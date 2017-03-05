FotodioX WonderPana FreeArc Filter System Review

When it comes to ultra wide-angle lenses, the Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G is an outstanding choice, thanks to its top notch corner to corner sharpness, amazing colors and superb performance throughout the focal range. The lens has become a legend, outperforming most ultra wide-angle primes on the market in terms of resolution. As I have revealed in my in-depth Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G review, even Canon shooters have been using this lens with adapters since it is so good (and I have seen Sony A7/A7R users with this lens as well). The only downfall of the 14-24mm is its lack of a lens filter, which makes it impossible to use regular circular polarizers and filter holders. Thanks to the popularity of the lens, a number of manufacturers developed larger filter holder systems that allow mounting both polarizing and rectangular filters (such as neutral density and graduated neutral density filters). One such manufacturer is FotodioX, which developed the most popular filter system for the lens, the WonderPana FreeArc, which I am reviewing here. Although the review sample I received is for the Nikon 14-24mm lens, the FotodioX WonderPana is in fact available for a number of lenses from different manufacturers. For example, those that shoot with the Canon 14mm f/2.8L II lens can also use the same system using slightly different adapters.
1) Mounting and Handling the WonderPana Filter Holder
Mounting the WonderPana is a bit of a nuisance when compared to mounting traditional filter holders, since you have to take the lens off first. The black metal ring with the rotating red ring is put from the back of the lens, with the red ring facing towards the front. Once it reaches the front part of the barrel, it stops. From there, all you have to do is align the filter holder with the front protruding hood, snap it in place, then rotate the red ring clockwise to secure the two pieces together. After the setup is securely tightened, the front filter holder can easily rotate in any direction. This is great for mounting large Graduated Neutral Density (GND) filters with the additional holder bracket (as explained below), but could be a bit tricky when using a polarizing filter – you will need to hold the ring with one hand, while rotating the polarizing filter with another if you do not want both to rotate.
The reason why the product is called “FreeArc”, is because it allows this free rotation in either direction with the holder bracket in place. Speaking of which, the holder bracket comes in two pieces as shown in the top image and gets secured to the front filter holder using four screws, two for each side. FotodioX provides a nice padded black case for the holder bracket and screws (with some extra screws inside). While mounting the holder bracket is super simple, I was a bit worried about doing it in the field, since I thought I could easily lose the small screws. So I ended up leaving the case at home and keeping the holder bracket permanently attached to the front filter holder. This of course made the whole unit appear massive, but it fit perfectly fine in my Think Tank Airport Commuter bag, which is by far my most favorite and most used bag for carrying my photo gear. In situations where I did not want the filter holder on my 14-24mm, I would take off the front filter holder with the holder bracket attached and store it separately from the black + red inner ring. Both fit fine in the front compartment of my Airport Commuter.
Although the mounting and handling of the WonderPana can be a nuisance, once you do it a few times in the field, you will quickly get used to it.
2) Circular Polarizer
If you have been utilizing a 77mm filter, you might get a bit shocked to see how big the WonderPana Polarizing filter is. At 145mm, the polarizing filter is just massive in comparison! Mounting and dismounting the filter is not as easy and can take a few attempts to properly align the threads. If you decide to buy the circular polarizer (CPL) separately, there is a caveat – FotodioX makes two versions of it. The regular version goes for $119.95 and that’s the one you want to avoid, since it is not properly coated. I have seen a number of reports from some of our readers that were quite unhappy with the polarizing filter and that’s because they were using the cheaper version. Some people reported hot spots, while others have seen all kinds of weird issues from rainbow color effects to inconsistent colors. The version you want is the FotodioX 145mm Multi-Coated Ultra Slim Filter, which sells for $80 more than the regular version. I am not sure why FotodioX even sells the non-coated version, since it seems to be quite poor in quality. So if you want to avoid the above-mentioned problems, get the multi-coated 145mm CPL.
If you are wondering why anyone would ever use a polarizing filter on an ultra wide-angle lens, you should read this article on how to use a polarizer and this article on using lens filters. In short, polarizing filters can be great for a number of situations such as reducing atmospheric haze, reducing reflections from water / surfaces of objects and enhancing colors. They are great for photographing waterfalls and foliage. On a wide angle lens though, they can potentially screw up the sky and make it look very uneven, so be careful when using CPLs on those bright sunny days.
The nice thing about the 145mm CPL filter, is that it has two protruded screw-like knobs that are really easy to rotate with your fingers. If you have small hands, rotating the filter by holding it with your fingertips from side to side might not be the best option, so the knobs work much better.
In terms of the optical quality of the filter, judging from images captured with and without the filter, there seems to be very little to no loss of quality, which is great. Unlike some other filters on the market, this CPL seems to be very good optically.
3) Holder Bracket
The 6.6″ wide holder bracket itself is also made from high quality aluminum. Once attached to the WonderPana, it sits very securely without wiggling. With two slots, the holder bracket allows mounting up to two filters. Since even the ultra slim polarizing filter is quite thick, it takes up the full front slot. So if you decide to use the polarizer, you will be limited to a single filter only. Unfortunately, the only way to mount two filters is to remove the CPL.
You have to be real careful when mounting GND filters on the holder bracket though. There are two screw holes on each side of the holder bracket. If you are planning to use two GND filters, I would only use one screw on each side and put them on opposite ends, then reverse the position for the second slot. That’s because if you put two screws side by side, they will rub against each other and make it difficult to move those filters up and down. Here is how I set up mine:
The other side of the bracket has screws in reverse position.
So why one has to be careful when mounting GND filters? Because the way the holder bracket is designed – if you let the screws get too loose and your camera is mounted straight on a tripod, the large GND filters might slip and fall on the ground. Mine slipped the first time I tried to mount it and I was able to quickly catch it, but I could see how one could potentially end up on concrete ground and get scratched or shattered in pieces. Those filters are not cheap to replace, so keep this in mind! Over-turning the screws is not good either, because the filter won’t come down and if you force it, you will scratch the corners of the filters. If you do need to move the filter up or down, my recommendation would be to either use both hands (holding the filter underneath at all times with one hand, while working on the screws with another), or change the holder bracket to horizontal orientation, so that nothing falls off. I wish FotodioX came with a better way to secure these large filters, as I am not a huge fan of this design.
4) ND and GND Filters
The 6.6″ (168mm) filters are huge! The GND ones I have are 6.6×8.5″, which look massive when compared to my 4×6 filters. In addition, these filters are 4mm thick, which is twice thicker than my 2mm Lee filters. Despite their thickness and big size, these filters are made of high quality glass with a multi-coated surface, so picture quality should not be affected. If you get ND filters, those are going to be circular just like the CPL. This means that you will have to drop the CPL to use an ND filter, as the two won’t mount on top of each other (both are “ultra-slim” versions without front threads). That’s unfortunate – I wish FotodioX made square ND filters too for situations when both an ND and a polarizing filter are needed. I could see much use for a such a combo when photographing waterfalls and other movements. The good news is, similar to the polarizing filter, the ND and GND filters appear to be of excellent optical quality.
5) Vignetting
When using the WonderPana with the Nikon 14-24mm, a little bit of vignetting is only visible at the widest focal length of 14mm, as shown in the below image. However, if you use lens corrections in Lightroom or Photoshop Camera RAW, you will notice that the vignetting problem disappears completely when an image is corrected. Take a look at the below comparison that shows vignetting at 14mm, which is completely removed after lens corrections are applied:
As you can see, the vignetting issue completely disappears, so it is not a problem at all.
6) Color Cast
In my experience, every ND filter on the market, including the most expensive ones have some color cast to them, with some being better than others. I have not noticed any serious color cast issues with the faster WonderPana ND filters, but the ND32 (5 stop) filter definitely had some noticeable color cast. Again, this is expected from a dark ND filter and this one was actually pretty decent compared to my HITECH ND filters that have some crazy color cast issues that are hard to correct in post.
7) Field Use
How practical is it to use such a filter system? In my opinion, the best example would be to showcase real samples from shooting with the 14-24mm in the field. Take a look at the below photograph that I captured with the 14-24mm by itself:
The light conditions were tough, but it is pretty clear that there are a few problems here. First, there are plenty of reflections on the grass and the foliage, making the colors appear a bit too pale. Second, the sky is over-exposed and some areas of the clouds are overexposed way too much for potential recovery – it was a tough scene to capture.
With the WonderPana mounted on the 14-24mm, I added the circular polarizer, adjusted it for the sky and lower reflections, then slapped on a 0.6 GND to darken the sky and the clouds. Here is the result:
That’s a pretty drastic change in my opinion. The colors look more saturated and there is no over-exposure anywhere in the image. The sky is a bit darker to the right of the top frame, but it can be fixed in post, so it is not a big issue for me.
8) Summary
If you love the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G lens and you are looking for the best filter holder system for this gem, the WonderPana FreeArc Filter Holder System seems to be a superb candidate for the job. While WonderPana is a bulky filter system that requires using large 145mm polarizing filters and massive 6.6×8.5″ 4mm GND filters, it is a high quality product that fits the 14-24mm lens perfectly. Thanks to optically excellent polarizing, ND and GND filters, it does not noticeably impact lens sharpness, yielding superb results. I have been using the WonderPana for the past few months and I have been impressed by this filter system. At close to $500 for a full set, it is definitely not a cheap filter system by any means, but it is still worth the investment for any 14-24mm lens owner in my opinion.
In fact, if you do purchase this filter system, you could use it with any other lens you own without worrying about vignetting problems (thanks to that massive filter size!). All you have to do is purchase step up rings for 77mm and your other lenses will be able to mount the filter holder as well.
9) Where to Buy
The FotodioX WonderPana FreeArc system can be bought from our partner B&H Photo Video or from FotodioX directly. You can purchase the WonderPana 66 / FreeArc holder for $249.95, add a 145mm Circular Multi-Coated Ultra- Slim Polarizer for $199.95 and a single GND filter for $149.95 (total $599.85), or get the whole “Essentials” kit for $489.95 at FotodioX.com.
Comments
Can the screws damage the lens (built-in hood)?
Mark, no, not at all – those screws are only used for mounting the brackets or rectangular GND filters. They do not touch the lens.
The best way to describe how the Wonderpana attaches to each lens (there are currently 16 different WonderPana models, each one customized to a specific lens) is to say that the two-piece construction “captures” the lens hood in the middle. The felt-lined ring slips on behind the lens hood, and rotating red ring tightens onto the screw thread of the WP’s front piece.
The front mount of each WP is custom made to fit around and lock onto that lens’ hood. The hood stays on, of course, it’s just surrounded by the two part WonderPana filter holder. That’s the main “core” that lets you mount the 145mm round filters. Then as you see in the article, you can screw on the square filter holder as well to complete the system.
I use mine for video production mostly. In video we don’t have the number of options that photographers do in post-production. Plus when I’m using my UWA lens somewhere a little risk – like mounted to a car – I’m just glad to have the WP in place just to put on a protective UV filter so that a stray rock doesn’t cash my lens.
Love the lee filter system, just such a pity they don’t have a Polariser. See no reason why they cant if this company is doing it. Also be great to have the big stopper available to the SW150 system
Pete, I agree! I personally use the Lee filter system for my regular lenses and I love it. Would be great if Lee completed their 150 line for wide angle lenses – would certainly consider getting one!
Pete,
Haida produces 150x150mm square ND Filters of outstanding optical quality. Available in ND 0.9 / ND 1.8 and ND 3.0
The Haida Filters are much more color neutral than the Lee Big Stopper / Little Stopper.
There is also a 150x150mm square Polarizer available that can be used in the Lee SW-150 Holder.
Please find fort her information on my website http://www.achim-sieger.de/en/blog/
Best regards
Achim
Thats too bulky for me. Nassim, you should do a review on that BH-55 some day!
Cheers!
Ricardo, yes, the BH-55 should have been reviewed a while ago! If only there were more than 24 hours in a day :(
Nice review Nasim but I am missing a comment about the color cast of the Wonderpana Filters. Is there any? In your last image the there is no texture in the clouds and the clouds look overexposed to me. Maybe not the best example to judge about color cast. How about the color cast of the screw ND Filters?
I believe that the Lee SW-150 System is better than the Wonderpana. With Wonderpana you are stuck with their massive GND filters and can’t use the fully color neutral Lee GND’s or filters from other suppliers. There are many other filters in 150mm width showing up but nobody else produces filters for the wonderpana holder. Additionally if you use a polarizer or a ND screw on filter you can slide in only one GND. With the Wonderpana it is not possible to shoot Polarizer, ND Filter and ND Grad all together.
Here’s an article about the Lee system:
http://www.achim-sieger.de/en/filters-on-the-nikon-af-s-nikkor-14-24-mm-128g-ed/
Best regards
Achim
Achim, thanks for noting that – I added a section on color cast. Did not notice any color cast issues with the lighter ND filters, but the ND32 (5 stops) definitely has a bit of color cast. Still, the ND32 is way better than my HITECH filters, which have some crazy magenta color casts that are painful to deal with in post. Even my Lee filters have some color cast to them, so I am not surprised to see that on the WonderPana.
As for the last shot, I have enough details in the clouds that I could recover (there is data and the whites are not completely blown out), but I did not have much time to work on that image – it was a 10 second edit + extract out of Lightroom.
Loved reading your article on filters for the 14-24mm, great job! Did you consider making the light blocking adapter described in the article? I think that could be a good potential to sell…
Hello Nasim,
yes I have thought about selling the blocking adapter but the potential is rather small as not many people use the 14-24mm f/2.8 with filters and especially the Lee SW-150 holder. Therefore I decided to provide the 3D model for a small fee that can be printed in Polyamide for those who are willing to optimize their Lee holder.
Best regards
Achim
Fotodiox offers an add-on that will let you use Lee filters too – you can find it at fotodioxpro.com if you search “Absolute 150 Core”. There’s a different add-on for using 130mm Cokin filters too.
I have been using the Wonderpana system on my Nikon 14-24mm for several months now. To be honest when shooting landscape the holder stays on the lens the whole time. I have the older version (pre free-arc) so I often use the NG filters handheld.
One huge advantage of the holder is to prevent flares due to light coming from the sides. This lens is very sensitive to these lights and has the propensity to flare when lights coming from the front are handled pretty well.
So in addition to allow for filter mounting the system is a nice lens shade and protector (it also comes with a lens cap).
Nasim, Good review of the filter system! But as far as I know, filters for 14-24 lens do not work for long exposure, flares may happen because gap exists. I really care about long exposure performance and hope it can be included in the review.
Best,
Qijia
Hi Nasim,
Nice review. I would consider this system if I had a 12-24. That said, I stopped using these types of filters a long time ago. I think they are unwieldy in general. I am using a relatively inexpensive Tiffen Variable ND filter with step down rings as well as some individual polarizers and ND’s. I don’t think this is great (good) either, but I didn’t like the expensive Singh-Ray or the Hoya (like their individual filters very much) well enough to replace the Tiffen. Do you or your readers have some other good recommendations for a variable ND?
Good review! I’ve been using the WonderPana minus the ND Grads for a couple years ago. I held off on grad filters because the original wonderpana system didn’t allow the rotation of the filters and I also found the filters just to dang big! I was very glad to see them make a refresh that supported this. I’ve been using the CPL and the 5-stop and coming from owning both hi-tech and lee filters I find I’ve gotten the best results with my Wonderpana system and very little color cast (as you said a little on the 5-stop but very easy to work around). I try to just keep the system on all the time but depending on what bag I’m using I need to remove it. I actually use it on a Tokina 16-28 which is both optically and dimension wise extremely close to the Nikon 14-24 (it often get’s mistaken for one by others). I hope they come up with a 10 stop filter soon! Even with the good results though I’ve almost picked up a 17-35 + a very wide prime just so I can have one filter system instead of the $$ I paid for wonderpana (and some slightly more bag\space hassle) and also the $$ for all my 77mm glass. The Nikon 14-24 (and IMO the 16-28) make it optically worth it.. but just barely :)
There is an ND 1000 for the WonderPana system – I’d post a direct link, but I don’t want to go against the Code of Conduct, but you can find it just by searching “ND 1000” at fotodioxpro.com.
Hi everybody! Bohus here – I’m the guy who’s in the Fotodiox videos on YouTube. I wanted to thank Nasim for such a thorough review, and answer some of the questions that came up in the comments here.
Hello Bohus. I just purchased the system, are the brass screws in the freearc case supposed to be so long? When trying to attach the filter holder wings to the lens mount assembly, the screws protrude through the felt and appear as is they could scratch the filter when inserted. I sent an email to customer service yesterday and haven’t heard back. I’m scheduled to leave on a photo trip on Wednesday and was hoping to get this squared away. Please advise.
Thanks you!
Scott
Hi Scott. Thanks for picking up the WonderPana FreeArc. Fortunately this is an easy fix. The long screws that are stored in the foam case are replacements for the side screws that hold the square filters in place. You want to use the small screws in the little baggie to secure the 66 Holder to the FreeArc Core. Those screws are very short – the threads are only a quarter inch long at most. Nothing should be piercing the protective felt.
Those screws are so tiny, that I frequently just leave the whole WonderPana assembled most of the time with the square filter brackets in place. Not always the most practical, but it beats being on location fighting with those teeny screws.
Looking forward to hearing what you think of shooting with the WonderPana.
OK, I’m officially embarrassed. I only pulled out one of the brackets and thought the four screws (visible) were the ones to use. After trying to mount one unsuccessfully, I never bothered to pull out the second bracket. Once reading your reply here, I pulled the second bracket out and found the “little baggie”. Guess it helps to pull everything out. Thanks for your help & quick reply!
Hi Bohus,
Is there any square ND filters I can use on the wonderpana66? Its a shame I can’t use CPL, ND and Grad ND altogether, but is there a way I can use CPL and ND? Fotodiox brand or otherwise? Thnx.
Hi Bohus! is it possible to use my 145 ND and CPL together with Lee ND grad in the same way as Fotodiox own Nd grads?
And does that holder rotate 360 as the FreeArc? If it does, your system has no downside.
I don’t have one in front of me to test out your question, but I think that the answer unfortunately is “no”. This video will explain how the Lee mounting system works…
http://youtu.be/X3bE-1HUlPM
Sorry – I didn’t realized that including a YouTube link would generate a giant thumbnail. Any options I should look into to stop that?
Thanks!
Hi, I’d like to ask you about difference between Fotodiox Pro 145mm Ultra Slim Multi-Coated Circular Polarizer and Fotodiox Pro 145mm Circular Polarizer? Is that just different thickness above the threads? Or is there used different kinds of optic glass or layers on this glass?
Thank you in advance for your answer.
Last year, I read a review on another site, comparing the : (1) Lee System, (2) the Fotodiox (3) Lucroit System for the Nikon 14-24mm lens.
IMO, the Lucroit seemed to be the simplest and best , so, I went for it. The Lucroit system takes 165mm x 200mm filters. I ordered a 2 stop, soft edge graduated filter.
I haven’t used it yet ( long story), but, am planning to go to Cambodia early in 2015. I will obviously try it before the trip.
I was one click away from buying this system when I cam across two new Chinese companies, Haida and Nisi, which make a more compact system similar to Lee’s and which are less expensive and which make very high quality components and filters. Perhaps, Nasim will find the time and money to evaluate them.
I read everything there was to find on the internet about this systems which was very time consuming due to the dearth of reviews. It required my using google translate for most of my reading. Also, it takes some effort to find dealers who sell their products and each dealer seems to carry a somewhat different subset of the filter types they make. I ended up buying a Haida holder for my Nikon 14-24mm lens, a Haida ND1000 (their version of Lee’s Big Stopper), a Haida soft GND 8 (0.9), a Nisi circular polarizer, and a Nisi Reverse GND 8, which is great for and made for sunrises/sunsets where the horizon is flat (over water or plains or mountain plateaus). I also purchased a Nisi storage box which holds up to 6 of these filters. The box will better protect these filters than the nice, felt-lined, nylon cloth cases in which the filters come. I bought some of these items from a US distributor – there is only one Haida distributor her and no Nisi distributors – and others from China (I’m a little nervous because they have not arrived yet), and from Germany.
At this point, not having used the equipment yet, I can’t review their performance although I’ve been convinced by others that I’ll be very impressed. What discouraged me from buying the Fotodiox were the drawbacks Nasim mentioned: the unwieldy filter sizes of the round 145mm ND’s and CPL’s and the 168x215mm (6.6×8.5″) rectangular GND’s; also, the inability to combine a polarizer with an ND which is desirable for waterfalls; the lack of smoothness in sliding the GND’s up and down the holder and the care one must use so as to not drop the filter out the bottom of the holder’s grooves.
What I like about these Chinese systems is the quality of the holders which are also made of machined aluminum, the compactness which allows one to keep the holder on at all times, the ability in the case of the Haida holder to lock the rotation angle of a GND, the quality of their multi-coated filters – the more expensive Nisi filters uses nano coating on both sides. Their filters are all glass, 2mm thick, 150mm square for the ND’s and CPL’s, and 150x170mm for the GND’s. The Fotodiox GND’s are 40% larger than the Haida or Nisi filters. That’s a big difference. The Chinese holders allow you stack the CPL and ND filters and there is no vignetting at 14mm.
So, I suggest you consider these brands before buying Fotodiox or Lee or Lucroit. I have attached photos of the Haida system with my two Haida filters and show how you can store your 14-24mm attached or unattached to a D800 in a small backpack like my LowePro Sport Flip 15L. You will also see that you can still use your lenscap with the holder attached although if you want it stay there, you’ll need to make a little bungee cord like I did or use gaffer’s tape. It takes seconds to attach or detach the front part of the holder from the rear part, which like the Fotodiox, attaches from the rear of the lens. However, the Haida rear piece is small enough that you never need to remove it and the lens will still fit in its Nikon lens case. I have a photo showing the lens with only the rear piece on it.
Larry, Thanks for the thorough intro to Haida and Nisi. It was challenging to find reviews for me as well. Can you address if they take circular filters and square filter adapters (just like wonderpana) and if they rotate independently?
Nasim, thanks for all your reviews. I’m new to PL and have really learned much. Appreciate everyone’s wisdom. There does not seem to be a filter system that will allow simultaneous use of CPL, ND and GND, right? Why is that? Lucroit does not have polarizers (yet) for their 165mm system, neither does Lee SW 150 if I’m not mistaken.
I have the new Tamron 15-30mm and I’m dying to purchase a system like Wonderpana66 freearc if it will only allow use of all 3 filters, heck, even CPL and ND.
Great review. I bought the Wonderpana system to use with my Nikkor 14-24mm for video. At 24Fps the shutter speed is always 1/50 of a second. In order to shoot with a narrow depth of field you need ND filters in bright daylight. Here’s the question, as you can’t stack the ultra slim ND filters, would you buy separate two, three, four, and five stop filters to deal precisely with varying light levels, or would it be better to use square .3, .6. .9 and 1.2 ND that can be stacked? Thanks.
Also, you can stack the ultra slim ND onto the ultra slim CPL, but not vice versa.
Can we use this filter kit for Tamron SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD?
If not can u recommend one that I can use for that lens?
Ashwin, I just bought the Haida system for my Tamron 15 30. Fits great, gets the best reviews of the bunch, and is more economical to boot. Also got a circular polarizer and ND filter, all through Amazon.
Ashwin, the Wonderpana system is available for the Tamron SP 15-30 from the sources Nasim identified at the end of his excellent review. I am about ready to purchase a system myself for my Tamron.
Great Review, many thanks!
I like to buy it. Yet, i am not sure about the pol-filter. You advised to by the multi-coated pol-filter. Is this one included in the essentials kit or do I need to buy the holder and the multi-coated pol-filter separately? Thanks for a quick answer!
Hi there,
Are there any 3rd party filter that can use with Wonderpana FreeArc or 145 core?
I do have this FreeArc Core and has 145mm ND 5stop and 145mm CPL
I’m planning to buy gradual however find expensive in same brand
Thank you