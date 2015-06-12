Recommended Nikon D750 Settings

Now that I have completed the Nikon D750 review, I thought it would be a good time to provide an article with the recommended settings for the camera. Just like other Nikon full-frame cameras, the D750 is an advanced camera with many different menus and settings. In this article, I want to provide some information on what I personally use and shortly explain what some of the important settings do. Please do keep in mind that while these work for me, it does not mean that everyone else should be shooting with exactly the same settings. The below information is provided as a guide for those that just want to get started with a basic understanding of the camera and its many features.
Before going into the camera menu, let’s first get started on the exterior controls. The D750 has a lot of menu options, but there are some things that you can only control with external controls.
Autofocus Modes, Bracketing and Flash
On the front left of the camera, you will find a lever that goes from AF to M, with a button in the middle (big red circle in the image below). Make sure to keep that lever on “AF”, or your lens will not autofocus. If for some reason your lens stops focusing, this is what need to check first. Pressing the button in the middle of the lever allows to choose between different focus modes.
To activate this change, you need to press and hold the button, then rotate the rear dial with your thumb. As you do this, look at the top LCD and the camera will switch between AF-A, AF-S and AF-C. I won’t go into too much detail about each focus mode, since it is all explained in detail in this article that I wrote a while ago. Here is a quick recap:
- AF-S – this mode is called “Single-servo AF” and it is used only for stationary subjects that do not move. When you half-press the shutter button, autofocus lock on the subject and if the subject moves, the focus will not change, resulting in a blurry picture. Only use this mode for photographing stationary subjects (landscapes, architecture, etc).
- AF-C – known as “Continuous-servo AF” in Nikon’s lingo, this setting is used for photographing moving subjects. When you half-press the shutter button and your subject moves, the camera will re-acquire focus. I usually keep my camera in AF-C autofocus mode when photographing people, especially my kids running around.
- AF-A – this mode is only present on lower-end cameras to make it easier for beginners. Basically, it is a combination of the above two modes in one setting. The camera evaluates the subject/scene and automatically switches between the above two modes depending on what you are photographing.
If you don’t know where to start, keep the setting on AF-A, which will let the camera decide on how to focus in different situations.
Now if you rotate the front dial with your index finger while holding the same button, you will get many different options like “S”, “D 9”, “D 21”, “D 51”, “3D”, “Grp” and “Aut”. These settings are there for controlling the focus points that you see inside the viewfinder. Once again, most of these are already explained in detail in my autofocus modes explained article, so I won’t go into too much detail here. If you don’t know where to start, keep it on “S” (Single), which lets you choose one single focus point that the camera will use for focusing. Let’s move on to other external controls.
Right above the AF / M lever, you will find two additional buttons: the Flash button, which allows you to fine-tune flash compensation and set other flash parameters like front/rear flash sync, and the BKT (Bracketing) button to set up bracketing on the camera. Flash settings don’t really matter, but for now just make sure that everything is turned off and shows “0.0” when you press and hold it. Similarly, make sure that bracketing is also turned off by holding the button and checking the rear LCD. It should show “0F” on the left side, which means that bracketing is turned off (the “BKT” letters should also disappear). Using the front dial will allow changing bracketing steps and the rear dial will change the number of frames shot in a bracketing sequence. The D750 allows bracketing up to 9 frames and up to 3 stops (EV) apart.
Shooting Mode and Camera Mode Dials
On the top left side of the camera you will find a double dial – the top portion allows switching between different camera modes (often referred to as the “PASM” dial), while the bottom part allows switching between different shooting modes. I have my top dial set to “A” (Aperture Priority Mode) 90% of the time, because the camera does a great job in giving me good exposures. Once you get to know the camera better, I would recommend to explore the “U1” / “U2” settings (more on this below under Setup Menu), because they could save you time when switching between different shooting environments (say when switching between photographing landscapes to running kids).
The lower dial has a bunch of shooting modes like “S” (Single), “Cl, Ch” (Continuous low and Continuous High), “Q” (Quiet), “Qc” (Quiet Continuous), Timer and Mup (Mirror lock-up). Mine is usually set to “S” which only fires a single shot when I press the shutter release button. If I want the camera to fire multiple shots when shooting action, I switch to “Ch”. I rarely use other settings, but those can be useful as well, particularly the timer feature that I use when shooting landscapes to reduce vibrations (more on this below).
Aside from the above, don’t worry about any other buttons on the camera. Now let’s move to the camera settings menu.
Playback Menu
I rarely ever touch anything in the Playback menu, since that’s only used for displaying pictures on the rear LCD. The only two settings that I ever mess with are “Playback display options” and “Rotate tall”. The “Playback display options” can be useful when reviewing images. When you press the playback button on the back of the camera, you can press up/down buttons and you will be able to see different types of information. To keep the clutter out, I have three things turned on: “Focus point”, which allows me to see where I focused, “Highlights” to show overexposure in shots (a.k.a. “blinkies”) and “Overview”, which gives me a summary of my exposure (shutter speed, aperture, ISO, focal length, etc). I always turn the “Rotate tall” setting off, because I do not want my camera to change vertical images to horizontal when I review them – it is much easier to rotate the camera to see a vertical image, rather than having to zoom in every single time. Everything else is default.
Photo Shooting Menu
Let’s now go through the Photo Shooting Menu, which is the first place that I usually go to when checking my settings. I will first provide my values, then talk about the important settings:
- Reset photo shooting menu: —
- Storage folder: default, don’t change
- File naming: DSC (default), don’t change
- Role played by card in Slot 2: Overflow
- Image quality: NEF (RAW)
- Image size: grayed out
- Image area
- Choose image area: FX
- Auto DX crop: ON
- JPEG compression: Optimal quality
- NEF (RAW) recording:
- Type: Lossless compressed
- NEF (RAW) bit depth: 14-bit
- White balance: AUTO (AUTO1 Normal)
- Set Picture Control: SD (Standard), Default values
- Manage Picture Control: —
- Color space: Adobe RGB
- Active D-Lighting: OFF
- HDR (high dynamic range): OFF (grayed out)
- Vignette control: OFF
- Auto distortion control: OFF
- Long Exposure NR: OFF
- High ISO NR: OFF
- ISO sensitivity settings
- ISO sensitivity: 100
- Auto ISO sensitivity control: ON
- Maximum sensitivity: 6400
- Minimum shutter speed: Auto -> Middle of the scale
- Remote control mode: 2s
- Multiple exposure: OFF
- Interval timer shooting: OFF
While there are a lot of different settings here, do not worry – you won’t be changing many settings very often. Let’s go through some of the important settings. The first one is “Role played by card in Slot 2”, which allows you to choose what you want to do with the dual card slots of your camera. If you shoot with multiple cards, you can set the camera to save images in three different ways. You can set it to “Overflow”, which basically saves images to the first card, then when the space runs out, the camera starts saving to the second card. I usually set mine to Overflow, unless I am working on something really important and need to backup images. And speaking of backup/redundancy, that’s what you use the second setting “Backup” for. Once selected, the camera will save photos to both memory cards at the same time. The last setting allows you to save RAW files to one card and JPEG files to another. For your day to day shooting, just leave it on “Overflow” and if you really need to make sure that your photos are not lost if one of the cards fails, then choose “Backup”.
“Image quality” is obviously set to RAW, since I only shoot RAW. “NEF (RAW) recording” is always set on mine to 14-bit Lossless compressed. I want the best image quality the camera can provide. “White Balance” is Auto and all other settings like Picture Controls, Active D-Lighting, HDR, etc. are turned off, since none of them (with the exception of “Long Exposure NR”) affect RAW images. Remember, RAW files contain non-manipulated data and require post-processing, so the above settings only impact two things: images displayed by your camera’s LCD screen (each RAW file contains a full-size JPEG image, which is what is used to display images) and if you use Nikon’s proprietary software like Capture NX, those settings can be applied to RAW images automatically. Since I use Lightroom to store and process my images, the second part does not apply to me. And I also do not care much about how images are displayed on the camera’s LCD, so I leave everything turned off.
Although color space does not matter for RAW files, I now use AdobeRGB because it gives a slightly more accurate histogram to determine the correct exposure (since the camera shows histogram based on camera-rendered JPEG image, even if you shoot exclusively in RAW).
The big menu setting that I frequently change is “ISO sensitivity settings”. Most of the time, I use Auto ISO, because it is a great feature that saves me a lot of time. Instead of specifying ISO for every shot, I just have it set on Auto, with its base ISO set to 100, Maximum sensitivity set to 3200 (my personal limit for “acceptable” noise levels) and Minimum shutter speed set to “Auto”, which automatically changes the minimum shutter speed to match the focal length I am using. When using a VR lens, I might lower the “Auto” minimum shutter speed to “Slower” and if I shoot with a prime lens and want to have faster shutter speeds (say when photographing wildlife), I move the slider towards “Faster”. When photographing landscapes or architecture with the camera mounted on a tripod, I turn Auto ISO off and use ISO 100 for the highest dynamic range and lowest noise levels. By the way, you can easily turn Auto ISO on and off by holding the ISO button on the back of the camera, then rotating the front dial.
Movie Shooting Menu
With the D750, Nikon introduced a new “Movie Shooting Menu” to move all movie-related settings and functions to a single location. A great change, because it was all over the place before. I personally do not shoot video, so these settings are not important for me. If you are planning to shoot video, you will be able to find everything from movie ISO settings to picture controls. In addition to these settings, pressing the Live View button then the “i” button will activate additional settings that you can change.
Custom Setting Menu
This is where a lot of people get lost, since there are so many different settings. Here are the settings that I personally use:
- Autofocus
- AF-C priority selection: Release
- AF-S priority selection: Focus
- Focus tracking with lock-on: AF 3 (Normal)
- Focus point illumination
- Manual focus mode: ON
- Dynamic-area AF display: ON
- Group-area AF illumination: First option
- AF point illumination: Auto
- Focus point wrap-around: OFF
- Number of focus points: AF51
- Store points by orientation: ON
- Built-in AF-assist illuminator: ON
- Metering/exposure
- ISO sensitivity step value: 1/3
- EV steps for exposure cntrl: 1/3
- Ex./flash comp. step value: 1/3
- Easy exposure compensation: OFF
- Matrix metering: Face detection on
- Center-weighted area: 12mm
- Fine-tune optimal exposure: —
- Timers/AE lock
- Shutter-release button AE-L: OFF
- Standby timer: 6s
- Auto meter-off delay: 6s
- Self-timer
- Self-timer delay: 5s
- Number of shots: 1
- Interval between shots: 0.5s
- Monitor off delay: 10s, 1m, 10s, 4s, 10m
- Remote on duration (ML-L3): 1m
- Shooting/display
- Beep
- Volume: OFF
- Pitch: Low
- Continuous low-speed: 3 fps
- Max. continuous release: 100
- Exposure delay mode: OFF
- Flash warning: OFF
- File number sequence: ON
- Viewfinder grid display: ON
- Easy ISO: ON
- Information display: AUTO
- LCD illumination: OFF
- MB-D16 battery type: LR6
- Battery order: MB-D16
- Beep
- Bracketing/flash
- Flash sync speed: 1/250*
- Flash shutter speed: 1/60
- Flash cntrl for built-in flash: TTL
- Exposure comp. for flash: Entire frame
- Modeling flash: ON
- Auto bracketing set: AE & flash
- Bracketing order: Under > MTR > over
- Controls
- OK button
- Shooting mode: RESET
- Playback mode: Zoom on/off -> 1:1 (100%)
- Live view: RESET
- Assign Fn button: Access top item in MY MENU
- Assign preview button: Preview
- Assign AE-L/AF-L button: AE-L / AF-L button press: AE/AF lock
- Customize command dials: All default
- Release button to use dial: OFF
- Slot empty release lock: LOCK
- Reverse indicators: – 0 +
- Assign movie record button: ISO sensitivity
- Assign MB-D16 AE-L/AF-L button: AE/AF lock
- Assign remote (WR) Fn button: OFF
- OK button
- Movie
- Assign Fn button: OFF
- Assign preview button: Index marking
- Assign AE-L/AF-L button: AE/AF lock
- Assign shutter button: Take photos
That’s a lot of options! Once again, I won’t go into details about each setting, so let me just go over the most important ones that you should know about. The “Autofocus” section is pretty important, because it controls the way your camera autofocus is configured. The first two settings “AF-C priority selection” and “AF-S priority selection” are there to assist in shooting in Single or Continuous modes. The “Focus” setting in the “AF-S priority selection” selection forces the camera to acquire focus before taking the shot. Unlike earlier DSLRs like Nikon D700, the D750 will still let you take a shot if you “focus and recompose” in AF-S mode.
The next setting is “Focus tracking with lock-on”, which I normally keep at the default setting of “3”. This setting controls how quickly your autofocus will re-engage when it detects focus errors. When shooting birds in flight, I tend to reduce that setting to short delays, because I want autofocus to re-engage even with smaller changes. The rest of the time, I keep it in normal and almost never go up to long waits.
“Focus point illumination” will allow customizing the way the camera viewfinder illuminates focus points in different modes. I like the fact that my D750 viewfinder will actually show if I am shooting 9-point or 51-point dynamic continuous mode by putting dots inside the viewfinder frame.
“AF point illumination” is used to light up the viewfinder focus point(s) and different grids in red color when you half-press the shutter button. I usually keep this on “Auto”, which does not light up in very bright conditions where I can clearly see everything in the viewfinder, and only does it in darker environments (which helps with identifying my focus point location). I do not like when my focus points roll over to the other side of the screen when I am in the corners and I like to shoot with all focus points enabled, so my “Focus point wrap-around” is turned off and the number of focus points is set to 51.
A great new menu option that the D750 inherited from the D810 is “Store points by orientation” (a8 in Custom Setting Menu), which I now have turned on by default. I love this feature, because it remembers where my focus point was for both landscape and portrait orientation. For example, if I photograph a bride in horizontal orientation and set my focus point, I can switch to portrait orientation, move my focus point and when I go back and forth between the two, my focus point will be remembered for both orientations! This is a neat feature that can be very helpful when you switch between two different orientations in a fast-paced environment. When photographing the bridal party on a wedding day, I often switch between horizontal and vertical orientation, so that I can capture the whole body in vertical orientation. With this setting, I keep my focus points at different locations, so switching back and forth is super easy – all I have to do is refocus and shoot!
The “Built-in AF-assist illuminator” is the lamp on the front of the camera that is engaged when shooting in AF-S focus mode. If the subject is dark, the front light will turn on and illuminate the subject you are photographing, which will help the autofocus system to acquire proper focus. I find the light to be helpful in low-light situations, so I keep that setting turned on.
I never mess with any of the “Metering/exposure” settings, so I would just recommend to leave them at default values. I would also skip the whole “Timers/AE lock” sub-section.
Under “Shooting/display”, the first thing I always do is turn off the focus confirmation beep. I often re-acquire focus many times and I would hate to annoy anyone with the beeps coming from my camera.
The big setting that I often rely on when photographing landscapes is “Exposure delay mode”. This feature is a gem on the latest Nikon DSLRs, because it first lifts the camera mirror (which generates a lot of vibrations), then waits a specified amount of time and only then opens up the shutter to capture the image. The nice thing is, you can specify up to 3 seconds of delay, which can completely eliminate the dreaded “mirror slap”. When I conduct my landscape photography workshops, I often walk around the participants and check how they trigger their cameras. Those, that do not have camera remotes (remote cable release) initially feel frustrated, but once they discover this neat feature, they don’t regret that they did not bring remote triggers anymore. The best part about this particular feature, is that you can actually use it in conjunction with the camera timer! If you set the secondary dial on the top of the camera to Timer, then set the “Self-timer delay” to something like 5 seconds, you can completely eliminate camera shake. Basically, the initial 5-second timer is for the camera to settle after you press the shutter release. After it waits for 5 seconds, the “Exposure delay mode” feature kicks in and the mirror is raised. The camera waits 3 more seconds before the shutter finally opens up and the image is captured. This is a great feature that I highly recommend to use when photographing landscapes and architecture in low light conditions / very slow shutter speeds.
If you dislike the orange flash icon constantly popping up in your viewfinder (I find it annoying), there is a place to turn it off – just set “Flash warning” to Off and you won’t see that flash warning icon again.
The “Viewfinder grid display” is a neat feature that creates vertical and horizontal lines inside the viewfinder. I use those grids all the time when composing my shots – they are great tools for aligning the horizon horizontally or vertically and having a better visual look at my framing / composition.
A great enhancement to the menu system that sets the D750 apart from other Nikon DSLR cameras (D600/D610/D800/D810 and others) is the dedicated “Easy ISO” setting (d8 in Custom Setting Menu). If you do not know what “Easy ISO” does, it basically allows you to quickly change ISO with the front dial when shooting in Aperture Priority mode (by default, the front dial is inactive in Aperture Priority mode). On previous DSLRs, there was a setting called “ISO display and adjustments” and if you picked “Show ISO/Easy ISO”, you could change the rear dial to adjust your ISO, but the top LCD display would no longer show the number of remaining shots, which was an annoyance for me and the reason why I preferred not to use it. With the D750, Nikon changed the behavior – now the Easy ISO function works like it should and the remaining shutter count is always displayed. The LCD screen on the top of the camera might be smaller, but Nikon was able to fit more numbers to the left of the remaining shots, so it worked out fine.
I won’t go into Bracketing/flash sections, because that’s a big topic on its own. The only thing that I usually change here is Bracketing order – I like to have my frames underexposed, normal, then overexposed, so I set “Bracketing order” to “Under > MTR > over”.
The “Controls” section is something I always change, because there are some time-saving features there. Let’s first start with my favorite feature on Nikon advanced cameras that allows to zoom in to an image instantly with a press of the OK button in the multi-selector dial. This menu item used to be called “Multi selector center button”, but Nikon has now renamed it to just “OK button”. It is a huge time saver and something I really wish the Nikon D600 / D610 cameras had. Basically, you can set up the center OK button on the multi-selector to zoom in and out to a set magnification level when reviewing images with a single press of the button! If you find yourself frustrated by constantly pressing the zoom in button until you get to the right magnification level, then you will absolutely love this feature. There are three magnification levels to choose from: “Low magnification (50%)”, “1:1 (100%)” and “High magnification (200%)”. The best setting to use is 1:1, because it allows you to view images at 100% / pixel level. It saves 6 zoom in button presses!
The next important menu option “Assign Fn button” allows programming the “Fn” (Function) button on the front of the camera. Since I shoot in different environments a lot, I like to be able to change my Auto ISO settings quickly. Unfortunately, Auto ISO is buried in the “Shooting Menu” and takes too long to get to. I love being able to access Auto ISO with just pressing the Fn button and that’s something you can set up very easily. First, go to “My Menu” section of the menu. Then go to “Add items” -> “Shooting menu”. Find “ISO sensitivity settings” and instead of getting into this menu, simply press the “OK” button. The next screen should say “Choose position” and you will see “ISO sensitivity settings” there. Just press “OK” one more time and you will see this on the top of the “My Menu” window. If you already have some favorites saved, make sure to move this one to the very top. Once you do this, go to the “Custom Setting Menu” again and navigate to “Controls” -> “Assign Fn button”. From there, pick “Access top item in MY MENU” and press OK. Now test it out – close the menu, then press the “Fn” button on the front of the camera. If you did everything right, the back LCD should get you right into ISO sensitivity settings! Pretty neat and saves a lot of time when you need to tweak the Auto ISO feature!
If you don’t particularly care for the depth of field “Preview” button, you can program your D750 to do the same thing from that button instead.
Now let’s talk about another important menu setting, which is “Assign AE-L/AF-L button”. If you have not read my article on the Focus and Recompose technique, now is a good time to do it, because it explains this feature in detail. Basically, you switch the autofocus function from your shutter release (half-press) to the AE-L / AF-L button on the back of the camera, as shown below:
Once you do this, your camera will no longer autofocus by half-pressing the shutter and will only respond to you depressing the rear AE-L / AF-L button. It is a neat feature that I always use by default on all of my cameras (higher-end DSLRs have a dedicated AF-ON button), so I would recommend to explore this feature on your D750 as well.
Another neat option that Nikon has on the D750 (which was also added to the D800 / D800E cameras with the latest firmware), is “Assign movie record button”. I personally don’t shoot movies, so I like modifying this button to change ISO. Once you do this, you no longer have to reach for the ISO button on the left of the LCD with your other hand – pressing the movie record button will allow changing ISO settings, which is great. This works just like pressing the dedicated ISO button – rear dial changes ISO and front dial turns Auto ISO on and off. Now you can change ISO while looking through the viewfinder!
Aside from these, I would leave the rest of the settings alone.
Setup Menu
Not a whole lot to cover here, because this is the area that you will only use for particular tasks like setting time/date, adding image comments, adjusting LCD brightness, formatting memory card, etc. Once you learn your way around the camera menu system, I would highly recommend to play with the “User settings”, which allow you to save different settings for two different scenarios (U1 and U2). For example, I have mine set up for two different roles – landscapes and people. When photographing landscapes, I want my camera mode to be Manual. I want “Exposure delay mode” turned on by default and set to 3 seconds. I want my Auto ISO turned off, with ISO set to ISO 100 by default. So I set all those settings on the camera, then go to “Save user settings” -> “Save to U1”. For photographing people, I want my camera to be in Aperture Priority mode, I want “Exposure delay mode” turned off, because I will be shooting hand-held and I want Auto ISO turned on. I then save those settings to the “U2” slot. Once everything is set up, I can simply switch back and forth between the two using the top camera PASM dial and it saves me a lot of time, since I do not have to remember which settings I need to change. I love this feature on the D750 and really wish Nikon implemented the same system on high-end DSLRs like D800/D4 as well! While Nikon does have a way to store custom settings on the D800 and the D4, you have to do it for each menu item separately, which is just inefficient. Plus, those cameras do not have an external setting on the dial to be able to change modes quickly.
Other than the above, the only other thing I would do is set an “Image comment”. Basically, it is just text that gets embedded into each photograph. If you ever happen to lose your memory card somewhere (which I personally have in the past) and someone finds it (let’s just assume that you have no labels on the card with your info) leaving your Copyright or Name could help big time in finding/locating you. Plus, you are writing data into RAW files, so if you ever needed to prove that you are the author of a photograph, the RAW file along with your contact info could make for great evidence.
I hope you found this article useful. Once again, these are settings that work for me and they might not necessarily suit your needs. It is best that you explore your camera and learn about each setting as much as you can in order to take advantage of all the available features and customizations!
Is there NO WAY to NOT turn on the back screen when pressing WB/ISO/QUAL..??!:(
Ken, I don’t think so – there is no setting in the camera for sure. Doesn’t bother me personally, but I could see people getting annoyed with it.
I asked Nikon. They said no way to turn it off. However the easy ISO (d8) does not activate the screen. So that’s a big plus. They probably made it that way for consistency but I think it wasn’t needed since you can see the ISO in the LCD and in the viewfinder. I’ve gotten used to it but easy ISO makes it less frustrating.
this for me is definitely one of the annoying factors on this camera… I cant get used to it. It seems like something Id hope they change with firmware
That’s why i choose record button to change ISO , so easy than looking for ISO button on left , I have pressed Quality button 100 times by mistake myself, so could help you, it ll take time to get used to but did work.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the wonderful article as always.
Two things – one made me laugh.
When you said “AF-A – this mode is only present on lower-end cameras to make it easier for beginners” I remember about a “Pro photographer”, who shoots ONLY in AF-A (KR), but instead he doesn’t wear his camera on his neck, which is a proof that you are a newbie.
The second thing – do you plan to compare D750 with A7s?
In your tests you showed that D750 is even better than Df for ISO performance, which makes it a real competitor to A7s. Which camera will be better for example for Astro photography?
I have suffered several times with my D800E using its LCD night time. It’s completely useless, as the noise is horrible. You can’t even say what is or it is not in focus – it’s that much noise (at ISO 100).
The display of D750 should be better, but can it compare to A7s?
Thanks again!
Ohh come on bro, you can’t wear tour camera strap around your neck if you wanna be a pro or look like a pro :) no matter how crappy pitures tou take like KR does :)))
for a 2k camera i wear mine around my neck thanks ha ha x
A DSLR is still better for nighttime use. OVF makes a big difference in accurate focusing. And more resolution is a good thing when it comes to astro. Now I’m thinking of multi-purpose astrophotography, not just super wide 30 second shots on a tripod which is nice but a small niche. If you’re wanting superb quality you’d want a cooled mono CCD with a filter wheel attached to a scope.
For a consumer DSLR, the Canon 60Da is really the best/easiest option for AP with its improved Ha (hydrogen alpha) response. Most sensors block a lot of Ha.
Neil,
Have you tried to focus at the stars using the OVF?
I wouldn’t have said it if I hadn’t done it. So yes. I have focused with EVFs, back LCDs, and OVFs. Each have their uses and sometimes the OVF makes a big difference where a slower refresh rate on an EVF makes accurate focusing on brighter stars very difficult.
Thanks, great article. I plan to trade some of my equipment to get a D750. I also have a D610 I might trade for a second D750. I like having my 300mm f4 prime lens always on a camera body. I have gotten some perfect photos at a moments notice of wildlife.
couple of questions:
When will Adobe be updating Lightroom to the D750?
Will the D750 RAW files work fine in Lightroom before Lightroom upgrade?
When would be the best time to buy, before christmas or after christmas? I plan to send some equipment to Adoroma to trade up for a D750.
Thanks again!!!
George
Hey George, I happen to see your email. This was cover in a earlier article. The Capture NX-D program works fine converting raw, tiff, jpeg files from the D750. I try all the other programs Photoshop CS6, Elements 10, lightroom 5.6, and Capture NX 2.4.7 and no dice. The download on the Nikon web site for this program works good and it’s free.
There should be more up-dates coming, remember how new is the camera? I hope this helps buying the awesome camera is the first thing you do. Christmas can’t be a bargain prices usually goes up, then right after Christmas everything drops and drops even more when taxes come around. Close to summer prices go up again for summer. The really best of the best time is during the” Black Friday Days” before Thanksgiving Day lots of package deals. I got my D600 with a kit lenses the 24-85mm of course I gave it away. The Japanese version of the ND750 cost 200,000 yen, two grand here, but service is no worries they’re right here. So you may consider the BLK Friday… it’s the only crazy time to purchase it cheap. Okay, later. God Bless.
Nasim,
Very helpful article. Thank you. On my D750 (I dumped the 810) I can press the ISO button (rear left side) and change from ISO to Auto ISO by rotating the front dial. Rear dial changes ISO value. Same with Qual and WB. Did I misunderstand the article? Why use My Menu? It seems slower.
Thanks
Steve
Follow up to my own comment: my D750 was included in the flare recall. 7 business days after the camera was received by Nikon I finally got an email from them stating that they did receive it and asking if I wanted them to correct the flare issue. Duh! That entailed going online and entering newly assigned passwords, etc. just to say “yes”. Since I have a photo vacation scheduled in March and couldn’t take a chance on getting my only camera body back in time I bought the new Olympus OM D E M1 with the 2 pro zoom lenses. I am loving it! The build quality, lighter weight and smaller size makes it a pleasure to use, and the combined equivalent range of 24-300 from the two f2.8 lenses is more than enough for every day shooting. I’ll still keep the D750, at least for a while (if I ever get it back) but the numerous Nikon recalls and their incredibly rude customer service and their lack of responses to my emails, is driving this once loyal consumer to another brand.
Great article. I just got the D750 and went through all of your settings on the camera. Much better than reading the manual!
Just one question..when will Aperture have an update for the D750?
Thanks for all you do.
While it is true that Picture Control does not affect raw images, I do not believe that the same is true of Active D-Lighting. ADL affects the exposure, namely by decreasing it, and exposure obviously affects raw image quality. Let’s say you’re in aperture priority wit Auto ISO off. Try pointing your camera at a high-contrast scene (like out the window of a room on a bright day) and note the shutter speed selected by the camera. Then change the ADL setting from “off” to “extra high”, and you should see the shutter speed increase, thereby decreasing the exposure, to preserve highlights. This definitely makes a difference in raw images in Lightroom, in that images affected by ADL will initially appear underexposed, so you have to use the exposure sliders to correct that. Like you, I shoot only in raw, but I keep ADL on most of the time to avoid clipped highlights, since it is much easier to recover detail in shadows than in highlights. If you sometimes find yourself getting clipped highlights in high-contrast situations, I recommend trying out ADL so that you don’t have to bother with the exposure compensation dial and can just focus on taking photos instead.
This is an interesting observation. I guess this would also mean that at high iso in a high contrast but low light scene this might also result in noisier under-exposed dark zones ???
Hello Nasim
You praised the accuracy of the D750 AF in your review. I am wondering if it is just the center point that is accurate or it is also true about the peripheral focus points. This is important to me because I, usually, shoot with fast primes wide open so the focus and recompose technique is a hit and miss.
Thanks
As a D750 owner, I can tell you that im experiencing something very weird on my D750 that I have never experienced before with my D600 / D610 bodies.
I can focus and recompose with just the center point and the subject will still be focused, even in very low aperatures.
Of course, you need to have your lenses perfectly calibrated to your D750 body, but still, its like magic to me :)
Here is a link to Douglas Klostermann blog he created an excel file and a pdf files of its recommended settings.
http://blog.dojoklo.com/2014/09/25/nikon-d750-setup-guide-with-recommended-settings/
I hope this help
Hi Nasim,
Many thanks for posting this. Just one thing I noticed, and to clarify for others; you mention using “Exposure Delay Mode” for landscapes if you don’t have a remote control. I always use the ML-L3 infra red remote so I set the “Remote Control Mode” to “Mup – Remote mirror-up”. The first press of the remote button then raises the mirror and the second press fires the shutter. The Nikon branded remote is very cheap, and there’s plenty of 3rd party remotes that work just as well for less than the price of a beer, so there’s no excuse not to have more than one and make sure it’s always in your bag!
The disadvantage of using the “Exposure Delay Mode” is that it could catch you out if trying to grab a quick shot having forgotten to change the mode dial from a stored setting!
Hi Nasim,
Great review! really helped me decide to go for the D750/24-120. just got it this week and love the results!
A few cons as i see them, no LCD screen protector!! what’s up with that? and would have been nice to have a finder curtain built in instead of that accessory you have to carry around and ends up getting lost (why Nikon didn’t incorporate that into a hot shoe cover is beyond me)
Otherwise the camera is great, i always liked the D7000, now that we have the full frame version it’s even better!
The only other pain, is that Adobe doesn’t have the camera profile for lightroom yet.
Thanks again for your in depth review.
Nathan.
Hi Nathan,
The reason for the lack of eyepiece curtain is because the body is based on the 610 series and the prism housing would need to be completely redesigned. In order to differentiate between the prosumer 600 and pro 800 series there have to be sacrifices I’m afraid!!
No screen protector because the minute you tilt the screen either it would come off, or would prevent the screen from opening properly if fitted. In fact I found them to be pretty useless and easily lost anyway, so would always use a phone screen type adhesive protector instead!!
Mark
Thanks Mark,
I like to carry the camera with a sling type strap, which means the screen can bounce around and get marked up, the screen itself has detents for some type of clip on protector, i imagene Nikon or after market will come out with one, but thanks for the info, i’ll do a phone type protector in the meantime.
Hi Nathan,
Pleasure! Actually those detents I think are finger grips to pull the screen down and out from the top! I also use a sling from Peak Design in the US, a really cleverly designed sling/strap – Kickstarter project that’s now ready to ship. No metal clips to scratch anything and made from seatbelt material that slides over clothing very easily! I would be worried that the Black Rapid sling I had before would catch on the screen!
You’ll need to get a D610 screen protector and cut it down to fit as the 750 screen is slightly smaller and no one makes a 750 protector yet!
Regards,
Mark
When mounting AI and AIS MF Nikkor lenses on the D750 should the aperture ring be at any particular setting (f/22) like AF-D lenses or can it be mounted with aperture ring at any setting (max, f/4, f/5.6, etc)?
You need to use the aperture ring to select aperture with these lenses unless they have electrical contacts.
Thanks, but my question is, when putting the lens on the camera, can aperture ring be at any setting without damaging the mount tab or contacts?
Oh I see! Yes it can be in any position.
Thanks, Mark!
You may be able to mount the lense but I could not get camera to fire shutter until the aperture was set to highest number (smallest opening).
Nasim,
such a greaaaat big help, thank you! Finally I got my camera set and fixed few issues that were bothering me :/ Thanks!
One question I have… in Controls, Assign AE-L / AF-L button settings should be AF-ON or AE/AF lock? What would you recommend? Can you provide examples when to use just AF-ON and when together with exposure please?
Thaaaaank much!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for this post, I followed it step by step!! There’s one thing I’m still trying to figure out on my new 750 and it’s how to manually select my focus point. I’m used to shooting this way with my old D3200 and the only way I can figure out how to manually control my focus point is to switch the dial from AF to M but when I do this, I have to manually focus the lens. Does that make sense? Any advice you’re able to offer is much appreciated!
Thank you!
@Tara – On the back the “multi-selector pad” allows you to choose the focus point. Make sure “focus selector lock” is NOT on L.
hi Nasim,
thank you for all the info.
i have just started shooting with my D750, and i’m having a few issues.
1. portrait format shots do not rotate automatically in lightroom.
2. pictures take a very long time to appear on screen, only when the pocketwizard TT1 with AC3 is connected.
3. a red or white single pixel appears in a specific place – but only when viewing in Capture nx-d – it does not appear on the camera’s screen or when viewed in lightroom.
any ideas?
thanks,
Ofer
Ofer, I apologize for a late reply.
1) Easy to fix – Setup Menu->Auto imate rotation->ON will fix this
2) Probably a bug related to PocketWizard TT1. I would reach out to their support and ask if there is a fix available
3) What you are seeing is a hot pixel. Nothing to worry about, Lightroom and most other software automatically remaps it. Capture NX-D is stupid in that regard and I am not even sure if there is a way to do it in NX-D…
Dear Nasim,
I own a D750 and I have applied your settings. I recently faced an issue where I cannot increase my shutter speed more than 125 or 250 when in manual mode. Sometimes you cannot increase more then 125 and sometime 250.
Somehow it works fine when I changed the mode or do something else. I cannot find the pattern how it fixed the issue. I even reset the settings and still face the issue time to time…
Is this an issue or am I doing something wrong?
Thank you so much for this wonderful tutorial!
I only got my D750 a few days ago. Went on line and found a video from another person, showing how to set up this camera. I was so disappointed in the camera, lens the complete deal. I knew something terrible must be wrong with the previous settings. TODAY, the best ever thing happened, I found your Tutorial. Absolutely amazing. Now my D750 is making me smile. The settings you suggested are great. Thank You So Very Much!
thanks for the great info.
since this is my first dslr camera im still confused … my camera came with a VR lens 24-120 , is this the best overal lens for d750 !? otherwise whats the best lenses for my camera !?
also is it possible to shot macro mode with this lens …
thanks for answers plz
sali
Please read Nasim review
https://photographylife.com/reviews/nikon-24-120mm-f4g-vr/6
How do you lock exposure when you reassign the ae-l/af-l back button to focus? Is there another button (or some technique) to do so?
Thanks!
Gabe
yes, (f2) Fn button can be also programmed exactly like the (f4) AE-L/AF-L button , there you can can choose AE lock only or AE Lock (hold)
Hoping it will help
My D750 is on it’s way, so I can’t confirm this, but on my D5300, if you use back button focusing, assigning the AE-L/AF-L button to AF On, then when you half press the shutter release button it will still lock exposure, meaning there’s no need to assign AE lock to another button. Is this not the case with the D750?
Rich
you have to use in the menu and . It will autofocus when you press the rear assign button AE-L / AF-L using the following menu , even after you release this button the AF will maintain its distance to what it found just prior to release it, if you are in AF-C mode or AF-S mode, and you press the shutter button (release button) it will take the pic. Note that it will show the dot if the distance has not changed or the “” if the distance has changed, but it will not refocus the lens.
Hope this help
Luc
Rich
(Sorry Rich the system refused to print part of my answer). I hope this will work.
you have to use in the menu ” a1 AF-C priority selection to Release ” and “a2 AF-S priority selection Release”. It will autofocus when you press the rear assign button AE-L / AF-L using the following menu ” f4 Assign AE-L/AF-L button to AF-ON” , even after you release this button the AF will maintain its distance to what it found just prior to release it, if you are in AF-C mode or AF-S mode, and you press the shutter button (release button) it will take the pic. Note that if will show the “dot” if the distance has not changed or the “focus farther” or “focus closer” if the distance has changed, but it will not refocus the lens.
Hope this help
Luc
Luc,
I probably wasn’t very clear, sorry. I do understand how to assign and use the AF-ON for back button focusing. My point was in response to your answer to Gabe’s question about how to “lock EXPOSURE when you reassign the ae-l/af-l back button to focus”, and I wanted to point out that there is no need (on the D5300 at least, and I’m hoping on the D750 too) to assign the “(f2) Fn button” to “be also programmed exactly like the (f4) AE-L/AF-L button” because, after assigning “AF-ON” to the AE-L /AF-L button, a half press on the shutter release button will STILL lock exposure for you, but won’t, of course, lock focus.
As for the modes, I think it’s useful to be in AF-C mode, so when you press and release the back button it acts like AF-S mode, but when you press and hold the back button it acts like AF-C mode.
Rich
Rich, You initial message was totally clear and understandable. You can either use the half-press to lock exposure or program AE lock under the Fn button.
Alternatively, you can use front-button focusing and leave the AE/AF button for AE lock. I use it this way because I use focusing more often (almost every shot) than exposure locking and find it convenient to have my middle finger on the front AF button and use the index finger for shooting. I prefer that above using my thumb because the thumb gives me stability while holding the camera.
That’s an interesting alternative, Luc. I’ll have to try it out. Thanks!
PS: I use the upper front button for AF. Not sure whether that is Pv or Fn. I tend not to be in front of my camera. :)
Great Article!! I am shooting with Nikon for almost 7 years . I graduated from D60>D90>D700 and finally ended up with D750 . I came across your site last year . Since then I am a fan of your writing. Keep up the good work I bought my first non Nikon lens Zeiss 35mm and ordered sigma 150-600 after reading your reviews. User settings is a great help indeed. Keep up the good work.
Nasim, thank you so very much for this article! Your article pointed out two extremely useful capabilities that I was unaware of: 1) EasyISO – fantastic – now I can use the dial to reset the iso without taking the camera from my eye – great when shooting my Grandson playing baseball, 2) Exposure Delay Mode – it bothered me that there was no threaded cable release but this solution is far superior – great for landscapes! I really enjoy your extremely practical notes! Thanks again.
Hi Nasim Hopefully you can help. When I shoot with my D750 and a single flash all is well. When I try to add flashes with a remote (yongnuo wireless flash trigger) there seems to be a delay of about 2 seconds. Is it a setting issue, a malfunction? Its making me crazy trying to figure it out. Thanks Love you articles.
Hi guys, I have a small problem in my Nikon D750, I am not sure if its a problem or not but I can`t see the changes I make (like changing the ISO) in my viewfinder. Is that normal ?
Hi
I just tested this in all the modes even in auto-iso and I can see the iso located on the right side of the bottom display of the viewfinder just on the left of the number of shots left on your SD card shown inside brackets
Adjust and you will see the iso updating as you cahnge its value
Oh thanks a lot. Yeah I can see it now :)
I just picked up a D750 and found this page. Even coming from a D300S I found this to be a great kick-start!. Having just found your site, I was overwhelmed with the amount of tutorials you offer. Thank you so much!
I’m still digesting quite a lot but have one question regarding AE-L/AF-L. You recommend using the AE-L/AF-L button to hold both exposure and flash. I believe I can achieve the same thing by changing c1 to “ON” to lock exposure. Is this the same or am I missing something?
Thanks again!
I just upgraded to the D750 and went on my 1st shoot with it this morning – having problems with exposure from shot to shot? I work in aperture priority, which I love, but with my old D3200 as long as I had my ISO correct everything was great. I’m hoping the 750 is just so advanced that I’m missing something simple? Help!
Hi Lisa
You don’t mention if your pics on the back monitor show your pics as beeing too dark (left histogram) or too bright (right histogram).
1- Check if you don’t have the “Exposure Compensation at a value other than ‘0’, It is the button with the ‘+/-” sign near the shutter button. Use the horizontal scroll wheel in the back to set it back to ‘0’
2- Set the exposure meter to ”Center-weighted”, and check again, after taking a few shots.
3- Go in ”PHOTO SHOOTING MENU” and choose ”ISO SENSITIVITY SETTINGS” “ISO SENSITIVITY”– > “100”, ”AUTO ISO SENSITIVITY CONTROL” —> “ON”; ”MAXIMUM SENSITIVITY”—> ; “MINIMUM SHUTTER SPEED” —-> ” CHOOSE AUTO”. Take a few shots and check again.
4- In your viewfinder, there is a bar at the bottom of the screen showing you if you are under or over-exposed that shows only if one of theses two conditions are present.
5- To view your histograms, set the camera this way :”PLAYBACK MENU”; “PLAYBACK DISPLAY OPTIONS” ” CHECK RGB HISTOGRAM”, so when you display your images you can see if the 3 histograms are on the left (under-exposed) or on the right (over-exposed).
Hope this help
Lisa, although I’ve moved on from the D750 to the Olympus E-M1 mirror less system, I just want to reassure you that you have purchased a wonderful all-purpose camera. Not knowing your setup – and not being a pro – I hesitate to give advice. That said, you might try using autoISO outdoors (if you’re not already). Also try shooting in Program mode to see what settings the camera selects. But stick with it. You will not be disappointed.
Thank you Luc, I will check that out for sure! J Steven – I’m not giving up yet! The photos that do turn out correct are spectacular! :)
Cheers!
I have just combined a Nikon AF NIKKOR 35mm f/2D Lens with my D750. If I put it on Auto it flashes and on other programme option the flash indicator keeps flashing. What am I doing wrong? I was outside with a cloud but bright day. Thank you.
PS I was using a Circular Polarising Filter.
I disagree with you calling the D750 a “low end camera” where you make the comment “AF-A this mode is only present on lower-end cameras …..” otherwise, a good article.
Very useful article, but I had trouble following the Flash Button recommendation – ” just make sure that everything is turned off and shows “0.0” when you press and hold it.”
Press and hold doesn’t show flash settings. I checked the manual (p182) and it says basically the same thing -“keeping the (flash) button pressed”.
After trial and error I found that pressing the flash button a second time brings up the flash settings display and allows adjustments – no holding required.
Maybe a firmware change – mine is 1.02.
Awesome!!! makes it so easy to customize the settings … I am awestruck to find that ISO Auto on/off thru back dial … knowing settings and buttons around your camera certainly helps …
Thank you a lot
Grazie .
Just one thing… in oneplace it says that for you (Nasim) the maximum acceptable ISO is 3200, but in the settings you state 6400. Guess it’s a typo..
I’ll check with my own D750 this night, but I guess even 3200 is a bit on the high side for my tastes, though obviously it’s better than missing a shot, giving you +1 stop over 1600 which looks way less noisy to me (mainly chrominance) — on the other hand, what’s my Lightroom subscription then for.. right? ;)
I am a real estate photographer. Is there a way to turn and leave on the level in the rear screen.
Annoying to have to turn it back on for every individual shot.
Thanks for the info! very helpful! jeff
The p mode is totally wrong. With flash it closes the iris! why? D700 was correct. Are nikon engineers so stupid? I can’ see ANY reason for shooting at minimum aperture and maximum iso. please comment on this.
Hi
It works perfectly right on my D750 in P mode with its small enclosed flash gun or with my Nikon D900 at 50mm F1.8..
Why are you worried with P mode, this is a beginner mode , in fact a mode that probably mostly all owners are not using at all.
Sorry not D900 but SB-900 flash
thank you for this tutorial , il help me to use correctly my d750.
Happy new year !
Great info, thanks. I am a new user with simple question. On the scene mode i can’t find how to turn off the flash when in the FLOWER setting. Can you help? Thanks, Tom
You say “AF-A – this mode is only present on lower-end cameras to make it easier for beginners.” but the D750 is nowhere near a lower end camera so why do you think that? Also, at the start of the article you say the D750 is an “advanced camera”. I think you should correct the article by removing the opinion on AF-A.
I think the answer to this is fairly obvious. Yes it is a point and shoot feature but Nikon include it because they can and because it broadens the market appeal of the D750. It’s their best selling DSLR for a reason, and plenty beginners buying it despite it otherwise being a very advanced camera. It’s all about the money my friend. So the title of the article doesn’t need changing and Nasim’s original description of AF-A mode is correct!
Nice article. Unfortunately I shoot with my left eye and need to have the whole camera in front of my face. Very often when I try to operate backbutton AF, my finger touches the shutter speed ring because I rather not have it scratch my right eye. While photographing in the studio, I set my light once and then start shooting, only to discover after 20 shots that my shutter speed was too high again and half my image is black. This has kept me from using button-AF for quite a while.
I often use a wrist strap so putting AF on the Fn button was not a convenient option. I ended up putting AF on the PV button and my PV moved to the Fn button (have never ever used it so far). Like yourself, I don’t shoot movies and having ISO under the movie button is great to allow you to control all shooting settings with right hand only. (Canon users will be smiling while reading this).
I do not understand your pitch about requiring control of Auto ISO. Why would you change it so often? You either set ISO to manual or to auto – I can not figure your reasoning to dedicate a button to this setting. Pls enlighten me.
Cheers, Peter
Sorry if this is obvious, but I am not finding the Save User Settings to be an intuitive process. For example, when I want landscape photos to be done in aperture priority, with a host of other custom settings, and then save those settings as U1, then have sports photos to be done in shutter priority, with a host of other custom settings, and then save those settings as U2, the process outlined sounds easy. But when I go to U1, it is always in manual mode with my host of custom settings already saved. I can’t figure out how to change the mode in U1 or U2 from manual to shutter or aperture priority. If I go to either shutter or aperture priority and save it as U1 or 2, then go to U1 or U2, the default mode in U1 or U2 is still manual. Further, all of my other U1 and U2 custom settings are overwritten when I try this. What am I missing. Thank you!
I have just upgraded from a Nikon D5100 to the Nikon D750 and have found your article of much more help than the Manual as you got straight to the point and showed what were my best setting options. I have followed your suggested settings and now hope for good results. Many thanks and all the best.
Is there a way to stop the camera from auto selecting the focus point? I have 16 years in as a pro photographer and for some reason it’s really had to change this setting on this one. I use back button focus and I like to set my focus point myself. HELP. I know it’s a setting I’m missing
Hi Cameron
You are probably in “Auto” option . To correct this press & hold the button located in the lower left portion of the camera identified with “AF”. In your top digital display on the top right of the camera you should see the AF mode active & the number of points for acquiring the focus.There is a front and back roll wheel located at the front & back of the camera near the top of the camera on the right side. The one the front of the camera is used to select the number of focus points such as : S (single point); Auto (the camera choose usually the object the closest from the lens. It uses multiple points); Grp (for group area: you choose the focus point & the camera use 4 points around that point if the focus point is lost). If you are in AF-C you can focus with a single point S, or 9 points d9, 21points d21or 51 points d51.
The back wheel is used to choose the type of focusing for stationary objects (AF-S), moving objects (AF-C) continuous refocusing while the shutter is half-pressed even if the subject focusing point distance is changing from your subject to the camera sensor.. AF-A is letting the camera decide if the subject is moving or not, resulting in letting the camera choose the mode AF-S or AF-C.
Now to choose your focusing point , while half-pressing the shutter use the for directional arrows located around the OK button in the back of your camera.
YES I finally found a video online and this worked. PHEW. I knew it was some little setting. AF-S-S was the trick
Great wee article. Many thanks.
I also found it wouldn’t work until I moved the lever on back of camera from L (under info button, slightly above and to left of OK button) to the dot. Must check what the L is!