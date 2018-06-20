Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » Reviews » Canon SL2 Review

Canon SL2 Review

Review Rating:

Last Updated On By 2 Comments

« »

One of the smallest and lightest Canon DSLRs is the Rebel SL2, announced in June of 2017 and retailing for $549, body only. The SL2 also goes by the names “EOS 200D” and “Kiss X9” outside the US market. Despite the camera’s small size, Canon packed a lot into the SL2, including a tilt-flip touchscreen, dual pixel autofocus, and the company’s newest 24 megapixel sensor. This detailed review covers everything you need to know about the SL2.

Canon-SL2

Grass Detail Photograph
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 + EF70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM @ 244mm, ISO 200, 1/1000, f/5.6
Clouds Reflected in Skyscraper
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 + EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM @ 55mm, ISO 100, 1/250, f/7.1
Ocean with Long Shutter Speed
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 + EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM @ 55mm, ISO 100, 1/10, f/22.0

SL2 Specifications

The specifications of the Canon SL2 are on the higher end of what you would expect from an entry-level DSLR, in part because the SL2 is more about being as small and lightweight as possible rather than as cheap as possible. So, you will find features like a tilt-flip LCD and dual pixel autofocus that outmatch other entry-level cameras.

Below is a list of the SL2’s specifications:

Camera FeatureCanon SL2
Sensor Resolution24 megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor Size22.3 × 14.9mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.72µ
Low Pass FilterYes
Sensor Dust ReductionYes
Image Size6000 x 4000 pixels
Image ProcessorDIGIC 7
Viewfinder TypePentamirror
Viewfinder Coverage95%
Viewfinder Magnification0.87x
Storage Media1 SD
Continuous Shooting Speed5 FPS
Buffer Size (RAW)5 photos before slowdown to about 2 fps
Shutter Speed Range1/4000 to 30 sec
Exposure Metering Sensor63 zone dual-layer
Base ISOISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-6400
Boosted ISO SensitivityUp to ISO 25,600
Focus Points9, one cross-type (center)
On Sensor Phase Detection (Dual Pixel AF)Yes
Flicker DetectionNo
Video Maximum Resolution1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
LCD Size3″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots
Tilting LCDYes
Touchscreen LCDYes
Built-in GPSNo
Built-in BluetoothNo
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYes
BatteryLP-E17 Lithium-Ion Battery
Battery Life650 shots (CIPA rated)
Weather Sealed BodyNo
USB Version2.0 Micro-USB
Weight (Body Only)453 g with battery and card (1.0 pound)
Dimensions122.4 × 92.6 × 69.8mm
Price$550 body only, $600 with kit 18-55mm lens

On the next page of this review, we will cover the build quality, handling, and features of the SL2 to see whether it is worth purchasing for your own photography.

About Spencer Cox

Spencer Cox is a landscape photographer and writer who spends his free time... taking landscape photos and writing. It works out well. His photos have gained international recognition and awards, and his work has been displayed worldwide, including at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. To contact Spencer directly or view more of his work, visit his website and social media from Photography Life's about us page.