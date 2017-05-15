Like many photographers I like to experiment with my camera gear and push it to see what will happen. Today I went to RaptorFest 2017 in Grimsby Ontario to view the displays and catch some of the animal presentations. The indoor lighting was less than ideal and I decided to do a little test with my Nikon 1 V3 and push its small 1″ sensor to its limits by shooting at ISO-12800.
Although I never hesitate to shoot my Nikon 1 gear up to ISO-3200 I typically don’t use it very often beyond that camera setting. Obviously when pushing a small 1″ sensor to ISO-12800 one can expect to lose a significant amount of image quality and fine details. The high ISO images in this article certainly aren’t ‘award winners’ but they do represent a sampling of what can be achieved when shooting at high ISOs like ISO-12800 with a small 1″ sensor camera.
The point of this article is not to recommend that people actually use a small sensor camera like Nikon 1 at these high ISO settings on a regular basis. Rather it is simply to demonstrate that while overall image quality and details will suffer, the resulting images may still meet the specific needs that a photographer may have should circumstances dictate shooting at ISO-12800.
For example, using small sensor photographs captured at high ISOs may be acceptable when posting smaller sized images on social media or on the internet. The images in this article are 2048 pixels in width.
Photographs that are planned to be displayed on smaller sized digital photo frames can often be shot at higher ISOs. If you will be printing some of your photographs, limiting your high ISO images to smaller sized prints is advisable.
Your choice of subject matter can have an impact on the relative success of your high ISO images. As you view the small selection of photographs in this article you will likely find that the reptile images look a bit ‘sharper’ and on an overall basis appear to have more details in them than do the bird images.
This is because bird feathers typically have far more fine details than do the scales on the skin of a reptile. Since the scales tend to be sharply defined they typically respond better to noise reduction and adjustments that affect edge acuity in post processing than do feathers.
If you find that lighting conditions are dictating that you shoot your small sensor camera at a higher ISO do your best to get in tight with your subject so you can avoid doing any cropping of your photographs in post. Whenever possible use your photos 100% as captured as I did in this article.
Compose your image with the intent of directing the viewer’s eye to a key point in the frame. For example, you’ll notice in the parrot image above and in the two Bald Eagle images below, the eyes and beaks of the birds grab your attention quickly and tend to hold your gaze. It may have taken a couple of seconds for you to notice how much of the feather detail on the birds’ necks has been lost. The backgrounds in your high ISO images can be almost as important as the subjects themselves. As you can see with the selection of photographs in this article, purposely composing your images with lighter, pastel backgrounds when possible can help to lessen the visual impact of noise in your high ISO photos.
Generally speaking I will avoid photographing complex scenes with a lot of fine detail in them at high ISOs when shooting hand-held. When faced with this kind of challenge I will choose to shoot hand-held at quite slow shutter speeds, and use a lower ISO to try to maintain image quality. The image below captured at the British Columbia Legislature building is an example of using a slower hand-held shutter speed combined with a lower ISO.
Single subjects that allow me to fill much of my image frame usually are the best candidates for using high ISOs. From a pragmatic perspective we sometimes are faced with a very simple choice – capture an image at a high ISO – or not at all. Under this type of situation I’ll capture the image, then see what I can do with it in post. Sometimes it ends up being acceptable, sometimes not.
Shooting in RAW and learning how to use the noise reduction function in your photographic software will be important factors in your success when shooting at high ISOs with a small sensor camera. It is also important to become very familiar with sharpening, clarity, contrast, micro-contrast, structure and various other adjustments in your software programs. In my experience using a ‘heavy hand’ when processing high ISO images is usually not very successful. Making a series of smaller, incremental adjustments usually yields better overall results.
No doubt you’ve run across people on the internet that will state adamantly and unequivocally that you can’t shoot a smaller 1″ sensor camera at settings over ISO-400 or at best ISO-800 because of “horrendous amounts of image noise”. While noise can certainly be an issue when working with jpeg images, shooting in RAW will give you much more latitude in post. Whether you are successful shooting at high ISOs with a smaller 1″ sensor camera will depend in large part on how you plan to use your image. As long as you use your photographs at modest sizes you may be surprised at how well your smaller 1″ sensor camera can perform at high ISO settings when shot in RAW. As I mentioned earlier in this article, I never hesitate at all to shoot my Nikon 1 gear up to ISO-3200 when needed, even when doing still image work for my industrial clients. That’s two or three stops faster than is cited by naysayers that lurk on the internet.
There is no single ‘right way’ to process high ISO photographs. The specific software that a photographer uses to process their high ISO images is a personal choice. It really doesn’t matter what software you use or the adjustments you make – as long as you can achieve the results you envision.
Your personal shooting style will have a direct impact on how often you face high ISO situations. Regularly using a tripod will allow you to use lower ISOs than someone who prefers to shoot hand-held most of the time.
A camera with a 1″ sensor will never perform up to the level of a larger sensor camera in terms of image quality. Shooting your 1″ sensor camera at ISO-12800 is the worst possible thing you can do in terms of potential image quality. You’ll lose a significant amount of dynamic range and colour depth from an already challenged sensor. If you keep your image use to a smaller size, compose your images to minimize noise impact, shoot in RAW, and do some work in post, it still may be possible to get a useable image when shooting at ISO-12800.
Technical Note:
All images in this article were captured hand-held with Nikon 1 gear as detailed in the EXIF data. All images are presented as 100% captures without any cropping. All photographs were produced from RAW files using my standard process of DxO OpticsPro 11, CS6, and the Nik Collection.
Comments
Hi Thomas,
Thanks for your article. I always follow as I’m your Nikon 1 series fanboy. lol
This is much better than what I expected to see from 1″ sensor at ISO 12800, I think your post processing workflow is the major key.
This made me realize that sometime we just limit ourselves by the gears but actually we still not made the max our of it yet.
Thanks again,
Seree
Hi Seree,
I agree that we sometimes limit how we use our camera gear based on what we have read about it in the past, or what other people say about it. When I first started using my original Nikon 1 V2 I used to limit it to ISO-800, not realising that there was more I could get out of it.
Tom
Very impressive Thomas. There is a separate and important story to be told concerning your workflow I think. I would love to see these same images sides-by-side with their “out-of-the-camera” jpg siblings. Best, Mark
Hi Mark,
A little while ago I started shooting my Nikon 1 V3 using RAW only so I don’t have the luxury of having both formats available for these specific images. It is an idea to keep in the back of my mind for a future article.
I do have a number of post processing articles on my blog which may be of interest to you: http://tomstirrphotography.com/category/post-processing
Tom
Great article as usual. Your expertise regarding the Nikon One is of considerable value. Every time the subject of Nikon One comes up, I pass along your URL.
Thanks for the support Jack – it is always appreciated!
Tom
As a career scientist and engineer as well as a 74 year old amateur photographer and Bible student, I have consistently found your articles quite satisfying to the left and right side of my brain as well as to my soul. Thank you.
Thank you for your kind words Kenneth! It is rewarding for me to read that you have been enjoying my articles on a number of different levels.
Tom
Hi Kenneth, as a 64 year old amateur photographer and a pastor, I read your comments and thought, “Yup, me too.” Thomas does amazing things with his camera.
Thanks Ron!
Tom
These images look fantastic for this ISO setting and I can see why you want to share, As others have mentioned it would be informative to see the out of camera images before your post processing. A simple screen grab would be sufficient. You are not really showing what the camera is capable of rather what your software process is capable of.
My D810 which is known for high ISO performance does not produce files this clean at ISO 12,800 so I think this article might be better titled
“How to reduce noise in post processing” and show us your methods because you really do an amazing job in this regard.
Hi Monte,
Thanks for your supportive comment – much appreciated!
In terms of an article about reducing noise in post it would be a very, very short article. All I did with the images in this article was use the auto setting with PRIME noise reduction in DxO OpticsPro 11. In terms of some insights on my approach to post processing I have quite a few articles on my blog: http://tomstirrphotography.com/category/post-processing
Tom
As always Tom you make that Nikon 1 sing. I have played with high ISO before but can never get your results! Awesome work.
Mike
Thanks for the positive comment Mike – I’m glad you enjoyed the images!
Tom
Thomas, this is excellent information. I much appreciated your tips, e.g., framing close-in to minimize the (often disastrous) effects of cropping high-ISO pics. I would only observe that in fifty years as a photographer (yes!), I’ve noticed that high-ISO images vary in quality depending on factors that have little to do with the camera’s sensor itself. I’m thinking of the many wonderful sports photos I had to work with when I worked as a photo editor for Runner’s World in the early 1970s. One English photographer in particular, Mark Shearman, delivered amazingly great photos from the Olympics and other major events that were all shot on Tri-X and developed professionally in HC-110. They were grainy, and they were magnificent, thanks to Mark’s unerring ability to position himself where his photos would have maximum impact.
