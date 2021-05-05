Fuji GFX 100S

Since Fujifilm entered the medium format digital camera market 4 years ago, they have made it clear that developing and innovating on their GFX line is a priority. The G-mount lens lineup is comprised of about a dozen lenses so far, and this past January, Fujifilm announced the GFX 100S, the fourth GFX camera in as many years. The GFX 100S contains the same 102-megapixel, 43.8 × 32.9 mm medium format sensor as the GFX 100, but in a body that is almost 50% smaller, 30% lighter, and 40% less expensive.

At a list price of $5999, the GFX 100S isn’t cheap, but it still costs less than most medium format cameras. For example, the original, 50-megapixel GFX 50S launched at $6499, and the larger, older GFX 100 is $9999. Yet the GFX 100S retains many of the features of the prior GFX 100, which makes its list price quite competitive.

The GFX 100S is my second GFX camera. I owned a GFX 50R, which I shot with for about 18 months before the GFX 100S was announced. The biggest reason I bought the GFX 50R instead of the original GFX 100 was the size, although the lower price point of the 50R didn’t hurt. When Fuji announced the smaller, lower-priced GFX 100S, I pre-ordered it right away. Due to demand outpacing supply, it took a little more than 2 months after my pre-order to receive the GFX 100S, but now that I have had a chance to set it up and take it out for some test shots, I’m excited to share how it measures up.

Specifications

The specifications are impressive, though not entirely unexpected on a camera of this caliber:

Sensor Resolution: 102MP

Sensor Type: CMOS Bayer array

Sensor Size: 43.8mm × 32.9mm

Image Size: 11648 × 8736

Image Processor: X-Processor 4

Native ISO Sensitivity Range: 160-12,800

Extended Iso Range: 50-102,400

In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes (6 stops)

Sensor Cleaning System: Yes

Lens Mount: FUJIFILM G mount

Weather Sealing/Protection: Yes

Body Build: Magnesium Alloy

Shutter: 60 seconds to 1/4000 mechanical shutter; 1/16000 electronic shutter

Storage: 2× SD slot (SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II compatible)

Viewfinder Type: 3.69m-dot OLED color viewfinder

Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification: ~100%, 0.77×

Autofocus System: 117-point hybrid AF system

Continuous Shooting: 5 FPS for 14 images (14-bit RAW)

Exposure Meter: TTL 256-zones metering

Built-in Flash: No

LCD Screen: 3.2-inch, 2.36m-dot, 3 direction Tilt, Touchscreen LCD

Video Maximum Resolution: 4K and DCI 4K @ up to 29.97p

GPS: No

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Yes / Yes

Battery Life (CIPA): 460 shots

Weight: 821 g (excluding battery and memory card)

Dimensions: 150 × 104.2 × 87.2mm

Price: $5999 MSRP (body only)

The massive 102-megapixel medium format (43.8 × 32.9 mm) sensor jumps out immediately. At approximately 70% larger than a full-frame sensor, you have to try it to really appreciate what the extra size can give you. The camera is weather sealed, of course, and despite its relatively small size (especially given the large sensor) Fuji managed to fit image stabilization with a full 6 stops of stabilization.

Full specifications are available here on Fujifilm’s website