Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit Review

Today I am going to review the Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit. As the name implies, this kit contains three LED light panels. Two of the panels are flood lights, while one panel is a spot light. While I feel that these lights are mainly intended for use with video, I tested the lights for both photo and video.

Before getting too far into the review, let’s take a quick look at what’s included in the kit, as well as the light and remote control specifications:

What’s Included

3 lights with barn doors

3 diffusion filters

3 tungsten filters

3 stand mounts

3 handle mounts

3 AC adapters

3 power cables

6 NP-F750 batteries

3 battery chargers

3 12V Cigarette lighter adapters

1 remote control

1 carry case

Specifications

Light Fixture – Flood

Beam Angle – 75°

Color Temperature – 5600K

Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 96

Cooling System – None

Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)

Display – LCD

Housing Material – Polycarbonate

Number of LEDs – 680

Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours

Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm

Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg

Light Fixture – Spot

Beam Angle – 25°

Color Temperature – 5600K

Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 91

Cooling System – None

Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)

Display – LCD

Housing Material – Polycarbonate

Number of LEDs – 680

Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours

Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm

Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg

Mounting

Fixture Mount – 1/4″-20 Female Thread

Mount via Included Adapter – 5/8″ Receiver

Accessory Mount – None

Wireless Remote