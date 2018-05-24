Canon T7i / 800D Review

This is an in-depth review of the Canon Rebel T7i (also known as the EOS 800D and the Kiss X9i), the newest in Canon’s long line of Rebel DSLRs. These cameras have been a staple of Canon’s system for years, starting with the original “EOS Digital Rebel” in 2003. The newest T7i improves upon its many predecessors by adding a faster frame rate, better autofocus, and Canon’s newest generation aps-c sensor. It retails for $750 body only and $800 with a kit lens, fitting squarely in the range of an upper entry-level DSLR. But is it worth purchasing? That is what we will cover in the following review.

Specifications

The specifications for the Canon T7i / 800D are in line with what you’d expect for an entry-level DSLR, with a 24.2 megapixel sensor, 45 autofocus points, and 6 frames per second shooting. In fact, calling the T7i and its competitors “entry-level” is a bit harsh, given that all these cameras have very impressive features and image quality, and are overall quite advanced.

Of course, the T7i does have some lower-end and mid-tier features, such as its button layout and autofocus system, which fall short of Canon’s top DSLRs. But it also matches these more advanced cameras in a number of ways. Here are the most important specifications you need to know:

Camera Feature Canon T7i Sensor Resolution 24 megapixels Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Size 22.5 × 15mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.7µ Low Pass Filter Yes Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Image Size 6000 x 4000 pixels Image Processor DIGIC 7 Viewfinder Type Pentamirror Viewfinder Coverage 95% Viewfinder Magnification 0.82× Storage Media 1 SD Continuous Shooting Speed 6 FPS Buffer Size (RAW) 21 Shutter Speed Range 1/4000 to 30 sec Exposure Metering Sensor 7560-pixel RGB+IR Base ISO ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-6400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity Up to ISO 25,600 Focus Points 45-point, all cross-type On Sensor Phase Detection Yes Flicker Detection Yes Video Maximum Resolution 1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps LCD Size 3″ diagonal LCD LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dots Tilting LCD Yes Touchscreen LCD Yes Built-in GPS No Built-in Bluetooth Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes Battery LP-E17 Lithium-Ion Battery Battery Life 600 shots (CIPA) Weather Sealed Body No USB Version 2.0 Micro-USB Weight (Body Only) 532 g Dimensions 131 × 99.9 × 76.2mm Price $749 body only, $799 with kit 18-55mm lens More Product Information Canon USA T7i Page

Next is build quality and handling, where the T7i naturally has some compromises. However, on balance, it includes some nice features that make up for a lot of what it lacks: