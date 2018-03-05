Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit Review

Today I am going to review the Genaray Escort Daylight LED Interview 3-Light Kit. As the name implies, this kit contains three LED light panels. Two of the panels are flood lights, while one panel is a spot light. While I feel that these lights are mainly intended for use with video, I tested the lights for both photo and video.
Before getting too far into the review, let’s take a quick look at what’s included in the kit, as well as the light and remote control specifications:
What’s Included
- 3 lights with barn doors
- 3 diffusion filters
- 3 tungsten filters
- 3 stand mounts
- 3 handle mounts
- 3 AC adapters
- 3 power cables
- 6 NP-F750 batteries
- 3 battery chargers
- 3 12V Cigarette lighter adapters
- 1 remote control
- 1 carry case
Specifications
Light Fixture – Flood
- Beam Angle – 75°
- Color Temperature – 5600K
- Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 96
- Cooling System – None
- Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)
- Display – LCD
- Housing Material – Polycarbonate
- Number of LEDs – 680
- Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours
- Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm
- Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg
Light Fixture – Spot
- Beam Angle – 25°
- Color Temperature – 5600K
- Color Accuracy Standard – CRI 91
- Cooling System – None
- Dimming – Yes, 10 – 100% (Stepped)
- Display – LCD
- Housing Material – Polycarbonate
- Number of LEDs – 680
- Expected Lamp Life – 50,000 Hours
- Fixture Dimensions – 10.3 x 7.2 x 2.0″ / 26.3 x 18.3 x 5.0 cm
- Fixture Weight – 2.2 lb / 1 kg
Mounting
- Fixture Mount – 1/4″-20 Female Thread
- Mount via Included Adapter – 5/8″ Receiver
- Accessory Mount – None
Wireless Remote
- Channels – 99
- Functions Supported – On/Off, dimming, variable color (Bi-Color LED)
- Batteries – 2x AAA (not included)
- Frequency – 2.4 GHZ
- Frequency Range – 98′ (30 m)
- Dimensions – 3.4 x 1.8 x 1.0″ (8.6 x 4.5x 25.4 cm)
- Weight – With batteries: 2.5 oz (72 g), Without batteries: 1.7 oz (49 g)