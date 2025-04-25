F-Stop Ajna 37L DuraDiamond Backpack Review

In this article, I’ll review the F-Stop Ajna 37L DuraDiamond, a lightweight 37-liter camera backpack designed for outdoor photography. My evaluation is based on six months of use in a variety of harsh conditions. I purchased the review unit myself, and this review is not associated with F-Stop Gear.

Design and Features

The F-Stop Ajna is available in three colors: Magma, Anthracite, and Cypress – essentially orange, black, and green. Given the intended use for wildlife photography, I preferred the Cypress green. The bag’s dimensions are 57x32x24 cm (22x16x9 inches), slightly smaller than stated by the manufacturer, who likely measured it with full pockets. These dimensions are within the limits of most major airlines.

The weight is 1610 grams (3.55 pounds), not counting the Internal Camera Unit, or ICU. The Medium Sloped ICU weighs 540 grams, while the Pro XL ICU weighs 930 grams (1.2 and 2.1 pounds respectively). This is commendable for a photographic backpack, most of which are heavier than this – or, alternatively, not well-suited to carrying heavy loads comfortably.

The Ajna 37L is constructed from a robust fabric called DuraDiamond, which, after numerous outings that I took with the bag, has proven very durable. It shows no signs of wear and performed great in snow and rain, although according to the manufacturer, it is not entirely waterproof. A rain cover, available for purchase in a bundle, can be stored in a dedicated bottom pocket. The bottom of the backpack is made with a very thick and coated material to prevent any problem with placing the bag on wet ground.

As for the buckles, they continue the robust build of the rest of the bag. They are made of aluminum and are both lightweight and extremely durable, feeling very well-made to me. However, the waist belt buckle requires practice to operate efficiently, as it cannot be undone when taut, necessitating the strap be loosened via the side buckle first. While a minor inconvenience, some users may perceive it as a flaw. The buckles are also a bit noisy, something to pay attention to while approaching shy animals.

The back support performs admirably for this type of backpack. I still prefer dedicated hiking and mountaineering backpacks for extended excursions, but the Ajna’s back is the best I have encountered so far in a photography backpack. The shoulder straps and the waistband, while not heavily padded, are well-shaped and wide, effectively distributing weight. If you’re used to traditional photography backpacks, it will feel like a massive upgrade, although if you’re used to high-end hiking backpacks, it will feel like a downgrade.

The shoulder straps are equipped with two metal rings ideal for attaching a BlackRapid Backpack Camera Strap, which facilitates carrying heavy lenses during photography sessions.

The tripod can be transported either on the side or on the back. I prefer the side option, using a water bottle or a thermos as a counterweight on the opposite side. Regarding hydration, the Ajna can accommodate a water bladder into an internal pocket – not a solution I personally use, however, given the camera equipment in the bag.

On each side, there are two different sets of pockets, one external in canvas and one closed by a zip.

Additionally, trekking poles or ice axes can be secured using elastic hooks on the back (as well as a the tripod if you prefer it to be on the back).

The bag is designed to hold a 16″ laptop in the main compartment’s elastic pocket. Although I have not used it for this purpose, I can confirm that a MacBook Air fits comfortably, even with the ICU Pro XL inserted.

My Experience

I have utilized this backpack with loads up to 13-14kg (about 30 lbs) without experiencing any issues. This included the Nikon Z9, 100-400mm, 600mm f/4 TC, binoculars, tripod, stool, camouflage net, water, food, and a softshell). What is crucial for me is that this backpack can accommodate the Pro XL, one of F-Stop’s largest internal camera units. The Pro XL can house camera bodies with vertical grips such as the Z9 and large lenses like the 600/4 (verify the models; I used it with the Nikon 600mm f/4 VR TC and it fit even if a bit on a stiff side because of the huge hood; naturally not mounted on the camera body, which I strongly advise against during transport).

You can see in the two images below how it all fits:

In this configuration, the ICU occupies almost the entire main compartment. However, the four external pockets remain available (one on top, two on the sides, and one big on the back – a down jacket or a fleece can fit in it easily). It is also possible to attach any accessory equipped with the Molle fastening system to the waist belt (e.g., binocular holder or lens tube).

That said, if you plan to use this configuration and still want more extra space, I would advise the bigger “Tilopa” backpack instead, which is 50 liters in volume. However, that backpack is a bit large to be a carry-on with most airlines, so it’s a question of tradeoffs.

The available space in the 37L Anja backpack significantly increases when using the Slope Medium ICU, which is 20 cm (8 inches) shorter and leaves well over 10 liters more of free volume in the main compartment. The ICU Slope Medium is ideal for large camera bodies and lenses such as a 70-200mm f/2.8 or 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 mounted, plus 2-3 additional lenses. (I utilized it with the Z9, 100-400mm, 24-120mm f/4, and 14-24mm f/2.8). It also efficiently holds compact telephoto lenses such as the 500mm f/5.6 PF or 600mm f/6.3 PF.

I should note that F-Stop manufactures 7 different ICUs for those requiring specific dimensions, so make sure that the ICU you buy is the right size for your kit. Essentially, by changing the ICU, this backpack functions as several distinct bags, catering to varied requirements. This makes it suitable for wildlife photographers who need to walk extensively with long telephoto lenses or travel by plane, as well as landscape photographers who wish to carry a comprehensive set of lenses and accessories along with ample personal effects for a daily outing.

Pros

Excellent quality and design

Comfortable even with heavy loads

Compact external dimensions relative to the available space (including the ability to hold even the Pro XL ICU to contain a 600mm f/4 TC… but it is a stretch, and the normal way of working is with smaller ICUs)

A lot of external attachments available (e.g to transport a tent or a sleeping bag)

Modularity, with various ICU options able to accommodate any needs

Part of a system, allowing ICUs to be shared with other backpacks

Open on the back design, protecting against mud and water

Cons

Expensive (prices start at $350, to which accessories and ICUs are added)

Not as comfortable as a mountaineering backpack for strenuous hiking

Slightly on the heavy side

Conclusion

I bought this backpack based on a friend’s advice, despite my skepticism after using the Satori backpack in the past. (Though it was well-made, the comfort was not sufficient for longer trips.) This new model by F-Stop significantly improves the comfort with much better back support, shoulder straps, and waist belt, as well as enhanced fabric and pockets. It is designed for photographers needing quick access to gear during mountain excursions or travel, and fits either a full wildlife photography kit with minimal personal items or a smaller landscape setup with ample personal belongings. It’s perfect for adventurous photographers seeking a compact and functional backpack.

The starting price of $350, to which ICU and accessories are added, is justifiable given the high quality and flexibility of use; however, it is decidedly high, meaning it remains a purchase to be carefully considered. Thank you for using Photography Life’s affiliate links when purchasing your camera equipment.

I hope you enjoyed this review of the F-Stop Ajna. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to leave them in the comments section below.