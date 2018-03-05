Photography Life

Home / Reviews / Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit Review

Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit Review

Today I am going to review the Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit. As the name implies, this kit contains three LED light panels. Two of the panels are flood lights, while one panel is a spot light. While I feel that these lights are mainly intended for use with video, I tested the lights for both photo and video.

Genaray Escort LED Light Kit-20
The Genaray Escort LED 3-Light Kit includes two flood lights and a spot light. The stands are not included

Before getting too far into the review, let’s take a quick look at what’s included in the kit, as well as the light and remote control specifications:

What’s Included

  • 3 lights with barn doors
  • 3 diffusion filters
  • 3 tungsten filters
  • 3 stand mounts
  • 3 handle mounts
  • 3 AC adapters
  • 3 power cables
  • 6 NP-F750 batteries
  • 3 battery chargers
  • 3 12V Cigarette lighter adapters
  • 1 remote control
  • 1 carry case

Specifications

Light Fixture – Flood

  • Beam Angle – 75°
  • Color Temperature – 5600K
  • Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 96
  • Cooling System – None
  • Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)
  • Display – LCD
  • Housing Material – Polycarbonate
  • Number of LEDs – 680
  • Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours
  • Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm
  • Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg

Light Fixture – Spot

  • Beam Angle – 25°
  • Color Temperature – 5600K
  • Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 91
  • Cooling System – None
  • Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)
  • Display – LCD
  • Housing Material – Polycarbonate
  • Number of LEDs – 680
  • Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours
  • Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm
  • Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg

Mounting

  • Fixture Mount – 1/4″-20 Female Thread
  • Mount via Included Adapter – 5/8″ Receiver
  • Accessory Mount – None

Wireless Remote

  • Channels – 99
  • Functions Supported – On/Off, dimming, variable color (Bi-Color LED)
  • Batteries – 2x AAA (not included)
  • Frequency – 2.4 GHZ
  • Frequency Range – 98′ (30 m)
  • Dimensions – 3.4 x 1.8 x 1.0″ (8.6 x 4.5x 25.4 cm)
  • Weight – With batteries: 2.5 oz (72 g), Without batteries: 1.7 oz (49 g)

