Level 3: Landscape Photography

Two years in the making, this video is the culmination of countless hours of work from the Photography Life team. While filming, John Bosley, Spencer Cox, and Nasim Mansurov survived sleepless nights, overloaded backpacks, and an unexpected bear encounter — all to create a truly in-depth resource for teaching landscape photography. The Landscape Photography Course is our most advanced video guide yet. We cover everything that matters for landscape photography, from the technical to the creative, with the highest possible standards of accuracy every step of the way. Although we made sure that the content is accessible for any photographer, the reason this course gets the “Level 3” designation is because it goes into more depth and detail on landscape photography.

Here is the official trailer, including sample clips to demonstrate the type of content we cover:

Just like with all other courses, we have a full guarantee to refund your money if you don’t find that the video meets your needs. Hopefully, this demonstrates how much confidence we have in the quality of information it teaches.

Structure and Content

This course is just over 9 hours long. More than half takes place in the field, or post-processing in the studio. Perhaps the most important part of the course is the case study section, which includes five separate studies and totals 3 hours and 45 minutes. This section demonstrates how we capture our top photos, starting in the field and continuing into every post-processing step. You’ll also have access to our RAW files so that you can edit along with us.

The content builds from start to finish in a way that flows naturally, but you’re free to skip sections or jump ahead if there is a particular topic you’re after. After purchasing and downloading the video, you’ll have access to:

9 hours of video content

A copy of our eBook, Creative Landscape Photography: Light, Vision, and Composition

All the RAW photos we edit during the video

A PDF with the table of contents, as well as recommended articles on these topics

PL Forum to ask any questions from Spencer and myself

With all of this included, it should be clear that our goal for this course is to provide you with every resource you need in order to master landscape photography. This is one of the most in-depth landscape photography tutorials available anywhere.

Here is the chapter-by-chapter outline of the guide, along with the length of each video:

Equipment and Technique

Intro (1 min)

(1 min) Cameras (17 mins)

(17 mins) Lenses (27 mins)

(27 mins) Tripods (11 mins)

(11 mins) Filters (20 mins)

(20 mins) Accessories (4 mins)

(4 mins) Camera Settings (10 mins)

(10 mins) Camera Cleaning (33 mins)

Creative Landscape Photography

Vision (11 mins)

(11 mins) Light and Color (12 mins)

(12 mins) Composition — Part One (9 mins)

(9 mins) Composition — Part Two (22 mins)

(22 mins) Composition — Part Three (21 mins)

Advanced Steps

Optimal Exposure (6 mins)

(6 mins) Focusing: Hyperfocal Distance (10 mins)

(10 mins) Focusing: Focus Stacking (15 mins)

(15 mins) Post-Processing: Computer Hardware (14 mins) Image Culling (10 mins) Lightroom Editing Basics (60 mins)



Case Studies

Grand Teton Sunset (47 mins)

(47 mins) Patriarch Tree Sunrise (59 mins)

(59 mins) Nighttime Photography (45 mins)

(45 mins) Panoramas (39 mins)

(39 mins) HDR and Luminosity Blending (33 mins)

Extras

Outtakes (4 mins)

Potential Questions

Can I download the course to watch offline?

Absolutely! We created this course with offline viewing in mind, since many of the best landscapes are in an area without WiFi or cell coverage. We want you to be able to reference the Landscape Photography Course when you’re out in the field, so we decided upon the download method rather than streaming.

What if my internet connection is slow, or I want a smaller version to download?

This is a common question from our prior courses. If this happens to be your situation, no worries — we’re offering two separate versions of the Landscape Photography Course for you to download, depending upon your storage limitations. The higher-definition version takes up 13 GB (1080p), while the smaller version takes up 8 GB (720p). Both of them look good. The larger version is preferable if you have the space, but the small version is ideal for phones, tablets or laptops while you travel (you can download both, and don’t have to choose). Also, we’re selling the course on USBs as well, which we can ship to you if your Internet connection is slow.

What if I have second thoughts?

If you purchase the course and later realize that you don’t want it, we’ll refund the price, regardless of the reason. Maybe you didn’t find it useful, or perhaps you never had time to watch it in the first place. No matter what, we don’t want you to pay for this video unless you know it was worth the money.

Other questions?

If you have questions about the Landscape Photography Course, you are welcome to leave a comment below. Or, if you have questions after buying the video, you can email us at any time for questions and requests.