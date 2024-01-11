Rating Each Focal Length as a Landscape Photographer

You can take great landscape photos at any focal length, of course, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have favorites! Is there a particular perspective that calls your name for landscape photography? Whatever focal length you prefer, I think the answers can be very revealing.
For that reason, in today’s article, I’ve brought together my thoughts on each of the major focal lengths for landscape photography. I want to stress that this is just how I see it for my own work, and I expect (and hope, frankly!) that your ratings will be different. The point, however, is that an exercise like this can give you useful insights into which lenses suit you photographically. Even if you prefer to carry a full set from 14mm to 400mm, it should help you realize which lenses you should prioritize buying and carrying on a given trip.
FYI, all of these are meant to be full-frame focal lengths. Divide by your crop factor to see the equivalents for your camera. Also, I’m going to try to share a photo that I like from each focal length, even the focal lengths that annoy me!
12mm and Wider
No thank you. I don’t like the corners of my photo to look like they were stretched. And exaggerated foregrounds aren’t my cup of tea. Some landscape photographers swear by the widest focal length they can find, but that approach never worked for me.
Rating: 2/10
14mm
It’s a classic ultra-wide focal length, but not my first choice. Again, there’s the corner stretching problem. You can avoid it if you choose your subjects carefully, but if you don’t, the edges of your photo will look spaghettified.
That said, I’d pick a 14mm any time I found myself photographing a slot canyon or an ice cave. Also makes a great Milky Way photography focal length.
Rating: 4/10
16mm
I like this focal length just a little better than 14mm. I’m often zooming with my 14-30mm f/4 ever so slightly and shooting it at 15mm or 16mm. I don’t know why, maybe it’s because it fixes the stretched corners just enough that they don’t bother me so much? It’s still not where I’d reach first most of the time, though.
Rating: 5/10
20mm
We’re getting warmer! 20mm no longer feels like an exaggerated focal length and isn’t distracting in most landscapes (although I would still want something longer in a forest, usually). If I have any criticisms, it’s that 20mm feels a little bit like an awkward in-between focal length at times – like the scene would either demand a 14mm lens or it would demand a 24mm. I’m not sure what causes that impression, but I can’t totally shake it.
Rating: 7/10
24mm
Perfect. Exceptional in every way. No notes. Is it “not wide enough” as some photographers claim? No. Is it “too ordinary” because everyone has a 24-XX zoom? No. I will live and die loving 24mm.
Rating: 10/10
28mm
Call me crazy, but it reminds me too much of my iPhone. I don’t hate 28mm, and I’ve taken a lot of photos at 28mm that I like, but somehow it’s not the perfect gem in my eye that 24mm (or 35mm) is. I’d still give it a good rating, but I expect that most landscape photographers would rate it higher still.
Rating: 7/10
35mm
Unbelievable. Stunning. Right up there with 24mm as a perfect focal length. What is it about 35mm that feels so intuitive, creative, and unpretentious? It offers just enough ability to exclude unwanted details from your composition, while still looking like a wide angle. Anyone who says that 35mm is boring for landscape photography would be voted off my island.
Rating: 10/10
50mm
I won’t lie. 50mm may be the perfect focal length – a versatile, do-it-all lens – but it never meshed properly with my landscape photography. I tried to make it work, I really did. But somehow the whole personality of 50mm, where it’s neither a wide angle nor a telephoto, has always thrown me off as a landscape photographer. I still like it for some landscapes, but it definitely doesn’t remind me of “how my eyes see” – it’s either a little too long or too wide for the landscapes that I’m drawn toward. Well, not all of my opinions can be correct, and I’m willing to accept that this one is wrong :)
Rating: 5/10
70mm
We’re getting back to business. It’s still a little wide for the intimate landscapes that I love, but I think it’s just right for classic, “grand landscape” photos if the background deserves to be emphasized. That might sound like a special case, but it comes up a lot for me, especially for photographing mountains. I find that 70mm is a good fit to make the mountain feel large and imposing, without totally eliminating the foreground.
Rating: 7/10
85mm
I feel very similarly about 85mm as I do about 70mm – although maybe a touch better for intimate/abstract landscapes. I could be very happy with just a 35mm and 85mm for landscape photography. That’s also a common wedding photography duo – maybe I’m secretly a portrait photographer at heart! (I’m not.)
