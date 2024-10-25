Gitzo Adventury 45 L Backpack Review

When you hear the name of the Italian brand Gitzo, you probably think of high-end tripods. What’s less known is that Gitzo also has three backpacks in its portfolio. One is more urban-oriented, the Gitzo Légende. The other two are almost identical models apart from size (30L and 45L) and are designed for rougher conditions. The name of these bags hints at their intended use: Adventury. In this review, I’ll share my three-month experience with the larger of the siblings, the Adventury 45 L.

To explain why I settled on the Gitzo Adventury 45 L, I will need to back up a little bit. Some time ago, I purchased the Nikon 500mm f/4 lens, and the question arose of how to carry it. None of my backpacks were large enough to accommodate the lens attached to the Nikon Z9 body via the FTZ adapter. My previous Peak Design Travel Backpack was unfortunately too short. Even my older Lowepro Pro Trekker 400 AW was as tight a fit as Mick Jagger’s jeans. So, I had to look for something bigger.

The requirements for a new camera backpack were pretty straightforward. I needed the interior space to be at least 48 cm tall, and the backpack had to be considered carry-on luggage for international flights. Of course, the size restrictions for carry-on luggage vary between airlines, but I based my search on the limits of those I fly with most frequently. This gave me the dimensions of 55 x 40 x 23 cm (22 x 16 x 9 inches). So, I needed to fit within those parameters.

The challenge was balancing a large interior space with restricted external dimensions. It turned out that the selection of camera backpacks that meet these requirements is fairly slim. Allow me to take a somewhat unconventional approach with this review and look at that selection right from the start. This will quickly explain why travelling wildlife photographers around me with similarly large gear often gravitate towards the Adventury 45 L.

Available Backpack Options

Shimoda Designs

Shimoda builds their backpacks around supporting their “core units” which hold your camera gear. The so-called Core Unit Extra Large DV v2 would have been the perfect choice to fit my lens, but it’s only compatible with their Action X70 backpack, which exceeds my intended carry-on dimensions by 4 cm in height (about 1.5 inches). This is probably close enough to be able to compress it down to the right dimensions, but ultimately, the airport staff has the final word, and I don’t want to rely on their good mood while traveling. The Action X50 backpack would just about meet the size requirements, but unfortunately, the largest compatible insert is the Core Unit Large DSLR v3, with an internal height of only 40 cm – not enough for my giant setup.

F-Stop

From F-Stop Gear, the largest backpack that complies with airline carry-on regulations is the Tilopa 50L. This backpack supports F-Stop’s Pro XL ICU to hold your camera gear. Unfortunately, this camera unit is just a few centimeters too short to comfortably hold my Z9 + FTZ adapter + 500mm f/4.

Lowepro Pro

Here, the story repeats itself as with Shimoda. The internal dimensions of the Pro Trekker BP 650 AW II provide plenty of space for anything. However, trying to squeeze a backpack measuring 62 x 34 x 31 cm into the airline’s carry-on bag checker would likely end in failure. And once again, the slightly smaller Pro Trekker BP 550 AW II falls short of fitting my kit by just a few centimeters. Perhaps I could squeeze it, but that would probably cost me the rubber eyecup on my camera (a bit of an issue with the Z9).

MindShift

The external dimensions of the MindShift Gear Firstlight 46L+ are 55.1 x 35.1 x 22.9 cm. Hmm, it’s clear that this backpack was designed with current airline size limits in mind. And inside? 50.8 x 34 x 18.5 cm! Big enough for my camera and still transportable as carry-on luggage. But one downside for me is how to access camera gear. In order to open the main compartment, you would put the backpack straps-down on the ground. I work in very muddy environments and don’t like the idea of cleaning mud from the backpack’s mesh padding (and my back).

Vanguard

A recent release from Vanguard is the Alta Sky 62. For a relatively low price of $260, it offers 51.6 x 29 x 16.5 cm of interior space, and most importantly, its external dimensions perfectly comply with airline carry-on limits. Besides the dimensions and price, other advantages include rear and even top access to the camera compartment. This is not a standard feature and makes getting the camera out of the bag very quick. At 2.7kg, it is also on the lighter side of the spectrum (the same as the MindShift Gear Firstlight 46L+). This backpack is definitely worth considering.

Gitzo

Finally, we get to the tested Adventury 45 L. I won’t keep you in suspense – the external dimensions are 55 x 35 x 22 cm. This means that the backpack fits perfectly in the carry-on size checker at the airport. The internal dimensions are 52 x 30 x 18 cm, which easily allows you to fit a camera with a 500mm f/4 lens attached. Of course, the weight of the fully-loaded backpack is another question! “Un poco pesado, pero está bien.” (“A bit heavy, but it’s all right.”) That’s the friendly warning I received when I had to put the backpack on the scale at an airport in Ecuador. So far, I’ve been lucky.

Design and Field Experience

The Gitzo Adventury 45 L backpack comes in one color scheme (khaki green and black), which blends into the environment it’s designed for: nature. Dirt such as dried mud and other natural stains on the backpack disappear well, so you won’t cause too much disgust when you return to civilization.

The material is a sturdy, water-resistant fabric with ripstop reinforcement. The most exposed areas, such as the bottom and front of the bag, are made from an even stronger, rubberized material. This means there’s no problem if you place the backpack in mud, wet grass, or leaves. Even rain shouldn’t find its way inside. However, the seams aren’t taped, so prolonged heavy downpours or submerging the bag in water would cause issues. Luckily, the backpack includes a rain cover stored in a pocket on the bottom.

Where the backpack rests against your back, it’s padded with perforated foam across the entire surface, with vertical and horizontal channels for airflow. The foam is covered with durable, breathable mesh. Thanks to the generous padding, the backpack is comfortable to wear, but to claim that your back will stay dry even on a summer day would be misleading. To be fair, I’ve never encountered a camera backpack that could pull that off. Go with a dedicated hiking backpack if you need maximum airflow.

The shoulder straps on the Gitzo Adventury are slightly curved into a C-shape, which improves ergonomics and prevents them from digging into your armpits. However, I’m not a fan of the strap design where they connect around the neck area with an archway. At least on my back, this connecting arch sometimes makes its presence felt. It doesn’t chafe or hurt, but it isn’t exactly comfortable.

On the other hand, I find the straps themselves well-designed. There’s not too much padding, but even under heavy loads, they don’t dig into my shoulders. The chest strap is easily adjustable in height using the usual guide rails. On my friend’s copy of this backpack, I saw that his plastic buckle came out of these rails, however, I have not noticed this problem yet on my copy. I’ve also come across occasional complaints online about the longevity of the stitching on the straps. Again, this isn’t something I’ve experienced so far. It’s possible that I’ve just been lucky, or perhaps Gitzo has ironed out these minor issues in the six years they’ve been producing this backpack.

All the buckles on the backpack are made of plastic. Time, cold weather, or a careless foot in a sturdy boot will eventually cause you to need replacements. The good news is that all the potentially vulnerable buckles are removable and can be replaced easily. This is a welcome departure from my aging Lowepro Pro Trekker, where replacing a buckle means unpicking the seams of the backpack.

The hip belt contributes significantly to the comfort of carrying the Gitzo Adventury 45 L, especially over long distances or in challenging terrain. I use it regularly, although if you don’t want a hip belt, it can be easily removed via a Velcro attachment point.

As you might hope from a tripod company, there are plentiful ways to attach your gear to the outside of the backpack. One strap is located at the bottom, which I can see being used to carry a sleeping mat when photographing near water. Two other straps wrap around most of the backpack and are primarily used for securing a tripod. Personally, I prefer to carry my lightweight tripod on the side. For larger and heavier tripods, you may want to attach them in line with the backpack’s center axis to distribute the weight better.

There are two fairly large pockets on the sides of the backpack. One of them has a full-length zipper, allowing it to open completely so that the tripod can pass through it like a sleeve. This can be handy when moving through dense vegetation, as a tripod sticking up above your head might get in the way. Other times, you can use it to hold food or a water bottle.

Unfortunately, the backpack doesn’t have a hydration bladder pocket. Where the tripod straps are sewn in, there are four small holes that look like tube openings, but they’re not meant for a water bladder. Instead, they allow you to stow the tripod straps when not in use.

Near the top of the backpack, there’s a small pocket measuring approximately 18 x 23 cm. You can store items like sunglasses, a memory card case, filters, a wallet, etc. – basically anything you don’t want to keep in the main compartment. There’s also a small pocket is located on the hip belt, just big enough for a microfiber cloth or an L-bracket. It’s also the only pocket not covered by water-resistant zippers.

