
If you are wondering whether it is worth buying the Apple Pencil 2 or not, I would certainly recommend it. It is an expensive device, but for doing things like dodging and burning in photographs, being able to use the pencil and accessing smaller parts of the photo is so much easier compared to fingers.
Importing Images into Lightroom CC
When it comes to hardware, you can utilize a few different pieces of hardware to import images into the iPad. The first is to use a standard memory card reader, such as Apple’s USB-C to SD Card Reader. For those who shoot with CF, XQD or other memory card readers, another option is to use a USB hub that can connect other devices and read memory cards, such as the CharJenPro USB C Hub (an amazing little gadget by the way that I use for my MacBook Pro). I tested the iPad Pro with the CharJenPro and my XQD card reader and the iPad immediately recognized all the images. The third option is to connect to the camera directly.
If you have a camera like the Sony A7R III or the Nikon Z7 that comes with a USB Type C interface, you don’t need to worry about any extra accessories. All you have to do is plug a USB Type C cord on each end, turn the camera on and the iPad Pro will immediately recognize it. I have tested the iPad Pro 2018 with the Nikon Z7 and I was able to see and import all the images that I captured with the camera:
With the iPadOS, you can import RAW and JPEG images from memory cards into the iPad by either using the Photos app, or the Files app. The Photos app is a no-brainer – it automatically detects attached media and pops-up an “Import” tab, from which you can select the images you want to import. The images are imported into the iPad’s internal memory during this process. Once all the images are imported, you can then fire up Lightroom CC and import those images into the software:
The nice thing about this method, is that you can set up Lightroom CC to watch your Photos app for any changes and automatically import images into Lightroom.
Another way is to copy the contents of the memory card, then paste them into the local storage. This bypasses the Photos app, but requires that you manually add images into Lightroom “From Files”. I personally found this way to be too cumbersome – until Adobe provides a better way to mass-select files and import them, I would not recommend it.
The issue with both methods is that you end up duplicating all the files. The Photos / Files apps will keep all the imported files, and Lightroom CC will also import them into its own local storage. So if you have 32 GB worth of images, you will end up consuming 64 GB of storage on the iPad Pro.
I hope Adobe will come up with a way to simply import images into Lightroom CC without having to physically copy them. If this is implemented, then you will only need to copy files once, then import images into Lightroom CC, similar to how it is done on a desktop machine.
The good news is, most RAW images will work right off the bat. I was quite surprised to see the RAW images from my Nikon Z7 show up (the previews were extracted from the built-in JPEG images within RAW files). If any images are not recognized by the Photos app, it should still let you copy them into the internal storage – Lightroom will be able to read those files from there.
Editing Images in Lightroom CC
When it comes to editing, if you have not yet used the Lightroom CC version, you are going to discover that it differs quite a bit from the Lightroom Classic CC version. Here is the interface of Lightroom Classic CC that you are probably already used to:
And here is the interface of the desktop version of Lightroom CC (the iPad app interface is very similar):
As you can see, there is quite a bit of stuff missing. There is no history panel, no snapshot capability, no multi-photo editing and there are a few large features missing as well, such as HDR and Panorama stitching, as I have already pointed out earlier.
However, when it comes to features that are already present in both Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC, they work very similarly between the two. This means that if you are making adjustments to photos on the iPad Pro using Lightroom CC, once the edits are properly synced between the mobile and the desktop version of the two, all the changes will flow over (more on this in the next section).
When it comes to the image culling and editing process, I found Lightroom CC to work extremely well on the iPad Pro. When culling through images after the import, you just click the star icon on the right, then you can easily swipe up to mark a photo as a “Pick” and swipe down to mark it as a “Reject”, as shown below:
You can similarly star images that you want to edit later.
When you need to edit an image, simply click the editing tab on the top right to bring up the menu and from there you can navigate through different sub-menus like Profile, Light, Color, Effects, Detail, Geometry and Optics. Tapping on these sub-menus will reveal all the additional options and sliders that you can use to edit images:
You can either use your fingers to make adjustments, or you can use the Apple Pencil, whichever you prefer. If you want to reset any of the sliders back to default, simply double tap on the round part of the slider and it will reset.
Importing and Synchronizing Images Between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC
Keep in mind that whatever images you import into Lightroom CC, as long as you have synchronization enabled within Lightroom Classic CC, those images should automatically be imported into your Lightroom Classic CC catalog once both devices are connected to the Internet and the synchronization process is complete.
If you have way too many images in your Lightroom CC catalog on the iPad Pro and you do not want to go through the whole cloud synchronization process (which would be the case for me, as I don’t want to waste my time uploading and downloading images over the Internet when I get home after a trip), the alternative is to pause the syncing process and manually import images into your Lightroom CC catalog from the iPad Pro directly.
However, this is where you run into the problem of losing the edits that you have performed in Lightroom CC if you are not careful, because you would be going around Lightroom CC and importing images from the iPad Pro’s internal storage. Unfortunately, there is no way to force Lightroom CC to generate XMP files that could be saved in iPad Pro’s internal memory, so all the changes you make in Lightroom CC are only saved within the app’s internal database only. This is obviously a big problem, but there is somewhat of a workaround, assuming that you only edit some images and those are the ones you want to be able to migrate over.
The process is a bit convoluted and can be a bit confusing, but if you are careful (and you have full backups of your photos and possibly even your iPad), you should be able to get things done without major hassles. The main benefit of the below process is that you can avoid the whole upload and download process for every photo that you imported into the iPad Pro. This will simply save you a lot of time and bandwidth. So let’s go through the process:
- Make sure that you have a copy of all your images (ideally, keep the original memory cards intact and don’t write over them). If you do not have a copy of all your images outside your iPad, perform a full backup of the iPad using iTunes.
- After you import your images into the iPad, turn off cloud sync within Lightroom CC.
- Star all the images you are going to edit on the iPad.
- After you edit all the starred images, the goal is to simply copy over all other images and only copy over the settings from the edited images.
- Connect your iPad to your desktop or laptop that contains Lightroom Classic CC.
- Fire up Lightroom Classic CC and import all the images from the iPad directly. You will notice that only RAW files are copied and none of the edits are preserved. This is normal, because you are not importing from Lightroom CC, but rather from the iPad’s internal memory that does not contain any of the edits.
- After all the images are successfully imported, click the “Filter” icon in Lightroom CC, then touch the icon in front of the stars until it becomes “smaller or equal to”. Without any stars selected, this will show all the images that you have not starred before. These are the images we will be deleting, so make sure that these images are indeed unedited. Mass select all these photos and click “Delete” to delete them from Lightroom CC’s storage.
- Now go ahead and resume the Cloud sync. At this point, only the images that you edited on the iPad will be uploaded to the cloud. When Lightroom Classic CC syncs and downloads the images, it will see that they are already present, so instead of re-downloading the files, it will simply create a virtual copy with the all the changes you’ve made in Lightroom CC.
- Once everything syncs up between Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC, if you want to free up all the space on your iPad Pro, go ahead and delete all the RAW files using the Photos app on your iPad.
The above process is far from ideal. You will end up with virtual copies and the changes won’t be simply copied over to the existing RAW files. If this annoys you, there is really not much you can do aside from copying settings from virtual copies, pasting them into RAW files, then deleting the virtual copies…one by one. Also, there is nothing you can do about uploading images to the cloud – the ones you actually care about preserving, you will need to let sync. I wish Adobe provided a way to save and export changes from Lightroom CC, so that you can just sync the settings, but unfortunately, there is no way to do that as of today.
Still, the above workaround does work and it can save you hours of frustration and lots of bandwidth while Lightroom CC from the iPad attempts to sync to the cloud, then back to your Lightroom Classic CC. This can be especially useful if you are working with hundreds, perhaps even thousands of RAW images.
Summary
Without a doubt, Apple’s new iPad Pro is a very impressive tablet. It has an unbelievably fast A12X Bionic processor that can surpass even a high-end laptop. It sports a very impressive GPU that can challenge a dedicated video card of a MacBook Pro. It has a sleek, compact and lightweight design with a beautiful display that provides smooth touch and Apple Pencil 2 performance. The USB Type-C port is capable of connecting many different types of devices and accessories, including USB hubs. The new iPadOS works very well and Adobe’s Lightroom CC shows excellent performance, even with more complex adjustments and layers. And with the upcoming full version of Adobe Photoshop, the iPad Pro is going to become one of the top tools for graphic artists, and potentially even photographers.
However, despite all of its strengths, the iPad Pro is still somewhat limited when compared to a real laptop or a desktop, since it cannot run a full-fledged operating system like MacOS. This seriously limits the number of post-processing apps you can use on the device and requires some workarounds. In addition, considering that the iPadOS is too new at this point, proper support for the Files app and other new features of the operating system have not been implemented by many third party apps, including Adobe’s Lightroom CC for mobile. It might take some time for changes to be rolled out in order to make the iPad Pro more usable for photographers.
Personally, I love the ability to travel light with the iPad Pro. I love Apple’s folio keyboard, which to me feels so much better compared to the butterfly keyboard on my MacBook Pro – it makes the process of responding to emails / messages and writing articles much more pleasant. Despite some of the limitations and challenges with using external storage, I am happy that I am now able to import and edit images in Lightroom CC, as well as perform backups. I can quickly edit photos and video, and share them immediately with my family and on the web.
Unfortunately, working with a lot of RAW files requires plenty of storage on the device, as well as serious Internet bandwidth in order to quickly and properly sync all the files between Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC. Even those who fully switch to Lightroom CC will potentially need to wait for hours until their images upload to Adobe’s cloud servers and then download to other devices. These issues and limitations are without a doubt annoying, but they can be addressed via software updates. If Adobe can address the problem of importing images into Lightroom CC, so that they can be simply added into the catalog without having to be duplicated, it would free up a lot of storage and allow photographers to utilize external storage for keeping their images. This way, one could simply purchase a lower-end iPad Pro with less storage, then connect a larger external SSD drive for working on images.
A lot has changed since I published the review in November of 2018, in which I originally recommended against getting the iPad Pro for photographers. With the release of the iPadOS, the iPad Pro is now a much more capable device. It might not be able to do everything a laptop can, but it is still an excellent choice for those who want to travel light. I have been beta testing the iPadOS since it became publicly available, and I have now been taking the iPad Pro instead of my MacBook Pro with me when traveling. I am waiting anxiously for Apple and third party apps to release updates that improve the stability and provide additional features to the iPad Pro in order to make it a true laptop replacement.
Hi Nasim – I think you have to make up your mind about what you want from iPad Pro or MacBook Pro. You pays your money and makes your choice. IPad will give you “basic” processing on the go at a price – MB Pro will give you much more in the way of post processing choices, but at a price! I recently travelled for 8 weeks from Australia-Norway-various North Atlantic stops-Canada and New York with iPad and WD Wireless SSD (yes you can import to iPad from external storage – again at a price, but I always travel with a SSD to backup anyway). I found Lightroom Mobile met all my “on-the-go” needs as an enthusiast (and I suspect that most of your readers fall into this category) and I still have the RAW images on the SSD for any processing on macBook Pro when I get back to base. For other readers, my workflow was to import from cards to the WD SSD, import to LR Mobile via WD MyCloud, process the images and save to Photos. Regards, Fred
I agree, I think it is good to understand the needs fully and obviously take the price into account. That’s where the iPad Pro 2018 can be tough to choose, since it is a pretty expensive device, especially when you consider the 512 GB and 1 TB options.
Thanks for sharing your experience! It looks like you have your backup solution working, which is great. I just wish Apple opened up the platform a little to allow us to access external storage. If I could attach my tiny Samsung SSD drive to the iPad and backup images from my memory card, it would really be a killer combo. But as of today, I have to think about a separate backup solution, then bring an iPad along. The weight and space savings at that point start to disappear…
Nasim why did u upgrade from pc to imac. You had evrything top of the line. i7 8700k, asus z370 rog maximus hero, nvme and what not. This processor overclocks like a dream. It was confusing to see u upgrade from a gtx 970 to a 1060 but i guess more vram is a reason and regular updates as well. Your point was that this pc can blow away anything from apple. Will there be a pc build 2019 article now? I was hoping u would look at ryzen this time. But u jumped ship it seems.:)
Lightroom Mobile does indeed well on the iPad as does Affinity Photo which you neglected to mention.
Great review thanks.
He mentions it briefly under the Limited Software Section (first paragraph).
Martin, as Steve pointed out, I did point out Affiinity Photo, which works really well. Lightroom CC on the iPad works really well, much better than the Classic in terms of overall responsiveness and performance. If Adobe addresses some of the concerns I pointed out, I would definitely consider it as a travel solution. In fact, despite all the negatives, I am still seriously considering it. Being able to travel light and edit images on the go is a huge benefit.
“So no matter how much Apple wants its user base to perceive the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, it simply is not one.”
I’m sorry, but this is simply wrong, unless you’re speaking for yourself. If you’re speaking generally, it’s just plain wrong and frankly condescending. I’m a big fan of your site, long time reader, but rarely comment, but here I felt I had to chip in. My mom, who is a few years over 60, totally replaced her laptop with the iPad Pro, and she could not be happier. In fact, she’s using the iPad Pro to take photos of her flower garden, then processing them, and posting them to social media from the same device. Which laptop offers that all-in-one experience? Different people have different needs, and there’s an increasing number of people who do not need a mouse, a trackpad and a keyboard on a hinge to get things done. Imagine the current generation, who’s computing devices are mobile first, touch first. Of course there are still software limitation for a lot of established workflows, but I think Apple will iron them out within 1-2 years, and more PC/Mac apps will be adapted to the iPad as well.
What your mother needs can be done with even a big phone. Desktop or laptops have other uses as well and Nasim explained his reasoning as well.
Taiwan Explorer, I really didn’t intend anything I wrote to be condescending. I simply stated that considering all the limitations and lack of ability to add a cursor via a trackpad or a mouse, the iPad cannot really be a laptop replacement. It basically sits in between a tablet and a laptop when it comes to its power and capabilities. In terms of what your mom is doing, if she is taking pictures with the iPad Pro, is there a reason why she doesn’t use a regular iPad? I think the iPad Pro is a very niche product that is designed for specific tasks. My mom would never be able to tell the difference between the iPad and the iPad Pro and for her, it is an ultimate device for email, social media, etc.
I am very much hopeful that Apple will iron out some of the bugs and issues. But at this time, the iPad Pro cannot replace a working laptop for most photographers – and that’s what I wrote in the review.
@Taiwan Explorer, a Fiat and a Ferrari can drive me to the mall. Is the Fiat a Ferrari replacement?
Your mom can do just fine with an $100 Android tablet. Nasim was talking about travel photo and i totally agree that the iPad is not a laptop replacement, mainly due to the ridiculous IOS limitations. But this is a general issue with the apple devices. The new iPad Pro remains a brilliant piece of hardware crippled by the greedy limitations imposed by Apple in software.
Thank you for sharing…I was wondering of the price difference between iPad and MacBook Pro. To me, this would make the difference since I already have a Mac desktop.
Michael, I guess it depends on what size iPad Pro you are going to choose. The most expensive iPad Pro 2018 is $1,849 (1 TB model with Cellular) and the WiFi-only model is $1,699. At that price, you can get a MacBook Pro 13″ and even 15″ models. Add the cost of Apple Pen 2 and a keyboard case and the price goes up even further. If you go for a smaller 512 GB model, the price goes down by $400, around $1,299. That’s the model I would consider if you want to get something cheaper than a typical MacBook Pro.
Great review. I love my last gen iPad Pro but the lack of an SD slot and only a one-way reader (import only) made it unusable for practical backup storage while traveling with the one-cardvDf. I bought the little MacBook Air with USB and SD slots. It’s an amazing laptop, but, of course, larger and heavier than the iPad Pro. Now, with the two-card D850 I don’t worry as much about losing data.
Steve, thank you for sharing your experience! I was really hoping that Apple would take care of the issues on the new iPad Pro 2018, but it looks like aside from beefier specs, we didn’t really get very far when it comes to iOS limitations.
iPad is a frustrating situation for me. IF it had the missing LR Classic features and IF it could import directly to apps and IF it supported external storage…. etc (I can live without the external storage if I could import directly to apps). I absolutely love it for client meetings, editing on the go and some of the apps are truly great. Also, not having a clear roadmap of features from Adobe is frustrating. Where’s the RGB Calibration panel?? It’s so close to being an ideal solution for me. It’s maddening.
Frank, thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really hope Apple listens and updates its iOS to be able to access external storage. That is certainly the biggest issue it has today.
Hi Nasim.
When I travel around the world I use the new compact&light Ravpower filehub WD009 that allows me to connect my iPad pro 256GB with an external 1TB ssd USB C.
The transfer speed between the iPad and the filehub via wifi is impressive and I have a total of 1,25 TB available on my iPad PRO
I have been looking at a possibility of using the new iPad as a replacement for my Surface Pro when I travel.
What I really need it the most is for backing up photos on my trip rather than editing.
WD My Passport Pro almost took care of that except for the usb2 port connection of my card reader so backing my 64 or 128GB XQD card
at the end of the day is rather long and painful.
I like the idea of plugging my Z7 directly into iPad but I am not sure if iPad will make a great storage unit.
I think Apple has really strange way of storing photos and in the past, I found it to be annoying to go through various folders to find
the pictures that I want as there seems to be no logical path where each photo is stored. May be that has changed but I would like to hear how
easy it is to get the photos out of iPad into my computer when I get home. Usually I like to keep all photos from each day into a unique folder.
Also, it would be nice if there is a way to hook up the camera and external HD to iPad and back up photos into external HD.
If I can do that, I think I am sold on the iPad as a replacement for my Surface Pro, I think.
Siteetat, accessing images in Lightroom Classic CC from the iPad is not an issue (at least I have not yet encountered any). Once you plug the iPad Pro into your computer, Lightroom will immediately identify the iPad and allow you to choose the iPad as the location to import photos from. You can then simply start the import process – you don’t have to go through folders and find anything. I have tested it on the iMac and MacBook Pro, but if you are doing this on a PC, I would certainly do a few tests before you commit to the iPad Pro. There are no organization options on the iPad Pro, so once you import into Lightroom Classic CC, you can do all the organization from there based on EXIF Metadata.
Nasim, thanks for your comment. I am a PC guy so definitely will need to look into this a bit more but it does not sound too promising. Generally I like to keep all my pictures of one trip in one folder and organized it by day.
I have not really used much LR and used PS most of the time as that is what I have been using for the past 12 years. I was really hoping to find a simple drag and drop into my own folders kind of back up solution. Too bad, I usually bring my ipad along for music and ebook while I travel and my Surface Pro for backing up photos. It would be nice to do everything with one tablet.
I have a 1st Gen iPad Pro (small screen version) with 256GB storage. I use it for travel as it allows me to backup my SD cards each evening (then the cards are locked and kept until all photos are safely on my home system and multiple hard drive backups. I am considering one of the new models to get the larger screen. I shoot a Nikon D750, an IR converted D600 plus Nikon1 J3s for underwater work.
I am able to sort and delete weak shots, make initial edits on most photos and “final edits on others. This allows quick upload to Facebook and email for family/friends. When back with my MacBook Pro, the folders are synced, I move photos into my laptop CC Classic catalog and, after backup, delete from the iPad for use on the next outing.
I agree, the iPad Pro is not a laptop replacement. I do not have my plug-ins and have not tried ti with my infrared converted camera. However, for most needs it has been quite helpful, fun to use and speeds up the processing of photos when I get back on my laptop. Now, what will Photoshop for iOS bring us in 2019. We shall see!
Thoughtful, well balanced review on the pluses, minuses and limitations of the system – a rarity in the reviews world these days. Thank you.
Fr me the real issue is iOS limitations – not being able to connect an external hdd is crazy in 2016, let alone 2018.
With CC wanting files in the cloud – which is equally nuts in 2018 with 40+mb raw files shooting 6fps – this just won’t work for many people wanting to have a backup of some sort.
If CC allowed local file organising like Classic CC and proper metadata control I think many would switch. As for using it on a 1tb device costing such an incredible amount it’s really a non-option for most currently.
Thank you for your comments, most of which I share.
The iPad Pro 2018 is not a replacement for a laptop for me either! The certainly strong hardware of the iPad Pro is unfortunately significantly reduced by the telephone operating system. As long as the data trasfer in both directions is not possible and as long as no real file management is possible, it is not a laptop replacement, but a completely superfluous device. On the other hand, I like the normal iPad 2018 very much. But I only use it for e-mails, YT and internet, not for photography!
I’be been using iPad and iPad Pro for several years for my photography needs. I have a few scenarios where it shines:
1. Taking product photo. I have qDslrDashboard installed on iPad and my Nikon D750 with embedded WiFi. I simply take photos and they immediately upload to the iPad where I can review them closely. I also can use LiveView on the iPad to setup the scene. There are other options like stacking, modifying shooting parameters etc.
2. The same as above but with actual portraiture work. I can set the iPad close to my model and he/she can actually see the shots once they taken.
3. In travels to backup/review/share photos. I’m surprised that no-one is actually using Apple Photos app. It’s convenient and powerful enough. You can even use some kind of plugins to adjust your photo. However I usually just import everything from my card into photos library, remove any bad shots and once I’m at home, just import everything on PC by wire.
At the moment I’m in process of moving to CaptureOne so Lightroom CC way isn’t that suitable for me anyway.
You say:
“When it comes to software options for photo editing, a full-blown operating system like Windows or MacOS has plenty of choices, from open source to professional-grade commercial editing software. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for software options on the iPad. Aside from Adobe, which has the Lightroom CC software that works on the iPad and perhaps Affinity Photo, most other “apps” are very limited in their functionality. Most are incapable of working with RAW images, usually providing very basic set of tools, focusing on various presets that are supposed to make images look better.”
Not entirely true – have you tried Raw Power, which was just updated to Version 2 and is a very capable Raw editor? Versions for iOS and macOS are available. I have been using it for the past year with great results. I would suggest anyone thinking about using the iPad as an image editing device look closely at Raw Power – it might meet most of your editing needs.
One other question: I have a professional photographer friend who has rejected the iPads because the display is “too high contrast” – and he can’t see the exposure graduations he can see in Photoshop or Lightroom on the PC. Do you agree that this can be an issue with the iPads? I find the display to be fine, but I am not as picky about my images.
David
Im sorry but i find this overpriced junk. A overpriced overpowered netflix machine. You dont need this thing its that simple. Those company’s are creating niche products and tell you you need this shit. Whats wrong with a good editing pc with a big calibrated screen? Whats wrong if you are on the go, with a good editing laptop with a normal keyboard, and a mouse??
No, those ipads are just for viewing content. I end my rant here :)
Nasim
Great post. Thanks for sharing your experiences with the Ipad Pro. I have a few additional questions and hoping you can take some time to share your thoughts on those as well.
1. Does Lightroom on the Ipad pro allow to connect to a private cloud for instance if I host my own cloud using a WD or Synology? i want to be able to download and upload photos directly into lightroom without bringing the photos app into the mix
2. Is the Lightroom CC for Ipad Pro different from Ipad. I have an Ipad mini and for the life of me i just cant get the photos imported into lightroom. i get an error no matter how i try. I have tried all possible options listed below. i have even deleted and reinstalled the app several times
a. Import directly into lightroom using itunes – files dont show up
b. import into photos. made a separate album and then try importing into lightroom. errors out that it cant import
c. imported into icloud files and then tried importing. a total of 30GB took forever and timedout and errored out and does not import all images
Tried importing a few more ways using third party apps like Documents, and some others but the workflow ended up being super painful
My main issues are
1. Workflow of getting photos in and out is so terribly painful as compared to lightroom classic that it impacts my ability to be agile
2. i am planning to get (If i am convinced about workflow) the 256GB or 512 version which would have the 4GB RAM. would that be enough to run lightroom or photoshop in future
3. would a macbook 12inch with 16gb RAM be a better device. yes it would not provide ipad features but my main objective is to edit photos and keep that process seamless and as simple as possible
Looking forward to your thoughts
Thanks in advance
Nasim,
I enjoyed and agree with your assessment of the iPad Pro. Since it’s inception, the iPad has been good hardware hobbled by a puny OS. I have an iPadPro, and I like it, I like the format and the touch screen. But there are so many things I cannot do, and things I can do take longer not because of the hardware, because of iOS. It is simply inferior to OSX. Remember when Apple was naming the OSX versions after big cats? Well the first version of the iOS should have been named Tabby. Maybe today we would be up to TuxedoCat. iOS is a poor and inferior substitute for OSX. Microsoft got it right on their tablet, it runs the same OS as the computer. Why did Apple go so far down the wrong path? Will they ever figure it out?
Excellent article. This really helped me with me workflow where I travel only with my iPad. On a recent holiday, I had 1,000+ RAW images that I imported into LightRoom CC on iOS and did my edits for the key photos. Followed instruction above to import to LightRoom CC Classic on the Mac and worked perfectly including the edits by turning on Sync.
To address the Virtual Copies issue, this was fairly easy to remediate by:
1) Photo -> Set Copy as Master. To make this faster across the photos, I mapped a Keyboard Shortcut via System Preferences. Lightroom does not have a shortcut but MacOS mapping works fantastic.
2) Filter out only the Virtual Copies (the filter icon at top right) and delete them all.
Works great!
Nasim,
I really appreciate your candor and I was fortunate to acquire
the new iPad Pro 12.9 with 512G, but have since tried to find
a way to practically use this incredible tool in my processing
work flow.
The storage is the BIG problem and interesting how many
photographers forget that there are those of use who work
far, far away from WIFI and all that it has created for us.
I spend months on the road and in the back country, so
even with my Cell signal booster and the ability to use large
amounts of data I concur with your findings.
I shoot large files and there is no practical way to use the
iPad pro as a traditional photo processor. Now that we can get our
photos on the iPad, we just have to get them off of it
without counting on Wifi that we may not have access to.
I have discovered the Luna Display software and dongle option and it has been
an interesting way to use the iPad Pro. I now use the iPad
as a secondary screen with my Macbook Pro, and as
an incredible photo retouching tool by using the software
that I already have on my Macbook Pro.
Am I completely convinced, not yet, but I’m willing to give
it a good go before I relinquish the iPad Pro.
Besides, it makes an incredible secondary monitor for the
Macbook Pro while I’m on the road and it offers a much
lighter and more compact tool for everyday use when I’m
in “civilization”.
Thank you, again Nasim, you have voiced my apprehensions as well
as other professional photographers. I look forward to the time when
Apple no longer cripples this incredible tool just because they are afraid
they may lose a few dollars because of storage.
Think how much they could gain in new customer purchase due to the
incredible creativity and flexibility that Apple has been know for by
unleashing the potential of this amazing tool.
As a working photo professional…using the new iPad Pro with Lightroom CC and 40mb raw files works fine for me. I rarely ever touch my desktop anymore. I have custom profiles that I apply to images, straighten, crop and maybe touch up. It’s fast and seemless. That being said, there are times when a desktop is needed. Working on my website or backing up locally from CC. For photography, the new iPad can easily replace a laptop, for some other tasks it can’t. So I can say you are half right.
As far as apple pushing this as a laptop replacement. For most it is. For some it isn’t. That’s why the make MacBooks.
When I travel around the world I use the new compact&light Ravpower filehub WD009 that allows me to connect my iPad pro 256GB with an external 1TB ssd USB C.
The transfer speed between the iPad and the filehub via wifi is impressive.
I strongly suggest this solution to all travel photographers on the go.
“If Apple ever opens up the ability to access external storage and allows to perform basic file operations for backing up media, I might revisit the iPad Pro again.”
Then you have to do it in autumn when the new iOS is released:
“iPadOS supports external storage, Apple revealed on stage at WWDC 2019 on Monday, including external drives, USB drives, and SD cards. All you need to make it happen is an iPad model that can run iPadOS 13 and an external drive that can hook up to it. That’s USB-C connectivity for the latest iPad Pros and Lightning for older iPad models.”
Source: bgr.com/2019/…files-app/
Hopefully Adobe Updates LR CC with a feature to Export or Sync the Catalogue only.
FJ, please see the updated review – a lot has changed with the iPadOS now!
Hi Nasim,
I wonder what you think about the new iPad OS announcements and if you change some of your recommendations about iPad Pro based on these upcoming changes.
IMHO the upcoming iPad OS 13 removes all the inconsitent limitations given in the current version.
On top of that you can also combine the capabilities of the iPad and the Mac Book PRO.
www.apple.com/ipado…s-preview/
I guess the iPad suits best for short photo travel with limited editing needs. E.g. a weekend shooting with lean traveling. 1 TB is enough space to store > 6500 A7R IV uncompressed RAW files – that should do for 2 days of excessive shooting and you can share sour results instantly with your favorite online devotees.
IMHO the perfect travel companion.
For me it was obvious that Apple would work on a more open approach and this takes time. Apple has a track record of adding features to existing devices and that#s the reason why I invest my money in such devices.
I am using the iPad PRO 2018 now for almost a year and it’s getting even better with iPad OS 13. IMHO a no-brainer to use it for photography now. I am sure companies like Skylum will sooner or later add a mobile suite too.
Osan and Joger, please see the updated review – I can now fully recommend the iPad Pro for photographers. Been using the iPadOS since the first beta and it is excellent now. The gold version of the iPadOS v13 is coming out in a few days!
I have the iPad and iPhone. Not bad for what I use them for. However, for me the Dell XPS 15 9550. 100% sRGB and 100% AdobeRGB with an 8 MB screen versus the Mac Pro’s 5 MB. All the memory you need (mine is 16 Mb) and that’s as much as I need. If I had a do over it would be to order the SSD for better battery life. Different choices for different folks