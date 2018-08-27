Recommended Sony A9 Settings

Sony’s first professional-grade sports-oriented camera, the A9, has created quite a stir ever since its introduction last year. It’s a 24MP, full-frame mirrorless camera that takes up to 20 frames per second with no viewfinder blackout, native 4K video recording, silent operation, and a price that massively undercuts the competition. The result is a camera that is designed to compete with the best of Canon and Nikon’s offerings. In this article, I will provide information on how to best set up the A9 for photography, especially action, and explain each of the important settings.

Top Dials and Buttons

At first glance, the Sony A9 shares much of the same DNA with the Sony A7 series of cameras, but a closer inspection shows that Sony has introduced some meaningful changes. The first difference is on the top panel of the camera. The surface on the left of the viewfinder hump – which previously lay empty on all A7 bodies – is now home to independent and dedicated Drive and Focus Mode dials. With the Drive dial, you can directly choose between Single Drive, Self-Timer, Bracketing, or one of the three continuous burst modes (Low, Medium, and High). With the Focus Mode dial, you can choose between Single AF, Continuous AF, Manual Focus, and Direct Manual Focus or DMF. This welcome change means that you won’t need to scroll through menus or set a custom function for switching the focus and drive modes. Both dials are also lockable as well to prevent accidental changes to settings during shooting.

The upper-right surface of the A9 is like previous models, with a lockable mode dial (which has been simplified to only include essential options), a shutter release with an ON/OFF power collar, a dedicated exposure compensation dial, and a pair of custom buttons.

The camera mode dial is where you set the main camera operating modes. The options are as follows:

P – Program

A – Aperture Priority

S – Shutter Priority

M – Manual

1 – User Set

2 – User Set

3 – User Set

Video

S&Q – Slow Motion Recording

Auto – Full Auto

Of these different modes, there are three which I find very useful: Manual, Aperture Priority, and Memory Recall (labeled as 1, 2 and 3). I usually work in Manual Mode as this gives me the most control over the camera settings. This mode is made a whole lot easier to use on a camera such as the A9 due to the beautiful electronic viewfinder which enables you to see the exposure in live time. The Memory Recall (MR) is a feature enables you to store specific camera settings for different situations and assign them to one of the three Memory Recall options on the dial. This is very useful for quickly changing the camera to specific pre-defined settings.

The second dial is the exposure compensation dial. This dial is used in conjunction with the Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority, or Program modes and allows you to adjust the exposure manually by dialing either a negative (darken) or a positive (brighten) value. You can go from -3 to +3 on the dial. The dial turns too easily and should have been given a locking feature. You should keep an eye on it to ensure that no unintended turns of the dial occur, especially when taking the camera out of the bag.

The C1 and C2 function buttons next to the mode dial are by default used for setting White Balance (C1) and Focus Area (C2). Since I mainly shoot in Manual Mode, I like to change C1 to ISO while I keep C2 on the default of Focus Area. Further down in the article, I will walk you through the process of customizing the different custom buttons on the A9.

Rear Buttons

The back of the A9 sees some welcome changes and additions. First, the Custom 3 button joins the Menu button on the left side to make room for a repositioned movie record button, which moves next to the EVF. The C3 button is programmable just like the other custom buttons, and by default is set to change the camera’s focus mode (AF-S, AF-A, AF-C, DMF and MF).

I dislike the automatic EVF/LCD switching on the Sony Alpha 9, as I find the sensor in charge of automatically switching between them too jumpy. The best solution is to have a directly accessed manual two-way (EVF/LCD) toggle button, and this is where the C3 button comes in. Later I will show you how to change this in the Custom Menu. The menu button right next to the C3 button is used for accessing the camera menu, and it is where you make changes to many of the camera settings.

Sony has moved the video recording button, and it is now much more accessible while hand-holding the camera. This button shuffle also permits for more room on the right-hand side, where there are two very welcome additions of dedicated AF-ON and AEL buttons. The AF-ON button is an essential feature for photographers wishing to employ back-button focus techniques and I personally always set my cameras for back-button focusing. The AEL button is useful for locking exposure.

Below the AF-On button and to the right of the display is a new multi-selector joystick. The joystick grants immediate control over moving the cameras autofocus points. The new AF joystick replaces a great source of frustration on previous Sony mirrorless cameras and gone are the days of endless clicks and menu searches when trying to move an AF point.

Further below is a multi-functional selector wheel which allows for quick scrolling through menus, quick exposure changes, as well as access to specific functions by pressing each of the four corners. Pressing “DISP” switches between different views on the camera LCD; “ISO” allows changing camera ISO; pressing the left side allows access to camera drive modes, while the bottom part of the wheel is configurable.

There are two extra buttons beneath the multi-functional navigation dial in the form of the Playback and C4 / Trash buttons. Playback enables you to play back images on the LCD, and the C4 / Trash button can be used to delete unwanted images during playback. When the camera is not in Playback mode, the C4 serves as another programmable function button.

Fn/Function Button

The Fn (Function) button is a useful button that allows you to make quick changes to the most important camera settings, such as ISO, White Balance, Drive and Focus modes. You can modify and customize the function menu to your liking through the main menu, though I kept mine as-is.

The settings available in the Fn menu are as follows:

Drive Mode: Due to the A9 having a dedicated Drive Mode Dial on the top left of the camera, the drive mode setting in the Fn menu is blacked out. If you wish to change the drive mode, you should turn the dial to the desired setting. Given that I mostly shoot wildlife, I usually have this set to either H (high) or M (medium).

Due to the A9 having a dedicated Drive Mode Dial on the top left of the camera, the drive mode setting in the Fn menu is blacked out. If you wish to change the drive mode, you should turn the dial to the desired setting. Given that I mostly shoot wildlife, I usually have this set to either H (high) or M (medium). Focus Area: This mode allows you to select one of the different focus area types, such as Wide, Zone, Flexible Spot (small, medium, and large), along with Expanded Flexible Spot and Lock-On AF. The choice of which focus area to select depends on the subject. For tracking moving subjects, I found that Lock-On Focus works beautifully on the A9, but I also used Zone and different Flexible Spot variants while taking photos of still subjects such as landscapes.

This mode allows you to select one of the different focus area types, such as Wide, Zone, Flexible Spot (small, medium, and large), along with Expanded Flexible Spot and Lock-On AF. The choice of which focus area to select depends on the subject. For tracking moving subjects, I found that Lock-On Focus works beautifully on the A9, but I also used Zone and different Flexible Spot variants while taking photos of still subjects such as landscapes. Exposure Compensation: 0.0, I generally use Manual Mode, so I don’t often need to use exposure compensation. If I am in Aperture Priority, I will use the dedicated exposure compensation dial.

0.0, I generally use Manual Mode, so I don’t often need to use exposure compensation. If I am in Aperture Priority, I will use the dedicated exposure compensation dial. ISO: I tend to like selecting my ISO value, but you can also employ Sony’s excellent “ISO Auto” so that the camera automatically chooses the ISO for you. The “ISO Auto” feature works very well with the Sony and has all the advanced features available on Canon and Nikon DSLRs. I usually leave Minimum ISO at 100, while setting Maximum ISO to 6400. While you can only see the minimum and maximum ISO options within the ISO setting, you can also navigate to the camera menu and set the minimum shutter speed in ISO Auto mode (ISO AUTO Min. SS option in Exposure1 sub-menu).

I tend to like selecting my ISO value, but you can also employ Sony’s excellent “ISO Auto” so that the camera automatically chooses the ISO for you. The “ISO Auto” feature works very well with the Sony and has all the advanced features available on Canon and Nikon DSLRs. I usually leave Minimum ISO at 100, while setting Maximum ISO to 6400. While you can only see the minimum and maximum ISO options within the ISO setting, you can also navigate to the camera menu and set the minimum shutter speed in ISO Auto mode (ISO AUTO Min. SS option in Exposure1 sub-menu). Metering Mode: Multi, but sometimes I use spot metering with more difficult subjects.

Multi, but sometimes I use spot metering with more difficult subjects. Flash Mode: AutoFlash Comp: 0.0

AutoFlash Comp: 0.0 White Balance: AWB (Auto White Balance)

AWB (Auto White Balance) Creative Style: Standard. Don’t bother with creative styles, as they are irrelevant when shooting in RAW.

Standard. Don’t bother with creative styles, as they are irrelevant when shooting in RAW. Quality: RAW

RAW Select Rec. Media: Slot 1. Since the A9 is equipped with two SD card slots, you can choose which SD card to write to by default.

Slot 1. Since the A9 is equipped with two SD card slots, you can choose which SD card to write to by default. Shoot Mode: Manual

Camera Menu

Menu1 (Camera Icon 1)

Tab 1/13 Quality/Image Size1

Image Quality – RAW

RAW File Type – Compressed and Uncompressed. Unfortunately, Sony has yet to implement a “Lossless Compressed” option, so you will have to live with either losing some image quality in your RAW files by choosing “Compressed” or end up with huge files by choosing “Uncompressed RAW”. Personally, I like to shoot “Uncompressed”, as I want to make the maximize the quality of the files and ensure that I have the most latitude when I post-process. That said, there is a difference in the frame rate between the two options with the A9 capable of taking 20 FPS with “Compressed RAW” vs. 12 FPS with “Uncompressed RAW”. This is a big deal when shootings fact action or sports and in such situations I recommend going with “Compressed RAW”.

JPEG Quality – Extra fine. Not relevant for RAW.

JPEG Image Size – L:24M.

Aspect Ratio – 3:2

APS-C/Super 35mm – Leave on default of Auto.

Long Exposure NR – OFF, greyed out in RAW

Tab 2/13 Quality/Image Size2

High ISO NR – Default (-), grayed out in RAW

Color Space – AdobeRGB. While color space does not matter for RAW files, I use AdobeRGB because it gives a more accurate histogram to determine the correct exposure (since the camera shows histogram based on camera-rendered JPEG image, even if you shoot exclusively in RAW).

Lens Comp – Irrelevant when shooting RAW Shading Comp.: Auto Aber. Comp.: Auto Distortion Comp.: Off



Tab 3/13 Shoot Mode/Drive

Self-timer Type – Self-Timer (Single)

Bracket Settings – Bracket Type: Cont. Bracket Selftimer during Brkt: 2 Sec Bracket order: – -> 0 -> +

Memory Recall – Only available when MR 1, MR2 or MR 3 mode is selected on the camera mode dial on top

Memory – Allows quickly saving current settings to a memory bank. An excellent way to create different presets for different shooting conditions.

Reg Cust Shoot Set – Recall Custom hold 1 through 3: On the a9, what allows one to activate any AF mode along with numerous different settings quickly is the ‘Recall Custom hold.’ This function instantly overrides your chosen camera settings, including Shoot Mode, Aperture, Shutter Speed, Drive Mode, Exposure Comp., ISO, Metering Mode, Focus Mode, Focus Area, and AF-On (whether or not to engage AF). You can choose to override or leave alone any parameter by checking or unchecking the box to the left of each of the settings. After you choose your parameters, you click on the “register” button at the bottom and create one of three potential recall options. This allows you to create three wholly unique recall options with different settings and assign each one to any number of buttons. You can read more about this feature in my Sony Alpha 9 review.



Tab 4/13 AF1

Priority Set in AF-S – Balanced Emphasis

Priority Set in AF-C – Balanced Emphasis

Focus Area – Expanded Flexible Spot Wide – Camera chooses AF over all sensor Zone – Camera offers a cluster of focus points Center – Spot in Center of the Frame Flexible Spot (S,M,L) – Spot in Center of the Frame Expandable Flexible Spot Lock-on AF: Expand Flexible Spot Tracks Area Object Tracking

Focus Settings – Allows moving and changing focus points

V/H AF Area – AF Point + AF Area. This allows you to store focus points by orientation, a useful feature when switching from landscape to portrait mode.

AF Illuminator: Auto

Tab 5/13 AF2

Center Lock on AF – Off

AF Track Sens – 3 (standard) If you are photographing faster moving subjects using Lock-On AF, I recommend setting to a faster setting like 4.

AF System – Default

AF w/ shutter – On or Off depending on if you employ Back Button Focus. If you want to use the back button focusing (AF-ON) as I do, set it to Off and use the AF-ON button on the back of the camera.

Pre-AF – Off

Eye-Start AF – Off

Tab 6/13 AF3

AF Area Regist – Off – Allows you to save a focus point to a particular area of the frame

Del. Reg. AF Area – Allows you to delete the registered AF point.

AF Area Auto Clear – Off

Disp. Cont. AF area – On

AF Micro Adj – For calibrating a lens

Tab 7/13 Exposure1

Exposure Comp. – 0.0

Reset EV Comp. – Reset

ISO – Your selected ISO value or ISO AUTO

ISO Auto Min SS – Standard, but you can change it to “Fast” or “Faster”.

Metering Mode – Multi or Center

Spot Metering Point – Focus Point Link

Tab 8/13 Exposure Mode2

Exposure step – 0.3EV

AEL w/shutter – Auto

Exposure Std. Adjust – Only use if you understand the function and it’s purpose

Tab 9/13 Flash

Flash Mode – Flash Off

Flash Comp. – 0.0

Exp.comp.set – Ambient&Flash

Red Eye Reduction – Off

Tab 10/13 Color/WB/Img. Processing

White Balance – Auto or desired White Balance depending on the light.

Priority Set in AWB – Standard

DRO/Auto HDR – Off

Creative Style – Standard or Neutral

Picture Effect – Off, greyed out in RAW

Tab 11/13 Focus Assist1

Focus Magnifier – Used for zooming in while focusing

Focus Magnif. Time – No Limit

Initial Focus Mag. – x4.7

AF in Focus Mag – On

MF Assist – On – a neat feature that automatically zooms in when you move the focus ring in manual focus mode. I set it to Off if I feel I can manual focus without any assisting.

Peaking Level – Off

Tab 12/13 Focus Assist2

Peaking Color – Red, but you can experiment with any color you feel best suits you.

Tab 13/13 Face Detection/Shoot Assist

Face Detection – Off or On depending on if you will be taking photographs of people.

Face Registration

Menu 2 (Camera Icon 2)

Tab 1/9 Movie1

Exposure Mode – Aperture Priority, greyed out if not in Movie Mode

Exposure Mode – Aperture Priority, greyed out if not in S&Q mode

File Format – XAVC S 4K

Record Setting: 24p 60m

S&Q Settings –

Record Setting: 24p

Frame Rate: 120 fps

Record Setting: 24p Frame Rate: 120 fps Dual Video REC – Off

Tab 2/9 Movie2

AF Drive Speed – Normal

AF Track Sens – Standard

Auto Slow Shut.- On

Audio Recording – On

Audio Rec Level – 25 (change depending on needs)

Audio Level Display – On

Tab 3/9 Movie 3

Audio Out Timing – Live

Wind Noise Reduct.- On

Marker Display – Off

Marker Settings – All Off

Video Light Mode – Power Link

Movie w/ shutter – Off

Tab 4/9 Shutter/Steady Shot

Shutter Type – Electronic Shut. – Important: needs to be turned on to access most of the A9’s fast shooting features.

needs to be turned on to access most of the A9’s fast shooting features. e-Front Curtain Shut. – On.

Release w/o Lens – Enable

Release w/o Card – Disable

SteadyShot – On

SteadyShot Settings –

SteadyShot Adjust.: Auto

SteadyS. Focal Len.: – grayed out in Auto

Tab 5/9 Zoom

Zoom – Default (-), grayed out in RAW

Zoom Setting – Optical zoom only

Zoom Ring Rotate: Default

Tab 6/9 Display/Auto Review1

DISP Button – Monitor: “No Disp Info”, “Histogram”, “Level” and “For viewfinder” checked. Display All Info is too cluttered and Graphic Display occupies too much of the screen. Finder: “No Disp. Info”, “Histogram” and “Level” checked.

FINDER/MONITOR – Monitor Manual – I am not a big fan of the Auto switching between the monitor and viewfinder. I set the C3 button to switch between them when it is clicked.

Finder Frame Rate – Standard

Zebra Setting – Off

Grid Line – Rule of 3rds Grid

Exposure Set. Guide – Off

Tab 7/9 Display/Auto Review2

Live View Display – Setting Effect ON

Shoot. Start Disp. – Off

Shoot. Timing Disp. – On: Type 1

Cont. Shoot. Length – Not Displayed

Auto Review – Off

Tab 8/9 Custom Operation1

Custom Key (Shoot.) – Control Wheel: Not set Custom Button 1: ISO, given that I use Manual Shooting Mode, I prefer to have quick access to the ISO setting Custom Button 2: Focus Area Custom Button 3: Finder/Monitor Sel. Custom Button 4: Not Set Multi-Slc Center Btn: Recall Custom hold 2 (I set Custom Hold 2 for birds-in-flight scenarios. To do this I set it to Manual Mode, 1/2000 of a second shutter speed, F/5.6, Auto ISO, Wide Focus Area. Everything else is left unchanged) Center Button: Recall Custom hold 3 Left Button: Not Set Right Button: ISO Down Button: Not Set AEL Button: Recall Custom hold 1 (I set my Custom Hold 1 for panning and motion blur scenarios. To do this, I set it to Shutter Priority Mode, 1/25 of a second shutter speed, Auto ISO and my desired focus mode. Everything else is left unchanged). AF-ON Button: AF On Focus Hold Button: Focus Hold

Custom Key (Video): The custom buttons can be set to behave different when recording videos on the camera. I personally don’t care for these, so I leave them at their default values

Custom Key (PB): The custom buttons can be set to behave differently when playing back images on the camera. I personally don’t care for these, so I leave them at their default values

Function Menu Set.: Default, this is what controls what the menu looks like when you press the “Fn” button on the back of the camera

Dial Setup: This is to control what the dials do in Manual Mode. Front Dial SS (Shutter Speed) and Back Dial F/no. (Controls for aperture)

Dial Ev Comp – Off

MOVIE Button – Always

Tab 9/9 Custom Operation2

Lock Operational Parts – Off

Audio Signals – Off or All depending on your preference

Network1

Tab 1/3 Network1, Tab2/3 Network2 and Tab 3/3 Network3

Personally, I don’t care much for this menu as it deals with image transfer to your smartphone. To save battery I recommend turning Airplane Mode to “on”.

Playback1 (Play Icon)

Tab 1/3 Playback1, Tab 2/3 Playback2 and Tab 3/3 Playback3

Display Rotation – Off

Select PB Media – Slot 1 or 2, selects from which card slot to playback media.

Setup (Toolbox Icon)

Tab 1/7 Setup1

Monitor Brightness – Manual

Viewfinder Bright. – Auto

Finder Color Temp. – 0

Gamma Disp. Assist – Off

Volume Settings – 5

Delete confirm – “Cancel” first

Tab 2/7 Setup2

Pwr Save Start Time -1 Min

Auto Pwr OFF Temp. – Standard

NTSC/PAL Selector: Don’t touch unless you know what you are doing

Cleaning Mode – Cleans camera sensor

Touch Operation: Off or On (change depending on your requirements)

Demo Mode – Off, Greyed out

Tab 3/7 Setup3

TC/UB Settings – Don’t touch unless you know what you are doing.

Remote Control – Off

HDMI Settings –

HDMI Resolution: Auto

24p/60p Output: 60p

HDMI Info. Display: On

TC Output: Off

REC Control: –

CTRL FOR HDMI: On

HDMI Resolution: Auto 24p/60p Output: 60p HDMI Info. Display: On TC Output: Off REC Control: – CTRL FOR HDMI: On 4K Output Sel. – –

USB Connection – Auto

USB LUN Setting – Multi

Tab 4/7 Setup4

USB Power Supply – On

PC Remote Settings – PC Only

Language – English

Date/Time Setup – Set up Date/Time

Area Setting – Set up Timezone

Copyright Info – For adding copyright info metadata to images

Tab 5/7 Setup5

Format- for formatting the SD memory card in one of the card slots

File Number – Series

Set File Name – DSC

Select REC Media – Slot 1 or Slot 2

Recording Mode – Standard

Select REC Folder – Greyed out

Tab 6/7 Setup6

New Folder – unimportant

Folder Name – Standard Form

Recover Image DB – unimportant

Display Media Info. – Shows what’s on the card

Version – Displays firmware version

Tab 7/7 Setup7

IPTC Information – Skip This

Setting Reset – will reset the camera settings or reinitialize the camera

My Menu (Star)

If you have certain menu options that you access often, this is where you can add them. I put Focus Setting, Focus Area and AF System in here for good measure.

Conclusion

That covers all the most important camera settings you need to know in order to set your Sony A9 properly! If you have any questions about the suggestions above, feel free to ask in a comment below.