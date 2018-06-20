Canon SL2 Review

One of the smallest and lightest Canon DSLRs is the Rebel SL2, announced in June of 2017 and retailing for $549, body only. The SL2 also goes by the names “EOS 200D” and “Kiss X9” outside the US market. Despite the camera’s small size, Canon packed a lot into the SL2, including a tilt-flip touchscreen, dual pixel autofocus, and the company’s newest 24 megapixel sensor. This detailed review covers everything you need to know about the SL2.
SL2 Specifications
The specifications of the Canon SL2 are on the higher end of what you would expect from an entry-level DSLR, in part because the SL2 is more about being as small and lightweight as possible rather than as cheap as possible. So, you will find features like a tilt-flip LCD and dual pixel autofocus that outmatch other entry-level cameras.
Below is a list of the SL2’s specifications:
|Camera Feature
|Canon SL2
|Sensor Resolution
|24 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|22.3 × 14.9mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.72µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Image Size
|6000 x 4000 pixels
|Image Processor
|DIGIC 7
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentamirror
|Viewfinder Coverage
|95%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.87x
|Storage Media
|1 SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|5 FPS
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|5 photos before slowdown to about 2 fps
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|63 zone dual-layer
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-6400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO 25,600
|Focus Points
|9, one cross-type (center)
|On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|No
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
|LCD Size
|3″ diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|LP-E17 Lithium-Ion Battery
|Battery Life
|650 shots (CIPA rated)
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|USB Version
|2.0 Micro-USB
|Weight (Body Only)
|453 g with battery and card (1.0 pound)
|Dimensions
|122.4 × 92.6 × 69.8mm
|Price
|$550 body only, $600 with kit 18-55mm lens
On the next page of this review, we will cover the build quality, handling, and features of the SL2 to see whether it is worth purchasing for your own photography.