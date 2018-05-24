Canon T7i / 800D Review

This is an in-depth review of the Canon Rebel T7i (also known as the EOS 800D and the Kiss X9i), the newest in Canon’s long line of Rebel DSLRs. These cameras have been a staple of Canon’s system for years, starting with the original “EOS Digital Rebel” in 2003. The newest T7i improves upon its many predecessors by adding a faster frame rate, better autofocus, and Canon’s newest generation aps-c sensor. It retails for $750 body only and $800 with a kit lens, fitting squarely in the range of an upper entry-level DSLR. But is it worth purchasing? That is what we will cover in the following review.
Specifications
The specifications for the Canon T7i / 800D are in line with what you’d expect for an entry-level DSLR, with a 24.2 megapixel sensor, 45 autofocus points, and 6 frames per second shooting. In fact, calling the T7i and its competitors “entry-level” is a bit harsh, given that all these cameras have very impressive features and image quality, and are overall quite advanced.
Of course, the T7i does have some lower-end and mid-tier features, such as its button layout and autofocus system, which fall short of Canon’s top DSLRs. But it also matches these more advanced cameras in a number of ways. Here are the most important specifications you need to know:
|Camera Feature
|Canon T7i
|Sensor Resolution
|24 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|22.5 × 15mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.7µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Image Size
|6000 x 4000 pixels
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 7
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentamirror
|Viewfinder Coverage
|95%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.82×
|Storage Media
|1 SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6 FPS
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|21
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|7560-pixel RGB+IR
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-6400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO 25,600
|Focus Points
|45-point, all cross-type
|On Sensor Phase Detection
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
|LCD Size
|3″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|LP-E17 Lithium-Ion Battery
|Battery Life
|600 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|USB Version
|2.0 Micro-USB
|Weight (Body Only)
|532 g
|Dimensions
|131 × 99.9 × 76.2mm
|Price
|$749 body only, $799 with kit 18-55mm lens
|More Product Information
|Canon USA T7i Page
Next is build quality and handling, where the T7i naturally has some compromises. However, on balance, it includes some nice features that make up for a lot of what it lacks: