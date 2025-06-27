Hohem iSteady MT2 Video Gimbal Review

The Hohem iSteady MT2 is a 653g, 3-axis video gimbal. It can hold a lighter camera or a phone up to 1.2kg, and it can provide more stabilization for video compared to the IBIS systems on cameras. How does it perform, and is it the right gimbal for you? Read on to find out!

Basic Features

Like all video gimbals, the basic procedure for the iSteady MT2 is balancing your camera in it, and then turning it on. It comes with an L-bracket that makes it pretty easy to mount your camera either horizontally or vertically. You put the camera into the L-bracket using an Arca-Swiss plate that also comes with the device, and there’s a second Arca-Swiss attachment for phones.

The balancing procedure is quite simple. It’s covered in the manual and in a video on Hohem’s website. There’s also a feature that allows you to fine-tune the adjustment of the camera position so that the horizon is exactly level, which is important for heavier cameras that might shift the horizon a little if the gimbal flexes.

The MT2 has quite a few controls. Aside from the main trigger, it’s got quite a few knobs that can control the camera, assuming your camera model is supported. You can pull focus, start and stop recording, and even zoom in or out on a few cameras. There are also some smartphone-specific controls such as switching from the front to the rear camera. All of this makes it more fully-featured than the average video gimbal.

And speaking of connecting this thing to your camera, chances are you won’t have any problems because it comes with pretty much every kind of USB-C-to-camera cable imaginable. All of this ships with a compact carrying case that has enough extra room to store a filter or two, or even a lav microphone.

Finally, there’s an app you can download that offers some basic control and parameter adjustment, as well as firmware updates. But the app is not necessary, and all the features can be controlled on the gimbal itself.

Stabilization

The Hohem iSteady MT2 has six basic stabilization modes:

Pan Follow (PF): The basic mode where the tilt axis is locked. It keeps the horizon steady.

Pan Follow Tilt (PTF): Like the pan-follow mode, but has tilting so the horizon is no longer steady.

Point of View (POV): All axes are unlocked, including the forward-backward axis

Lock (L): Locked mode, where no axes move.

Sport (S): A faster, more aggressive mode that allows you to follow erratic action

Inception (ICP): An interesting mode that points the camera upwards and spins it

Overall, the stabilization is good, and the gimbal is intuitive to use. Now, some readers might remember that I tested the DJI RS4 Mini not long ago, which is a slightly larger gimbal that supports 2kg, but costs about $100 more and weighs 890g. So, how does the iSteady MT2’s stabilization compare?

Both are pretty similar and give comparably stable footage for more basic movements. When the action got a bit more intense, I feel that the RS4 Mini was a bit more stable, which is not too surprising since it is a bigger gimbal with a maximum load capacity of 2kg. Generally speaking, the bigger gimbals will provide more powerful motors and more stabilization, but that comes with a tradeoff for size, of course.

Overall, when it comes to stabilization power, I’d say the iSteady MT2 is good for those who want a compact package that can still provide most of the gentle moves necessary for everyday videos. But, a gimbal like the DJI RS4 Mini is better suited to more demanding videos with crazier moves, and where a small size is still somewhat important. Finally, a bigger rig like the DJI RS4 Pro is for intense projects where filmmaking is your only focus and you want to do the really crazy moves, like following death-defying parkour with ease.

Tracking Module

The Hohem iSteady MT2 can be bought in a kit with a tracking module – which, for now, sells for the same price as the gimbal without the tracking module. In any case, the tracking module attaches to the gimbal and uses basic face recognition to make the gimbal follow faces. It’s a pretty cool feature actually, and it’s especially useful for following people or making solo videos where you want more than just a static shot.

The tracking module is activated by gestures and works pretty well. There is a gesture for starting, stopping, and re-framing. It can also be activated and deactivated directly from the gimbal in those cases. By default, it seems to be tuned to wider-angle lenses as those found on phones, and I had to adjust it a little for closer shots with a 50mm lens.

Another interesting feature available with this gimbal is the fill light. Its power can be adjusted from 0% to 100%, and you can also adjust its color temperature from 2700K-6500K. But what I like best is that you can select any hue from 0-359º, so you can color yourself blue, orange, purple, etc., for unusual results. Nifty.

The light is relatively small, but it works for quick vlogging-style videos in lower light, especially if you’re using a relatively fast aperture. It’s certainly an improvement over overhead lighting.

Strengths

My favorite aspect of the iSteady MT2 is that it’s small at only 653g, and yet still stable with a camera like the Nikon Z6 or Panasonic G9. The MT2 is small enough that I’d bring it along with me even on an international trip.

It’s also nice how easy it is to use the iSteady MT2 out of the box. Unlike the DJI RS4 Mini, it did not require registration with a smartphone app, which is a huge plus for me. And after it’s configured, you can pretty much figure out most of its basic controls just by pressing buttons.

Finally, the MT2 can act as a power bank with 5W charging. That means you can give your camera bit of an extra boost of power if it supports USB charging, and you can use it to power your phone, too.

Weaknesses

The Hohem iSteady MT2 is a good product, but one thing that could be improved is the quick-release plate. The rubber on the top has a little less friction than most quick release plates I’ve used, and so I had to screw in the plate a little tighter than average to prevent any movement.

There’s also a controller knob on the gimbal that can control pans and tilts. I wish it had a bit more resistance, as it’s a bit difficult to keep the pan speed constant and slow. The speed of panning increases very quickly, and it requires some practice to pan more slowly. In this case, I preferred the panning joystick of the DJI RS4 Mini, which you can adjust to absurdly low panning speeds if needed.

Conclusion

The Hohem iSteady MT2 is a great option for people with lighter cameras. Its smaller size means that it is ideal for travel or those who carry a lot of gear. The stabilization works very well, and it has enough features to so that you can get pretty creative with your footage. Though not a perfect product, I recommend it overall, and especially at this price.

If you think this gimbal might be right for you, consider getting it at B&H Photo through the link below. Buying any product through our affiliate links supports independent reviews like this one and keeps Photography Life ad-free!

Let me know in the comments if you have any questions.