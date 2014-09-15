Capture Clip Pro vs SpiderPro Camera Holster Review

We recently reviewed the Sport Strap from BlackRapid which we really liked, but for some people straps are still too bothersome. There are alternatives that allow the photographer to clip their cameras to a belt and avoid the strap altogether if they so desire. The Capture Clip Pro from Peak Design and the SpiderPro Camera Holster from Shai Gear are both strapless camera carrying systems that give you the feeling of stepping back in time to the days of the wild west but instead of gunslinging, you’re a camera toting cowboy. In this head-to-head review, we will examine the Capture Clip Pro vs the SpiderPro Camera Holster and try to help you know which system might be best for you.
It should be noted that we are specifically reviewing the Pro versions here, but both companies make less expensive versions that are well suited for smaller/lighter gear.
1) Capture Clip Pro (v.2) from Peak Design
First up is the Capture Clip Pro (v.2) from Peak Design. Capture Clip was initially brought to market as a successful Kickstarter project and now they have their second version of the Capture Clip.
The idea is simple, take a clip that can be placed on any strap or belt and attach a plate to the tripod mount of the camera body. The plate then slips into the clip and is “captured” into a locking mechanism that holds the camera in place until you are ready for it. When it is time to put the camera into action, simply push the red release button and grab the gear.
What I really liked about the Capture Clip Pro is the fact that it can be used with any strap or belt such as on a backpack, messenger bag, diaper bag, sling or purse. Two summers ago while hiking at a nearby park, I had just put my camera into a backpack when a mountain lion appeared within a few yards of me. I scrambled to get the camera out of the pack, but before I could retrieve it, it started to rain and lightning. The cougar ran into some rocks and was gone before I could get a shot. If I had been using the Capture Clip on the front of the backpack or on my belt, I would have been able to fire off a quick shot or two. Instead, all I have left is the memory of this rare and very unexpected sighting.
The Capture Clip Pro is small, light and has mounting plates that are ARCA and Manfrotto RC/2 compatible, just be sure you know which plate you need when you buy it. This makes it super easy to go from clip to the tripod and back to the clip again without having to add or remove hardware. When the camera is attached to the Capture Clip it’s held rigidly with no swinging or movement as you walk. Speaking of tripod, the base of the capture clip has a hole which allows you to mount the clip to a tripod or monopod and use it as a quick connect. Personally, I’m not sure why anyone would want to use this on a tripod because it doesn’t give you rotation or tilt control, but I could see a place for it when used with a monopod. The black knob is to tighten the plate in the clip so that there is less play if used on a monopod/tripod. If it is looser, the plate will engage and disengage from the clip easier.
Heavier gear on your pants belt does create a pull and if that bothers you or places you in an uncomfortable situation, then a separate belt like that which is available from other manufacturer’s such as Think Tank works well. Peak Designs makes a cushion that they call the PROpad for use with larger camera/lens combos. With a D600 and a 24/120 lens, it didn’t take long for me to start getting an uncomfortable pressure point. The PROpad relieves that discomfort and so if you’re using anything but smaller gear, I recommend buying this accessory.
One small annoyance that I did find with the PROpad is that mounting the Capture Clip vertically for a side mount made turning the red release button to lock it difficult as there isn’t much room for your fingers. Moreover, turning the red knob would be easier if it had a raised lip for a better grip. The likelihood of inadvertently releasing the camera from its holster is low due to the button being somewhat sheltered and recessed when the camera is seated but it is nice to have the option to secure it if desired.
A nice feature with the Capture Clip Pro is that it allows you to change a lens with one hand since it holds the camera body rigidly. You can also holster or unholster the camera with one hand if the gear combo is not too large. If you have lighter gear such as a point-and-shoot or a mirrorless camera, Peak Designs makes a lighter, less expensive non pro version of the Capture Clip. For these slimmer cameras, use their MICROplate so that the plate doesn’t get in the way of the lens or battery compartment.
The guys at Peak Designs also have a line of accessories such as wrist straps, tethers for added security, and maybe the coolest accessory, the P.O.V. kit , which allows you to attach a POV camera such as a GoPro or a point-and-shoot adding even more versatility to the Capture Clip system.
The Capture Clip Pro v.2 is well designed and manufactured and like all products from Peak Design, is backed by a lifetime warranty.
2) SpiderPro Camera Holster
Next up is the SpiderPro Camera Holster from Shai Gear. The SpiderPro Camera Holster works on more of a “ball and socket” principle than the “clip and plate” of the Capture.
There is a plate with a ball that attaches to the tripod mount or the lens collar or plate like the Capture. A nice design feature is the allen wrench needed to attach it, fits into the plate itself so it’s always available when needed.
The other main component is the metal “socket” portion that is mounted on a sturdy “utility-like” belt with a built in pad. The socket has a wide opening that funnels or guides the ball into its final resting place. There is a lock on the side of the SpiderPro that allows you to leave the camera “free-wheeling” which lets you take the camera in and out at will without unlocking it. If you prefer, you can set it to safely lock the camera into the holster which requires that the latch be released to remove the camera.
While there is less versatility by using the dedicated belt with the SpiderPro, it does have some great features. I really like the ease with which the camera “parks” itself as the plate directs the camera into its final resting position. I like the flexibility to be able to keep the safety lock on or to take it off for simplicity when you’re not concerned about it dislodging and when you’re going to be placing it in or removing it from the holster frequently. With heavier gear, the SpiderPro exerts less torque on the belt and less pressure on your body which translated means more comfortable and less wear and tear than other systems. The reason for less torque is when fully seated, the camera rests upside down and the pin is oriented vertically, transforming the stress from torque to tension on the pin.
If a second camera is desired, SpiderPro is available in a dual camera system consisting of a single belt with two holsters. If you like the SpiderPro system, they make a lighter, plastic version called the Black Widow holster intended for use with camera/lens combos that weigh 3 lbs or less. It can be used on your own belt or you can buy a heavier belt and pad separately or as a kit.
Speaking of the belt, there were isolated reports with an earlier version of the belt clip on the SpiderPro unbuckling unexpectedly. The manufacturer came out with a second, improved version which has a solid 3-point lock making it very difficult to have it accidentally come undone so that is no longer an issue or concern. If you already have a camera belt from other manufacturers like Think Tank or Lowe, Shai Gear makes SpiderPro adapter kits that will work with them.
If you are using a flash, the SpiderPro system works well in that the camera rotates as it seats and it keeps the flash from extending out directly away from your body which protects the flash as well as decreases the torque exerted on the belt. Shai Gear also makes what they call the Spider Monkey, that can be used to hold your accessories such as your flash or a battery pack on the belt for easy access when you need to add or remove it from your kit.
3) Comparison of the Capture Clip Pro to the SpiderPro Camera Holster
3.1) Build Quality
Both units are designed and built well but I have to give the edge in this department to the SpiderPro with its all metal design. This heavy duty feel does come at a price however, with the system actually costing and weighing more overall. While the Capture is no slouch by any means, it just didn’t feel as solid.
Advantage: SpiderPro
3.2) Handling/Ease of Use
This is a mixed bag and it depends on the gear you are carrying, for anything with an external flash, the SpiderPro gets the nod. It’s better designed for larger gear and flash units. I also like the fact that the camera “finds” its final parking spot so easily with the funneled opening of the holster. However, for smaller gear, the Capture gets the nod. It’s light, flexible and simple to use and it offers single-handed operation, including unlocking the gear from its clip. Changing a lens is easier on the Capture since the body is locked into a fixed position when engaged in the clip.
Advantage: Tie
3.3) Cost
Capture Clip Pro – $79.95 for clip and ARCA plate, add $30 for a PROpad if you have heavier gear.
SpiderPro Camera Holster – $135.00 for belt, holster and plate (Prices at the time of this writing).
Advantage: Capture Clip Pro
4) Verdict
For a wedding or event photographer, we like the SpiderPro, in our opinion, it’s set up better to handle your professional needs. It offers a more complete system with the ability to work with flashes, battery packs and pouches. It’s design reduces torque created by carrying heavier gear and in the end, the ability to work with a flash separates it from the Capture Clip.
The Capture Clip Pro is excellent for times that you’re active because it keeps your hands free and the gear from bouncing around. A Capture Clip Pro on a hike or a ride would be worth every penny. As a parent, there is never enough hands to go around and when we took our kids to Disneyworld or when we went on hikes, I would have loved to have had one. When bending over to help with a child, who hasn’t had the camera want to swing into the child’s face or head? The Capture Clip Pro is just plain versatile and fun!
So which one wins? Just like a shoot-out in an old western movie, we call it a draw and like many choices in life, one isn’t necessarily better than the other, it’s which one best fits your needs. Both of these systems offer the freedom of no straps and definitely have their place so we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend either one. In reality, we’re comparing apples and oranges here, both are good fruits but they’re different for sure. If your looking for an alternative to a strap, then give one of these systems a try and you may just find that you really love the freedom.
5) Where to Buy
Both the Capture Clip Pro and the SpiderPro Camera Holster are available through B&H Photo or Adorama.
Capture Clip Pro vs SpiderPro Camera Holster
- Features
- Build Quality
- Handling
- Value
- Ease of Use
Photography Life Overall Rating
Comments
I urgently need a decent camera carrying system, but I somewhat hesitated to buy the BlackRapid strap. Thanks for reviewing these alternatives, I instantly knew the CapturePro is THE perfect system for me :)
Fabien, thanks for reading and for your comment.
Me too.
Thanks for a great review! I’ve been interested in each of these systems and was leaning towards the Spider Pro. But being my activities center around outdoors, especially hiking, the Capture Pro would be the better system for me. Thanks again!
Thanks Ed!
Have been using the Spider System for almost a year and LOVE it. I only bought the plates and not the belt and works really well. The belt looked too bulky and when shooting weddings in a suit, I felt it wouldn’t look right. It holds my 5Dii with an attached flash unit just fine.
Jeff, thanks for reading and for sharing your experience with all of us. It is great to get the feedback from others that have used these products.
I’ve done the same! Absolutely loving my Spider Pro holster.
Went with a Think Tank Pro Speed Belt V2.0, which I think is a better alternative than most of the belts out there. Since I do a fair bit of tripod work, I also got the Arca-Swiss adapter, which fits well on my D800E’s Kirk L-Plate.
Was skeptical from the photos of the Arca-Swiss adapter, but it’s very solid and clamps on to the dovetail plate very well. No complaints after a year of heavy shooting.
Like many photographers out there, I’ve mounted the holster so that the belt buckle is on my back, so when I bend forward I could never release the belt accidentally. In crowded areas, the belt is hidden under my shirt and camera is either in front of me or just behind me so that people don’t bump into it.
The Capture Clip Pro looks like a perfect and simple solution to a persistent problem of mine! Alas for those of us using L brackets. Peak Design’s website discusses workarounds at length, but the only immediate solution appears to be to mount their Arca-plate underneath the L bracket. I’ve suggested to them modifications to the Capture Pro’s design to accommodate the side-sliding orientation and non-proprietary clamping options available for A-S clamps. In the meantime, has anyone found a good solution for mounting an L bracketed camera to a shoulder strap?
For me, The Capture Clip Pro is the ideal solution for trekking. No more stopping to get the camera out of the rucksack. I am using it with both D610 & D800. The 10mm Allen key on my key ring is the only solution, so the L-plate has to come off; I would not want to see another plate fixed above or beneath it. Perhaps the guys at Peak need to talk to their counterparts at RRS?
Yup, both seem like good systems.
Kerey K: I have a Black Rapid shoulder strap and have a Kirk L-bracket on my 5d M2. I bought a Kirk QRC-1 quick release plate which I clamp to the l-bracket while the BR screw mounts to the QRC-1.
To prevent the camera from swinging forward when I bend down, I use 2 carabiners, linked, to connect the strap to my belt loop. When the the BR clamps are done up and the carabiner is clipped to my belt loop, the camera stays put.
Hi Damian,
Could you send me a picture of your solution?
BR, Drago
Exactly what I just ordered Damian! Although now after reading some articles like this on the Capture Clip Pro I’m starting to wonder if foregoing the L-bracket and getting the Capture might be a more efficient solution.
I love my SpiderPro for events.
Thanks Francois!
Thanks for the review! U have a new follower. Marc
You are welcome Marc, thanks for reading!
Thanks for the review. I shoot events and hike, and can see the appeal of these systems. However, I’ll stick with my versatile and inexpensive Op/Tech utility sling strap. I attach it to the lug opposite the grip (D600 with extra grip.) This way the grip is always free for horizontal and vertical shots. I have the strap short enough to raise the camera and lens above my leg and pelvis joint so it doesn’t bounce when I walk. While shooting, I don’t have to deal with putting it into a special slot or pressing fidgety release buttons, etc. I can just grab the camera, raise it to my eye and shoot. It is easy to change lenses with the camera tethered to my chest with the strap. I can quickly release the clip to put the camera on a tripod or stow in a case. When loaded with 3-4 lenses, water bottle, flash and accessories, all side spots on my waist have Think Tank modular bags anyway, so there’s no room to carry a camera there. I use the harness to support the waist belt when I carry this much! When I get a 2nd body, I’ll adopt the dual utility strap. Another advantage of a relatively snug strap going across the chest is that I can use it to steady the camera for slower shutter speeds by taking up any slack in the strap with my left arm/wrist in the way I hold the camera.
HomoSapiens, thanks for taking the time to share your experience. We have a great community of readers and we appreciate hearing from each of them.
Good Review, I currently use a Cotton Carrier system, I like it for 2 reasons, it keeps the weight of the body and lens in the center of your body, and the locking mechanism requires you to do a 1/4 turn to free camera. I normally carry a D800 with either a 24-70 f2.8 or a 70-200 f2.8 which are on the weighty side. The Capture Pro if used with a backpack would put the weight on one side of your body, if one is hiking in rough terrain that may become an issue. I was in the Bisti Wilderness (New Mexico) this past fall and took a tumble banging me and the camera up pretty good but the camera never came out of the locking mechanism, I am not sure if the Capture Pro mechanism would have held. The Capture Pro may be good for a lighter camera but not sure for heavier ones. I will buy one and find out . Thanks for the information and review.
Patrick, Hopefully you have recovered fully from the fall. Thanks for your comments. The Capture Pro is a great system and I agree with your sentiments. It is good for lighter gear, but I tried it with both a D4 and a D600 along with a 70-200/2.8 lens and although I think it is built strong enough to have withstood your fall, I found the 70-200 a bit too heavy for my liking on the Capture. I still feel the Capture definitely has its place and is worth having.
I carry a D4 with both the 24-70 & 70-200 with the spider holster and love it. the weight is on the hip and that makes it easy to carry for long periods. I can’t see caring that much camera on my chest. Not to mention how big that would be just sitting there. I do like that other system for a go pro…… Wouldn’t change the spider for anything. I bought another to cary my 70-200 on my hop so I can leave my bag at home and travel “light”.
I started using Capture last year, initially on the backpack’s shoulder strap (as demo’d above) with a D600, and thought it was s0-so, kind of off balance. Then moved it to my hip belt on the left side of the buckle and angled the camera so the lens points slightly inward towards my groin, allowing a ‘cross-draw’ setup. This has worked very well allowing fast access to my rig while keeping the camera out of the way enough for summer mountaineering on up to class 4 terrain, along with extended backcountry trips and run of the mill hiking. I added the Propad this year for an even more solid setup, and needless to say, I have become a big fan of this system.
I got my Pro clip v2 right before our family Disney World trip and it made a great difference once I got used to the system. Being weatherproof helped on the rainy days! I had the leash system in place as well so I was easy peasy to handle my Nikon D90 like a pro! I got this as a Kickstarter backer and I do not regret a moment! I should also mention that I totally agree with you in regards to getting the ProPad as well for longer outings or when you will be moving at a fast pace like me with a 5 year old girl at Magic Kingdom!
I love the concept of the Capture Clip Pro, but alas for those of us using L brackets! It looks like use of an L bracket would necessitate two changes to the design of the Capture Clip Pro: 1) reorientation of the clamp to accommodate ‘in from the side’ mounting and 2) a switch from the proprietary clamp/plate design to a ‘standard’ Arca-Swiss clamp with a quick-release lever (or similar locking solution). The only realistic workaround suggested by Peak Design is to mount their plate underneath the existing bracket, which I’d rather avoid. Any suggestions from users of L brackets who’ve found other elegant solutions for carrying your camera off a backpack strap?
About a year ago I was looking for a carry system that did not use a neck strap, I wound up with the black rapid side strap. It was a good strap, but when using it the camera tended to slide around when bending over and such that i found that i was holding the camera more so then using the strap. I looked into the Spider system and like the “quick draw” abilities of it, but loosing my tripod plate was unacceptable for me. I looked at the B-GRIP, while the least expensive, it’s large size and use of plastic sent me away. Then the Capture Clip came along, this is built like a tank. I have bot the Pro and non-pro version and both are great. I currently have one on my dedicated camera backpack that i take hiking and the other set up for use on my belt. you put the camera in and it is not going to go anywhere unless you want it to. Like with any new equipment you have to get used to the system and learn to push the release button. This is also the best system that I think for traveling due to it’s small size and the added bonus that if someone tries to steal your camera they have to know what they are doing (someone “bumped” into me and i felt a tug at my camera and when i looked over at him he had this deflated look on his face). If you use the ARCA system you can mount the camera into the Capture in any direction. I also like the flip-up loop attachement in the 1/4 20 base plate that allows the use of my black rapid strap as well as holes in the base plate that allow me to attach a hand strap to my camera. All in all I found the Capture to be the best system for me, and that the company listens to its fan base and makes changes is a real plus. They are coming up with something new based on kickstarter comments very soon.
If you like these two, maybe you will like this
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/quadclip-camera-clip-quick-release-system-for-digital-slr-photography#home
I think it’s trying to improve some of the issues that were found when using both… Thanks for your article! =)
Hey Tom great write up! Maybe u can help me make a decision please. I am an event photographer who does weddings, sweet 16s, etc. & use a Canon 1D IV along with a 16-35, 70-200 & 50 1.2 & 580 flash….& I only carry ONE body (which I realize is a no-no) & always interchanging lenses on the fly! Iove the versatility of the Spider along with its belt it comes with. Can it be used like the Capture WITHOUT the belt & attach to anything? Also, r there any systems out there that can hold an additional lens or two so I dont have to keep running to my bag rustling for another lens? Thanks for ur input which is greatly appreciated!
Thanks Eric. Spider makes an adapter that will allow you to use other belts, but not necessarily attach to anything. Spider also makes some pouches that will attach to the belt to hold a 70-200 as well as smaller lenses. Take a look at their website and see the accessories they offer. Another option is Cotton Carrier, but I don’t have first hand experience with it.
Spider Holster also makes two very well designed lens pouches. Their large lens pouch is specifically designed for a 70-200 mm lens with the lens shade attached (for fast lens changes). Both lens pouches have waterproof zippers to enable the photographer to grab the lens further down while taking it out or putting it into the pouch (also for speed). Both lens pouches also accommodate two “Spider Monkeys” (also from Spider Holster) which allow you to attach other items to the sides of the lens pouches (such as flash units, light meters, water bottles, etc.). The Spider Holster lens pouches work very well with the Spider Holster belt, Think Tank belts, Lowepro belts, or many other utility belts.
Tnx for the review!
Does anyone know how the black widow holds with Pro DSLR like Canon 6D with 70-200 2.8?
The specifications on the Spider Black Widow say that it is tested to hold up to 7 kilograms reliably and safely (that’s 15.43 pounds).
The Canon 6D camera body with battery weighs 1.7 lbs, and the Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses weigh around 3.3 lbs.
Hence, the Black Widow can carry the rig you described reliably. However, as a seasoned professional photographer who uses the Spider Pro much of the time I would still go with the Spider Pro for a camera/lens combination that massive particularly for the added stability that the belt/pad/holster assembly provides on the Spider Pro versus the Black Widow. I hope this helps…
I have both systems and actually like both of them as well but for different uses. I find the Spider is much better as a quick draw system and use it when I am out for a walk. I find the Capture pro to be advantageous for mounting the camera on a shoulder strap as indicated in the pictures in Toms review. I find it a little more cumbersome to get the camera out of the clip but I also feel it is very secure when clipped in. While I believe both systems will hold a camera and heavy lens, I did not like the idea of using the spider with the 70-200 F2.8 hanging off the front of my D7100. I think that arrangement puts a lot of stress on the mount. Lighter lenses are not a problem in my opinion.
Cheers
G
I was also wondering about how stressful it will be for the mount to hold a heavy lens like 70-200 f/2.8 when attached to a strap. I am working as a wedding photographer. Which product will be good to hold Nikon D800 + Nikkor 70-200 f/2.8 without any stress on the mount?
Alhhadh, Gord is correct, a 70-200 f/2.8 is not ideal for the Capture. The SpiderPro system is better for you as a wedding photographer and your equipment.
Thanks for the very informative review. I’m looking for something to hold my D7100 accessibly when hiking/mountaineering, and I’m very tempted by the Capture Pro, but I’m just not that happy with having the camera completely unprotected. Are you aware of any accessories that would give some protection from weather and knocks? I guess the alternative is just to use a camera bag, but I’d really like something attached to my backpack shoulder strap rather than having to struggle with extra straps or slings. Grateful for any ideas….
Good article but still unsure.
I am using a Canon DSLR with 100-400mm lens for wildlife photography and have been using a cross body sling, but I seem to be holding the camera most of the time for extra comfort. I like the option of having the monopod ready plate of the capture clip but will this be suitable for the combined weight described.
John, I think you will find your combo too heavy for the Capture Clip.
Thank you so much for reviewing those straps.
I was looking into the Capture Clip Pro and it seems like the best choice for me. I do a lot of hiking so I am looking forward to faster shots and change of lenses!
Thank you again
After just fourteen days my Capture Clip refused to let the camera be released. A useless – yet expensive – product.
Would the Spider Pro accommodate a Fuji X-T2 with the 100-400mm comfortably? Would I find it getting knocked around much if at a sporting event, up and down in bleachers? Have looked at the Comfort Cotton, but this seems to be a better work-around when dealing with just one camera and a second lens.
I find it fairly comfortable with my 70-200mm F2.8 Nikkor, which is about the same weight. When running around and up/down stairs, I usually hold my camera to prevent it from bouncing around and hitting things. If you want truly hands-free running around, then cotton is probably the way to go. As a bit of context for my use, I’m primarily an on location portrait/fashion shooter.