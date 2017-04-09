Recommended Nikon D7100 Settings

I am in the process of reviewing the Canon 7D Mark II for which I had to borrow the Nikon D7100 to compare image quality and other camera features, so I thought doing an article on the recommended settings for the D7100 would be useful to our readers. Although the Nikon D7100 is not a direct competitor to the 7D Mark II (many are still waiting for a D300S replacement), it is still a solid camera that is used for a variety of different needs by many photographers. And despite its crippled buffer capacity, the D7100 is often used for both wildlife and sports photography needs. Since the camera is rather sophisticated in terms of its capabilities and features, having many different menu and settings, it can look rather overwhelming for a beginner. In this article, I want to provide some information on what I personally use and shortly explain what some of the important settings do. Please do keep in mind that while these work for me, it does not mean that everyone else should be shooting with exactly the same settings. The below information is provided as a guide for those who just want to get started with a basic understanding of the camera and its many features.
Before going into the camera menu, let’s first get started on the exterior controls. The Nikon D7100 has a lot of menu options, but there are some things that you can only control with external controls.
Autofocus Modes, Bracketing and Flash
On the front left of the camera, you will find a lever that goes from AF to M, with a button in the middle (big red circle in the image below). Make sure to keep that lever on “AF”, or your lens will not autofocus. If for some reason your lens stops focusing, this is what need to check first. Pressing the button in the middle of the lever allows to choose between different focus modes.
To activate this change, you need to press and hold the button, then rotate the rear dial with your thumb. As you do this, look at the top LCD and the camera will switch between AF-A, AF-S and AF-C. I won’t go into too much detail about each focus mode, since it is all explained in detail in this article that I wrote a while ago. Here is a quick recap:
- AF-S – this mode is called “Single-servo AF” and it is used only for stationary subjects that do not move. When you half-press the shutter button, autofocus lock on the subject and if the subject moves, the focus will not change, resulting in a blurry picture. Only use this mode for photographing stationary subjects (landscapes, architecture, etc).
- AF-C – known as “Continuous-servo AF” in Nikon’s lingo, this setting is used for photographing moving subjects. When you half-press the shutter button and your subject moves, the camera will re-acquire focus. I usually keep my camera in AF-C autofocus mode when photographing people, especially my kids running around.
- AF-A – this mode is only present on lower-end cameras to make it easier for beginners. Basically, it is a combination of the above two modes in one setting. The camera evaluates the subject/scene and automatically switches between the above two modes depending on what you are photographing.
If you don’t know where to start, keep the setting on AF-A, which will let the camera decide on how to focus in different situations.
Now if you rotate the front dial with your index finger while holding the same button, you will get many different options like “S”, “D 9”, “D 21”, “D 51”, “3D” and “Auto”. These settings are there for controlling the focus points that you see inside the viewfinder. Once again, most of these are already explained in detail in my autofocus modes explained article, so I won’t go into too much detail here. If you don’t know where to start, keep it on “S” (Single), which lets you choose one single focus point that the camera will use for focusing. Let’s move on to other external controls.
Right above the AF / M lever, you will find two additional buttons: the Flash button, which allows you to fine-tune flash compensation and set other flash parameters like front/rear flash sync, and the BKT (Bracketing) button to set up bracketing on the camera. Flash settings don’t really matter, but for now just make sure that everything is turned off and shows “0.0” when you press and hold it. Similarly, make sure that bracketing is also turned off by holding the button and checking the rear LCD. It should show “0F” on the left side, which means that bracketing is turned off (the “BKT” letters should also disappear). Using the front dial will allow changing bracketing steps and the rear dial will change the number of frames shot in a bracketing sequence. The D7100 allows bracketing up to 5 frames and up to 3 stops (EV) apart.
Shooting Mode and Camera Mode Dials
On the top left side of the camera you will find a double dial – the top portion allows switching between different camera modes (often referred to as the “PASM” dial), while the bottom part allows switching between different shooting modes. I have my top dial set to “A” (Aperture Priority Mode) 90% of the time, because the camera does a great job in giving me good exposures. Once you get to know the camera better, I would recommend to explore the “U1” / “U2” settings (more on this below under Setup Menu), because they could save you time when switching between different shooting environments (say when switching between photographing landscapes to running kids).
The lower dial has a bunch of shooting modes like “S” (Single), “Cl, Ch” (Continuous low and Continuous High), “Q” (Quiet), “Qc” (Quiet Continuous), Timer and Mup (Mirror lock-up). Mine is usually set to “S” which only fires a single shot when I press the shutter release button. If I want the camera to fire multiple shots when shooting action, I switch to “Ch”. I rarely use other settings, but those can be useful as well, particularly the timer feature that I use when shooting landscapes to reduce vibrations (more on this below).
Aside from the above, don’t worry about any other buttons on the camera. Now let’s move to the camera settings menu.
Playback Menu
I rarely ever touch anything in the Playback menu, since that’s only used for displaying pictures on the rear LCD. The only two settings that I ever mess with are “Playback display options” and “Rotate tall”. The “Playback display options” can be useful when reviewing images. When you press the playback button on the back of the camera, you can press up/down buttons and you will be able to see different types of information. To keep the clutter out, I have three things turned on: “Focus point”, which allows me to see where I focused, “Highlights” to show overexposure in shots (a.k.a. “blinkies”) and “Overview”, which gives me a summary of my exposure (shutter speed, aperture, ISO, focal length, etc). I always turn the “Rotate tall” setting off, because I do not want my camera to change vertical images to horizontal when I review them – it is much easier to rotate the camera to see a vertical image, rather than having to zoom in every single time. Now there is another setting that you do want to keep and it is in the Setup Menu: it is called “Auto image rotation”. That particular feature is what writes the correct orientation into each image, so that when you import the photo into Lightroom or other post-processing software, it will automatically rotate it. If you disable this feature, you will have to rotate each image manually after import.
Everything else is default in the Playback Menu.
Photo Shooting Menu
Let’s now go through the Photo Shooting Menu, which is the first place that I usually go to when checking my settings. I will first provide my values, then talk about the important settings:
- Reset photo shooting menu: —
- Storage folder: default, don’t change
- File naming: DSC (default), don’t change
- Role played by card in Slot 2: Overflow
- Image quality: NEF (RAW)
- Image size: grayed out
- Image area
- DX (24×16): default, don’t change
- 1.3x (18×12)
- JPEG compression: Optimal quality
- NEF (RAW) recording:
- Type: Lossless compressed
- NEF (RAW) bit depth: 14-bit
- White balance: AUTO (AUTO1 Normal)
- Set Picture Control: SD (Standard), Default values
- Manage Picture Control: —
- Color space: Adobe RGB
- Active D-Lighting: OFF
- HDR (high dynamic range): OFF (grayed out)
- Auto distortion control: OFF
- Long Exposure NR: OFF
- High ISO NR: OFF
- ISO sensitivity settings
- ISO sensitivity: 100
- Auto ISO sensitivity control: ON
- Maximum sensitivity: 3200
- Minimum shutter speed: Auto -> Middle of the scale
- Remote control mode (ML-L3): 2s
- Multiple exposure: OFF
- Interval timer shooting: OFF
- Movie settings
- Frame size/frame rate: 1920×1080; 24p
- Movie quality: HIGH
- Microphone: Manual sensitivity 10
- Destination: Slot 1
While there are a lot of different settings here, do not worry – you won’t be changing many settings very often. Let’s go through some of the important settings. The first one is “Role played by card in Slot 2”, which allows you to choose what you want to do with the dual card slots of your camera. If you shoot with multiple cards, you can set the camera to save images in three different ways. You can set it to “Overflow”, which basically saves images to the first card, then when the space runs out, the camera starts saving to the second card. I usually set mine to Overflow, unless I am working on something really important and need to backup images. And speaking of backup/redundancy, that’s what you use the second setting “Backup” for. Once selected, the camera will save photos to both memory cards at the same time. The last setting allows you to save RAW files to one card and JPEG files to another. For your day to day shooting, just leave it on “Overflow” and if you really need to make sure that your photos are not lost if one of the cards fails, then choose “Backup”.
“Image quality” is obviously set to RAW, since I only shoot RAW. “NEF (RAW) recording” is always set on mine to 14-bit Lossless compressed. I want the best image quality the camera can provide. “White Balance” is Auto and all other settings like Picture Controls, Active D-Lighting, HDR, etc. are turned off, since none of them (with the exception of “Long Exposure NR”) affect RAW images. Remember, RAW files contain non-manipulated data and require post-processing, so the above settings only impact two things: images displayed by your camera’s LCD screen (each RAW file contains a full-size JPEG image, which is what is used to display images) and if you use Nikon’s proprietary software like Capture NX, those settings can be applied to RAW images automatically. Since I use Lightroom to store and process my images, the second part does not apply to me. And I also do not care much about how images are displayed on the camera’s LCD, so I leave everything turned off.
Although color space does not matter for RAW files, I now use AdobeRGB because it gives a slightly more accurate histogram to determine the correct exposure (since the camera shows histogram based on camera-rendered JPEG image, even if you shoot exclusively in RAW).
The big menu setting that I frequently change is “ISO sensitivity settings”. Most of the time, I use Auto ISO, because it is a great feature that saves me a lot of time. Instead of specifying ISO for every shot, I just have it set on Auto, with its base ISO set to 100, Maximum sensitivity set to 3200 (my personal limit for “acceptable” noise levels) and Minimum shutter speed set to “Auto”, which automatically changes the minimum shutter speed to match the focal length I am using. When using an image stabilized (VR) lens, I might lower the “Auto” minimum shutter speed to “Slower” and if I shoot with a prime lens and want to have faster shutter speeds (say when photographing wildlife), I move the slider towards “Faster”. When photographing landscapes or architecture with the camera mounted on a tripod, I turn Auto ISO off and use ISO 100 for the highest dynamic range and lowest noise levels. By the way, you can easily turn Auto ISO on and off by holding the ISO button on the back of the camera, then rotating the front dial.
Custom Setting Menu
This is where a lot of people get lost, since there are so many different settings. Here are the settings that I personally use:
- Autofocus
- AF-C priority selection: Release
- AF-S priority selection: Focus
- Focus tracking with lock-on: AF 3 (Normal)
- AF point illumination: Auto
- Focus point wrap-around: OFF
- Number of focus points: AF51
- Built-in AF-assist illuminator: ON
- Metering/exposure
- ISO sensitivity step value: 1/3
- EV steps for exposure cntrl: 1/3
- Easy exposure compensation: OFF
- Center-weighted area: 8mm
- Fine-tune optimal exposure: —
- Timers/AE lock
- Shutter-release button AE-L: OFF
- Standby timer: 6s
- Self-timer
- Self-timer delay: 5s
- Number of shots: 1
- Interval between shots: 0.5s
- Monitor off delay: 10s, 1m, 10s, 4s, 10m
- Remote on duration (ML-L3): 1m
- Shooting/display
- Beep
- Volume: OFF
- Pitch: Low
- Viewfinder grid display: ON
- ISO display and adjustment: OFF
- Screen tips: ON
- CL mode shooting speed: 3 fps
- Max. continuous release: 100
- File number sequence: ON
- Information display: AUTO
- LCD illumination: OFF
- Exposure delay mode: OFF
- Flash warning: OFF
- MB-D15 battery type: LR6
- Battery order: MB-D15
- Beep
- Bracketing/flash
- Flash sync speed: 1/320 (Auto FP)
- Flash shutter speed: 1/60
- Flash cntrl for built-in flash: TTL
- Exposure comp. for flash: Entire frame
- Modeling flash: ON
- Auto bracketing set: AE & flash
- Bracketing order: Under > MTR > over
- Controls
- OK button
- Shooting mode: RESET
- Playback mode: Zoom on/off -> Medium magnification
- Live view: RESET
- Assign Fn button: Access top item in MY MENU
- Assign preview button: Preview
- Assign AE-L/AF-L button: AE-L / AF-L button press: AE/AF lock
- Customize command dials: All default
- Release button to use dial: OFF
- Slot empty release lock: LOCK
- Reverse indicators: – 0 +
- Assign MB-D15 AE-L/AF-L button: AE/AF lock
- OK button
- Movie
- Assign Fn button: OFF
- Assign preview button: OFF
- Assign AE-L/AF-L button: AE/AF lock
- Assign shutter button: Take photos
That’s a lot of options! Once again, I won’t go into details about each setting, so let me just go over the most important ones that you should know about. The “Autofocus” section is pretty important, because it controls the way your camera autofocus is configured. The first two settings “AF-C priority selection” and “AF-S priority selection” are there to assist in shooting in Single or Continuous modes. The “Focus” setting in the “AF-S priority selection” selection forces the camera to acquire focus before taking the shot. Unlike earlier Nikon DSLRs, the D7100 will still let you take a shot if you “focus and recompose” in AF-S mode.
The next setting is “Focus tracking with lock-on”, which I normally keep at the default setting of “3”. This setting controls how quickly your autofocus will re-engage when it detects focus errors. When shooting birds in flight, I tend to reduce that setting to short delays, because I want autofocus to re-engage even with smaller changes. The rest of the time, I keep it in normal and almost never go up to long waits.
“AF point illumination” is used to light up the viewfinder focus point(s) and different grids in red color when you half-press the shutter button. I usually keep this on “Auto”, which does not light up in very bright conditions where I can clearly see everything in the viewfinder, and only does it in darker environments (which helps with identifying my focus point location). I do not like when my focus points roll over to the other side of the screen when I am in the corners and I like to shoot with all focus points enabled, so my “Focus point wrap-around” is turned off and the number of focus points is set to 51.
The “Built-in AF-assist illuminator” is the lamp on the front of the camera that is engaged when shooting in AF-S focus mode. If the subject is dark, the front light will turn on and illuminate the subject you are photographing, which will help the autofocus system to acquire proper focus. I find the light to be helpful in low-light situations, so I keep that setting turned on.
I never mess with any of the “Metering/exposure” settings, so I would just recommend to leave them at default values. I would also skip the whole “Timers/AE lock” sub-section.
Under “Shooting/display”, the first thing I always do is turn off the focus confirmation beep. I often re-acquire focus many times and I would hate to annoy anyone with the beeps coming from my camera.
The “Viewfinder grid display” is a neat feature that creates vertical and horizontal lines inside the viewfinder. I use those grids all the time when composing my shots – they are great tools for aligning the horizon horizontally or vertically and having a better visual look at my framing / composition.
When shooting in modes other than Manual (for example Aperture Priority), the Nikon D7100 allows changing ISO with the rear or front dial, which can be nice when one needs to adjust ISO quickly with one hand. This can be enabled by going to “ISO display and adjustment” and setting it to “Show ISO/Easy ISO”. However, there is a downside to this feature that is rather annoying – once you do this, the camera will no longer show you the number of remaining shots left in your memory card! For this reason, I usually disable this feature and pick “Show frame count” instead. If you do not care about seeing how many shots are left in your card, then I would recommend to use this feature. Nikon has addressed this trade-off in the Nikon D750, which now has a dedicated “Easy ISO” setting – picking that option no longer affects the display of the image count.
The big setting that I often rely on when photographing landscapes is “Exposure delay mode”. This feature is a gem on the latest Nikon DSLRs, because it first lifts the camera mirror (which generates a lot of vibrations), then waits a specified amount of time and only then opens up the shutter to capture the image. The nice thing is, you can specify up to 3 seconds of delay, which can completely eliminate the dreaded “mirror slap”. When I conduct my landscape photography workshops, I often walk around the participants and check how they trigger their cameras. Those, that do not have camera remotes (remote cable release) initially feel frustrated, but once they discover this neat feature, they don’t regret that they did not bring remote triggers anymore (note that remote triggers can be very useful for other uses though). The best part about this particular feature, is that you can actually use it in conjunction with the camera timer! If you set the secondary dial on the top of the camera to Timer, then set the “Self-timer delay” to something like 5 seconds, you can completely eliminate camera shake. Basically, the initial 5-second timer is for the camera to settle after you press the shutter release. After it waits for 5 seconds, the “Exposure delay mode” feature kicks in and the mirror is raised. The camera waits 3 more seconds before the shutter finally opens up and the image is captured. This is a great feature that I highly recommend to use when photographing landscapes and architecture in low light conditions / very slow shutter speeds.
If you dislike the orange flash icon constantly popping up in your viewfinder (I find it annoying), there is a place to turn it off – just set “Flash warning” to Off and you won’t see that flash warning icon again.
I won’t go into Bracketing/flash sections, because that’s a big topic on its own. The only thing that I usually change here is Bracketing order – I like to have my frames underexposed, normal, then overexposed, so I set “Bracketing order” to “Under > MTR > over”.
The “Controls” section is something I always change, because there are some time-saving features there. Let’s first start with my favorite feature on Nikon advanced cameras that allows to zoom in to an image instantly with a press of the OK button in the multi-selector dial. This menu item used to be called “Multi selector center button”, but Nikon has now renamed it to just “OK button”. It is a huge time saver and something I really wish all Nikon DSLR cameras had. Basically, you can set up the center OK button on the multi-selector to zoom in and out to a set magnification level when reviewing images with a single press of the button! If you find yourself frustrated by constantly pressing the zoom in button until you get to the right magnification level, then you will absolutely love this feature. There are three magnification levels to choose from: “Low magnification”, “Medium magnification” and “High magnification”. The best setting to use is Medium magnification, because it allows you to view images at 100% / pixel level. It saves 8 zoom in button presses!
The next important menu option “Assign Fn button” allows programming the “Fn” (Function) button on the front of the camera. Since I shoot in different environments a lot, I like to be able to change my Auto ISO settings quickly (not just enabling or disabling Auto ISO, but actually accessing settings like “Maximum sensitivity” and “Minimum shutter speed”). Unfortunately, Auto ISO is buried in the “Shooting Menu” and takes too long to get to. I love being able to access Auto ISO with just pressing the Fn button and that’s something you can set up very easily. First, go to “My Menu” section of the menu. Then go to “Add items” -> “Shooting menu”. Find “ISO sensitivity settings” and instead of getting into this menu, simply press the “OK” button. The next screen should say “Choose position” and you will see “ISO sensitivity settings” there. Just press “OK” one more time and you will see this on the top of the “My Menu” window. If you already have some favorites saved, make sure to move this one to the very top. Once you do this, go to the “Custom Setting Menu” again and navigate to “Controls” -> “Assign Fn button”. From there, pick “Access top item in MY MENU” and press OK. Now test it out – close the menu, then press the “Fn” button on the front of the camera. If you did everything right, the back LCD should get you right into ISO sensitivity settings! Pretty neat and saves a lot of time when you need to tweak the Auto ISO feature!
If you don’t particularly care for the depth of field “Preview” button, you can program your D7100 to do the same thing from that button instead.
Now let’s talk about another important menu setting, which is “Assign AE-L/AF-L button”. If you have not read my article on the Focus and Recompose technique, now is a good time to do it, because it explains this feature in detail. Basically, you switch the autofocus function from your shutter release (half-press) to the AE-L / AF-L button on the back of the camera, as shown below:
Once you do this, your camera will no longer autofocus by half-pressing the shutter and will only respond to you depressing the rear AE-L / AF-L button. It is a neat feature that I always use by default on all of my cameras (higher-end DSLRs have a dedicated AF-ON button), so I would recommend to explore this feature on your D7100 as well.
Aside from these, I would leave the rest of the settings alone.
Setup Menu
Not a whole lot to cover here, because this is the area that you will only use for particular tasks like setting time/date, adding image comments, adjusting LCD brightness, formatting memory card, etc. Once you learn your way around the camera menu system, I would highly recommend to play with the “User settings”, which allow you to save different settings for two different scenarios (U1 and U2). For example, I have mine set up for two different roles – landscapes and people. When photographing landscapes, I want my camera mode to be Manual. I want “Exposure delay mode” turned on by default and set to 3 seconds. I want my Auto ISO turned off, with ISO set to ISO 100 by default. So I set all those settings on the camera, then go to “Save user settings” -> “Save to U1”. For photographing people, I want my camera to be in Aperture Priority mode, I want “Exposure delay mode” turned off, because I will be shooting hand-held and I want Auto ISO turned on. I then save those settings to the “U2” slot. Once everything is set up, I can simply switch back and forth between the two using the top camera PASM dial and it saves me a lot of time, since I do not have to remember which settings I need to change. I love this feature on the D7100 and really wish Nikon implemented the same system on high-end DSLRs like D810/D4S as well! While Nikon does have a way to store custom settings on the D810 and the D4S, you have to do it for each menu item separately, which is just inefficient. Plus, those cameras do not have an external setting on the dial to be able to change modes quickly.
Other than the above, the only other thing I would do is set an “Image comment” and “Copyright information”. Basically, it is just text that gets embedded into each photograph. If you ever happen to lose your memory card somewhere (which I personally have in the past) and someone finds it (let’s just assume that you have no labels on the card with your info) leaving your Copyright or Name could help big time in finding/locating you. Plus, you are writing data into RAW files, so if you ever needed to prove that you are the author of a photograph, the RAW file along with your contact info could make for great evidence.
I hope you found this article useful. Once again, these are settings that work for me and they might not necessarily suit your needs. It is best that you explore your camera and learn about each setting as much as you can in order to take advantage of all the available features and customizations!
Comments
This may not be entirely relevant but I’m going to ask here anyway. When I try to focus and recompose using my Nikon camera, (my AF is set to AF-S) I try to press down the shutter to shoot 3-4 pictures at a time. But I’ve been having issues lately. After the first frame, despite me not taking my finger off the shutter button, the camera refocuses on wherever the center point is and continues shooting out of focus pictures. It’s giving me a lot of pain.
I understand why this might happen. I use the center focus point (because it’s cross type) to focus and then recompose. But in continuous shooting mode, the camera tries to focus on the center spot on the second frame. My shooting mode is continues, my autofocus mode is not continuous. Then why is that happening? I’ve always thought that most Nikon cameras having less cross type focus points than Canons was not a problem as I could always use the cross type points to focus and then recompose. But if this is a known problem, then I guess I’m in trouble (because all my lenses are Nikon mount). :(
I’m aware of the back button focusing but I just prefer to use the shutter button to focus. That’s just something I’m comfortable with.
Any advice?
That’s odd behavior. Perhaps you are not half-pressing the shutter button? In AF-S mode, the camera should not refocus after focus is acquired. Probably your shutter is defective or you need to work on your half-pressing technique :)
Also, I think you are mixing up shooting mode with autofocus mode. If you are in AF-S, the camera will not refocus when the subject moves – that only happens in AF-C mode. Single vs continuous shooting mode controls whether you take one picture when you squeeze the shutter button, or multiple.
Thanks for your reply. I use a Nikon D3100 which gives very harsh tactile feedback when the shutter button goes half way and full way. So I’m absolutely certain that when I press the shutter half way, focus, recompose, and then press all the way down to shoot multiple shots, I am indeed keeping it down all the way. Shutter defect may be possible, because I haven’t tried focus recompose in continuous shooting mode before. I bought it from original Nikon dealer so I didn’t think there would be any issues.
As for modes, actually I mixed up when explaining the problem. That’s what I know that in AF-S mode, the camera will not refocus until I half press again. And in continuous, it just keeps taking pictures until buffer fills up. But using AF-S and continuous drive mode, I noticed the camera refocuses. :/ I guess defective shutter mechanism could be the only answer.
Hi
another wqy to correct this behavior, is to program either the or buttons on the D7100 so the AF is not controlled by the shutter release button anymore, instead it will be controlled by the programmed button if you choose when you will press it it will focus and when you release it , no more refocusing is done so you can recompose without affecting its position and take as many shots as you like.
Just forgot the simplest way, by using the back button on the D7100 called for autofocus & exposure, like my other solutions this button can be reprogrammed for holding only the focus distance , By default it is programmed if you hold it after focusing with the shutter release button at half-distance to hold the acquired focus and exposure the time you hold the button, allowing you to recompose and shoot as many shots as desired.. I don’t know if on the D3100 such buttons exists, I hope they do.
Could the issue be that you have your AF-S set to fire “on focus” and not “on release”?
So you focus and recompose and the camera takes the shot. It then detects that the focus point does not have anything in focus so it refocuses (on to the background) and then continues to take shots as the background remains in focus, although your original subject is now out of focus.
There is a setting for AF-S to set to fire “on focus” and “on release”? I just checked my D3100 and there is no settings past AF-S. I only have AF-A, AF-S, AF-C, and MF. On focus points, I have single point, auto, and 3D tracking (which for some reason is disabled/can’t be selected).
Nikon seem to be pretty good with keeping their menu system consistent so you should be looking in the autofocus menu for “AF-S priority selection” IF you have the ability to change it, since you have a D3100 you might not have it.
My D7100 did exactly the same thing and I was also confused – until I realized the focus mode was set to AF-A! I now make sure it is on either AF-S or AF-C.
That is one of the first things I checked and no it was indeed on AF-S.
Hi
There is a setting in camera where you have to set it ‘NO’ where the focus automatically goes to the center position after each shot.
Autofocus:
Focus point wrap-around: OFF
Hope this helps
Shantanu Shekhar
Shantanu, wrap-around has nothing to do with shooting. It only controls how you manually set the focal point, specifically what happens when you reach the horizontal edges of the screen. With wrap-around ON, you cycle back to the other side automatically. With it OFF, you would simply STOP at the edge of the screen and would have to scroll back the other way manually.
Hi,
I know this is an old post but some are still looking for information about the D7100 half-press focus “issue”.
I don’t accept the argument about it being a “better quality” button as the D7200 and D750 don’t have this issue. I have used the D3200, D90, D300, D700, D7000, D7100, D7200 and D750 bodies extensively. The shutter button on the D7100 is different. The half-stop is quite hard, almost impossible, to feel and easy to release and then refocus.
The problem I have found is that the focus lock will sometimes “stutter” when I use “focus and recompose” as the slightest release of pressure when recomposing will release the focus lock. Pressing slightly harder will sometimes result in taking an unwanted shot. I am aware of using the back focus button, but there are times when I want the shutter button to handle focusing and metering. I use “focus and recompose” extensively and often use the back button for exposure lock.
I have owned all of the bodies listed above and this is NOT an issue on any of them including the D750 (which DOES have a better quality button).
The best solution I have found for the D7100 is to place my finger flat across the on/off switch with only the edge of my finger on the shutter button. This allows for greater stability of the shutter button position during the “squeeze”. It also increases my “focus and recompose” success with this body.
I hope this may be of use to someone. The D7100 is a great camera. The shutter button action is different.
Have you ever posted “Recommended Nikon D7000 settings”?
Not yet. The settings should be mostly the same, but if I get access to the D7000, I will do a separate article…
like Eugene replied I didn’t know that anybody able to earn $6050 in one month on the computer . see this -> ONLINE JOBS OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU!!! <-
People are getting excited about real D300/D300Sreplecemnt coming out this year, we will see how it goes, hopefully they will not put any more pixels in it than in D7100.
Andy, I don’t think Nikon will push more than 24 MP on the replacement. At the same time, I wish the camera actually had something like 12-16 MP to give very clean images instead…
Yes, 16mp would be fine thank you!
Hi Nasim
I want to thank you in the name of all the owners on your site who wanted your settings for this great Dx camera. I don’t know why there is not an option in the ‘self timer delay mode” to keep the Mirror in the up position , so we could also use this option to take a number of shots of the same subject (stationary) well under the min speed recommended for any lenses, without having to use a tripod all the time. This would be a great help instead of cranking up the iso.
regards
Luc, you are most welcome! That’s a good point – it would be nice if the mirror could just stay up for several shots. Unfortunately, I do not know of any DSLR that could do that. Also, even if such feature would be available, you would still need a tripod for longer exposures.
Nasim thank you once again for the article. I have a tricky question for you . How do you save Remote control mode (MUP)(ML-L3) in U1 or U2? I used to use a D7000 and this mode was on the dial now it is a pain cuz you need to go in the settings to put it to this mode and whats worst is that when I put it on it turns off and goes back default after a maximum of 15 minutes…So if I could just Save it to U1 with no time limits ..wich is my landscape setting (M) Iso 100) the problem would be solved but I havent figured this out! Why would they put a timer on a remote use is ridiculous.
Andre, that’s a good question. Just tried it on the D7100 and the darn thing does not save the remote control mode option in U1 or U2. If I set it to another option, it does not go back…that sucks!
Thanks for the good information, Nasim. Very helpful.
You are most welcome Vern!
Nasim, I can’t thank you enough! This is invaluable information for me. Truly, thank you for your written labor. Cheers!
You are most welcome Marybeth, glad you found the article useful.
Nice article, but about the Auto ISO,its not buried in the menu, just press the AF to M bottom and die the front weal.
Catarina, that only gives you access to turn Auto ISO on and off, it does not give you access to Auto ISO menu to change minimum shutter speed and maximum ISO…
A brilliant feature of Auto ISO is that you can put the camera in M mode which allows you to set both Shutter speed and Aperture independently and the camera adjusts ISO to give the correct exposure.
Keith, yes, and the feature does indeed work very well. I love using this mode when photographing birds.
Thanks for sharing your settings, Nasim. I seem to remember that, with my old D600, I could save and load a settings file (ncsetupa.bin) onto the SD card. Had you considered making your settings available, perhaps from a link on this page, for your readers to download?
Martin, I did that once on the D800 but for some reason some settings did not come through when I provided them to a reader. I also tried it with Bob Vishneski, who also only saw partial settings. Since then I have not been doing it and prefer to provide guides instead. Perhaps it was camera-specific, who knows…
Nice article. I shoot with this camera nearly everyday and like practically everything you said like the back button focus, use of U1 and U2 and really like your tip about getting to the ISO settings. I don’t know how I missed this!
One thing to note. I do like using AF-A in some wildlife shooting situations. When you have an erratic bird in front of you and you’re not exactly sure when this bird will take off this mode can help. The biggest problem is that it doesn’t always switch properly to continuous mode… Mostly, I stay in AF-C because it works well for stationary birds / wildlife as well. Note also that I find tracking works better using 9 AF points where contrast is an issue. 51 points work fine with high contrast…low contrast not so much. I also find tracking somewhat lens dependent. This is one area where the superior D750 AF (no don’t own a D750 so haven’t tested this more than casually borrowing one for a few shots) works quite a bit better.
Glad you found the article useful!
Great point about AF-A and one of the reasons why I don’t use it for bird photography – the camera will sometimes hesitate between single and continuous modes. I find AF-A to be pretty good for day to day photography, but not for birds. And yes, 9 focus points will be the most reliable, since there is a lot less math involved…
What specific settings would you set for birding that could be saved to a user setting? Thanks so much for this site.
Auto ISO turned on, as specified in the article. Set to Manual mode, set shutter speed to a fast number like 1/1250, set Aperture wide open and let ISO fluctuate. In very dark environments you might have to lower shutter speed to avoid dark images. Set AF mode to dynamic 9 for fastest AF.
How can we pass this as a request to camera manufacturers, beeing probably a very easy thing to implement with a simple update ?
Luc, could you specify which request?
Sorry Nasim
Request
”I don’t know why there is not an option in the ‘self timer delay mode” to keep the Mirror in the up position , so we could also use this option to take a number of shots of the same subject (stationary) well under the min speed recommended for any lenses, without having to use a tripod all the time. This would be a great help instead of cranking up the iso.”
This is a really well done review. I use the D7100 all the time with the user settings to shoot landscapes and wildlife. I have read and re-read the manual as well as a couple of D7100 user guides, yet I learned some very useful stuff in your article, such as the delay setting for landscapes and the auto ISO sensitivity “slider” useful in shooting action. Thank, Nasif.
You are most welcome!
Nasim,
Thank you for this primer. I primarily shoot lots of sports – basketball indoor right now with my 7100. I use a 17-55 2.8 and a 70-200 2.8 nikkor lens.Because of lower light i have to push the iso, but i try to minimize that by shooting wide open at the minimum shutter speed i can without incurring blurring. I run full manual and i shoot large images, but normal because i take so many shots. How would you adjust the basic settings you have outlined here. Based on your article here i have moved to AF-S from AFA and will try that at the next game.
Thank you
Richard, I think your settings are just fine – probably would do the same if I were in your situation. Definitely move to AF-C from AF-A, since you are constantly dealing with movements. I would experiment with different focus modes though to see which one yields the best results…
Sorry, that adjustment was to AFC
Nasim, please tell me is a 51/15 point more faster and accurate focus than 39/9?
Please write Yes or No.
Cannot write Yes or No, as it depends on the speed of the processor too. Generally, yes, the 51 point AF system is faster.
The crippled buffer complaint is that a D810 costs $3,000 and shoots Jpegs continuously
for 20 secs and a D7100 costs $1,000 and shoot Jpegs continuously for
5.5 secs and Nasim wants the Ferrari engine for the $1,000 price, because
the $1,000 is a “crippled” $3,000 camera, which is true.
John, no, that’s not my source of complaint – I never compared the D7100 to the D810, it would be stupid. Just compare the D7100 to the D7000 and you will understand why I complained. The D7100 can shoot only 6 lossless 14-bit images, while its predecessor can shoot 10. At least Nikon should have kept the buffer sizes the same! Even the Nikon D5300 can shoot longer at compressed 12-bit RAW…
Nasim thank you for a great article, I just love my D7100 and your article will help me appreciate my camera even more.
I followed the article and tried to update my camera but in mymenu there was no add items, nor remove nor rank items, any ideas?
Please also be noted that since the sensor of D7100 is not cover by an AA filter, it can be very easily scratched if cleaned. Be very careful!
Lol, it’s still got a filter in front of it, just a clear piece of glass, so it’s no different to cleaning any other sensor
Hi there, i have one doubt here. You say you have a lot os settings like Picture Controls, Active D-Lighting, HDR, etc. are turned off, since none of them (with the exception of “Long Exposure NR”) affect RAW images. But I used the slot n.1 for RAW and slot n. 2 for jpeg. Please let me know if i turn on the settings refered above affect the jpeg images. Thanks,
Dear Nasim,
Thank you so much. I had requested settings for D7000 on your settings for d810 page. I am sure, using this as a guide I can port these settings for the D7k.
Can you also recommend pro or semi pro lenses to build a good DX system. The 35 mm and 50 mm 1.8d primes work great. What would be a good telephoto zoom? I have a 18-200 which I am tempted to replace with a 70-200 f4, mostly guided by your views.
What would be a good wide angle lens if i get rid of the superzoom? I am considering Tokina 11-16 or Tokina 12-28. Three years down the line, I will most certainly upgrade to FX. So FX capable lens system would be the smartest investment in glass.
Your inputs would be highly useful.
Hi Pallav I have the 70-200 and ended up buying the Nikon VR DX 18-200 as it is allot more versatle (wide and zoom) as well as lighter to carry around than the 70-200. I seem to be using this most frequently now. The quality of photos is excellent, and allot cheaper.
Hi Kimberly,
Thanks for your inputs. Yes, 18-200 has its pluses, and versatility is one of them. But for me, slow autofocus, lack of sharpness, and too much time spent hunting for image are the deal breakers. The camera isnt to blame. It is tack sharp and very responsive with the 35 and 50 mm primes. For me it did not cut it. Plus the weight of the cam along with the 18-200 is on the higher side for travel photography. It pains my neck. I know 70-200 f4 is heavier, and i will need another low range zoom or prime to go with it.. but…
But recently I shot both the Nikon D810 and the Fujifilm XT-1. Both with their respective high quality primes 35 F1.4. I loved the speed, accuracy, and the colours of the full frame 810. Lovely camera. Brilliant lens. But very very heavy. Great for wedding photography when it is stuck in your hand and you shoot non stop. But for landscape and street and travel photography, way too heavy for my liking.
Coming to the XT-1, I just loved the results from their film simulation mode, both velvia and the black and white options. So much so, I wouldn’t bother with post processing. Perfect for my needs of a light weight, travel friendly, high quality camera. And the lenses are also extremely good. At par with the nikons i must say. I am not a pixel peeper or a post processing guy. I want to get done with my post processing on the trip back home, that’s it.
I have been a faithful Nikoner for almost 16 years. But Fuji got me. I am putting all my gear on sale and going all in for the Fuji. Fingers crossed…
Extremely helpful….I have the 7100 and it is absolutely the best camera I have ever had…I had considered the D750…but for the difference in price I have all I need with the D7100…your article is very, very eye opening….thank you…
Thanks for sharing these informations … great … Have a nice day !
All great tips. After I take my picture I am getting the information over the review picture. How do I turn this off? Thanks
What is the difference between AF-S and AF-C .
Autofocus – Single Focus / Continuous Focus
What is the difference between AF-C and AF-S? What is the recommended settings?
Very useful for me for sure … Thanks for sharing your precious knowledge … /:-)
I used all your recommended settings in my new Nikon D7100 and find the ISO to be set to 1800 to 3200 in pictures I shoot in A priority. Is there a setting I missed?
Hi, I followed all your recommended settings for my new Nikon D7100. When pictures are taken at A Priority, how can you tell what the actual ISO setting is for each picture?
Nasim, Have you posted an article on how to shoot indoor hockey photos? I cant seem to find one and with my Nikon 7100, i was hit or miss last year photographing my son playing hockey. I would love it if you would give a tutorial on what to set the camera on and how to manipulate the best pics possible as am dealing with crappy lighting, reflections off ice and glass, have to shoot through glass most times, fast moving objects, so many things. Have you done an article on this subject? I have been told it is one of the hardest pictures to take, i would agree for me as i am a complete beginner. Love your article here on recommended nikon 7100 settings, big help. Thank you :)
Cathy
PS I use my 70-300mm lens, i cant afford the one they say is perfect for indoor hockey, that lens cost more than my camera so this is the one i have to use.
Hello Nasim,
You are amazing. Your pics are inspiring :)! Thank you for your wonderful website. I would like to think that the content on your website is a treasure chest for any rookie / experienced photographer.
Coming to my actual question, I understand that on at least one occasion you used to provide a downloadable setup file with the recommended settings / camera but stopped doing that because of download errors. Unless there are inherent risks, is it not better to download these recommended settings and then verify each setting against the guidelines you have listed here? Seems to me that could save time as opposed to starting from scratch? If you agree, could you provide your recommended settings on the website?
Thanks for your time :)!
Thank you for taking time to break down the D7100 in simple terms. I recently replaced my Cannon with the D7100 after many years as a dedicated Cannon user. Last week I was taking pictures of the historic flooding in South Carolina from an airplane at 1000′. I was having difficulty focusing, which is something I was not use to. I was then handed a D5500 to try. The D5500 focused so fast that I was even more concerned with the sluggishness of my D7100. I was so concerned that I tried to get an exchange where I bought it. I am looking forward to trying the new settings. Fingers crossed!
I love your site, full of great info…! Was wondering if you have recommended settings for the Nikon 3200? I am getting my photos out of focus in places and sharp at others. Can’t seem to find what it is I’m doing wrong. I take images of food and sometimes with low light. Any advice? Thank you!!
What is the best eBook on the Nikon D7100?
What do you mean? Did you read the User Manual?
Thank you very much for your recommended settings! You helped me a lot to get start with my new D7100!
Good luck!
Many many thanks, superb work!
Hi guys. Just found this site. Incredible resource for 7100. I’m venturing out and trying some of your suggestions, but ran into cliche any thought? In aperture priority I set up easy iso feature so I can change iso quick with command dial. I programmed OK button to show histogram quickly…but what I don’t understand is why in A priority as I change ISO shutter speed changes? I would like to be able to change iso and aperture rapidly with command dials without changing shutter speed. Any thoughts?
This was incredibly helpful, thank you!
Thankyou mr.nasim,
Can you however help a little bit with capturing pictures at night time. D-7100 shoots perfectly in daytime but in the dark it becomes really tricky! Can any settings help? I’ve saved settings to shoot at daytime in u1 if i am able to do so for night shooting in u2,it would be a great help! Thankyou!
Please i need help from you i won’t to purchase a camera but am confused here so help me nikon d7000 and nikon d 7100 which one should I go for please
Nikon d7200.
I was very helpful to have this article. But why did the article end at Set Up Menu? Why didn’t it continue to talk about other setting?
Hi,
Can i use the D7100 settings you noted for my D7000 im just learning to use my camera and i love your site, it has very useful tips.
Please let me know if you have a specific settings page for the D7000.
Ryu
Most helpful. One question: When I use Live View I cannot seem to get the green horizontal line for the Virtual Horizon guide.
Problem solved.
I doubt you’ll be be able to help but I have a frustrating issue when using my D7100. I have the White Balance set to “auto” but every now & then, I notice that the WB setting has changed, resulting in my pictures having a distinct blue hue. I can only assume that when I’m taking pictures, I’m pressing something that I shouldn’t be. Can you offer any suggestions to help me solve this issue.
Many thanks…
This article is VERY helpful! Thank you so much! I have a question. I am trying to shoot photos and video’s rather quickly from the D7100, switching back and forth very often. However, the D7100 only shoots video in 60FPS in the 1.3 crop mode. So when I switch back to photos and change it to the regular APSC crop, it defaults back to 30FPS. I’ve tried changing a custom user profile between the U1 & U2 settings but they still default back to 30FPS. Which means each time I want to quickly take a video, I have to go into the settings menu and manually change it. Is there a way to set a custom button, like the FN to switch to 60FPS when I’m in the designated crop mode? THANK YOU!
Great article and really helped me better understand my camera!
Hi, I have an issue with my Nikon D7200, I have it in Aperture Priority mode, AF-S, and Single Shot Exposure, however when i half press the shutter release button it focuses and when i press the shutter release button slightly further, sometimes, it takes several quick exposures, sometimes 6. Any help would be appreciated, i cannot understand why it takes several shots when it is in S mode and not Ch. If i firmly press the button it doesnt do it, it only happens in between focus and shutter release, its like its a “burst” shot.
I’m experiencing the problem with my D7100 which I have owned for 3 several years. During the past month it started to take multiple identical photos as you described, sometimes 3, or 5, and yesterday 6 and 7. As this is a new result during this month, I fear there is a malfunction of the camera that is unrelated to the settings. Sorry I can’t help, but your posting is useful as I will now test the camera it to see if creates multiples using the “P” and “S” modes.
Wow this was an extremely valuable article for d7100 users! Thanks for the hard work in putting it together.
Nice Article overall.. I just wanted to clarify one thing.. when i am using Auto focus AF-C and Single point focus “S”, the focus point is on the up middle area. i want it to be in the center. how can i move the focusing point around.
Dear All,
I have been looking around the web to know what focus points on the D7100 are the cross-type focus points, but not able to see any blog talking about it.
Any idea?
apparently, I want to use only the Cross-type points as I am having issues in focusing, only discovered when coming back home and cheching the photos in Lightroom.
thanks for any guidance.
even the manual doesn’t say that.
Hi,
Thank you for the great article. I know this was written quite a while back but since I bought my D7100 about 2 years ago I have been searching for a way to make the LCD screen match the actual exposure set. So for instance when I close the aperture down the screen darkens and vice versa. Is there any way to set this on this camera?
Any help will be very welcome.
Hi Nasim, my 3 years old D7100 was already set up and only now I reset it copying your stated set up. I actually have been reading your blog even before you change your blog title to Photographylife.
I would like to request if you could give some tutorial on setting up a Nissin Di866 flash. I have been trying to study a stroboscopic photography but it seems my flash is not responding to continuos flash. I have followed in Youtube a set up of 1/32, 10 and 5Hz in Multi mode but it flashes only once instead of 5 (should it be?). I am not sure if my flash is capable to work in stroboscopic or not. I am hoping you can help me on this, as I really wanted to study stroboscopic photography, please? Thank you in advance.
Thank you so much for the great information.
Wow! This article is very helpful! I’m essentially a novice–used the Nikon D40 previously, with the dial always on Auto. I purchased the D7100 about a year ago, but have been disappointed because if on the green Auto the photos are too dark. I’ll start with the AF-A setting and work through your article slowly. Thanks for writing something comprehensible to a beginner who would like to take quality photos…eventually.
Thank you so much for this!
Your article was a good review of what we covered in your Landscape Workshop last Fall in Ouray. I decided to include copyright info in the photo metadata as you suggested in the last paragraph of the article. However I made a typo and cannot figure out how to erase or backspace over it. Any ideas?