Rating: 8/10
105mm
Now we’re really talking – what a truly fantastic focal length! It’s still wide enough that it can do classic landscapes in a pinch, while being optimal for larger intimate landscapes. It gives a great sense of compression without making the scene feel totally flat – a focal length I wouldn’t want to be without.
Rating: 9/10
135mm
Again, wow. I don’t know how to explain it – 135mm draws you in. Just a great perspective. It’s also the longest focal length that I would commonly use for classic-style landscapes. Anything longer than 135mm, and I’m really focused on abstracts and intimate details. Of course, 135mm can do those well, too. It’s like 105mm all over again.
Rating: 9/10
150mm
Let me be frank. I only included 150mm here because going straight to 200mm felt like too big of a jump. Sometimes I forget that 150mm exists. Does that even make sense? I don’t feel qualified to speak on it.
Rating: Undetermined
200mm
Exceptional. Whoever invented 200mm was having a truly inspired day. (I know that’s not how that works.) 200mm is perfect for abstract and intimate landscapes without being tricky to use, like the longer focal lengths can be. My ideal telephoto focal length for landscapes.
Rating: 10/10
300mm
Still very strong. A little less versatile than 200mm, but good for more distant scenes where you need to compose a bit tighter. Depth of field is becoming a serious issue, and the subjects are so distant that they may be losing some three-dimensionality. Even so, still a good choice.
Rating: 7/10
400mm
Whoa, the slightly lower score of 300mm was a false dip! Somehow 400mm is better? I think so, anyway. Maybe because some landscapes are so distant that you need one of the big guns if you want to capture them properly. 300mm isn’t enough of a commitment – but go too far past 400mm, and atmospheric haze is omnipresent and starts to cause a lot of problems. 400mm is the last bastion of safety before a gradual slope into the abyss.
Rating: 8/10
500-600mm
Too long! We’ve officially stared at the sun too long!
Yeah, these aren’t usually good landscape photography choices – although it can still work from time to time. For nearby intimate landscapes, atmospheric haze won’t be a problem. Other times, the haze could add to your photo, or you’ll be lucky enough to shoot on an unusually clear day. Finally, I would consider using such long lenses if I wanted the moon in my landscape photo while still including some foreground. But we’re getting into very specialized territory, to be sure.
Rating: 4/10
800mm+
Fun for the novelty, maybe? Look, if you’re shooting landscapes at 800mm, you’re going really far off the beaten path. Good for you if that’s what works for your style of photography, but it’s very far from my first choice. The atmospheric haze alone is a massive problem. Combine that with heat shimmer, shutter shock, and vibrations from the wind, and getting sharp landscapes is sometimes out of the question.
Of course, it’s not impossible to shoot at 800mm for landscape photography. I took one of my favorite landscapes last year at 800mm, but it was a fluke. In the future, I don’t see myself carrying anything longer than a 400mm with me for landscape work.
Rating: 2/10
Conclusion
I hope you enjoyed this half-silly, half-serious look at how I see the focal lengths available to a landscape photographer. I know that your personal ratings will be totally different, and that’s the point – if you’ve done enough landscape photography that you know which focal lengths you like, you can make better-informed decisions on what equipment to bring with you on a trip, or even to buy in the first place. Personally, I know not to splurge on a best-in-class 50mm lens but should prioritize a good 24mm, 35mm, and telephoto.
The real key, then, is to find an approach that matches your style of photography. Some of today’s best landscape photographers are masters with sub-14mm lenses. Others primarily shoot with a nifty fifty. It works perfectly for them even though it wouldn’t work for me. We all have a different personal style; ideally, our equipment should complement it.
I’m curious, do you have a favorite focal length or range of them for landscape photography? Let me know in the comments what you think!
I like the article and how you rated the focal length. I think you hit the mark on what is good focal length for landscape photography. I need to get 35mm or 24mm into my bag. I already have 50mm, but what you wrote about the 50mm, I feel is true. Thanks!
For what I see in this samples, it doesn’t really matter having a wide aperture lens for landscape photography right? Not even at night? (I’m a newbie just learning about photography).
And is landscape similar to shooting the sky at night?
Very interesting article. My own range for landscape is also mostly between 24 and 40 I’d say. I only exceptionally go beyond 24mm and mostly only “equivalently” because of panoramic works. I love 40mm but when it comes to landscape it is mostly because it’s a near perfect lens for those panoramic works (so still between 35 to 24mm “equivalent wideness”). On the long end my own favs are 100mm and 180mm… so not far from 105 and 200 ;).
But it’s probably also because I’m a gear head and more attached to lenses than focal lengths.
I also think I should try more 135mm for landscape too because I love this focal length.
Nice article and I agree,
In the past (and still own and use) I used a Nikkor AIS 20 mm f3.5, AIS 24mm AI 35mm f2* , AI 50mm f1.8 , AIS 105 mm f2.8 ; AIS ED 180 mm f2.8 ; AIS ED 300 mm f4.5. Also a Sigma EX 15mm f2.8 for extreme situations astro lapsing etc. They were used on a FM2n and FE/F3
The AI 35mm f2 is exchanged for a Z 35mm S 1.8, the 20mm for a Z-version.
Added a Z 70-200 , Z 50 mm S 1.8 for better astro shots / astro landscape time lapses and a 180-600 for birding, moon/planets/sunrises etc.
Most of my favourites last year were shot between 14 and 24 or then at 135 and longer. I do not use the middle focal lengths a whole lot. I used to mostly shoot a 20 mm prime and a 70-300 zoom. But I added a mid-range zoom when switching to Z-mount and got some good ones between 40 and 70 mm in 2022.
Back in the film era I would often carry two Nikon F cameras, one with the 105/2.5 and one with the 24/2.8. Together they cover most situations. Now my favourite is the 70-200.
In 2023, my best works were obtained at values: 24, 35, 50, 80-85 and 200 mm.
The most commonly used were Z 24-200mm, Tamron 35mm 1.4, Z 50mm 1.8S.
About 50 mm. I have hardly used it for many years, although I had lenses with such a focal length. But with the purchase of the Z 50mm 1.8S, I enjoyed shooting on this focal length.
Sometimes it really is about the particular lens, for whatever reason! Glad you’re enjoying the Z 50mm f/1.8 S so much. It’s a great piece of glass.
I switched from consumer level Canon to FujiFilm XT-5 after using a FujiFilm X100V (35mm field of view in 35mm equivalent) the past 3 years, now using good zooms instead of primes. I am still shocked by the size and weight of the high quality zooms, but it is thrilling to have every angle of view the human eye and mind can sanely present available, not to disparage the presentations of those on the edges of consciousness. I tend to lean toward more of the wide view when I can, but the whole power of attention directs the eye toward the narrower fields of view, the details of the distances. I got the 8mm (12mm equivalent), and the midrange and the longer zooms, which will be used most of the time. And a teleconverter, which takes up a tiny space and weight in the pack, like the 8mm. Still, primes are so small and light. Maybe some day. This, from an old view camera guy. I might rather spend my savings on printing and photo trips.
Historically, most landscapes were made with moderately wide lenses (19th century), then closer to mid and slightly long focal lengths in the early to mid 20th century. Today, I see many wonderful images made with much narrower fields of view. It does help when the foreground or the horizon is cluttered. Cropping matters!
Another essay on aspect ratios is in order. 4X6 vs 1X1 vs 4X5 vs 5X7(?) vs Unconstrained, Pano!
I love hearing that! It’s always better to prioritize prints and traveling, in my opinion. Although (while I’m not much of a gear-head in general) I am definitely what you might call a lens-head.
Great idea on aspect ratios. I have more than one irrational opinion about them. I remember getting a rather bad grade on an essay for college where I noted my dislike for the square aspect ratio.
Also, the effect our macular vision vs peripheral vision has on our visualizations. The detail and color of our narrow macular view which we assemble mentally to create visual field, vs the low resolution, monochromatic view that catches movements in our peripheral vision. Art history informs us of the shifts in view and mental assembly. More ideas for essays for me…
This is very personal I guess. I am a 28/50 kind of guy, with a pinch of 20/21 added on the wide side, and sometimes (but probably not enough) a touch of 90/105 on the long side. This is probably partly the result of shooting most of my photos with Leica Ms for the last 10y or so. The viewfinder has frames for 28 to 90 so this is the range that is the most natural to use.
Back in my film SLR days, I would sometimes shoot with 24, 50… and 180!
Oh yeah, 100% personal! I like your choices a lot. Even the 24/50/180 from your SLR days is a nice spacing – makes it easy to pick which lens a particular scene demands.
And I think you’re right, a lot of classic Leica photographers will have something from 28-90mm in their favorites :)
Loved this article. 24mm is the perfect focal length for me for single frame compositions, and I also find it works better than 20mm for stitching panoramas.
I hadn’t thought to mention that, but you’re right, any wider than roughly 24mm is much harder to stitch, especially without a nodal point rail.