Also, I’ve noticed that photos shot in the same conditions of low light can vary from wonderful to utter crap depending on the subject and the quality of the light. I can hardly ever get really good photos even with a Canon 6D full-frame camera and the unexcelled 135mm F2 lens if there is even mild backlighting. It’s just the nature of the lens and the lighting that skin tones seem to turn into a pasty mush with that lens when the light source is tungsten. Same for my former Nikon V1 camera – while it was outstanding when the light was good, and even at ISO 3200 when the light and subject made for a contrasty image, the photos of people were pretty much crap if the light and the subject’s skin were flat.
It’s really a puzzled. For concerts, theater, and speakers, I can get much better photos consistently with the technically inferior, inexpensive Canon 70-300 IS zoom than with the technically magnificent 135mm. And it’s not just because the zoom has image stabilization – with the 135 I’m able to shoot at equivalent shutter/apertures, e.g., 1/500 @ F2 instead of 1/125 @ F5.6 with IS. Go figure – I think lens quality does count, but in unexpected ways, as the 70-300 yields many more beautiful pics than the 135. At any rate, I consider myself very much a learner here, and your article added valuable insights about what’s possible, and why. It also showed me how much better the V3 is in low light than my V1 was. Nikon did wonders with that small sensor, and with 18 mpx it’s a treat.
Hi George,
Thank you for sharing your experiences and adding to the discussion! Your comment was instructive in terms of looking for the quality of light, even when shooting under poor conditions, as well as the importance of moving around to get the best shooting angle possible.
The images in this article were shot on the floor of a hockey arena and the lighting was ‘spotty’ at best. The presenters were holding the various reptiles, or had captive birds perched on their arms while they were moving about in the crowd. This made it difficult to get anything close to decent lighting, i.e. your back-lighting observation. It was also tricky trying to time my image captures to get the subject composed decently in the frame. I didn’t get anything usable during the first raptor presentation as I was not positioned properly in the crowd to get proper shooting angles. Luckily I was able to use the hockey rink boards and a plain wall in the arena as backgrounds for quite a few of my images which really helped.
Tom
The images are just incredible and colors are nice even at that high ISO.
As usual you push Nikon 1 beyond anything most people would believe was possible.
Thank you for your generous comment Anders – it is most appreciated!
Tom
Were those really done with a Nikon 1?
Hi JHD,
Absolutely. If you want a confirmation Nasim can verify that for you.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
I always appreciate your very literate articles and thoughts though I very rarely log in to comment.
In these images you have achieved great beauty in near-impossible gloomy circumstances
Thank-you for taking the time to share these pictures and the story behind them
Jim
Canberra
Hi Jim,
Thanks for taking the time to comment! I’m glad you enjoyed the article and images! I think the last time I did a Photography LIfe article related to RaptorFest in Grimsby was about 3 years ago when I did some test images with a Nikon 1 V2, FT-1 adapter and a Nikkor 85mm f/1.8 full frame lens.
Tom
Fabulous looking photos for use such a high ISO!!! You the master of Nikon 1 cameras!
Do you think one day that the camera makers will start adding in camera noise reduction to their camera firmware so their photos come out better straight from the card?
Thanks for the comment Joni – much appreciated!
My Nikon 1 V3 and J5s have ISO-6400NR and ISO-12800NR settings on them which apparently are designed as high ISO noise reduction settings. These settings only work when shooting jpegs which I never do so I’ve never tried these settings to see how well they actually work. If time permits I may give these settings a test one of these days to see how well they actually work.
Tom
Once again Thomas you have shown we amateurs how to improve our results. Whilst I am using an old Canon Eos 400 with the same 70 to 300mm
is lens as mentioned above, noticed your results using high ISO, so tried ISO 800, and DXO 11Pro. the raw processing Prime noise reduction gave
me surprising results. Keep camera on Iso 800 and adjust f stop according to light. Keep up the good works, and thanks,
P.S. will be 78 next birthday, Interest in Photography, Music, and Computers, is helping to keep Alzheimer’s at bay.
Thanks for the supportive comment Old Coot! I’m glad you are getting good results with the PRIME noise reduction in OpticsPro 11.
Tom