This brings us to the main camera compartment. The entrance is located on the side that touches your back, which I see as a definite plus. It allows me to place the backpack on muddy ground more easily, and it also just feels more secure. Also – like bags from F-Stop Gear and Shimoda – the camera compartment is meant to hold an insert. So, the backpack is modular, or at least pseudo-modular.

You only have one insert option, which comes with the backpack when you purchase it. But if you’re like many photographers and already have other inserts, you can use them with this bag. Like with other similar systems, the insert can be sealed off with a separate cover once removed. The downside is that this solution increases the backpack’s weight.

The interior of the camera section is equipped with classic dividers that can be configured however you like. The dividers are generously padded, and their surface is nice and soft. Your camera gear will feel like it’s cushioned in a cloud.

To fit my gear comfortably, I had to abandon my usual symmetrical arrangement of camera gear and use only one long divider. This now splits the backpack into two halves. In one half, I store smaller items like certain lenses, filters, and binoculars. The other half houses the Z9 with a 500mm f/4 lens. It fits perfectly, although keep in mind that the backpack’s opening is a little smaller than the size of the interior. As a result, retrieving a lens or accessories from the top of the compartment can be trickier (as shown in the image below).

If you’re used to traveling with a laptop or tablet, you’ll find slots for both devices on the inside of the back lid. The larger of the two pockets easily fits a 16″ laptop, while the tablet slot is limited to about 19 cm in width, which corresponds to tablets with screens up to around 11 inches, like the iPad Pro 11″.

As for accessories, the backpack comes with two rather spacious mesh pouches included in the price. These can be attached within the camera insert using Velcro or placed in any other pocket. They’re great for keeping smaller items separate, like filters, memory cards, lens cleaning tools, a headlamp, knife, etc. – basically anything that might otherwise get lost in the backpack. This way, Gitzo compensates for the smaller number of traditional pockets in the backpack. I use these to store filters. For the rest of my gear, I have everything neatly arranged in a Peak Design Tech Pouch.

A backpack designed for wilderness photography must, of course, accommodate a few essentials that you can’t do without in the wild – a jacket, raincoat, ghillie suit, or perhaps a hammock and a lightweight sleeping bag. These items can be stored in the top compartment, which has a roll-top closure. This is a practical and simple solution that allows you to adjust the size of the top compartment to match your needs. Of course, the bag no longer fits carry-on requirements with this portion expanded, so it is something to do only once you get to your destination.

To separate the main (camera) compartment from the top section, there’s a bag attached with Velcro in the top compartment. This is a useful way to make sure that anything stored in the top of the bag doesn’t fall down into the camera area. However, this can be removed if desired.

Summary

Pros:

A large internal space that allows for the transport of supertelephoto lenses with the body attached

External dimensions that comply with most airline carry-on luggage limits

Durable material that does not let water through, even in fairly intense rain

A discreet appearance that matches the conditions for which the backpack is designed

An included rain cover (which can also be used as a protective mat when placing the backpack in the mud)

Water-resistant zippers that are easy to open and close

A large enough pocket for a 15″ or 16″ laptop

Adequately padded back and shoulder straps

Plentiful loops for attaching accessories on the bag

A well-designed tripod attachment system

The backpack is not cheap, but it’s more affordable than most of the competition

Cons:

The archway between the two shoulder straps may not suit everyone

Some photographers may miss having more small pockets for accessories

There is no pocket for a hydration bladder

The backpack’s zippers don’t have any built-in anti-theft measures

It’s quite heavy at 3.1 kg / 6.8 lbs

At $458, it is very expensive

I don’t think there’s any such thing as a perfect camera backpack. So many photographers have too many bags because they keep chasing something that doesn’t exist. But for my needs – carrying my Z9 + 500mm f/4 attached, fitting on an airplane, and working in muddy environments – the Gitzo Adventury 45 L is the best I’ve seen. However, that is also reflected in the very high price of $458 (see on Amazon or on Gitzo’s website). Even Shimoda and F-Stop Gear are less expensive than this.

Although I highly recommend the Gitzo Adventury 45 L for its quality and feature set, you should be 100% sure that it’s the right backpack for you before spending this much on a single bag. Personally, it fits my situation very well and I consider it the right purchase. Now I just need to sell the rest of my bags to help restore the size of my wallet…