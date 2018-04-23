Photography Life

Canon 80D Review

This is an in-depth review of the Canon 80D, a midrange DSLR released in 2016 and intended for photographers who want a more advanced camera than an entry-level Canon Rebel. We have been testing the Canon 80D extensively over the past couple months, and the takeaway is clear: It is a very solid camera, even in 2018. On top of that, the 80D also represents a good value on today’s market at $1000 new, which is less than other cameras targeting the same audience. This also makes it a great backup option for advanced photographers who use Canon cameras. However, the 80D still has some important issues to note as well, as you will see in this review.

Canon 80D Front View

Overview and Specifications

The Canon 80D sits near the top of a large number of entry-level DSLRs that Canon makes. It has a 1.6x aps-c crop sensor, the same size as that found on Canon Rebel cameras and Canon’s more advanced 7D series.

The 80D is the successor to the Canon 70D, adding a newer sensor and more advanced autofocus capabilities. Specifically, the 80D has a 24 megapixel sensor with improved ISO performance, while the 70D had an older 20 megapixel sensor. The 80D also has a 45-point autofocus system, all of which are cross-type, rather than 19 points (also all cross-type) on the 70D – a significant improvement for photographers who need a wider autofocus coverage and a better ability to track subjects. The Canon 80D also competes closely with the Nikon D7200 and D7500 DSLRs, which sit at similar prices ($1000 and $1250 respectively, although the D7500 in particular frequently goes on sale for $1150).

Landscape Photo Taken with Canon 80D
Canon EOS 80D + EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM @ 21mm, ISO 100, 1/250, f/9.0
Sample Photo after Sunset
Canon EOS 80D + EF-S18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM @ 20mm, ISO 100, 1/80, f/8.0
Blue and Tan Window
Canon EOS Rebel T7i + EF70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM @ 81mm, ISO 100, 1/200, f/5.6

If you want a well-priced Canon camera with significant manual controls – two mode dials, custom settings banks, and a pro-level button layout – this could be the camera for you. However, some of its numbers are lower than what you’ll find in other options on the market today. Here are some of the 80D’s key specifications:

Camera FeatureCanon 80D
Sensor Resolution24 megapixels
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor Size22.5 × 15mm
Sensor Pixel Size3.7µ
Low Pass FilterYes
Sensor Dust ReductionYes
Image Size6000 x 4000 pixels
Image ProcessorDIGIC 6
Viewfinder TypePentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.95×
Built-in FlashYes, with flash commander mode
Storage Media1x SD
Continuous Shooting Speed7 FPS
Buffer Size (RAW)25
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 30 sec
Shutter Durability100,000 cycles
Exposure Metering Sensor7560-pixel RGB+IR
Base ISOISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-6400
Boosted ISO SensitivityUp to ISO 25,600
Focus Points45-point, all cross-type
On Sensor Phase DetectionYes
Flicker DetectionYes
Video Maximum Resolution1920 × 1080 up to 60 fps
LCD Size3″ diagonal LCD
LCD Resolution1,040,000 dots
Tilting LCDYes
Touchscreen LCDYes
Built-in GPSNo
Built-in BluetoothNo
Built-in Wi-Fi / NFCYes
BatteryLP-E6N Lithium-Ion Battery
Battery Life960 shots (CIPA)
Weather Sealed BodyYes
USB Version2.0 Micro-B
Weight (Body Only)730g
Dimensions139 × 105.2 × 78.5mm
Price$999

These specifications might look a little on the low side for 2018, but they combine to form a camera that remains versatile even on today’s tech-heavy market. The 7 frames per second is still highly respectable for a DSLR, and features like Dual Pixel autofocus borrow some of mirrorless cameras’ best traits. The battery life on the Canon 80D is also excellent at 960 photos per charge.

However, I also get the sense that Canon is holding out some of their technology for the 80D’s successor, like built-in bluetooth and 4K video. The 80D also has only a single memory card slot, which is something that will turn away a certain segment of photographers (namely people who shoot weddings or similar once-in-a-lifetime events, where a single slot might not provide enough peace of mind).

Nonetheless, the 80D does what it needs to do, and some photographers surely will praise Canon’s avoidance of the “technology trap,” where they throw all their new features at a camera to see what sticks, at the risk of complicating the menu or control layout.

On the next pages of this review, we will dive into more details on the Canon 80D, including build quality, autofocus performance, and image quality. Click below to jump to the section that interests you:

