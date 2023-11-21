Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Review

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro is a lightweight prime capable of 1:2 close focus photography. At $499, it is positioned as a value option rather than one of Canon’s high-end L-series lenses, but it still has some tricks up its sleeve. Should you add the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro to your bag? Read on to find out!

When I initially decided to start reviewing Canon lenses, the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro was the one of the first two lenses I requested. It looks extremely promising on paper – small, light, bright, and with great features like image stabilization and near-macro capabilities. Depending upon how it performed, I knew that the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro could turn into one of my favorite lenses.

As you’ll see later in this review, while there are some drawbacks to this lens (especially in terms of build quality), it certainly holds its own and makes for a versatile choice for almost any type of photography. Below is my full review of the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro after using it for several months of photography in the field as well as testing it extensively in the lab for sharpness, vignetting, distortion, and chromatic aberration. I hope you find it useful!

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro Specifications

Mount Type: Canon RF Mount

Focal Length: 35mm prime

Angle of View (Full Frame): 63°

Maximum Aperture: f/1.8

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 52mm

Lens Elements: 11

Lens Groups: 9

Special Elements: 1 aspherical

Anti-Reflection Coatings: Super Spectra

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Image Stabilization: Yes

Internal Focusing: No

Control Rings: Focus and custom ring

Switches: AF/MF and image stabilization on/off

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 170mm (6.7 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.5× (1:2)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: No

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 63 × 74 mm (2.5 × 2.9 inches)

Weight: 305 g (0.67 lbs)

MSRP: $499 (check current price)

These are so-so specs for a $499 lens. On the bright side, the inclusion of image stabilization and extensive manual controls is much more advanced than expected. However, the external-focusing design and lack of weather sealing indicate a relatively cheap construction.

Build Quality

Although the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro is a relatively inexpensive lens, the quality of the plastic itself feels the same as expensive lenses like the Canon 15-35mm f/2.8 L side-by-side. I have no issue with the lens’s use of high-quality plastics for the main barrel. However, the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro does not have weather sealing, and the front element is not fluorine coated (useful for repelling dust and water).

One of the biggest issues with the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro’s build quality is that it’s an externally focusing lens, with the lens barrel extending as you focus more closely. The type of plastic used in the extending barrel feels distinctly cheaper than the high-quality main barrel of the lens. Also, each time that you turn on the camera, the lens initializes by racking in and out – just like point-and-shoot cameras of yore.

None of this is good if you plan to use the lens in harsh weather or dusty environments. To make maters worse, the barrel of the lens clearly wobbles slightly when it’s extended (under 1 mm in any direction, but you can distinctly feel it). I don’t think this would be enough to cause optical problems, but it does allow grit to get into the mechanism more easily.

Having said all that, I still used the lens quite a bit in rainy and dusty conditions in the field. I didn’t run into any malfunctions in my time with it (although I also took a lot of care to keep it clean and dry). The real problem is for long-term usage, where I would feel a lot more comfortable with an internally focusing lens that has weather sealing. It definitely harms the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro’s otherwise impressive versatility.

Handling

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 has an impressive set of handling features for a relatively inexpensive lens. There are dedicated switches both for autofocus/manual focus and for image stabilization on/off. There’s also the usual focus ring as well as a custom control ring. The extent of these features is something found more often on expensive lenses, and it’s nice to see that Canon didn’t cut corners here. Even so, I would have liked to see a focus limiter switch as well, considering that this is a near-macro lens.

Image stabilization works great on the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro, allowing you to shoot handheld with the lens in low-light environments even with cameras like the EOS R8, R10, or R50 that don’t have in-body image stabilization. I was comfortable working handheld with a shutter speed from about 1/6th to 1/10th second, and I probably could have pushed it further if I loosened my standards or took more photos in order to select the sharpest one later. It’s a great system.

That said, something worth noting about the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 is that it does not ship with a lens hood. This is just cheap on Canon’s part. The official Canon EW-52 lens hood for the 35mm f/1.8 costs $45, which feels high for a small piece of plastic that should have been included in the first place. There are knock-off lens hoods available on Amazon for roughly $15, which I’d get instead.

As it happens, there’s a separate issue even if you do buy a lens hood: The hood attaches to the portion of the RF 35mm f/1.8 barrel that moves when focusing. This makes it a questionable choice for protecting the lens (one of the two main duties of a lens hood), since the moving barrel could be damaged by a heavy impact that hits the hood.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Focus Speed and Performance

Starting with the good news, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro focuses accurately and consistently, even in stringent lab conditions. There is no issue on that front.

However, I found that the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 had more issues with hunting for focus compared to most other Canon RF lenses. In low light, especially if capturing both near and far subjects, the lens would sometimes take a while to find focus or give up entirely. It didn’t happen enough to make the lens unusable, just enough to be annoying – and in good light, the lens was pretty snappy. I continue to think that a focus limiter switch would have been a very useful addition to this lens.

Also, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro focuses pretty loudly relative to a lot of modern lenses. This can be a problem for videography if you’re working with an on-camera mic, which is a shame, because it’s otherwise a good lens for quick video work.

Lastly, the close-focusing capabilities are – as expected from the lens’s name – excellent. It’s worth noting that the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro is not a true macro lens that can reach life-size magnification (AKA 1:1 or 1x magnification). Even so, the lens can focus to half life-size, or 1:2 magnification (2x), which is still excellent for a 35mm prime.

However, keep in mind that 35mm is a pretty wide angle, so you’ll need to get very close to your subject if you want to do any near-macro photography. Since the lens barrel extends at close focus, the problem is exaggerated even further. You may find yourself scaring away any skittish creatures that you’re photographing, or even seeing the shadow of the lens barrel appear in some of your photos with this lens. Keep all that in mind before you start to think of it as a substitute for a longer macro lens.

Distortion

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 has fairly low levels of distortion, measuring in at -1.49% barrel distortion in a lab environment. That’s still enough to benefit from corrections when shooting architecture, but it’s not enough of a problem to cause severe stretching in the corners.

Here’s a simulation of -1.49% distortion on a flat grid:

Vignetting

In uncorrected images, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro has pretty typical levels of vignetting for a fast prime. Here’s a full chart of vignetting levels:

This is a perfectly good performance. Wide open, the lens reaches almost 2 stops of vignetting at infinity focus, which is high but not drastic. Vignetting at close focus is better controlled. As you stop down, the lens quickly improves. Vignetting is already pretty negligible at f/2.8, even at infinity focus.

Here’s an image showing the worst-case vignetting against a gray field, which exaggerates the issue.

Lateral Chromatic Aberration

There is a low amount of lateral chromatic aberration on the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 at every aperture, hovering around the 1 pixel range. Here’s the chart:

Generally speaking, lateral chromatic aberration is almost impossible to notice in real-world images if it measures under one pixel in our lab tests. The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro hovers right around that mark, which is very good performance. Whether you turn on chromatic aberration corrections or not, you will rarely see any lateral CA with this lens. I couldn’t spot it in any of my real-world photos.

Sharpness

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro is a sharp lens, with the one (unsurprising) weakness being corner performance wide open. Here’s how it performs as measured in our lab:

Central and midframe sharpness is good even wide open, and the center is already excellent by f/2.8. The lens hits its peak central sharpness at f/4, while the sharpest aperture from corner to corner is f/5.6. That said, for landscape photography or macro photography, I wouldn’t hesitate to use f/11 or f/16 with this lens if more depth of field is needed.

As for the corners at f/1.8 and f/2, most wide-aperture primes struggle to capture high levels of corner sharpness until they’re stopped down a bit, and this lens is no exception. It’s uncommon for most photographers to need sharp corners at f/1.8 anyway, except for Milky Way photography; more on that in a moment.

In the field, the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro remains very sharp even at near-macro distances, although you’ll usually need to stop down to at least f/4-5.6 in order to get enough depth of field.

By comparison, here’s how Nikon’s Z 35mm f/1.8 S (an $850 lens, albeit one that often goes on sale for $700) performs:

It’s a pretty interesting comparison, with the “winner” (if such a thing is even a contest) swapping places depending upon which aperture and portion of the frame you’re examining. The simplistic summary is that the Canon is sharper in the center at wide apertures, so it may be a better street/event/portrait lens, while the Nikon is sharper in the corners throughout the aperture range, so it may be preferable for landscapes. In any case, this is a pretty good showing for the Canon 35mm f/1.8 Macro considering that it’s only $500 and can focus to near-macro distances.

For some additional context, within Canon’s own lineup, here’s how the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro compares to the high-end RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L at 35mm:

As we have seen many times before at Photography Life, even a high-end zoom often falls short of basic prime lenses in maximum sharpness. While these two lenses are very competitive in corner and midframe performance, the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L never reaches the high central sharpness that the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro achieves at f/2.8 and f/4.

Coma

Related to sharpness is coma, a lens aberration that can make dots of light in the corner of a photo look like smears. Coma isn’t usually visible in everyday photography, but for something like Milky Way photography, it can be a factor. The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro wouldn’t be my first choice for Milky Way photography considering the longer focal length – normally, something 24mm or wider is preferable. Even so, because of the f/1.8 maximum aperture, I wanted to put it to the test. Here’s the image that I started with:

The crops shown in the image below are extreme crops from the top-right corner of the Canon EOS R5 with the 35mm f/1.8 Macro lens. I cropped the EOS R5’s 45-megapixel sensor down to tiny 2-megapixel crops and didn’t do any resizing. Click to see the following images full size, which are direct excerpts from the image with only Lightroom’s default sharpening and noise reduction applied:

As you can see, the coma at f/1.8 is pretty bad, but it’s mostly gone at f/2.8. This is adequate performance, and while I won’t be using the RF 35mm f/1.8 as my primary Milky Way lens by any stretch, it works in a pinch. I definitely recommend stopping down to f/2.8, however, even though it necessitates a higher ISO.

Bokeh

Bokeh is another word for the qualities of the background blur in a photo. “Good” bokeh can be subjective, but it’s usually preferable to have round, uniform, and soft-edged qualities in any out-of-focus specular highlights.

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro has beautiful bokeh when focused at macro distances, but somewhat busy bokeh if focused further. Here are some images and crops to show how it looks in practice:

You may notice that in some of these images, there is visible longitudinal chromatic aberration, also known as color fringing in out-of-focus areas. While this isn’t unusual to see on wide-aperture lenses, it’s still higher on the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro than I would like. Here’s the worst example of it that I was able to capture:

Longitudinal CA is more difficult to correct compared to lateral CA, and it shows up most significantly when photographing shiny objects like watches and rings. The good news is that, as you stop down with the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro or focus further away, the amount of longitudinal CA decreases. It’s only this bad at f/1.8 and close focus distances.

Sunstars and Flare

I found the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro to have good sunstars at small apertures, as you can see below:

You can see a bit of flare in the image above (some green specks a little lower and to the right of the sun) but they aren’t bad, either. Here’s a more demanding scene showcasing the lens’s good control of flare:

While there is obviously a large speck of flare at the bottom right, plus some classic red dot flare around the sun, the photo still has very good contrast considering how backlit it is. This is a strong performance from the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 and better than I’ve seen on a lot of wide-angle lenses.

That said, I did notice one consistent issue with flare when focusing at close-up distances. You may have noticed it in the Bokeh section earlier, too: Lines of flare appear in the out-of-focus regions. It occurs regardless of aperture and isn’t just an isolated event. Here’s the most significant example that I saw:

To me, the flare above is actually kind of an interesting visual element in the photo, and I don’t see it as a major negative. But I wanted to point it out, since you may disagree.

Verdict

I enjoyed using the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro during my time with it. The light weight and very good image quality, combined with the affordable price, means that it deserves a place in a lot of photographers’ bags. It’s also quite a feature-rich little lens, with image stabilization, great close-focus capabilities, and extensive manual controls.

Unfortunately, Canon has packaged these impressive optics in a lens that has some serious build quality compromises. The lack of weather sealing significantly dampens the lens’s versatility, and the externally-focusing design exacerbates the issue. Canon also cheapened out by not including a lens hood in the package with the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro, which is definitely disappointing.

Here’s how I’d sum up the pros and cons.

Pros:

Strong optical performance in almost every metric, from sharpness to flare

Surprisingly advanced handling features for an inexpensive lens, with extensive manual controls

Built-in image stabilization is unusual for a 35mm prime and works well

Impressive close-up capabilities make it a very flexible lens

Lightweight and portable design

Good value at $499

Cons:

No weather sealing

Externally focusing design feels cheap and is less weatherproof

Lens hood is not included (and if you do get one, it attaches to the moving portion of the barrel)

Focusing is loud and hunts more often than most Canon RF lenses in low light

Noticeable color fringing in out-of-focus regions

All in all, this makes for a versatile 35mm prime lens with strong optical performance and more features than expected for the price. However, there are considerable compromises in build quality, and the focusing performance is not as good as I had hoped. It’s still a strong lens, but you should be aware of these issues before you buy it.

I hope that you found this review of the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro to be helpful in making your decision! If you want to purchase the lens, you can thank Photography Life for all the work that went into this review by using the links below:

More Sample Photos

