Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E Review

Introduction

The Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is an ultra-wide zoom for Hasselblad’s newest medium format cameras. It is Hasselblad’s widest lens and only their second XCD zoom. It also represents the company’s first “E” series lens, which stands for “exclusive.” Given all this, the eye-watering price of $5929 may not be surprising, though it does make it the most expensive lens that Hasselblad currently sells for the X system.

On Hasselblad’s medium format sensor, the equivalent focal length of this zoom lens is approximately 16-27mm in full-frame terms. (The full-frame equivalent aperture would be approximately f/2.5-3.5.) This puts the new lens squarely in the domains of landscape photography, astrophotography, architectural photography, and environmental portraiture.

Hasselblad states that, despite being a zoom, it “delivers the same superb image quality from edge to edge as the XCD prime lenses.” Given how sharp the Hasselblad V lenses have been in my tests, I was eager to put that claim up to scrutiny.

So, in this hands-on review, I’ll take you through the capabilities of the Hasselblad 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E and whether it deserves the lofty title of Hasselblad’s first “E” lens – as well as the lofty price. I tested an early sample of this lens both in the lab and in the field during a trip to Iceland last month. It never got dark enough to see the stars at night (so no chance to test astrophotography performance yet), but I did put it through its paces extensively for landscape photography. Is it worth adding this lens to your bag? Read on to find out!

Build Quality

The Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E features an all-metal lens barrel, including the zoom and focusing rings. It feels very reassuring to hold, and the engraved text is a nice touch both for legibility and longevity. Everything about it feels high-end, although it does get quite cold if you’re using it in sub-freezing temperatures like those I experienced in Iceland.

It’s a little on the large side, but that is not surprising given the lens’s focal length and Hasselblad’s prioritization of image quality. It weighs 805 g (1.77 pounds) and measures 117 mm (4.6 inches) long. By comparison, the Hasselblad 25mm f/2.5 V – perhaps the most obvious alternative to this lens – weighs 592 grams (1.31 pounds) and measures 105 mm (4.1 inches) long.

I used the Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E in windy, rainy, and humid conditions. In the most humid environment of my trip, I did once experience some internal fogging of the front element of the lens. As soon as I brought the lens to less humid conditions, the internal fog dissipated over the course of about one hour, and the lens was left without any ill effects. I should mention that this was not the only lens with me that fogged up. The Nikon Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ and Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 also experienced internal fogging in the same conditions, although the Sony 20-70mm f/4 G did not.

Despite this experience, I would be happy using the Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E in harsh weather, and did so often during my time with the lens. Compared to most ultra-wide zooms, the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 has very few moving parts and feels built to last. The front element barely moves at all as the lens is zoomed; it recesses by a few millimeters at 25mm, then returns to place at 35mm, but that’s all. This is ideal for preventing sand, dust, and water from entering the lens over time.

Handling

This lens handles fine but doesn’t have the same number of dedicated controls as some of the other recent Hasselblad lenses. There are two rings – one for zooming, one for focusing – but no other rings, buttons, or switches. There also is not a focus distance scale like what you’d find on Hasselblad’s existing XCD V lenses. The lack of a manual focus switch is particularly glaring, and an additional control ring would have been ideal, too.

A major feature of the XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is the leaf shutter. This allows shutter speeds up to 1/2000 second with flash sync, allowing for environmental portraiture in bright conditions while using a flash. However, Hasselblad’s other recent lenses of the XCD V series have an upgraded leaf shutter that allows 1/4000 second instead. The difference may not matter to you in practice, but I find it surprising that this new zoom – arguably positioned as the highest-end lens in Hasselblad’s system – does not have the same capability.

Other handling features of this lens include a 77mm filter thread, which is small enough to allow the easy use of filters and filter holding systems. Many ultra-wide zoom lenses these days have difficulties using filters, so this is a nice sight on the Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E. However, I almost wish that they had gone with a larger 82mm thread size, because screw-in filters can add a bit of mechanical vignetting on this lens if you aren’t careful.

Beyond that, the lens hood is pretty small and unobtrusive, but it’s a little fiddly to attach in the correct position. I recommend leaving it attached permanently once you get it locked in place the first time. It’s small enough that it doesn’t really diminish the lens’s portability.

Overall, I really wish that there had been a few more handling-related features on the Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E. Most of all, it’s surprising to me that a nearly $6000 lens doesn’t have an auto/manual focus switch of some kind. A customizable control ring would also be expected at this price. I should note that both of these features are found on Hasselblad’s V-series lenses like the XCD 25mm f/2.5 V.

Alternatives

Hasselblad has been revamping their lenses recently, with this 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 joining the 25mm f/2.5 V, 38mm f/2.5 V, 55mm f/2.5 V, and 90mm f/2.5 V in the company’s newest lens lines. It also complements the existing Hasselblad XCD 35-75mm f/3.5-4.5 very nicely, although that lens is not part of the company’s “V” or “E” series, having been officially announced in 2019.

Are there any alternatives to the 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E if you don’t want to spend nearly $6000 on a lens, though? Not directly. The XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E is Hasselblad’s widest lens at the moment, as well as their only ultra-wide zoom for the X system. In that sense, it doesn’t have any real competitors. However, there are a few wide-angle prime lenses available if you don’t need the ability to zoom.

The XCD 25mm f/2.5 V is perhaps the most obvious choice given the focal length and bright maximum aperture, as well as how new it is (though it’s expensive at $3700). I gave it very high marks in my review. The XCD 28mm f/4 P is another intriguing option – smaller, lighter, and significantly less expensive at $1680.

If your goal is to get as wide as possible, the Hasselblad XCD 21mm f/4 may suit your needs. It has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 17mm and is currently the widest prime lens available from Hasselblad, almost as wide as this zoom – though it’s expensive at $3750 and very hard to find.

Among Hasselblad’s H System lenses, only the 24mm f/4.8 and 28mm f/4 are similarly wide. If you’re using the 0.8x XH converter, you may also consider the HC 35mm f/3.5, which becomes a 28mm f/2.8 due to the focal length reduction of the adapter. All three of these lenses can be updated to the newest firmware to allow for autofocus on Hasselblad’s X-mount cameras using the XH adapters.

But at the end of the day, if you need an ultra-wide zoom, this is the only option to be found for the Hasselblad X system. If not for the exorbitant price, this lens would be the obvious choice for Hasselblad users who want to use such wide focal lengths.

Hasselblad 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E Specifications

Full Name: Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E (Hasselblad also calls it the XCD 3.2-4.5/20-35E)

Mount Type: Hasselblad X

Focal Length: 20-35mm zoom (16-27mm full-frame equivalent)

Angle of View: 108° to 76°

Maximum Aperture: f/3.2-4.5

Minimum Aperture: f/32

Filter Size: 77mm

Lens Elements: 16

Lens Groups: 12

Special Elements: 3 aspherical, 4 ED glass

Anti-Flare Coatings: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Front element moves within fixed outer barrel

Control Rings: Zoom and focus

Control Buttons: No

Control Switches: None

Focus Motor: Linear stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 32 cm (12.6 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.16× (1:6.3)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 117 × 81 mm (4.6 × 3.2 inches)

Weight: 805 g (1.77 pounds)

MSRP: $5929 (check current price)

The next page of this review covers the optical characteristics of the Hasselblad XCD 20-35mm f/3.2-4.5 E, including image quality tests in the lab. So, click the menu below to go to “Optical Performance”: