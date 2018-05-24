Photography Life

Canon T7i / 800D Review

This is an in-depth review of the Canon Rebel T7i (also known as the EOS 800D and the Kiss X9i), the newest in Canon’s long line of Rebel DSLRs. These cameras have been a staple of Canon’s system for years, starting with the original “EOS Digital Rebel” in 2003. The newest T7i improves upon its many predecessors by adding a faster frame rate, better autofocus, and Canon’s newest generation aps-c sensor. It retails for $750 body only and $800 with a kit lens, fitting squarely in the range of an upper entry-level DSLR. But is it worth purchasing? That is what we will cover in the following review.

Canon T7i Front View

Canon Rebel T7i Sample Photo of Flowers
Canon EOS Rebel T7i + EF70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM @ 70mm, ISO 400, 1/200, f/6.3
Canon Rebel T7i Sample Photo of Architecture
Canon EOS Rebel T7i + EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM @ 31mm, ISO 100, 1/100, f/5.0
Canon T7i Example Image
Canon EOS Rebel T7i + EF70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM @ 70mm, ISO 100, 1/320, f/8.0

Specifications

The specifications for the Canon T7i / 800D are in line with what you’d expect for an entry-level DSLR, with a 24.2 megapixel sensor, 45 autofocus points, and 6 frames per second shooting. In fact, calling the T7i and its competitors “entry-level” is a bit harsh, given that all these cameras have very impressive features and image quality, and are overall quite advanced.

Of course, the T7i does have some lower-end and mid-tier features, such as its button layout and autofocus system, which fall short of Canon’s top DSLRs. But it also matches these more advanced cameras in a number of ways. Here are the most important specifications you need to know:

Camera FeatureCanon T7i
Sensor Resolution24 megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor Size22.5 × 15mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.7µ
Low Pass FilterYes
Sensor Dust ReductionYes
Image Size6000 x 4000 pixels
Image ProcessorDIGIC 7
Viewfinder TypePentamirror
Viewfinder Coverage95%
Viewfinder Magnification0.82×
Storage Media1 SD
Continuous Shooting Speed6 FPS
Buffer Size (RAW)21
Shutter Speed Range1/4000 to 30 sec
Exposure Metering Sensor7560-pixel RGB+IR
Base ISOISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-6400
Boosted ISO SensitivityUp to ISO 25,600
Focus Points45-point, all cross-type
On Sensor Phase DetectionYes
Flicker DetectionYes
Video Maximum Resolution1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
LCD Size3″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots
Tilting LCDYes
Touchscreen LCDYes
Built-in GPSNo
Built-in BluetoothYes
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYes
BatteryLP-E17 Lithium-Ion Battery
Battery Life600 shots (CIPA)
Weather Sealed BodyNo
USB Version2.0 Micro-USB
Weight (Body Only)532 g
Dimensions131 × 99.9 × 76.2mm
Price$749 body only, $799 with kit 18-55mm lens
More Product InformationCanon USA T7i Page

Next is build quality and handling, where the T7i naturally has some compromises. However, on balance, it includes some nice features that make up for a lot of what it lacks:

